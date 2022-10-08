Elkhorn South jumps on Islanders early, breezes to a 42-3 win.

GRAND ISLAND, NE (MEMORIAL STADIUM)

Cole Ballard ran for three touchdowns, junior quarterback Carson Rauner ran and threw for a total of 294 yards, and All-State Husker pledge Maverick Noonan was a frequent and unwelocme visitor in the GI backfield, as Elkhorn South overwhelmed Grand Island 42-3.

The Storm, running on all cylinders from the start, put up 21 opening quarter points and never looked back against a #6 Islander team that may have expended too much energy a week ago in its gritty 28-21 wion at Kearney.

QB Carson Rauner was especially impressive, a shining star if you will, as the fleet-footed, shifty junior ran for 162 yards on 10 carries with a memorable, highlight reel 84 yard touchdown run in the middle of the opening frame. Rauner had another breakaway run in the quarter, a sensational 58 yard sprint that was shortened to 43 yards following a holding call during the run.

Rauner had also opened the scoring with his pinpoint 36 yard TD pass to Jackson Moeller-Swan, another speed burner.

Meanwhile, on defense, it was difficult not to notice Mavrick Noonan, who had a monster night with 9 tackles (6 solos), 2 TFL, 2 and a half sacks, a recovered fumble and several quarterback hurries (I had 6).

And through all of Noonan’s remarkable defensive domination, the dude runs off the field, removes his helmet and there is hardly a hair out of place. It’s called playing relaxed, folks, and there is nobody I have seen this year that plays more relaxed and with more confidence than Maverick Noonan.

The Storm outyarded Grand Island 508 to 295, with the bulk of Elkhorn South’s yardage coming on the ground (377 yards), although Carson Rauner did finish a nearly perfect night throwing the football, completing 6 of 7 pass attempts for 132 yards and that touchdown toss the Moeller-Swan.

On the otherside of the ball, the Elkhorn South “D” held a potent GI running attack to just 125 yards. The Islanders did muster 170 passing yards but some of it came late in the game when reserve Grand Island QB Bode Albers came in to complete all four of his passing attempts for 42 yards.

Elkhorn South returns home next Friday to play winless Omaha Burke, while Grand Island hits the road to face Larry Martin’s powerhouse Omaha North squad.

-------------------------------

Individual Stats:

Rushing-Elkhorn South; Carson Rauner, 162 yards-10 carries (1 TD), Cole Ballard, 133-15 (3 TDs), Brady Bousquet 57-8, Gavin Shanahan 17-4 (1 TD), Luke Hoskinson, 8-1.

Grand Island; Caleb Richardson; 53-3, Colton March, 44-2, Jace Chrisman, 34-14.

Passing-Elkhorn South; Carson Rauner 6-7-132 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Grand Island; Cole Evans, 13-23-119 yards, Bode Albers, 6-9-43 yards

Reveiving-Elkhorn South; Jackson Moeller Swan 2 recs for 63 yards and 1 TD, Ralph Keen 1 rec for 4 yards, Cole Ballard 1 rec for 1 yard.

Grand Island; B. Lange, 6-79, C. Thorne, 3-36, C. Marsh, 6-27.

Team Stats:

Rushing: Elkhorn South-377, Grand Island-125

Passing: Elkhorn South-132, Grand Island-170

Total Yards: Elkhorn South-509, Grand Island-295

……………………….............1.……..2……..3……..4……..Final

Elkhorn South (7-0).....21…… 7……..7…..…7……....42

Grand Island (5-2).........0……16…….0……..6………..3

1st Qtr……………………………………………………………… ES - GI

ES-Jackson Moeller-Swan 36 pass from Carson Rauner..PAT-Riley Hodges kick (9:17)...7….0

ES-Carson Rauner 84 run..PAT-Hodges kick (4:52)..14…0

ES- Cole Ballard 4 run..PAT-Hodges kick (2:02) 21…0

2nd Qtr

ES- Cole Ballard 8 run..PAT-Hodges kick (8:31) 28…0

GI-Heider Alba Meda 33 Field Goal (3:14)..28-3

3rd Qtr.

ES- Cole Ballard 1 run..PAT-Hodges kick (9:00) 35…3

4th Qtr.

ES- Gavin Shanahan 2 run..PAT-Hodges kick (7:40) 42…3 (Running Clock Starts)