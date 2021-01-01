Denzel Mahoney is embracing a new role as Creighton's lockdown defender

Creighton senior Denzel Mahoney is convinced he has the physical tools to defend talented perimeter scorers in the Big East. But will he bring the right mentality?

From Mahoney’s perspective, that’s the key to guarding well. Even against the elite.

He’s strong enough to hold his ground. He’s got a 6-foot-11 wingspan to help him seal off driving lanes and challenge shots. He has the natural instincts to poke away an unprotected basketball or deflect a casual pass attempt.

But none of that matters if Mahoney’s not fully focused on embracing the challenge each and every possession.

“I think it’s just a matter of locking in and saying this is my job,” Mahoney said. “Me saying, I am going to make every shot tough for him, and I’m going to make every catch tough. Stuff like that. I feel like I’ve always had it. Now I hope it can be part of my identity.”

Creighton has already benefited from Mahoney’s renewed approach defensively.