First Alternate finds winner’s circle in Bold Accent Stakes

In September, trainer Stetson Mitchell and his wife Ramsye were looking for some horses to claim at Remington Park.

They found a good one in First Alternate.

“About 75% of the credit has to go to my wife. She has an incredible eye for horses,” Stetson Mitchell said. “Last year when we were looking for some horses to claim, she found her. We both looked at her and just fell in love with her. We couldn’t believe they ran her for ($15,000), but we were lucky enough we reached in there and got her. She’s just an incredible horse.”

That claim paid off for the Mitchells when First Alternate came up the rail with jockey Adrian Ramos on board to win the four-furlong $15,000 Bold Accent Stakes by a length in 47.0 seconds Saturday at Fonner Park.

First Alternate, a 6-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Alternation and Now U Know, was fifth early on in the race, but Ramos took her to the rail and she moved up to second heading into the stretch.

“I was hoping I was cheering for right horse,” Stetson Mitchell said. “I kind of expected her to be a little closer to the front because that’s where she does all of her running, but I also had the best dang rider in the room.