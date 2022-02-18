Fonner features 10 races on opening day

There are already around 800 horses on the ground for the opening day of Fonner Park’s 37-day meet on Saturday.

And more are likely on the way.

“We’ve got quite a few horses that aren’t here yet,” Fonner Park racing secretary Doug Schoepf said. “But our stalls will be pretty full once we get everybody here. It’s looking good I think.”

The entries for Saturday are looking pretty good too. There are 10 races scheduled to go to the post with the first race at 1:30 p.m.

The 10 races include two full 10-horse fields and a nine-horse field. There are two eight-horse fields and the remaining five races have seven each.

There are nine races on Sunday’s card, and six of those have full fields.

There are two allowance races for fillies and mares Saturday, but there is no stake race. The four-furlong Grasmick Stakes has traditionally been run on the first Saturday of the meet, but this year it’s been pushed back to the second Saturday.