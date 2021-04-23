Challengers gearing up for Bosselman Pump and Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes

There is a big horse race scheduled for Saturday at Fonner Park.
And that horse race will be run on the track, not on paper.
“By the sounds of it we’re all running for second money, the way everybody talks,” trainer Jerry Gourneau said. “But it’s a horse race. You never know about it. You never know what’s going to happen.”
Sleepy Eyes Todd, winner of over $1.8 million — including more than a million since the first of the year — is the even-money morning-line favorite to win the 46th running of the $75,000 Bosselman Pump and Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes for the second year in a row. If successful, Sleepy Eyes Todd would become the first repeat winner of Nebraska’s richest horse race since Glaring in 1994 and 1995, and it took a dead heat with I’ma Game Master to win the 1995 Bosselman.
Gourneau will be sending Shades of Victory to the post as one of the nine challengers to Sleepy Eyes Todd. Shades of Victory won the $20,000 Dowd Mile April 10 at Fonner.
He’s a definite underdog and 15-1 on the morning line, but jockey Dakota Wood won with him in the Dowd. Gourneau is ready for his horse to give the Bosselman a try.
Owner Henry Witt, Jr., claimed Shades of Victory at Sam Houston. He had been running for a $10,000 claiming price, but when the previous trainer dropped him down for a $5,000 tag, Witt and Gourneau jumped right in.
“There was a three-way shake for him and we were lucky enough to get him,” Gourneau said. “He’s been a really nice horse, easy to get along with, easy to train. He has a lot of experience. He’s run against some really nice horses in Houston and run some seconds and thirds and had some wins.”
Gourneau said Shades of Victory wants to stay up close to the lead.
“He likes to run second or third, close to the pace and not way out of it where you have to circle the field and worry about going eight wide or 10 wide,” he said. “He’s going to be right up there and maybe even be the pacesetter.
“You never know. It all depends on how they break, what they do and what they want to do that day. That’s their choice. When you start to fight them and try to change them up, they don’t run any good. So let them be, let them run and have some fun.”
Local trainer Marissa Black is sending Blue Harbor and Mr. Tickle to the post for the Bosselman for the second straight year. Blue Harbor finished second behind Sleepy Eyes Todd last year with Mr. Tickle third.
Trainer Jesse Compton has entered Poderoso Equs, who was the runner-up in the Dowd Mile. Trainer David C. Anderson is running Most Amusing, who has two wins in four starts at Fonner this year.
And there are some shippers coming in too. Jockey Armando Martinez is on one of those.
Martinez picked up a ride on Mo Mosa, a Kentucky-bred 4-year-old colt who was second in the 2020 Oklahoma Derby and has been running at Oaklawn Park.
Martinez has been watching video of Mo Mosa’s races at Oaklawn.
“To ride a horse you’ve never been on, you need to know where he likes to be. Does he like to go to the front? Does he come from behind?” Martinez said. “I’m really happy to get the chance to ride this horse.”
Martinez knows Mo Mosa, just like the rest of the field, is considered an underdog behind Sleepy Eyes Todd.
“He’s a nice horse,” Martinez said. “He’s been all over the world winning races. But like everybody says, it’s a race. Anything can happen. Anybody can get beat. If I could beat him, that would be good. I hope I get a good trip and have enough horse to beat him.”
Martinez, who leads the Fonner Park jockey standings with 40 wins heading into the final four days of racing, said a jockey can’t overthink things in a race like this.
“You really don’t want to start thinking too much,” Martinez said. “One thing I’ve learned through all these years of riding, when you ride these kinds of races you have to ride smart. If you ride a smart race, you can do well. If you start overthinking, you get too much stuff in your head and you’re not going to do it right.
“I’ll just take it day by day. When Saturday comes, I’ll go to the (jockey’s) room and just ride my races. When the race comes, I’ll be ready.”
Trainer Schuyler Condon is helping with a ship-in from Prairie Meadows from trainer Doug Anderson. Minecraft Maniac. The 6-year-old Iowa-bred gelding has won nearly $300.000 in his career and had a big summer last year in Iowa with two wins, including one in the Cyclones Handicap.
He hasn’t had a race since finishing second in the Governor Terry Branstadt Stakes Sept. 26 at Prairie Meadows.
“I think both Doug and I probably would like to have a race in him, but I think this will set him up for a really good Prairie Meadows campaign,” said Condon, who won the Bosselman with Rock City Roadhog in 2019. “He’s one of the best Iowa breds out there so this should set him up for a good summer at Prairie Meadows.”
Trainer Boyd Caster also has Box Seat, a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred gelding, coming to run. Caster made his mark at Fonner with Tonight Rainbow who won the Grasmick Stakes five times from 2004 to 2009. That includes a run of four in a row from 2006 to 2009.
Jockey Curtis Kimes, who will ride Box Seat, is also familiar with Fonner Park. He won the jockeys’ title at Fonner in 2005 with 68 wins.
Hoofprints
% Independent handicapper Randy Monk pointed out that Coma Se Llama’s win in the fifth race was the 18th career victory for the 12-year-old Texas-bred gelding. It also snapped an 18-race losing streak for the horse trained by Jason Wise and ridden by Jake Olesiak.
% There will be a mandatory payout of the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot Saturday. There were no unique tickets on Friday with multiple 5-of-5 worth $2,428. The jackpot grows to over $129,000.
% Jockey Adrian Ramos had three wins Friday.
% Trainer Stetson Mitchell had two wins.