First Alternate takes Swihart

Owner Ramsye Mitchell and her trainer/husband Stetson Mitchell made what’s turned out to be a top-notch claim last fall.
The two claimed First Alternate for $15,000 at Remington Park. The 6-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Alternation and Now U Know has more than paid for herself during the 2020 Fonner Park meet.
She added to her earnings by winning the $20,000 Al Swihart Memorial Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park. Her share of the purse was $12,480.
“Probably the best claim of my life so far,” Stetson Mitchell said. “I have to throw credit back to my wife on that one. My wife has an incredible eye for horses. She saw her, called me up, I looked her up and said, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ She gets the credit on this one for sure.”
First Alternate made her third stakes win at Fonner this season look easy. Jockey Adrian Ramos took her to the front and she stayed there for the entire 6 1/2 furlongs.
First Alternate led by about two lengths when she went under the wire the first time and held that lead the entire way. She ended up winning the race in 1:20.40, five lengths in front of Unlawful Assembly in second with Goodnightloving in third.
“I’m kind of glad nobody went with her,” Stetson Mitchell said. “She was kind of on the muscle today and looked like she might drag Adrian around there. Nobody else going with her probably was a blessing.”
This was one of those races that worked out just how Mitchell hoped it would.
“That’s kind of how I thought I wanted it to go when I saw the program come out,” he said.
But on the other hand, things don’t always go as planned.
“That’s why we have to line them up,” Stetson Mitchell said. “You never know what’s going to happen. There are some nice mares there. We led a nice mare up and so did everybody else.”
Ramos has ridden First Alternate to all her wins at Fonner, so he didn’t need any instructions.
“He did exactly what I wanted him to do. Win,” Stetson Mitchell said. “I don’t tell many riders how to ride the horses. Play the break and see what they get. He didn’t take the race out of her. He just kept her happy and made it look pretty easy.”
Ramos saw the same thing Stetson Mitchell saw when he looked at the form before the race.
“There really wasn’t much speed in this race,” Ramos said. “I thought I had the speed in the race and I used it.
“Horses are up and down. Right now she’s good.”
First Alternate, who was a 1-5 favorite at post time, paid $2.60, $2.20 and $2.10. Unlawful Assembly paid $8.60 and $3.20 while Goodnighloving paid $2.40 to show.
Stetson Mitchell said he’ll move his stable to Columbus now and run in Omaha and after that Columbus. He may take First Alternate to Prairie Meadows or Canterbury where he can find races for her.
My Boy Lollipop wins Coors
The favorite King of Candy led most of the way in the 24th running of the 1 1-8th mile Coors Starter Allowance.
But when it came to the stretch run, My Boy Lollipop rolled right on past King of Candy to win by a length in 1:55.00 in a race limited to horses who had run for a $5,000 claiming price in 2020 or 2021.
My Boy Lollipop sat in fourth much of the race but moved up into second heading into the stretch.
“Today I knew King of Candy was going to be a tough one to outrun because the way he looked on the form he was going to be the speed of the race,” jockey Bryan McNeil said. “If he got out there by himself, he’d be tough. Down the backside he was making a move, he was kind of sucking it back a little. I angled him to the inside and he kind of pinned his ears and took off and was game after that.”
My Boy Lollipop a 4-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Will Take Charge and Along Came Polly, has now won five of his 10 career starts. The win was worth $6,000 for owner Rod Hegge and trainer Gilbert Ecoffey. That brings My Boy Lollipop’s career earnings to 46,092.
My Boy Lollipop paid $7.60, $3.00 and $2.20. King of Candy, who had won both his starts at Fonner Park, paid $2.40 and $2.10 for second while Mas Mischief paid $2.40 to show.
McNeil knew he wanted to ride My Boy Lollipop from the time that Ecoffey claimed him.
“I did everything I could to hustle him,” McNeil said. “A lot of people said he couldn’t go that far, but I read the form and said, ‘I think he can go,’ so I just broke, took him back, and he just came running at the end.”
Olesiak wins jockey’s title
Jake Olesiak added another jockey’s title to his name, but it took until the last race to do it.
Olesiak trailed Armando Martinez by two wins heading into Saturday. He won the fifth race on Scooter’s Boy and sixth on King Nate to tie Martinez for the lead.
In the 10th and final race, Olesiak won on I Call Shotgun to claim his seventh Fonner Park title. He finished with 46 wins while Martinez had 45.
David C. Anderson claimed his 15th trainer’s title, although there wasn’t much drama to it. He won twice on Saturday to finish with 36 wins. Kelli Martinez was second with 29.
D and L Farms won the owner’s title with 15 wins. Ramsye Mitchell had 9.