First Alternate finds winner’s circle in Bold Accent Stakes

In September, trainer Stetson Mitchell and his wife Ramsye were looking for some horses to claim at Remington Park.
They found a good one in First Alternate.
“About 75% of the credit has to go to my wife. She has an incredible eye for horses,” Stetson Mitchell said. “Last year when we were looking for some horses to claim, she found her. We both looked at her and just fell in love with her. We couldn’t believe they ran her for ($15,000), but we were lucky enough we reached in there and got her. She’s just an incredible horse.”
That claim paid off for the Mitchells when First Alternate came up the rail with jockey Adrian Ramos on board to win the four-furlong $15,000 Bold Accent Stakes by a length in 47.0 seconds Saturday at Fonner Park.
First Alternate, a 6-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Alternation and Now U Know, was fifth early on in the race, but Ramos took her to the rail and she moved up to second heading into the stretch.
“I was hoping I was cheering for right horse,” Stetson Mitchell said. “I kind of expected her to be a little closer to the front because that’s where she does all of her running, but I also had the best dang rider in the room.
“Adrian Ramos deserves lots of credit. He really put a heck of a ride on her. He was calm, cool and collected and he knew exactly what he had in that horse.”
Ramos said he just let First Alternate do her thing.
“She ran beautifully,” Ramos said. “I got a pretty good trip too. That helps. I got in a good spot where I could get a good run out of her. Sometimes you get stuck behind horses. In this case it was clear and that helped a lot.”
Deja Sue and Love At Night, who had won the Bold Accent the past two years, got out fast as expected.
“There were a few speed horses that I know in the race that are faster than mine,” said Ramos, a native of Mexico who was co-leading rider at Arapahoe Park in Aurora, Colorado, last year. “But I was thinking she could catch them at the end and that’s what happened.
“I was in a good position and I saw a path, so I took it. If you have a good horse you can do it.”
It was the fourth win in 30 career starts for First Alternate. The win was worth $9,300 for owner Ramsye Mitchell and brought the mare’s career earnings to $220,316.
Stetson Mitchell wasn’t sure if First Alternate could handle a four-furlong race.
“I was afraid it might be a touch short,” he said. “She’s a super nice mare, but I feel she excels more going six to seven. But she’s just a race horse.”
First Alternate paid $6.00, $3.20 and $2.80. Such Great Heights paid $3.60 and $2.60 for second while Leighton Kentucky paid $6.40 to show.
Stetson Mitchell said Fonner Park fans will likely see First Alternate a few more times this year.
“I hope to run her in all those little stakes here and just keep having fun with her,” Mitchell said.
Hoofprints
% The surprise winner of the day came in the second race when Scott Bethke rode She Glitters to a victory. She Glitters paid $40.20 to win. The exacta paid $348.20. Bethke earlier won the first race and swept the early daily double.
% Jockey Jake Olesiak won twice on Saturday as did Ramos.
% A former Bosselman winner made an appearance at Fonner on Saturday. Rock City Roadhog, who won the Bosselman in 2019, won the final race of the day for trainer Schuyler Condon with jockey Nathan Haar on board.
% Eight races are on the card for Sunday at Fonner with a first-race post time of 1:30 p.m.
% Sunday is $1 Family Day at Fonner with $1 hot dogs and pop from 1-3 p.m.
% Beta Capo Song, ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by Mark Hibdon, got his 2021 season off to a good start with a win on opening weekend. He will be back at it Sunday in the seventh race going for his seventh win on the Fonner track. He’s a 3-1 morning-line favorite in the starter allowance for horses that have started for a claiming price of $5,000.