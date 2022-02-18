Fonner features 10 races on opening day

Saturday's entries
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Downtown Brown (Ramos) 124 2/1
2, Bullaway (Shield) 124 8/1
3, Flushing Flash (Fackler) 120 10/1
4, Rhettroactive (Martinez) 124 15/1
5, Shady’s Turn (Roman) 124 3/1
6, Last Bita Glitter (Bethke) 120 9/2
7, Atwater (Olesiak) 124 4/1
Second Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Hurricane Florence (Shield) 124 4/1
2, Laura N Lukas (Haar) 124 8/1
3, Abuela Cori (Briceno) 124 10/1
4, Winze (Martinez) 124 5/2
5, Star in the Sky (Ramos) 124 3/1
6, Malibu Rose (Roman) 120 12/1
7, Segoviana (Hernandez) 124 12/1
8, Couverture (Olesiak) 124 7/2
Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.Three Year Olds, 120 Lbs.; Older, 124 Lbs. Claiming Price $5,000. Six Furlongs.
1, Luck Check (Fackler) 124 20/1
2, Tap a Miracle (Olesiak) 124 8/1
3, Three Ball (Briceno) 124 6/1
4, Proof of Paranoia (Hernandez) 124 6/1
5, Backchatter (McNeil) 124 10/1
6, Moro Trump (Martinez) 124 8/1
7, Winners Luck (Ramos) 124 4/5
Fourth Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, S C Angel (Wood) 124 15/1
2, Ready to Charm (Martinez) 124 2/1
3, Stella Marie (Shield) 124 5/2
4, Joe G’s Payback (Roman) 124 9/2
5, Kilbarry Lady (McNeil) 124 4/1
6, Ize Discreet Rose (Olesiak) 124 6/1
7, Chance of Frost (Journet) 124 12/1
Fifth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Princess Shakira (McNeil) 124 12/1
2, New Years Love (Bethke) 124 4/1
3, Justatapin (Fackler) 124 9/2
4, High Cost of Livin (Wood) 124 3/1
5, Shellphone (Briceno) 124 12/1
6, Here and Vow (Ramos) 124 8/1
7, She’s Seventeen (Roman) 124 6/1
Sixth Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Gamera (Shield) 124 10/1
2, Little Toe (Roman 124 8/1
3, Light Bound Bid (Luark) 124 8/1
4, Tackson (McNeil) 124 12/1
5, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 5/2
6, Danz a Rebel (Haar) 124 3/1
7, Jerrys Pridenjoy (Bethke) 124 4/1
8, Xtreme Lyra (Martinez) 124 5/1
Seventh Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Run Brinlee Run (Haar) 124 8/1
2, Shady Bend (Fackler) 124 1/1
3, Just Luck (Ramos) 124 6/1
4, Just Send Her (Roman) 124 20/1
5, Flyer’s Shadow (Bethke) 124 12/1
6, Julie Jean (Journet) 120 12/1
7, Beautiful Judge (Martinez) 120 6/1
8, Queen of Gold (Olesiak) 124 12/1
9, Spentalloncc (McNeil) 120 12/1
10, Smilin Josie (Shield) 124 20/1
Eighth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, D’wild Muffin (Martinez) 124 9/5
2, Jack’s Party Girl (Wood) 124 12/1
3, Grand Slam Homerun (Bethke) 124 4/1
4, Distinct Approval (Haar) 124 12/1
5, Lucky Every Day (Roman) 124 6/1
6, Aquatica (Olesiak) 124 5/1
7, Vegan Goes Best (Shield) 124 6/1
8, Purple Scooter (Fackler) 1248/1
Ninth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Jomo (Wood) 124 5/1
2, Cantwaittograduate (Bethke) 124 12/1
3, Crimson Trace (Ramos) 124 4/1
4, Front Office (Shield) 124 8/1
5, Uncle Tap (Haar) 124 12/1
6, Dirty Deeds (Olesiak) 124 8/1
7, My Boy Gus (Roman) 124 6/1
8, Risk Reversal (Fackler) 124 5/1
9, Country Boy Charm (Martinez) 124 6/1
Tenth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, All for Truth (Journet) 124 12/1
2, Mayhawk (McNeil) 124 10/1
3, Dance Even (Olesiak) 124 8/1
4, Mr. White (Fackler) 124 4/1
5, Brave Helios (Roman) 124 9/2
6, Dream Baby Dream (Haar) 124 12/1
7, Corrana En Limen (Martinez) 124 5/1
8, Edge of Ackworth (Shield) 124 5/2
9, Midnight Destiny (Briceno) 124 10/1
10, Dun Sober (Ramos) 124 8/1
Saturday's picks
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 5, Shady’s Town — Gonzalez barn here this year from the git-go, looks like the one to beat in season opener.
2, No. 1, Downtown Brown — Beyer figures tower over the field, note has failed six times as favorite.
3, No. 6, Last Bita Gtlitter — Bethke-trainee was well backed in only start.
Race 2
1, No. 4, Winze — Claimed for 15 grand at Keeneland.
2, No. 1, Hurricane Florence — Daddy (Liam’s Map) won Breeder’s Cup Mile.
3, No. 5, Star in the Sky — Has been knocking on the door. 9 for 11 in the money during career.
Race 3
1, No. 7, Winner’s Luck — Choice based on December form.
2, No. 5 — Backchatter — Ran very well at Fonner in 2020.
3, No. 6 — Moro Trump — Colt may want more distance.
Race 4
1, No. 2, Ready to Charm — Four furlongs should be right up Martinez-trainee’s alley.
2, No. 3, Stella Marie — Mare has bankrolled $130k in career.
3, No. 4, Joe G’s Payback — Ran very well at Evangeline Downs, dangerous runner.
Race 5
1, No. 3, Justtapin — Favorite in last six tries, dominant winner in last two races. Top choice in race where you need to use a number of runners for top spot.
2, No. 4, High Cost of Livin — Filly bred to sprint.
3, No. 2, New Years Love — Check out that blazing 71% win off first claim for Lemburg barn.
Race 6
1, No. 8, Xtreme Lynn — Has been working out regularly since December. Distance may be biggest concern.
2, No. 2, Little Toe — Morning line seems generous, may prove hard to catch.
3, No. 7, Jerrys Pridenjoy — Throw out last three races and he’s a big favorite, but those last three efforts are very troubling.
Race 7
1, No. 2, Shady Bend — Probable big favorite, but tread lightly.
2, No. 7, Beautiful Judge — Good connections, faced better at Houston.
3, No. 5, Flyer’s Shadow — Don’t underestimate Hemmer runners in sprints.
Race 8
1, No. 5, Lady Every Day — Will try to take them gate to wire.
2, No. 1, D’wild Muffin — Eight-time winner should be rolling in the lane.
3, No. 7, Vegan Goes Best — Sneaky runner, could surprise at decent odds.
Race 9
1, No. 6, Dirty Deeds — Done dirt cheap.
2, No. 9, Country Boy Charm — Beat top choice here last year.
3, No. 1, Jomo — Good record at Fonner.
Race 10
1, No. 8, Edge of Ackworth — Faced rugged competition here last year.
2, No. 10, Dun Sober — Four furlong specialist.
3, No. 7, Corrona En Lima — Likely winner if he returns to 2020 form.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 4 No. 2 Ready to Charm
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 5 No. 6 Here and Vow
$20 Moneymaker Play of the Day
Race 8, $1 Pick-3.......Play No. 1 D’wild Muffin and No. 5 Lady Every Day with No. 6 Dirty Deeds and No. 9 Country Boy Charm with No. 6 Dream Baby Dream, No. 7 Corrona En Lima, No. 8 Edge of Ackworth, No. 9 Midnight Destiny, and No. 10 Dun Sober.
The Greek's Picks
First race
First: No. 1, Downtown Brown — Daily double play
Second: No. 2 Bullaway — Is a play
Third: No. 5, Shadys Turn — In from Delta
Second race
First: No. 4, Winze — A winner here
Second: No. 5, Star in the Sky — Bright it is
Third: No. 6, Malibu Rose — A Scent away
Third race
First: No. 7, Winners Luck — One for Jayne..
Second: No. 2, Tap a Miracle — Tapit Breeding
Third: No. 6, Moro Trump — Play your Card right
Fourth race
First: No. 3, Stella Marie — Had nice win in Chicago
Second: No. 5, Kilbarry Lady — Goin for 3 in a row
Third: No. 2, Ready to Charm — More Than Ready
Fifth race
First: No. 3, Justatapin — Let it Ride
Second: No. 2, New Years Love — Has plenty of speed
Third: No. 7, She’s Seventeen — Outta Gonzales Barn
Sixth race
First: No. 7, Jerry’s Pridenjoy — Has Swagger Today
Second: No. 8, Xtreme Lyra — Good Workouts
Third: No. 5, Hyper Drive — Likes to hit the board
Seventh race
First: No. 2, Shady Bend — It’s Showtime
Second: No. 7, Beautiful Judge — Had race at Sam Houston
Third: No. 5, Flyer’s Shadow — By Shadow Hawk
Eighth race
First: No. 5, Lucky Every Day — Wiseguy Play
Second: No. 1, D’ wild Muffin — In from The Fairgrounds
Third: No. 2, Jack’s Party Girl- Lookout.
Ninth race
First: No. 9, Country Boy Charm — The Greek Speaks!
Second: No. 6, Dirty Deeds — Likes this track
Third: No. 3, Crimson Trace == Nice Maiden win at Prairie Meadows
Tenth race
First: No. 8, Edge of Ackworth — Superfecta Play
Second: No. 1, All for Truth — Second today
Third: No. 10, Don Sober — Straight and Narrow
Fourth: No. 5, Brave Helios — Contender
Gus’s Best Bet: No. 7, My Boy Gus in 9th
Gus’s Longshot: No. 7, Beautiful Judge in 7th