Dorchester rolls over injured Red Hornets

Heartland Lutheran continues to struggle with half of its starting lineup sidelined by injuries.
Not only are the Red Hornets missing three starters, they are missing who coach Brent Penny said are probably the team’s best three players in seniors Austin Asche, Quinston Larsen and Dominick Ewoldt.
That showed in a 70-19 loss Friday to Dorchester.
“It’s tough,” Penny said. “Six man is all about athletes. If you’ve got the athletes, you can do stuff. We weren’t quite as athletic, and it shows.”
Collyn Brummett put together a huge first half to help the Longhorns (5-1) race out to a 58-0 halftime lead. Brummett capped off Dorchester’s first seven drives with touchdowns, four on runs and three on receptions.
He had 103 of his 138 yards rushing (on six carries) in the first quarter and also covered 67 yards on his three TD grabs.
“Defensively, when you give up 70 it doesn’t look like it, but we improved,” Penny said. “We got a little more aggressive. We’re playing downhill. We have a hard time trusting what we’re doing, but I see improvement on the defense.
“Offensively, if we could have executed just a little better, it’s a different deal.”
Kane Stauss made a leaping grap and went into the end zone for a 9-yard score to get Heartland Lutheran (2-3) on the scoreboard in the third quarter. He later added a 42-yard touchdown run.
Penny said the Red Hornets are trying to make the most of a tough situation.
“It’s good for some of these young guys,” he said. “We’re very senior heavy outside of Victor (Gaunt, a junior). So I told these guys that while it’s tough to go through this, it’s a learning curve and you’re getting a lot of good experience. Hopefully they can take something from this and it makes us better down the road.”
