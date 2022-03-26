Its a Wrap a winner in Tondi Stakes

Fonner Park Sunday entries
Sunday’s
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Delusional Dream (Tohill) 120 20-1
2, Seize It (Jude) 124 5-1
3, My Racing Heart (Wood) 124 8-5
4, Laura N Lukas (Bethke) 124 12-1
5, Malibu Rose (Roman) 120 4-5
6, Indyd’oro (Briceno) 124 8-1
Second Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Moonfield (Haar) 124 4-5
2, Muwaan Mat (Roman) 124 8-1
3, Princess Shakira (McNeil) 124 3-1
4, Hobbs Hope (Wood) 124 8-1
5, Diva’s Diva (Martinez) 124 12-1
6, Ryrysweetie (Bethke) 124 10-1
Third Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Lode of Blarney (Roman) 124 2-1
2, Big Hearted Factor (Olesiak) 124 15-1
3, Rock City Roadhog (Tohill) 124 12-1
4, Jimbo’s Biz (Jude) 124 10-1
5, Shades of Victory (Wood) 124 8-5
6, Young Phillip (Bethke) 124 3-1
7, Maximus the Great (McNeil) 124 6-1
Fourth Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Sing Charmer Sing (Haar) 119 7-2
2, P R Why Not (Jude) 124 8-1
3, Mr. Big Shot (Wood) 124 3-1
4, Little Bitothunder (Ramos) 124 8-1
5, Joey’s Valentine (Martinez) 124 5-2
6, Chief Ty He (Olesiak) 124 5-1
7, V. R. Friendlygary (Roman) 120 8-1
Fifth Race, $7,000, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Stella Marie (Martinez) 124 6-1
2, Always a Tiz (Jude) 124 10-1
3, Justatapin (Olesiak) 124 4-1
4, Vegan Goes Best (Wood) 124 5-2
5, Champagne Bling (Ramos) 124 6-1
6, Joe G’s Payback (Roman) 124 3-1
7, Miss Ocean Express, Bethke, Rushton, 124 8-1
Sixth Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, P R Streakin (Luark) 124 20-1
2, Judge’s Bribe (Wood) 124 12-1
3, Handy Hannon (Jude) 124 15-1
4, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke) 124 8-5
5, Limperhome (Martinez) 124 4-5
6, Big Bend Buckaroo (Ramos) 124 12-1
7, El Topecito (Briceno) 124 8-1
8, Diamante Jose (Olesiak) 124 10-1
Seventh Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs
1, Spilled Perfume (Tohill) 124 3-1
2, Heavens Princess (Ramos) 120 8-1
3, D L’s Girl (Olesiak) 124 20-1
4, Charm and Sarcasm (Wood) 124 2-1
5, Joel’s Girl (Roman) 124 12-1
6, Moon Lovin (Martinez) 124 10-1
7, Sweet Capri (Jude) 124 12-1
8, Goveness Sheila (McNeil) 124 9-2
9, Euroroper (Briceno) 124 12-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 5, Malibu Rose — The track record will not be in danger in this race.
2, No. 2, Seize It — Finished just behind top pick in latest.
3, No. 4, Laura N Lukas — Has 13 in the money finishes, yet remains a maiden.
Race 2
1, No. 1, Moonfield — Faced three of these last time and won by nine lengths.
2, No. 6, Ryrysweetie — Third time off the layoff, may surprise.
3, No. 4, Hobbs Hope — Moved up to win on DQ on 3/13.
Race 3
1, No. 1, Lode of Blarney — Speed and the rail.
2, No. 5, Shades of Victory — Won the 2021 Dowd Mile.
3, No. 6, Young Phillip — Won’t be 23 to 1 today.
Race 4
1, No. 5, Joey’s Valentine — Won easily in season bow.
2, No. 1, Sing Charmer Sing — Vastly improved this year.
3, No. 3, Mr. Big Shot — Usually gets a part.
Race 5
1, No. 7, Miss Ocean Express — Gets lots of speed to set up late run.
2, No. 5, Champagne Bling — Five wins at the distance.
3, No. 2, Always a Tiz — Won seven races last year.
Race 6
1, No. 5, Limperhome — Almost won last time after all sorts of trouble.
2, No. 4, Ber Mis Boy — Strong at six panels.
3, No. 7, El Topecito — Debut runner for the Martinez barn.
Race 7
1, No. 4, Charm and Sarcasm — Ran into tough Tom’s Maximillion last race.
2, No. 1, Spiller Perfume — Narrowly beaten by top choice on 3/5.
3, No. 2, Heaven’s Princess — Expect a better performance today.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 6 No. 5 Limperhome
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 5 No. 1 Stella Marie
$20 Play of the Day
Race 6 $20 exacta No. 5 Limperhome over No. 4 Ber Mis Boy
Saturday results
First Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
1 (dh)Grey Rogue, Olesiak 1 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-hd 2-3 1-5 1.60
5 (dh)Broadway, Martinez 5 4-hd 3-1 1/2 2-3 1-hd 1-5 1.20
4 Water Patrol, Haar 4 5 5 3-1 3-5 3-10 5.40
3 Days of Glory, Bethke 2 2-2 2-2 4-3 4-2 4-1 1/4 7.30
2 Fake Solution, Wood 3 3-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 5 5 5 7.30
$2 Mutuels:
1 Grey Rogue $2.40 $2.60 $2.20
5 Broadway $2.20 $2.40 $2.20
4 Water Patrol $2.60
Exacta (1-5), $2.50; Exacta (5-1), $2.20
Time: :24.60 :48.60 1:14.60 1:27.60 1:41.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2018, by Moro Tap - Irene G by Indygo ShinerB Colt 2018, by Quality Road - Etiquette by Tapit. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Quintin C. Holtz.
. Owner: Lopez Stable. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC.
Late Scratches: Sing N Spurs, P R Why Not
Second Race, Purse $9,900, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Want to Be Cowboy, Olesiak 5 2-3 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1 3/4 4.00
4 L B Gold, McNeil 6 5-1 3-1 2-1 1/2 2-5 3/4 25.60
2 Name the Price, Martinez 1 1-hd 2-1 1/2 3-2 3-3/4 2.80
3 Bartenders Mistake, Tohill 7 7 7 7 4-3/4 1.70
6 Ye Be Judged, Ramos 2 3-1 4-hd 4-1/2 5-nk 2.90
7 Kenhedoit, Haar 3 4-1/2 5-3 5-1 6-1 1/4 11.90
5 Chared, Luark 4 6-3 6-1 1/2 6-3 7 28.10
$2 Mutuels:
1 Want to Be Cowboy $10.00 $6.00 $3.40
4 L B Gold $21.80 $10.00
2 Name the Price $3.00
Daily Double (1-1), $17.60; Daily Double (5-1), $12.40; Exacta (1-4), $103.70; Superfecta (1-4-2-3), $111.13; Trifecta (1-4-2), $180.95
Time: :23.80 :48 1:01.60 1:14.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Sexy Cowboy - Cathy’s Fight by Fit to Fight. Owner: Alexis L. Burghardt. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: M L H Stable.
Third Race, Purse $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Yayasgotmoregame, Martinez 7 6-1 6-6 2-2 1-1/2 .05
5 Miss Addisyn K, Olesiak 1 1-hd 1-1/2 1-hd 2-4 3/4 10.30
1 Pickles N Me, Wood 4 4-2 4-1 4-1 1/2 3-2 1/2 14.50
2 J Train, Bethke 3 3-1/2 3-1/2 3-hd 4-1/2 13.80
7 Prince B, Ramos 5 5-6 5-1/2 5-1/2 5-6 37.10
4 Pete and Repete, Tohill 6 7 7 7 6-3/4 36.10
6 Creeds Revenge, McNeil 2 2-3 2-1 1/2 6-2 7 33.80
$2 Mutuels:
3 Yayasgotmoregame $2.10 $2.10 $2.10
5 Miss Addisyn K $4.20 $3.40
1 Pickles N Me $3.20
Exacta (3-5), $4.10; Superfecta (3-5-1-2), $2.38; Trifecta (3-5-1), $6.80
Time: :24.60 :50.40 1:02.80 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Loveofthegame - More Run by More to Tell. Owner: Deborah Thompson. Trainer: Thompson, Grady. Breeder: Grady Thompson.
Fourth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Street N Sour, Martinez 1 1-1 1-5 1-6 1-5 3/4 .60
3 Subscription, Briceno 3 4-4 3-2 3-2 2-2 1/4 4.50
7 Handy Boy, Jude 2 2-2 2-3 2-2 3-2 1/4 9.10
2 The Bondsman, Wood 4 5-3 5-2 5-6 4-3/4 20.80
1 Left Behind, Ramos 5 3-1/2 4-3 4-1 1/2 5-5 1/4 26.30
5 Where’s Fredo, Bethke 7 6-1/2 6-3 6-3 6-3 3/4 3.40
4 Pervasive, McNeil 6 7 7 7 7 37.30
$2 Mutuels:
6 Street N Sour $3.20 $2.20 $2.20
3 Subscription $3.80 $2.80
7 Handy Boy $3.00
Exacta (6-3), $6.80; Superfecta (6-3-7-2), $13.06; Trifecta (6-3-7), $11.00; Pic 3 (1-3-6/8), $4.70
Time: :24 :47.80 1:01.80 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2019, by Street Sense - Lady Carrington by Lemon Drop Kid. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Troy Rankin.
Late Scratches: Halo’s Laddie
Fifth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Dare Felix, Roman 4 1-hd 1-2 1-5 1-3 1/2 1.90
8 Ferrari Road, Jude 2 4-hd 4-3 2-2 2-2 3/4 24.80
4 Dream Baby Dream, Olesiak 5 7-1 1/2 6-1 1/2 4-hd 3-3/4 4.00
7 Renvyle, Briceno 8 8 8 6-3 4-1 1/2 28.00
6 Gamera, Wood 6 3-2 3-1 1/2 5-1 5-1 3.00
5 All Shacked Up, Haar 1 2-3 2-3 3-1 1/2 6-1 3.80
3 Seeley, Ramos 7 6-1 1/2 7-1 7-1/2 7-6 12.10
2 Papa Caballero, Bethke 3 5-4 5-1/2 8 8 12.00
$2 Mutuels:
1 Dare Felix $5.80 $3.80 $3.00
9 Ferrari Road $18.40 $8.00
5 Dream Baby Dream $3.20
Exacta (1-9), $50.90; Superfecta (1-9-5-8), $145.52; Trifecta (1-9-5), $114.75; Pic 3 (3-6/8-1/2), $2.75; Pic 4 (1-3-6/8-1/2), $16.30; Pic 5 (1/5/6/7-1-3-6/8-1/2), $35.45
Time: :23.40 :47 1:00.60 1:14. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Birdstone - Silver Splendor by Monarchos. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Zoelle Racing L. L. C..
Late Scratches: Theboyfromjersey
Claimed: Gamera
Sixth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Bud Minister, Olesiak 3 5-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 2-1/2 1-2 1/2 8.40
6 Hearoseoneaster, Wood 6 8-hd 9 7-hd 2-nk 9.60
4 Uncle Tap, Haar 9 9 8-1/2 8-3 3-nk 27.70
1 Feisty Bird, Martinez 8 7-1 7-3 5-1/2 4-nk .50
8 Doubletrouble Bear, Briceno 7 6-2 6-hd 4-1 1/2 5-3/4 18.10
3 Forgery, Jude 1 2-1/2 2-1/2 3-1 1/2 6-1 3/4 30.40
9 My Boy Gus, Bethke 5 1-3 1-3 1-2 7-1 1/4 11.50
7 Crimson Trace, Ramos 2 3-1/2 3-1 1/2 6-1 8-10 15.80
5 Shady’s Turn, Roman 4 4-4 5-1 9 9 8.60
$2 Mutuels:
2 Bud Minister $18.80 $9.40 $5.00
6 Hearoseoneaster $9.20 $5.40
4 Uncle Tap $8.60
Exacta (2-6), $59.70; Superfecta (2-6-4-1), $291.72; Trifecta (2-6-4), $492.15; Pic 3 (6/8-1/2-2), $32.00
Time: :23.80 :47.80 1:02 1:15.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2017, by Evil Minister - Catty Buddha by Buddha. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Eddie George.
Seventh Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Silver Maker, Olesiak 8 6-5 4-2 2-3 1-2 1/2 3.20
2 Yank Crime, Bethke 3 1-hd 1-1 1-1 2-4 3.60
8 Little John, McNeil 7 7-1 7-hd 5-1/2 3-3 3/4 12.20
4 Kid’s Mischief, Martinez 2 2-hd 2-1/2 3-1 1/2 4-1/2 6.50
5 Jazzy Justin, Tohill 1 4-1 1/2 6-5 4-1 5-1 3/4 4.20
1 Burgameister, Haar 6 8 8 8 6-1/2 6.10
6 Jomo, Wood 5 5-3 5-1/2 6-1 7-4 1/4 4.10
7 Masterpiece Day, Luark 4 3-5 3-2 7-1 8 26.20
$2 Mutuels:
3 Silver Maker $8.40 $3.80 $3.20
2 Yank Crime $4.60 $3.80
9 Little John $5.60
Exacta (3-2), $17.20; Omni (2-3), $7.20; Omni (2-9), $44.60; Omni (3-9), $28.40; Superfecta (3-2-9-5), $62.61; Trifecta (3-2-9), $67.70; Pic 3 (1/2-2-3/4), $74.15
Time: :22.20 :46.80 1:19.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Empire Maker - Silver Colors by Mr. Greeley. Owner: JL Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd..
Late Scratches: Fender Bender
Claimed: Jomo
Eighth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Wrath, McNeil 2 1-1 1-1 1/2 2-1/2 1-1 1/4 1.90
8 The Big Show, Ramos 3 2-1 2-1 1-hd 2-3/4 3.20
1 Caesartheruler, Tohill 5 3-2 3-hd 4-1 1/2 3-nk 15.70
3 Accoustical, Jude 7 6-1 6-5 5-hd 4-1/2 16.60
7 Coworker, Martinez 1 7-1/2 4-hd 3-1 5-1/2 4.10
6 Speedy Fellar, Roman 6 4-1/2 5-hd 6-5 6-7 1/4 3.70
4 Southgate, Wood 8 8 7-2 7-2 7-1 15.70
2 Tiger the Man, Haar 4 5-hd 8 8 8 14.30
$2 Mutuels:
5 Wrath $5.80 $3.20 $3.40
8 The Big Show $3.60 $3.20
1 Caesartheruler $7.20
Exacta (5-8), $11.90; Superfecta (5-8-1-3), $62.88; Trifecta (5-8-1), $52.75; Pic 3 (2-3/4-5), $31.10
Time: 1:19.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Flatter - Ire by Political Force. Owner: Terry Brown. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Claiborne Farm & Adele B. Dilschneider.
Ninth Race, Purse $21,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Its a Wrap, McNeil 8 10 6-1 1/2 3-hd 1-3/4 3.70
1 Haydens Havoc, Martinez 4 2-1 1/2 1-1/2 2-1 2-1/2 3.60
4 Ourbestfriend D L, Olesiak 7 5-4 3-1/2 1-1/2 3-3 3/4 4.60
3 Getaloadofthis, Ramos 2 1-1/2 2-1 4-3 4-1 1/2 13.30
10 Brainstorm, Wood 9 8-2 7-1 5-1 1/2 5-1 7.00
7 St. Louie Guy, Haar 10 9-1/2 8-1 7-1 6-1 3/4 17.00
6 Stephen’s Answer, Roman 6 3-hd 4-2 6-1/2 7-1 3/4 3.70
5 Born Again George, Luark 1 7-hd 9-5 8-2 8-3 1/2 41.90
8 Preacher, Tohill 3 4-1/2 5-hd 9-5 9-5 1/4 8.30
9 Marquee Thunder, Bethke 5 6-1/2 10 10 10 40.40
$2 Mutuels:
2 Its a Wrap $9.40 $5.00 $3.80
1 Haydens Havoc $5.00 $3.40
4 Ourbestfriend D L $4.00
Exacta (2-1), $21.20; Superfecta (2-1-4-3), $36.25; Trifecta (2-1-4), $48.50; Pic 3 (3/4-5-2), $46.50
Time: :23.40 :46.60 :59.80 1:12.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Twirling Candy - In Kelly’s Defense by First Defence. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Castle Park Farm, LLC & Breffni Farm.
Tenth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
7 Ameripoint, Bethke 8 6-hd 4-1 3-3 1-1 4.20
6 Dance for Ransom, Wood 2 2-1 1/2 2-1/2 2-hd 2-3 13.40
4 Pierpont, Haar 1 1-5 1-5 1-2 3-1 7.30
2 Tick Tack Mo, Briceno 5 3-hd 5-hd 5-2 4-2 25.70
8 Big Macintosh, Tohill 7 7-3 7-1/2 7-1/2 5-nk 4.30
3 Jenna’s Gun Runner, Ramos 9 8-hd 8-1/2 8-3 6-1/2 8.70
1 Papa Joe, McNeil 6 9-1/2 10 9-2 7-3/4 35.70
10 Samurai Mike, Olesiak 4 4-1 1/2 6-5 6-1/2 8-nk 16.30
5 Optimal, Martinez 3 5-2 3-2 4-hd 9-6 1.40
9 Green Card, Jude 10 10 9-3 10 10 37.80
$2 Mutuels:
7 Ameripoint $10.40 $5.40 $4.20
6 Dance for Ransom $10.20 $6.80
4 Pierpont $5.60
Daily Double (2-7), $53.80; Exacta (7-6), $48.10; Superfecta (7-6-4-2), $585.78; Trifecta (7-6-4), $219.45; Pic 3 (5-2-7), $42.55; Pic 4 (3/4-5-2-7), $165.75; (2-3/4-5-2-7), $839.15
Time: :23.40 :47.40 1:01.40 1:14.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2014, by Wicked B. Havior - Lost At Dawn by Action This Day. Owner: Mark Lemburg. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: William C. Schettine & William B. Haines.
Claimed: Optimal
Attendance:
Handle: $0