Ghostly Who wins Grasmick Stakes

Saturday results
First Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
4 Tapit for Sure, Martinez 2 1-2 1-3 1-5 3/4 2.90
2 Presley’s Artwork, Roman 3 2-1 2-2 2-4 3/4 .90
3 Devine Candy, Ramos 1 3-4 3-4 3-1 11.10
1 Flat Out Hot, Wood 5 4-1 4-1/2 4-4 1/2 10.20
7 Supreme Dream, McNeil 4 5-3 5-hd 5-1/2 4.50
5 Crimson T., Jude 7 6-3 6-4 6-1 1/4 13.90
6 Delusional Dream, White Shield 6 7 7 7 30.00
$2 Mutuels:
4 Tapit for Sure $7.80 $3.20 $2.40
2 Presley’s Artwork $2.60 $2.10
3 Devine Candy $3.80
Exacta (4-2), $7.70; Trifecta (4-2-3), $18.05
Time: :23 :35.40 :46.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2019, by Tapiture - Holy Wow by Put It Back. Owner: Kenneth M. White. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Dennis Crooks & George Bates.
Late Scratches: One Hot Redhead
Second Race, Purse $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
4 Haydens Havoc, Martinez 1 1-1/2 1-5 1-4 .10
5 Chismoso, Fackler 2 3-hd 2-1/2 2-4 1/2 7.60
1 Want to Be Cowboy, White Shield 4 4-5 4-4 3-1 1/4 12.50
3 Bold Image, Journet 5 5 5 4-3 3/4 26.10
2 Go Go Sams Bro, Bethke 3 2-4 3-3 5 7.50
$2 Mutuels:
5 Haydens Havoc $2.20 $2.10 $2.10
6 Chismoso $3.00 $2.20
1 Want to Be Cowboy $2.40
Daily Double (4-5), $10.80; Exacta (5-6), $3.90
Time: :22 :34.40 :45.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Jimmy Creed - Royal G G by Royal Academy. Owner: Shawn R. Davis and Jim L. Davis. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: John Griggs & Linda Griggs.
Late Scratches: Haley’s Steelman
Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Dabblin Channel, Wood 4 5-5 5-5 4-1/2 1-1 1/2 10.40
6 River Deputy, Martinez 1 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 2-2 1/4 2.10
3 Dixie Delta, Haar 2 2-1/2 2-hd 3-1/2 3-nk 7.10
5 Bluebird Day, White Shield 5 4-3 4-2 5-5 4-1 1/4 4.90
2 Ize Discreet Rose, Olesiak 3 3-2 3-2 2-hd 5-1 1/4 3.90
4 Intoxicating Kiss, McNeil 7 6-2 6-6 6-4 6-1/2 22.20
7 Thirst Trap, Fackler 6 7 7 7 7 2.60
$2 Mutuels:
1 Dabblin Channel $22.80 $8.40 $4.80
6 River Deputy $3.80 $2.60
3 Dixie Delta $4.80
Exacta (1-6), $47.10; Superfecta (1-6-3-5), $300.24; Trifecta (1-6-3), $131.75
Time: :23.80 :47.60 1:01.40 1:13.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by English Channel - Affair Dabbler by Star Dabbler. Owner: Stetson Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Charles G. Middleton III.
Fourth Race, Purse $9,900, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
7 Phlash Drive, Olesiak 1 3-3 1-2 1-1 1/4 1.20
3 Ye Be Judged, Ramos 5 2-hd 3-5 2-1 1/4 3.40
2 Name the Price, Martinez 6 1-hd 2-hd 3-3/4 2.50
4 L B Gold, Haar 3 4-1/2 5-1/2 4-hd 31.80
5 Bartenders Mistake, Bethke 4 5-3 4-1/2 5-2 9.90
6 Kamikaze Judge, Wood 2 6-hd 6-1/2 6-1 1/2 7.30
1 Chared, Luark 7 7 7 7 38.90
$2 Mutuels:
8 Phlash Drive $4.40 $2.80 $2.20
3 Ye Be Judged $3.40 $2.20
2 Name the Price $2.40
Exacta (8-3), $7.50; Superfecta (8-3-2-4), $9.13; Trifecta (8-3-2), $8.40; Pic 3 (4/5-1-7/8), $30.90
Time: :22.60 :34.80 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Cougar Cat - By the Sky by Sky Mesa. Owner: Anderson Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Dave Anderson.
Late Scratches: Kenhedoit
Fifth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
4 Thornish, Olesiak 2 3-hd 3-1/2 3-3 1-2 5.10
3 My True Reward, Ramos 3 2-1 1/2 1-1 1-hd 2-1 1/2 2.60
8 Nextportofcall, Jude 5 4-2 2-1 2-hd 3-nk 13.80
9 Preferred Prospect, Martinez 4 5-1 5-1 4-4 4-3/4 16.60
6 Signsofawarrior, Fackler 6 8-4 8-8 5-1 5-5 3/4 3.70
7 Shattered Dreams, Haar 7 7-1 7-3 6-1 6-2 1/2 20.00
5 Brewster, Roman 8 6-2 6-2 8-12 7-4 1/2 8.00
2 Lil Silver Fox, Bethke 1 1-hd 4-2 7-1/2 8-20 28.00
1 Doubletrouble Bear, Journet 9 9 9 9 9 2.90
$2 Mutuels:
4 Thornish $12.20 $5.20 $2.80
3 My True Reward $4.20 $3.20
8 Nextportofcall $6.60
Exacta (4-3), $19.90; Superfecta (4-3-8-9), $97.26; Trifecta (4-3-8), $73.05; Pic 3 (1-7/8-4), $112.85; Pic 4 (4/5-1-7/8-4), $94.85; (4-4/5-1-7/8-4), $441.10
Time: :24.80 :48.60 1:02.40 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Just a Coincidence - Fun Flower by Came Home. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Southern Springs Stable.
Sixth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
8 Dance Doctor, White Shield 4 3-1 1/2 3-3 1-1 1/2 1-2 2.50
5 Little John, McNeil 8 8 7-1 6-4 2-nk 10.20
7 Gone Preachin, Haar 5 7-4 4-1 1/2 3-1 3-2 1/4 11.40
4 Gaspergou, Bethke 1 1-hd 1-1/2 2-1/2 4-ns 60.00
3 Wings Up, Journet 7 6-1/2 6-2 5-hd 5-nk 42.10
6 Jazzy Justin, Roman 3 2-2 2-1 1/2 4-4 6-8 .90
1 Jenna’s Gun Runner, Ramos 6 5-1 8 8 7-1/2 4.50
2 West Coast Broker, Jude 2 4-2 5-1 7-1 8 19.30
$2 Mutuels:
10 Dance Doctor $7.00 $4.40 $3.40
7 Little John $8.80 $5.80
9 Gone Preachin $5.00
Exacta (10-7), $30.40; Superfecta (10-7-9-6), $396.09; Trifecta (10-7-9), $65.35; Pic 3 (7/8-4-10), $32.60
Time: :23.80 :47 1:00.60 1:13.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2015, by Doctor Chit - A Day for Dancing by Dance Master. Owner: Roy Reinke. Trainer: Arceo, Salvador. Breeder: Dream Walkin’ Farms, Inc..
Late Scratches: Dazzl’n Mischief, Silver Maker
Claimed: West Coast Broker
Seventh Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Our Petunia, Journet 4 2-1 2-2 1-2 1/2 27.10
2 (dh)Flaming Indy, Martinez 3 1-1 1/2 1-1 2-1 1.10
3 (dh)Irish Contessa, Olesiak 10 8-1 1/2 5-1/2 2-1 4.50
7 Nurse List, Fackler 5 6-1/2 7-1/2 4-1/2 7.90
9 Chayil, Jude 1 4-1 1/2 4-1/2 5-3/4 21.80
5 Lively Spell, Briceno 9 5-1 6-2 6-nk 39.20
4 Taylor’s Beauty, White Shield 2 3-1/2 3-hd 7-3 1/4 6.50
8 Sassy Seta, Ramos 7 9-1 8-3 8-2 7.50
10 Feels Right, Wood 8 7-1/2 9-4 9-1 1/2 22.40
6 Drama Run, Haar 6 10 10 10 13.80
$2 Mutuels:
1 Our Petunia $56.20 $13.60 $9.00
2 Flaming Indy $2.10 $2.60
3 Irish Contessa $2.60 $2.40
Exacta (1-2), $53.20; Exacta (1-3), $71.00; Superfecta (1-2-3-7), $39.18; Superfecta (1-3-2-7), $39.18; Trifecta (1-2-3), $64.35; Trifecta (1-3-2), $74.95; Pic 3 (4-10-1), $2,941.20
Time: :22.40 :35.40 :46.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2016, by To Honor and Serve - Dundalk Dancer by City Zip. Owner: Jon Beekman and Linda Hoffman. Trainer: Hoffman, Robert G.. Breeder: Kellie Holland.
Claimed: Flaming Indy
Eighth Race, Purse $8,000, Starters Allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Eurobond, McNeil 3 1-1/2 1-1 1-3/4 6.00
7 Preacher, Ramos 6 4-1 1/2 2-2 2-2 10.40
8 Sacred Kiki Bird, Martinez 1 3-hd 3-1 1/2 3-1 1.70
2 Texas Long Bow, Bethke 7 8 6-1 4-nk 5.00
3 College Party, Haar 5 5-2 4-1 5-1 3.70
6 Deja Crew, Olesiak 2 6-2 7-hd 6-ns 18.20
5 Gold Label, Jude 4 2-hd 5-2 7-3/4 10.80
4 Optimal, White Shield 8 7-1 8 8 7.90
$2 Mutuels:
1 Eurobond $14.00 $8.60 $5.00
7 Preacher $9.60 $4.20
8 Sacred Kiki Bird $2.80
Exacta (1-7), $76.50; Superfecta (1-7-8-2), $95.91; Trifecta (1-7-8), $109.65; Pic 3 (10-1-1), $393.25
Time: :22.80 :34.80 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2013, by Euroears - Cabo Sunrise by Elusive Quality. Owner: Juan Carlos Gallegos. Trainer: Helzer, James E.. Breeder: James E. Helzer.
Ninth Race, Purse $15,500, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
3 Ghostly Who, Jude 7 5-1 2-hd 1-nk 7.80
5 Getaloadofthis, Ramos 5 4-1/2 4-3 2-1 1/2 5.00
2 Ourbestfriend D L, Olesiak 4 2-1 3-hd 3-1/2 2.10
6 Fly to the Bank, Journet 3 7-4 6-2 4-1/2 14.10
9 Westport, Martinez 2 1-2 1-3 5-3 3/4 5.50
7 Pioneer Pride, Roman 1 3-1 5-1 6-3/4 5.50
4 King Deuce, Wood 9 8-5 7-1 7-1 3/4 22.90
1 Ray’s Angel, Bethke 8 9 9 8-1 8.20
8 Destiny’s Love, McNeil 6 6-1 8-5 9 8.80
$2 Mutuels:
4 Ghostly Who $17.60 $7.40 $4.60
6 Getaloadofthis $6.00 $4.40
3 Ourbestfriend D L $3.60
Exacta (4-6), $53.70; Superfecta (4-6-3-7), $151.17; Trifecta (4-6-3), $97.10; Pic 3 (1-1-4), $2,169.40
Time: :22.20 :34.20 :45.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2015, by O’Prado Again - Grand Lely Drive by Grand Slam. Owner: Frank Davis. Trainer: Davis, Frank. Breeder: Sam E. Stevens & Sammy L. Stevens.
Late Scratches: Toreno
Tenth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
9 Wrath, McNeil 6 1-3 1-3 1-1 1-3/4 9.30
7 Brainstorm, White Shield 9 6-1/2 3-1 2-2 2-2 1/2 1.80
3 Libertarian, Wood 2 7-3 6-1 5-1 3-1/2 19.30
10 A P’s Bluegrass, Ramos 7 2-1/2 2-1 3-1 4-ns 16.80
1 Daaher’s Success, Jude 5 4-1 4-1/2 4-1/2 5-1 3/4 11.10
8 American Camp, Journet 8 9-3 9-3 7-1/2 6-1 1/2 27.80
5 Makabim, Martinez 10 10 10 9-1/2 7-hd 7.60
6 Most Amusing, Olesiak 3 5-hd 5-1/2 6-3 8-1 3/4 1.80
4 Tiger the Man, Haar 1 3-1 1/2 7-1 8-1 9-1 3/4 15.70
2 Omen of Change, Bethke 4 8-1 8-1 1/2 10 10 39.10
$2 Mutuels:
9 Wrath $20.60 $8.40 $6.20
7 Brainstorm $3.60 $2.80
3 Libertarian $6.80
Daily Double (4-9), $244.60; Exacta (9-7), $38.00; Superfecta (9-7-3-10), $164.44; Trifecta (9-7-3), $138.75; Pic 3 (1-4-9), $374.75; Pic 4 (1-1-4-9), $332.10; (10-1-1-4-9), $67.35
Time: :23.20 :46.80 1:00.40 1:12.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Flatter - Ire by Political Force. Owner: Terry Brown. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Claiborne Farm & Adele B. Dilschneider.
Attendance:
Handle: $0
Copyright 2022 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Sunday entries
Sunday’s
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Big Macintosh (White Shield) 124 5-1
2, Beau Gosse (Martinez) 124 10-1
3, Fifty Seven Chevy (Briceno) 124 15-1
4, Euramaster (Ramos) 124 7-5
5, Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 2-1
6, Yodelers Way (Wood) 124 6-1
Second Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Mitch’s Pins (Wood) 124 10-1
2, Champagne Bling (Martinez) 124 8-5
3, Diva’s Diva (Haar) 124 8-1
4, Muwaan Mat (Journet) 124 4-1
5, Hobbs Hope (White Shield) 124 6-1
6, Atoka Girl (Jude) 5-2
Third Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Toms Maximillian (Olesiak) 124 7-2
2, Astromelia (Briceno) 124 12-1
3, Big Cali Girl (McNeil) 124 2-1
4, Magic in a Hat (Martinez) 124 4-1
5, That’s All Right (Roman) 124 5-2
6, Moon Lovin (White Shield) 124 8-1
Fourth Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Alex To (Jude) 124 15-1
2, Prince B (Martinez) 124 8-1
3, Chief Ty He (Olesiak) 124 4-1
4, Mr. Big Shot (Wood) 124 2-1
5, B T’s Bad Boy (Fackler) 124 5-2
6, J Train (Bethke) 124 6-1
7, P R Why Not (White Shield) 124 5-1
Fifth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Wildcat Nation (Ramos) 124 2-1
2, Bud Minister (Martinez) 124 9-2
3, Left Behind (Wood) 120 4-1
4, Webcam (Fackler) 120 6-1
5, Youwonderwhyidrink (Haar) 124 15-1
6, Bentley (Briceno) 124 10-1
7, Where’s Fredo (Bethke) 124 5-2
Sixth Race, $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Bulls Eye Betty (Roman) 124 8-1
2, Miss Addisyn K (Olesiak) 124 2-1
3, Zibby Too (Wood) 124 5-1
4, Bee Merry (Bethke) 124 6-1
5, Miss Mead (McNeil) 124 8-5
6, Hold Fast Kat (White Shield) 124 15-1
7, Joy Forever (Luark) 124 12-1
Seventh Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Emma’s Logic (Journet) 124 8-1
2, Radicator (Fackler) 124 12-1
3, Coast Guardsman (Ramos) 124 4-1
4, Woke Up Wild (White Shield) 124 8-1
5, Calebs Tiger (Martinez) 124 6-1
6, Rockin Rog (Roman) 124 5-2
7, Realtor Danny D (Briceno) 124 2-1
8, Backchatter (McNeil) 124 8-1
Eighth Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Now Mind You (Wood) 124 15-1
2, Baudette Blizzard (Jude) 124 12-1
3, Jack With Seven (Martinez) 124 8-5
4, El Diablo Grande (Ramos) 124 3-1
5, Count N Gold (White Shield) 124 8-1
6, Maximus the Great (McNeil) 124 8-1
7, Slick It Up (Journet) 124 6-1
8, Game Day Decision (Fackler) 124 15-1
Monk's moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 4, Euromaster — Takes a big class drop today.
2, No. 5, Southern Mojo — Will his Mojo be working?
3, No. 6, Yodeler’s Way — Makes career start number 80.
Race 2
1, No. 6, Atoka Girl — Has twenty wins in her career.
2, No. 2, Champagne Bling — Probable favorite, would be no surprise to see her win here.
3, No. 4, Muwaan Mat — Finished last year with a bang.
Race 3
1, No. 5, That’s All Right — Makes amends for last week’s failure as post-time favorite.
2, No. 3, Big Cali Girl — Finished well in last week’s sprint, gets more ground today.
3, No. 6, Moon Lovin — Strong work tab.
Race 4
1, No. 3, Chief Ty He — Won 2021 Skunktail in Omaha.
2, No. 6, J Train — Four furlongs is preferred distance.
3, No. 4 — Mr. Big Shot — Likes minor awards.
Race 5
1, No. 1, Wildcat Nation — To say this colt is well-bred is a major understatement. I suspect there may have been an injury in past, but omit at own risk.
2, No. 7, Where’s Fredo — Last seen on a small boat on Lake Tahoe.
3, No. 3 — Left Behind — Another well-bred firster from the Mitchell barn.
Race 6
1, No. 7, Joy Forever — No Judge on the Run in here today.
2, No. 2, Miss Addisyn K — Perfect record at Fonner.
3, No. 5, Miss Mead — May need more ground for best effort.
Race 7
1, No. 6, Rockin Rog — Ran into a buzzsaw last race.
2, No. 7, Realtor Danny D — Maiden score at Monmouth was impressive.
3, No. 3, Coast Guardsmen — Probable pacesetter.
Race 8
1, No. 6, Maximus the Great — Striking looking gray still getting it done at age eleven.
2, No. 4, El Diablo Grande — Exits strong spring race from last week.
3, No. 3, Jack With Seven — Has been competing with tough quarter-horses in sprints in Texas.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 3 No. 5 That’s All Right
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 8 No. 1 Now Mind You
$20 Moneymaker Play of the Day
Race 1 $10 Daily Double No. 4 Euromaster with No. 2 Champagne Bling and No. 6 Atoka Girl.