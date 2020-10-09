Dundy County/Stratton races past Southern Valley 78-20.

The Eagles still remained resilient, driving 65 yards for a score. A beauty of a 32 yard pass from Bose to Mason Noel highlighted the drive, which culminated with a 15 yard touchdown scamper by Carter Bose.

Southern Valley was still in it, trailing 24-12 with the clocking reading 2:34 left in the first quarter. But Dundy’s Corbin Horner demoralized the Eagles with a 24 yard scoring scamper before the first quarter ended, making it 32-12 after one.

Serby Diaz came back on the field midway thorough the 2nd quarter and immediately made an impact, scoring his third touchdown of the gorgeous night, hitting paydirt from 5 yards out, making it 40-12.

The Eagles were still not about to throw in the towel. A minute, 22 seconds after the Diaz score, fullback Isaak McPhillamy broke off right tackle and scooted 47 yards for a touchdown. The play seemed to catch the Tigers of guard for some reason, but the Eagles fullback did display some nice speed on the 47 yard TD dash.

If Southern Valley was still in this one, trailing 40-20 at the 5:18 mark of the second quarter, they were not by the time the halftime horn sounded. It was at that very moment in time, head man Michael Spargo may have decided to display Quade Myers passng skills.