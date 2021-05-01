 Skip to main content
First Alternate takes Swihart
First Alternate takes Swihart

  • Updated
Fonner

First Alternate all alone at the finish of the Swihart Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park. (For The Independent/Ellis Collins).

 ELLIS COLLINS

Owner Ramsye Mitchell and her trainer/husband Stetson Mitchell made what’s turned out to be a top-notch claim last fall.

The two claimed First Alternate for $15,000 at Remington Park. The 6-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Alternation and Now U Know has more than paid for herself during the 2020 Fonner Park meet.

She added to her earnings by winning the $20,000 Al Swihart Memorial Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park. Her share of the purse was $12,480.

“Probably the best claim of my life so far,” Stetson Mitchell said. “I have to throw credit back to my wife on that one. My wife has an incredible eye for horses. She saw her, called me up, I looked her up and said, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ She gets the credit on this one for sure.”

First Alternate made her third stakes win at Fonner this season look easy. Jockey Adrian Ramos took her to the front and she stayed there for the entire 6 1/2 furlongs.

First Alternate led by about two lengths when she went under the wire the first time and held that lead the entire way. She ended up winning the race in 1:20.40, five lengths in front of Unlawful Assembly in second with Goodnightloving in third.

“I’m kind of glad nobody went with her,” Stetson Mitchell said. “She was kind of on the muscle today and looked like she might drag Adrian around there. Nobody else going with her probably was a blessing.”

This was one of those races that worked out just how Mitchell hoped it would.

“That’s kind of how I thought I wanted it to go when I saw the program come out,” he said.

But on the other hand, things don’t always go as planned.

“That’s why we have to line them up,” Stetson Mitchell said. “You never know what’s going to happen. There are some nice mares there. We led a nice mare up and so did everybody else.”

Ramos has ridden First Alternate to all her wins at Fonner, so he didn’t need any instructions.

“He did exactly what I wanted him to do. Win,” Stetson Mitchell said. “I don’t tell many riders how to ride the horses. Play the break and see what they get. He didn’t take the race out of her. He just kept her happy and made it look pretty easy.”

Ramos saw the same thing Stetson Mitchell saw when he looked at the form before the race.

“There really wasn’t much speed in this race,” Ramos said. “I thought I had the speed in the race and I used it.

“Horses are up and down. Right now she’s good.”

First Alternate, who was a 1-5 favorite at post time, paid $2.60, $2.20 and $2.10. Unlawful Assembly paid $8.60 and $3.20 while Goodnighloving paid $2.40 to show.

Stetson Mitchell said he’ll move his stable to Columbus now and run in Omaha and after that Columbus. He may take First Alternate to Prairie Meadows or Canterbury where he can find races for her.

My Boy Lollipop wins Coors

The favorite King of Candy led most of the way in the 24th running of the 1 1-8th mile Coors Starter Allowance.

But when it came to the stretch run, My Boy Lollipop rolled right on past King of Candy to win by a length in 1:55.00 in a race limited to horses who had run for a $5,000 claiming price in 2020 or 2021.

My Boy Lollipop sat in fourth much of the race but moved up into second heading into the stretch.

“Today I knew King of Candy was going to be a tough one to outrun because the way he looked on the form he was going to be the speed of the race,” jockey Bryan McNeil said. “If he got out there by himself, he’d be tough. Down the backside he was making a move, he was kind of sucking it back a little. I angled him to the inside and he kind of pinned his ears and took off and was game after that.”

My Boy Lollipop a 4-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Will Take Charge and Along Came Polly, has now won five of his 10 career starts. The win was worth $6,000 for owner Rod Hegge and trainer Gilbert Ecoffey. That brings My Boy Lollipop’s career earnings to 46,092.

My Boy Lollipop paid $7.60, $3.00 and $2.20. King of Candy, who had won both his starts at Fonner Park, paid $2.40 and $2.10 for second while Mas Mischief paid $2.40 to show.

McNeil knew he wanted to ride My Boy Lollipop from the time that Ecoffey claimed him.

“I did everything I could to hustle him,” McNeil said. “A lot of people said he couldn’t go that far, but I read the form and said, ‘I think he can go,’ so I just broke, took him back, and he just came running at the end.”

Olesiak wins jockey’s title

Jake Olesiak added another jockey’s title to his name, but it took until the last race to do it.

Olesiak trailed Armando Martinez by two wins heading into Saturday. He won the fifth race on Scooter’s Boy and sixth on King Nate to tie Martinez for the lead.

In the 10th and final race, Olesiak won on I Call Shotgun to claim his seventh Fonner Park title. He finished with 46 wins while Martinez had 45.

David C. Anderson claimed his 15th trainer’s title, although there wasn’t much drama to it. He won twice on Saturday to finish with 36 wins. Kelli Martinez was second with 29.

D and L Farms won the owner’s title with 15 wins. Ramsye Mitchell had 9.

Saturday fonner results

First Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 B T’s Bad Boy, Fackler 3 1-1 1/2 1-hd 1-1 1-3 1/2 1.90

4 P R Why Not, Olesiak 4 5-3 4-2 3-1 1/2 2-1 1.80

6 Prince B, Ziegler 5 4-3 2-4 2-2 3-3 1/4 2.50

2 Terrific Jo, Haar 2 2-1 1/2 3-hd 4-3 4-1 3/4 12.20

5 P R Streakin, McNeil 6 6 6 5-3 5-6 7.30

3 Crazy Steele, Wood 1 3-hd 5-2 6 6 15.70

$2 Mutuels:

1 B T’s Bad Boy $5.80 $3.20 $2.40

4 P R Why Not $2.80 $2.10

6 Prince B $2.60

Exacta (1-4), $6.40; Trifecta (1-4-6), $6.25

Time: :25 :49 1:02.40 1:16.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Holiday Justice - Wyalaya by Forest Camp. Owner: Steve L. Hall. Trainer: Hall, Steve L.. Breeder: Stevan L. Hall.

Second Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Songster, Fackler 4 5-1 1-1 1-3 1-3 1/4 3.50

6 Behold de Flame, Ramos 7 6-4 6-3 4-1 1/2 2-1 7.50

7 Breakin Daylight, Olesiak 6 7 5-1/2 2-hd 3-ns 1.50

2 Smarty Grimes, Haar 2 4-1/2 3-hd 3-hd 4-3 3/4 5.10

1 Winters Run, Martinez 3 3-3 4-1 1/2 5-1/2 5-2 1/4 2.70

5 Chared, Bethke 5 2-hd 2-1/2 6-6 6-9 1/4 31.10

4 Mitchell County, McNeil 1 1-1/2 7 7 7 28.40

$2 Mutuels:

3 Songster $9.00 $4.40 $2.40

6 Behold de Flame $7.40 $4.40

7 Breakin Daylight $3.00

Daily Double (1-3), $23.60; Exacta (3-6), $24.40; Superfecta (3-6-7-2), $16.86; Trifecta (3-6-7), $35.85

Time: :24.40 :48 1:00.80 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Cougar Cat - Stunning Song by Grand Slam. Owner: Joe M. Miller. Trainer: Compton, Jesse. Breeder: Roger Pelster & Steve Frum.

Third Race, Purse $10,000, Starters Allowance $5,000, 4 yo’s & up, One And One Eighth Miles

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

5 My Boy Lollipop, McNeil 2 4-hd 4-hd 4-hd 2-1 1/2 1-1 2.80

7 King of Candy, Martinez 1 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-2 1/2 1-3 2-1 1/2 .70

2 Mas Mischief, Olesiak 7 3-1 3-1/2 3-2 3-3 3-5 3/4 3.90

6 Dabblin Channel, Wood 4 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 2-1/2 4-2 4-2 1/4 29.80

4 Whata Perfect Day, Haar 5 6-4 5-2 5-3 5-2 5-2 3/4 14.70

3 Gold Note, Bethke 6 5-2 6-3 6-1/2 6-3 6-2 12.40

1 Behold That Word, Ramos 3 7 7 7 7 7 31.60

$2 Mutuels:

5 My Boy Lollipop $7.60 $3.00 $2.20

7 King of Candy $2.40 $2.10

2 Mas Mischief $2.40

Exacta (5-7), $7.30; Superfecta (5-7-2-6), $13.88; Trifecta (5-7-2), $6.80

Time: :25.40 :50.80 1:16.20 1:41.60 1:55. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2017, by Will Take Charge - Along Came Polly (SAF) by Judpot. Owner: Rod Hegge. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Three Chimneys Farm, LLC.

Fourth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

9 Jakealina, McNeil 6 5-2 5-3 3-3 1-5 1-6 1/2 8.20

8 Sheza Machiavelli, Bethke 1 6-hd 7-1 4-1/2 2-1 1/2 2-6 16.80

7 Texas Fugitive, Haar 7 7-4 6-1/2 5-4 5-1 1/2 3-1 1/4 3.90

3 Omahasetgeaux, Wood 5 1-hd 1-1 1/2 2-1/2 3-hd 4-3 3.50

2 Mollys Melodie, Luark 8 9 8-4 6-5 6-5 5-2 1/4 2.90

5 Businessindubai, Martinez 2 3-1/2 2-1/2 1-2 4-1/2 6-3 3.60

6 Gram’z Diamond, Fackler 9 8-2 9 7-1 7-8 7-12 3/4 17.10

4 Sassy Sapphire, Olesiak 3 2-1 4-2 8-1 8-2 8-4 1/4 12.50

1 Goodness Cat, Ramos 4 4-2 3-hd 9 9 9 27.00

$2 Mutuels:

9 Jakealina $18.40 $9.60 $5.20

8 Sheza Machiavelli $15.60 $6.60

7 Texas Fugitive $3.60

Exacta (9-8), $125.60; Superfecta (9-8-7-3), $92.15; Trifecta (9-8-7), $161.75; Pic 3 (3-5-9), $103.30

Time: :25.40 :50.80 1:16.40 1:30 1:44.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2015, by Get Stormy - Nkosazana by Sir Shackleton. Owner: Robert J. Huss. Trainer: Bolinger, Michael R.. Breeder: Beverly Steen.

Fifth Race, Purse $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Scooter’s Boy, Olesiak 7 6-2 5-4 4-2 1-1/2 1.60

2 Fayette Warrior, Fackler 1 1-1/2 2-1/2 2-1 1/2 2-3/4 3.80

5 Forest Treasure, Ramos 2 2-2 1-hd 1-hd 3-nk 13.20

3 Holding Fast, Martinez 3 3-hd 3-4 3-hd 4-4 1/2 1.60

1 Tiger the Man, Haar 4 4-6 4-1/2 5-3 5-6 9.90

4 Dehaven, McNeil 6 5-hd 6-5 6-4 6-2 1/2 22.90

7 Sorryaboutnothing, Luark 5 7 7 7 7 19.10

$2 Mutuels:

7 Scooter’s Boy $5.20 $3.00 $2.40

2 Fayette Warrior $4.00 $3.00

6 Forest Treasure $5.00

Exacta (7-2), $7.90; Superfecta (7-2-6-3), $4.77; Trifecta (7-2-6), $19.95; Pic 3 (5-9-4/7), $46.65; Pic 4 (3-5-9-4/7), $324.30; Pic 5 (1-3-5-9-4/7), $1,598.85

Time: :24.60 :47.60 1:00.20 1:13.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Flatter - Ek Haseena by Songandaprayer. Owner: Canders Ag and Racing LLc and Just One More LLc. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Paul Tackett Revocable Trust & PhilTackett.

Late Scratches: Warrior’s Lullaby

Sixth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

7 King Nate, Olesiak 8 8-2 7-2 4-hd 1-3/4 .80

6 Youwonderwhyidrink, Luark 2 3-1 2-1/2 2-hd 2-nk 12.60

3 Shattered Dreams, Haar 4 1-hd 1-1/2 3-1 1/2 3-nk 8.70

5 Tap a Miracle, Wood 7 6-1/2 5-1 5-2 4-3/4 5.80

9 Our Half First, Martinez 1 5-1 3-hd 1-1/2 5-4 1/4 7.20

8 Colonel Gray, Bethke 6 7-1/2 6-1/2 6-3 6-2 1/4 35.20

4 Last Call Leroy, McNeil 9 9 9 8-1 7-1 1/2 23.40

2 Macho Bob, Fackler 5 4-1 1/2 8-1 9 8-3 5.20

1 Pain for Gain, Ziegler 3 2-1/2 4-1 7-1 9 49.80

$2 Mutuels:

7 King Nate $3.60 $3.20 $2.80

6 Youwonderwhyidrink $7.60 $3.80

3 Shattered Dreams $3.80

Exacta (7-6), $17.60; Superfecta (7-6-3-5), $17.81; Trifecta (7-6-3), $36.80; Pic 3 (9-4/7-7), $23.55

Time: :24.40 :49.60 1:16.60 1:23.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2018, by Animal Kingdom - Iadorakid by Lemon Drop Kid. Owner: Mike Powers. Trainer: Gourneau, Jerry. Breeder: John N. Lauriello & Tom Zwiesler.

Seventh Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Young Phillip, Bethke 1 3-2 3-5 1-1/2 1-3 1/2 3.50

3 Silver Maker, Ramos 8 5-1/2 4-1 1/2 3-2 2-1/2 4.40

1 Gone Preachin, Martinez 4 2-1 1/2 2-1 2-3 3-4 3/4 10.00

2 Wildscore, Wood 2 6-1/2 6-1 1/2 5-1 1/2 4-3/4 13.90

7 Spirit Mission, McNeil 5 4-1 5-2 6-1/2 5-3 1/2 2.70

4 Dazzle Man, Fackler 7 8 8 7-2 6-3/4 32.90

6 Tiger On Your Six, Haar 3 7-2 7-1 8 7-1/2 9.90

8 Feller, Olesiak 6 1-1/2 1-hd 4-hd 8 2.70

$2 Mutuels:

5 Young Phillip $9.00 $4.60 $3.60

3 Silver Maker $4.80 $2.80

1 Gone Preachin $4.20

Exacta (5-3), $23.90; Superfecta (5-3-1-2), $109.24; Trifecta (5-3-1), $65.95; Pic 3 (4/7-7-5), $13.95

Time: :24.60 :47.80 1:00.60 1:13.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Gemologist - Chokonni by Arch. Owner: Caroline Schaller. Trainer: Haar, Robert J.. Breeder: John Liviakis.

Eighth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Goose, Ramos 5 1-hd 1-1/2 1-4 1-6 3/4 1.40

9 Flanagan, McNeil 1 8-1 7-2 5-1/2 2-3 4.10

7 Arch’s Wild, Ziegler 6 2-1 2-4 2-1 3-2 1/4 22.70

2 Gaspergou, Olesiak 4 3-1 3-1 4-hd 4-1/2 6.80

4 Lil Silver Fox, Martinez 8 6-1 6-1 6-2 5-1 1/4 3.80

5 Pack’n Iron, Fackler 3 5-1 4-1/2 3-1/2 6-1/2 8.10

8 Leon’s Diamond, Bethke 2 4-1 5-1 1/2 7-2 7-2 1/2 26.90

6 Arch Seeker, Luark 7 7-1 1/2 8-4 8-6 8-12 1/4 30.40

3 Brave Rifle, Wood 9 9 9 9 9 15.70

$2 Mutuels:

1 Goose $4.80 $3.20 $2.80

9 Flanagan $4.60 $3.80

7 Arch’s Wild $8.80

Exacta (1-9), $9.00; Superfecta (1-9-7-2), $37.95; Trifecta (1-9-7), $45.15; Pic 3 (7-5-1), $12.35

Time: :24 :48 1:14.60 1:22. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2017, by The Factor - At Risk by Dixie Union. Owner: Douglas A. Schmuecker. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Martha Buckner.

Ninth Race, Purse $20,800, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 First Alternate, Ramos 1 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-2 1-5 .30

7 Unlawful Assembly, McNeil 2 2-1 2-1 2-2 2-1 20.50

8 Goodnightloving, Olesiak 3 3-2 3-1 1/2 3-3 3-4 1/4 3.60

1 Remarkable Charm, Fackler 8 7-hd 8 4-1/2 4-1 50.40

4 Miss Rules, Haar 5 4-1 6-2 5-1/2 5-1/2 53.90

6 She’s a Lucky One, Martinez 4 6-3 4-1/2 6-4 6-2 1/4 7.50

5 Dixie Nation, Wood 7 5-hd 5-1/2 8 7-1 28.50

3 U S S Lois, Bethke 6 8 7-hd 7-hd 8 41.20

$2 Mutuels:

2 First Alternate $2.60 $2.20 $2.10

7 Unlawful Assembly $8.60 $3.20

8 Goodnightloving $2.40

Exacta (2-7), $11.40; Superfecta (2-7-8-1), $17.99; Trifecta (2-7-8), $12.15; Pic 3 (5-1-2), $9.40

Time: :24.20 :48.60 1:13.60 1:20.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2015, by Alternation - Now U Know by Maria’s Mon. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Don Von Hemel & Todd Dunn.

Tenth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 I Call Shotgun, Olesiak 3 6-1/2 7-4 2-1 1-3 3/4 3.10

2 Masterful Stride, Martinez 7 7-3 2-hd 1-1 1/2 2-1 3/4 8.20

8 Ordained Cat, Wood 4 2-1 3-1/2 8-7 3-nk 6.10

3 All for Truth, Fackler 1 3-1 4-1 5-2 4-2 3/4 5.30

4 Bandwidth, Ziegler 5 4-1/2 5-1 4-hd 5-1/2 2.70

6 Xavier Davey, McNeil 6 5-1 1/2 6-hd 7-hd 6-3/4 20.30

5 Spur, Ramos 8 8-5 8-8 6-1 7-3 3/4 6.40

9 Pierpont, Haar 2 1-7 1-2 3-1 1/2 8-7 1/4 9.60

7 Bluegale, Luark 9 9 9 9 9 34.10

$2 Mutuels:

1 I Call Shotgun $8.20 $4.00 $3.20

2 Masterful Stride $7.00 $5.00

9 Ordained Cat $4.80

Daily Double (2-1), $16.60; Exacta (1-2), $30.40; Superfecta (1-2-9-3), $132.17; Trifecta (1-2-9), $119.05; Consolation Double (2-5), $2.60; Pic 3 (1-2-1), $11.90; Pic 4 (5-1-2-1), $64.60; (7-5-1-2-1), $246.45

Time: :23.60 :47.40 1:00.60 1:14.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2012, by Henrythenavigator - Natalies Dilemma by Indian Charlie. Owner: Jason Wise. Trainer: Wise, Jason. Breeder: Ralph Stroope.

Late Scratches: Touching Rainbows

