Gonzalez and Roman put names in Fonner record book

Friday results
First Race, Purse $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
7 Little Bitothunder, Ramos 1 4-5 4-4 3-4 1-nk 3.20
2 Judge’s Bribe, Martinez 5 3-hd 3-hd 2-hd 2-nk .90
4 Inewagallikethat, Haar 2 1-1/2 1-2 1-1/2 3-6 3/4 6.10
1 Prince B, Tohill 6 6-4 5-1/2 5-1/2 4-1 3/4 18.20
6 Handy Hannon, Jude 3 2-5 2-1 4-1 1/2 5-1 1/4 9.20
5 Chief Ty He, Olesiak 4 5-hd 6-4 6-4 6-2 3/4 20.70
3 P R Why Not, Bethke 7 7 7 7 7 6.80
$2 Mutuels:
7 Little Bitothunder $8.40 $3.00 $2.60
2 Judge’s Bribe $2.80 $2.40
4 Inewagallikethat $3.00
Exacta (7-2), $13.40; Trifecta (7-2-4), $31.90
Time: :25 :49.60 1:03.60 1:17.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Mine for Gold - Thunder Gal by Deputy Slew. Owner: Shemek, Michael and Shemek, Debra. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Debra Shemek.
Second Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
2 All Shacked Up, Roman 2 1-3 1-4 1-2 1-5 1-2 1/4 6.40
1 Panic Button, Ramos 6 5-1 4-2 3-4 2-2 2-4 1/2 5.50
7 Looking for Bull, Tohill 3 6-hd 7 4-3 4-4 3-5 17.80
5 Water Patrol, Haar 5 7 6-1 6-1/2 5-3 4-1 1/2 2.30
3 Kid’s Mischief, Martinez 1 2-3 2-5 2-5 3-2 5-10 3/4 2.20
4 Convict Pike, Olesiak 7 4-1/2 5-1 1/2 5-hd 6-5 6-5 1/2 4.20
6 Holiday Man, Bethke 4 3-3 3-2 7 7 7 10.50
$2 Mutuels:
2 All Shacked Up $14.80 $7.40 $6.20
1 Panic Button $5.80 $4.80
7 Looking for Bull $9.40
Daily Double (7-2), $108.60; Exacta (2-1), $39.40; Superfecta (2-1-7-5), $123.81; Trifecta (2-1-7), $188.45
Time: :24.40 :48.80 1:14.20 1:28.80 1:43.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2014, by Shackleford - Awesome Angie by Awesome Again. Owner: Hannah Miller. Trainer: Haar, Robert J.. Breeder: B. D. Gibbs Farm, LLC.
Claimed: Kid’s Mischief
Third Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Sandy Sangria, Roman 5 2-3 2-3 2-2 1-nk .30
3 Zyxyz, Olesiak 3 4-1 1/2 3-1 3-1 2-1 1/2 8.50
7 Irish Contessa, Martinez 4 3-1/2 4-6 4-5 3-2 1/4 5.80
5 Behold That Word, Tohill 2 7 7 6-8 4-1/2 62.30
4 Dakamo Rose, McNeil 1 1-1 1/2 1-1 1-hd 5-2 8.50
2 Atoka Girl, Ramos 7 6-5 6-4 5-1 6-20 3/4 16.00
6 Streettalkinhottie, Jude 6 5-2 5-1 7 7 39.30
$2 Mutuels:
1 Sandy Sangria $2.60 $2.10 $2.10
3 Zyxyz $4.20 $2.60
7 Irish Contessa $2.10
Exacta (1-3), $5.10; Superfecta (1-3-7-5), $6.20; Trifecta (1-3-7), $6.25
Time: :24.40 :47.80 1:14.60 1:22.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2016, by Euroears - Kiss Me Chocolate by Evansville Slew. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Joe Petalino & Gedda Quinonez.
Fourth Race, Purse $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
5 Red Red Wine, Roman 1 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-1 3/4 .05
1 Always a Tiz, Ramos 3 2-1 1/2 2-4 2-4 1/4 11.80
2 Sweet Tatum, Jude 5 5-2 3-1 3-3 1/4 64.80
3 Leighton Kentucky, Bethke 7 6-5 5-1/2 4-1 31.80
7 Mayzee, Olesiak 4 3-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 5-1 1/4 10.10
4 Vegan Goes Best, Chickeness 2 4-2 6-6 6-5 20.00
6 Smackfire, Martinez 6 7 7 7 24.20
$2 Mutuels:
5 Red Red Wine $2.10 $2.10 $2.10
1 Always a Tiz $4.80 $4.00
2 Sweet Tatum $6.40
Exacta (5-1), $4.70; Superfecta (5-1-2-3), $13.33; Trifecta (5-1-2), $15.85; Pic 3 (2-1-5), $9.35
Time: :21.60 :33.60 :45.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2016, by Half Ours - Rebirth by Malagra. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Clear Creek Stud LLC.
Fifth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
4 Lots of Gold, Roman 1 1-4 1-4 1-2 1/2 .40
1 Big Cali Girl, Olesiak 8 4-1 3-3 2-4 10.80
3 Inthemistymoonlite, Bethke 2 2-4 2-1 1/2 3-1 1/4 12.20
8 Untamed Money, Martinez 3 3-1/2 4-1 4-1 3.30
5 Holiday Chimes, Ramos 4 5-1 1/2 5-2 5-2 1/2 38.90
6 Miss Wrote, Chickeness 7 7 7 6-2 34.50
2 Tango Cinco, Jude 6 6-4 6-4 7 34.50
7 Littlebitofbluskys, McNeil 5 8-99 8-99 8-99 12.00
$2 Mutuels:
4 Lots of Gold $2.80 $2.40 $2.40
1 Big Cali Girl $6.80 $4.60
3 Inthemistymoonlite $5.00
Exacta (4-1), $7.30; Superfecta (4-1-3-8), $7.73; Trifecta (4-1-3), $14.05; Pic 3 (1-5-4), $1.45; Pic 4 (2-1-5-4), $20.00; Pic 5 (7-2-1-5-4), $116.50
Time: :22.20 :33.80 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2019, by Goldencents - Gold Club by Majestic Warrior. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson).
Sixth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Upgrade Me, Roman 5 4-2 2-2 2-4 1-1/2 .60
2 Happy Issue, Olesiak 2 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 2-9 1/2 5.00
7 Alexandrias Throne, Jude 6 5-2 5-3 3-3 3-nk 42.00
4 Ryrysweetie, Tohill 7 7 7 4-1 4-2 3/4 8.70
1 Dixie Delta, Haar 4 6-3 6-hd 5-1/2 5-2 1/4 17.40
3 River Deputy, Martinez 1 3-1/2 4-1 1/2 6-3 6-8 1/4 3.50
6 S C Angel, McNeil 3 2-1 3-1 1/2 7 7 26.10
$2 Mutuels:
6 Upgrade Me $3.20 $2.40 $2.40
2 Happy Issue $4.60 $3.20
9 Alexandrias Throne $8.00
Exacta (6-2), $8.20; Superfecta (6-2-9-5), $75.51; Trifecta (6-2-9), $104.20; Pic 3 (5-4-3/6/7), $1.40
Time: :24.80 :48.40 1:01.60 1:14.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2016, by Exchange Rate - Delta Weekend by Jump Start. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Chance Farm.
Late Scratches: Trepi’s Trpl Crown, Over Exposed
Claimed: Happy Issue, River Deputy
Seventh Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Promptly Done, Bethke 1 3-hd 2-4 2-5 1-3 1/2 1.80
4 Social Elizabeth, Martinez 6 1-2 1-1 1/2 1-1 2-4 2.30
6 Angie’s Revrac, Tohill 9 9 7-6 4-hd 3-4 1/2 4.80
5 Crimson T., Chickeness 8 8-2 6-2 3-hd 4-1/2 79.00
1 Prairie Fireball, Jude 4 5-1 4-1 5-2 5-2 1/4 28.30
7 Kelley’s Mandate, Ramos 7 6-hd 5-1 1/2 7-12 6-3 1/2 5.00
9 One Hot Redhead, Olesiak 2 2-1/2 3-2 6-hd 7-30 1/4 6.60
8 Halo Angel, Roman 5 4-1 1/2 8-3 8-1/2 8-ns 23.50
3 Supreme Dream, McNeil 3 7-2 9 9 9 54.90
$2 Mutuels:
2 Promptly Done $5.60 $2.80 $2.60
4 Social Elizabeth $4.00 $2.80
6 Angie’s Revrac $3.00
Exacta (2-4), $7.40; Omni (2-4), $6.20; Omni (2-6), $11.80; Omn i (4-6), $9.00; Superfecta (2-4-6-5), $63.23; Trifecta (2-4-6), $10.45; Pic 3 (4-3/6/7-2), $3.70
Time: :25.20 :49.40 1:02.80 1:17.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2019, by Shanghai Bobby - Sandora by Ready’s Image. Owner: Kidneigh, Ed and Refosco, Evelyn. Trainer: Rushton, Temple D.. Breeder: Tom Durant.
Eighth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
4 Rockin Rog, Roman 1 1-1 1/2 1-4 1-6 3.50
9 Euramaster, Jude 5 2-1/2 2-3 2-4 7.20
3 (dq)Jomo, Martinez 8 5-1/2 5-1 3-3/4 7.90
5 Most Amusing, Olesiak 6 6-3 6-1/2 4-1 1/2 1.40
2 Gone Paradise, Chickeness 4 4-1 3-hd 5-ns 18.20
1 Gee Whiz Who, Haar 9 8-hd 7-3 6-1 1/2 20.70
6 Astonishing Tweet, McNeil 2 3-2 4-1/2 7-2 3/4 9.40
8 Fly First Class, Bethke 3 9 9 8-1/2 6.40
7 Coast Guardsman, Ramos 7 7-1/2 8-1/2 9 39.00
$2 Mutuels:
5 Rockin Rog $9.00 $5.00 $2.80
10 Euramaster $8.20 $4.20
6 Most Amusing $2.60
Daily Double (2-5), $30.80; Exacta (5-10), $24.90; Superfecta (5-10-6-4), $29.22; Trifecta (5-10-6), $32.35; Pic 3 (3/6/7-2-5), $11.70; Pic 4 (4-3/6/7-2-5), $18.10; (5-4-3/6/7-2-5), $17.15
Time: :22 :34.60 :45.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Native Ruler - Anearlybreeze by Score Early. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Denise Lynn Scoles.
Late Scratches: I’m Lucky
Claimed: Rockin Rog, Gone Paradise
Saturday's entries
Saturday’s
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $7,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Giant Gamble (Martinez) 124 5-2
2, O’L Red (Roman) 124 2-1
3, Dave (Haar) 124 10-1
4, Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 7-2
5, Born Again George (Bethke) 124 6-1
6, Jack With Seven (Olesiak) 124 5-1
Second Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.
1, Order of the Day (Martinez) 120 1-2
1a, Code Clear (Martinez) 120 1-2
2, Youwonderwhyidrink (Luark) 124 15-1
3, Bentley (Roman) 124 5-2
4, Bold Impact (Jude) 124 15-1
5, Bro Code (Chickeness) 120 8-1
6, Daddy Jack (Tohill) 124 5-1
Third Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Herbie (Haar) 124 8-1
2, Young Phillip (Bethke) 124 9-2
3, Fulkerson (Chickeness) 124 4-1
4, Runarounddancing (Martinez) 124 3-1
5, Broadway Ice (Olesiak) 124 6-1
6, Dance for Ransom (Jude) 124 5-1
7, Singandcryindubai (Roman) 124 7-2
Fourth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Kilbarry Lady (Ramos) 124 6-1
2, Lovesaflyin (Bethke) 124 15-1
3, Gracie G (Jude) 124 3-1
4, Diva’s Diva (Martinez) 124 7-2
5, Arrowsphere (Tohill) 124 2-1
6, T. P. Right Lane (McNeil) 124 8-1
7, Mitch’s Pins (Haar) 124 12-1
8, Thirst Trap (Olesiak) 124 8-1
Fifth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.
1, Soul Ready (McNeil) 124 15-1
2, Macho Madness (Olesiak) 124 4-1
3, He Had a Secret (Roman) 124 8-1
4, Days of Glory (Bethke) 124 3-1
5, Chared (Jude) 124 12-1
6, Preferred Prospect (Martinez) 124 7-2
7, Tap a Miracle (Tohill) 124 4-1
8, Bud Minister (Ramos) 124 9-2
Sixth Race, $15,000, Baxter Stakes, 3 yo, Six Furlongs.
1, All Rise Up (Tohill) 116 3-1
1a, Chismoso (Tohill) 120 3-1
2, Left Behind (Haar) 122 15-1
2b, Pacific Harbor (Haar) 122 15-1
3, The Big Show (Ramos) 122 2-1
4, Its a Deal (Roman) 120 8-5
5, Saw the Sunrise (McNeil) 116 15-1
6, Fast Mischief (Chickeness) 122 12-1
7, Jono (Jude) 118 8-1
Seventh Race, $9,680, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Zibby Too (Roman) 124 7-2
2, Possibly in Love (Martinez) 124 3-1
3, Bee Merry (Ramos) 124 8-1
4, Trepi’s Trpl Crown (Luark) 124 20-1
5, Let’s Go Places (McNeil) 124 10-1
6, Joy Forever (Jude) 124 6-1
7, Miss Addisyn K (Olesiak) 124 7-2
8, Hold Fast Kat (Haar) 124 20-1
9, Gogetmbugs (Bethke) 124 4-1
Eighth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One And One Sixteenth Miles.
1, Big Biz (Martinez) 124 6-1
2, Knowyouroptions (McNeil) 124 4-1
3, Random Affair (Ramos) 124 12-1
4, Holiday Joke (Tohill) 124 7-2
5, Thetrashmanscoming (Haar) 124 20-1
6, Laddie Boy (Roman) 124 3-1
7, Accoustical (Jude) 124 6-1
8, Gran Edition (Chickeness) 124 15-1
9, Scooter’s Boy (Olesiak) 124 9-2
Ninth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Tombi (McNeil) 124 15-1
2, Papa Joe (Chickeness) 124 20-1
3, Gerdy’s Boy (Jude) 124 4-1
4, Bobby Boots (Martinez) 124 8-1
5, Signsofawarrior (Olesiak) 124 5-1
6, I C Well (Luark) 124 20-1
7, Archarch Tale (Haar) 124 8-1
8, Prairie Squall (Ramos) 124 3-1
9, My Boy Gus (Roman) 124 7-2
10, Doubletrouble Bear (Tohill) 124 10-1
Tenth Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, El Diablo Grande (Tohill) 124 6-1
2, Upperclassman (Roman) 124 7-2
3, Game Day Decision (Haar) 124 15-1
4, Cherubim (Chickeness) 124 20-1
5, Hardworkcleanlivin (Jude) 124 4-1
6, Gold Note (Martinez) 124 10-1
7, Wrath, McNeil) 124 5-2
8, Dare Felix (Bethke) 124 5-1
9, Poderoso Equs (Ramos) 124 15-1
10, Big Hearted Factor (Olesiak) 124 10-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 6, Jack With Seven — Draws outside other speed, in a race filled with nice sprinters.
2, No. 4, Southern Mojo — Beat top choice on 3/12.
3, No. 3, Dave — This is a tough bunch when this 13-time winner is the longest shot on the morning line.
Race 2
1, No. 1, Martinez Entry — Either half of this entry looks very formidable.
2, No. 3, Forte — Exits key race from 2/27.
3, No. 2, Youwonderwhyidrink — Gets preferred distance.
Race 3
1, No. 2, Young Phillip — Won’t face as much front pressure today.
2, No. 5, Broadway Ice — Gonzalez runner goes postward for 32nd career race, which surprisingly is the fewest races for any horse in this race.
3, No. 3, Fulkerson — Has two wins here this meet.
Race 4
1, No. 5, Arrowsphere — Repeat of 3/25 race would make her hard to beat.
2, No. 7, Mitch’s Pin — Interesting Hibdon charge should be doing her best running late.
3, No. 3, Gracie G — Third place finish in local debut.
Race 5
1, No. 4, Days of Glory — Choice in a race where spreading may be a good idea.
2, No. 8, Bud Minister — Both he and stablemate Preferred Prospect have solid win chances here.
3, No. 7, Tap a Miracle — Two sprints to a route make him an interesting prospect.
Race 6
1, No. 4, Its a Deal — Has been a completely different runner since arriving in Grand island.
2, No. 1, Chavez Entry — Chismoso with back-to-back strong efforts.
3, No. 7, Jono — May get brave if allowed to settle on the lead.
Race 7
1, No. 7, Miss Addisyn K — A field of state-breds who take turns beating each other.
2, No. 5, Let’s Go Places — Closer that’s long overdue for a big effort.
3, No. 1, Zibby Too — Ran second in this year’s Orphan Kist Stakes.
Race 8
1, No. 6, Laddie Boy — Oft claimed veteran rewarded DCA barn in first effort.
2, No. 4, Holiday Joke — Handily topped top choice last time.
3, No. 2, Knowyouroptions — Four solid efforts this meet.
Race 9
1, No. 9, My Boy Gus — Tab entry with leading trainer and leading rider.
2, No. 8, Prairie Squall — Toss last race, back sprinting today.
3, No. 7, Archarch Tale — Rounding into shape after a year off from racing.
Race 10
1, No. 7, Wrath — This meet’s results have been, win, loss, win, loss.....now today?
2, No. 2, Upperclassman — Look for him on the lead.
3, No. 5, Hardworkcleanlivin — Three straight wins.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 6, No. 4 Its a Deal
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 10, No. 3 Game Day Decision
$20 Play of the Day
Race 1, $10 Daily Double No. 4 Southern Mojo and No. 6 Jack With Seven with No. 1 Martinez Entry.
The Greek's Picks
Race 1
First: No. 2 O’L Red — Wire to Wire
Second: No. 6 Jack With Seven — Sounds good to me
Third: No. 1 Giant Gamble — Off the Pace
Race 2
First: No. 1 Order of the Day — Special of the day
Second: No. 1A Code Clear — Shipper from Turfway
Third: No. 2 Bentley — With Style!
Race 3
First: No. 4 Runaround Dancing — Swing to the finish
Second: No. 2 Young Phillip — Could get a piece of this
Third: No. 7 Singandcryindubai — Gonzalez claims him back
Race 4
First: No. 5 Arrowsphere — Gets the nod today
Second: No. 4 Diva’s Diva — She’s a looker
Third: No. 6 T.P. Right Lane — Should Improve
Race 5
First: No. 6 Preferred Prospect — 2nd last time going a mile
Second: No. 4 Days of Glory — Could Happen
Third: No. 7 Tap a Miracle — Has a shot
Race 6
First: No. 3 It’s a Deal — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 2 The Big Show — Coming off nice Win
Third: No. 8 Chismoso — Ran 2nd last 2 Allowance races
Race 7
First: No. 9 Gogetmbugs — What’s up Doc!
Second: No. 7 Miss Addisyn K — Filly is always there
Third: No. 6 Joy Forever — Just won nice Breed race
Race 8
First: No. 6 Laddie Boy — Let it Ride
Second: No. 4 Holiday Joke — Goin for 2 in a row
Third: No. 2 Knowyouroptions — Bred by Don Von Hemel
Race 9
First: No. My Boy Gus — Let it Ride
Second: No. 8 Prairie Squall — Contender
Third: No. 4 Bobby Boots — Late Kick
Race 10
First: No. 7 Wrath- Superfecta play
Second: No. 2 Upperclassman — Looks Strong
Third: No. 5 Hardworkcleanlivin — Goin for 4 in a row
Fourth: No. 9 Poderoso Equs — Could Surprise
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 9 My Boy Gus in 9th
Gus’s Longshot
No. 9 Poderoso Equs in 10th