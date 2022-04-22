 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gonzalez and Roman put names in Fonner record book

  • 0
FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

Trainer Isai Gonzalez and jockey Kevin Roman put their names in the Fonner Park record books Friday.

Gonzalez saddled five winners, including four in a row. Those five wins tied Marvin Johnson (twice in 2000) and Tim Gleason (1989) for the most winners saddled in a day.

“We just got lucky,” Gonzalez said. “It was one of those days. They don’t happen often. We had a good day. I can’t complain.”

Roman rode all five winners for Gonzalez, plus he won the second race on All Shacked Up for trainer Robert Haar.

His six wins ties him for the third most by a jockey in a single day. Chad Anderson (1993), Jerry Carkeek (2002), Curtis Kimes (2004) and Perry Compton (2003 and 2004) also had six in a day.

Those jockeys stand behind Ken Shino with eight in 2000 and Compton with seven, also in 2000.

“The horses have been running well for me,” Roman said. “The trainers, the grooms, the exercise riders, they’ve been doing a good job. It’s a team effort. It’s not just the rider even though we’re the ones you see on TV.

People are also reading…

“But there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes. I just try to be the best passenger.’

Gonzalez and Roman teamed up to win four in a

row at one point with Sandy Sangria in the third, Red Red Wine in the fourth, Lots of Gold in the fifth and Upgrade Me in the sixth.

They didn’t have a horse in the seventh, but Rockin Rog was entered in the eighth.

Rockin Rog came through with a win to put a nice ribbon on a banner day for Gonzalez and Roman.

“Izzy does a really good job of keeping them happy and getting them ready for the right races,” Roman said.

Roman’s five straight wins were the third most ever for a jockey at Fonner Park. Shino won seven in a row in 2000 and Carkeek won six in a row, also in 2000.

Roman said he never thinks ahead about other races or how many he could win.

“One race at a time,” Roman said. “I don’t really think about winning two, three, four, five. Just one race at a time, one horse at a time.”

Gonzalez said you never expect to win five races in a day, but he thought all his horses on Friday would have a chance.

“Yesterday I was talking to my brother and saw the past performances,” Gonzalez said. “I said, ‘You know this is one of those days you can win all or you can not win any. But I knew the horses were training well. I knew they were going to be competitive.”’

Friday results

First Race, Purse $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

7 Little Bitothunder, Ramos 1 4-5 4-4 3-4 1-nk 3.20

2 Judge’s Bribe, Martinez 5 3-hd 3-hd 2-hd 2-nk .90

4 Inewagallikethat, Haar 2 1-1/2 1-2 1-1/2 3-6 3/4 6.10

1 Prince B, Tohill 6 6-4 5-1/2 5-1/2 4-1 3/4 18.20

6 Handy Hannon, Jude 3 2-5 2-1 4-1 1/2 5-1 1/4 9.20

5 Chief Ty He, Olesiak 4 5-hd 6-4 6-4 6-2 3/4 20.70

3 P R Why Not, Bethke 7 7 7 7 7 6.80

$2 Mutuels:

7 Little Bitothunder $8.40 $3.00 $2.60

2 Judge’s Bribe $2.80 $2.40

4 Inewagallikethat $3.00

Exacta (7-2), $13.40; Trifecta (7-2-4), $31.90

Time: :25 :49.60 1:03.60 1:17.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Mine for Gold - Thunder Gal by Deputy Slew. Owner: Shemek, Michael and Shemek, Debra. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Debra Shemek.

Second Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

2 All Shacked Up, Roman 2 1-3 1-4 1-2 1-5 1-2 1/4 6.40

1 Panic Button, Ramos 6 5-1 4-2 3-4 2-2 2-4 1/2 5.50

7 Looking for Bull, Tohill 3 6-hd 7 4-3 4-4 3-5 17.80

5 Water Patrol, Haar 5 7 6-1 6-1/2 5-3 4-1 1/2 2.30

3 Kid’s Mischief, Martinez 1 2-3 2-5 2-5 3-2 5-10 3/4 2.20

4 Convict Pike, Olesiak 7 4-1/2 5-1 1/2 5-hd 6-5 6-5 1/2 4.20

6 Holiday Man, Bethke 4 3-3 3-2 7 7 7 10.50

$2 Mutuels:

2 All Shacked Up $14.80 $7.40 $6.20

1 Panic Button $5.80 $4.80

7 Looking for Bull $9.40

Daily Double (7-2), $108.60; Exacta (2-1), $39.40; Superfecta (2-1-7-5), $123.81; Trifecta (2-1-7), $188.45

Time: :24.40 :48.80 1:14.20 1:28.80 1:43.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2014, by Shackleford - Awesome Angie by Awesome Again. Owner: Hannah Miller. Trainer: Haar, Robert J.. Breeder: B. D. Gibbs Farm, LLC.

Claimed: Kid’s Mischief

Third Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Sandy Sangria, Roman 5 2-3 2-3 2-2 1-nk .30

3 Zyxyz, Olesiak 3 4-1 1/2 3-1 3-1 2-1 1/2 8.50

7 Irish Contessa, Martinez 4 3-1/2 4-6 4-5 3-2 1/4 5.80

5 Behold That Word, Tohill 2 7 7 6-8 4-1/2 62.30

4 Dakamo Rose, McNeil 1 1-1 1/2 1-1 1-hd 5-2 8.50

2 Atoka Girl, Ramos 7 6-5 6-4 5-1 6-20 3/4 16.00

6 Streettalkinhottie, Jude 6 5-2 5-1 7 7 39.30

$2 Mutuels:

1 Sandy Sangria $2.60 $2.10 $2.10

3 Zyxyz $4.20 $2.60

7 Irish Contessa $2.10

Exacta (1-3), $5.10; Superfecta (1-3-7-5), $6.20; Trifecta (1-3-7), $6.25

Time: :24.40 :47.80 1:14.60 1:22.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2016, by Euroears - Kiss Me Chocolate by Evansville Slew. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Joe Petalino & Gedda Quinonez.

Fourth Race, Purse $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

5 Red Red Wine, Roman 1 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-1 3/4 .05

1 Always a Tiz, Ramos 3 2-1 1/2 2-4 2-4 1/4 11.80

2 Sweet Tatum, Jude 5 5-2 3-1 3-3 1/4 64.80

3 Leighton Kentucky, Bethke 7 6-5 5-1/2 4-1 31.80

7 Mayzee, Olesiak 4 3-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 5-1 1/4 10.10

4 Vegan Goes Best, Chickeness 2 4-2 6-6 6-5 20.00

6 Smackfire, Martinez 6 7 7 7 24.20

$2 Mutuels:

5 Red Red Wine $2.10 $2.10 $2.10

1 Always a Tiz $4.80 $4.00

2 Sweet Tatum $6.40

Exacta (5-1), $4.70; Superfecta (5-1-2-3), $13.33; Trifecta (5-1-2), $15.85; Pic 3 (2-1-5), $9.35

Time: :21.60 :33.60 :45.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2016, by Half Ours - Rebirth by Malagra. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Clear Creek Stud LLC.

Fifth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

4 Lots of Gold, Roman 1 1-4 1-4 1-2 1/2 .40

1 Big Cali Girl, Olesiak 8 4-1 3-3 2-4 10.80

3 Inthemistymoonlite, Bethke 2 2-4 2-1 1/2 3-1 1/4 12.20

8 Untamed Money, Martinez 3 3-1/2 4-1 4-1 3.30

5 Holiday Chimes, Ramos 4 5-1 1/2 5-2 5-2 1/2 38.90

6 Miss Wrote, Chickeness 7 7 7 6-2 34.50

2 Tango Cinco, Jude 6 6-4 6-4 7 34.50

7 Littlebitofbluskys, McNeil 5 8-99 8-99 8-99 12.00

$2 Mutuels:

4 Lots of Gold $2.80 $2.40 $2.40

1 Big Cali Girl $6.80 $4.60

3 Inthemistymoonlite $5.00

Exacta (4-1), $7.30; Superfecta (4-1-3-8), $7.73; Trifecta (4-1-3), $14.05; Pic 3 (1-5-4), $1.45; Pic 4 (2-1-5-4), $20.00; Pic 5 (7-2-1-5-4), $116.50

Time: :22.20 :33.80 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2019, by Goldencents - Gold Club by Majestic Warrior. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson).

Sixth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Upgrade Me, Roman 5 4-2 2-2 2-4 1-1/2 .60

2 Happy Issue, Olesiak 2 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 2-9 1/2 5.00

7 Alexandrias Throne, Jude 6 5-2 5-3 3-3 3-nk 42.00

4 Ryrysweetie, Tohill 7 7 7 4-1 4-2 3/4 8.70

1 Dixie Delta, Haar 4 6-3 6-hd 5-1/2 5-2 1/4 17.40

3 River Deputy, Martinez 1 3-1/2 4-1 1/2 6-3 6-8 1/4 3.50

6 S C Angel, McNeil 3 2-1 3-1 1/2 7 7 26.10

$2 Mutuels:

6 Upgrade Me $3.20 $2.40 $2.40

2 Happy Issue $4.60 $3.20

9 Alexandrias Throne $8.00

Exacta (6-2), $8.20; Superfecta (6-2-9-5), $75.51; Trifecta (6-2-9), $104.20; Pic 3 (5-4-3/6/7), $1.40

Time: :24.80 :48.40 1:01.60 1:14.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2016, by Exchange Rate - Delta Weekend by Jump Start. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Chance Farm.

Late Scratches: Trepi’s Trpl Crown, Over Exposed

Claimed: Happy Issue, River Deputy

Seventh Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Promptly Done, Bethke 1 3-hd 2-4 2-5 1-3 1/2 1.80

4 Social Elizabeth, Martinez 6 1-2 1-1 1/2 1-1 2-4 2.30

6 Angie’s Revrac, Tohill 9 9 7-6 4-hd 3-4 1/2 4.80

5 Crimson T., Chickeness 8 8-2 6-2 3-hd 4-1/2 79.00

1 Prairie Fireball, Jude 4 5-1 4-1 5-2 5-2 1/4 28.30

7 Kelley’s Mandate, Ramos 7 6-hd 5-1 1/2 7-12 6-3 1/2 5.00

9 One Hot Redhead, Olesiak 2 2-1/2 3-2 6-hd 7-30 1/4 6.60

8 Halo Angel, Roman 5 4-1 1/2 8-3 8-1/2 8-ns 23.50

3 Supreme Dream, McNeil 3 7-2 9 9 9 54.90

$2 Mutuels:

2 Promptly Done $5.60 $2.80 $2.60

4 Social Elizabeth $4.00 $2.80

6 Angie’s Revrac $3.00

Exacta (2-4), $7.40; Omni (2-4), $6.20; Omni (2-6), $11.80; Omn i (4-6), $9.00; Superfecta (2-4-6-5), $63.23; Trifecta (2-4-6), $10.45; Pic 3 (4-3/6/7-2), $3.70

Time: :25.20 :49.40 1:02.80 1:17.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2019, by Shanghai Bobby - Sandora by Ready’s Image. Owner: Kidneigh, Ed and Refosco, Evelyn. Trainer: Rushton, Temple D.. Breeder: Tom Durant.

Eighth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

4 Rockin Rog, Roman 1 1-1 1/2 1-4 1-6 3.50

9 Euramaster, Jude 5 2-1/2 2-3 2-4 7.20

3 (dq)Jomo, Martinez 8 5-1/2 5-1 3-3/4 7.90

5 Most Amusing, Olesiak 6 6-3 6-1/2 4-1 1/2 1.40

2 Gone Paradise, Chickeness 4 4-1 3-hd 5-ns 18.20

1 Gee Whiz Who, Haar 9 8-hd 7-3 6-1 1/2 20.70

6 Astonishing Tweet, McNeil 2 3-2 4-1/2 7-2 3/4 9.40

8 Fly First Class, Bethke 3 9 9 8-1/2 6.40

7 Coast Guardsman, Ramos 7 7-1/2 8-1/2 9 39.00

$2 Mutuels:

5 Rockin Rog $9.00 $5.00 $2.80

10 Euramaster $8.20 $4.20

6 Most Amusing $2.60

Daily Double (2-5), $30.80; Exacta (5-10), $24.90; Superfecta (5-10-6-4), $29.22; Trifecta (5-10-6), $32.35; Pic 3 (3/6/7-2-5), $11.70; Pic 4 (4-3/6/7-2-5), $18.10; (5-4-3/6/7-2-5), $17.15

Time: :22 :34.60 :45.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Native Ruler - Anearlybreeze by Score Early. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Denise Lynn Scoles.

Late Scratches: I’m Lucky

Claimed: Rockin Rog, Gone Paradise

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Copyright 2022 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Saturday's entries

Saturday’s

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $7,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Giant Gamble (Martinez) 124 5-2

2, O’L Red (Roman) 124 2-1

3, Dave (Haar) 124 10-1

4, Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 7-2

5, Born Again George (Bethke) 124 6-1

6, Jack With Seven (Olesiak) 124 5-1

Second Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.

1, Order of the Day (Martinez) 120 1-2

1a, Code Clear (Martinez) 120 1-2

2, Youwonderwhyidrink (Luark) 124 15-1

3, Bentley (Roman) 124 5-2

4, Bold Impact (Jude) 124 15-1

5, Bro Code (Chickeness) 120 8-1

6, Daddy Jack (Tohill) 124 5-1

Third Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Herbie (Haar) 124 8-1

2, Young Phillip (Bethke) 124 9-2

3, Fulkerson (Chickeness) 124 4-1

4, Runarounddancing (Martinez) 124 3-1

5, Broadway Ice (Olesiak) 124 6-1

6, Dance for Ransom (Jude) 124 5-1

7, Singandcryindubai (Roman) 124 7-2

Fourth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Kilbarry Lady (Ramos) 124 6-1

2, Lovesaflyin (Bethke) 124 15-1

3, Gracie G (Jude) 124 3-1

4, Diva’s Diva (Martinez) 124 7-2

5, Arrowsphere (Tohill) 124 2-1

6, T. P. Right Lane (McNeil) 124 8-1

7, Mitch’s Pins (Haar) 124 12-1

8, Thirst Trap (Olesiak) 124 8-1

Fifth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.

1, Soul Ready (McNeil) 124 15-1

2, Macho Madness (Olesiak) 124 4-1

3, He Had a Secret (Roman) 124 8-1

4, Days of Glory (Bethke) 124 3-1

5, Chared (Jude) 124 12-1

6, Preferred Prospect (Martinez) 124 7-2

7, Tap a Miracle (Tohill) 124 4-1

8, Bud Minister (Ramos) 124 9-2

Sixth Race, $15,000, Baxter Stakes, 3 yo, Six Furlongs.

1, All Rise Up (Tohill) 116 3-1

1a, Chismoso (Tohill) 120 3-1

2, Left Behind (Haar) 122 15-1

2b, Pacific Harbor (Haar) 122 15-1

3, The Big Show (Ramos) 122 2-1

4, Its a Deal (Roman) 120 8-5

5, Saw the Sunrise (McNeil) 116 15-1

6, Fast Mischief (Chickeness) 122 12-1

7, Jono (Jude) 118 8-1

Seventh Race, $9,680, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Zibby Too (Roman) 124 7-2

2, Possibly in Love (Martinez) 124 3-1

3, Bee Merry (Ramos) 124 8-1

4, Trepi’s Trpl Crown (Luark) 124 20-1

5, Let’s Go Places (McNeil) 124 10-1

6, Joy Forever (Jude) 124 6-1

7, Miss Addisyn K (Olesiak) 124 7-2

8, Hold Fast Kat (Haar) 124 20-1

9, Gogetmbugs (Bethke) 124 4-1

Eighth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One And One Sixteenth Miles.

1, Big Biz (Martinez) 124 6-1

2, Knowyouroptions (McNeil) 124 4-1

3, Random Affair (Ramos) 124 12-1

4, Holiday Joke (Tohill) 124 7-2

5, Thetrashmanscoming (Haar) 124 20-1

6, Laddie Boy (Roman) 124 3-1

7, Accoustical (Jude) 124 6-1

8, Gran Edition (Chickeness) 124 15-1

9, Scooter’s Boy (Olesiak) 124 9-2

Ninth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Tombi (McNeil) 124 15-1

2, Papa Joe (Chickeness) 124 20-1

3, Gerdy’s Boy (Jude) 124 4-1

4, Bobby Boots (Martinez) 124 8-1

5, Signsofawarrior (Olesiak) 124 5-1

6, I C Well (Luark) 124 20-1

7, Archarch Tale (Haar) 124 8-1

8, Prairie Squall (Ramos) 124 3-1

9, My Boy Gus (Roman) 124 7-2

10, Doubletrouble Bear (Tohill) 124 10-1

Tenth Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, El Diablo Grande (Tohill) 124 6-1

2, Upperclassman (Roman) 124 7-2

3, Game Day Decision (Haar) 124 15-1

4, Cherubim (Chickeness) 124 20-1

5, Hardworkcleanlivin (Jude) 124 4-1

6, Gold Note (Martinez) 124 10-1

7, Wrath, McNeil) 124 5-2

8, Dare Felix (Bethke) 124 5-1

9, Poderoso Equs (Ramos) 124 15-1

10, Big Hearted Factor (Olesiak) 124 10-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 6, Jack With Seven — Draws outside other speed, in a race filled with nice sprinters.

2, No. 4, Southern Mojo — Beat top choice on 3/12.

3, No. 3, Dave — This is a tough bunch when this 13-time winner is the longest shot on the morning line.

Race 2

1, No. 1, Martinez Entry — Either half of this entry looks very formidable.

2, No. 3, Forte — Exits key race from 2/27.

3, No. 2, Youwonderwhyidrink — Gets preferred distance.

Race 3

1, No. 2, Young Phillip — Won’t face as much front pressure today.

2, No. 5, Broadway Ice — Gonzalez runner goes postward for 32nd career race, which surprisingly is the fewest races for any horse in this race.

3, No. 3, Fulkerson — Has two wins here this meet.

Race 4

1, No. 5, Arrowsphere — Repeat of 3/25 race would make her hard to beat.

2, No. 7, Mitch’s Pin — Interesting Hibdon charge should be doing her best running late.

3, No. 3, Gracie G — Third place finish in local debut.

Race 5

1, No. 4, Days of Glory — Choice in a race where spreading may be a good idea.

2, No. 8, Bud Minister — Both he and stablemate Preferred Prospect have solid win chances here.

3, No. 7, Tap a Miracle — Two sprints to a route make him an interesting prospect.

Race 6

1, No. 4, Its a Deal — Has been a completely different runner since arriving in Grand island.

2, No. 1, Chavez Entry — Chismoso with back-to-back strong efforts.

3, No. 7, Jono — May get brave if allowed to settle on the lead.

Race 7

1, No. 7, Miss Addisyn K — A field of state-breds who take turns beating each other.

2, No. 5, Let’s Go Places — Closer that’s long overdue for a big effort.

3, No. 1, Zibby Too — Ran second in this year’s Orphan Kist Stakes.

Race 8

1, No. 6, Laddie Boy — Oft claimed veteran rewarded DCA barn in first effort.

2, No. 4, Holiday Joke — Handily topped top choice last time.

3, No. 2, Knowyouroptions — Four solid efforts this meet.

Race 9

1, No. 9, My Boy Gus — Tab entry with leading trainer and leading rider.

2, No. 8, Prairie Squall — Toss last race, back sprinting today.

3, No. 7, Archarch Tale — Rounding into shape after a year off from racing.

Race 10

1, No. 7, Wrath — This meet’s results have been, win, loss, win, loss.....now today?

2, No. 2, Upperclassman — Look for him on the lead.

3, No. 5, Hardworkcleanlivin — Three straight wins.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 6, No. 4 Its a Deal

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 10, No. 3 Game Day Decision

$20 Play of the Day

Race 1, $10 Daily Double No. 4 Southern Mojo and No. 6 Jack With Seven with No. 1 Martinez Entry.

The Greek's Picks

Race 1

First: No. 2 O’L Red — Wire to Wire

Second: No. 6 Jack With Seven — Sounds good to me

Third: No. 1 Giant Gamble — Off the Pace

Race 2

First: No. 1 Order of the Day — Special of the day

Second: No. 1A Code Clear — Shipper from Turfway

Third: No. 2 Bentley — With Style!

Race 3

First: No. 4 Runaround Dancing — Swing to the finish

Second: No. 2 Young Phillip — Could get a piece of this

Third: No. 7 Singandcryindubai — Gonzalez claims him back

Race 4

First: No. 5 Arrowsphere — Gets the nod today

Second: No. 4 Diva’s Diva — She’s a looker

Third: No. 6 T.P. Right Lane — Should Improve

Race 5

First: No. 6 Preferred Prospect — 2nd last time going a mile

Second: No. 4 Days of Glory — Could Happen

Third: No. 7 Tap a Miracle — Has a shot

Race 6

First: No. 3 It’s a Deal — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 2 The Big Show — Coming off nice Win

Third: No. 8 Chismoso — Ran 2nd last 2 Allowance races

Race 7

First: No. 9 Gogetmbugs — What’s up Doc!

Second: No. 7 Miss Addisyn K — Filly is always there

Third: No. 6 Joy Forever — Just won nice Breed race

Race 8

First: No. 6 Laddie Boy — Let it Ride

Second: No. 4 Holiday Joke — Goin for 2 in a row

Third: No. 2 Knowyouroptions — Bred by Don Von Hemel

Race 9

First: No. My Boy Gus — Let it Ride

Second: No. 8 Prairie Squall — Contender

Third: No. 4 Bobby Boots — Late Kick

Race 10

First: No. 7 Wrath- Superfecta play

Second: No. 2 Upperclassman — Looks Strong

Third: No. 5 Hardworkcleanlivin — Goin for 4 in a row

Fourth: No. 9 Poderoso Equs — Could Surprise

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 9 My Boy Gus in 9th

Gus’s Longshot

No. 9 Poderoso Equs in 10th

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts