Hold Tight upset winner in Bosselman

Hold Tight wasn’t one of the favorites in the 33rd running of the $75,000 Bosselman Pump and Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

In fact, he went off at 20-1. But when the smoke cleared, he was in the winner’s circle with jockey Adrian Ramos, trainer Stetson Mitchell and owner Dale Arnold, among others.

The favorites, Intrepid Heart and Its a Wrap, couldn’t keep up with Hold Tight this time.

“It was just his day,” Mitchell said. “He really ran hard. I was afraid, don’t come up short and he just kept running.”

Hold Tight won the 1 1-16th mile race in 1:47.80, 8 1-2 lengths in front of the favorite Intrepid Heart with Wrath hanging on for third.

“Indescribable,” Arnold said of his emotions while watching his horse win the Bosselman. “He just ran his heart out. Good horse. A lot of heart. It was awesome.”

Wrath went out fast early along with Its a Wrap, who won the Dowd Mile easily three weeks ago.

Hold Tight stayed in fourth as they moved down the backstretch, but then Ramos made his move.

“I think Adrian deserves a lot of credit for that ride right there,” Mitchell said. “That’s a horse that likes to sit off of it and make one run. I think Adrian hit the button a little earlier and made up several lengths by making the decision to go then instead of waiting.”

When he went, he went hard. Hold Tight shot into the lead and stretched it out to four lengths entering the stretch.

Intrepid Heart looked to be gaining, but when they came down the stretch it was Hold Tight pulling away to win easily.

“He had the race timed up very well,” Mitchell said. “That was probably the biggest win of my career so far.”

It wasn’t Hold Tight’s first stakes win. The 4-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Candy Ride and Securely won the Arapahoe Park Derby, a race for 3-year-olds, in August. He later finished a strong second in the Butch Gleason Stakes, a race that included older horses, at Arapahoe.

This came after Arnold had purchased Hold Tight.

“I was looking for one that would run here and Arapahoe Park and different places,” he said. “That’s all I try to buy for wherever we race.”

Arnold — who lives in Strasburg, Colo., and has owned horses for about 60 years — wanted to bring Hold Tight to Arapahoe, so he contacted Mitchell.

“Dale called me up and asked if I’d like to train for him,” Mitchell said. “He said he was just looking for this horse, said he was heading my way. I got him and he was a nice 3-year-old.

“We ran him in the Colorado Derby and he made easy work of that field. Then we ran him back in the Butch Gleason Classic. It was kind of a rough spot to run him in. I really didn’t want to go there with the older horses, and he ran huge that day and barely got beat by a head for second.”

Mitchell then ran him in a $25,000 claiming race at Remington Park where he finished fourth, but nobody claimed him.

“We gave him the winter off,” Mitchell said. “He was a little underweight. He’s kind of a hard keeper.”

Mitchell brought him to Fonner Park this year and his first out was the Dowd Mile where he finished third behind Its a Wrap and Warrior’s Map.

“I would have liked to have had a race in him before the Dowd,” Mitchell said. “But it kind of worked out for us.

“I was very happy. When you go a mile you’re first out, you never know if you have them tight enough. Its a Wrap is such a nice horse on the lead. It’s hard to get to him.”

Hold Tight paid $43.20, $9.60 and $5.20 to win the Bosselman. Intrepid Heart paid $3.80 and $3.00 while Wrath paid $7.00 to show.

“He’s such a nice horse we may try to find a spot there in Iowa (Prairie Meadows) where he’ll fit,” Mitchell said. “Then we’ll probably head over to Colorado (Arapaho Park).”

Hoofprints

— The father/son team of trainer Troy Bethke and jockey Scott Bethke won twice on Saturday. They teamed up to win with Days of Glory in the fifth and again with Magic Revolution in the eighth. Scott Bethke also won on Even Pandora in the third for trainer Bruce Sanderson.

— Jockey Jake Olesiak and trainer David C. Anderson teamed up for two wins. They won with Phlash Drive in the second and Swingin’ Sam in the sixth.

— Olesiak also won the 10th race on I Call Shotgun for trainer Jason Wise.

— Jockey Kevin Roman and trainer Isai Gonzalez added two more wins to their totals with Freudian Slip in the first and Tap Attack in the fourth.

— It was a mandatory payout day for the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot even though the jackpot went out on Friday. On Saturday, five of five paid each winner $3,014.15.