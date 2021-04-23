Challengers gearing up for Bosselman Pump and Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes

“There was a three-way shake for him and we were lucky enough to get him,” Gourneau said. “He’s been a really nice horse, easy to get along with, easy to train. He has a lot of experience. He’s run against some really nice horses in Houston and run some seconds and thirds and had some wins.”

Gourneau said Shades of Victory wants to stay up close to the lead.

“He likes to run second or third, close to the pace and not way out of it where you have to circle the field and worry about going eight wide or 10 wide,” he said. “He’s going to be right up there and maybe even be the pacesetter.

“You never know. It all depends on how they break, what they do and what they want to do that day. That’s their choice. When you start to fight them and try to change them up, they don’t run any good. So let them be, let them run and have some fun.”

Local trainer Marissa Black is sending Blue Harbor and Mr. Tickle to the post for the Bosselman for the second straight year. Blue Harbor finished second behind Sleepy Eyes Todd last year with Mr. Tickle third.

Trainer Jesse Compton has entered Poderoso Equs, who was the runner-up in the Dowd Mile. Trainer David C. Anderson is running Most Amusing, who has two wins in four starts at Fonner this year.