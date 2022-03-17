Fackler steps away from jockey business

Sometimes a young jockey just has to be in the right place at the right time.

That happened for Chris Fackler more than once. The first time was with a horse named Mike’s Pet for trainer Laryy Staroscik in 2008 at Fonner Park.

Fackler, 17 at the time, was a bugboy — a term referring to a first-year rider. As a bugboy, the horses he rode would get a weight allowance because of his inexperience.

When the regular rider elected to ride another horse in a $10,000 allowance race at Fonner. Staroscik opted to put Fackler in the saddle.

“He was a Nebraska-bred in open company,” Fackler said. “The other rider took off of him. I picked him up and narrowly won the race and he ended up being my stake horse the rest of the year.”

Fackler went on to win the Big Red Mile at State Fair Park on Mike’s Pet that year. He later won two more allowance races at Columbus and another at Atokad on him.

Mike’s Pet was the first of several successful horses Fackler rode over the next 14 years. Now, he’s at least temporarily retiring from riding.

Fackler, now 31, is one of the taller jockeys at Fonner Park. As he enters his 30s, he’s experiencing trouble keeping his weight down where it needs to be in order to be a jockey.

“In the summertime when it warms up I can sweat more to drop some weight,” Fackler said. “Right now I haven’t been able to.”

That’s why he’s stepping away from being a jockey, at least for the time being.

Fackler has already built up many memories riding some of the top horses at Fonner Park. That includes his time as the regular rider on Love at Night for trainer Terrell Hemmer when the Nebraska-bred mare was dominating the breed races for fillies and mares in the state. In 2019 and 2020, Love at Night won the Bold Accent and the Orphan Kist at Fonner. She also ventured out against open company by winning the Runza and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes in 2019.

“She was pretty interesting too,” Fackler said. “The usual jockey wanted to ride a different horse in an open company race and she up and won for me against open horses. The way Terry Hemmer is, if you do well on one and want to ride her back you can. You take off and somebody else does well he’s going to keep them.

“Not every horse fits every rider.”

Fackler also rode Diamond Joe — one of the all-time greats in Nebraska racing and the only Nebraska-bred to win the Bosselman in 2014 — a handful of times for trainer Chuck Turco. That included a third-place finish in the 2016 Bosselman.

“I was helping out Turco quite a bit at the time,” Fackler said. “Joe and Jake (Olesiak) weren’t having the greatest time going for them and I just think I just fell in the right spot at the right time.”

It’s been a pretty good 14-year run for Fackler. He now has 983 wins in his career in 6,366 starts and earned a total of $6,724,634 in purses. He had four wins this year before stepping away from the job.

For now, he’ll be doing other jobs around the track. Last weekend he was needed as an outrider assisting in the post parade and whatever else might pop up before, during and after a race.

On Saturday, one horse threw its jockey in the post parade and ran around the track several times before he was caught. Things like that make being an outrider more a challenging job

“That’s more difficult than a person would think because the loose horse and the one you’re on has their own mind you know,” Fackler said. “If you cue wrong, it can definitely not work out.

“If they need me to fill that position again, I will because everyone around here has treated me kind of like their son. If you don’t want to help out, then you’re not really needed.”

That kind of explains Fackler’s philosophy. He was even there to help exercise horses on some of these cold winter mornings.

“In the mornings when nobody else would train, like when it was 5 degrees out, I was still getting on horses on the training track,” he said.

Fackler said he’s enjoyed his time at Fonner Park, from the people he’s worked with to those in the stands. The big crowds Fonner has attracted in recent years help make it an enjoyable place to ride.

“Some people go by the amount of money they made,” Fackler said. “Money shouldn’t really be everything.”