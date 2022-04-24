Favored Queenscaballo wins special stakes

Queenscaballo was a heavy favorite in the 67th running of the $20,000 Fonner Park Special Stakes for 3-year-old Nebraska-bred fillies.

But trainer David Anderson pointed out that the favorite doesn’t always win.

“Favorites only win a third of the time,” Anderson said. “But they’ve been winning pretty regularly here.”

This time, though, Queenscaballo left little doubt. The daughter of El Caballo and Including Mary took the lead down the backstretch and went on to win the six-furlong race by three lengths over Julie Jean in 1:15.20.

Jockey Jake Olesiak found the hole along the rail to forge to the front.

“The rail opened up a little bit, and he decided he’d better take the shortest route,” Anderson said. “So he came up the rail. He did a nice job there. He didn’t have to go wide in the far turn and stuff like that.

“She’s a pretty useful little filly.”

Anderson has a history with Troy Cartmill who owns Queenscabllo.

“She’s a pretty nice filly for a Nebraska bred,” Anderson said. “I trained for this guy years ago, Mr. Cartmill, and I bought this filly’s mother for him years ago in Kentucky.”

Queenscabllo ran her first three starts at Remington Park. After that she went to Houston while being trained by Michael Biehler.

When they decided to send her back to Nebraska, Anderson took over the training duties.

“They sent her up to me a couple of weeks ago,” Anderson said. “And it wasn’t much work for me. Just kind of show her around the race track and lead her over here. It still counts as a win and she still got the money.”

Queenscaballo paid $2.60, $2.60 and $2.10. Julie Jean paid $8.00 and $2.60 while Tellittothejudge paid $2.10 to show.

The win was worth $12,390 and brought Queenscaballo’s career earnings to $35,209.

Anderson said there’s another race for Nebraska-bred fillies that may suit Queenscabllo perfectly.

“She’s going to like the added distance in the next one in about three weeks,” Anderson said. “The next one for 3-year-old fillies is 6 1-2 furlongs. She broke her maiden down there (in Houston) going seven furlongs.

“As long as we can keep her healthy and everything is good, we’ll be there.”

Tohill rides For Reel to win

Jockey Ken Tohill had ridden For Reel four times at Fonner Park this season. His best finish was second in a maiden special weight race on April 16.

But Tohill knew he had a nice horse under him when they went to the post for the $20,000 Fonner Park Special Stakes, a race for 3-year-old colts and geldings.

“Today it worked out really well for us,” Tohill said. “I’ve been convinced he’s the best one here, but he’s really green acting. Mentally he kind of falls apart. Then he grabs the bit and goes again.

“Today it just worked out well. I got him in the race a little bit, and then it was just a matter of holding him together until it was time to go and he was much the best today.”

For Reel, trained by Richard Bliss, took care of business. He was in third heading into the stretch, but he rallied down the stretch to win by 1 1-2 lengths and covered the six furlongs in 1:15.60.

V.R. Friendlygary was second with Too Many Captains third.

“The horse that ran second is a nice horse too, but I had the upper hand because my horse likes when somebody is pressuring him,” Tohill said. “I was kind of trying to keep the door shut a little bit so he’d have to push on me. My horse just grabbed the bit and went on with it.

“He was ready today, Mr. Bliss was really good to me and I really appreciate it.”

For Reel paid $7.80, $3.60 and $2.80. V.R. Friendlygary paid $5.40 and $3.60 while Too Many Captains paid $3.60 to show.

The win was worth $12,480 and brought For Reel’s career earnings to $18,480.

It was the 3,998th win of his career for Tohill as he pulls ever closer to the 4,000 mark. He had 3,991 when he came to Fonner Park early this racing season.

“It’s taken it’s time to get here, but I’ve watched other riders,” Tohill said. “Usually when you get to the landmarks it takes a little while. The racing gods make you suffer a little bit.”

Hoofprints

- Jockey Kevin Roman, who had six wins Friday and five on Saturday, won twice Sunday for trainer Isai Gonzalez. The two teamed up to win the second with Joe G’s Payback and the eighth with Pierpont.

- Olesiak had a big day with wins in the Fonner Park Special stakes for fillies with Queenscaballo. Anderson and Olesiak teamed up to win the fourth with Silver Maker while Olesaik rode Backchatter to a win in the fifth for trainer Gilbert Ecoffey.

- Jockey Adriuan Ramos won the first with Bubbas Dixie for trainer Stetson Mitchell and the sixth on Jagged Arrow for trainer Larry Donlin Jr.

- WIth 13 wins this weekend, Roman has taken control of the jockey’s standings with 64 wins. Armando Martinez is second with 46,

- Gonzalez has also seized control of the trainer’s standing with 46 wins. Mark Hibdon is second with 24.