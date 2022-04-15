 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Alternate faces tough field in Runza

FonnerPark

First Alternate, shown racing at Fonner Park last year, is looking to win the Runza Stakes for the second-straight season. (For The Independent/Ellis Collins).

First Alternate had a huge year at Fonner Park in 2021.

The Kentucky-bred daughter of Alternation and Now U Know won the Bold Accent, the Runza and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes a year ago. This year the going has been a bit tougher for the 7-year-old mare.

She has three starts at Fonner with one win. She was a late-closing third in the Bold Accent, won a tough allowance race and then finished third in another allowance race.

“I think she’s running just as good as she did last year,” trainer Stetson Mitchell said. “We had a little bit of bad luck in the first stakes race, got put behind the wall of horses and had no hole. If the race had been four furlongs and two feet we’re winners.”

First Alternate will get another shot when she goes to the post Satuday in the 47th running of the $15,000 Runza Stakes, but she will face yet another tough field of fillies and mares.

That field includes Laurieann, trained by Isai Gonazalez and ridden by Kevin Roman. The 5-year-old Kentucky-bred mare has one win in two starts at Fonner. First Alternate beat her in an allowance race, but Laurieanne then blew away the field in the in another allowance race by 8 1-2 lengths.

“She ran huge, outran Laurieann in that allowance race,” Mitchell said if First Alternate. “She ran a good even third her last out, so I say she’s running well. You keep running into buzzsaws everybody is going to have their day.”

Laurieann is the morning-line favorite at 2-1. First Alternate, who will be ridden by Adrian Ramos, is 4-1.

French Rose, trained by David C. Anderson is 5-1. Trainer John Ness has an entry of Inagoodway and A Bunch for Lunch at 6-1.

Such Great Heights, winner of the Bold Accent for trainer Robert Hoffman and jockey Jake Olesaik, is 12-1.

Mitchell said it’s a solid field.

“Like always, she (First Alternate) has to put her big girl britches on every time,” Mitchell said. “She’s got tough horses to outrun. She fits with that group, She’s not overmatched but she’s going to have to run up to her ability.”

“Laurieann will be tough. Blinkers with one more race in her is going to be really scary. We’ll just have to give them hell and see what we can do.”

Mitchell said he thinks it will be a race between Laurieann, First Alternate and Blinkers.

“I think Such Great Heights is going to give me the speed we need to put a little pressure on Laurieann where we can come around and make a run.” he said. “You can make a case for all of them, but I think it’s a three-horse race.”

Mitchell said First Alternate has won at several different distances, but six furlongs is one of her best.

“I like her at seven furlongs the most, but six to seven is her distance,” Mitchell said. “She’s won anywhere from four furlongs to a mile and a sixteenth, so she’s a race horse.”

Nominees in for Bosselman

The nominations are closed for the 33rd running of the Bosselman Pump and Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes April 30 at Fonner Park.

A total of 30 nominees were submitted to the Fonner racing office. Assistant racing secretary Wayne Anderson said there are several ship-ins he feels confident will make the trip to Grand Island.

Those include Trident Hit who is trained by Ron Moquett and has been running at Oaklawn Park. Chuck Turco, who spent many years training at Fonner, is now an assistant for Moquett and will likely bring the horse to Grand Island.

Anderson also says Ax Man, who has $367,543 in total earnings and is trained by Dan McFarlane, will likely be here. Also Convention, trained by Greg Lebsack, is expected to come.

Intrepid Heart, who will be trained by Joe Hawley, has $408,482 in career earnings. Slow Slim Rider, owned by Kevin Hulse and TK Stables and trained by David C. Anderson, is expected to enter.

A couple of horses that have been racing at Fonner could be in the field as well, including Its a Wrap, trained by Isai Gonzalez, who won both the Budweiser-Tondi and the Dowd Mile.

Thomas Shelby is the most impressive nominee but Anderson doesn’t know yet if he’ll show up, Thomas Shelby, trained by Robertino Diodoro, has won $555,163 and won 10 of 27 career starts.

Bosselman Nominees

With trainers

Ain’t Life Grand, Kelly R. Von Hemel; Algebra, Stetson Mitchell; Ax Man, Dan McFarlane; Banker’s Island, David Hancock; Box Seat, Boyd Caster; Brock On By, Ray Ashford, Jr.; Convention, Greg Lebsock; Drifting West, Jon Offolter; Englander, Mark Lemburg; Fort Peck, Robertino Diodoro; Hold Tight, Stetson Mitchell; Hunka Burning Love, Mark Lemburg; Intrepid Heart, Joe Hawley; Its a Wrap, Isai Gonzalez; JB’s Legacy, Boyd Caster; Market Analysis, Roberto Diodoro; Marque Thunder, Sean Foley; Mr. Thunderstruck, Kelly R. Von Hemel; Newport Beach, Joe S. Offolter; Pepper Spray, Edward J. Kereluk; Regular Guy, Wayne M. Catalano; Slim Slow Slider, David C. Anderson; St. Louie Guy, Jerry Gourneau; Stephen’s Answer, Isai Gonzalez; Thomas Shelby, Robertino Diodoro; Trident Hit, Ron Moquett; Twoko Bay, Gary Scherer; Vangilder, H. Ray Ashford, Jr.; Warrior’s Map, Jerry Gourneau; Wrath, Gilbert W. Ecoffey.

Hoofprints

— The red-hot duo of trainer Isai Gonzalez and jockey Kevin Roman just keeps on rolling. They teamed up to win the second with Shady’s Turn, the third with Lucky Every day and the seventh with That’s All Right.

— Jockey Adrian Ramos had two wins. First on Neon Dreams for trainer Stetson Mitchell in the sixth and then on Materpiece Day for trainer John Muckey in the eighth. Masterpiece Day paid $57 to win.

— The carryover for the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot on Saturday will be $153,273.

Saturday Fonner Park entries

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Handy Hannon (Jude) 124 5-2

2, Limperhome (Martinez) 124 8-5

3, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke) 124 4-1

4, For Reel (Tohill) 120 7-2

5, Lucky Liquor Shot (Ramos) 120 12-1

6, Diamante Jose (Olesiak) 124 15-1

7, P R Streakin (Luark) 124 20-1

Second Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Unsolved (Roman) 120 3-1

2, Born to Race (Tohill) 120 5-2

3, Hot Artie (Martinez) 124 3-1

4, Wildcat Nation (Ramos) 124 2-1

5, Brewster (Bethke) 124 15-1

6, Royal Outlaw (Wood) 120 8-1

Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Luck Check (McNeil) 124 15-1

2, Fiftyshadesopurple (Haar) 124 8-1

3, Dryspell (Roman) 124 5-2

4, Jimmie T (Chickeness) 124 5-1

5, Waco Kid (Martinez) 124 9-2

6, El Centenario (Bethke) 124 7-2

7, My True Reward (Ramos) 124 8-1

8, Haley’s Steelman (Olesiak) 124 6-1

Fourth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Preacher (Roman) 124 3-1

2, College Party (Haar) 124 6-1

3, One Son of a Chief (Olesiak) 124 5-2

4, Texas Long Bow (Bethke) 124 5-1

5, Alex of Ice (Jude) 124 15-1

6, Reverend Aj (Wood) 124 5-1

7, Awesome Emmit (Martinez) 124 9-2

Fifth Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, American Reality (Martinez) 120 3-1

2, Five Roses Luna (Olesiak) 124 8-1

3, Guapa Chica (Roman) 124 2-1

4, Lemons Is Gone (Wood) 124 10-1

5, Star in the Sky (Ramos) 124 7-2

6, Zipporah (Tohill) 124 20-1

7, Stunting (Jude) 124 9-2

Sixth Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Inagoodway (Tohill) 119 6-1

1a, A Bunch for Lunch (Tohill) 119 6-1

2, Blinkers (Martinez) 124 5-2

3, First Alternate (Ramos) 124 4-1

4, French Rose (Wood) 119 5-1

5, Laurieann (Roman) 121 2-1

6, Such Great Heights (Olesiak) 121 12-1

Seventh Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Charm and Sarcasm (Wood) 124 3-1

2, Poseidon’s Magic (Roman) 124 2-1

3, Lasting Influence (Olesiak) 124 4-1

4, Ultra Cordial (Martinez) 124 8-1

5, Chieftess (Tohill) 124 5-1

6, Polly War Cry (McNeil) 124 6-1

7, Aquatica (Haar) 124 12-1

8, Thewhiskeyworked (Chickeness, Gourneau, 124 15-1

Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Xtreme Lyra (Jude) 124 5-2

2, Winners Luck (Ramos) 124 8-1

3, Snow Man (Wood) 124 3-1

4, Convict Pike (Olesiak) 124 9-2

5, Little John (Bethke) 124 12-1

6, All Shacked Up (Tohill) 124 12-1

7, Beau Gosse (Martinez) 124 6-1

8, Optimal (Roman) 124 5-1

Ninth Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Downtown Brown (Ramos) 124 9-2

2, Subscription (Tohill) 124 9-5

3, Bro Code (Chickeness) 120 6-1

4, Full Throttle (Jude) 124 15-1

5, Atwater (Haar) 124 15-1

6, Rhettroactive (Roman) 124 12-1

7, Flushing Flash (Wood) 120 15-1

8, Emmett Cat (Leon) 124 12-1

9, Carioca (Martinez) 124 2-1

10, Pervasive (Olesiak) 124 20-1

Tenth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Seeley (Ramos) 124 15-1

2, Swingin’ Sam (Roman) 124 6-1

3, Mayhawk (Martinez) 124 12-1

4, Dream Baby Dream (Tohill) 124 12-1

5, Horse Fly (Jude) 124 20-1

6, I Call Shotgun (Olesiak) 124 3-1

7, Rocketringo (Wood) 124 12-1

8, Masterful Stride (Bethke) 124 10-1

9, Little No Way (Haar) 124 7-2

10, Jerrys Pridenjoy (McNeil) 124 4-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 2, Limperhome — Twice beaten favorite this meet, breaks through today.

2, No. 3, Ber Mis Boy — Nipped top choice two races back.

3, No. 4, For Reel — Needs to break better to improve win chances.

Race 2

1, No. 4, Wildcat Nation — That was an impressive performance taking on winners for the first time.

2, No. 1, Unsolved — He looked like he could easily run another lap or two last time.

3, No. 3, Hot Artie — Speed of the speed, will have to catch him.

Race 3

1, No. 6, El Centenario — Won at 33 to 1 on 3/6.

2, No. 2, Fiftyshadespurple — Toss Fonner debut.

3, No. 8, Haley’s Steelman — Picks up Jake in the irons today.

Race 4

1, No. 3, One Son of a Chief — Has hit the exacta an amazing 11 times in his last 13 races.

2, No. 1, Preacher — Back with friends today.

3, No. 5, Alex of Ice — Very generous ML odds, will be rolling in the stretch.

Race 5

1, No. 7, Stunting — Very sharp workout on 4/9 hints at big race to come.

2, No. 3, Guapa Chica — Had a smashing Fonner debut.

3, No. 1, American Reality — Runner-up in this year’s Pepsi Stakes.

Race 6

1, No. 5, Laurieanne — Made a firm believer out of me last race.

2, No. 3, First Alternate — Defeated top choice on 3/13.

3, No. 2, Blinkers — Has some past races good enough to win this.

Race 7

1, No. 1, Charm and Sarcasm — Overcame trouble to win last time.

2, No. 2, Poseidens Magic — Roman/Gonzalez tandem winning races here this year at a torrid 36 per cent.

3, No. 3, Lasting Influence — Won last year after similar current pattern.

Race 8

1, No. 3, Snow Man — Witt/Gorneau claimed him right back after losing him two races ago.

2, No. 1, Xtreme Lyra — Gelding has been claimed a whopping 12 times in his career.

3, No. 7, Beau Gosse — No match for Dare Felix on 3/22.

Race 9

1, No. 9, Carioca — Fits in well with these.

2, No. 6, Rhettractive — I have lots of faith in Hibdon runners.

3, No. 2, Subscription — Picks up Tohill for today’s heat.

Race 10

1, No. 10, Jerrys Pridenjoy — Choice in what looks like a wide-open race.

2, No. 6, I Call Shotgun — Probable favorite, but doesn’t win very often.

3, No. 7, Rocketringo — Longshot may find himself lonely on the lead.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 1, No. 2 Limperhome

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 5, No. 4 Lemons Is Gone

$20 Play of the Day

Race 8, $10 Exacta box No. 1 Xtreme Lyra and No. 3 Snow Man

The Greek's Picks

Race 1

First: No. 2 Limperhome — To the Finishline

Second: No. 4 For Reel — The Deal

Third: No. 1 Handy Hannon — One for Francis

Race 2

First: No. 1 Unsolved — Just won by 11

Second: No. 3 Hot Artie — Money Time

Third: No. 4 Wildcat Nation — Just ran second in Allowance

Race 3

First: No. 3 Dryspell — On a Hotspell

Second: No. 5 Waco Kid — One for Cascio

Third: No. 7 My True Reward — Today could be the day

Race 4

First: No. 6 Reverend Aj — One for the Preacher

Second: No. 3 One Son of a Chief — Won twice already

Third: No. 1 Preacher — Can’t count him out

Race 5

First: No. 5 Star in the Sky — Just won at this distance

Second: No. 3 Guapa Chica — Hot Gonzalez Barn

Third: No. 2 Five Roses Luna — May Surprise

Race 6

First: No. 5 Laurieann — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 1 Blinkers — Had work cut out today

Third: No. 4 French Rose — Won race at Oaklawn last year

Race 7

First: No. 4 Ultra Cordial — Wiseguy Play

Second: No. 2 Poseidon’s Magic — The Favorite

Third: No. 3 Lasting Influence — May have it today

Race 8

First: No. 3 Snow Man — Let it Ride

Second: No. 8 Optimal — Just Claimed

Third: No. 1 Xtreme Lyra — Always there

Race 9

First: No. 2 Subscription — Itsallgreektome

Second: No. 7 Flushing Flash — Had Tapit Breeding

Third: No. 1 Downtown Brown — Ran Evenly last couple times

Race 10

First: No. 6 I Call Shotgun — Superfecta play

Second: No. 10 Jerry’s Pridenjoy — 5 Wide last time

Third: No. 2 Swingin’ Sam — Contender

Fourth: No. 7 Rocketringo — Sets the pace

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 5 Laurieann in 6th race

Gus’s Longshot

No. 2, Swingin’Sam in the 10th race

Friday results

First Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Flyer’s Shadow, Bethke 4 1-1 1/2 1-1 1-1/2 1-1 14.60

2 Just Luck, Ramos 5 3-1/2 3-3 2-1 1/2 2-3 1/4 .30

4 Smilin Josie, Tohill 2 5 5 4-7 3-nk 3.70

3 Beautiful Judge, Martinez 1 2-1 2-1 3-1 1/2 4-12 3/4 6.00

5 Run Brinlee Run, Chickeness 3 4-6 4-2 5 5 23.00

$2 Mutuels:

1 Flyer’s Shadow $31.20 $6.40

2 Just Luck $2.20

4 Smilin Josie

Exacta (1-2), $23.10

Time: :24.60 :49.20 1:03.40 1:16.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2017, by Shadow Hawk - Irish Flyer by Wind Flyer. Owner: Dale L. Kurtz. Trainer: Hemmer, Terrell M.. Breeder: Dale L. Kurtz.

Second Race, Purse $4,850, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

3 Shady’s Turn, Roman 1 1-4 1-1 1/2 1-2 3/4 1.50

2 Crimson Trace, McNeil 2 2-1 2-4 2-3 1/2 3.50

1 Front Office, Martinez 3 3-1 3-2 3-3 1/2 1.00

4 Other Than That, Jude 4 4 4 4 7.90

$2 Mutuels:

4 Shady’s Turn $5.00 $3.40

3 Crimson Trace $3.80

1 Front Office

Daily Double (1-4), $65.60; Exacta (4-3), $9.10

Time: :23 :35 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Colt 2018, by Time to Get Even - Unrepentant by Pleasant Tap. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Rusty Brown & Debi Brown.

Late Scratches: Mischievous Devil, Thirtyeight

Third Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Lucky Every Day, Roman 3 1-2 1-3 1-6 1/2 .60

1 Spell Winder, Jude 1 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 2-2 1/4 5.80

4 Taylor’s Beauty, Olesiak 5 5-3 3-1 3-1/2 10.60

6 Amoreena Star, Martinez 4 4-1 5-5 4-1 2.50

5 Okie Princess, Tohill 2 3-1/2 4-hd 5-4 3/4 20.30

3 Witchy Windsor, Bethke 6 6 6 6 20.90

$2 Mutuels:

2 Lucky Every Day $3.20 $2.40 $2.20

1 Spell Winder $3.40 $2.40

4 Taylor’s Beauty $2.80

Exacta (2-1), $4.40; Trifecta (2-1-4), $7.70

Time: :22.60 :34.40 :45.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Itsmyluckyday - Marvelous Maddie by Woke Up Dreamin. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: JRita Young Thoroughbreds, LLC.

Fourth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Midnight Drama, Olesiak 1 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-3 3/4 .60

5 Just Wing It, Ramos 3 2-1 2-3 2-3 1/2 10.20

7 Dox Biz, Roman 2 4-5 3-1/2 3-3/4 3.40

4 King Witt, Chickeness 6 5-1 5-3 4-2 1/4 23.30

3 Believe in Parts, Martinez 4 3-hd 4-1 5-3/4 4.00

6 R Deja Voo, Jude 5 6-1 6-1 1/2 6-2 1/2 38.90

2 Two Socks Mac, Haar 7 7 7 7 21.10

$2 Mutuels:

1 Midnight Drama $3.20 $2.20 $2.10

5 Just Wing It $4.60 $2.80

7 Dox Biz $2.60

Exacta (1-5), $10.20; Superfecta (1-5-7-4), $11.18; Trifecta (1-5-7), $15.80; Pic 3 (4-2-1), $5.70

Time: :23 :35.20 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2017, by Big Drama - Royaltyatmidnight by Midnight Lute. Owner: Liz Horner. Trainer: Womochil, Jeff. Breeder: Francisco J. Bravo.

Fifth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Take Charge Patti, Martinez 2 1-1/2 1-1 1-2 1-5 1/2 .50

7 Pow Pow, Ramos 3 2-1 1/2 2-3 2-4 2-3 1/4 7.40

6 Couverture, Olesiak 4 5-1 4-1 1/2 3-2 3-5 5.80

1 Heavens Princess, McNeil 6 6-5 5-2 4-1 1/2 4-5 3/4 9.70

2 Hannah’s Storm, Tohill 5 3-2 3-2 5-3 5-1 1/4 24.10

4 Girolamo Lucy, Roman 7 7 7 6-5 6-5 11.10

3 Ticker, Bethke 1 4-1/2 6-3 7 7 9.20

$2 Mutuels:

5 Take Charge Patti $3.00 $2.20 $2.10

7 Pow Pow $4.20 $3.00

6 Couverture $2.60

Exacta (5-7), $6.60; Superfecta (5-7-6-1), $4.20; Trifecta (5-7-6), $7.55; Pic 3 (2-1-5), $2.80; Pic 4 (4-2-1-5), $8.60; Pic 5 (1-4-2-1-5), $147.55

Time: :23 :48.40 1:15.20 1:21. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2017, by Will Take Charge - La Belle by Dixie Union. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Forrest Hills Farm LLC.

Sixth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Neon Dreams, Ramos 8 8-2 6-3 4-2 1-1/2 5.70

2 G Kate, Roman 3 1-1 1-2 1-4 2-1 1/2 1.80

4 New Years Love, Jude 5 6-1 4-2 2-hd 3-4 48.70

6 Emolga, Tohill 9 9 8-2 7-8 4-1/2 3.80

7 Lady Phyllis, Bethke 1 7-1 5-1 6-1 5-3 1/2 13.90

5 D’wild Muffin, Martinez 4 2-3 2-3 3-hd 6-nk 6.90

1 High Cost of Livin, McNeil 7 4-1 1/2 3-2 5-1/2 7-13 5.20

8 Toms Maximillian, Haar 6 5-2 9 9 8-1 1/2 16.70

9 Justatapin, Olesiak 2 3-1 7-1/2 8-1/2 9 11.10

$2 Mutuels:

3 Neon Dreams $13.40 $5.00 $4.40

2 G Kate $3.60 $3.60

4 New Years Love $14.80

Exacta (3-2), $22.70; Superfecta (3-2-4-6), $210.40; Trifecta (3-2-4), $228.40; Pic 3 (1-5-3), $11.80

Time: :23.40 :46.80 1:00.40 1:13.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by Data Link - Happy Flight by Majestic Warrior. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Glencrest Farm LLC.

Late Scratches: Zibby Too

Seventh Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

9 That’s All Right, Roman 7 4-hd 1-1/2 1-2 1-5 1/4 3.50

5 Distinct Approval, Luark 4 1-1/2 2-1 1/2 2-2 2-nk 12.40

1 Just Splendid, Bethke 5 6-2 5-hd 3-3 3-1/2 5.00

7 Skykat, Martinez 8 7-1 6-1 4-1 4-2 3/4 2.40

4 Indawin, Tohill 6 8-7 7-3 6-hd 5-4 3/4 18.90

6 Bodie On Pointe, McNeil 2 2-1/2 4-1 5-hd 6-1/2 4.60

2 Untethered Soul, Olesiak 1 5-3 3-1 1/2 7-9 7-8 3/4 7.40

3 Miss Oratory, Jude 9 9 9 9 8-4 1/4 52.50

8 Soybean, Ramos 3 3-3 8-8 8-1/2 9 8.40

$2 Mutuels:

10 That’s All Right $9.00 $5.00 $3.60

5 Distinct Approval $9.60 $6.80

1 Just Splendid $4.60

Exacta (10-5), $36.00; Omni (1-10), $7.40; Omni (1-5), $30.80; Omni (5-10), $49.00; Superfecta (10-5-1-8), $61.87; Trifecta (10-5-1), $76.95; Pic 3 (5-3-10), $27.50

Time: :23.60 :48 1:01 1:13.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by First Samurai - Miss Impatient by Congrats. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Rake Farms.

Late Scratches: Wicked Flashback

Eighth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Masterpiece Day, Ramos 1 1-2 1-3 1-6 1-5 3/4 27.50

10 Scooter’s Boy, Martinez 7 6-1/2 6-2 4-hd 2-2 .60

2 Gone Preachin, McNeil 6 5-1 5-1/2 3-hd 3-2 11.50

1 Matriculate, Roman 4 2-1/2 2-1/2 2-hd 4-1/2 6.40

6 Thornish, Olesiak 8 9-2 7-hd 6-2 5-nk 11.20

9 Danz a Rebel, Luark 9 8-1 1/2 9-5 9-8 6-1 1/4 23.50

7 Yodelers Way, Jude 5 3-2 3-4 5-1/2 7-1/2 18.60

3 Burgameister, Haar 2 4-1 1/2 4-1 7-1/2 8-1 1/4 29.40

4 Breakin Daylight, Tohill 3 7-1/2 8-1/2 8-1/2 9-8 7.00

8 Plumbago, Bethke 10 10 10 10 10 56.60

$2 Mutuels:

5 Masterpiece Day $57.00 $13.60 $9.00

10 Scooter’s Boy $2.60 $2.40

2 Gone Preachin $3.40

Daily Double (10-5), $247.60; Exacta (5-10), $77.00; Superfecta (5-10-2-1), $177.00; Trifecta (5-10-2), $201.15; Pic 3 (3-10-5), $539.80; Pic 4 (5-3-10-5), $860.45; (1-5-3-10-5), $961.60

Time: :22.60 :46 1:12 1:18.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Suances (GB) - Pilot Point Lady by Gold Case. Owner: John Muckey. Trainer: Muckey, John. Breeder: Red Barons Barn.

Claimed: Scooter’s Boy

Attendance:

Handle: $0

