Jockeys’ title still up for grab at Fonner Park

With just two days of racing left, the trainers’ title at Fonner Park is all but wrapped up.

David C. Anderson, who is going for his 15th trainers’ title at the Grand Island track, has 34 wins in the books. Kelli Martinez is second with 29.

Anderson has seven entered on Friday while Martinez has five. On Saturday, Anderson sends six more to the post and Martinez four. With 13 scheduled to run compared to five for Martinez, it’s all but sewn up

The jockeys’ race though, is still up for grabs.

Defending champion Armando Martinez has 45 wins in 221 starts so far. Jake Olesiak, who has six Fonner Park jockey titles under his belt — including a tie with Chris Fackler in 2015 — is second with 41 wins in 220 starts.

Both jockeys are scheduled to ride 18 races over the two days. Both said they want to win the title, but that’s not the most important thing.

“If I finish first, good. If I’m in second, it’s the same,” Martinez said. “I’m having a good meet. I’m winning races. Yes, if I got a goal, I’d like to win the title. I hope I do. I think it will come down to the last day.”

Olesiak has similar thoughts about a possible title.