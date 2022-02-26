Ghostly Who wins Grasmick Stakes

Rod Davis wasn’t a bit surprised with the performance of Ghostly Who in the 55th running of the $15,000 Grasmick Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

Ghostly Who had some problems out of the gate, but he came on strong down the stretch to win the four-furlong race in 45.8, edging Getaloudofthis by a neck with defending Grasmick champion Ourbestfriend DL in third.

And jockey John Jude gave Ghostly Who the perfect ride for trainer Frank Davis, who is Rod’s dad.

“He has a lot of speed,” Rod said. “He can run 45 or 44 for sure for (four furlongs), maybe even a little quicker. He had trouble away from the gates, but I knew he would make it up. That kid gave him the best opportunity in the world, John did.”

It might look like an unlikely journey for Ghostly Who, a 7-year-old New Mexico-bred gelding out of O’Prado Again and Grand Lely Drive. Frank Davis claimed him for $5,000 on Nov. 6 at Remington Park in Oklahoma City

“He need refreshened up,” Rod said. “He was really skinny when he got him. He’s just an amazing horse. I knew he wouldn’t have any trouble today. Everybody else thought he might.”

Davis freshened him up and ran him a month later where he rolled to a 5 3/4ths-length win at Remington.

“We’ve been claiming for the last couple of years,” Rod said. “The horse just showed true form and everything. We’ve had really good luck claiming horses out of (Oklahoma) City.”

Rod Davis had confidence in Ghostly Who in the Grasmick even though he went off at 8-1. Rod knew what he had all along.

“There was no worry at all,” Rod said. “If you lead them over here, you have to believe in them, have a little confidence. After we claimed him, we ran him right back at Oak City and he won by five. And he was in with some nice horses.”

The win was worth $9,300 for Frank Davis. Ghostly Who now has 14 wins in 51 career starts with winnings of $189,079.

Jude now has 62 wins in an off-and-on riding career that dates back to 2011, Five of those years he rode in less than 100 races, but Rod Davis liked what he saw from Jude.

“I saw him in Colorado,” Rod said. “I always wanted him to ride for me. My agent said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got John,” and I said, ‘Yeah, I want him riding.”’

The Davises will be

heading back home to Cimarron, Kansas — which is about 15 miles west of Dodge City — on Sunday. But Rod said they will be back to Fonner Park with Ghostly Who.

“That’s my daddy’s horse. He’s been in the business a long, long time, 60 years,” Rod said. “I’m 60 and I grew up around race horses and I love it. It’s in my blood.”

Ghostly Who paid $17.60, $7.40 and $4.00. Getaloadofthis paid $6.00 and $4.40 while Ourbestfriend DL paid $3.60 to show.

Hoofprints

— The seventh race provided some fireworks. Our Petunia roared down the stretch to win the four-furlong race at 25-1 and paid $56.20 to win. Flaming Indy and Irish Contessa finished in a dead heat for second.

— Jockey Armando Martinez and trainer/wife Kelli Martinez teamed up to win the first two races with Tapit for Sure and Haydens Havoc.

— Jockey Jake Olesiak and trainer David Anderson had back-to-back wins with Phlash Drive and Thornish in the fourth and fifth races.

— Jockey Skyler White Shield won the sixth race on Dance Doctor and the 10th on Wrath.

— Sunday will feature an eight-race card starting at 1:30 p.m. Dollar hot dogs and dollar pops are available from 1 to 3 p.m. Shortstack, the miniature horse, will be on hand as well.