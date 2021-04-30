First Alternate going for trifecta

First Alternate will be trying to join what is a short list of mares who have won the Bold Accent, the Runza and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes all in the same year.

Research indicates that only two mares — Burning Memories in 2003 and Love At Night in 2019 — have won all three of those races in the same racing season. First Alternate could become the third on that list if she can win the 38th running of the $20,000 Swihart Stakes on the final day of live racing for the 2021 Fonner Park campaign.

First Alternate outdueled Such Great Heights to open the Fonner season with a one-length win in the Bold Accent on Feb. 21. She was off until the Runza on April 21 when she took the lead heading into the stretch and pulled away to win by 4 1-2 lengths.

“I’m a little happier that we don’t have to wait so long between races this time,” trainer Stetson Mitchell said. “She’s breathing fire. I hope she’s ready.”

First Alternate, who finished her 2020 campaign with a win at Remington Park on Dec. 20, will be gunning for her third straight victory. She had just two wins in 28 career starts before that and hadn’t fared so well in her first three races at Remington under Mitchell after he and his wife Ramsye claimed her for $15,000.