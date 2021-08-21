Cross County Juggernaut rolls past Blue Hill 86-8

SOUTH OF STROMSBURG, NE
The Cross County football team, still stinging from a heartbreaking playoff semifinal loss 9 months ago, unleashed an 86 point blitzkrieg on visiting Blue Hill that was fast and furious from minute one of Opening Night 2021.
The Cougar’s Week Zero performance was so dominating that Blue Hill didn’t hit the scoreboard until there was just :01.3 seconds left in the game, leaving the Bobcats on the short end of an 86-8 score.
Consensus D-1 All-State running back Carter Seim, who rushed for 2,114 yards and 38 touchdowns a year ago, gauged the Blue Hill defense for 209 yards and 5 touchdowns on just 11 carries, all in the first half.
Running back Hayden Hild also joined the fun by adding a pair of rushing touchdowns. The senior also caught a 31 yard scoring pass from Shayden Lundstrom and even completed a 15 yard pass to 2020 All-Stater Cory Hollinger for good measure.
The Cross County offense was so efficient that they scored on all 9 of their first half possessions, PLUS their only three of the 2nd half, which was played in its entirety in running clock mode.
When the final gun sounded, the Cougars had hit paydirt every single time they had possession of the football, 12 times in all. Cross County racked up a whopping 388 yards on the ground and 46 through the airwaves to accumulate 434 yards of total offense in the 2021 curtain raiser.
And,,,,about that Cougar DEFENSE. The Cross County defense was so dominating that Blue Hill was at a minus 56 yards of total offense at halftime and had it not been for a closing 47 yard scoring drive, the Bobcats would have still been in the red, minus numbers at game’s end.
Freshman quarterback Carter Auten’s 11 yard dash from the Cross County 13 to the Cougars 2 put Blue Hill at a plus 4 yards of total offense for the entire contest. Austin’s next pair of 1 yard plunges, the latter for the Bobcats lone score, gave the Blue Hill a plus 6 yards of total offense for the game.
The majority of Cross County’s offensive possessions on this Opening Night 2021 began on Blue Hills' side of the field, creating short drives for the Cougar offense. The Cross County defense meanwhile, kept the Bobcats pinned deep in the shadow of their own end zone and had it not been for the excellent punting of Blue Hill quarterback MJ Coffey, things may have been worse.
When Coffey did get off great punts though, it was Shayden Lundstrom’s returns that set up Cross County in good field possession.
It was a sweet (and short) 2021 debut for Cross County super back, Carter Seim. The 2020 All-State runner, who played last year at 195 pounds, appeared to have added at least 20 pounds of muscle without losing much speed.
The powerful Seim bowled over Blue Hill defenders to score on runs of 3, 19, 49, 19 and 55 yards, all in the opening half of play. Meanwhile, the superior Cross County O-Line was feasting on multiple pancakes, courtesy of #22 Cory Hollinger, #23 Damon Mickey, #41 Trevor Bolton, #55 Alex Noyd and rugged #63 Colby Bolton, which made things look simple for Seim on his carries.
The Cougar backups did not lose a step coming out in the 3rd quarter either. Sophomore Dalton Noble immediately bolted for a 35 yard TD dash on the opening possession, then three minutes later it was speedy junior QB Jackson Lindburg leaving Bobcat defenders in the rear view with his 32 yard touchdown run.
At the 6:09 point of the third quarter, Cross County had already upped the score to 80-0 and many minds in the Home bleachers may have been wondering if the Cougar scoreboard had triple digit capabilities on that home side of the board.
But after Cross County freshman Tony DeWitt’s 8 yard scoring scamper to open the 4th quarter made it 86-0, the proud Blue Hill tradition kicked in, enabling the Bobcats to eat up the final 11 minutes, thirty seconds of the running clock, culminating with a shutout avoiding a touchdown.
Cross County will attempt to win their second in a row when they host Class D-1 pre-season #10 Clarkson-Leigh next Friday. Blue Hill will face another formidable foe next Friday when they travel to Loomis to meet the Wolves.
………………………..1……..2……..3……..4……….F
Blue Hill 0-1………….0……..0……..0……..8………8
Cross County 1-0…..32……34…...14……..6……..86
1st Qtr…………………………………………………………………...........CC BH
CC - Carter Seim 3 run……………..PAT-Haiden Hild run……….(8:00)...8…..0
CC - Shayden Lundstrom 5 run…...PAT-Hild pass to Hollinger.(4:38)...16…..0
CC - Hayden Hild 20 run…………...PAT-Izaac Dickey run…….(1:52)...24….0
CC - Carter Seim 19 run……………PAT-Hild run……………….(:33.4)..32….0
2nd Qtr
CC - Carter Seim 49 run……………PAT-Hild run……………….(10:30)..40…0
CC - Hild 31 pass from Lundstrom..PAT-Run failed……………..(9:02)...46...0
CC - Carter Seim 19 run……………PAT-Run failed……………..(7:47)...52…0
CC - Carter Seim 55 run……………PAT-Pass failed…………….(3:31)...58...0
CC - Hayden Hild 6 run…………….PAT-Hild pass to Damon Mickey.(:07.5)..66-0
3rd Qtr
CC - Dalton Noble 35 run………….PAT-Jacob Manzanares kick.(10:01)..73...0
CC - Jackson Lindburg 32 run…....PAT-Manzanares kick………..(6:09)...80...0
4th Qtr
CC - Tony DeWitt 8 run…………....PAT-Kick failed………………..(11:53).86...0
BH - Carter Auten 1 run…...………PAT-Auten run…………………(:01.3).86...8
Rushing: Cross County: Carter Seim 209-11, Dalton Noble 63-4, Jackson Lindburg 53-2, Ashton Seim 15-2, Tony DeWitt 12-2. Blue Hill: Carter Auten 20-9, Eli Karr 15-7, Jackson Balfour minus 12-3, Jake Bonifas minus 16-11, Team losses-minus 13-3
Passing: Cross County 2-4 for 46 yards/1 TD, Blue Hill-3-11 for a minus 11 yards/No TDS and 1 INT.
Receiving: Cross County: Cory Hollinger 1-15, Haiden Hild 1-31 (TD) Blue Hill: Jake Bonifas 2 for a minus 7 yards, Jackson Balfour 1 for a minus 4 yards.