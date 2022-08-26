Explosive plays, Stingy Defense, propel Adams Central to 28-7 win over Minden

Minden, NE (Thursday, August 25, 2022)

Nick Conant pulled off the explosive runs, 2 time 1000 yard rusher Hyatt Collins did the power running, Quarterback Sam Dierks provided the aerial show, and the Adams Central defense brought the hammer down on the Minden offense, as the Patriots opened the 2022 football campaign with an impressive 28-7 victory over a pretty salty Whippets squad.

On another perfect night for high school football with an absolutely gorgeous playing surface courtesy of the Minden grounds crew, Coach Shawn Mulligan’s Adams Central forces earned a well above passing grade for an Opening Night effort.

A/C racked up 474 total yards in the 2022 curtain raiser despite the Minden defense looking very tough in their defensive interior line. It was the big play that spelled doom for the Whippets, who just may be very tough to contend with in their C-1, District 6 games this Fall.

Talk about explosive plays, junior Nick Conant put ‘em in the aisles with his sizzling 82 yard touchdown pass reception. It was a simple little flair (screen) pass to the left by senior QB Sam Dierks to the speedy Conant, who caught it out in the flat, then performed some “Dancing with the Stars” moves before putting the Whippets defenders in the rear view during the long scoring journey down the Minden sidelines.

Conant, who has rich bloodlines, put on a repeat performance in the 3rd stanza when he took a handoff, shed tacklers for 20 yards, then exploded out of a Whippets pile, ala Tommy Frazier, cut across the grain and continued angling toward the left pylon, leaving Minden tacklers in his trail for a 67 yard scoring run.

It was a thing of beauty, but not the only long play of the night for the Patriots.

With the A/C offense sputtering toward the end of the second stanza, quarterback Sam Dierks took a step back after the snap, then exploded through the heart of the Minden line for 47 yards.

The fine run carried all the way from the Patriots 37 to the Minden 17 yard line. That set the stage for a couple of crushing power runs by Hyatt Collins, the second one a 2 yard touchdown blast with just 39 seconds to go in the half.

Nick Conant provided the double PAT with his sweep around the right side, giving Adams Central a 15-0 lead at the break.

WR Holden O’Dey also broke loose for a pair of jet sweeps covering 27 and 55 yards.

Minden was very much in this one when the 3rd quarter began, but two plays soured things for the Whippets just half a minute deep into the second half.

Adams Central, who received the 2nd half kick-off, looked like they may be driving down the field for an immediate 3rd quarter score.

Sam Dierks hit Hyatt Collins for 20 yards, wide receiver Holden O’Dey reeled off a sparkling 27 yard run on a reverse, but the drive suddenly stalled on the Patriots 47 when Minden All-State candidate Caden Bradley, all 6-3, 245 pounds of him, helped stuff three straight A/C plays.

Now comes the first of two damaging plays that hurt the Whippets.

Facing 4th and 10 at the Patriot 47, junior punter Brendon Ground unleashed a spectacular 52 yard punt that pinned Minden back on their own half yard line.

Damaging play #2.

Minden decides to run a tight formation and float a little screen pass to one of their backs. Instead, the pass floats right into the hands of a surprised Jayden Teichmeier, who then waltzes into the end zone with the world’s shortest 5 yard Pick 6.

Sophomore Kaden Wahlmeier boots his 2nd PAT of the evening through the uprights and 35 ticks deep into the second half, Minden is suddenly down 22-0 following the short INT return.

The Patriots would add another score on the dazzling Nick Conant run, coming with just 13 seconds left in the 3rd quarter.

That pretty much sealed the victory considering the way the stout Adams Central defense was playing.

Minden finally put a touchdown on the board with 33 seconds left in the contest. Orrin Kuehn, who played very well all night, followed a wall of blockers around his right side for a slick 10 yard scoring run.

Offensive/Defensive lineman/Kicker Jose Ciprian had no trouble converting the PAT to provide the final count of 28-7.

Nick Conant led all rushers with 86 yards on 10 carries, Not far off his pace was WR Holden O’Dey, who reeled off runs of 27 and 55 yards for his total of 82 yards on a pair of totes. Hyatt Collins added 42 yards on 12 touches.

Adams Central racked up 289 rushing yards on the night.

Sam Dierks had a solid night through the air, completing 8 of 17 passes for 185 yards with one touchdown toss.

Nick Conant caught that single 82 yard TD reception to lead the Patriots receiving corps while Jayden Teichmeier added 54 yards on a pair of catches.

On defense, junior LB Lucas Gabriel had 6 tackles (5 solos), 6-3, 220 pound All-State candidate Leighton Weber added 5 stops, while DB Justin Barbee, hard-hitting Jaxon Gangwish, DL Derrion Walther and DB Nick Conant each chipped in with 4 stops.

Minden’s rushing offense, which was held to 100 yards on 26 carries, was paced by Carter Harsin, who ran 7 times for 30 yards.

Harsin was also 11 of 23 passing for 112 yards. Senior wide receiver Seth Hauserman had 3 receptions for 76 yards and played an excellent defensive game, coming up with at least three pass breakups that I saw.

Despite giving up 289 rushing yards, the Whippets defense did not look that inefficient, especially the interior line. This team will definitely win some football games this season.

Adams Central will travel a little further West next Friday to play at Holdrege, while Minden faces a stiff road test against St. Paul.

……………………… ...........1……..2……..3……..4……..Final

Adams Central (1-0)....7…..…8…….13……..0……….28

Minden (0-1).......... 0……..0…….0………7…………7

1st Qtr…………………………………………………………………………….....................A/C-Min

A/C- Nick Conant 82 pass from Sam Dierks………..PAT-Wahlmeier kick…7……0

2nd Qtr

A/C-Hyatt Collins 2 run……...……………………….........PAT-Conant run……..15……0

3rd Qtr.

A/C-Jayden Teichmeier 5 yard INT Return………….PAT-Wahlmeier kick.22…..0

A/C-Nick Conant 67 run………………………………........PAT-kick failed……….28…..0

4th Qtr.

Min-Orrin Kuehn 10 run……………………………......P....AT-Jose Ciprian kick..28..7