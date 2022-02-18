 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fonner features 10 races on opening day
Fonner features 10 races on opening day

There are already around 800 horses on the ground for the opening day of Fonner Park’s 37-day meet on Saturday.

And more are likely on the way.

“We’ve got quite a few horses that aren’t here yet,” Fonner Park racing secretary Doug Schoepf said. “But our stalls will be pretty full once we get everybody here. It’s looking good I think.”

The entries for Saturday are looking pretty good too. There are 10 races scheduled to go to the post with the first race at 1:30 p.m.

The 10 races include two full 10-horse fields and a nine-horse field. There are two eight-horse fields and the remaining five races have seven each.

There are nine races on Sunday’s card, and six of those have full fields.

There are two allowance races for fillies and mares Saturday, but there is no stake race. The four-furlong Grasmick Stakes has traditionally been run on the first Saturday of the meet, but this year it’s been pushed back to the second Saturday.

“You never know about the weather, so we figured we’d start our stakes a week later,” Schoepf said. “So we moved everything back a week basically to kind of fit in with the schedule we had for the previous years.”

Kentucky Derby day has traditionally been the final racing day of the Fonner Meet, but this year the meet will run two more weekends and concludes on May 21, the same day as the Preakness Stakes.

The extra days could lead to some issues with smaller fields, but Schoepf said he doesn’t think it will be a big problem.

“I’m sure entries will get a little bit lighter then because we’ll have horses leaving for other tracks,” Schoepf said. “Like Prairie Meadows and Canterbury but that usually happens to us anyway.”

Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa, opens May 13 while Canterbury in Shakopee, Minnesota, starts on May 18.

“One good thing is that Arapahoe Park in Denver, they’re going to start June 4 so the guys that we have go to Arapahoe will stay here those extra couple of weeks,” Schoepf said. “That will help us I think.”

Schoepf said the jockey colony looks strong for the 2022 racing season. It includes some returners like seven-time champion Jake Olesiak and 2020 champ Armando Martinez. Olesiak edged Martinez for the jockey title a year ago by one win.

Others that fans will recognize include Dakota Wood, Scott Bethke, Nathan Haar, Bryan McNeil, Chris Fackler, Mike Luark and Adrian Ramos.

Many familiar trainers are back as well, including David C. Anderson who won his 15th track championship a year ago with 36 wins.

Kelli Martinez, who had a strong second-place showing a year ago with 29 wins, is back as well.

Also Isai Gonzelez, who won trainer titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020 but raced only a few races at Fonner last year, is back for the start of this year’s meet.

New wager at Fonner Park

A new wager will be offered on the seventh race each day at Fonner this season.

The “omni” wager is popular in Europe. A bettor can win by having his horses finish in the top three.

A two-horse omni bet has three possible payoffs, so you can win by placing first and second, first and third or second and third. Numbers bet are automatically boxed, so if your horses are second and third it will pay for place and show.

The minimum bet is $2 for two horses. Three horses costs $6, four horses is $12., five horses $20 and six horses $30.

Saturday's entries

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Downtown Brown (Ramos) 124 2/1

2, Bullaway (Shield) 124 8/1

3, Flushing Flash (Fackler) 120 10/1

4, Rhettroactive (Martinez) 124 15/1

5, Shady’s Turn (Roman) 124 3/1

6, Last Bita Glitter (Bethke) 120 9/2

7, Atwater (Olesiak) 124 4/1

Second Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Hurricane Florence (Shield) 124 4/1

2, Laura N Lukas (Haar) 124 8/1

3, Abuela Cori (Briceno) 124 10/1

4, Winze (Martinez) 124 5/2

5, Star in the Sky (Ramos) 124 3/1

6, Malibu Rose (Roman) 120 12/1

7, Segoviana (Hernandez) 124 12/1

8, Couverture (Olesiak) 124 7/2

Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.Three Year Olds, 120 Lbs.; Older, 124 Lbs. Claiming Price $5,000. Six Furlongs.

1, Luck Check (Fackler) 124 20/1

2, Tap a Miracle (Olesiak) 124 8/1

3, Three Ball (Briceno) 124 6/1

4, Proof of Paranoia (Hernandez) 124 6/1

5, Backchatter (McNeil) 124 10/1

6, Moro Trump (Martinez) 124 8/1

7, Winners Luck (Ramos) 124 4/5

Fourth Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, S C Angel (Wood) 124 15/1

2, Ready to Charm (Martinez) 124 2/1

3, Stella Marie (Shield) 124 5/2

4, Joe G’s Payback (Roman) 124 9/2

5, Kilbarry Lady (McNeil) 124 4/1

6, Ize Discreet Rose (Olesiak) 124 6/1

7, Chance of Frost (Journet) 124 12/1

Fifth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Princess Shakira (McNeil) 124 12/1

2, New Years Love (Bethke) 124 4/1

3, Justatapin (Fackler) 124 9/2

4, High Cost of Livin (Wood) 124 3/1

5, Shellphone (Briceno) 124 12/1

6, Here and Vow (Ramos) 124 8/1

7, She’s Seventeen (Roman) 124 6/1

Sixth Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Gamera (Shield) 124 10/1

2, Little Toe (Roman 124 8/1

3, Light Bound Bid (Luark) 124 8/1

4, Tackson (McNeil) 124 12/1

5, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 5/2

6, Danz a Rebel (Haar) 124 3/1

7, Jerrys Pridenjoy (Bethke) 124 4/1

8, Xtreme Lyra (Martinez) 124 5/1

Seventh Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Run Brinlee Run (Haar) 124 8/1

2, Shady Bend (Fackler) 124 1/1

3, Just Luck (Ramos) 124 6/1

4, Just Send Her (Roman) 124 20/1

5, Flyer’s Shadow (Bethke) 124 12/1

6, Julie Jean (Journet) 120 12/1

7, Beautiful Judge (Martinez) 120 6/1

8, Queen of Gold (Olesiak) 124 12/1

9, Spentalloncc (McNeil) 120 12/1

10, Smilin Josie (Shield) 124 20/1

Eighth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, D’wild Muffin (Martinez) 124 9/5

2, Jack’s Party Girl (Wood) 124 12/1

3, Grand Slam Homerun (Bethke) 124 4/1

4, Distinct Approval (Haar) 124 12/1

5, Lucky Every Day (Roman) 124 6/1

6, Aquatica (Olesiak) 124 5/1

7, Vegan Goes Best (Shield) 124 6/1

8, Purple Scooter (Fackler) 1248/1

Ninth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Jomo (Wood) 124 5/1

2, Cantwaittograduate (Bethke) 124 12/1

3, Crimson Trace (Ramos) 124 4/1

4, Front Office (Shield) 124 8/1

5, Uncle Tap (Haar) 124 12/1

6, Dirty Deeds (Olesiak) 124 8/1

7, My Boy Gus (Roman) 124 6/1

8, Risk Reversal (Fackler) 124 5/1

9, Country Boy Charm (Martinez) 124 6/1

Tenth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, All for Truth (Journet) 124 12/1

2, Mayhawk (McNeil) 124 10/1

3, Dance Even (Olesiak) 124 8/1

4, Mr. White (Fackler) 124 4/1

5, Brave Helios (Roman) 124 9/2

6, Dream Baby Dream (Haar) 124 12/1

7, Corrana En Limen (Martinez) 124 5/1

8, Edge of Ackworth (Shield) 124 5/2

9, Midnight Destiny (Briceno) 124 10/1

10, Dun Sober (Ramos) 124 8/1

Saturday's picks

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 5, Shady’s Town — Gonzalez barn here this year from the git-go, looks like the one to beat in season opener.

2, No. 1, Downtown Brown — Beyer figures tower over the field, note has failed six times as favorite.

3, No. 6, Last Bita Gtlitter — Bethke-trainee was well backed in only start.

Race 2

1, No. 4, Winze — Claimed for 15 grand at Keeneland.

2, No. 1, Hurricane Florence — Daddy (Liam’s Map) won Breeder’s Cup Mile.

3, No. 5, Star in the Sky — Has been knocking on the door. 9 for 11 in the money during career.

Race 3

1, No. 7, Winner’s Luck — Choice based on December form.

2, No. 5 — Backchatter — Ran very well at Fonner in 2020.

3, No. 6 — Moro Trump — Colt may want more distance.

Race 4

1, No. 2, Ready to Charm — Four furlongs should be right up Martinez-trainee’s alley.

2, No. 3, Stella Marie — Mare has bankrolled $130k in career.

3, No. 4, Joe G’s Payback — Ran very well at Evangeline Downs, dangerous runner.

Race 5

1, No. 3, Justtapin — Favorite in last six tries, dominant winner in last two races. Top choice in race where you need to use a number of runners for top spot.

2, No. 4, High Cost of Livin — Filly bred to sprint.

3, No. 2, New Years Love — Check out that blazing 71% win off first claim for Lemburg barn.

Race 6

1, No. 8, Xtreme Lynn — Has been working out regularly since December. Distance may be biggest concern.

2, No. 2, Little Toe — Morning line seems generous, may prove hard to catch.

3, No. 7, Jerrys Pridenjoy — Throw out last three races and he’s a big favorite, but those last three efforts are very troubling.

Race 7

1, No. 2, Shady Bend — Probable big favorite, but tread lightly.

2, No. 7, Beautiful Judge — Good connections, faced better at Houston.

3, No. 5, Flyer’s Shadow — Don’t underestimate Hemmer runners in sprints.

Race 8

1, No. 5, Lady Every Day — Will try to take them gate to wire.

2, No. 1, D’wild Muffin — Eight-time winner should be rolling in the lane.

3, No. 7, Vegan Goes Best — Sneaky runner, could surprise at decent odds.

Race 9

1, No. 6, Dirty Deeds — Done dirt cheap.

2, No. 9, Country Boy Charm — Beat top choice here last year.

3, No. 1, Jomo — Good record at Fonner.

Race 10

1, No. 8, Edge of Ackworth — Faced rugged competition here last year.

2, No. 10, Dun Sober — Four furlong specialist.

3, No. 7, Corrona En Lima — Likely winner if he returns to 2020 form.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 4 No. 2 Ready to Charm

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 5 No. 6 Here and Vow

$20 Moneymaker Play of the Day

Race 8, $1 Pick-3.......Play No. 1 D’wild Muffin and No. 5 Lady Every Day with No. 6 Dirty Deeds and No. 9 Country Boy Charm with No. 6 Dream Baby Dream, No. 7 Corrona En Lima, No. 8 Edge of Ackworth, No. 9 Midnight Destiny, and No. 10 Dun Sober.

The Greek's Picks

First race

First: No. 1, Downtown Brown — Daily double play

Second: No. 2 Bullaway — Is a play

Third: No. 5, Shadys Turn — In from Delta

Second race

First: No. 4, Winze — A winner here

Second: No. 5, Star in the Sky — Bright it is

Third: No. 6, Malibu Rose — A Scent away

Third race

First: No. 7, Winners Luck — One for Jayne..

Second: No. 2, Tap a Miracle — Tapit Breeding

Third: No. 6, Moro Trump — Play your Card right

Fourth race

First: No. 3, Stella Marie — Had nice win in Chicago

Second: No. 5, Kilbarry Lady — Goin for 3 in a row

Third: No. 2, Ready to Charm — More Than Ready

Fifth race

First: No. 3, Justatapin — Let it Ride

Second: No. 2, New Years Love — Has plenty of speed

Third: No. 7, She’s Seventeen — Outta Gonzales Barn

Sixth race

First: No. 7, Jerry’s Pridenjoy — Has Swagger Today

Second: No. 8, Xtreme Lyra — Good Workouts

Third: No. 5, Hyper Drive — Likes to hit the board

Seventh race

First: No. 2, Shady Bend — It’s Showtime

Second: No. 7, Beautiful Judge — Had race at Sam Houston

Third: No. 5, Flyer’s Shadow — By Shadow Hawk

Eighth race

First: No. 5, Lucky Every Day — Wiseguy Play

Second: No. 1, D’ wild Muffin — In from The Fairgrounds

Third: No. 2, Jack’s Party Girl- Lookout.

Ninth race

First: No. 9, Country Boy Charm — The Greek Speaks!

Second: No. 6, Dirty Deeds — Likes this track

Third: No. 3, Crimson Trace == Nice Maiden win at Prairie Meadows

Tenth race

First: No. 8, Edge of Ackworth — Superfecta Play

Second: No. 1, All for Truth — Second today

Third: No. 10, Don Sober — Straight and Narrow

Fourth: No. 5, Brave Helios — Contender

Gus’s Best Bet: No. 7, My Boy Gus in 9th

Gus’s Longshot: No. 7, Beautiful Judge in 7th

