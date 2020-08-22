Cross County Rushing attack overwhelms Blue Hill in season opener.

Cross County stuck early and often with hard charging, 170 pound senior fullback Christian Rystrom bolting in from 14 yards out to get things rolling. Carter Seim then swept in from 19 yards away, capping a 7 play, 54 yard drive, that gave the Cougars a 16-0 lead with 3:17 left in the opening quarter.

Blue Hill did answer back after the Seim touchdown when senior tight end McLayne Seeman grabbed a 3 yard scoring pass from slick junior quarterback MJ Coffey, cutting the Cougar lead to 16-6.

MJ, who is the son of former Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey, was a dangerous weapon when given time to throw the football out of that Bobcat backfield and most all of his hookups came against a south wind that was mildly gusty at times.

Carter Seim then answered the Blue Hill score with an electrifying 66 yard scamper around the right side, but the Bobcats answered right back a minute and 36 seconds later, when Jake Bonifas crashed in from the 4 yard line.

The Bonifas touchdown sliced the Cross County lead to 22-12 with 7:47 left before halftime, but Blue Hill never saw the end zone again.

The 11 yard Hild to Hollinger hookup and a 5 yard standup touchdown by Carter Seim, gave the Cougars a 38-12 lead at the intermission.