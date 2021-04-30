First Alternate going for trifecta

Friday results
First Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Lasting Influence, Olesiak 4 2-1 2-1/2 2-1 1-1/2 4.70
2 Inthemistymoonlite, Bethke 2 1-4 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 2-3 1/4 7.80
5 Ultra Cordial, Ramos 1 3-1 3-3 3-2 3-3/4 .60
1 Diamonds N Spurs, Wood 5 4-1 4-6 4-8 4-10 3/4 4.00
4 Dixie Chip, Martinez 3 5 5 5 5 7.20
$2 Mutuels:
4 Lasting Influence $11.40 $4.00 $2.10
3 Inthemistymoonlite $8.40 $2.80
6 Ultra Cordial $2.10
Exacta (4-3), $29.90; Trifecta (4-3-6), $24.00
Time: :23.80 :47.60 1:00.80 1:14.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2017, by Flatter - Rockport Honey by Rockport Harbor. Owner: Jason Wise, Chad Herbolsheimer, Castle Stables and David Vogtman. Trainer: Wise, Jason. Breeder: Gary & Mary West Stables Inc..
Late Scratches: Swingin Doors
Second Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Flan, Bethke 3 1-hd 1-1 1/2 1-2 3/4 1.20
3 Taylor’s Beauty, Martinez 1 2-3 2-3 2-2 1/4 2.30
5 Jamacian Me Money, Fackler 4 4-4 3-1/2 3-2 3/4 13.10
1 S C Angel, Wood 2 3-2 4-5 4-3/4 8.10
4 Extra Gorgeous, McNeil 5 5 5 5 2.20
$2 Mutuels:
2 Flan $4.40 $2.80 $2.60
3 Taylor’s Beauty $2.80 $2.20
5 Jamacian Me Money $3.40
Daily Double (4-2), $22.20; Exacta (2-3), $4.30; Trifecta (2-3-5), $30.40
Time: :22.40 :33.80 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Flatter - Shawl by Medallist. Owner: Sanderson Stables LLC. Trainer: Sanderson, Bruce. Breeder: Leverett S. Miller & Linda B. Miller.
Late Scratches: Referee
Third Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 P R Odds Setter, Olesiak 3 1-3 1-6 1-10 1-9 3/4 1.00
4 Wildfire Sis, Bethke 1 4-3 4-hd 2-2 2-5 1/2 14.00
3 Lots of Shade, Ziegler 2 3-hd 2-1 1/2 3-1 1/2 3-1 1/4 6.60
5 Orfelina, Ramos 5 5-5 5-5 4-4 4-4 3.20
6 Sing Charmer Sing, Fackler 7 7 7 6-3 5-5 9.50
7 Lady Everley, Martinez 6 6-8 6-3 7 6-5 1/4 14.40
1 Queen of Gold, Wood 4 2-4 3-2 5-hd 7 5.60
$2 Mutuels:
2 P R Odds Setter $4.00 $3.20 $2.10
4 Wildfire Sis $8.60 $3.80
3 Lots of Shade $4.00
Exacta (2-4), $22.10; Superfecta (2-4-3-5), $11.67; Trifecta (2-4-3), $42.20
Time: :23.80 :48 1:00.80 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Gold Schleiger - A Wish for My Lady by Pikepass. Owner: Judy Pryor. Trainer: Wise, Jason. Breeder: Judy Pryor.
Fourth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Lil Miss de Buy, Ramos 2 2-2 2-3 1-1 1/2 1-1 3/4 2.20
2 Anwara, McNeil 4 4-1/2 4-1 3-1 1/2 2-2 3/4 2.30
3 True Allegiance, Martinez 1 1-1 1-1 2-1/2 3-1 1/2 2.40
4 Miss Reveille, Wood 3 3-1 1/2 3-1/2 4-2 4-1 1/2 9.30
6 Miss Ellie’s Girl, Luark 7 6-1 1/2 6-4 5-3 5-1 3/4 19.20
1 Ticket to Riches, Fackler 5 7 7 6-3 6-6 3/4 21.60
7 Gold Zephyr, Olesiak 6 5-5 5-3 7 7 6.30
$2 Mutuels:
5 Lil Miss de Buy $6.40 $2.80 $2.20
2 Anwara $3.20 $2.40
3 True Allegiance $2.20
Exacta (5-2), $7.80; Superfecta (5-2-3-4), $4.82; Trifecta (5-2-3), $7.75; Pic 3 (2/6-2-5), $7.90
Time: :24.40 :48.20 1:01 1:14. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Behold de Buy - Lil Miss Hottentot by Perfect Mandate. Owner: Donna Eaton. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Donna Eaton.
Claimed: Anwara
Fifth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Mavalous Mavalous, Bethke 2 2-3 1-hd 1-2 1-2 1/2 4.60
5 Shay’s Glory, Fackler 3 1-hd 2-4 2-2 2-1 1/2 4.80
3 Run’n Down a Dream, Martinez 1 3-1 3-1 3-1/2 3-nk 6.60
2 Ms Comedy Time, Wood 5 6-hd 7 5-1 4-2 1/4 25.40
1 Lilfeatheredindian, Ziegler 7 5-1 5-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 5-2 1/4 21.90
7 Muwaan Mat, Luark 6 7 4-hd 6-3 6-1/2 1.80
4 Evade, Olesiak 4 4-1/2 6-1 1/2 7 7 2.10
$2 Mutuels:
6 Mavalous Mavalous $11.20 $5.40 $4.00
5 Shay’s Glory $5.80 $3.00
3 Run’n Down a Dream $3.80
Exacta (6-5), $26.30; Superfecta (6-5-3-2), $84.00; Trifecta (6-5-3), $86.40; Pic 3 (2-5-6), $16.75; Pic 4 (2/6-2-5-6), $44.45; Pic 5 (4-2/6-2-5-6), $415.65
Time: :23.20 :47.80 1:14 1:21. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by English Channel - Wandaful Wandaful by Hero’s Tribute. Owner: Andrew Stronach. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: Copper Cap Farm Inc..
Sixth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
8 Give Em Fitz, Fackler 2 2-hd 1-1 1-2 1-1 1/4 4.30
3 Cheverie, Olesiak 6 4-1 1/2 2-hd 2-2 2-3 1.80
2 Distinct Flirt, Bethke 4 3-1 4-1/2 3-1 1/2 3-1 3/4 16.60
1 Irish Contessa, Ramos 5 5-hd 6-4 6-2 4-1 1/2 1.10
4 Kinley Cash, Martinez 1 1-1 3-2 5-1/2 5-hd 14.90
7 Innocent Storm, Wood 3 6-7 5-2 4-hd 6-3/4 35.30
6 Sidepocket Bet, Hynes 7 7-1/2 7-2 7-2 7-1/2 30.10
5 A Kiss Goodnight, Haar 8 8 8 8 8 36.90
$2 Mutuels:
8 Give Em Fitz $10.60 $4.40 $3.20
3 Cheverie $3.80 $2.80
2 Distinct Flirt $4.60
Exacta (8-3), $13.90; Superfecta (8-3-2-1), $10.84; Trifecta (8-3-2), $34.50; Pic 3 (5-6-8), $36.90
Time: :24.40 :48 1:00.60 1:14. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Tulsa Te - Snickel Fitz by Seattle Fitz (ARG). Owner: Tianna Redden. Trainer: Chavez, Juan. Breeder: Willard Burbach.
Seventh Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Herecitykitty, Ziegler 4 3-2 3-4 1-1 1/2 1-2 1/2 4.60
5 Sylvia’s Rocket, Olesiak 1 1-1 2-1 2-hd 2-nk 3.20
7 Avabell, Martinez 6 2-2 1-hd 3-2 3-3 3.20
1 Kurious Kennedy, Ramos 3 6-1/2 5-2 4-1 4-3/4 36.90
3 Amarin, Wood 9 9 9 6-5 5-ns 4.00
2 Lightning Bug, McNeil 8 7-4 4-1/2 5-2 6-6 1/2 3.30
8 Just Splendid, Haar 5 4-hd 6-1/2 8-4 7-nk 36.90
9 Question Markie, Fackler 7 8-1 1/2 8-1 1/2 7-1 8-1 1/2 19.00
4 Gypsy Wind Jeanne, Luark 2 5-1 7-1 9 9 23.90
$2 Mutuels:
6 Herecitykitty $11.20 $6.00 $3.80
5 Sylvia’s Rocket $3.80 $3.20
7 Avabell $3.60
Exacta (6-5), $27.30; Superfecta (6-5-7-1), $148.50; Trifecta (6-5-7), $54.50; Pic 3 (6-8-6), $175.65
Time: :23.80 :47.60 1:00.40 1:13.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2015, by City Wolf - Kit Kats Luck by Deputy Wild Cat. Owner: Clifford Cavanaugh and Bruno Cavanaugh. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Elissa Christine Roberts.
Eighth Race, Purse $4,500, Maiden Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
5 A Sheen Cat, McNeil 7 2-1/2 2-3 1-hd 1.10
3 Wicked Empire, Wood 2 1-1 1-1 2-4 1/4 8.30
2 Tombi, Bethke 5 5-hd 4-hd 3-nk 32.80
1 Pit Fire, Olesiak 6 4-1 5-1 4-1 2.50
7 Philosopher, Fackler 3 6-1 1/2 6-3 5-3/4 3.20
6 Back to Black, Ramos 1 3-1 3-1 1/2 6-1 3/4 15.30
4 Babe Truth, Haar 8 7-3 7-2 7-4 1/4 48.30
8 R Deja Voo, Garnett 4 8 8 8 61.10
$2 Mutuels:
6 A Sheen Cat $4.20 $3.00 $2.40
4 Wicked Empire $4.80 $4.00
2 Tombi $8.00
Exacta (6-4), $10.90; Superfecta (6-4-2-1), $26.52; Trifecta (6-4-2), $53.30; Pic 3 (8-6-3/6/9), $37.10
Time: :22.40 :34.40 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Courageous Cat - A Sheen of Ivory by Anasheed. Owner: Stacey Rushton. Trainer: Rushton, Stacey. Breeder: Stephanie Forsyth & Terry Forsyth.
Late Scratches: Paper Roses, Date Book
Ninth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
4 Clearly Classy, McNeil 2 1-hd 1-1/2 1-hd 49.50
2 Holiday Chimes, Ramos 6 2-2 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 5.40
3 Give Em Shade, Ziegler 7 4-1/2 3-2 3-1 1/2 6.40
5 Miss Tater Tot, Bethke 8 6-hd 4-hd 4-2 3.70
8 Run and Tell Dat, Luark 1 5-1 1/2 5-1 5-3 25.90
7 Hannah’s Storm, Fackler 10 9-5 8-1 6-nk 1.80
6 Dixie Trixie, Haar 5 3-hd 6-1 1/2 7-1 15.50
9 Sweet Eclipse, Wood 4 7-hd 7-hd 8-2 1/4 9.40
10 Top of the Podium, Olesiak 3 8-1 9-3 9-1 7.30
1 Back in the Day, Garnett 9 10 10 10 28.40
$2 Mutuels:
4 Clearly Classy $101.00 $39.40 $18.80
2 Holiday Chimes $7.40 $4.60
3 Give Em Shade $4.60
Daily Double (6-4), $108.20; Exacta (4-2), $296.00; Superfecta (4-2-3-5), $641.10; Trifecta (4-2-3), $780.25; Pic 3 (6-3/6/9-4), $212.65; Pic 4 (8-6-3/6/9-4), $2,444.85; (6-8-6-3/6/9-4), $114.75
Time: :23.20 :35 :47.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2017, by Smart Bid - Stormin Norma by Stormin Fever. Owner: Jeffery Cox. Trainer: Condon, Schuyler. Breeder: John Ernst & Allegra Ernst.
Saturday entries
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, B T’s Bad Boy (Fackler) 120 5-2
2, Terrific Jo (Haar) 124 5-1
3, Crazy Steele (Wood) 124 8-1
4, P R Why Not (Olesiak) 124 3-1
5, P R Streakin (McNeil) 124 4-1
6, Prince B (Ziegler) 124 7-2
Second Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Winters Run (Martinez) 124 5-2
2, Smarty Grimes (Haar) 124 7-2
3, Songster (Fackler) 124 3-1
4, Mitchell County (McNeil) 124 6-1
5, Chared (Bethke) 124 10-1
6, Behold de Flame (Ramos) 124 8-1
7, Breakin Daylight (Olesiak) 124 6-1
Third Race, $10,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 4 yo’s & up, One And One Eighth Miles.
1, Behold That Word (Ramos) 117 10-1
2, Mas Mischief (Olesiak) 122 3-1
3, Gold Note (Bethke) 122 6-1
4, Whata Perfect Day (Haar) 124 8-1
5, My Boy Lollipop (McNeil) 122 7-2
6, Dabblin Channel (Wood) 119 10-1
7, King of Candy (Martinez) 124 2-1
Fourth Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile.
1, Goodness Cat (Ramos) 124 12-1
2, Mollys Melodie (Luark) 124 10-1
3, Omahasetgeaux (Wood) 120 3-1
4, Sassy Sapphire (Olesiak) 124 8-1
5, Businessindubai (Martinez) 124 7-2
6, Gram’z Diamond (Fackler) 124 6-1
7, Texas Fugitive (Haar) 120 8-1
8, Sheza Machiavelli (Bethke) 124 9-2
9, Jakealina, McNeil (Bolinger) 124 12-1
Fifth Race, $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Tiger the Man (Haar) 124 6-1
2, Fayette Warrior (Fackler) 124 8-1
3, Holding Fast (Martinez) 124 2-1
4, Warrior’s Lullaby (Wood) 124 10-1
5, Dehaven (McNeil) 124 15-1
6, Forest Treasure (Ramos) 124 4-1
7, Scooter’s Boy (Olesiak) 124 3-1
8, Sorryaboutnothing (Luark) 124 12-1
Sixth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Pain for Gain (Ziegler) 124 10-1
2, Macho Bob (Fackler) 124 15-1
3, Shattered Dreams (Haar) 124 9-2
4, Last Call Leroy (McNeil) 120 8-1
5, Tap a Miracle (Wood) 124 7-2
6, Youwonderwhyidrink (Luark) 124 10-1
7, King Nate (Olesiak) 120 5-2
8, Colonel Gray (Bethke) 120 12-1
9, Our Half First (Martinez) 120 6-1
Seventh Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Gone Preachin (Martinez) 124 6-1
2, Wildscore (Wood) 124 10-1
3, Silver Maker (Ramos) 124 3-1
4, Dazzle Man (Fackler) 124 15-1
5, Young Phillip (Bethke) 124 4-1
6, Tiger On Your Six (Haar) 24 12-1
7, Spirit Mission (McNeil) 124 8-1
8, Feller (Olesiak) 120 2-1
Eighth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Goose (Ramos) 124 10-1
2, Gaspergou (Olesiak) 124 3-1
3, Brave Rifle (Wood) 124 8-1
4, Lil Silver Fox (Martinez) 124 7-2
5, Pack’n Iron (Fackler) 124 6-1
6, Arch Seeker (Luark) 124 12-1
7, Arch’s Wild (Haar) 124 12-1
8, Leon’s Diamond (Bethke) 124 8-1
9, Flanagan (McNeil) 124 9-2
Ninth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Remarkable Charm (Fackler) 119 15-1
2, First Alternate (Ramos) 124 8-5
3, U S S Lois (Bethke) 119 12-1
4, Miss Rules (Haar) 119 8-1
5, Dixie Nation (Wood) 119 6-1
6, She’s a Lucky One (Martinez) 119 7-2
7, Unlawful Assembly (McNeil) 119 9-2
8, Goodnightloving (Olesiak) 119 12-1
Tenth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, I Call Shotgun (Olesiak) 124 9-2
2, Masterful Stride (Martinez) 124 8-1
3, All for Truth (Fackler) 124 6-1
4, Bandwidth (Ziegler) 124 5-1
5, Touching Rainbows (Bethke) 124 15-1
6, Spur (Ramos) 124 3-1
7, Xavier Davey (McNeil) 124 12-1
8, Bluegale (Luark) 124 20-1
9, Ordained Cat (Wood) 124 8-1
10, Pierpont (Haar) 124 10-1
Monk Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 4 P R Why Not — Looks like the logical choice.
2, No. 6 Prince B — Will have to catch him.
3, No. 5 P R Streakin — Has finished behind top choice last three races, but he did beat him three times in 2020.
Race 2
1, No. 7 Breakin Daylight — This is a big class drop.
2, No. 3 Songster — Probable favorite, but hasn’t won since 2019.
3, No. 1 Winter’s Run — Scored at 5 to 1 to win last Saturday.
Race 3
1, No.7 King of Candy — Has taken to the Fonner surface like a duck to water.
2, No. 2 Mas Mischief — Got a very nice tune-up at six furlongs against some top sprinters.
3, No. 5 My Boy Lollipop — Bred to run all day, the more I think about it, the more I like him.
Race 4
1, No. 9 Jakealina — Tries routing for first time, should be a big price.
2, No. 2 Mollys Melodie — Makes dirt debut.
3, No. 7 Texas Fugitive — Son of 2013 Kentucky Derby winner Orb.
Race 5
1, No. 3 Holding Fast — Dug in and refused to get beaten in 2021 debut.
2, No. 2 Fayette Warrior — Has hit the exacta in six straight races.
3, No. 7 Scooter’s Boy — Loves coming from the clouds and loves Fonner Park.
Race 6
1, No. 7 King Nate — A repeat of 3/11 race would take this.
2, No. 6 Youwonderwhyidrink — Has flashed talent at times.
3, No.2 Macho Bob — Lightly raced, makes first local start.
Race 7
1, No. 8 Feller — Just won at Lone Star.
2, No. 5 Young Phillip — Claimed at Delta from Asmussen barn.
3, No. 7 Spirit Mission — Likes minor awards.
Race 8
1, No. 5 Pack’n Iron — Conditioned allowances foes proved too tough, back in for a tag today.
2, No. 4 Lil Silver Fox — Two routes to a sprint here, beat Tiger the Man on 3/21.
3, No. 2 Gespergou — May do better with more distance.
Race 9
1, No. 2 First Alternate — Going for the distaff hat trick, The Bold Accent, The Runza, and now The Swihart Stakes.
2, No. 8 Goodnightloving — Two-time winner this meet.
3, No. 7 Unlawful Assembly — First Stakes race try.
Race 10
1, No. 10 Pierpoint — Gate-to-wire in the season finale.
2, No. 1 I Call Shotgun — Has run second a whopping 14 times.
3, No. 4 Bandwidth — Thanks to everyone who followed along with our picks this year.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 3, No. 7 King of Candy
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 10, No. 2 Masterful Stride
Monk’s Derby picks
Once again the Kentucky Derby falls where it belongs, on the first Saturday in May. There’s many races around the world and here in the United States that has higher purses, but make no mistake this is America’s premiere horse race. It’s billed as the most exciting two minutes in sports, and the 2021 edition looks to be a wide-open affair.
This year’s race features 20 three-year-olds looking to etch their name along with past immortals such as Secretariat, Seattle Slew, Animal Kingdom, and Justify to name just a few. The morning line favorite is the brilliant and undefeated 2020 Juvenile Champion Essential Quality. I can’t blame anyone for picking this accomplished son of the great Tapit to win, but the low odds just don’t appeal to me in a 20 horse race, so I’m looking for an accomplished runner with attractive morning line odds.
My search focused on finding a runner who’s breeding suggests they can excel at the ten furlong distance, and that has a strong trainer and rider. Luckily there’s a horse that fits all these qualities with Midnight Bourbon, son of 2-time Breeder’s Cup Classic winner Tiznow, trained by Hall-of-famer Steve Assmussen and ridden by the incomparable Mike Smith.
Whoever you like, I wish you the best of luck and enjoy the 147th running of a true feast of Americana.........The Kentucky Derby.
1, No. 10 — Midnight Bourbon
2, No. 17 — Highly Motivated
3, No. 14 — Essential Quality
4, No. 15 — Rock Your World
Longshot — No. 11 Dynamic One
The Greek's pick
Race 1
First: No. 1 BT’s Bad Boy — Daily Double Play
Second: No. 4 PR Why Not — Has a Shot
Third: No. 6 Prince B — One of Steffens
Race 2
First: No. 1 Winters Run — Can do it again
Second: No. 6 Behold De Flame — Can go this distance
Third: No. 3 Songster — Music to my ears
Race 3
First: No. 7 King of Candy — How Sweet it is!
Second: No. 4 Whata Perfect Day — It sure can be
Third: No. 3 Gold Note — Closer!
Race 4
First: No. 7 Texas Fugitive -- Be on The Lookout!
Second: No. 5 Businessindubai — Strictly Business!
Third: No. 3 Omahasetgeaux — Has some Steam!
Race 5
First: No. 3 Holding Fast — Get Serious Baby!
Second: No. 7 Scooters Boy — Always a Contender
Third: No. 6 Forest Treasure — Bronze Today!
Race 6
First: No. 7 King Note — King of the Road!
Second: No. 9 Our Half First —- First things First!
Third: No. 3 Shattered Dreams — Wake Up Time!
Race 7
First: No. 5 Young Phillip — You wanna Gamble!
Second: No. 6 Tiger on Your Sixth — Roar to the finish!
Third: No. 8 Feller — Talking Bob!!
Race 8
First: No. 4 Lil Silver Fox — Wiseguy Play!
Second: No. 5 Pack’n N Iron — Serious Player!
Third: No. 2 Gaspergou — Go Chris!
Race 9
First: No. 2 First Alternate — The Greek Speaks!
Second: No. 6 She’s a Lucky One — Coming off nice win
Third: No. 5 Dixie Nation — Third in Runza
Race 10
First: No. 9 Ordained Cat — Superfecta Play!
Second: No. 1 I Call Shotgun — Jake Up!
Third: No. 10 Pierpoint — Longshot!
Fourth: No. 2 Masterful Stride — One for Tracy
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 2 First Alternate in 9th
Gus’s Longshot
No. 5 Pack’n Iron in 8th
Kentucky Derby
First: No. 8 Medina Spirit
Second: No. 14 Essential Quality
Third: No. 7 Mandaloun
Fourth: No. 1 Known Agenda
