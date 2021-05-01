First Alternate takes Swihart

Stetson Mitchell said he’ll move his stable to Columbus now and run in Omaha and after that Columbus. He may take First Alternate to Prairie Meadows or Canterbury where he can find races for her.

My Boy Lollipop wins Coors

The favorite King of Candy led most of the way in the 24th running of the 1 1-8th mile Coors Starter Allowance.

But when it came to the stretch run, My Boy Lollipop rolled right on past King of Candy to win by a length in 1:55.00 in a race limited to horses who had run for a $5,000 claiming price in 2020 or 2021.

My Boy Lollipop sat in fourth much of the race but moved up into second heading into the stretch.

“Today I knew King of Candy was going to be a tough one to outrun because the way he looked on the form he was going to be the speed of the race,” jockey Bryan McNeil said. “If he got out there by himself, he’d be tough. Down the backside he was making a move, he was kind of sucking it back a little. I angled him to the inside and he kind of pinned his ears and took off and was game after that.”