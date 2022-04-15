First Alternate faces tough field in Runza

Saturday Fonner Park entries
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Handy Hannon (Jude) 124 5-2
2, Limperhome (Martinez) 124 8-5
3, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke) 124 4-1
4, For Reel (Tohill) 120 7-2
5, Lucky Liquor Shot (Ramos) 120 12-1
6, Diamante Jose (Olesiak) 124 15-1
7, P R Streakin (Luark) 124 20-1
Second Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Unsolved (Roman) 120 3-1
2, Born to Race (Tohill) 120 5-2
3, Hot Artie (Martinez) 124 3-1
4, Wildcat Nation (Ramos) 124 2-1
5, Brewster (Bethke) 124 15-1
6, Royal Outlaw (Wood) 120 8-1
Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Luck Check (McNeil) 124 15-1
2, Fiftyshadesopurple (Haar) 124 8-1
3, Dryspell (Roman) 124 5-2
4, Jimmie T (Chickeness) 124 5-1
5, Waco Kid (Martinez) 124 9-2
6, El Centenario (Bethke) 124 7-2
7, My True Reward (Ramos) 124 8-1
8, Haley’s Steelman (Olesiak) 124 6-1
Fourth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Preacher (Roman) 124 3-1
2, College Party (Haar) 124 6-1
3, One Son of a Chief (Olesiak) 124 5-2
4, Texas Long Bow (Bethke) 124 5-1
5, Alex of Ice (Jude) 124 15-1
6, Reverend Aj (Wood) 124 5-1
7, Awesome Emmit (Martinez) 124 9-2
Fifth Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, American Reality (Martinez) 120 3-1
2, Five Roses Luna (Olesiak) 124 8-1
3, Guapa Chica (Roman) 124 2-1
4, Lemons Is Gone (Wood) 124 10-1
5, Star in the Sky (Ramos) 124 7-2
6, Zipporah (Tohill) 124 20-1
7, Stunting (Jude) 124 9-2
Sixth Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Inagoodway (Tohill) 119 6-1
1a, A Bunch for Lunch (Tohill) 119 6-1
2, Blinkers (Martinez) 124 5-2
3, First Alternate (Ramos) 124 4-1
4, French Rose (Wood) 119 5-1
5, Laurieann (Roman) 121 2-1
6, Such Great Heights (Olesiak) 121 12-1
Seventh Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Charm and Sarcasm (Wood) 124 3-1
2, Poseidon’s Magic (Roman) 124 2-1
3, Lasting Influence (Olesiak) 124 4-1
4, Ultra Cordial (Martinez) 124 8-1
5, Chieftess (Tohill) 124 5-1
6, Polly War Cry (McNeil) 124 6-1
7, Aquatica (Haar) 124 12-1
8, Thewhiskeyworked (Chickeness, Gourneau, 124 15-1
Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Xtreme Lyra (Jude) 124 5-2
2, Winners Luck (Ramos) 124 8-1
3, Snow Man (Wood) 124 3-1
4, Convict Pike (Olesiak) 124 9-2
5, Little John (Bethke) 124 12-1
6, All Shacked Up (Tohill) 124 12-1
7, Beau Gosse (Martinez) 124 6-1
8, Optimal (Roman) 124 5-1
Ninth Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Downtown Brown (Ramos) 124 9-2
2, Subscription (Tohill) 124 9-5
3, Bro Code (Chickeness) 120 6-1
4, Full Throttle (Jude) 124 15-1
5, Atwater (Haar) 124 15-1
6, Rhettroactive (Roman) 124 12-1
7, Flushing Flash (Wood) 120 15-1
8, Emmett Cat (Leon) 124 12-1
9, Carioca (Martinez) 124 2-1
10, Pervasive (Olesiak) 124 20-1
Tenth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Seeley (Ramos) 124 15-1
2, Swingin’ Sam (Roman) 124 6-1
3, Mayhawk (Martinez) 124 12-1
4, Dream Baby Dream (Tohill) 124 12-1
5, Horse Fly (Jude) 124 20-1
6, I Call Shotgun (Olesiak) 124 3-1
7, Rocketringo (Wood) 124 12-1
8, Masterful Stride (Bethke) 124 10-1
9, Little No Way (Haar) 124 7-2
10, Jerrys Pridenjoy (McNeil) 124 4-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 2, Limperhome — Twice beaten favorite this meet, breaks through today.
2, No. 3, Ber Mis Boy — Nipped top choice two races back.
3, No. 4, For Reel — Needs to break better to improve win chances.
Race 2
1, No. 4, Wildcat Nation — That was an impressive performance taking on winners for the first time.
2, No. 1, Unsolved — He looked like he could easily run another lap or two last time.
3, No. 3, Hot Artie — Speed of the speed, will have to catch him.
Race 3
1, No. 6, El Centenario — Won at 33 to 1 on 3/6.
2, No. 2, Fiftyshadespurple — Toss Fonner debut.
3, No. 8, Haley’s Steelman — Picks up Jake in the irons today.
Race 4
1, No. 3, One Son of a Chief — Has hit the exacta an amazing 11 times in his last 13 races.
2, No. 1, Preacher — Back with friends today.
3, No. 5, Alex of Ice — Very generous ML odds, will be rolling in the stretch.
Race 5
1, No. 7, Stunting — Very sharp workout on 4/9 hints at big race to come.
2, No. 3, Guapa Chica — Had a smashing Fonner debut.
3, No. 1, American Reality — Runner-up in this year’s Pepsi Stakes.
Race 6
1, No. 5, Laurieanne — Made a firm believer out of me last race.
2, No. 3, First Alternate — Defeated top choice on 3/13.
3, No. 2, Blinkers — Has some past races good enough to win this.
Race 7
1, No. 1, Charm and Sarcasm — Overcame trouble to win last time.
2, No. 2, Poseidens Magic — Roman/Gonzalez tandem winning races here this year at a torrid 36 per cent.
3, No. 3, Lasting Influence — Won last year after similar current pattern.
Race 8
1, No. 3, Snow Man — Witt/Gorneau claimed him right back after losing him two races ago.
2, No. 1, Xtreme Lyra — Gelding has been claimed a whopping 12 times in his career.
3, No. 7, Beau Gosse — No match for Dare Felix on 3/22.
Race 9
1, No. 9, Carioca — Fits in well with these.
2, No. 6, Rhettractive — I have lots of faith in Hibdon runners.
3, No. 2, Subscription — Picks up Tohill for today’s heat.
Race 10
1, No. 10, Jerrys Pridenjoy — Choice in what looks like a wide-open race.
2, No. 6, I Call Shotgun — Probable favorite, but doesn’t win very often.
3, No. 7, Rocketringo — Longshot may find himself lonely on the lead.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 1, No. 2 Limperhome
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 5, No. 4 Lemons Is Gone
$20 Play of the Day
Race 8, $10 Exacta box No. 1 Xtreme Lyra and No. 3 Snow Man
The Greek's Picks
Race 1
First: No. 2 Limperhome — To the Finishline
Second: No. 4 For Reel — The Deal
Third: No. 1 Handy Hannon — One for Francis
Race 2
First: No. 1 Unsolved — Just won by 11
Second: No. 3 Hot Artie — Money Time
Third: No. 4 Wildcat Nation — Just ran second in Allowance
Race 3
First: No. 3 Dryspell — On a Hotspell
Second: No. 5 Waco Kid — One for Cascio
Third: No. 7 My True Reward — Today could be the day
Race 4
First: No. 6 Reverend Aj — One for the Preacher
Second: No. 3 One Son of a Chief — Won twice already
Third: No. 1 Preacher — Can’t count him out
Race 5
First: No. 5 Star in the Sky — Just won at this distance
Second: No. 3 Guapa Chica — Hot Gonzalez Barn
Third: No. 2 Five Roses Luna — May Surprise
Race 6
First: No. 5 Laurieann — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 1 Blinkers — Had work cut out today
Third: No. 4 French Rose — Won race at Oaklawn last year
Race 7
First: No. 4 Ultra Cordial — Wiseguy Play
Second: No. 2 Poseidon’s Magic — The Favorite
Third: No. 3 Lasting Influence — May have it today
Race 8
First: No. 3 Snow Man — Let it Ride
Second: No. 8 Optimal — Just Claimed
Third: No. 1 Xtreme Lyra — Always there
Race 9
First: No. 2 Subscription — Itsallgreektome
Second: No. 7 Flushing Flash — Had Tapit Breeding
Third: No. 1 Downtown Brown — Ran Evenly last couple times
Race 10
First: No. 6 I Call Shotgun — Superfecta play
Second: No. 10 Jerry’s Pridenjoy — 5 Wide last time
Third: No. 2 Swingin’ Sam — Contender
Fourth: No. 7 Rocketringo — Sets the pace
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 5 Laurieann in 6th race
Gus’s Longshot
No. 2, Swingin’Sam in the 10th race
Friday results
First Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Flyer’s Shadow, Bethke 4 1-1 1/2 1-1 1-1/2 1-1 14.60
2 Just Luck, Ramos 5 3-1/2 3-3 2-1 1/2 2-3 1/4 .30
4 Smilin Josie, Tohill 2 5 5 4-7 3-nk 3.70
3 Beautiful Judge, Martinez 1 2-1 2-1 3-1 1/2 4-12 3/4 6.00
5 Run Brinlee Run, Chickeness 3 4-6 4-2 5 5 23.00
$2 Mutuels:
1 Flyer’s Shadow $31.20 $6.40
2 Just Luck $2.20
4 Smilin Josie
Exacta (1-2), $23.10
Time: :24.60 :49.20 1:03.40 1:16.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2017, by Shadow Hawk - Irish Flyer by Wind Flyer. Owner: Dale L. Kurtz. Trainer: Hemmer, Terrell M.. Breeder: Dale L. Kurtz.
Second Race, Purse $4,850, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
3 Shady’s Turn, Roman 1 1-4 1-1 1/2 1-2 3/4 1.50
2 Crimson Trace, McNeil 2 2-1 2-4 2-3 1/2 3.50
1 Front Office, Martinez 3 3-1 3-2 3-3 1/2 1.00
4 Other Than That, Jude 4 4 4 4 7.90
$2 Mutuels:
4 Shady’s Turn $5.00 $3.40
3 Crimson Trace $3.80
1 Front Office
Daily Double (1-4), $65.60; Exacta (4-3), $9.10
Time: :23 :35 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Colt 2018, by Time to Get Even - Unrepentant by Pleasant Tap. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Rusty Brown & Debi Brown.
Late Scratches: Mischievous Devil, Thirtyeight
Third Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Lucky Every Day, Roman 3 1-2 1-3 1-6 1/2 .60
1 Spell Winder, Jude 1 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 2-2 1/4 5.80
4 Taylor’s Beauty, Olesiak 5 5-3 3-1 3-1/2 10.60
6 Amoreena Star, Martinez 4 4-1 5-5 4-1 2.50
5 Okie Princess, Tohill 2 3-1/2 4-hd 5-4 3/4 20.30
3 Witchy Windsor, Bethke 6 6 6 6 20.90
$2 Mutuels:
2 Lucky Every Day $3.20 $2.40 $2.20
1 Spell Winder $3.40 $2.40
4 Taylor’s Beauty $2.80
Exacta (2-1), $4.40; Trifecta (2-1-4), $7.70
Time: :22.60 :34.40 :45.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Itsmyluckyday - Marvelous Maddie by Woke Up Dreamin. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: JRita Young Thoroughbreds, LLC.
Fourth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Midnight Drama, Olesiak 1 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-3 3/4 .60
5 Just Wing It, Ramos 3 2-1 2-3 2-3 1/2 10.20
7 Dox Biz, Roman 2 4-5 3-1/2 3-3/4 3.40
4 King Witt, Chickeness 6 5-1 5-3 4-2 1/4 23.30
3 Believe in Parts, Martinez 4 3-hd 4-1 5-3/4 4.00
6 R Deja Voo, Jude 5 6-1 6-1 1/2 6-2 1/2 38.90
2 Two Socks Mac, Haar 7 7 7 7 21.10
$2 Mutuels:
1 Midnight Drama $3.20 $2.20 $2.10
5 Just Wing It $4.60 $2.80
7 Dox Biz $2.60
Exacta (1-5), $10.20; Superfecta (1-5-7-4), $11.18; Trifecta (1-5-7), $15.80; Pic 3 (4-2-1), $5.70
Time: :23 :35.20 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2017, by Big Drama - Royaltyatmidnight by Midnight Lute. Owner: Liz Horner. Trainer: Womochil, Jeff. Breeder: Francisco J. Bravo.
Fifth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Take Charge Patti, Martinez 2 1-1/2 1-1 1-2 1-5 1/2 .50
7 Pow Pow, Ramos 3 2-1 1/2 2-3 2-4 2-3 1/4 7.40
6 Couverture, Olesiak 4 5-1 4-1 1/2 3-2 3-5 5.80
1 Heavens Princess, McNeil 6 6-5 5-2 4-1 1/2 4-5 3/4 9.70
2 Hannah’s Storm, Tohill 5 3-2 3-2 5-3 5-1 1/4 24.10
4 Girolamo Lucy, Roman 7 7 7 6-5 6-5 11.10
3 Ticker, Bethke 1 4-1/2 6-3 7 7 9.20
$2 Mutuels:
5 Take Charge Patti $3.00 $2.20 $2.10
7 Pow Pow $4.20 $3.00
6 Couverture $2.60
Exacta (5-7), $6.60; Superfecta (5-7-6-1), $4.20; Trifecta (5-7-6), $7.55; Pic 3 (2-1-5), $2.80; Pic 4 (4-2-1-5), $8.60; Pic 5 (1-4-2-1-5), $147.55
Time: :23 :48.40 1:15.20 1:21. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2017, by Will Take Charge - La Belle by Dixie Union. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Forrest Hills Farm LLC.
Sixth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Neon Dreams, Ramos 8 8-2 6-3 4-2 1-1/2 5.70
2 G Kate, Roman 3 1-1 1-2 1-4 2-1 1/2 1.80
4 New Years Love, Jude 5 6-1 4-2 2-hd 3-4 48.70
6 Emolga, Tohill 9 9 8-2 7-8 4-1/2 3.80
7 Lady Phyllis, Bethke 1 7-1 5-1 6-1 5-3 1/2 13.90
5 D’wild Muffin, Martinez 4 2-3 2-3 3-hd 6-nk 6.90
1 High Cost of Livin, McNeil 7 4-1 1/2 3-2 5-1/2 7-13 5.20
8 Toms Maximillian, Haar 6 5-2 9 9 8-1 1/2 16.70
9 Justatapin, Olesiak 2 3-1 7-1/2 8-1/2 9 11.10
$2 Mutuels:
3 Neon Dreams $13.40 $5.00 $4.40
2 G Kate $3.60 $3.60
4 New Years Love $14.80
Exacta (3-2), $22.70; Superfecta (3-2-4-6), $210.40; Trifecta (3-2-4), $228.40; Pic 3 (1-5-3), $11.80
Time: :23.40 :46.80 1:00.40 1:13.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by Data Link - Happy Flight by Majestic Warrior. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Glencrest Farm LLC.
Late Scratches: Zibby Too
Seventh Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
9 That’s All Right, Roman 7 4-hd 1-1/2 1-2 1-5 1/4 3.50
5 Distinct Approval, Luark 4 1-1/2 2-1 1/2 2-2 2-nk 12.40
1 Just Splendid, Bethke 5 6-2 5-hd 3-3 3-1/2 5.00
7 Skykat, Martinez 8 7-1 6-1 4-1 4-2 3/4 2.40
4 Indawin, Tohill 6 8-7 7-3 6-hd 5-4 3/4 18.90
6 Bodie On Pointe, McNeil 2 2-1/2 4-1 5-hd 6-1/2 4.60
2 Untethered Soul, Olesiak 1 5-3 3-1 1/2 7-9 7-8 3/4 7.40
3 Miss Oratory, Jude 9 9 9 9 8-4 1/4 52.50
8 Soybean, Ramos 3 3-3 8-8 8-1/2 9 8.40
$2 Mutuels:
10 That’s All Right $9.00 $5.00 $3.60
5 Distinct Approval $9.60 $6.80
1 Just Splendid $4.60
Exacta (10-5), $36.00; Omni (1-10), $7.40; Omni (1-5), $30.80; Omni (5-10), $49.00; Superfecta (10-5-1-8), $61.87; Trifecta (10-5-1), $76.95; Pic 3 (5-3-10), $27.50
Time: :23.60 :48 1:01 1:13.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by First Samurai - Miss Impatient by Congrats. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Rake Farms.
Late Scratches: Wicked Flashback
Eighth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Masterpiece Day, Ramos 1 1-2 1-3 1-6 1-5 3/4 27.50
10 Scooter’s Boy, Martinez 7 6-1/2 6-2 4-hd 2-2 .60
2 Gone Preachin, McNeil 6 5-1 5-1/2 3-hd 3-2 11.50
1 Matriculate, Roman 4 2-1/2 2-1/2 2-hd 4-1/2 6.40
6 Thornish, Olesiak 8 9-2 7-hd 6-2 5-nk 11.20
9 Danz a Rebel, Luark 9 8-1 1/2 9-5 9-8 6-1 1/4 23.50
7 Yodelers Way, Jude 5 3-2 3-4 5-1/2 7-1/2 18.60
3 Burgameister, Haar 2 4-1 1/2 4-1 7-1/2 8-1 1/4 29.40
4 Breakin Daylight, Tohill 3 7-1/2 8-1/2 8-1/2 9-8 7.00
8 Plumbago, Bethke 10 10 10 10 10 56.60
$2 Mutuels:
5 Masterpiece Day $57.00 $13.60 $9.00
10 Scooter’s Boy $2.60 $2.40
2 Gone Preachin $3.40
Daily Double (10-5), $247.60; Exacta (5-10), $77.00; Superfecta (5-10-2-1), $177.00; Trifecta (5-10-2), $201.15; Pic 3 (3-10-5), $539.80; Pic 4 (5-3-10-5), $860.45; (1-5-3-10-5), $961.60
Time: :22.60 :46 1:12 1:18.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Suances (GB) - Pilot Point Lady by Gold Case. Owner: John Muckey. Trainer: Muckey, John. Breeder: Red Barons Barn.
Claimed: Scooter’s Boy
