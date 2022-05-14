Caleb On the Go wins Buzz Bar Stakes

Unlike his last time out, things set up perfectly for Caleb On the Go in the first running of the $20,000 Buzz Bar Stakes, a race for Nebraska-bred 3-year-old colts and geldings, Saturday at Fonner Park.

It set up for him because jockey Jake Olesiak just took him to the front early and stayed there.

“We knew he was a real nice horse the last race, but we just got stuck behind horses and he had nowhere to go,” Olesiak said. “Today he broke well so I just let him run.”

Caleb On the Go took the lead early on and nobody was able to catch him. The son of Gold Schleiger out of the mare Wish For My Lady led by two lengths at the quarter pole. For Reel, the winner of the Fonner Park Special Stakes on April 24, tried to close by Caleb On the Go had plenty left to win the 6 1-2 furlong race in 1:20.80, 1 1-2 lengths ahead of For Reel.

“He ran a nice race today,” trainer Jason Wise said. “There’s not a lot more I can say.”

There was a lot you could say about his last out April 24 in the Fonner Park Special Stakes when Caleb On the Go finished fourth behind For Reel, V. R. Friendlygary and Too Many Captains.

“He got buried down on the fence and couldn’t get out,” Wise said. “We just scratched it off as a rough trip. So we just went to the front today and didn’t have to worry about getting boxed in.”

This trip was so much better.

“He’s a nice horse,” Wise said. “His full sister is PR Odd Setter so you’ve seen she’s done in some of the stake races. So we just hope he keeps progressing like she did.”

PR Odds Setter, a 4-year-old filly, has won four of her five career starts. That includes the Fantango Lady Stakes and the Nebraska Princess Stakes last year at Horsemen’s Park and the Orphan Kist Stakes earlier this year at Fonner Park.

The win was worth $12,420 for breeder/owner Judy Pryor. Caleb On the Go has now won two of his three career starts for total earnings of $18,212.

They weren’t going to catch him on Saturday.

“As soon as a horse came up to me, he just kept re-breaking,” Olesiak said.

Caleb On the Go paid $7.00, $3.20 and $2.60. For Reel paid $2.40 and $2.10 while Too Many Captains paid $2.60 to show.

This was the first running of the Buzz Bar Stakes. While Diamond Joe is the only Nebraska-bred to win the Bosselman, but Buzz Bar came close. He finished second in 2000, 1 1-2 lengths behind the winner Battle Mountain.

Bred, owned and trained by Herb Reicken, Buzz Bar won 13 of 39 career starts and earned a total of $262,001 in a racing career that ran from 1997 to 2003.

He won the $100,000 Omaha Stakes and the Who Doctor Who Handicap at State Fair Park in Lincoln. He also won the Baxter Stakes at Fonner Park in 1998.

Next up for Caleb On the Go is likely to be a race at Columbus.

“There’s one race for him in Columbus about the third weekend,” Wise said. “It will be the same distance 6 1-2 furlongs so we hope he runs tough there too.”

Olesiak did well this weekend. He won two other races Saturday and also won the first Kemling Family Stakes Friday on Queenscaballo.

But there’s no rest for the weary, or the winners. Olesiak was on his way to his job at an ethanol plant near his home in Firth.

“I gotta be there by 8 so I have to hurry,” Olesiak said minutes after winning the ninth race Saturday on Most Amazing, another horse trained by Wise.

Hoofprints

— Jockey Nathan Haar won the third race on Aquatica for trainer Shelby Compton and the fifth in Inewagallikethat for trainer A.J. Musquiz.

— Jockey Scott Bethke won the fourth race on Sidestreet Dave for trainer Bruce Sanderson and the eighth on Freudian Sip for leading trainer Isai Gonzalez.

— The Greek’s Picks scored big Saturday with Tombi in the sixth who paid $52.60 to win

— Just two more days of racing remain. Friday’s post time is 4 p.m. and that card will feature the first running of the Diamond Joe Stakes. Saturday’s post time is 1:30 p.m. and will include the first running of the Spice Swirl Stakes.