Jockey looking for 4,000th win at Fonner Park

Fonner Park Friday results
First Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
4 Parlay Pete, Roman 2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-3 3/4 2.60
1 Silver Maker, Olesiak 4 4-1 4-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 7.20
3 Xtreme Lyra, Martinez 1 3-1 2-1 2-2 3-2 3/4 1.00
6 Jerrys Pridenjoy, Haar 6 5-1 5-1 6 4-1 3/4 4.70
5 Light Bound Bid, Luark 5 6 6 5-1 5-1 16.00
2 Tick Tack Mo, Bethke 3 2-1/2 3-1 3-1 1/2 6 9.60
$2 Mutuels:
4 Parlay Pete $7.20 $3.80 $2.40
1 Silver Maker $4.80 $2.20
3 Xtreme Lyra $2.10
Exacta (4-1), $19.30; Trifecta (4-1-3), $21.95
Time: :24.60 :48 1:01.40 1:14.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Cajun Breeze - Happy Shoes by Warrior’s Reward. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Shadybrook Farm, Inc.
Second Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
4 Julie Jean, Fackler 3 1-1/2 2-1 1-nk 5.10
3 P R Girlfriend, Haar 5 2-2 1-1/2 2-1 1/4 6.30
2 Just Luck, Ramos 4 3-1 1/2 3-3 3-2 1/4 .30
6 Spentalloncc, McNeil 2 4-3 4-1 4-1/2 25.90
5 Orfelina, Wood 1 5-hd 6-3 5-1 20.10
1 Smilin Josie, White Shield 7 7-2 5-1 6-5 1/2 28.00
7 Just Send Her, Journet 8 8 8 7-3 73.50
8 Run Brinlee Run, Olesiak 6 6-1 7-1 8 37.50
$2 Mutuels:
4 Julie Jean $12.20 $5.40 $2.40
3 P R Girlfriend $8.20 $3.00
2 Just Luck $2.10
Daily Double (4-4), $47.40; Exacta (4-3), $42.90; Superfecta (4-3-2-6), $24.64; Trifecta (4-3-2), $29.60
Time: :22.80 :35.80 :48. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2019, by Mark Valeski - Sounds Friendly by Friends Lake. Owner: Richard Dean Bliss. Trainer: Bliss, Richard Dean. Breeder: Nick D. Raver.
Third Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
8 Country Boy Charm, Martinez 2 2-1 1-hd 1-nk 2.40
7 Ima Sunny Song, Roman 1 1-1 2-3 2-1/2 2.30
9 Cantwaittograduate, Bethke 4 6-1/2 4-1 3-1 1/2 4.50
6 Front Office, White Shield 5 7-1 7-1/2 4-ns 3.60
5 Forgery, Journet 3 3-1 1/2 3-1 5-1 1/4 39.70
1 Prairie Squall, Wood 8 8-1 6-1/2 6-hd 15.10
4 Last Call Leroy, Jude 7 4-1/2 5-1/2 7-2 1/4 22.60
3 Risk Reversal, Fackler 6 5-1/2 8-5 8-2 3/4 16.30
10 I C Well, Ramos 10 9-3 9-3 9-3/4 37.50
2 Papa Joe, Olesiak 9 10 10 10 42.30
$2 Mutuels:
8 Country Boy Charm $6.80 $3.60 $2.80
7 Ima Sunny Song $3.40 $2.60
9 Cantwaittograduate $3.60
Exacta (8-7), $11.20; Superfecta (8-7-9-6), $8.69; Trifecta (8-7-9), $25.65
Time: :22.80 :35.20 :47. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Country Day - Devilicious by Devil His Due. Owner: Martinez Racing. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Mr. & Mrs. Danny Thornsbury.
Claimed: Ima Sunny Song
Fourth Race, Purse $8,000, Starters Allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
8 Mayzee, Olesiak 1 1-hd 1-hd 1-1/2 3.70
4 Vegan Goes Best, White Shield 8 4-1/2 5-3 2-ns 2.80
6 Red Red Wine, Roman 3 2-4 2-4 3-1 3.60
1 A Bunch for Lunch, Fackler 7 5-1/2 4-1/2 4-1 1/4 12.60
5 Always a Tiz, Ramos 4 3-2 3-1/2 5-1 1/4 6.70
2 Even Pandura, Bethke 6 8 8 6-1 1/4 2.50
7 Over Exposed, Jude 2 6-3 6-1 7-1 1/4 70.80
3 Jack’s Party Girl, Tohill 5 7-2 7-1 8 29.70
$2 Mutuels:
8 Mayzee $9.40 $6.40 $3.00
4 Vegan Goes Best $3.80 $2.40
6 Red Red Wine $2.80
Exacta (8-4), $24.70; Superfecta (8-4-6-1), $47.59; Trifecta (8-4-6), $60.55; Pic 3 (4-8-8), $91.85
Time: :22 :34 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2015, by Munnings - Rare Crystal by Bright Launch. Owner: James E. Cranwell. Trainer: Cranwell, James E.. Breeder: Jim Cranwell.
Fifth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Stern, Martinez 1 1-hd 2-1/2 1-hd 1-1 3/4 4.40
7 Here and Vow, Journet 5 6-2 4-1 1/2 3-4 2-nk 2.80
5 Back Inthat Action, Wood 4 2-hd 1-1 2-hd 3-2 1/4 10.40
3 Polly War Cry, Fackler 2 3-2 3-hd 5-1 4-3/4 9.20
1 Cyber Sneaker, Roman 6 4-hd 5-1/2 4-hd 5-1 1/4 3.50
6 Aquatica, Tohill 7 7-6 7-6 6-1/2 6-1 1/2 2.60
4 Fear the Flash, Ramos 3 5-1/2 6-1 1/2 7-12 7-15 14.40
8 Get Up Wendy, White Shield 8 8 8 8 8 28.20
$2 Mutuels:
2 Stern $10.80 $5.60 $4.00
7 Here and Vow $4.00 $3.40
5 Back Inthat Action $6.40
Exacta (2-7), $21.60; Superfecta (2-7-5-3), $94.91; Trifecta (2-7-5), $76.90; Pic 3 (8-8-2), $109.40; Pic 4 (4-8-8-2), $597.10; (4-4-8-8-2), $1,448.50
Time: :25 :49.20 1:02.40 1:15.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by Elusive Quality - Pearl Is Discreet by Discreet Cat. Owner: Kenneth M. White. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Godolphin & James W Millar.
Claimed: Here and Vow
Sixth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
7 Bourn, Roman 7 2-1/2 2-1/2 2-1/2 1-2 2.40
4 D’wild Muffin, Martinez 1 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1 2-2 8.40
6 Queens Gift, Olesiak 5 4-1 4-2 4-1 1/2 3-1/2 2.10
2 Princess Shakira, McNeil 2 3-2 3-1/2 3-hd 4-2 3/4 4.80
8 Five Roses Luna, Tohill 8 6-2 6-2 6-5 5-nk 6.60
3 Distinct Approval, Haar 4 5-1 5-3 5-2 6-6 3/4 16.20
5 J’s Twostep Beauty, Bethke 6 8-2 7-3 7-4 7-7 1/2 47.90
1 Indawin, White Shield 3 7-1 8-2 8-5 8-7 1/2 11.30
9 Littlebitofbluskys, Journet 9 9 9 9 9 20.60
$2 Mutuels:
7 Bourn $6.80 $4.20 $3.00
4 D’wild Muffin $6.00 $4.60
6 Queens Gift $2.80
Exacta (7-4), $22.50; Superfecta (7-4-6-2), $20.41; Trifecta (7-4-6), $36.05; Pic 3 (8-2-7), $102.60
Time: :24.60 :48 1:01.80 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2019, by Cairo Prince - Helen Kathleen by Candy Ride (ARG). Owner: Dan Sears. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Cobra Farm & MRJ Thoroughbreds.
Seventh Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
10 Joplin, Martinez 9 9-3 5-1/2 4-1/2 1-3/4 3.00
8 Neon Dreams, Ramos 8 8-1/2 7-1 6-4 2-2 1/2 6.10
3 Emolga, Wood 2 3-hd 3-hd 3-hd 3-2 2.40
6 Purple Scooter, Fackler 3 1-1 1/2 1-hd 2-hd 4-hd 16.40
5 Moonfield, Haar 5 4-hd 2-1 1/2 1-hd 5-1/2 7.80
2 Justatapin, Tohill 1 2-hd 4-2 5-1 1/2 6-1 3.10
1 Ryrysweetie, Bethke 10 10 10 8-1 7-4 34.60
7 Shellphone, Briceno 6 7-1 8-3 7-2 8-3 3/4 77.40
9 Dakamo Rose, White Shield 7 6-1 1/2 6-1 9-8 9-9 34.00
4 Cline Time, Olesiak 4 5-hd 9-1 10 10 13.60
$2 Mutuels:
10 Joplin $8.00 $4.40 $2.40
8 Neon Dreams $6.00 $3.40
3 Emolga $2.80
Exacta (10-8), $22.10; Omni (3-10), $8.00; Omni (3-8), $9.80; Omni (8-10), $7.60; Superfecta (10-8-3-6), $47.87; Trifecta (10-8-3), $38.15; Pic 3 (2-7-10), $43.70
Time: :23.20 :46.80 1:00.20 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2017, by Brethren - Tale of Peace by Peace Rules. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Arindel.
Claimed: Justatapin
Eighth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Upperclassman, Martinez 2 1-3 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-4 1.40
2 Matriculate, Jude 1 4-1 2-hd 2-hd 2-1 3/4 17.70
7 Holiday Man, Wood 5 2-hd 4-5 4-2 3-3/4 7.90
9 Goose, Olesiak 7 3-1 3-hd 3-1/2 4-nk 16.70
8 Tackson, Ramos 10 6-1 6-1 5-3 5-1 32.70
4 Wings Up, Journet 6 7-2 7-1/2 6-1 6-nk 15.20
6 Little John, McNeil 8 9-2 9-1/2 7-1/2 7-3 1/4 1.90
3 Drastic, Bethke 3 5-3 5-1 8-1 8-nk 53.60
1 King of Anything, Haar 4 8-hd 8-3 9-3 9-2 1/2 12.90
10 Carouse, White Shield 9 10 10 10 10 15.30
$2 Mutuels:
5 Upperclassman $4.80 $3.00 $2.60
2 Matriculate $14.60 $7.80
7 Holiday Man $3.80
Daily Double (10-5), $30.80; Exacta (5-2), $33.30; Superfecta (5-2-7-9), $219.29; Trifecta (5-2-7), $77.95; Pic 3 (7-10-5), $32.65; Pic 4 (2-7-10-5), $153.25; (8-2-7-10-5), $542.95
Time: :25 :48.40 1:02.20 1:14.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2014, by Midshipman - Asset Class by Maria’s Mon. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: H. Allen Poindexter.
Attendance:
Handle: $0.
Saturday's fonner park entries
Saturday’s
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Gabby Tom (McNeil) 124 3-1
2, Flushing Flash (Journet) 120 12-1
3, Bold Impact (Jude) 124 20-1
4, Unsolved (Roman) 120 8-1
5, Spicy Witt (Olesiak) 120 7-2
6, Born to Race (Martinez) 120 5-2
7, Downtown Brown (Ramos) 124 8-1
8, Carioca (Wood) 124 6-1
Second Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Zipporah (Tohill) 124 12-1
2, High Cost of Livin (Wood) 124 5-2
3, Lasting Influence (Olesiak) 124 8-1
4, Ultra Cordial (Ramos) 124 9-2
5, Grand Slam Homerun (Bethke) 124 8-1
6, Long Monday (Journet) 124 7-2
7, Amoreena Star (Martinez) 124 3-1
Third Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, E Z Breez (Ramos) 124 12-1
2, Truly Classic (Fackler) 124 20-1
3, Great Mills Road (Wood) 124 3-1
4, Summerofthesamurai (Martinez) 124 4-1
5, Malibu Rose (Roman) 120 6-1
6, Couverture (Olesiak) 124 7-5
7, Laura N Lukas (Haar) 124 20-1
8, Seize It (Jude) 124 12-1
Fourth Race, $9,680, AOC $7,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Bumpy Game (Fackler) 124 8-1
2, Super Charlie (McNeil) 124 5-2
3, Pickeljuice (Bethke) 124 4-1
4, Pickles N Me (Wood) 124 6-1
5, Morning Shadow (Olesiak) 124 20-1
6, Report to Duty (Haar) 124 7-2
7, Creeds Revenge (Journet) 124 3-1
Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Euroroper (McNeil) 124 20-1
2, Sweet Capri (Ramos) 124 20-1
3, Sawyouinourdream (Roman) 124 10-1
4, Take Her Temp (Martinez) 124 6-1
5, Pearle de Veene (Bethke) 124 5-2
6, Charm and Sarcasm (Wood) 124 3-1
7, Toms Maximillian (Olesiak) 124 7-2
8, Spilled Perfume (Tohill) 124 12-1
9, Inthemistymoonlite (Fackler) 124 5-1
10, Clearly Classy (Journet) 124 20-1
Sixth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Flat Out Love (Wood) 124 9-2
2, Breakin Daylight (Tohill) 124 15-1
3, Thornish, Olesiak (Anderson) 124 2-1
4, He Had a Secret (Roman) 124 10-1
5, Luck Check (Fackler) 124 20-1
6, Jomo (McNeil) 124 3-1
7, Moro Trump (Martinez) 124 3-1
8, Three Ball (Briceno) 124 8-1
9, Soul Ready (Bethke) 124 20-1
Seventh Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs
1, Final Design (Bethke) 124 15-1
2, She’s Seventeen (Roman) 124 8-5
3, Leighton Kentucky (Martinez) 124 2-1
4, Nurse List (Fackler) 124 10-1
5, Untethered Soul (Olesiak) 124 10-1
6, Isabelle’s Joy (Wood) 5-2
7, Witchy Windsor (Haar) 124 20-1
8, S C Angel (Journet) 124 12-1
9, Chayil (Jude) 124 15-1
10, Milli Starr (Ramos) 124 15-1
Eighth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, My Boy Lollipop (Bethke) 124 5-1
2, Coworker (Martinez) 124 7-2
3, Unbroken Song (Haar) 124 12-1
4, Poderoso Equs (Tohill) 124 10-1
5, Rock City Roadhog (Journet) 124 12-1
6, Scooter’s Boy (Wood) 124 8-1
7, Holiday Joke (Fackler) 124 15-1
8, Yank Crime (Roman) 124 2-1
9, Knowyouroptions (McNeil) 124 6-1
Ninth Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, First Alternate (Ramos) 124 3-1
2, Toreno, Bethke (Bethke) 121 6-1
3, Such Great Heights (Olesiak) 121 12-1
4, Goodnightloving (Wood) 119 12-1
5, Unplucked Gem (McNeil) 119 15-1
6, Honeyfromthesouth (Martinez) 121 2-1
7, Stunting (Jude) 121 4-1
8, Track Smart (Roman) 121 6-1
Tenth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, On the Bridge (Fackler) 124 3-1
2, Bubbas Dixie (Tohill) 124 15-1
3, Preacher (Ramos) 124 4-1
4, Broadway Ice (Wood) 124 10-1
5, Burgameister (Haar) 124 6-1
6, Bow Tie Affair (Briceno) 124 20-1
7, Accoustical (Bethke) 124 6-1
8, One Son of a Chief (Olesiak) 124 5-2
9, Caesartheruler (Journet) 124 15-1
10, Fearless Will (Martinez) 124 6-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 8, Carioca — Well bet in Fonner debut, may have needed the race.
2, No. 6, Born to Race — Beat top choice last week.
3, No. 5, Spicy Witt — Always interesting when Witt/Gorneau runners show up at Fonner.
Race 2
1, No. 2, High Cost of Livin — Threat to wire field.
2, No. 3, Lasting Influence — Nice work tab, may benefit from pace battle up front.
3, No. 7, Amoreena Star — Impressive winner on 2/20 faces better competition today.
Race 3
1, No. 6, Couverture — DCA charge makes second start off layoff.
2, No. 3, Great Mills Road — Midnight Lute filly makes career debut.
3, No. 5, Malibu Rose — Needs better performance out of the gate.
Race 4
1, No. 2, Super Charlie — Veteran runner just keeps winning races.
2, No. 1, Bumpy Game — Loves the distance.
3, No. 5, Morning Shadow — Sneaky good at four panels.
Race 5
1, No. 6, Charm and Sarcasm — Anything close to that first start in 2020 wins this, but that was eight races ago.
2, No. 5, Peak de Veene — Probable favorite, but a reminder she is a seven-year-old maiden.
3, No. 4, Take Her Temp — Willing to toss season debut.
Race 6
1, No. 4, He Had a Secret — Last years races at Tampa were impressive.
2, No. 7, Moro Trump — Both Hibdon runners are worthy of a closer look.
3, No. 3, Thornish — Looking to repeat.
Race 7
1, No. 2, She’s Seventeen — Last race was a barn burner.
2, No. 3, Leighton Kentucky — Good locally and at the distance.
3, No. 5, Untethered Soul — Solid runner.
Race 8
1, No. 8, Yank Crime — May prove hard to catch.
2, No. 1, My Boy Lollipop — Bullet work on 2/26.
3, No. 2, Coworker — Claimed six times last year.
Race 9
1, No. 1, First Alternate — The defending champ, coming off great year.
2, No. 6, Honeyfromthesouth — Speedy Miss from Black barn will be a big problem.
3, No. 7, Stunting — Always well backed at the windows.
Race 10
1, No. 5, Burgameister — Layoff is the biggest concern.
2, No. 8, One Son of a Chief — In top condition, looking for second straight win.
3, No. 4, Broadway Ice — Last two races are troubling, but before that his resume is very sharp.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 4 No. 2 Super Charlie
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 8 No. 5 Rock City Roadhog
$20 Play of the Day
Race 9 $10 Exacta box No. 1 First Alternate and No. 6 Honeyfromthesouth
The Greek's Picks
Race 1
First: No. 6, Born To Race — Tapit Breeding
Second: No. 2, Flushing Flash — Drop from MSW
Third: No. 8, Carioca — Full of Run
Race 2
First: No. 2, High Cost of Livin — High Maintenance
Second: No. 5, Grand Slam Home run — Bases Loaded Baby
Third: No. 4, Ultra Cordial — In The Money
Race 3
First: No. 6, Couverture — Graduates today
Second: No. 5, Malibu Rose — Smells Good
Third: No. 4, Summerofthesamurai — Could get a taste
Race 4
First: No. 2, Super Charlie — Hard knocking 11yo
Second: No. 4, Pickles N Me — How Sweet it is
Third: No. 6, Report to Duty — On Time today
Race 5
First: No. 6, Charm and Sarcasm — That’s what I’m talking about
Second: No. 9, Inthemistymoonlight — Full Moon Rising
Third: No. 5. Pearle de Veene — 2nd last time
Race 6
First: No. 7, Moro Trump — Let it Ride
Second: No. 3, Thornish — Coming off nice win
Third: No. 4, He Had a Secret — Has a shot
Race 7
First: No. 4. Nurse List — Wiseguy Play
Second: No. 2, She’s Seventeen — Just had nice win
Third: No. 5, Untethered Soul — Could Happen
Race 8
First: No. 8, Yank Crime — One for The Bambino
Second: No. 5 Rock City Roadhog — Gotta like him
Third: No. 6, Scooters Boy — Go Deborah!
Race 9
First: No. 1, First Alternate — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 8 Track Smart — Shipper from Delta
Third: No. 6, Honeyfromthesouth — 8 out of 9 in money last year
Race 10
First: No. 8, One Son Of a Chief — Good Luck Samantha
First: No. 10, Fearless Will — Superfecta Play
Second: No. 3 Preacher — Say your prayers
Third: No. 4, Broadway Ice — Showtime
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 1. First Alternate in the 9th
Gus’s Longshot
No. 2, Breakin Daylight in the 6th