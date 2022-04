Bourn comes out on top in Pepsi Stakes

The 27th running of the $15,000 Pepsi Stakes turned into a match race between two fillies brought up from Delta Downs.

Both were claimed from trainer Tom Amos for $10,000. Both were pointed by their new trainers towards the Pepsi Stakes.

Bourn, trained by Isai Gonzalez, and American Reality, trained by Mark Hibdon, were even as they headed into the stretch and American Reality even stuck her nose in front for a brief period.

But Bourn responded and went on to win the six-furlong race for 3-year-old fillies in 1:14.40 with American Reality second, one length behind the winner.

Hibdon said on Friday that he would give Bourn an edge in this race, but thought his filly would run well. He was right on both counts.

Hibdon said American Reality was spooked a bit by the crowd coming down the stretch.

“She came around the turn, saw all those people and just stopped,” Hibdon said.

And Bourn didn’t. When jockey Kevin Roman asked her for more, she delivered.

“You save your horse until the last minute until you really need to go,” Roman said. “She caught up to me, but I still had plenty. And when I asked her she went.”

“Izzy has done a really good job of training her. All the credit goes to him. I just have to be the best passenger.”

Gonzalez claimed Bourn, a Kentucky-bred daughter of Cairo Prince and Helen Kathleen, in January at Delta Downs. She finished second in the first race he had her, but then sprinted to a 10-length win in a $20,000 maiden claiming race before coming to Fonner Park where she won an allowance race on March 4.

“We claimed her at Delta,” Gonzalez said. “We kept running her, but we were looking at this race today. She’s a very nice filly. She likes to run.

“Every one we claim, we try to get some wins. We’ve gotten three wins with her, literally back to back to back. We’re really happy with her.”

Bourn was a big favorite at post time and paid $2.40, $2.10 and $2.20. American Reality paid $3.00 and $2.40 for second while Promptly Done paid $4.40 to show.

The win was worth $9,300 for Gonzalez and owner Dan Sears. It brought Bourn’s total earnings to $35,746.

Gonzalez said Bourn could possibly run again at Fonner Park this season.

“We’ll look and see what we want to do with her,” Gonzalez said. “We might give her a little break. We might run her one more time here.”

The Pepsi was part of a big day for Gonzalez and Roman. The two teamed up to win the sixth with Laurieann by 8 1-2 lengths and the seventh with Unsolved by 11 1-2 lengths.

“They ran well for us,” Gonzalez said right after winning the Pepsi. “It’s been a good day so far. We’re happy. We’ll see how we do here.”

Yes there was still one race left, and Gonzalez and Roman made the most of it. In the 10th race, Roman rode Track Smart to a win to complete a four-win day for both jockey and trainer.

“I would like to thank Izzy for the opportunity,” Roman said. “I really appreciate it. I’m glad everybody ran well, came back well, and it’s on to the next day.

“They were really live today. All I had to do was stay out of their way.”

Hoofprints

— Jockey Armando Martinez and trainer/wife Kelli Martinez had two wins with Dazzl’n Mischief in the third and Catalogue in the eighth.

— After winning seven races in the past two days, Roman is now second in the jockey standings with 31 wins behind Armando Martinez with 40.

— Gonzalez has broken open a bit of a lead in the trainer’s standings with 30 wins. Hibdon is second with 22.

— Monk’s Moneymaker play of the day on Friday came through. A 2-3 $10 exacta box in the eighth race paid $555.50.

— The Greek’s picks were hot on Saturday with four winners and four trifectas.

— The Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot keeps right on going. The carryover into Sunday is $110,821.