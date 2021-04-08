Jockey Armando Martinez hits 2,000-win career milestone

When you look up the statistics for jockey Armando Martinez, you see a nice even number recorded in the wins category.

At least for now.

The veteran rider stands at 2,000 wins in his career — which dates back to 1987 — after he rode Upperclassman to a win for trainer Mark Hibdon in the fifth race Saturday at Fonner Park.

Martinez said there were so many people who had a hand in his 2,000 wins, including his son Damian, who is his agent, and his wife Kelli, who stands second in the trainer standings at Fonner Park.

“Damian has been doing a good job,” Armando said. “My wife and family, they supported me and believed in me. And then trainers. Every trainer on the backside, they gave me a second shot and are giving me good horses to ride.”

Hibdon is one of those trainers. He said he uses Armando whenever possible.

“If I can get him, he’s my main guy,” Hibdon said. “I call Damian and he works it all out. I usually use Armando or Nate (Haar) for the most part.”

Hibdon had another personal stake in the race. His nephew Brandon Johnson, who had been around racing for 10 years, is part owner of Upperclassman. It’s his first race horse.