Dundy County/Stratton completes The Journey, Wins D-1 Football Crown.

It didn’t take Burwell long to have a response to Dundy’s score. Beginning the possession from their own 35 with 3:44 left in until halftime, it was Caleb Busch, Barak Birch and Cash Gurney all picking up big yardage gains. By the 1:41 mark, Burwell was already on the Dundy County/Stratton 8 yard line with a first and goal situation.

Busch then carried to the 7, banged ahead to the 2, but once again the Tiger defense stiffened and stuffed Caleb Busch one foot short of the goal line on 4th down.

Dundy elected to pull off a “go-for-it-all” pass play in the shadow of their own goal post after the big stop, but Quade Myers long heave sailed over both Corbin Horner and Burwell defender Dillion Crital’s heads. Serbando Diaz then sailed into the heart of the Longhorn defense for a two yard gain and the first half was in the books with the Tigers owning a 14-6 advantage over Burwell on the Longhorn’s home field.

The third quarter belonged to Burwell. There would be no goal line stands by Dundy in this frame. The Longhorns established control, consuming only two minutes, forty six seconds, 7 plays, and a whole lotta Caleb Busch running, before the junior bolted in for a 9 yard touchdown run. The PAT run failed and Dundy still had a 14-12 lead.