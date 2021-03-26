David C. Anderson, Kelli Martinez both have two entered in Pepsi Stakes

Lemons Is Gone and Miss Magdalena are both entered in the 26th running of the $15,000 Pepsi Stakes, a six-furlong race for 3-year-old fillies, Saturday at Fonner Park.
The fillies both have one win during their careers, but they did it in much different ways.
Lemons Is Gone has just one race under her belt. The Kentucky-bred daughter of Midshipman and Lemonsrgoodongrass won a four-furlong maiden race March 12 at Fonner Park. Lemons Is Gone pulled away to take a four-length lead around the turn and went on to win by four lengths.
“We thought she could run a little bit,” trainer David C. Anderson said. “She got out of there and broke her maiden pretty impressively. Now we have to see if she’ll go around two turns. I think she will.
“She’s just a nice little well-bred filly.”
On the other hand, Miss Magdalena is the most experienced filly in the race. The Kentucky-bred daughter of Flashback and Sue Me Baby has 12 lifetime starts with her lone win coming Jan. 16 at Turfway Park in Florence, Kentucky.
“She was a filly that we’ve been watching for years,” trainer Kelli Martinez said. “We watched her on her 2-year-old campaign. We tried to buy her a few times for our owners and the (former owner) isn’t really ready to sell. We finally got her bought the last trip before we came up here.
“We’ve been training her and she ran a nice race for us the other day so we decided to have a go with her in the Pepsi.”
Anderson said it’s hard to know if the extra experience could be an advantage for Miss Magdalena over Lemons Is Gone.
“You call that seasoning,” Anderson said. “She’s a little more seasoned than most of them because she has so many outs. But even though you have one that’s run 12 times and a second-time starter, that’s why you lead them over there, to see the cream come to the top.”
Both Anderson and Martinez have two entries in the race. Anderson will also send Ultra Cordial, who was second to Lemons Is Gone in that March 12 race, to the post.
“I think the added distance is going to help my maiden I got in there also,” Anderson said of Ultra Cordial. “There are two or three in there...the Martinezs have a couple that look like they’re pretty formidable. Once again, that’s why we lead them over there. Until they get a little bit of form built up on them, it’s always interesting to see how things transpire in their second, third or fourth starts.”
Martinez adds Avabell, who has one win in four lifetime starts, to the field.
“We thought she was running well enough that she deserved a shot to run against the straight 3-year-olds,” Martinez said. “So we’ll take a stab. The thing is you don’t get any chances, especially in the state of Nebraska, to run against straight 3-year-olds. It used to be you could run against the 3-year-olds a lot, but not any more. It’s nice to run against their own age.”
Miss Magdalena is the morning-line favorite at 5-2 with Lemons Is Gone at 7-2. Sennebec Summer is 9-2, She Glitters 6-1, Miss Chit 6-1, Avabell 8-1, Ultra Cordial 10-1 and Street Ringer 12-1.
Hoofprints
% Jockey Jake Olesiak and trainer David C. Anderson teamed up for three wins on Friday. The duo won the first race with Miss Addyson, the seventh with Goodnightloving and the eighth with It Is Dejavu.
% Jockey Adrian Ramos and trainer Stetson Mitchell also teamed up for two wins. They won with Donnas Final Word in the second and with Pursumsugaronme in the ninth.
% Jockey Nathan Haar had two wins Friday.
% Jockey Armando Martinez had one win and is now at 1,993 for his career.
% Sleepy Eyes Todd, winner of last year’s Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes, earned $540,760 in 2020. This year in two starts he’s failed to show but has earned $1,145,000, including a fourth-place finish in a $3 million race Jan. 23 at Gulfstream Park. He also finished fifth in the $20 million Saudi Cup at Riyadh on Feb. 20 when he was a 66-1 shot. Saturday Sleepy Eyes Todd will run in the $12 Dubai World Cup Saturday. Fonner Park will open at 10 a.m. for the final three races of the Dubai card. Sleepy Eyes Todd’s race is scheduled for 11:50 a.m.
% Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak reminds fans that although the city-wide mask mandate has been lifted, it’s still in effect at Fonner Park and will be enforced until further notice.