Cross County Offense flirting with National Prominence.

Cross County head coach Hayden Delano knows he’s directing one of the most prolific backfields in Nebraska Eight-Man football history. That Cougar backfield currently leads the entire nation, regardless of number of players of the field (11-Man, 9-Man, 8-Man, 6-Man football), and you can bet DeLano knows what he’s sitting on.

That’s right. As of today, according to Max Preps, who describes themselves as “a level playing field where every team in the nation shares schedules, results, rosters, and detailed player stats”, lists Cross County high school in Stromsburg NE, as the overall National Leader in Team Rushing Yards, having compiled a staggering 4,988 yards in 11 games (453.5/per)

The 11-0 Cougars boast a pair of running backs that have accounted for an even-steven 4,000 of those 4,988 rushing yards. Senior Isaac Noyd leads the way with his 2,065 yards on just 158 carries. The 145 pound senior speedster has scored 28 rushing touchdowns while averaging 13.1 yards every time he touches the football.

Junior Carter Seim, who sat out the Nebraska Christian game as a precautionary measure, has run for 1,935 yards on 126 carries and 36 touchdowns, averaging a fat 15.4 yards a pop.