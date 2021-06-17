Fisher: Depth key for DBs

For Fisher and his personality, the resumption of in-person recruiting this month was something to look forward to.

“As soon as I was able to do it, I kind of shot off like a rocket because I’m more of a personable recruiter anyway,” he said. “Just being able to see guys and being able to see families and guys being able to see me, see me react a little bit and jump out of my seat, get them out of their seat, love them a little bit — it’s excellent. It’s kind of my style of recruiting anyway.”

On campus visits fired up this month, and with that comes a bit of a balancing act.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air,” Fisher said. “You’ve got to be smart with it as well because you don’t just want to flood the summer with guys.

“You’ve got some guys that you’re recruiting that to be honest with you come out of Memorial Stadium and see those fans (during a game day visit in the fall), that’s going to help you out a whole lot. But you kind of got some guys who want to make a decision fast before the summer ends that you want to get in right away.”

Notes

% Fisher said he appreciates opportunities to interact with Husker fans at events like the Big Red Blitz.