Hibdon hopes to beat his friend in Baxter Stakes

Trainer Isai Gonzalez and jockey Kevin Roman have been scorching hot recently at Fonner Park.

The duo teamed up to win four straight races on Friday and five overall, and nobody is happier for them than trainer Mark Hibdon.

Hibdon lives near Quinlan, Texas. Gonzalez lives about 10 miles away near Royse City.

“Izzy is on fire,” Hibdon said. “I’m happy for him. He’s a friend of mine. I’m tickled to death that he’s winning races. I’m happy for him.”

But Saturday in the $15,000 Baxter Stakes, a six-furlong race for 3-year-olds. Hibdon won’t be rooting for Gonzalez. The two will be going head-to-head with the two favorites in the race.

Hibdon will send The Big Show to the post at 2-1 on the morning line. Gonzalez has Its a Deal primed to start at 8-5 on the morning line.

“I don’t want him to win tomorrow,” Hibdon said. “When we’re at home watching on TV, we root for him. But I won’t be rooting for him tomorrow. I’ll be rooting for him to run second.”

Hibdon claimed The Big Show, a Kentucky-bred son of Strong Mandate and Magical Powder, for $10,000 at Delta Downs in November. He wanted to get a win under his belt at Delta, so he took a gamble.

“He’s probably one of our favorite horses in the barn,” Hibdon said. “We ran him in a couple of maiden special weights. He showed he was getting better every time.

“I wanted to break his maiden there for more money, so I dropped him down to $20,000 (claiming) and he just runs off and wins by 11 lengths. We were excited about that.”

Hibdon admits he was worried he might lose him to a claim.

“But we paid $10,000 for him,” Hibdon said. “So if he was claimed, I doubled my money. I didn’t want to lose him, but I’d have been grinning if I did.”

Its a Deal, a Louisiana-bred son of El Deal and Bubz Foo Foo, has looked unbeatable so far at Fonner. He won a maiden special weight race in his first out on March 1 by eight lengths.

On April 8 he won an allowance race by 8 1-2 lengths.

“He’s just a good horse,” Gonzalez said. “We’ve run him twice and he’s won twice. Honestly, I don’t know how good he is. We’ll find out. It’s going to be a tough race. I know there are a couple who will be hard to beat. We’ll give it a shot and see.”

Gonzalez and GSH Stables purchased Its a Deal privately at Delta Downs. He won his last out at Fonner in 1:11.40 for a six-furlong race.

“He had a nice time the last time out,” Gonzalez said. “We’ll give it a shot anyway.”

An entry of All Rise Up and Chismoso out of the Juan Chavez barn is 3-1 on the morning line. Jono, trained by Temple Rushton, is 8-1.

Fast Mischief is 12-1 with the entry of Left Behind and Pacific Harbor out of Stetson Mitchell’s barn at 15-1.

Jono and The Big Show were once stablemates in Ty Rushton’s stable in Colorado. Rushton bought the two and planned to sell them at an auction in Colorado, but the auction was canceled after COVID hit.

Somehow The Big Show made it down to Delta Downs where Hibdon claimed him..

“I think it’s ironic we’re back up here running against his stable mate back there in Jono,” Hibdon said.

But Hibdon sees the race as a battle between The Big Show and Its a Deal.

“It looks like it’s going to be a duel between those two horses,” Hibdon said. “I believe that’s probably what’s going to happen. I’m hoping I come out on top. I think we can shake him off. I really do.”

Hoofprints

— The Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot just keeps growing. The carryover going into Saturday will be $177,003. There will be a mandatory payout of the pot on Bosselman Day on April 30.