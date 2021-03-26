David C. Anderson, Kelli Martinez both have two entered in Pepsi Stakes

“We’ve been training her and she ran a nice race for us the other day so we decided to have a go with her in the Pepsi.”

Anderson said it’s hard to know if the extra experience could be an advantage for Miss Magdalena over Lemons Is Gone.

“You call that seasoning,” Anderson said. “She’s a little more seasoned than most of them because she has so many outs. But even though you have one that’s run 12 times and a second-time starter, that’s why you lead them over there, to see the cream come to the top.”

Both Anderson and Martinez have two entries in the race. Anderson will also send Ultra Cordial, who was second to Lemons Is Gone in that March 12 race, to the post.

“I think the added distance is going to help my maiden I got in there also,” Anderson said of Ultra Cordial. “There are two or three in there...the Martinezs have a couple that look like they’re pretty formidable. Once again, that’s why we lead them over there. Until they get a little bit of form built up on them, it’s always interesting to see how things transpire in their second, third or fourth starts.”

Martinez adds Avabell, who has one win in four lifetime starts, to the field.