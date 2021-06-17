Fisher: Depth key for DBs

Nebraska’s depth in the secondary for the upcoming season could lead to some surprising looks.
Entering his fourth year as the Huskers’ defensive backs coach, Travis Fisher likes how he has a deep and flexible group.
That includes honorable mention all-Big Ten safety Deontai Williams and his ability to play at cornerback.
“I felt really good about where we were as a secondary just all over the board,” said Fisher during Wednesday’s Big Red Blitz stop in Grand Island. “That just means I can plug in Deontai Williams and some guys at corner that a lot of people don’t know can play corner.
“Just being able to crosstrain those guys when they’re younger and Deontai practices a lot of corner snaps in practice just because he wanted to, and he took a lot of corner reps in 1-on-1s against our receivers just because he wanted to.”
The leadership from the veteran players is a big plus for the defensive backs, too.
“I said a long time ago the culture in my room had changed a couple years ago. ...” Fisher said. “A quick example is cell phones. Guys have cell phones in their bookbag or pocket — not using it, just sitting in the pocket. My room, as soon as I walk into that room, one of the old guys just says ‘cell phones’ and it’s cell phones flying to the front of the room. I don’t even say it. I don’t police it. That’s every single day.
“Just imagine a young kid coming in after a month or two, he says ‘cell phones.’ So the culture in the room, that’s how it is. It started with those younger guys who are now older guys. To be honest, those older guys are a huge, huge piece of it — Cam (Taylor-Britt), Deontai, Marquel (Dismuke), Braxton (Clark), Myles Farmer, Quinton Newsome, Noa Pola-Gates.”
Fisher said there is still always a need to add depth at the DB position.
“The goal for me — and I’m not saying this in a mean way but in a competitive way — is to always outrecruit your room,” he said. “There’s a lot of talent that’s entering the
room, and there’s a lot of talent in the room. Just trying to make that room more competitive is always the goal. We need more depth in the room. A lot of guys exited the room, a lot of guys are entering the room.”
For recruits, Fisher wants them to know they have an opportunity to make an impact right away at NU.
“The recruiting pitch is hey, you can have an opportunity to come in and compete right away and get developed,” he said. “That’s always the recruiting pitch from me. I’d like to have a load of five-star players in the room that it’s going to be hard for (a new player) to touch the field. It’s not like I have that.
“Being realistic, you have an opportunity to come in right away, compete and compete for a lot of playing time.”
For Fisher and his personality, the resumption of in-person recruiting this month was something to look forward to.
“As soon as I was able to do it, I kind of shot off like a rocket because I’m more of a personable recruiter anyway,” he said. “Just being able to see guys and being able to see families and guys being able to see me, see me react a little bit and jump out of my seat, get them out of their seat, love them a little bit — it’s excellent. It’s kind of my style of recruiting anyway.”
On campus visits fired up this month, and with that comes a bit of a balancing act.
“It’s been a breath of fresh air,” Fisher said. “You’ve got to be smart with it as well because you don’t just want to flood the summer with guys.
“You’ve got some guys that you’re recruiting that to be honest with you come out of Memorial Stadium and see those fans (during a game day visit in the fall), that’s going to help you out a whole lot. But you kind of got some guys who want to make a decision fast before the summer ends that you want to get in right away.”
Notes
% Fisher said he appreciates opportunities to interact with Husker fans at events like the Big Red Blitz.
“It’s special, man,” he said. “It’s just another memory in the bank that I won’t forget. It’s always special. The fans here are awesome, and it’s rewarding for me to be able to come up and maybe talk a little bit, answer any questions they may have.”
% Both Farmer and Clark have recovered from injuries and will be at 100% entering fall practices.
“To be honest with you, Myles Farmer, I could have went live with him at the end of the spring,” Fisher said. “He limped for a week, then the rest of the spring you couldn’t tell he had the injury. Then he begged me to tackle, and I just couldn’t put him out there.
“Braxton was a little after Myles, but I left Braxton in the spring game to get used to playing again. Those guys are in the weight room and grinding with (head strength) coach (Zach) Duval and his staff.”
% During the Big Red Blitz appearance, it was announced that the percentage of fans allowed at home Husker events this fall will return to 100% of capacity.