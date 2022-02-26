 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ghostly Who wins Grasmick Stakes

  • 0
FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

Rod Davis wasn’t a bit surprised with the performance of Ghostly Who in the 55th running of the $15,000 Grasmick Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

Ghostly Who had some problems out of the gate, but he came on strong down the stretch to win the four-furlong race in 45.8, edging Getaloudofthis by a neck with defending Grasmick champion Ourbestfriend DL in third.

And jockey John Jude gave Ghostly Who the perfect ride for trainer Frank Davis, who is Rod’s dad.

“He has a lot of speed,” Rod said. “He can run 45 or 44 for sure for (four furlongs), maybe even a little quicker. He had trouble away from the gates, but I knew he would make it up. That kid gave him the best opportunity in the world, John did.”

It might look like an unlikely journey for Ghostly Who, a 7-year-old New Mexico-bred gelding out of O’Prado Again and Grand Lely Drive. Frank Davis claimed him for $5,000 on Nov. 6 at Remington Park in Oklahoma City

“He need refreshened up,” Rod said. “He was really skinny when he got him. He’s just an amazing horse. I knew he wouldn’t have any trouble today. Everybody else thought he might.”

Davis freshened him up and ran him a month later where he rolled to a 5 3/4ths-length win at Remington.

“We’ve been claiming for the last couple of years,” Rod said. “The horse just showed true form and everything. We’ve had really good luck claiming horses out of (Oklahoma) City.”

Rod Davis had confidence in Ghostly Who in the Grasmick even though he went off at 8-1. Rod knew what he had all along.

“There was no worry at all,” Rod said. “If you lead them over here, you have to believe in them, have a little confidence. After we claimed him, we ran him right back at Oak City and he won by five. And he was in with some nice horses.”

The win was worth $9,300 for Frank Davis. Ghostly Who now has 14 wins in 51 career starts with winnings of $189,079.

Jude now has 62 wins in an off-and-on riding career that dates back to 2011, Five of those years he rode in less than 100 races, but Rod Davis liked what he saw from Jude.

“I saw him in Colorado,” Rod said. “I always wanted him to ride for me. My agent said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got John,” and I said, ‘Yeah, I want him riding.”’

The Davises will be

heading back home to Cimarron, Kansas — which is about 15 miles west of Dodge City — on Sunday. But Rod said they will be back to Fonner Park with Ghostly Who.

“That’s my daddy’s horse. He’s been in the business a long, long time, 60 years,” Rod said. “I’m 60 and I grew up around race horses and I love it. It’s in my blood.”

Ghostly Who paid $17.60, $7.40 and $4.00. Getaloadofthis paid $6.00 and $4.40 while Ourbestfriend DL paid $3.60 to show.

Hoofprints

— The seventh race provided some fireworks. Our Petunia roared down the stretch to win the four-furlong race at 25-1 and paid $56.20 to win. Flaming Indy and Irish Contessa finished in a dead heat for second.

— Jockey Armando Martinez and trainer/wife Kelli Martinez teamed up to win the first two races with Tapit for Sure and Haydens Havoc.

— Jockey Jake Olesiak and trainer David Anderson had back-to-back wins with Phlash Drive and Thornish in the fourth and fifth races.

— Jockey Skyler White Shield won the sixth race on Dance Doctor and the 10th on Wrath.

— Sunday will feature an eight-race card starting at 1:30 p.m. Dollar hot dogs and dollar pops are available from 1 to 3 p.m. Shortstack, the miniature horse, will be on hand as well.

Saturday results

First Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

4 Tapit for Sure, Martinez 2 1-2 1-3 1-5 3/4 2.90

2 Presley’s Artwork, Roman 3 2-1 2-2 2-4 3/4 .90

3 Devine Candy, Ramos 1 3-4 3-4 3-1 11.10

1 Flat Out Hot, Wood 5 4-1 4-1/2 4-4 1/2 10.20

7 Supreme Dream, McNeil 4 5-3 5-hd 5-1/2 4.50

5 Crimson T., Jude 7 6-3 6-4 6-1 1/4 13.90

6 Delusional Dream, White Shield 6 7 7 7 30.00

$2 Mutuels:

4 Tapit for Sure $7.80 $3.20 $2.40

2 Presley’s Artwork $2.60 $2.10

3 Devine Candy $3.80

Exacta (4-2), $7.70; Trifecta (4-2-3), $18.05

Time: :23 :35.40 :46.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2019, by Tapiture - Holy Wow by Put It Back. Owner: Kenneth M. White. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Dennis Crooks & George Bates.

Late Scratches: One Hot Redhead

Second Race, Purse $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

4 Haydens Havoc, Martinez 1 1-1/2 1-5 1-4 .10

5 Chismoso, Fackler 2 3-hd 2-1/2 2-4 1/2 7.60

1 Want to Be Cowboy, White Shield 4 4-5 4-4 3-1 1/4 12.50

3 Bold Image, Journet 5 5 5 4-3 3/4 26.10

2 Go Go Sams Bro, Bethke 3 2-4 3-3 5 7.50

$2 Mutuels:

5 Haydens Havoc $2.20 $2.10 $2.10

6 Chismoso $3.00 $2.20

1 Want to Be Cowboy $2.40

Daily Double (4-5), $10.80; Exacta (5-6), $3.90

Time: :22 :34.40 :45.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Jimmy Creed - Royal G G by Royal Academy. Owner: Shawn R. Davis and Jim L. Davis. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: John Griggs & Linda Griggs.

Late Scratches: Haley’s Steelman

Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Dabblin Channel, Wood 4 5-5 5-5 4-1/2 1-1 1/2 10.40

6 River Deputy, Martinez 1 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 2-2 1/4 2.10

3 Dixie Delta, Haar 2 2-1/2 2-hd 3-1/2 3-nk 7.10

5 Bluebird Day, White Shield 5 4-3 4-2 5-5 4-1 1/4 4.90

2 Ize Discreet Rose, Olesiak 3 3-2 3-2 2-hd 5-1 1/4 3.90

4 Intoxicating Kiss, McNeil 7 6-2 6-6 6-4 6-1/2 22.20

7 Thirst Trap, Fackler 6 7 7 7 7 2.60

$2 Mutuels:

1 Dabblin Channel $22.80 $8.40 $4.80

6 River Deputy $3.80 $2.60

3 Dixie Delta $4.80

Exacta (1-6), $47.10; Superfecta (1-6-3-5), $300.24; Trifecta (1-6-3), $131.75

Time: :23.80 :47.60 1:01.40 1:13.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by English Channel - Affair Dabbler by Star Dabbler. Owner: Stetson Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Charles G. Middleton III.

Fourth Race, Purse $9,900, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

7 Phlash Drive, Olesiak 1 3-3 1-2 1-1 1/4 1.20

3 Ye Be Judged, Ramos 5 2-hd 3-5 2-1 1/4 3.40

2 Name the Price, Martinez 6 1-hd 2-hd 3-3/4 2.50

4 L B Gold, Haar 3 4-1/2 5-1/2 4-hd 31.80

5 Bartenders Mistake, Bethke 4 5-3 4-1/2 5-2 9.90

6 Kamikaze Judge, Wood 2 6-hd 6-1/2 6-1 1/2 7.30

1 Chared, Luark 7 7 7 7 38.90

$2 Mutuels:

8 Phlash Drive $4.40 $2.80 $2.20

3 Ye Be Judged $3.40 $2.20

2 Name the Price $2.40

Exacta (8-3), $7.50; Superfecta (8-3-2-4), $9.13; Trifecta (8-3-2), $8.40; Pic 3 (4/5-1-7/8), $30.90

Time: :22.60 :34.80 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Cougar Cat - By the Sky by Sky Mesa. Owner: Anderson Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Dave Anderson.

Late Scratches: Kenhedoit

Fifth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

4 Thornish, Olesiak 2 3-hd 3-1/2 3-3 1-2 5.10

3 My True Reward, Ramos 3 2-1 1/2 1-1 1-hd 2-1 1/2 2.60

8 Nextportofcall, Jude 5 4-2 2-1 2-hd 3-nk 13.80

9 Preferred Prospect, Martinez 4 5-1 5-1 4-4 4-3/4 16.60

6 Signsofawarrior, Fackler 6 8-4 8-8 5-1 5-5 3/4 3.70

7 Shattered Dreams, Haar 7 7-1 7-3 6-1 6-2 1/2 20.00

5 Brewster, Roman 8 6-2 6-2 8-12 7-4 1/2 8.00

2 Lil Silver Fox, Bethke 1 1-hd 4-2 7-1/2 8-20 28.00

1 Doubletrouble Bear, Journet 9 9 9 9 9 2.90

$2 Mutuels:

4 Thornish $12.20 $5.20 $2.80

3 My True Reward $4.20 $3.20

8 Nextportofcall $6.60

Exacta (4-3), $19.90; Superfecta (4-3-8-9), $97.26; Trifecta (4-3-8), $73.05; Pic 3 (1-7/8-4), $112.85; Pic 4 (4/5-1-7/8-4), $94.85; (4-4/5-1-7/8-4), $441.10

Time: :24.80 :48.60 1:02.40 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Just a Coincidence - Fun Flower by Came Home. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Southern Springs Stable.

Sixth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

8 Dance Doctor, White Shield 4 3-1 1/2 3-3 1-1 1/2 1-2 2.50

5 Little John, McNeil 8 8 7-1 6-4 2-nk 10.20

7 Gone Preachin, Haar 5 7-4 4-1 1/2 3-1 3-2 1/4 11.40

4 Gaspergou, Bethke 1 1-hd 1-1/2 2-1/2 4-ns 60.00

3 Wings Up, Journet 7 6-1/2 6-2 5-hd 5-nk 42.10

6 Jazzy Justin, Roman 3 2-2 2-1 1/2 4-4 6-8 .90

1 Jenna’s Gun Runner, Ramos 6 5-1 8 8 7-1/2 4.50

2 West Coast Broker, Jude 2 4-2 5-1 7-1 8 19.30

$2 Mutuels:

10 Dance Doctor $7.00 $4.40 $3.40

7 Little John $8.80 $5.80

9 Gone Preachin $5.00

Exacta (10-7), $30.40; Superfecta (10-7-9-6), $396.09; Trifecta (10-7-9), $65.35; Pic 3 (7/8-4-10), $32.60

Time: :23.80 :47 1:00.60 1:13.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2015, by Doctor Chit - A Day for Dancing by Dance Master. Owner: Roy Reinke. Trainer: Arceo, Salvador. Breeder: Dream Walkin’ Farms, Inc..

Late Scratches: Dazzl’n Mischief, Silver Maker

Claimed: West Coast Broker

Seventh Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Our Petunia, Journet 4 2-1 2-2 1-2 1/2 27.10

2 (dh)Flaming Indy, Martinez 3 1-1 1/2 1-1 2-1 1.10

3 (dh)Irish Contessa, Olesiak 10 8-1 1/2 5-1/2 2-1 4.50

7 Nurse List, Fackler 5 6-1/2 7-1/2 4-1/2 7.90

9 Chayil, Jude 1 4-1 1/2 4-1/2 5-3/4 21.80

5 Lively Spell, Briceno 9 5-1 6-2 6-nk 39.20

4 Taylor’s Beauty, White Shield 2 3-1/2 3-hd 7-3 1/4 6.50

8 Sassy Seta, Ramos 7 9-1 8-3 8-2 7.50

10 Feels Right, Wood 8 7-1/2 9-4 9-1 1/2 22.40

6 Drama Run, Haar 6 10 10 10 13.80

$2 Mutuels:

1 Our Petunia $56.20 $13.60 $9.00

2 Flaming Indy $2.10 $2.60

3 Irish Contessa $2.60 $2.40

Exacta (1-2), $53.20; Exacta (1-3), $71.00; Superfecta (1-2-3-7), $39.18; Superfecta (1-3-2-7), $39.18; Trifecta (1-2-3), $64.35; Trifecta (1-3-2), $74.95; Pic 3 (4-10-1), $2,941.20

Time: :22.40 :35.40 :46.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2016, by To Honor and Serve - Dundalk Dancer by City Zip. Owner: Jon Beekman and Linda Hoffman. Trainer: Hoffman, Robert G.. Breeder: Kellie Holland.

Claimed: Flaming Indy

Eighth Race, Purse $8,000, Starters Allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Eurobond, McNeil 3 1-1/2 1-1 1-3/4 6.00

7 Preacher, Ramos 6 4-1 1/2 2-2 2-2 10.40

8 Sacred Kiki Bird, Martinez 1 3-hd 3-1 1/2 3-1 1.70

2 Texas Long Bow, Bethke 7 8 6-1 4-nk 5.00

3 College Party, Haar 5 5-2 4-1 5-1 3.70

6 Deja Crew, Olesiak 2 6-2 7-hd 6-ns 18.20

5 Gold Label, Jude 4 2-hd 5-2 7-3/4 10.80

4 Optimal, White Shield 8 7-1 8 8 7.90

$2 Mutuels:

1 Eurobond $14.00 $8.60 $5.00

7 Preacher $9.60 $4.20

8 Sacred Kiki Bird $2.80

Exacta (1-7), $76.50; Superfecta (1-7-8-2), $95.91; Trifecta (1-7-8), $109.65; Pic 3 (10-1-1), $393.25

Time: :22.80 :34.80 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2013, by Euroears - Cabo Sunrise by Elusive Quality. Owner: Juan Carlos Gallegos. Trainer: Helzer, James E.. Breeder: James E. Helzer.

Ninth Race, Purse $15,500, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

3 Ghostly Who, Jude 7 5-1 2-hd 1-nk 7.80

5 Getaloadofthis, Ramos 5 4-1/2 4-3 2-1 1/2 5.00

2 Ourbestfriend D L, Olesiak 4 2-1 3-hd 3-1/2 2.10

6 Fly to the Bank, Journet 3 7-4 6-2 4-1/2 14.10

9 Westport, Martinez 2 1-2 1-3 5-3 3/4 5.50

7 Pioneer Pride, Roman 1 3-1 5-1 6-3/4 5.50

4 King Deuce, Wood 9 8-5 7-1 7-1 3/4 22.90

1 Ray’s Angel, Bethke 8 9 9 8-1 8.20 8 Destiny’s Love, McNeil 6 6-1 8-5 9 8.80

$2 Mutuels:

4 Ghostly Who $17.60 $7.40 $4.60

6 Getaloadofthis $6.00 $4.40

3 Ourbestfriend D L $3.60

Exacta (4-6), $53.70; Superfecta (4-6-3-7), $151.17; Trifecta (4-6-3), $97.10; Pic 3 (1-1-4), $2,169.40

Time: :22.20 :34.20 :45.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2015, by O’Prado Again - Grand Lely Drive by Grand Slam. Owner: Frank Davis. Trainer: Davis, Frank. Breeder: Sam E. Stevens & Sammy L. Stevens.

Late Scratches: Toreno

Tenth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

9 Wrath, McNeil 6 1-3 1-3 1-1 1-3/4 9.30

7 Brainstorm, White Shield 9 6-1/2 3-1 2-2 2-2 1/2 1.80

3 Libertarian, Wood 2 7-3 6-1 5-1 3-1/2 19.30

10 A P’s Bluegrass, Ramos 7 2-1/2 2-1 3-1 4-ns 16.80

1 Daaher’s Success, Jude 5 4-1 4-1/2 4-1/2 5-1 3/4 11.10

8 American Camp, Journet 8 9-3 9-3 7-1/2 6-1 1/2 27.80

5 Makabim, Martinez 10 10 10 9-1/2 7-hd 7.60

6 Most Amusing, Olesiak 3 5-hd 5-1/2 6-3 8-1 3/4 1.80

4 Tiger the Man, Haar 1 3-1 1/2 7-1 8-1 9-1 3/4 15.70

2 Omen of Change, Bethke 4 8-1 8-1 1/2 10 10 39.10

$2 Mutuels:

9 Wrath $20.60 $8.40 $6.20

7 Brainstorm $3.60 $2.80

3 Libertarian $6.80

Daily Double (4-9), $244.60; Exacta (9-7), $38.00; Superfecta (9-7-3-10), $164.44; Trifecta (9-7-3), $138.75; Pic 3 (1-4-9), $374.75; Pic 4 (1-1-4-9), $332.10; (10-1-1-4-9), $67.35

Time: :23.20 :46.80 1:00.40 1:12.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Flatter - Ire by Political Force. Owner: Terry Brown. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Claiborne Farm & Adele B. Dilschneider.

Sunday entries

Sunday’s

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Big Macintosh (White Shield) 124 5-1

2, Beau Gosse (Martinez) 124 10-1

3, Fifty Seven Chevy (Briceno) 124 15-1

4, Euramaster (Ramos) 124 7-5

5, Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 2-1

6, Yodelers Way (Wood) 124 6-1

Second Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Mitch’s Pins (Wood) 124 10-1

2, Champagne Bling (Martinez) 124 8-5

3, Diva’s Diva (Haar) 124 8-1

4, Muwaan Mat (Journet) 124 4-1

5, Hobbs Hope (White Shield) 124 6-1

6, Atoka Girl (Jude) 5-2

Third Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Toms Maximillian (Olesiak) 124 7-2

2, Astromelia (Briceno) 124 12-1

3, Big Cali Girl (McNeil) 124 2-1

4, Magic in a Hat (Martinez) 124 4-1

5, That’s All Right (Roman) 124 5-2

6, Moon Lovin (White Shield) 124 8-1

Fourth Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Alex To (Jude) 124 15-1

2, Prince B (Martinez) 124 8-1

3, Chief Ty He (Olesiak) 124 4-1

4, Mr. Big Shot (Wood) 124 2-1

5, B T’s Bad Boy (Fackler) 124 5-2

6, J Train (Bethke) 124 6-1

7, P R Why Not (White Shield) 124 5-1

Fifth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Wildcat Nation (Ramos) 124 2-1

2, Bud Minister (Martinez) 124 9-2

3, Left Behind (Wood) 120 4-1

4, Webcam (Fackler) 120 6-1

5, Youwonderwhyidrink (Haar) 124 15-1

6, Bentley (Briceno) 124 10-1

7, Where’s Fredo (Bethke) 124 5-2

Sixth Race, $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Bulls Eye Betty (Roman) 124 8-1

2, Miss Addisyn K (Olesiak) 124 2-1

3, Zibby Too (Wood) 124 5-1

4, Bee Merry (Bethke) 124 6-1

5, Miss Mead (McNeil) 124 8-5

6, Hold Fast Kat (White Shield) 124 15-1

7, Joy Forever (Luark) 124 12-1

Seventh Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Emma’s Logic (Journet) 124 8-1

2, Radicator (Fackler) 124 12-1

3, Coast Guardsman (Ramos) 124 4-1

4, Woke Up Wild (White Shield) 124 8-1

5, Calebs Tiger (Martinez) 124 6-1

6, Rockin Rog (Roman) 124 5-2

7, Realtor Danny D (Briceno) 124 2-1

8, Backchatter (McNeil) 124 8-1

Eighth Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Now Mind You (Wood) 124 15-1

2, Baudette Blizzard (Jude) 124 12-1

3, Jack With Seven (Martinez) 124 8-5

4, El Diablo Grande (Ramos) 124 3-1

5, Count N Gold (White Shield) 124 8-1

6, Maximus the Great (McNeil) 124 8-1

7, Slick It Up (Journet) 124 6-1

8, Game Day Decision (Fackler) 124 15-1

Monk's moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 4, Euromaster — Takes a big class drop today.

2, No. 5, Southern Mojo — Will his Mojo be working?

3, No. 6, Yodeler’s Way — Makes career start number 80.

Race 2

1, No. 6, Atoka Girl — Has twenty wins in her career.

2, No. 2, Champagne Bling — Probable favorite, would be no surprise to see her win here.

3, No. 4, Muwaan Mat — Finished last year with a bang.

Race 3

1, No. 5, That’s All Right — Makes amends for last week’s failure as post-time favorite.

2, No. 3, Big Cali Girl — Finished well in last week’s sprint, gets more ground today.

3, No. 6, Moon Lovin — Strong work tab.

Race 4

1, No. 3, Chief Ty He — Won 2021 Skunktail in Omaha.

2, No. 6, J Train — Four furlongs is preferred distance.

3, No. 4 — Mr. Big Shot — Likes minor awards.

Race 5

1, No. 1, Wildcat Nation — To say this colt is well-bred is a major understatement. I suspect there may have been an injury in past, but omit at own risk.

2, No. 7, Where’s Fredo — Last seen on a small boat on Lake Tahoe.

3, No. 3 — Left Behind — Another well-bred firster from the Mitchell barn.

Race 6

1, No. 7, Joy Forever — No Judge on the Run in here today.

2, No. 2, Miss Addisyn K — Perfect record at Fonner.

3, No. 5, Miss Mead — May need more ground for best effort.

Race 7

1, No. 6, Rockin Rog — Ran into a buzzsaw last race.

2, No. 7, Realtor Danny D — Maiden score at Monmouth was impressive.

3, No. 3, Coast Guardsmen — Probable pacesetter.

Race 8

1, No. 6, Maximus the Great — Striking looking gray still getting it done at age eleven.

2, No. 4, El Diablo Grande — Exits strong spring race from last week.

3, No. 3, Jack With Seven — Has been competing with tough quarter-horses in sprints in Texas.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 3 No. 5 That’s All Right

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 8 No. 1 Now Mind You

$20 Moneymaker Play of the Day

Race 1 $10 Daily Double No. 4 Euromaster with No. 2 Champagne Bling and No. 6 Atoka Girl.

