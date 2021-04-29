Jockeys’ title still up for grab at Fonner Park

With just two days of racing left, the trainers’ title at Fonner Park is all but wrapped up.
David C. Anderson, who is going for his 15th trainers’ title at the Grand Island track, has 34 wins in the books. Kelli Martinez is second with 29.
Anderson has seven entered on Friday while Martinez has five. On Saturday, Anderson sends six more to the post and Martinez four. With 13 scheduled to run compared to five for Martinez, it’s all but sewn up
The jockeys’ race though, is still up for grabs.
Defending champion Armando Martinez has 45 wins in 221 starts so far. Jake Olesiak, who has six Fonner Park jockey titles under his belt — including a tie with Chris Fackler in 2015 — is second with 41 wins in 220 starts.
Both jockeys are scheduled to ride 18 races over the two days. Both said they want to win the title, but that’s not the most important thing.
“If I finish first, good. If I’m in second, it’s the same,” Martinez said. “I’m having a good meet. I’m winning races. Yes, if I got a goal, I’d like to win the title. I hope I do. I think it will come down to the last day.”
Olesiak has similar thoughts about a possible title.
“It’s always nice to win it,” Olesiak said. “But to tell you the truth I never think about it. I just want to have a good meet, which I am. At this point, I’ve had quite a few titles. Your first one, you’re always after it. It’s nice to get them, but at this point as long as I’m winning races and having a good meet, I’m happy.”
Last year the two were neck and neck in the jockeys’ race at the end of the regular meet. But when another 12 days of racing were added in May, Martinez took advantage of it and pulled away to win his first jockeys’ title with 70 wins. Olesiak finished with 54.
While both jockeys want to win the title, they aren’t at all obsessed with it.
“We’re both happy for each other,” Olesiak said. “I like to see him win and vice versa. We’re all here to make a living, so we can’t be out to get anybody. Just be happy with whoever gets it.
“If he gets it, I’ll be happy for him and if I get it, I know he’ll be happy for me. Of course we’re always trying to beat each other. That’s what we’re here for.”
The two will also share information when one knows a horse better than the other.
“We compete with each other, but we’re good friends,” Martinez said. “We talk here in the jocks’ room. If he has a question about a horse, he asks me. If I have a question about a horse that I haven’t rode that he’s rode before, I ask him.
“We talk a lot. We’re friends. When we go outside, we compete against each other.”
Olesiak said when the horses head to the post, it’s all about winning.
“When we go out there, we put our game-face on,” Olesiak said. “Not just him, we’re trying to beat them all.”
Bosselman trouble
Olesiak rode the favorite Sleepy Eyes Todd last week in the 46th running of the Bosselman Pump and Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes, but Martinez rode the winner, Mo Mosa.
Mo Mosa got a good trip around the 5/8ths mile Fonner Park track that day. Sleepy Eyes Todd didn’t.
The 2020 Bosselman winner threw a shoe coming out of the gate, and at the same time got pinched by the No. 10 horse, Minecraft Maniac, who veered in to the left.
Later in the race, Sleepy Eyes Todd collided with a goose heading into the second turn.
Chalk it all up to racing luck.
Hoofprints
% D and L Farms has the owners’ crown all locked up with 15 wins in the books. Ramsye Mitchell and Duane Lafferty are tied for second with eight each.
% Friday’s nine-race card gets going at 3 p.m.
% Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour runs from 5 to 6 p.m. Fans can get two domestic beers, a piece of pizza and a $5 betting voucher for just $10.