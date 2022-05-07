French Rose surprise winner in Swihart

The 39th running of the $20,000 Al Swihart Memorial Stakes worked out perfectly for long shot French Rose.

The 18-1 shot laid back in the pack, then came charging down the stretch to win the 6 1-2 furlong race in 1:23.80, 3/4ths of a length ahead of Goodnightloving in second with First Alternate finishing third.

French Rose trainer David C. Anderson told his son and some of his buddies before the race just what needed to happen for his mare to win the Swihart.

“Here’s what has to happen,” Anderson told them. “The three (Track Smart, has to hook up with the one (Laurieann) and they have to go pretty fast on the front end.

“I said, ‘We’re just going to sit back there and bide our time until the last quarter of a mile and see if we can’t run them down. So they all came down and got in the winner’s circle (and said), ‘Just the way you planned it.’”

Laurianne, a heavy 1-5 favorite, did indeed go out fast along with Track Smart, a mare trainer Mark Hibdon just claimed from Gonzalez on Sunday for $10,000.

First Alternate was also out there with them and led by 1 1-2 lengths heading into the stretch, but the defending Swihart champion couldn’t hold off French Rose or Goodnightloving.

“I saw those guys up there and they were going pretty fast,” jockey Jake Olesiak said. “I was just kind of waiting, waiting. I knew I had horse. When I asked her, she took off.”

French Rose, a 5-year-old Kentucky bred mare by Raison out of Catlanta, is owned by James Parisien who lives in North Dakota. Parisien sent French Rose to Fonner Park in March and put Anderson in charge of her.

She hadn’t won at Fonner in four starts but had a couple of strong second-place showings. That includes a race on Sunday when French Rose got edged out by Track Smart in a six-furlong race.

“When we got her down in the non-four allowance, the three horse (Track Smart) beat her the last time they ran just a few days ago,” Anderson said. “The extra half furlong helped, going 6 1-2. And the speed stopped. That’s what we had to have. So it all worked out.”

French Rose paid $37.60, $14.00 and $5.00. Goodnightloving paid $20.60 and $7.80 while First Alternate paid $3.60 to show.

The win was worth $12,360. French Rose now has won four races in 26 career starts for total earnings of $111,821.

“She was a little bit of a surprise,” Olesiak said. “She had kind of been running second to those same horses. Those other horses hooked up early and it worked out well for us.

“We talked about it in the paddock. Most of the time it doesn’t work out but it did this time.”

Knowyouroptions wins Coors race

Knowyouroptions has the breeding behind him to win races.

The 5-year-old Kentucky-bred gelding is the son of Alternation and Now U Know. That makes him a full brother to First Alternate, last year’s older mare of the year at Fonner.

Both are in Stetson Mitchell’s barn. So when Mitchell threw Knowyouroptions into the $10,000 Coors Starter Allowance, he knew he had a chance.

Knowyouroptions took control late and went on to win the 1 1-8th mile race in 1:57.80 with Gold Note five lengths behind in second.

Bubbas Dixie, who is also trained by Mitchell, finished third.

“I think that horse just gets better with distance,” Mitchell said of Knowyouroptions. “I liked both horses I had in here. It just kind of set up like I thought it would. I thought Laddie Boy would get pressure and would have a little competition up front and burn him out and we’d be able to chase them down.”

Laddie Boy did go out fast along with Goose Drank Wine, but both of those horses faded and finished at the back of the pack this time.

Jockey Bryan McNeil said he just had to make sure Knowyouroptions was thinking about racing down the stretch.

“WIth him he picked his ears up and acted like he wanted to stop,” McNeil said. “I just kept after him and kept him going. I hit him on the shoulder a couple of times and he rebroke. He figured out what was going on and kept going.”

Knowyouroptions paid $11.20, $6.60 and $4.60. Gold Note paid $10.00 and $6,20 while Bubbas Dixie paid $6.80 to show.

It was the fifth win in 39 career starts for Knowyouroptions.

It was the second straight win in the Coors for McNeil. A year ago he rode My Boy Lollipop to a win for trainer Gilbert Ecoffey.

“I got lucky and got two horses that could go the distance,” McNeil said.

Hoofprints

— Olesiak had a good day with three wins. He won on Happy Issue for trainer Jason Wise in the third, then rode French Rose to a win in the Swihart. He won the sixth on Mayzee for trainer James Cranwell.

— Leading jockey Kevin Roman treated the jockey colony to tacos after the races on Saturday. Roman, who has clinched the jockey title with 74 wins, is leaving for Prairie Meadows in Iowa. He finished off his year at Fonner by winning the first race on upperclassmen for leading trainer Isai Gonzalez and the seventh on Our Petonia for trainer Robert Hoffman.

— There is no racing on Sunday. Racing will resume on Friday with a new first-race post time of 4 p.m.