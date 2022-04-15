First Alternate faces tough field in Runza

First Alternate had a huge year at Fonner Park in 2021.

The Kentucky-bred daughter of Alternation and Now U Know won the Bold Accent, the Runza and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes a year ago. This year the going has been a bit tougher for the 7-year-old mare.

She has three starts at Fonner with one win. She was a late-closing third in the Bold Accent, won a tough allowance race and then finished third in another allowance race.

“I think she’s running just as good as she did last year,” trainer Stetson Mitchell said. “We had a little bit of bad luck in the first stakes race, got put behind the wall of horses and had no hole. If the race had been four furlongs and two feet we’re winners.”

First Alternate will get another shot when she goes to the post Satuday in the 47th running of the $15,000 Runza Stakes, but she will face yet another tough field of fillies and mares.

That field includes Laurieann, trained by Isai Gonazalez and ridden by Kevin Roman. The 5-year-old Kentucky-bred mare has one win in two starts at Fonner. First Alternate beat her in an allowance race, but Laurieanne then blew away the field in the in another allowance race by 8 1-2 lengths.

“She ran huge, outran Laurieann in that allowance race,” Mitchell said if First Alternate. “She ran a good even third her last out, so I say she’s running well. You keep running into buzzsaws everybody is going to have their day.”

Laurieann is the morning-line favorite at 2-1. First Alternate, who will be ridden by Adrian Ramos, is 4-1.

French Rose, trained by David C. Anderson is 5-1. Trainer John Ness has an entry of Inagoodway and A Bunch for Lunch at 6-1.

Such Great Heights, winner of the Bold Accent for trainer Robert Hoffman and jockey Jake Olesaik, is 12-1.

Mitchell said it’s a solid field.

“Like always, she (First Alternate) has to put her big girl britches on every time,” Mitchell said. “She’s got tough horses to outrun. She fits with that group, She’s not overmatched but she’s going to have to run up to her ability.”

“Laurieann will be tough. Blinkers with one more race in her is going to be really scary. We’ll just have to give them hell and see what we can do.”

Mitchell said he thinks it will be a race between Laurieann, First Alternate and Blinkers.

“I think Such Great Heights is going to give me the speed we need to put a little pressure on Laurieann where we can come around and make a run.” he said. “You can make a case for all of them, but I think it’s a three-horse race.”

Mitchell said First Alternate has won at several different distances, but six furlongs is one of her best.

“I like her at seven furlongs the most, but six to seven is her distance,” Mitchell said. “She’s won anywhere from four furlongs to a mile and a sixteenth, so she’s a race horse.”

Nominees in for Bosselman

The nominations are closed for the 33rd running of the Bosselman Pump and Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes April 30 at Fonner Park.

A total of 30 nominees were submitted to the Fonner racing office. Assistant racing secretary Wayne Anderson said there are several ship-ins he feels confident will make the trip to Grand Island.

Those include Trident Hit who is trained by Ron Moquett and has been running at Oaklawn Park. Chuck Turco, who spent many years training at Fonner, is now an assistant for Moquett and will likely bring the horse to Grand Island.

Anderson also says Ax Man, who has $367,543 in total earnings and is trained by Dan McFarlane, will likely be here. Also Convention, trained by Greg Lebsack, is expected to come.

Intrepid Heart, who will be trained by Joe Hawley, has $408,482 in career earnings. Slow Slim Rider, owned by Kevin Hulse and TK Stables and trained by David C. Anderson, is expected to enter.

A couple of horses that have been racing at Fonner could be in the field as well, including Its a Wrap, trained by Isai Gonzalez, who won both the Budweiser-Tondi and the Dowd Mile.

Thomas Shelby is the most impressive nominee but Anderson doesn’t know yet if he’ll show up, Thomas Shelby, trained by Robertino Diodoro, has won $555,163 and won 10 of 27 career starts.

Bosselman Nominees

With trainers

Ain’t Life Grand, Kelly R. Von Hemel; Algebra, Stetson Mitchell; Ax Man, Dan McFarlane; Banker’s Island, David Hancock; Box Seat, Boyd Caster; Brock On By, Ray Ashford, Jr.; Convention, Greg Lebsock; Drifting West, Jon Offolter; Englander, Mark Lemburg; Fort Peck, Robertino Diodoro; Hold Tight, Stetson Mitchell; Hunka Burning Love, Mark Lemburg; Intrepid Heart, Joe Hawley; Its a Wrap, Isai Gonzalez; JB’s Legacy, Boyd Caster; Market Analysis, Roberto Diodoro; Marque Thunder, Sean Foley; Mr. Thunderstruck, Kelly R. Von Hemel; Newport Beach, Joe S. Offolter; Pepper Spray, Edward J. Kereluk; Regular Guy, Wayne M. Catalano; Slim Slow Slider, David C. Anderson; St. Louie Guy, Jerry Gourneau; Stephen’s Answer, Isai Gonzalez; Thomas Shelby, Robertino Diodoro; Trident Hit, Ron Moquett; Twoko Bay, Gary Scherer; Vangilder, H. Ray Ashford, Jr.; Warrior’s Map, Jerry Gourneau; Wrath, Gilbert W. Ecoffey.

Hoofprints

— The red-hot duo of trainer Isai Gonzalez and jockey Kevin Roman just keeps on rolling. They teamed up to win the second with Shady’s Turn, the third with Lucky Every day and the seventh with That’s All Right.

— Jockey Adrian Ramos had two wins. First on Neon Dreams for trainer Stetson Mitchell in the sixth and then on Materpiece Day for trainer John Muckey in the eighth. Masterpiece Day paid $57 to win.

— The carryover for the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot on Saturday will be $153,273.