Cross County Juggernaut rolls past Blue Hill 86-8

And,,,,about that Cougar DEFENSE. The Cross County defense was so dominating that Blue Hill was at a minus 56 yards of total offense at halftime and had it not been for a closing 47 yard scoring drive, the Bobcats would have still been in the red, minus numbers at game’s end.

Freshman quarterback Carter Auten’s 11 yard dash from the Cross County 13 to the Cougars 2 put Blue Hill at a plus 4 yards of total offense for the entire contest. Austin’s next pair of 1 yard plunges, the latter for the Bobcats lone score, gave the Blue Hill a plus 6 yards of total offense for the game.

The majority of Cross County’s offensive possessions on this Opening Night 2021 began on Blue Hills' side of the field, creating short drives for the Cougar offense. The Cross County defense meanwhile, kept the Bobcats pinned deep in the shadow of their own end zone and had it not been for the excellent punting of Blue Hill quarterback MJ Coffey, things may have been worse.

When Coffey did get off great punts though, it was Shayden Lundstrom’s returns that set up Cross County in good field possession.

It was a sweet (and short) 2021 debut for Cross County super back, Carter Seim. The 2020 All-State runner, who played last year at 195 pounds, appeared to have added at least 20 pounds of muscle without losing much speed.