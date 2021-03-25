Jockeys deal with ups and downs of sport

“A lot of the horses had a shot, just something happened at the break or something and you just didn’t do any good,” McNeil said. “And then you go out and win a stake race like that, it makes all the difference.”

McNeil was riding at Remington Park late last year. That was a tough meet for him with just nine wins in 133 starts.

“I didn’t have a good meet at all,” McNeil said. “They got some new trainers in there and it just wasn’t working for me. When the meet was over, after the new year I came up here and started galloping a few and working and everything kept picking up.”

Luckily now when McNeil is struggling to win, he now knows how to deal with it.

“When I was in my 20s and just starting off, I didn’t know how to deal with it,” McNeil said. “I would get upset and after the races were over, I just went home and didn’t want to do anything. And then you realize if you keep doing that, things are just going to get worse.

“So you go home, hang out with family or friends and don’t even think about it. Then you go out the next morning and just keep on working and hustling and it just starts working out. Now I know how to deal with it.”