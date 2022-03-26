 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Its a Wrap a winner in Tondi Stakes

  • Updated
Fonner1

Down the stretch, Its a Wrap pulls away from Haydens Havoc and Ourbest Friend to take the Budweiser-Tondi Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park. (For the Independent/Ellis Collins)

Its a Wrap is suddenly a horse that likes to come from behind.

The 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Twirling Candy and Kelly’s Defense did it again Saturday in the 48th running of the $20,000 Budweiser-Tondi Stakes at Fonner Park.

Trainer Isai Gonzalez and owner GSH Stable picked him up for a $20,000 claim Dec. 21 at Delta Downs.

“He was running on the front end all the time,” Gonzalez said. “But on this track he’s running a different style. I don’t know if it’s the distance, but he’s running from behind. But it’s working so I don’t complain about that.”

Its a wrap was sixth coming down the backstretch. Jockey Bryan McNeil said he was probably eight lengths off the lead at that time.

It was in ways similar to his first out at Fonner when he came from behind to win an allowance race March 6.

“The first time he missed the break,” McNeil said. “He was dead last. He just started picking them up, went down the rail and made up a lot of ground.

“This time he broke a little bit better, but he just sat behind the speed. When I asked him, he just picked it up and it was the same way and he took off.”

Its a Wrap was still third heading into the stretch, but he found the rail open and roared to the lead. Haydens Havoc challenged him in the closing yards but Its a Wrap held him off to win the six-furlong race by 3-4ths of a length in 1:12.40.

It turned into just the kind of race Gonzalez expected.

“It was what we thought was going to happen,” Gonzalez said. “There was a lot of speed. We thought it was anybody’s race. It set up for a closer so we had a shot. Honestly, when I saw the entries, I knew it was going to be a tough race. Anybody could win that race.”

Gonzalez said he will likely run Its a Wrap again Fonner. McNeil will likely be riding him.

“He’s been good on him. He’s doing a great job,” Gonzalez said.

Its a Wrap paid $9.40, $5.00 and $$3.80. Haydens Havoc paid $5.00 and $3.40 for second while Ourbestrfriend D L paid $4.00 to show.

The win was worth $12,600 and brought Its a Wrap career earnings to $197,050. It was his eighth win in 21 career starts.

Hoofprints

— Saturday’s card got off to a hot start with a dead heat in the first race. Grey Rogue, ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by Mark Hibdon. and Broadway. ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by Kelli Martinez, got to the finish line at exactly the same time.

— Olesiak went on to have four wins for the day. He also rode Want to Be Cowboy for Kelli Martinez in the second, Bud Minister for Mark Hibdon in the sixth to wins and SIlver Maker for David Anderson in the seventh.

— Just before winning the Tondi, McNeil rode Wrath to a win in the eight win for trainer Gilbert Ecoffey.

— Armando also won on Yayasgotmoregame for trainer Grady Thompson in the third, then teamed up with Kelli to win the fourth with Street N Sour.

— Optimal was a wanted horse in the sixth race. There were six trainers who put in a $2,500 claim for him. David Anderson and JL Racing won the shake to take over from Marissa Black and owner Tracy Van Horn.

— There will be seven races Sunday at Fonner with a first-race post time of 1:30 p.m. But the main event for many will be the camel and ostrich races which will goat approximately 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Fonner Park Sunday entries

Sunday’s

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Delusional Dream (Tohill) 120 20-1

2, Seize It (Jude) 124 5-1

3, My Racing Heart (Wood) 124 8-5

4, Laura N Lukas (Bethke) 124 12-1

5, Malibu Rose (Roman) 120 4-5

6, Indyd’oro (Briceno) 124 8-1

Second Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Moonfield (Haar) 124 4-5

2, Muwaan Mat (Roman) 124 8-1

3, Princess Shakira (McNeil) 124 3-1

4, Hobbs Hope (Wood) 124 8-1

5, Diva’s Diva (Martinez) 124 12-1

6, Ryrysweetie (Bethke) 124 10-1

Third Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Lode of Blarney (Roman) 124 2-1

2, Big Hearted Factor (Olesiak) 124 15-1

3, Rock City Roadhog (Tohill) 124 12-1

4, Jimbo’s Biz (Jude) 124 10-1

5, Shades of Victory (Wood) 124 8-5

6, Young Phillip (Bethke) 124 3-1

7, Maximus the Great (McNeil) 124 6-1

Fourth Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Sing Charmer Sing (Haar) 119 7-2

2, P R Why Not (Jude) 124 8-1

3, Mr. Big Shot (Wood) 124 3-1

4, Little Bitothunder (Ramos) 124 8-1

5, Joey’s Valentine (Martinez) 124 5-2

6, Chief Ty He (Olesiak) 124 5-1

7, V. R. Friendlygary (Roman) 120 8-1

Fifth Race, $7,000, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Stella Marie (Martinez) 124 6-1

2, Always a Tiz (Jude) 124 10-1

3, Justatapin (Olesiak) 124 4-1

4, Vegan Goes Best (Wood) 124 5-2

5, Champagne Bling (Ramos) 124 6-1

6, Joe G’s Payback (Roman) 124 3-1

7, Miss Ocean Express, Bethke, Rushton, 124 8-1

Sixth Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, P R Streakin (Luark) 124 20-1

2, Judge’s Bribe (Wood) 124 12-1

3, Handy Hannon (Jude) 124 15-1

4, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke) 124 8-5

5, Limperhome (Martinez) 124 4-5

6, Big Bend Buckaroo (Ramos) 124 12-1

7, El Topecito (Briceno) 124 8-1

8, Diamante Jose (Olesiak) 124 10-1

Seventh Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs

1, Spilled Perfume (Tohill) 124 3-1

2, Heavens Princess (Ramos) 120 8-1

3, D L’s Girl (Olesiak) 124 20-1

4, Charm and Sarcasm (Wood) 124 2-1

5, Joel’s Girl (Roman) 124 12-1

6, Moon Lovin (Martinez) 124 10-1

7, Sweet Capri (Jude) 124 12-1

8, Goveness Sheila (McNeil) 124 9-2

9, Euroroper (Briceno) 124 12-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 5, Malibu Rose — The track record will not be in danger in this race.

2, No. 2, Seize It — Finished just behind top pick in latest.

3, No. 4, Laura N Lukas — Has 13 in the money finishes, yet remains a maiden.

Race 2

1, No. 1, Moonfield — Faced three of these last time and won by nine lengths.

2, No. 6, Ryrysweetie — Third time off the layoff, may surprise.

3, No. 4, Hobbs Hope — Moved up to win on DQ on 3/13.

Race 3

1, No. 1, Lode of Blarney — Speed and the rail.

2, No. 5, Shades of Victory — Won the 2021 Dowd Mile.

3, No. 6, Young Phillip — Won’t be 23 to 1 today.

Race 4

1, No. 5, Joey’s Valentine — Won easily in season bow.

2, No. 1, Sing Charmer Sing — Vastly improved this year.

3, No. 3, Mr. Big Shot — Usually gets a part.

Race 5

1, No. 7, Miss Ocean Express — Gets lots of speed to set up late run.

2, No. 5, Champagne Bling — Five wins at the distance.

3, No. 2, Always a Tiz — Won seven races last year.

Race 6

1, No. 5, Limperhome — Almost won last time after all sorts of trouble.

2, No. 4, Ber Mis Boy — Strong at six panels.

3, No. 7, El Topecito — Debut runner for the Martinez barn.

Race 7

1, No. 4, Charm and Sarcasm — Ran into tough Tom’s Maximillion last race.

2, No. 1, Spiller Perfume — Narrowly beaten by top choice on 3/5.

3, No. 2, Heaven’s Princess — Expect a better performance today.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 6 No. 5 Limperhome

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 5 No. 1 Stella Marie

$20 Play of the Day

Race 6 $20 exacta No. 5 Limperhome over No. 4 Ber Mis Boy

Saturday results

First Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

1 (dh)Grey Rogue, Olesiak 1 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-hd 2-3 1-5 1.60

5 (dh)Broadway, Martinez 5 4-hd 3-1 1/2 2-3 1-hd 1-5 1.20

4 Water Patrol, Haar 4 5 5 3-1 3-5 3-10 5.40

3 Days of Glory, Bethke 2 2-2 2-2 4-3 4-2 4-1 1/4 7.30

2 Fake Solution, Wood 3 3-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 5 5 5 7.30

$2 Mutuels:

1 Grey Rogue $2.40 $2.60 $2.20

5 Broadway $2.20 $2.40 $2.20

4 Water Patrol $2.60

Exacta (1-5), $2.50; Exacta (5-1), $2.20

Time: :24.60 :48.60 1:14.60 1:27.60 1:41.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2018, by Moro Tap - Irene G by Indygo ShinerB Colt 2018, by Quality Road - Etiquette by Tapit. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Quintin C. Holtz.

. Owner: Lopez Stable. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC.

Late Scratches: Sing N Spurs, P R Why Not

Second Race, Purse $9,900, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Want to Be Cowboy, Olesiak 5 2-3 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1 3/4 4.00

4 L B Gold, McNeil 6 5-1 3-1 2-1 1/2 2-5 3/4 25.60

2 Name the Price, Martinez 1 1-hd 2-1 1/2 3-2 3-3/4 2.80

3 Bartenders Mistake, Tohill 7 7 7 7 4-3/4 1.70

6 Ye Be Judged, Ramos 2 3-1 4-hd 4-1/2 5-nk 2.90

7 Kenhedoit, Haar 3 4-1/2 5-3 5-1 6-1 1/4 11.90

5 Chared, Luark 4 6-3 6-1 1/2 6-3 7 28.10

$2 Mutuels:

1 Want to Be Cowboy $10.00 $6.00 $3.40

4 L B Gold $21.80 $10.00

2 Name the Price $3.00

Daily Double (1-1), $17.60; Daily Double (5-1), $12.40; Exacta (1-4), $103.70; Superfecta (1-4-2-3), $111.13; Trifecta (1-4-2), $180.95

Time: :23.80 :48 1:01.60 1:14.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Sexy Cowboy - Cathy’s Fight by Fit to Fight. Owner: Alexis L. Burghardt. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: M L H Stable.

Third Race, Purse $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Yayasgotmoregame, Martinez 7 6-1 6-6 2-2 1-1/2 .05

5 Miss Addisyn K, Olesiak 1 1-hd 1-1/2 1-hd 2-4 3/4 10.30

1 Pickles N Me, Wood 4 4-2 4-1 4-1 1/2 3-2 1/2 14.50

2 J Train, Bethke 3 3-1/2 3-1/2 3-hd 4-1/2 13.80

7 Prince B, Ramos 5 5-6 5-1/2 5-1/2 5-6 37.10

4 Pete and Repete, Tohill 6 7 7 7 6-3/4 36.10

6 Creeds Revenge, McNeil 2 2-3 2-1 1/2 6-2 7 33.80

$2 Mutuels:

3 Yayasgotmoregame $2.10 $2.10 $2.10

5 Miss Addisyn K $4.20 $3.40

1 Pickles N Me $3.20

Exacta (3-5), $4.10; Superfecta (3-5-1-2), $2.38; Trifecta (3-5-1), $6.80

Time: :24.60 :50.40 1:02.80 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Loveofthegame - More Run by More to Tell. Owner: Deborah Thompson. Trainer: Thompson, Grady. Breeder: Grady Thompson.

Fourth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Street N Sour, Martinez 1 1-1 1-5 1-6 1-5 3/4 .60

3 Subscription, Briceno 3 4-4 3-2 3-2 2-2 1/4 4.50

7 Handy Boy, Jude 2 2-2 2-3 2-2 3-2 1/4 9.10

2 The Bondsman, Wood 4 5-3 5-2 5-6 4-3/4 20.80

1 Left Behind, Ramos 5 3-1/2 4-3 4-1 1/2 5-5 1/4 26.30

5 Where’s Fredo, Bethke 7 6-1/2 6-3 6-3 6-3 3/4 3.40

4 Pervasive, McNeil 6 7 7 7 7 37.30

$2 Mutuels:

6 Street N Sour $3.20 $2.20 $2.20

3 Subscription $3.80 $2.80

7 Handy Boy $3.00

Exacta (6-3), $6.80; Superfecta (6-3-7-2), $13.06; Trifecta (6-3-7), $11.00; Pic 3 (1-3-6/8), $4.70

Time: :24 :47.80 1:01.80 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2019, by Street Sense - Lady Carrington by Lemon Drop Kid. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Troy Rankin.

Late Scratches: Halo’s Laddie

Fifth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Dare Felix, Roman 4 1-hd 1-2 1-5 1-3 1/2 1.90

8 Ferrari Road, Jude 2 4-hd 4-3 2-2 2-2 3/4 24.80

4 Dream Baby Dream, Olesiak 5 7-1 1/2 6-1 1/2 4-hd 3-3/4 4.00

7 Renvyle, Briceno 8 8 8 6-3 4-1 1/2 28.00

6 Gamera, Wood 6 3-2 3-1 1/2 5-1 5-1 3.00

5 All Shacked Up, Haar 1 2-3 2-3 3-1 1/2 6-1 3.80

3 Seeley, Ramos 7 6-1 1/2 7-1 7-1/2 7-6 12.10

2 Papa Caballero, Bethke 3 5-4 5-1/2 8 8 12.00

$2 Mutuels:

1 Dare Felix $5.80 $3.80 $3.00

9 Ferrari Road $18.40 $8.00

5 Dream Baby Dream $3.20

Exacta (1-9), $50.90; Superfecta (1-9-5-8), $145.52; Trifecta (1-9-5), $114.75; Pic 3 (3-6/8-1/2), $2.75; Pic 4 (1-3-6/8-1/2), $16.30; Pic 5 (1/5/6/7-1-3-6/8-1/2), $35.45

Time: :23.40 :47 1:00.60 1:14. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Birdstone - Silver Splendor by Monarchos. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Zoelle Racing L. L. C..

Late Scratches: Theboyfromjersey

Claimed: Gamera

Sixth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Bud Minister, Olesiak 3 5-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 2-1/2 1-2 1/2 8.40

6 Hearoseoneaster, Wood 6 8-hd 9 7-hd 2-nk 9.60

4 Uncle Tap, Haar 9 9 8-1/2 8-3 3-nk 27.70

1 Feisty Bird, Martinez 8 7-1 7-3 5-1/2 4-nk .50

8 Doubletrouble Bear, Briceno 7 6-2 6-hd 4-1 1/2 5-3/4 18.10

3 Forgery, Jude 1 2-1/2 2-1/2 3-1 1/2 6-1 3/4 30.40

9 My Boy Gus, Bethke 5 1-3 1-3 1-2 7-1 1/4 11.50

7 Crimson Trace, Ramos 2 3-1/2 3-1 1/2 6-1 8-10 15.80

5 Shady’s Turn, Roman 4 4-4 5-1 9 9 8.60

$2 Mutuels:

2 Bud Minister $18.80 $9.40 $5.00

6 Hearoseoneaster $9.20 $5.40

4 Uncle Tap $8.60

Exacta (2-6), $59.70; Superfecta (2-6-4-1), $291.72; Trifecta (2-6-4), $492.15; Pic 3 (6/8-1/2-2), $32.00

Time: :23.80 :47.80 1:02 1:15.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2017, by Evil Minister - Catty Buddha by Buddha. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Eddie George.

Seventh Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Silver Maker, Olesiak 8 6-5 4-2 2-3 1-2 1/2 3.20

2 Yank Crime, Bethke 3 1-hd 1-1 1-1 2-4 3.60

8 Little John, McNeil 7 7-1 7-hd 5-1/2 3-3 3/4 12.20

4 Kid’s Mischief, Martinez 2 2-hd 2-1/2 3-1 1/2 4-1/2 6.50

5 Jazzy Justin, Tohill 1 4-1 1/2 6-5 4-1 5-1 3/4 4.20

1 Burgameister, Haar 6 8 8 8 6-1/2 6.10

6 Jomo, Wood 5 5-3 5-1/2 6-1 7-4 1/4 4.10

7 Masterpiece Day, Luark 4 3-5 3-2 7-1 8 26.20

$2 Mutuels:

3 Silver Maker $8.40 $3.80 $3.20

2 Yank Crime $4.60 $3.80

9 Little John $5.60

Exacta (3-2), $17.20; Omni (2-3), $7.20; Omni (2-9), $44.60; Omni (3-9), $28.40; Superfecta (3-2-9-5), $62.61; Trifecta (3-2-9), $67.70; Pic 3 (1/2-2-3/4), $74.15

Time: :22.20 :46.80 1:19.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Empire Maker - Silver Colors by Mr. Greeley. Owner: JL Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd..

Late Scratches: Fender Bender

Claimed: Jomo

Eighth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Wrath, McNeil 2 1-1 1-1 1/2 2-1/2 1-1 1/4 1.90

8 The Big Show, Ramos 3 2-1 2-1 1-hd 2-3/4 3.20

1 Caesartheruler, Tohill 5 3-2 3-hd 4-1 1/2 3-nk 15.70

3 Accoustical, Jude 7 6-1 6-5 5-hd 4-1/2 16.60

7 Coworker, Martinez 1 7-1/2 4-hd 3-1 5-1/2 4.10

6 Speedy Fellar, Roman 6 4-1/2 5-hd 6-5 6-7 1/4 3.70

4 Southgate, Wood 8 8 7-2 7-2 7-1 15.70

2 Tiger the Man, Haar 4 5-hd 8 8 8 14.30

$2 Mutuels:

5 Wrath $5.80 $3.20 $3.40

8 The Big Show $3.60 $3.20

1 Caesartheruler $7.20

Exacta (5-8), $11.90; Superfecta (5-8-1-3), $62.88; Trifecta (5-8-1), $52.75; Pic 3 (2-3/4-5), $31.10

Time: 1:19.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Flatter - Ire by Political Force. Owner: Terry Brown. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Claiborne Farm & Adele B. Dilschneider.

Ninth Race, Purse $21,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Its a Wrap, McNeil 8 10 6-1 1/2 3-hd 1-3/4 3.70

1 Haydens Havoc, Martinez 4 2-1 1/2 1-1/2 2-1 2-1/2 3.60

4 Ourbestfriend D L, Olesiak 7 5-4 3-1/2 1-1/2 3-3 3/4 4.60

3 Getaloadofthis, Ramos 2 1-1/2 2-1 4-3 4-1 1/2 13.30

10 Brainstorm, Wood 9 8-2 7-1 5-1 1/2 5-1 7.00

7 St. Louie Guy, Haar 10 9-1/2 8-1 7-1 6-1 3/4 17.00

6 Stephen’s Answer, Roman 6 3-hd 4-2 6-1/2 7-1 3/4 3.70

5 Born Again George, Luark 1 7-hd 9-5 8-2 8-3 1/2 41.90

8 Preacher, Tohill 3 4-1/2 5-hd 9-5 9-5 1/4 8.30

9 Marquee Thunder, Bethke 5 6-1/2 10 10 10 40.40

$2 Mutuels:

2 Its a Wrap $9.40 $5.00 $3.80

1 Haydens Havoc $5.00 $3.40

4 Ourbestfriend D L $4.00

Exacta (2-1), $21.20; Superfecta (2-1-4-3), $36.25; Trifecta (2-1-4), $48.50; Pic 3 (3/4-5-2), $46.50

Time: :23.40 :46.60 :59.80 1:12.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Twirling Candy - In Kelly’s Defense by First Defence. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Castle Park Farm, LLC & Breffni Farm.

Tenth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

7 Ameripoint, Bethke 8 6-hd 4-1 3-3 1-1 4.20

6 Dance for Ransom, Wood 2 2-1 1/2 2-1/2 2-hd 2-3 13.40

4 Pierpont, Haar 1 1-5 1-5 1-2 3-1 7.30

2 Tick Tack Mo, Briceno 5 3-hd 5-hd 5-2 4-2 25.70

8 Big Macintosh, Tohill 7 7-3 7-1/2 7-1/2 5-nk 4.30

3 Jenna’s Gun Runner, Ramos 9 8-hd 8-1/2 8-3 6-1/2 8.70

1 Papa Joe, McNeil 6 9-1/2 10 9-2 7-3/4 35.70

10 Samurai Mike, Olesiak 4 4-1 1/2 6-5 6-1/2 8-nk 16.30

5 Optimal, Martinez 3 5-2 3-2 4-hd 9-6 1.40

9 Green Card, Jude 10 10 9-3 10 10 37.80

$2 Mutuels:

7 Ameripoint $10.40 $5.40 $4.20

6 Dance for Ransom $10.20 $6.80

4 Pierpont $5.60

Daily Double (2-7), $53.80; Exacta (7-6), $48.10; Superfecta (7-6-4-2), $585.78; Trifecta (7-6-4), $219.45; Pic 3 (5-2-7), $42.55; Pic 4 (3/4-5-2-7), $165.75; (2-3/4-5-2-7), $839.15

Time: :23.40 :47.40 1:01.40 1:14.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2014, by Wicked B. Havior - Lost At Dawn by Action This Day. Owner: Mark Lemburg. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: William C. Schettine & William B. Haines.

Claimed: Optimal

