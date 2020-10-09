Crusaders post shutout over St. Cecilia

The Grand Island Central Catholic football team did something Friday night they haven’t done in quite a while
That’s beat Hastings St. Cecelia at football. The Crusaders did that Friday night, winning 36-0.
Crusader coach Tim Dvorak said it is a long time coming.
“It feels good. We haven’t played them in a few years but hopefully it becomes a tradition we can continue to play against them,” he said.
The Crusaders had some huge plays on the night including two touchdowns from Gage Steinke, one from 4 yards out and another from 44 yards out.
Dvorak said Steinke is a sort of secret weapon on offense.
“He is a kind of under the radar guy, but he won’t be under the radar for long,” he said.
As a team GICC ran for 134 yards total with Steinke accounting for 48 of those yards.
GICC led 15-0 at the half on the 4-yard Steinke run and on a Marcus Lowry 37-yard pass from Russ Martinez. That was one of three touchdowns Martinez threw on the night totaling 247 yards in the air.
The Crusaders started the third quarter by fumbling the ball and St. Cecilia recovered but couldn’t do anything with it.
Bluehawk coach Clint Head said St. Cecilia played hard they just couldn’t get the big play when they needed it.
“We got ourselves into position, but we couldn’t get the big plays when we needed them,” he said.
The Crusaders had plenty of big plays throughout the game including an Isaac Herbek interception in the first half. Herbek also scored on a 65-yard strike in the second half.
“I hadn’t had a touchdown yet so I was happy to have one. Every time I got the ball I tried to make the most of it,” said Herbek.
The GICC defense forced the Bluehawks offense to turn the ball over on downs five times in the game, with four of those coming in the second half.
Drovak said once again his offense really played a great game.
“Our defense has been playing lights out for the majority of the year, other than a couple big plays here and there, I love the way our defense flies around,” he said. “They said they were going to be the heart of our team this year and they have shown that.”
Herbek echoed Dvorak’s thoughts.
“Our defense was amazing tonight,” he said.” Look at the score, they scored zero, we held our own. We just out played them physically, I think.”
St. Cecilia has had a rough season missing two games due to Covid-19.
Head said to the Bluehawks to use the loss as a stepping-stone.
“Life always gives you curveballs regardless of what situation and adversity our football has been hit with, we had to answer all and keep our heads up,” he said.
GICC plays at Twin River, while St. Cecilia hosts Sandy Creek. Both games will be Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!