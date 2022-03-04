 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jockey looking for 4,000th win at Fonner Park

Ken Tohill, shown riding Aquatica at Fonner Park Friday, is looking for his 4,000th career victory as a jockey. (For The Independent/Ellis Collins)

Ken Tohill has been around during his jockey career of more than 40 years.

From Northern California to the New Mexico Circuit to a good run at Prairie Meadows in Iowa, Tohill has notched 3,991 as he headed into his first trip to Fonner Park.

“Mostly Northern California the first half of my career, then New Mexico the second half. And now we’ve been going to Iowa the last 10 years and we really enjoy it there too,” Tohill said.

Now, after riding recently at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Tohill is ready to give Fonner Park a try.

“I just wanted to have a little fun before Iowa,” Tohill said. “A nice, relaxing time. It’s a real friendly town and we wanted to experience it.”

Tohill rode in four races Friday. He didn’t have any winners, but he’s hoping to have more success at Fonner than he had at Oaklawn. Things just didn’t work out that well for the veteran jockey at the Arkansas track.

While there, he won just three races in 96 starts. He stuck around Oaklawn last week because he had a couple of mounts he liked. One of those two won on Sunday.

“We won three races there,” he said. “We had 12 thirds but only won three races. My horses were running good, but it was a very tough meet and we had the option to come here. We’d talked about it and thought this was the right year for it.”

Tohill is scheduled to ride five of the 10 races on Saturday, including Zipporah for Nebraska Hall of Fame trainer David C. Anderson in the second race.

Tohill has ridden many times for Anderson at Prairie Meadows.

“He’s got a pretty good sense of what kind of horse he has under him,” Anderson said. “He’s a good judge of horseflesh when he’s on one. Good judge of pace, knows where he’s at in a race. I’ve always been a fan of his riding.”

Tohill is set to ride two of the nine races on Sunday. At this point, he’s just trying to get acclimated to the track while he lets his agent Todd Schleis book his rides.

“Let my agent get started,“ Tohill said. “Some of these guys have been here working horses. I just came in.

“It will take me a little bit to get settled in.”

Anderson said Tohill will do well at Fonner.

“I wouldn’t hesitate to put him on anything here,” Anderson said. “Once he gets used to the tight turns and the bull ring and all that — he’s used to riding on a mile track — but trust me he’s been on enough different race tracks that he’ll fit in well here.”

Tohill has been around race tracks his entire life. His mother was a trainer, his sister galloped horses and his dad was a jockey.

“I didn’t have much choice,” Tohill said. “I was little, so it just happened.”

Tohill started riding when he turned 16 in 1978. He says it took him three years to learn how to ride.

Eventually things came together for him on the New Mexico Circuit.

“I got real lucky,” Tohill said. “A couple of older riders kept telling me to hang in there until you experience a miracle. I’d been a top 10 rider for a few years but then I went to New Mexico and got to be leading rider and set records.”

Tohill has finished in the top 100 for wins in North America 12 times since 2000. And now he’s only nine wins from 4,000 for his career.

“I think this year I made a bad choice to go to Arkansas early or I would already be past that,” Tohill said. “So let’s have fun and share it with my new Nebraska friends.”

Anderson has no doubt that Tohill will do well at Fonner.

“He’s getting like all of us, a little age on him, but he still handles himself well on a horse,” Anderson said.

First Alternate back for Bold Accent

It’s not hard to understand why First Alternate is the one of the favorites in the 33rd running of the $15,000 Bold Accent Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

The 7-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Alternation and Now U Know, trained by Stetson Mitchell, had a big year at Fonner in 2021. First Alternate won the Bold Accent, the Runza Stakes and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes last year at the Grand Island track.

First Alternate, who will be ridden by Adrian Ramos, is 3-1 on the morning line. The morning-line favorite is Honeyfromthesouth, ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by Marissa Black, at 2-1. Honeyfromthesouth won one of two allowance races she ran in at Fonner a year ago.

Stunting, ridden by John Jude and trained by Temple Rushton, is 4-1 with Track Smart, ridden by Kevin Roman and trained by Isai Gonzalez, is 6-1 along with Toreno, ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Troy Bethke.

Such Great Heights and Goodnightloving are 12-1 with Unplucked at 15-1.

Hoofprints

— The husband/wife team of jockey Armando Martinez and trainer Kelli Martinez continued its winning ways Friday. The pair teamed up to win the third race with Country Boy Charm, the fifth with Stern and the featured seventh race with Joplin.

— Armando later won his fourth of the day on Upper Classman in the eighth race for trainer Mark Hibdon.

— Jockey Kevin Roman and trainer Isai Gonzalez also won a pair of races with Parlay Pete in the first and Bourn in the sixth.

Fonner Park Friday results

First Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

4 Parlay Pete, Roman 2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-3 3/4 2.60

1 Silver Maker, Olesiak 4 4-1 4-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 7.20

3 Xtreme Lyra, Martinez 1 3-1 2-1 2-2 3-2 3/4 1.00

6 Jerrys Pridenjoy, Haar 6 5-1 5-1 6 4-1 3/4 4.70

5 Light Bound Bid, Luark 5 6 6 5-1 5-1 16.00

2 Tick Tack Mo, Bethke 3 2-1/2 3-1 3-1 1/2 6 9.60

$2 Mutuels:

4 Parlay Pete $7.20 $3.80 $2.40

1 Silver Maker $4.80 $2.20

3 Xtreme Lyra $2.10

Exacta (4-1), $19.30; Trifecta (4-1-3), $21.95

Time: :24.60 :48 1:01.40 1:14.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Cajun Breeze - Happy Shoes by Warrior’s Reward. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Shadybrook Farm, Inc.

Second Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

4 Julie Jean, Fackler 3 1-1/2 2-1 1-nk 5.10

3 P R Girlfriend, Haar 5 2-2 1-1/2 2-1 1/4 6.30

2 Just Luck, Ramos 4 3-1 1/2 3-3 3-2 1/4 .30

6 Spentalloncc, McNeil 2 4-3 4-1 4-1/2 25.90

5 Orfelina, Wood 1 5-hd 6-3 5-1 20.10

1 Smilin Josie, White Shield 7 7-2 5-1 6-5 1/2 28.00

7 Just Send Her, Journet 8 8 8 7-3 73.50

8 Run Brinlee Run, Olesiak 6 6-1 7-1 8 37.50

$2 Mutuels:

4 Julie Jean $12.20 $5.40 $2.40

3 P R Girlfriend $8.20 $3.00

2 Just Luck $2.10

Daily Double (4-4), $47.40; Exacta (4-3), $42.90; Superfecta (4-3-2-6), $24.64; Trifecta (4-3-2), $29.60

Time: :22.80 :35.80 :48. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2019, by Mark Valeski - Sounds Friendly by Friends Lake. Owner: Richard Dean Bliss. Trainer: Bliss, Richard Dean. Breeder: Nick D. Raver.

Third Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

8 Country Boy Charm, Martinez 2 2-1 1-hd 1-nk 2.40

7 Ima Sunny Song, Roman 1 1-1 2-3 2-1/2 2.30

9 Cantwaittograduate, Bethke 4 6-1/2 4-1 3-1 1/2 4.50

6 Front Office, White Shield 5 7-1 7-1/2 4-ns 3.60

5 Forgery, Journet 3 3-1 1/2 3-1 5-1 1/4 39.70

1 Prairie Squall, Wood 8 8-1 6-1/2 6-hd 15.10

4 Last Call Leroy, Jude 7 4-1/2 5-1/2 7-2 1/4 22.60

3 Risk Reversal, Fackler 6 5-1/2 8-5 8-2 3/4 16.30

10 I C Well, Ramos 10 9-3 9-3 9-3/4 37.50

2 Papa Joe, Olesiak 9 10 10 10 42.30

$2 Mutuels:

8 Country Boy Charm $6.80 $3.60 $2.80

7 Ima Sunny Song $3.40 $2.60

9 Cantwaittograduate $3.60

Exacta (8-7), $11.20; Superfecta (8-7-9-6), $8.69; Trifecta (8-7-9), $25.65

Time: :22.80 :35.20 :47. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Country Day - Devilicious by Devil His Due. Owner: Martinez Racing. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Mr. & Mrs. Danny Thornsbury.

Claimed: Ima Sunny Song

Fourth Race, Purse $8,000, Starters Allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

8 Mayzee, Olesiak 1 1-hd 1-hd 1-1/2 3.70

4 Vegan Goes Best, White Shield 8 4-1/2 5-3 2-ns 2.80

6 Red Red Wine, Roman 3 2-4 2-4 3-1 3.60

1 A Bunch for Lunch, Fackler 7 5-1/2 4-1/2 4-1 1/4 12.60

5 Always a Tiz, Ramos 4 3-2 3-1/2 5-1 1/4 6.70

2 Even Pandura, Bethke 6 8 8 6-1 1/4 2.50

7 Over Exposed, Jude 2 6-3 6-1 7-1 1/4 70.80

3 Jack’s Party Girl, Tohill 5 7-2 7-1 8 29.70

$2 Mutuels:

8 Mayzee $9.40 $6.40 $3.00

4 Vegan Goes Best $3.80 $2.40

6 Red Red Wine $2.80

Exacta (8-4), $24.70; Superfecta (8-4-6-1), $47.59; Trifecta (8-4-6), $60.55; Pic 3 (4-8-8), $91.85

Time: :22 :34 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2015, by Munnings - Rare Crystal by Bright Launch. Owner: James E. Cranwell. Trainer: Cranwell, James E.. Breeder: Jim Cranwell.

Fifth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Stern, Martinez 1 1-hd 2-1/2 1-hd 1-1 3/4 4.40

7 Here and Vow, Journet 5 6-2 4-1 1/2 3-4 2-nk 2.80

5 Back Inthat Action, Wood 4 2-hd 1-1 2-hd 3-2 1/4 10.40

3 Polly War Cry, Fackler 2 3-2 3-hd 5-1 4-3/4 9.20

1 Cyber Sneaker, Roman 6 4-hd 5-1/2 4-hd 5-1 1/4 3.50

6 Aquatica, Tohill 7 7-6 7-6 6-1/2 6-1 1/2 2.60

4 Fear the Flash, Ramos 3 5-1/2 6-1 1/2 7-12 7-15 14.40

8 Get Up Wendy, White Shield 8 8 8 8 8 28.20

$2 Mutuels:

2 Stern $10.80 $5.60 $4.00

7 Here and Vow $4.00 $3.40

5 Back Inthat Action $6.40

Exacta (2-7), $21.60; Superfecta (2-7-5-3), $94.91; Trifecta (2-7-5), $76.90; Pic 3 (8-8-2), $109.40; Pic 4 (4-8-8-2), $597.10; (4-4-8-8-2), $1,448.50

Time: :25 :49.20 1:02.40 1:15.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by Elusive Quality - Pearl Is Discreet by Discreet Cat. Owner: Kenneth M. White. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Godolphin & James W Millar.

Claimed: Here and Vow

Sixth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

7 Bourn, Roman 7 2-1/2 2-1/2 2-1/2 1-2 2.40

4 D’wild Muffin, Martinez 1 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1 2-2 8.40

6 Queens Gift, Olesiak 5 4-1 4-2 4-1 1/2 3-1/2 2.10

2 Princess Shakira, McNeil 2 3-2 3-1/2 3-hd 4-2 3/4 4.80

8 Five Roses Luna, Tohill 8 6-2 6-2 6-5 5-nk 6.60

3 Distinct Approval, Haar 4 5-1 5-3 5-2 6-6 3/4 16.20

5 J’s Twostep Beauty, Bethke 6 8-2 7-3 7-4 7-7 1/2 47.90

1 Indawin, White Shield 3 7-1 8-2 8-5 8-7 1/2 11.30

9 Littlebitofbluskys, Journet 9 9 9 9 9 20.60

$2 Mutuels:

7 Bourn $6.80 $4.20 $3.00

4 D’wild Muffin $6.00 $4.60

6 Queens Gift $2.80

Exacta (7-4), $22.50; Superfecta (7-4-6-2), $20.41; Trifecta (7-4-6), $36.05; Pic 3 (8-2-7), $102.60

Time: :24.60 :48 1:01.80 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2019, by Cairo Prince - Helen Kathleen by Candy Ride (ARG). Owner: Dan Sears. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Cobra Farm & MRJ Thoroughbreds.

Seventh Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

10 Joplin, Martinez 9 9-3 5-1/2 4-1/2 1-3/4 3.00

8 Neon Dreams, Ramos 8 8-1/2 7-1 6-4 2-2 1/2 6.10

3 Emolga, Wood 2 3-hd 3-hd 3-hd 3-2 2.40

6 Purple Scooter, Fackler 3 1-1 1/2 1-hd 2-hd 4-hd 16.40

5 Moonfield, Haar 5 4-hd 2-1 1/2 1-hd 5-1/2 7.80

2 Justatapin, Tohill 1 2-hd 4-2 5-1 1/2 6-1 3.10

1 Ryrysweetie, Bethke 10 10 10 8-1 7-4 34.60

7 Shellphone, Briceno 6 7-1 8-3 7-2 8-3 3/4 77.40

9 Dakamo Rose, White Shield 7 6-1 1/2 6-1 9-8 9-9 34.00

4 Cline Time, Olesiak 4 5-hd 9-1 10 10 13.60

$2 Mutuels:

10 Joplin $8.00 $4.40 $2.40

8 Neon Dreams $6.00 $3.40

3 Emolga $2.80

Exacta (10-8), $22.10; Omni (3-10), $8.00; Omni (3-8), $9.80; Omni (8-10), $7.60; Superfecta (10-8-3-6), $47.87; Trifecta (10-8-3), $38.15; Pic 3 (2-7-10), $43.70

Time: :23.20 :46.80 1:00.20 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2017, by Brethren - Tale of Peace by Peace Rules. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Arindel.

Claimed: Justatapin

Eighth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Upperclassman, Martinez 2 1-3 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-4 1.40

2 Matriculate, Jude 1 4-1 2-hd 2-hd 2-1 3/4 17.70

7 Holiday Man, Wood 5 2-hd 4-5 4-2 3-3/4 7.90

9 Goose, Olesiak 7 3-1 3-hd 3-1/2 4-nk 16.70

8 Tackson, Ramos 10 6-1 6-1 5-3 5-1 32.70

4 Wings Up, Journet 6 7-2 7-1/2 6-1 6-nk 15.20

6 Little John, McNeil 8 9-2 9-1/2 7-1/2 7-3 1/4 1.90

3 Drastic, Bethke 3 5-3 5-1 8-1 8-nk 53.60

1 King of Anything, Haar 4 8-hd 8-3 9-3 9-2 1/2 12.90

10 Carouse, White Shield 9 10 10 10 10 15.30

$2 Mutuels:

5 Upperclassman $4.80 $3.00 $2.60

2 Matriculate $14.60 $7.80

7 Holiday Man $3.80

Daily Double (10-5), $30.80; Exacta (5-2), $33.30; Superfecta (5-2-7-9), $219.29; Trifecta (5-2-7), $77.95; Pic 3 (7-10-5), $32.65; Pic 4 (2-7-10-5), $153.25; (8-2-7-10-5), $542.95

Time: :25 :48.40 1:02.20 1:14.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2014, by Midshipman - Asset Class by Maria’s Mon. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: H. Allen Poindexter.

Attendance:

Handle: $0.

Saturday's fonner park entries

Saturday’s

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Gabby Tom (McNeil) 124 3-1

2, Flushing Flash (Journet) 120 12-1

3, Bold Impact (Jude) 124 20-1

4, Unsolved (Roman) 120 8-1

5, Spicy Witt (Olesiak) 120 7-2

6, Born to Race (Martinez) 120 5-2

7, Downtown Brown (Ramos) 124 8-1

8, Carioca (Wood) 124 6-1

Second Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Zipporah (Tohill) 124 12-1

2, High Cost of Livin (Wood) 124 5-2

3, Lasting Influence (Olesiak) 124 8-1

4, Ultra Cordial (Ramos) 124 9-2

5, Grand Slam Homerun (Bethke) 124 8-1

6, Long Monday (Journet) 124 7-2

7, Amoreena Star (Martinez) 124 3-1

Third Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, E Z Breez (Ramos) 124 12-1

2, Truly Classic (Fackler) 124 20-1

3, Great Mills Road (Wood) 124 3-1

4, Summerofthesamurai (Martinez) 124 4-1

5, Malibu Rose (Roman) 120 6-1

6, Couverture (Olesiak) 124 7-5

7, Laura N Lukas (Haar) 124 20-1

8, Seize It (Jude) 124 12-1

Fourth Race, $9,680, AOC $7,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Bumpy Game (Fackler) 124 8-1

2, Super Charlie (McNeil) 124 5-2

3, Pickeljuice (Bethke) 124 4-1

4, Pickles N Me (Wood) 124 6-1

5, Morning Shadow (Olesiak) 124 20-1

6, Report to Duty (Haar) 124 7-2

7, Creeds Revenge (Journet) 124 3-1

Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Euroroper (McNeil) 124 20-1

2, Sweet Capri (Ramos) 124 20-1

3, Sawyouinourdream (Roman) 124 10-1

4, Take Her Temp (Martinez) 124 6-1

5, Pearle de Veene (Bethke) 124 5-2

6, Charm and Sarcasm (Wood) 124 3-1

7, Toms Maximillian (Olesiak) 124 7-2

8, Spilled Perfume (Tohill) 124 12-1

9, Inthemistymoonlite (Fackler) 124 5-1

10, Clearly Classy (Journet) 124 20-1

Sixth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Flat Out Love (Wood) 124 9-2

2, Breakin Daylight (Tohill) 124 15-1

3, Thornish, Olesiak (Anderson) 124 2-1

4, He Had a Secret (Roman) 124 10-1

5, Luck Check (Fackler) 124 20-1

6, Jomo (McNeil) 124 3-1

7, Moro Trump (Martinez) 124 3-1

8, Three Ball (Briceno) 124 8-1

9, Soul Ready (Bethke) 124 20-1

Seventh Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs

1, Final Design (Bethke) 124 15-1

2, She’s Seventeen (Roman) 124 8-5

3, Leighton Kentucky (Martinez) 124 2-1

4, Nurse List (Fackler) 124 10-1

5, Untethered Soul (Olesiak) 124 10-1

6, Isabelle’s Joy (Wood) 5-2

7, Witchy Windsor (Haar) 124 20-1

8, S C Angel (Journet) 124 12-1

9, Chayil (Jude) 124 15-1

10, Milli Starr (Ramos) 124 15-1

Eighth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, My Boy Lollipop (Bethke) 124 5-1

2, Coworker (Martinez) 124 7-2

3, Unbroken Song (Haar) 124 12-1

4, Poderoso Equs (Tohill) 124 10-1

5, Rock City Roadhog (Journet) 124 12-1

6, Scooter’s Boy (Wood) 124 8-1

7, Holiday Joke (Fackler) 124 15-1

8, Yank Crime (Roman) 124 2-1

9, Knowyouroptions (McNeil) 124 6-1

Ninth Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, First Alternate (Ramos) 124 3-1

2, Toreno, Bethke (Bethke) 121 6-1

3, Such Great Heights (Olesiak) 121 12-1

4, Goodnightloving (Wood) 119 12-1

5, Unplucked Gem (McNeil) 119 15-1

6, Honeyfromthesouth (Martinez) 121 2-1

7, Stunting (Jude) 121 4-1

8, Track Smart (Roman) 121 6-1

Tenth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, On the Bridge (Fackler) 124 3-1

2, Bubbas Dixie (Tohill) 124 15-1

3, Preacher (Ramos) 124 4-1

4, Broadway Ice (Wood) 124 10-1

5, Burgameister (Haar) 124 6-1

6, Bow Tie Affair (Briceno) 124 20-1

7, Accoustical (Bethke) 124 6-1

8, One Son of a Chief (Olesiak) 124 5-2

9, Caesartheruler (Journet) 124 15-1

10, Fearless Will (Martinez) 124 6-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 8, Carioca — Well bet in Fonner debut, may have needed the race.

2, No. 6, Born to Race — Beat top choice last week.

3, No. 5, Spicy Witt — Always interesting when Witt/Gorneau runners show up at Fonner.

Race 2

1, No. 2, High Cost of Livin — Threat to wire field.

2, No. 3, Lasting Influence — Nice work tab, may benefit from pace battle up front.

3, No. 7, Amoreena Star — Impressive winner on 2/20 faces better competition today.

Race 3

1, No. 6, Couverture — DCA charge makes second start off layoff.

2, No. 3, Great Mills Road — Midnight Lute filly makes career debut.

3, No. 5, Malibu Rose — Needs better performance out of the gate.

Race 4

1, No. 2, Super Charlie — Veteran runner just keeps winning races.

2, No. 1, Bumpy Game — Loves the distance.

3, No. 5, Morning Shadow — Sneaky good at four panels.

Race 5

1, No. 6, Charm and Sarcasm — Anything close to that first start in 2020 wins this, but that was eight races ago.

2, No. 5, Peak de Veene — Probable favorite, but a reminder she is a seven-year-old maiden.

3, No. 4, Take Her Temp — Willing to toss season debut.

Race 6

1, No. 4, He Had a Secret — Last years races at Tampa were impressive.

2, No. 7, Moro Trump — Both Hibdon runners are worthy of a closer look.

3, No. 3, Thornish — Looking to repeat.

Race 7

1, No. 2, She’s Seventeen — Last race was a barn burner.

2, No. 3, Leighton Kentucky — Good locally and at the distance.

3, No. 5, Untethered Soul — Solid runner.

Race 8

1, No. 8, Yank Crime — May prove hard to catch.

2, No. 1, My Boy Lollipop — Bullet work on 2/26.

3, No. 2, Coworker — Claimed six times last year.

Race 9

1, No. 1, First Alternate — The defending champ, coming off great year.

2, No. 6, Honeyfromthesouth — Speedy Miss from Black barn will be a big problem.

3, No. 7, Stunting — Always well backed at the windows.

Race 10

1, No. 5, Burgameister — Layoff is the biggest concern.

2, No. 8, One Son of a Chief — In top condition, looking for second straight win.

3, No. 4, Broadway Ice — Last two races are troubling, but before that his resume is very sharp.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 4 No. 2 Super Charlie

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 8 No. 5 Rock City Roadhog

$20 Play of the Day

Race 9 $10 Exacta box No. 1 First Alternate and No. 6 Honeyfromthesouth

The Greek's Picks

Race 1

First: No. 6, Born To Race — Tapit Breeding

Second: No. 2, Flushing Flash — Drop from MSW

Third: No. 8, Carioca — Full of Run

Race 2

First: No. 2, High Cost of Livin — High Maintenance

Second: No. 5, Grand Slam Home run — Bases Loaded Baby

Third: No. 4, Ultra Cordial — In The Money

Race 3

First: No. 6, Couverture — Graduates today

Second: No. 5, Malibu Rose — Smells Good

Third: No. 4, Summerofthesamurai — Could get a taste

Race 4

First: No. 2, Super Charlie — Hard knocking 11yo

Second: No. 4, Pickles N Me — How Sweet it is

Third: No. 6, Report to Duty — On Time today

Race 5

First: No. 6, Charm and Sarcasm — That’s what I’m talking about

Second: No. 9, Inthemistymoonlight — Full Moon Rising

Third: No. 5. Pearle de Veene — 2nd last time

Race 6

First: No. 7, Moro Trump — Let it Ride

Second: No. 3, Thornish — Coming off nice win

Third: No. 4, He Had a Secret — Has a shot

Race 7

First: No. 4. Nurse List — Wiseguy Play

Second: No. 2, She’s Seventeen — Just had nice win

Third: No. 5, Untethered Soul — Could Happen

Race 8

First: No. 8, Yank Crime — One for The Bambino

Second: No. 5 Rock City Roadhog — Gotta like him

Third: No. 6, Scooters Boy — Go Deborah!

Race 9

First: No. 1, First Alternate — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 8 Track Smart — Shipper from Delta

Third: No. 6, Honeyfromthesouth — 8 out of 9 in money last year

Race 10

First: No. 8, One Son Of a Chief — Good Luck Samantha

First: No. 10, Fearless Will — Superfecta Play

Second: No. 3 Preacher — Say your prayers

Third: No. 4, Broadway Ice — Showtime

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 1. First Alternate in the 9th

Gus’s Longshot

No. 2, Breakin Daylight in the 6th

