Gonzalez and Roman put names in Fonner record book

Trainer Isai Gonzalez and jockey Kevin Roman put their names in the Fonner Park record books Friday.

Gonzalez saddled five winners, including four in a row. Those five wins tied Marvin Johnson (twice in 2000) and Tim Gleason (1989) for the most winners saddled in a day.

“We just got lucky,” Gonzalez said. “It was one of those days. They don’t happen often. We had a good day. I can’t complain.”

Roman rode all five winners for Gonzalez, plus he won the second race on All Shacked Up for trainer Robert Haar.

His six wins ties him for the third most by a jockey in a single day. Chad Anderson (1993), Jerry Carkeek (2002), Curtis Kimes (2004) and Perry Compton (2003 and 2004) also had six in a day.

Those jockeys stand behind Ken Shino with eight in 2000 and Compton with seven, also in 2000.

“The horses have been running well for me,” Roman said. “The trainers, the grooms, the exercise riders, they’ve been doing a good job. It’s a team effort. It’s not just the rider even though we’re the ones you see on TV.

“But there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes. I just try to be the best passenger.’

Gonzalez and Roman teamed up to win four in a

row at one point with Sandy Sangria in the third, Red Red Wine in the fourth, Lots of Gold in the fifth and Upgrade Me in the sixth.

They didn’t have a horse in the seventh, but Rockin Rog was entered in the eighth.

Rockin Rog came through with a win to put a nice ribbon on a banner day for Gonzalez and Roman.

“Izzy does a really good job of keeping them happy and getting them ready for the right races,” Roman said.

Roman’s five straight wins were the third most ever for a jockey at Fonner Park. Shino won seven in a row in 2000 and Carkeek won six in a row, also in 2000.

Roman said he never thinks ahead about other races or how many he could win.

“One race at a time,” Roman said. “I don’t really think about winning two, three, four, five. Just one race at a time, one horse at a time.”

Gonzalez said you never expect to win five races in a day, but he thought all his horses on Friday would have a chance.

“Yesterday I was talking to my brother and saw the past performances,” Gonzalez said. “I said, ‘You know this is one of those days you can win all or you can not win any. But I knew the horses were training well. I knew they were going to be competitive.”’