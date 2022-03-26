Its a Wrap a winner in Tondi Stakes

Its a Wrap is suddenly a horse that likes to come from behind.

The 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Twirling Candy and Kelly’s Defense did it again Saturday in the 48th running of the $20,000 Budweiser-Tondi Stakes at Fonner Park.

Trainer Isai Gonzalez and owner GSH Stable picked him up for a $20,000 claim Dec. 21 at Delta Downs.

“He was running on the front end all the time,” Gonzalez said. “But on this track he’s running a different style. I don’t know if it’s the distance, but he’s running from behind. But it’s working so I don’t complain about that.”

Its a wrap was sixth coming down the backstretch. Jockey Bryan McNeil said he was probably eight lengths off the lead at that time.

It was in ways similar to his first out at Fonner when he came from behind to win an allowance race March 6.

“The first time he missed the break,” McNeil said. “He was dead last. He just started picking them up, went down the rail and made up a lot of ground.

“This time he broke a little bit better, but he just sat behind the speed. When I asked him, he just picked it up and it was the same way and he took off.”

Its a Wrap was still third heading into the stretch, but he found the rail open and roared to the lead. Haydens Havoc challenged him in the closing yards but Its a Wrap held him off to win the six-furlong race by 3-4ths of a length in 1:12.40.

It turned into just the kind of race Gonzalez expected.

“It was what we thought was going to happen,” Gonzalez said. “There was a lot of speed. We thought it was anybody’s race. It set up for a closer so we had a shot. Honestly, when I saw the entries, I knew it was going to be a tough race. Anybody could win that race.”

Gonzalez said he will likely run Its a Wrap again Fonner. McNeil will likely be riding him.

“He’s been good on him. He’s doing a great job,” Gonzalez said.

Its a Wrap paid $9.40, $5.00 and $$3.80. Haydens Havoc paid $5.00 and $3.40 for second while Ourbestrfriend D L paid $4.00 to show.

The win was worth $12,600 and brought Its a Wrap career earnings to $197,050. It was his eighth win in 21 career starts.

Hoofprints

— Saturday’s card got off to a hot start with a dead heat in the first race. Grey Rogue, ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by Mark Hibdon. and Broadway. ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by Kelli Martinez, got to the finish line at exactly the same time.

— Olesiak went on to have four wins for the day. He also rode Want to Be Cowboy for Kelli Martinez in the second, Bud Minister for Mark Hibdon in the sixth to wins and SIlver Maker for David Anderson in the seventh.

— Just before winning the Tondi, McNeil rode Wrath to a win in the eight win for trainer Gilbert Ecoffey.

— Armando also won on Yayasgotmoregame for trainer Grady Thompson in the third, then teamed up with Kelli to win the fourth with Street N Sour.

— Optimal was a wanted horse in the sixth race. There were six trainers who put in a $2,500 claim for him. David Anderson and JL Racing won the shake to take over from Marissa Black and owner Tracy Van Horn.

— There will be seven races Sunday at Fonner with a first-race post time of 1:30 p.m. But the main event for many will be the camel and ostrich races which will goat approximately 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.