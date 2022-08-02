Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus advances to last day of Class C state tournament

Class C

DCB to play on last day of state

WISNER—After scoring three runs in the top of the third, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus played defense the rest of the way to defeat Syracuse 3-1.

DCB advances to the championship day and will wait for Tuesday night’s result to determine if they’re playing in the championship game.

The three runs DCB scored in the top of the third were on a Tanner Simdorn RBI single to Syracuse’s pitcher and a Nolan Hurt two-RBI single to right field.

Simdorn and Hurt led DCB at the plate by going 2-for-4. Kellen Fries was the lone DCB batter to record a double on Tuesday.

Simdorn also did damage on the mound, throwing ten strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work. Seventy-four of his 104 pitches were strikes.

DCB 003 000 0—3 7 0

SYR 000 010 0—1 8 2

WP—Simdorn. LP—Voorhees. DCB-2B: Fries. SYR-2B: Brammier, Goering, Voorhees.