Jockeys deal with ups and downs of sport
Jockeys deal with ups and downs of sport

FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

Jockey Bryan McNeil has won 813 races dating back to the start of his career in 2006.

In 15 years as a jockey, McNeil — now in his second season riding at Fonner Park — knows all about the ups and downs of his chosen profession.

It’s a profession where you win some, and there are many more you don’t win. That’s something all jockeys have to learn to deal with mentally.

McNeil said he didn’t handle it that well in his younger years.

“When I was young and first starting off, I was my own worst enemy,” McNeil said. “I’d get down on myself. I’d have a good day, and then nothing. I’d go home and just be in one of those moods.

“I mean that never worked out. It just keeps getting worse and worse. You have to brush it off, turn the page and go on to another day.”

Jake Olesiak knows that too. He began his jockey career in 2003. In the 18 years since then, he’s earned 1,118 wins which include considerable success at Fonner Park.

Olesiak won his first jockey title at the Grand Island track in 2011. He’s won five more since then.

Even with all that success, Olesiak still has to deal with defeat.

“If you’re doing good, just keep your head on your shoulders and don’t let it get to your head,” Olesiak said. “You know there’s gonna be ups and downs, so go with them.”

Olesiak has dealt with the ups and downs the past two weekends at Fonner. Two weeks ago, on a weekend that was cut down to two days when the Sunday card was cancelled because of weather conditions, Olesiak had seven wins in just those two days.

“You just feel like you can’t be beat,” Olesiak said.

But the Saturday card was cut short by the track conditions just before Olesiak had a chance to ride Love At Night in the Orphan Kist Stakes.

The race was rescheduled to last Saturday, and Love At Night was beaten down the stretch by Judge On the Run.

That was part of a three-day weekend that saw Olesiak go without a win.

“I really liked Love At Night, but she didn’t like the track at all,” said Olesiak, who has 21 wins at Fonner this year, one behind leader Armando Martinez. “I rode some other ones, like for David Anderson, that I liked. I definitely thought I had a few winners, but that’s how it goes.”

McNeil has seven wins at Fonner Park this year. But two of those were big ones.

McNeil won the Ogataul Stakes for trainer Dean Bliss on March 6. This past weekend, he won the Budweiser-Tondi Stakes on Mr. TIckle for trainer Marissa Black.

Stakes wins like that can turn a bad day into a good one in a hurry.

“A lot of the horses had a shot, just something happened at the break or something and you just didn’t do any good,” McNeil said. “And then you go out and win a stake race like that, it makes all the difference.”

McNeil was riding at Remington Park late last year. That was a tough meet for him with just nine wins in 133 starts.

“I didn’t have a good meet at all,” McNeil said. “They got some new trainers in there and it just wasn’t working for me. When the meet was over, after the new year I came up here and started galloping a few and working and everything kept picking up.”

Luckily now when McNeil is struggling to win, he now knows how to deal with it.

“When I was in my 20s and just starting off, I didn’t know how to deal with it,” McNeil said. “I would get upset and after the races were over, I just went home and didn’t want to do anything. And then you realize if you keep doing that, things are just going to get worse.

“So you go home, hang out with family or friends and don’t even think about it. Then you go out the next morning and just keep on working and hustling and it just starts working out. Now I know how to deal with it.”

Both jockeys will be back at it this weekend at Fonner Park. Olesiak is scheduled to ride in eight of the nine races on Friday while McNeil has five mounts.

Olesiak is on nine of 10 races Saturday while McNeil will ride in eight.

Both jockeys will be riding in the $15,000 Pepsi Stakes, a race for 3-year-old fillies. McNeil will be on Sennebec Summer for trainer Mark Lemburg while Olesiak is riding Lemons is Gone, the second favorite on the morning line at 7-2, for trainer David C. Anderson.

Olesiak is certainly hoping for a better weekend this week than he had a week ago.

“All you can do is keep working hard and hope you have a good weekend,” Olesiak said.

Hoofprints

— Jockey Armando Martinez is closing in on the 2,000-win mark and now has 1,992.

— Nine races are on the card Friday. First race post time is 3 p.m.

— Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour is back Friday at Fonner Park. Fans will get a $5 bet, two beers and a mini pizza for $10 from 5 to 6 p.m.

— Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak reminds fans that although the city-wide mask mandate has been lifted, it’s still in effect at Fonner Park and will be enforced until further notice.

Fonner Park Entries

Friday

Post time: 3 p.m

First Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Miss Addisyn K (Olesiak) 120 9-2

2, Miss Mead (Fackler) 120 7-2

3, Orfelina (Ramos) 124 6-1

4, Streaknsilverstone (Bethke) 124 5-2

5, Lots of Shade (Ziegler) 124 10-1

6, Just Send Her (Haar) 124 12-1

7, Lady Everley (Martinez) 124 6-1

8, Wildfire Sis (Hynes) 124 8-1

Second Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Give Em Fitz (Fackler) 124 6-1

2, Cheverie (Haar) 124 5-2

3, Sidepocket Bet (Ramos) 124 6-1

4, My Darling Sofia (Martinez) 124 3-1

5, Jafmil’s Inferno (Ziegler) 124 7-2

6, Personal Cat (Eads) 124 8-1

7, A Kiss Goodnight (Olesiak) 124 10-1

Third Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Four Furlongs.

1, Didi McCurdy (Herman) 122 8-1

2, Donnas Final Word (Ramos) 122 4-1

3, Diamonds Posse (Luark) 122 10-1

4, Spinnin Trix (Bethke) 122 15-1

5, Silence So Loud (Fackler) 122 5-1

6, Nebraska Red (Olesiak) 122 3-1

7, Fly Donna Fly (Martinez) 122 5-2

8, Unplucked Gem (McNeil) 122 10-1

Fourth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.

1, Affix (Haar) 124 3-1

2, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 6-1

3, Panic Button (Olesiak) 124 8-1

4, Clear the Nile (Eads) 124 6-1

5, King of Candy (Martinez) 124 7-2

6, Chuckmate (Bethke) 124 10-1

7, Golden Bullet (Fackler) 124 5-2

Fifth Race, $8,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Extreme Caution (Haar) 124 8-1

2, River Deputy (Eads) 124 10-1

3, Button Mushroom (Ziegler) 124 4-1

4, Gold Maker (Luark) 124 12-1

5, Remarkable Charm (Fackler) 124 3-1

6, Indy N Roses (Ramos) 124 15-1

7, Goodnightloving (Olesiak) 124 2-1

8, Mean Erika (Martinez) 124 6-1

Sixth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Has the Glory (Herman) 124 10-1

2, I C Well (Hynes) 124 20-1

3, Just Wing It (Ramos) 120 25-1

4, Minco Honey (Luark) 124 8-1

5, Preacher (Haar) 124 4-1

6, Hiway Fifty Nine (McNeil) 124 6-1

7, Launched (Bethke) 124 5-2

8, Sherwin (Martinez) 124 7-2

9, Mr Black Gold (Garnett) 124 12-1

10, Little Bitothunder (Ziegler) 120 15-1

Seventh Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Right Lane Markusz (Luark) 124 10-1

2, Okchromey (Bethke) 124 10-1

3, Mitchell County (Fackler) 124 9-2

4, Explosive Shoes (McNeil) 124 8-1

5, Shumway(Olesiak) 124 6-1

6, Picture Me Classy (Martinez) 124 5-2

7, Smarty Grimes (Haar) 124 12-1

8, Behold de Flame (Ramos) 124 15-1

9, Crow Mountain (Ziegler) 124 7-2

Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Green Card (Martinez) 124 5-1

2, Bandwidth (McNeil) 124 12-1

3, It Is Dejavu (Olesiak) 124 4-1

4, Hot Blooded Song (Fackler) 124 5-2

5, Fulkerson (Hynes) 124 20-1

6, Mr Midtown (Bethke) 124 15-1

7, Willowy Danseur (Haar) 124 6-1

8, Faithful Neighbor (Ramos) 124 8-1

9, Lonesome Highway (Herman) 124 8-1

10, Dream Baby Dream (Eads) 124 12-1

Ninth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Comeonriley (McNeil) 124 4-1

2, Shell Locket (Fackler) 124 10-1

3, Dixie Chip (Martinez) 124 20-1

4, Sweaty Betty (Herman) 124 25-1

5, Victory Rose (Bethke) 124 15-1

6, Sydney Elizabeth (Haar) 124 8-1

7, Impassion (Eads) 124 6-1

8, Porsumsugaronme (Ramos) 124 5-2

9, Sudden Light (Olesiak) 124 7-2

10, Shay’s Glory (Luark) 124 12-1

Race 1

1, No. 3 Orfelina — Just guessing.

2, No. 4 Streaknsilverstone — Ran second at this level on 3/7.

3, No. 1 Miss Addisyn K — DCA and Jake combo with first time runner.

Race 2

1, No. 4 My Darling Sofia — First effort at Fonner was a sparkler.

2, No. 7 A Kiss Goodnight — Closer should get nice pace set-up to challenge in lane.

3, No. 3 Sidepocket Ben --Beaten favorite on 3/12, looks to make amends today.

Race 3

1, No. 2 Donnas Final Word — Sports best Beyer figure in field.

2, No. 4 Spinnin Trix — Not just for kids.

3, No. 1 Didi McCurdy — Third time off layoff.

Race 4

1, No. 5 King of Candy — New edition to Martinez barn looks like the one to beat in here.

2, No. 7 Golden Bullet — Closed very well on 3/13, top-tier win chance.

3, No. 2 Hyper Drive — Exits two key races.

Race 5

1, No. 7 Goodnightloving — Three straight exacta finishes.

2, No. 8 — Mean Erika Lost to top choice by a neck on 2/26.

3, No. 4 Gold Maker — Will try to take them gate-to-wire.

Race 6

1, No. 5 Preacher — Has run against a couple of tough customers this meet.

2, No. 8 Sherwin — Solid effort in season debut.

3, No. 7 Launded — Speedster shortens to four furlong distance today.

Race 7

1, No. 9 Crow Mountain — Found another gear when challenged in stretch in winning effort.

2, No. 5 Shumway — That’s ALF’s last name.

3, No. 6 Picture Me Classy — Lambert barn has hit the exacta in all three starts this meet.

Race 8

1, No. 2 Bandwidth — Juicy ML odds for classy guy coming off claim.

2, No. 4 Hot Blooded Song — Ran second last time at 35 to 1 odds.

3, No. 7 Willowy Danseur — Let’s hear for this 12-year-old vet who’s making career start number 105.

Race 9

1, No. 8 Rorsumsugaronme — Narrowly beaten by tough USS Lois on 3/12.

2, No. 7 Impassion — Should be on the engine.

3, No. 10 Shay’s Glory — May surprise at generous odds.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 6, No. 5 Preacher

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 8, No. 6 Mr. Midtown

