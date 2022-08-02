 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus advances to last day of Class C state tournament

  • Updated
FILE PHOTO: Baseball

Class C

DCB to play on last day of state

WISNER—After scoring three runs in the top of the third, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus played defense the rest of the way to defeat Syracuse 3-1. 

DCB advances to the championship day and will wait for Tuesday night’s result to determine if they’re playing in the championship game. 

The three runs DCB scored in the top of the third were on a Tanner Simdorn RBI single to Syracuse’s pitcher and a Nolan Hurt two-RBI single to right field.

Simdorn and Hurt led DCB at the plate by going 2-for-4. Kellen Fries was the lone DCB batter to record a double on Tuesday.

Simdorn also did damage on the mound, throwing ten strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work. Seventy-four of his 104 pitches were strikes.

DCB 003 000 0—3 7 0

SYR 000 010 0—1 8 2

WP—Simdorn. LP—Voorhees. DCB-2B: Fries. SYR-2B: Brammier, Goering, Voorhees.

 

State Legion Seniors Baseball Tournament

Class B

At Broken Bow

Saturday, July 30

Waverly 8,. Columbus Lakeview 5

Ogallala 8, Valparaiso 6

Hickman 8, Blair 2

Broken Bow 16, Minden 5 five innings

Sunday, July 31

Columbus Lakeview 9, Valparaiso 1, 6 inn., Valparaiso eliminated

Blair 9, Minden 1, 6 inn., Minden eliminated

Waverly 17, Ogallala 9

Hickman 10, Broken 2, 6 inn.

Monday, Aug. 1

Blair 11, Ogallala 8

Columbus Lakeview 9, Broken Bow 2

Hickman 4, Waverly 2

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Waverly 7, Blair 6

Game 13 – Columbus Lakeview v. Hickman, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Game 14 – Teams TBA, 1 p.m.

Game 15— to follow if necessary.

Class C

At Wisner

Saturday, July 30

Pender 10, SOS 1, six innings

Syracuse 7, Valentine 4

Malcolm 5, Battle Creek 4

DCB 9, Wisner 1, five innings

Sunday, July 31

SOS 14, Valentine 5, 5 inn., Valentine eliminated

Battle Creek 10, Wisner 2, 6 inn. Wisner eliminated

Syracuse 13, Pender 9.

Malcolm 2, DCB 1

Monday, Aug. 1

Battle Creek 13, Pender 6

DCB 5, SOS 2

Malcolm 4, Syracuse 2

Tuesday, Aug. 2

DCB 3, Syracuse 1

Game 13 – Battle Creek v. Malcolm, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Game 14 – Teams TBA, 5 p.m.

Game 15— to follow if necessary.

