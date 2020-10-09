Dundy County/Stratton races past Southern Valley 78-20.

Undefeated and Class D-1, #1 rated Dundy County/Stratton blew into the scenic facility at Southern Valley like a hurricane forced wind, leaving the 4-2 Eagles wondering what hit them.
The raging Tigers offense came at the home team like a well oiled, finely tuned offensive machine, piling up 54 first half points enroute to a resounding 78-20 win over Southern Valley.
The purple clad Eagles actually looked pretty sound to start the contest, trailing just 16-6, then 24-12 with 2:34 remaining in the opening stanza. But Michael Spargo’s high octane Dundy offense, who can come at the Eagles from a variety of directions, quickly added another tally to make it 32-12 at the end of oneand the route was on.
It took Dundy County/Stratton just 55 seconds and 4 plays to hit the board. Two time 1000 yard rusher Serbando Diaz ripped off a 30 yard run on the first play of the game, dashing 30 yards to the Southern Valley 34.
QB Quade Myers, also a two-time thousand yard rusher, then hit sophomore Corbin Horner with for a 9 yard gain to the 25. Then Serby Diaz going off tackle and cutting sharply to his right, then speeding in from the 25 yard line for a touchdown less than a minute into contest.
Corbin Horner, who must be the designated double PAT specialist, then bolted in for the two point conversion, quickly making it 8-0.
Southern Valley wasted no time answering back on their opening possession. Senior quarterback Carter Bose, who was a key figure in Southern Valley’s incredible state tournament basketball run last March, rambled for a 28 yard run on the Eagles first scrimmage play. Bose later hit Southern Valley hoops star Clayton Berry for 17 yards, and the Eagles were knocking at the door at the Tigers 4 yard line.
But Dundy County/Stratton then did what they do well, come at you on defense. This time it was Diaz, who read Carter Bose perfectly, pirating the senior’s pass at the Tigers two yard line then taking it to the house for a spectacular 78 yard Pick 6.
It was apparently after this play that Serbando disappeared from the field for the remainder of the quarter and well into the second stanza. Although I’m not certain what the problem was, my guess would be a dehydration issue.
Southern Valley did come right back on their following possession, taking advantage of Diaz absence from the middle of that Dundy defense. The Eagles drove 8 plays in two minutes, thirty five seconds to hit paydirt on a slick 19 yard hookup between Carter Bose and Clayton Berry. The score cut the Dundy led to 16-6.
BUT, the Dundy County/Stratton struck right back 12 seconds later when Quade Myers pulled off a highlight reel 63 yard kick return touchdown gallop down the Tigers sideline to stretch the Tigers lead to 24-6.
The Eagles still remained resilient, driving 65 yards for a score. A beauty of a 32 yard pass from Bose to Mason Noel highlighted the drive, which culminated with a 15 yard touchdown scamper by Carter Bose.
Southern Valley was still in it, trailing 24-12 with the clocking reading 2:34 left in the first quarter. But Dundy’s Corbin Horner demoralized the Eagles with a 24 yard scoring scamper before the first quarter ended, making it 32-12 after one.
Serby Diaz came back on the field midway thorough the 2nd quarter and immediately made an impact, scoring his third touchdown of the gorgeous night, hitting paydirt from 5 yards out, making it 40-12.
The Eagles were still not about to throw in the towel. A minute, 22 seconds after the Diaz score, fullback Isaak McPhillamy broke off right tackle and scooted 47 yards for a touchdown. The play seemed to catch the Tigers of guard for some reason, but the Eagles fullback did display some nice speed on the 47 yard TD dash.
If Southern Valley was still in this one, trailing 40-20 at the 5:18 mark of the second quarter, they were not by the time the halftime horn sounded. It was at that very moment in time, head man Michael Spargo may have decided to display Quade Myers passng skills.
It took just one play for Myers to connect with Lincoln Waters for a 32 yard gain, then just one more play for the junior star to spot Bobby Schnieder for a 29 yard scoring strike.
The Tigers would tack one more score on before the half and that one coming when Quade Myers, after scrambling in the Dundy backfield, spotted Lincoln Waters all by his lonesome in the end zone for an 11 yard TD toss.
The touchdown put the Tigers up 54-20 just minutes after Southern Valley had pulled to within 40-20.
Dundy County-Stratton sent the clock into running mode 4 minutes deep into the third quarter when Quade Myers slipped in around his right end for a 4 yard touchdown.
The Tigers would notch another score after they inherited great field position when Southern Valley punter Carter Bose had to just fall on the ball at his own 4 following a high snap from center. Lincoln Waters then matched Quade Myers earlier touchdown run from 4 yards out, giving unbeaten Dundy County/Stratton an insurmountable 70-20 lead.
Speedy Tiger sophomore Alex Englot closed out the Dundy scoring with a standup 7 yard scoring run.
Despite missing significant playing time in the opening half, All-State RB Serbando Diaz led the Dundy County/Stratton ground attack with 132 yards on 13 carries and a pair of rushing scores. Quade Myers carried only 5 times in the game, but managed 77 yards and that 3rd quarter touchdown run.
Myers also unofficially completed 4 of 5 passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Speedy Lincoln Waters had a pair of catches from Myers for 43 yards and a TD.
Keegan Krutsinger and Delton Haines stood out in that Dundy County/Stratton offensive line and were menacing on the Tigers defensive side as well, especially Haines.
Freshman Jackson Kerchal really caught my eye, playing well above his age level, applying some punishing tackles on Southern Valley ball carriers. Defensive backs Lincoln Waters and Bobby Schneider played their usual solid games and linebackers Corbin Horner and Serby Diaz were certainly standouts from their positions on the Tiger defensive middle.
Carter Bose led the rushing attack for Southern Valley, carrying 14 times for 83 yards and a one touchdown. Bose was actually up to 70 yards on just 6 totes before the Dundy defense made things difficult. The senior quarterback could manage only 13 yards on 7 tries after reaching the 70 yard mark.
Bose had his usual successful night passing, completing 11 of 18 aerials for 161 yards and one touchdown. At one point in time during the first half, the Southern Valley quarterback was 8 of 10 for 132 yards before going 3 for 8 to close out the contest.
Dundy County/Stratton, now 6-0 on the season, will have only one mor regularly scheduled game left on their slate, that coming next Thursday when the Tigers travel to Cambridge to meet their old rival.
Southern Valley also has just one game left on their 2020 regular season schedule, that coming next Thursday when they host Arapahoe.
……………………………………...1……..2……..3……..4……….Final
Dundy County/Stratton (6-0)........32…....22…...16…….8………...78
Southern Valley (4-3)...................12……..8……..0…….0………...20
1st Qtr.
DCS - Serbando Diaz 25 run - PAT-Corbin Horner run (11:05) 0-8
DCS - Servando 78 INT return - PAT-Quade Myers run (8:33) 0-16
SV - Clayton Berry 19 pass from Carter Bose - PAT-pass failed (5:57) 6-16
DCS - Quade Myers 63 Kick Return - PAT-Corbin Horner run (5:45) 6-24
SV - Carter Bose 15 run - PAT-run failed (2:34) 12-24
DCS - Corbin Horner 24 run - PAT-Corbin Horner run (1:47) 12-32
2nd Qtr.
DCS - Serbando Diaz 5 run - PAT-Bobby Schneider pass from Myers (6:41) 12-40
SV - Isaak McPhillamy 47 run - PAT-Mason Noel pass from Bose (5:18) 20-40
DCS - Bobby Schneider 29 pass from Quade Myers - PAT-Corbin Horner run (4:24) 20-48
DCS - Lincoln Waters 11 pass from Quade Myers - PAT-run failed (0:38) 20-54
3rd Qtr.
DCS - Quade Myers 4 run - PAT-Serby Diaz run (8:50) 20-62
DCS - Lincoln Waters 4 run - PAT-Quade Myers run (5:23) 20-70
DCS - Alex Englot 15 run - PAT-Andrew Englot run (3:47) 20-78
