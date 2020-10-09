Crusaders post shutout over St. Cecilia

“We got ourselves into position, but we couldn’t get the big plays when we needed them,” he said.

The Crusaders had plenty of big plays throughout the game including an Isaac Herbek interception in the first half. Herbek also scored on a 65-yard strike in the second half.

“I hadn’t had a touchdown yet so I was happy to have one. Every time I got the ball I tried to make the most of it,” said Herbek.

The GICC defense forced the Bluehawks offense to turn the ball over on downs five times in the game, with four of those coming in the second half.

Drovak said once again his offense really played a great game.

“Our defense has been playing lights out for the majority of the year, other than a couple big plays here and there, I love the way our defense flies around,” he said. “They said they were going to be the heart of our team this year and they have shown that.”

Herbek echoed Dvorak’s thoughts.

“Our defense was amazing tonight,” he said.” Look at the score, they scored zero, we held our own. We just out played them physically, I think.”

St. Cecilia has had a rough season missing two games due to Covid-19.