First Alternate going for trifecta
First Alternate going for trifecta

  • Updated
FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

First Alternate will be trying to join what is a short list of mares who have won the Bold Accent, the Runza and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes all in the same year.

Research indicates that only two mares — Burning Memories in 2003 and Love At Night in 2019 — have won all three of those races in the same racing season. First Alternate could become the third on that list if she can win the 38th running of the $20,000 Swihart Stakes on the final day of live racing for the 2021 Fonner Park campaign.

First Alternate outdueled Such Great Heights to open the Fonner season with a one-length win in the Bold Accent on Feb. 21. She was off until the Runza on April 21 when she took the lead heading into the stretch and pulled away to win by 4 1-2 lengths.

“I’m a little happier that we don’t have to wait so long between races this time,” trainer Stetson Mitchell said. “She’s breathing fire. I hope she’s ready.”

First Alternate, who finished her 2020 campaign with a win at Remington Park on Dec. 20, will be gunning for her third straight victory. She had just two wins in 28 career starts before that and hadn’t fared so well in her first three races at Remington under Mitchell after he and his wife Ramsye claimed her for $15,000.

Stetson Mitchell said he liked First Alternate because of the breeding on the side of her mother, Now U Know.

“Her dam’s side, she’s just bred out of this world,” Mitchell said. “It’s Oklahoma royalty. That’s why we wanted her.”

Stetson Mitchell said he moved up a class after he claimed her.

“To compete with those horses, you have to have everything just right,” he said. “I have to haul in at Remington. It took an out or two for her to get used to being hauled in.”

First Alternate, with Adrian Ramos on board once again, is the morning-line favorite at 8-5 for the 6 1/2-furlong Swihart. She’s a Lucky One, trained by Kelli Martinez and ridden by Armando Martinez, is at 7-2 and looking for her second straight win at Fonner.

Unlawful Assembly, trained by Gilbert Ecoffey and ridden by Bryan McNeil, is 9-2. Dixie Nation is 6-1, Miss Rules 8-1, U S S Lois is 12-1, Goodnightloving 12-1 and Remarkable Charm 15-1.

“I thought there’d be a little bit more speed going but it doesn’t look like it,” Mitchell said. “So we might be the lone speed on the front end. Maybe, maybe not. But there’s some really nice mares who will come running at the end.”

It appears First Alternate likes the Fonner track regardless of the conditions. She won the Runza over a muddy track, but it should be fast on Saturday for the Swihart.

“The tighter the tack can be the better for her,” Mitchell said. “She obviously got across that off track very well last time too.”

King of Candy favored in Coors race

The 24th running of the $10,000 Coors Starter Allowance will be the third race on the card. The Coors, a race for horses who have started for a claiming price of $5,000 or less in 2020 or 2021, is the longest race of the year at Fonner Park at 1 1/8th miles.

King of Candy, trained by Kelli Martinez and ridden by Armando Martinez, is the morning-line favorite at 2-1. King of Candy, a 6-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Twirling Candy and Nola’s Pride, has won both his starts at Fonner this year.

Mas Mischief, ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by Jerry Gourneau, is 3-1 while My Boy Lollipop, ridden by McNeil and trained by Ecoffey, is 7-2.

Gold Note (6-1), Whata Perfect Day (8-1), Dabblin Channel (10-1) and Behold That Word (10-1) round out the seven-horse field.

Hoofprints

— Jockey Bryan McNeil both ends of the late daily double. The victory on longshot Clearly Classy in the ninth race paid $101.00 to win.

— Jockey Jake Olesiak won two races. He is now just two wins behind leader Armando Martinez in the jockey standings heading into the final day of racing.

— Both of Olesiak’s wins came for trainer Jason Wise.

— There are several activities on tap in conjunction with the Kentucky Derby Saturday at Fonner Park. The Keno & Finish Line Restaurant both open at 9 a.m. and breakfast burritos will be available. There will be a hat and bow tie contest for fans. Judging occurs from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Skyline Pub. The best hat and the best bowtie will both earn $200. The best male ensemble and female ensemble will get $100 each. A dixieland band will perform throughout the day next to the winner’s circle and a polka band will be in the Skyline Pub from 6 to 8 p.m. The spring dazzle craft show will be going on in the concourse throughout the afternoon. Kentucky Derby glasses will also be available for purchase.

Friday results

First Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Lasting Influence, Olesiak 4 2-1 2-1/2 2-1 1-1/2 4.70

2 Inthemistymoonlite, Bethke 2 1-4 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 2-3 1/4 7.80

5 Ultra Cordial, Ramos 1 3-1 3-3 3-2 3-3/4 .60

1 Diamonds N Spurs, Wood 5 4-1 4-6 4-8 4-10 3/4 4.00

4 Dixie Chip, Martinez 3 5 5 5 5 7.20

$2 Mutuels:

4 Lasting Influence $11.40 $4.00 $2.10

3 Inthemistymoonlite $8.40 $2.80

6 Ultra Cordial $2.10

Exacta (4-3), $29.90; Trifecta (4-3-6), $24.00

Time: :23.80 :47.60 1:00.80 1:14.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2017, by Flatter - Rockport Honey by Rockport Harbor. Owner: Jason Wise, Chad Herbolsheimer, Castle Stables and David Vogtman. Trainer: Wise, Jason. Breeder: Gary & Mary West Stables Inc..

Late Scratches: Swingin Doors

Second Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Flan, Bethke 3 1-hd 1-1 1/2 1-2 3/4 1.20

3 Taylor’s Beauty, Martinez 1 2-3 2-3 2-2 1/4 2.30

5 Jamacian Me Money, Fackler 4 4-4 3-1/2 3-2 3/4 13.10

1 S C Angel, Wood 2 3-2 4-5 4-3/4 8.10

4 Extra Gorgeous, McNeil 5 5 5 5 2.20

$2 Mutuels:

2 Flan $4.40 $2.80 $2.60

3 Taylor’s Beauty $2.80 $2.20

5 Jamacian Me Money $3.40

Daily Double (4-2), $22.20; Exacta (2-3), $4.30; Trifecta (2-3-5), $30.40

Time: :22.40 :33.80 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Flatter - Shawl by Medallist. Owner: Sanderson Stables LLC. Trainer: Sanderson, Bruce. Breeder: Leverett S. Miller & Linda B. Miller.

Late Scratches: Referee

Third Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 P R Odds Setter, Olesiak 3 1-3 1-6 1-10 1-9 3/4 1.00

4 Wildfire Sis, Bethke 1 4-3 4-hd 2-2 2-5 1/2 14.00

3 Lots of Shade, Ziegler 2 3-hd 2-1 1/2 3-1 1/2 3-1 1/4 6.60

5 Orfelina, Ramos 5 5-5 5-5 4-4 4-4 3.20

6 Sing Charmer Sing, Fackler 7 7 7 6-3 5-5 9.50

7 Lady Everley, Martinez 6 6-8 6-3 7 6-5 1/4 14.40

1 Queen of Gold, Wood 4 2-4 3-2 5-hd 7 5.60

$2 Mutuels:

2 P R Odds Setter $4.00 $3.20 $2.10

4 Wildfire Sis $8.60 $3.80

3 Lots of Shade $4.00

Exacta (2-4), $22.10; Superfecta (2-4-3-5), $11.67; Trifecta (2-4-3), $42.20

Time: :23.80 :48 1:00.80 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Gold Schleiger - A Wish for My Lady by Pikepass. Owner: Judy Pryor. Trainer: Wise, Jason. Breeder: Judy Pryor.

Fourth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Lil Miss de Buy, Ramos 2 2-2 2-3 1-1 1/2 1-1 3/4 2.20

2 Anwara, McNeil 4 4-1/2 4-1 3-1 1/2 2-2 3/4 2.30

3 True Allegiance, Martinez 1 1-1 1-1 2-1/2 3-1 1/2 2.40

4 Miss Reveille, Wood 3 3-1 1/2 3-1/2 4-2 4-1 1/2 9.30

6 Miss Ellie’s Girl, Luark 7 6-1 1/2 6-4 5-3 5-1 3/4 19.20

1 Ticket to Riches, Fackler 5 7 7 6-3 6-6 3/4 21.60

7 Gold Zephyr, Olesiak 6 5-5 5-3 7 7 6.30

$2 Mutuels:

5 Lil Miss de Buy $6.40 $2.80 $2.20

2 Anwara $3.20 $2.40

3 True Allegiance $2.20

Exacta (5-2), $7.80; Superfecta (5-2-3-4), $4.82; Trifecta (5-2-3), $7.75; Pic 3 (2/6-2-5), $7.90

Time: :24.40 :48.20 1:01 1:14. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Behold de Buy - Lil Miss Hottentot by Perfect Mandate. Owner: Donna Eaton. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Donna Eaton.

Claimed: Anwara

Fifth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Mavalous Mavalous, Bethke 2 2-3 1-hd 1-2 1-2 1/2 4.60

5 Shay’s Glory, Fackler 3 1-hd 2-4 2-2 2-1 1/2 4.80

3 Run’n Down a Dream, Martinez 1 3-1 3-1 3-1/2 3-nk 6.60

2 Ms Comedy Time, Wood 5 6-hd 7 5-1 4-2 1/4 25.40

1 Lilfeatheredindian, Ziegler 7 5-1 5-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 5-2 1/4 21.90

7 Muwaan Mat, Luark 6 7 4-hd 6-3 6-1/2 1.80

4 Evade, Olesiak 4 4-1/2 6-1 1/2 7 7 2.10

$2 Mutuels:

6 Mavalous Mavalous $11.20 $5.40 $4.00

5 Shay’s Glory $5.80 $3.00

3 Run’n Down a Dream $3.80

Exacta (6-5), $26.30; Superfecta (6-5-3-2), $84.00; Trifecta (6-5-3), $86.40; Pic 3 (2-5-6), $16.75; Pic 4 (2/6-2-5-6), $44.45; Pic 5 (4-2/6-2-5-6), $415.65

Time: :23.20 :47.80 1:14 1:21. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by English Channel - Wandaful Wandaful by Hero’s Tribute. Owner: Andrew Stronach. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: Copper Cap Farm Inc..

Sixth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

8 Give Em Fitz, Fackler 2 2-hd 1-1 1-2 1-1 1/4 4.30

3 Cheverie, Olesiak 6 4-1 1/2 2-hd 2-2 2-3 1.80

2 Distinct Flirt, Bethke 4 3-1 4-1/2 3-1 1/2 3-1 3/4 16.60

1 Irish Contessa, Ramos 5 5-hd 6-4 6-2 4-1 1/2 1.10

4 Kinley Cash, Martinez 1 1-1 3-2 5-1/2 5-hd 14.90

7 Innocent Storm, Wood 3 6-7 5-2 4-hd 6-3/4 35.30

6 Sidepocket Bet, Hynes 7 7-1/2 7-2 7-2 7-1/2 30.10

5 A Kiss Goodnight, Haar 8 8 8 8 8 36.90

$2 Mutuels:

8 Give Em Fitz $10.60 $4.40 $3.20

3 Cheverie $3.80 $2.80

2 Distinct Flirt $4.60

Exacta (8-3), $13.90; Superfecta (8-3-2-1), $10.84; Trifecta (8-3-2), $34.50; Pic 3 (5-6-8), $36.90

Time: :24.40 :48 1:00.60 1:14. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Tulsa Te - Snickel Fitz by Seattle Fitz (ARG). Owner: Tianna Redden. Trainer: Chavez, Juan. Breeder: Willard Burbach.

Seventh Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Herecitykitty, Ziegler 4 3-2 3-4 1-1 1/2 1-2 1/2 4.60

5 Sylvia’s Rocket, Olesiak 1 1-1 2-1 2-hd 2-nk 3.20

7 Avabell, Martinez 6 2-2 1-hd 3-2 3-3 3.20

1 Kurious Kennedy, Ramos 3 6-1/2 5-2 4-1 4-3/4 36.90

3 Amarin, Wood 9 9 9 6-5 5-ns 4.00

2 Lightning Bug, McNeil 8 7-4 4-1/2 5-2 6-6 1/2 3.30

8 Just Splendid, Haar 5 4-hd 6-1/2 8-4 7-nk 36.90

9 Question Markie, Fackler 7 8-1 1/2 8-1 1/2 7-1 8-1 1/2 19.00

4 Gypsy Wind Jeanne, Luark 2 5-1 7-1 9 9 23.90

$2 Mutuels:

6 Herecitykitty $11.20 $6.00 $3.80

5 Sylvia’s Rocket $3.80 $3.20

7 Avabell $3.60

Exacta (6-5), $27.30; Superfecta (6-5-7-1), $148.50; Trifecta (6-5-7), $54.50; Pic 3 (6-8-6), $175.65

Time: :23.80 :47.60 1:00.40 1:13.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2015, by City Wolf - Kit Kats Luck by Deputy Wild Cat. Owner: Clifford Cavanaugh and Bruno Cavanaugh. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Elissa Christine Roberts.

Eighth Race, Purse $4,500, Maiden Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

5 A Sheen Cat, McNeil 7 2-1/2 2-3 1-hd 1.10

3 Wicked Empire, Wood 2 1-1 1-1 2-4 1/4 8.30

2 Tombi, Bethke 5 5-hd 4-hd 3-nk 32.80

1 Pit Fire, Olesiak 6 4-1 5-1 4-1 2.50

7 Philosopher, Fackler 3 6-1 1/2 6-3 5-3/4 3.20

6 Back to Black, Ramos 1 3-1 3-1 1/2 6-1 3/4 15.30

4 Babe Truth, Haar 8 7-3 7-2 7-4 1/4 48.30

8 R Deja Voo, Garnett 4 8 8 8 61.10

$2 Mutuels:

6 A Sheen Cat $4.20 $3.00 $2.40

4 Wicked Empire $4.80 $4.00

2 Tombi $8.00

Exacta (6-4), $10.90; Superfecta (6-4-2-1), $26.52; Trifecta (6-4-2), $53.30; Pic 3 (8-6-3/6/9), $37.10

Time: :22.40 :34.40 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Courageous Cat - A Sheen of Ivory by Anasheed. Owner: Stacey Rushton. Trainer: Rushton, Stacey. Breeder: Stephanie Forsyth & Terry Forsyth.

Late Scratches: Paper Roses, Date Book

Ninth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

4 Clearly Classy, McNeil 2 1-hd 1-1/2 1-hd 49.50

2 Holiday Chimes, Ramos 6 2-2 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 5.40

3 Give Em Shade, Ziegler 7 4-1/2 3-2 3-1 1/2 6.40

5 Miss Tater Tot, Bethke 8 6-hd 4-hd 4-2 3.70

8 Run and Tell Dat, Luark 1 5-1 1/2 5-1 5-3 25.90

7 Hannah’s Storm, Fackler 10 9-5 8-1 6-nk 1.80

6 Dixie Trixie, Haar 5 3-hd 6-1 1/2 7-1 15.50

9 Sweet Eclipse, Wood 4 7-hd 7-hd 8-2 1/4 9.40

10 Top of the Podium, Olesiak 3 8-1 9-3 9-1 7.30

1 Back in the Day, Garnett 9 10 10 10 28.40

$2 Mutuels:

4 Clearly Classy $101.00 $39.40 $18.80

2 Holiday Chimes $7.40 $4.60

3 Give Em Shade $4.60

Daily Double (6-4), $108.20; Exacta (4-2), $296.00; Superfecta (4-2-3-5), $641.10; Trifecta (4-2-3), $780.25; Pic 3 (6-3/6/9-4), $212.65; Pic 4 (8-6-3/6/9-4), $2,444.85; (6-8-6-3/6/9-4), $114.75

Time: :23.20 :35 :47.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2017, by Smart Bid - Stormin Norma by Stormin Fever. Owner: Jeffery Cox. Trainer: Condon, Schuyler. Breeder: John Ernst & Allegra Ernst.

Saturday entries

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, B T’s Bad Boy (Fackler) 120 5-2

2, Terrific Jo (Haar) 124 5-1

3, Crazy Steele (Wood) 124 8-1

4, P R Why Not (Olesiak) 124 3-1

5, P R Streakin (McNeil) 124 4-1

6, Prince B (Ziegler) 124 7-2

Second Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Winters Run (Martinez) 124 5-2

2, Smarty Grimes (Haar) 124 7-2

3, Songster (Fackler) 124 3-1

4, Mitchell County (McNeil) 124 6-1

5, Chared (Bethke) 124 10-1

6, Behold de Flame (Ramos) 124 8-1

7, Breakin Daylight (Olesiak) 124 6-1

Third Race, $10,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 4 yo’s & up, One And One Eighth Miles.

1, Behold That Word (Ramos) 117 10-1

2, Mas Mischief (Olesiak) 122 3-1

3, Gold Note (Bethke) 122 6-1

4, Whata Perfect Day (Haar) 124 8-1

5, My Boy Lollipop (McNeil) 122 7-2

6, Dabblin Channel (Wood) 119 10-1

7, King of Candy (Martinez) 124 2-1

Fourth Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile.

1, Goodness Cat (Ramos) 124 12-1

2, Mollys Melodie (Luark) 124 10-1

3, Omahasetgeaux (Wood) 120 3-1

4, Sassy Sapphire (Olesiak) 124 8-1

5, Businessindubai (Martinez) 124 7-2

6, Gram’z Diamond (Fackler) 124 6-1

7, Texas Fugitive (Haar) 120 8-1

8, Sheza Machiavelli (Bethke) 124 9-2

9, Jakealina, McNeil (Bolinger) 124 12-1

Fifth Race, $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Tiger the Man (Haar) 124 6-1

2, Fayette Warrior (Fackler) 124 8-1

3, Holding Fast (Martinez) 124 2-1

4, Warrior’s Lullaby (Wood) 124 10-1

5, Dehaven (McNeil) 124 15-1

6, Forest Treasure (Ramos) 124 4-1

7, Scooter’s Boy (Olesiak) 124 3-1

8, Sorryaboutnothing (Luark) 124 12-1

Sixth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Pain for Gain (Ziegler) 124 10-1

2, Macho Bob (Fackler) 124 15-1

3, Shattered Dreams (Haar) 124 9-2

4, Last Call Leroy (McNeil) 120 8-1

5, Tap a Miracle (Wood) 124 7-2

6, Youwonderwhyidrink (Luark) 124 10-1

7, King Nate (Olesiak) 120 5-2

8, Colonel Gray (Bethke) 120 12-1

9, Our Half First (Martinez) 120 6-1

Seventh Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Gone Preachin (Martinez) 124 6-1

2, Wildscore (Wood) 124 10-1

3, Silver Maker (Ramos) 124 3-1

4, Dazzle Man (Fackler) 124 15-1

5, Young Phillip (Bethke) 124 4-1

6, Tiger On Your Six (Haar) 24 12-1

7, Spirit Mission (McNeil) 124 8-1

8, Feller (Olesiak) 120 2-1

Eighth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Goose (Ramos) 124 10-1

2, Gaspergou (Olesiak) 124 3-1

3, Brave Rifle (Wood) 124 8-1

4, Lil Silver Fox (Martinez) 124 7-2

5, Pack’n Iron (Fackler) 124 6-1

6, Arch Seeker (Luark) 124 12-1

7, Arch’s Wild (Haar) 124 12-1

8, Leon’s Diamond (Bethke) 124 8-1

9, Flanagan (McNeil) 124 9-2

Ninth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Remarkable Charm (Fackler) 119 15-1

2, First Alternate (Ramos) 124 8-5

3, U S S Lois (Bethke) 119 12-1

4, Miss Rules (Haar) 119 8-1

5, Dixie Nation (Wood) 119 6-1

6, She’s a Lucky One (Martinez) 119 7-2

7, Unlawful Assembly (McNeil) 119 9-2

8, Goodnightloving (Olesiak) 119 12-1

Tenth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, I Call Shotgun (Olesiak) 124 9-2

2, Masterful Stride (Martinez) 124 8-1

3, All for Truth (Fackler) 124 6-1

4, Bandwidth (Ziegler) 124 5-1

5, Touching Rainbows (Bethke) 124 15-1

6, Spur (Ramos) 124 3-1

7, Xavier Davey (McNeil) 124 12-1

8, Bluegale (Luark) 124 20-1

9, Ordained Cat (Wood) 124 8-1

10, Pierpont (Haar) 124 10-1

Monk Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 4 P R Why Not — Looks like the logical choice.

2, No. 6 Prince B — Will have to catch him.

3, No. 5 P R Streakin — Has finished behind top choice last three races, but he did beat him three times in 2020.

Race 2

1, No. 7 Breakin Daylight — This is a big class drop.

2, No. 3 Songster — Probable favorite, but hasn’t won since 2019.

3, No. 1 Winter’s Run — Scored at 5 to 1 to win last Saturday.

Race 3

1, No.7 King of Candy — Has taken to the Fonner surface like a duck to water.

2, No. 2 Mas Mischief — Got a very nice tune-up at six furlongs against some top sprinters.

3, No. 5 My Boy Lollipop — Bred to run all day, the more I think about it, the more I like him.

Race 4

1, No. 9 Jakealina — Tries routing for first time, should be a big price.

2, No. 2 Mollys Melodie — Makes dirt debut.

3, No. 7 Texas Fugitive — Son of 2013 Kentucky Derby winner Orb.

Race 5

1, No. 3 Holding Fast — Dug in and refused to get beaten in 2021 debut.

2, No. 2 Fayette Warrior — Has hit the exacta in six straight races.

3, No. 7 Scooter’s Boy — Loves coming from the clouds and loves Fonner Park.

Race 6

1, No. 7 King Nate — A repeat of 3/11 race would take this.

2, No. 6 Youwonderwhyidrink — Has flashed talent at times.

3, No.2 Macho Bob — Lightly raced, makes first local start.

Race 7

1, No. 8 Feller — Just won at Lone Star.

2, No. 5 Young Phillip — Claimed at Delta from Asmussen barn.

3, No. 7 Spirit Mission — Likes minor awards.

Race 8

1, No. 5 Pack’n Iron — Conditioned allowances foes proved too tough, back in for a tag today.

2, No. 4 Lil Silver Fox — Two routes to a sprint here, beat Tiger the Man on 3/21.

3, No. 2 Gespergou — May do better with more distance.

Race 9

1, No. 2 First Alternate — Going for the distaff hat trick, The Bold Accent, The Runza, and now The Swihart Stakes.

2, No. 8 Goodnightloving — Two-time winner this meet.

3, No. 7 Unlawful Assembly — First Stakes race try.

Race 10

1, No. 10 Pierpoint — Gate-to-wire in the season finale.

2, No. 1 I Call Shotgun — Has run second a whopping 14 times.

3, No. 4 Bandwidth — Thanks to everyone who followed along with our picks this year.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 3, No. 7 King of Candy

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 10, No. 2 Masterful Stride

Monk’s Derby picks

Once again the Kentucky Derby falls where it belongs, on the first Saturday in May. There’s many races around the world and here in the United States that has higher purses, but make no mistake this is America’s premiere horse race. It’s billed as the most exciting two minutes in sports, and the 2021 edition looks to be a wide-open affair.

This year’s race features 20 three-year-olds looking to etch their name along with past immortals such as Secretariat, Seattle Slew, Animal Kingdom, and Justify to name just a few. The morning line favorite is the brilliant and undefeated 2020 Juvenile Champion Essential Quality. I can’t blame anyone for picking this accomplished son of the great Tapit to win, but the low odds just don’t appeal to me in a 20 horse race, so I’m looking for an accomplished runner with attractive morning line odds.

My search focused on finding a runner who’s breeding suggests they can excel at the ten furlong distance, and that has a strong trainer and rider. Luckily there’s a horse that fits all these qualities with Midnight Bourbon, son of 2-time Breeder’s Cup Classic winner Tiznow, trained by Hall-of-famer Steve Assmussen and ridden by the incomparable Mike Smith.

Whoever you like, I wish you the best of luck and enjoy the 147th running of a true feast of Americana.........The Kentucky Derby.

1, No. 10 — Midnight Bourbon

2, No. 17 — Highly Motivated

3, No. 14 — Essential Quality

4, No. 15 — Rock Your World

Longshot — No. 11 Dynamic One

The Greek's pick

Race 1

First: No. 1 BT’s Bad Boy — Daily Double Play

Second: No. 4 PR Why Not — Has a Shot

Third: No. 6 Prince B — One of Steffens

Race 2

First: No. 1 Winters Run — Can do it again

Second: No. 6 Behold De Flame — Can go this distance

Third: No. 3 Songster — Music to my ears

Race 3

First: No. 7 King of Candy — How Sweet it is!

Second: No. 4 Whata Perfect Day — It sure can be

Third: No. 3 Gold Note — Closer!

Race 4

First: No. 7 Texas Fugitive -- Be on The Lookout!

Second: No. 5 Businessindubai — Strictly Business!

Third: No. 3 Omahasetgeaux — Has some Steam!

Race 5

First: No. 3 Holding Fast — Get Serious Baby!

Second: No. 7 Scooters Boy — Always a Contender

Third: No. 6 Forest Treasure — Bronze Today!

Race 6

First: No. 7 King Note — King of the Road!

Second: No. 9 Our Half First —- First things First!

Third: No. 3 Shattered Dreams — Wake Up Time!

Race 7

First: No. 5 Young Phillip — You wanna Gamble!

Second: No. 6 Tiger on Your Sixth — Roar to the finish!

Third: No. 8 Feller — Talking Bob!!

Race 8

First: No. 4 Lil Silver Fox — Wiseguy Play!

Second: No. 5 Pack’n N Iron — Serious Player!

Third: No. 2 Gaspergou — Go Chris!

Race 9

First: No. 2 First Alternate — The Greek Speaks!

Second: No. 6 She’s a Lucky One — Coming off nice win

Third: No. 5 Dixie Nation — Third in Runza

Race 10

First: No. 9 Ordained Cat — Superfecta Play!

Second: No. 1 I Call Shotgun — Jake Up!

Third: No. 10 Pierpoint — Longshot!

Fourth: No. 2 Masterful Stride — One for Tracy

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 2 First Alternate in 9th

Gus’s Longshot

No. 5 Pack’n Iron in 8th

Kentucky Derby

First: No. 8 Medina Spirit

Second: No. 14 Essential Quality

Third: No. 7 Mandaloun

Fourth: No. 1 Known Agenda

Download the Anchor app to listen to The Greek’s podcast featuring his Fonner Park picks.

