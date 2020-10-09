 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorchester rolls over injured Red Hornets
0 comments

Dorchester rolls over injured Red Hornets

{{featured_button_text}}
football-HLHS.jpg

Heartland Lutheran continues to struggle with half of its starting lineup sidelined by injuries.

Not only are the Red Hornets missing three starters, they are missing who coach Brent Penny said are probably the team’s best three players in seniors Austin Asche, Quinston Larsen and Dominick Ewoldt.

That showed in a 70-19 loss Friday to Dorchester.

“It’s tough,” Penny said. “Six man is all about athletes. If you’ve got the athletes, you can do stuff. We weren’t quite as athletic, and it shows.”

Collyn Brummett put together a huge first half to help the Longhorns (5-1) race out to a 58-0 halftime lead. Brummett capped off Dorchester’s first seven drives with touchdowns, four on runs and three on receptions.

He had 103 of his 138 yards rushing (on six carries) in the first quarter and also covered 67 yards on his three TD grabs.

“Defensively, when you give up 70 it doesn’t look like it, but we improved,” Penny said. “We got a little more aggressive. We’re playing downhill. We have a hard time trusting what we’re doing, but I see improvement on the defense.

“Offensively, if we could have executed just a little better, it’s a different deal.”

Kane Stauss made a leaping grap and went into the end zone for a 9-yard score to get Heartland Lutheran (2-3) on the scoreboard in the third quarter. He later added a 42-yard touchdown run.

Penny said the Red Hornets are trying to make the most of a tough situation.

“It’s good for some of these young guys,” he said. “We’re very senior heavy outside of Victor (Gaunt, a junior). So I told these guys that while it’s tough to go through this, it’s a learning curve and you’re getting a lot of good experience. Hopefully they can take something from this and it makes us better down the road.”

Dorchester 70, Heartland Lutheran 19

Dorchester (5-1) 30 28 6 6—70

Heartland Lutheran (2-3) 0 0 12 7—19

First Quarter

D—Collyn Brummett 8 run (Marcos Gonzalez kick), 7:46.

D—Brummett 61 run (Gonzalez kick), 5:55.

D—Brummett 18 pass from Blake Hansen (Gonzalez kick), 3:23.

D—Brummett 11 run (Gonzalez kick), 0:03.

Second Quarter

D—Brummett 30 pass from Hansen (kick failed), 9:28.

D—Brummett 19 pass from Hansen (Gonzalez kick), 6:16.

D—Brummett 35 run (Gonzalez kick), 3:46.

D—Kohl Tyser 11 pass from Hansen (kick failed), 1;01.

Third Quarter

D—Jose Real fumble recovery in end zone (run failed), 6:17.

HL—Kane Stauss 9 pass from Mason Weaver (kick failed), 4:44.

HL—Stauss 42 run (kick failed), 0:16.

Fourth Quarter

HL—Victor Gaunt 18 run (Carter Graf pass from Stauss), 5:09.

D—Gonzalez 30 run (pass failed), 3:12.

D HL

First downs 8 5

Rushes-yards 25-206 21-37

Passing yards 105 72

Comp-Att-Int 7-11-0 12-21-0

Punts-avg. 3-31.0 5-30.6

Punt returns 3-78 2-74

Kickoff returns 0-0 9-154

Fumbles-lost 1-0 7-2

Penalties-yards 4-20 4-17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—D: Collyn Brummett 6-138, Garrett Tachovsky 9-56, Marcos Gonzalez 7-10, Blake HAnsen 1-1, Israel Cornejo 2-1. HL: Kane Stauss 5-54, Victor Gaunt 9-26, Zach Rathman 1-1, MAson Weaver 3-0, TEAM 3-(minus-44).

PASSING—D: Blake Hansen 6-9-0 96, Garrett Tachovsky 1-1-0 9, Collyn Brummett 0-1-0 0. HL: Mason Weaver 9-15-0 34, Victor Gaunt 2-2-0 23, Kane Stauss 1-2-0 15, Broderick Brandt 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING—D: Collyn Brummett 3-67, Kohl Tyser 3-29, Marcos Gonzalez 1-9. HL: Kane Stauss 6-17, Victor Gaunt 3-9, Mason Weaver 2-31, Broderick Brandt 1-15.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ord dominates GICC
Local Sports

Ord dominates GICC

  • Updated

Kelen Meyer recovered his own onside kick and had two early interceptions to send Class C-2 No. 2-rated Ord on its way to a 59-6 victory over GICC.

Ord dominates GICC
Local Sports

Ord dominates GICC

  • Updated

Kelen Meyer recovered his own onside kick and had two early interceptions to send Class C-2 No. 2-rated Ord on its way to a 59-6 victory over GICC.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts