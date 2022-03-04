Jockey looking for 4,000th win at Fonner Park

Ken Tohill has been around during his jockey career of more than 40 years.

From Northern California to the New Mexico Circuit to a good run at Prairie Meadows in Iowa, Tohill has notched 3,991 as he headed into his first trip to Fonner Park.

“Mostly Northern California the first half of my career, then New Mexico the second half. And now we’ve been going to Iowa the last 10 years and we really enjoy it there too,” Tohill said.

Now, after riding recently at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Tohill is ready to give Fonner Park a try.

“I just wanted to have a little fun before Iowa,” Tohill said. “A nice, relaxing time. It’s a real friendly town and we wanted to experience it.”

Tohill rode in four races Friday. He didn’t have any winners, but he’s hoping to have more success at Fonner than he had at Oaklawn. Things just didn’t work out that well for the veteran jockey at the Arkansas track.

While there, he won just three races in 96 starts. He stuck around Oaklawn last week because he had a couple of mounts he liked. One of those two won on Sunday.

“We won three races there,” he said. “We had 12 thirds but only won three races. My horses were running good, but it was a very tough meet and we had the option to come here. We’d talked about it and thought this was the right year for it.”

Tohill is scheduled to ride five of the 10 races on Saturday, including Zipporah for Nebraska Hall of Fame trainer David C. Anderson in the second race.

Tohill has ridden many times for Anderson at Prairie Meadows.

“He’s got a pretty good sense of what kind of horse he has under him,” Anderson said. “He’s a good judge of horseflesh when he’s on one. Good judge of pace, knows where he’s at in a race. I’ve always been a fan of his riding.”

Tohill is set to ride two of the nine races on Sunday. At this point, he’s just trying to get acclimated to the track while he lets his agent Todd Schleis book his rides.

“Let my agent get started,“ Tohill said. “Some of these guys have been here working horses. I just came in.

“It will take me a little bit to get settled in.”

Anderson said Tohill will do well at Fonner.

“I wouldn’t hesitate to put him on anything here,” Anderson said. “Once he gets used to the tight turns and the bull ring and all that — he’s used to riding on a mile track — but trust me he’s been on enough different race tracks that he’ll fit in well here.”

Tohill has been around race tracks his entire life. His mother was a trainer, his sister galloped horses and his dad was a jockey.

“I didn’t have much choice,” Tohill said. “I was little, so it just happened.”

Tohill started riding when he turned 16 in 1978. He says it took him three years to learn how to ride.

Eventually things came together for him on the New Mexico Circuit.

“I got real lucky,” Tohill said. “A couple of older riders kept telling me to hang in there until you experience a miracle. I’d been a top 10 rider for a few years but then I went to New Mexico and got to be leading rider and set records.”

Tohill has finished in the top 100 for wins in North America 12 times since 2000. And now he’s only nine wins from 4,000 for his career.

“I think this year I made a bad choice to go to Arkansas early or I would already be past that,” Tohill said. “So let’s have fun and share it with my new Nebraska friends.”

Anderson has no doubt that Tohill will do well at Fonner.

“He’s getting like all of us, a little age on him, but he still handles himself well on a horse,” Anderson said.

First Alternate back for Bold Accent

It’s not hard to understand why First Alternate is the one of the favorites in the 33rd running of the $15,000 Bold Accent Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

The 7-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Alternation and Now U Know, trained by Stetson Mitchell, had a big year at Fonner in 2021. First Alternate won the Bold Accent, the Runza Stakes and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes last year at the Grand Island track.

First Alternate, who will be ridden by Adrian Ramos, is 3-1 on the morning line. The morning-line favorite is Honeyfromthesouth, ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by Marissa Black, at 2-1. Honeyfromthesouth won one of two allowance races she ran in at Fonner a year ago.

Stunting, ridden by John Jude and trained by Temple Rushton, is 4-1 with Track Smart, ridden by Kevin Roman and trained by Isai Gonzalez, is 6-1 along with Toreno, ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Troy Bethke.

Such Great Heights and Goodnightloving are 12-1 with Unplucked at 15-1.

Hoofprints

— The husband/wife team of jockey Armando Martinez and trainer Kelli Martinez continued its winning ways Friday. The pair teamed up to win the third race with Country Boy Charm, the fifth with Stern and the featured seventh race with Joplin.

— Armando later won his fourth of the day on Upper Classman in the eighth race for trainer Mark Hibdon.

— Jockey Kevin Roman and trainer Isai Gonzalez also won a pair of races with Parlay Pete in the first and Bourn in the sixth.