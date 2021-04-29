 Skip to main content
Jockeys’ title still up for grab at Fonner Park
S09armando

Jockey Armando Martinez celebrated his 2,000th win with a cake and some pies to the face from a couple of fellow jockeys.

 Fonner Park/Chris Kotulak

With just two days of racing left, the trainers’ title at Fonner Park is all but wrapped up.

David C. Anderson, who is going for his 15th trainers’ title at the Grand Island track, has 34 wins in the books. Kelli Martinez is second with 29.

Anderson has seven entered on Friday while Martinez has five. On Saturday, Anderson sends six more to the post and Martinez four. With 13 scheduled to run compared to five for Martinez, it’s all but sewn up

The jockeys’ race though, is still up for grabs.

Defending champion Armando Martinez has 45 wins in 221 starts so far. Jake Olesiak, who has six Fonner Park jockey titles under his belt — including a tie with Chris Fackler in 2015 — is second with 41 wins in 220 starts.

Both jockeys are scheduled to ride 18 races over the two days. Both said they want to win the title, but that’s not the most important thing.

“If I finish first, good. If I’m in second, it’s the same,” Martinez said. “I’m having a good meet. I’m winning races. Yes, if I got a goal, I’d like to win the title. I hope I do. I think it will come down to the last day.”

Olesiak has similar thoughts about a possible title.

“It’s always nice to win it,” Olesiak said. “But to tell you the truth I never think about it. I just want to have a good meet, which I am. At this point, I’ve had quite a few titles. Your first one, you’re always after it. It’s nice to get them, but at this point as long as I’m winning races and having a good meet, I’m happy.”

Last year the two were neck and neck in the jockeys’ race at the end of the regular meet. But when another 12 days of racing were added in May, Martinez took advantage of it and pulled away to win his first jockeys’ title with 70 wins. Olesiak finished with 54.

While both jockeys want to win the title, they aren’t at all obsessed with it.

“We’re both happy for each other,” Olesiak said. “I like to see him win and vice versa. We’re all here to make a living, so we can’t be out to get anybody. Just be happy with whoever gets it.

“If he gets it, I’ll be happy for him and if I get it, I know he’ll be happy for me. Of course we’re always trying to beat each other. That’s what we’re here for.”

The two will also share information when one knows a horse better than the other.

“We compete with each other, but we’re good friends,” Martinez said. “We talk here in the jocks’ room. If he has a question about a horse, he asks me. If I have a question about a horse that I haven’t rode that he’s rode before, I ask him.

“We talk a lot. We’re friends. When we go outside, we compete against each other.”

Olesiak said when the horses head to the post, it’s all about winning.

“When we go out there, we put our game-face on,” Olesiak said. “Not just him, we’re trying to beat them all.”

Bosselman trouble

Olesiak rode the favorite Sleepy Eyes Todd last week in the 46th running of the Bosselman Pump and Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes, but Martinez rode the winner, Mo Mosa.

Mo Mosa got a good trip around the 5/8ths mile Fonner Park track that day. Sleepy Eyes Todd didn’t.

The 2020 Bosselman winner threw a shoe coming out of the gate, and at the same time got pinched by the No. 10 horse, Minecraft Maniac, who veered in to the left.

Later in the race, Sleepy Eyes Todd collided with a goose heading into the second turn.

Chalk it all up to racing luck.

Hoofprints

% D and L Farms has the owners’ crown all locked up with 15 wins in the books. Ramsye Mitchell and Duane Lafferty are tied for second with eight each.

% Friday’s nine-race card gets going at 3 p.m.

% Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour runs from 5 to 6 p.m. Fans can get two domestic beers, a piece of pizza and a $5 betting voucher for just $10.

Fonner Park Standings

Leading Jockeys

Name Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Win% $% Purses

Armando Martinez 221 45 36 42 20 56 $319,164

Jake L. Olesiak 220 41 41 31 19 51 $272,307

Scott A. Bethke 186 30 15 20 16 35 $165,266

Adrian B. Ramos 194 29 33 20 15 42 $186,387

Nathan Haar 205 25 31 26 12 40 $166,595

Chris Fackler 167 21 18 20 13 35 $136,569

Jason R. Eads 178 17 18 26 10 34 $128,458

Bryan McNeil 139 15 15 19 11 35 $119,038

Alberto Pusac 77 7 11 11 9 38 $57,699

Zack Ziegler 97 6 12 11 6 30 $50,06

Leading Trainers

Name Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Win% $% Purses

David C. Anderson 155 34 29 23 22 55 $228,585

Kelli Martinez 107 29 20 18 27 63 $173,559

Gilbert W. Ecoffey 79 14 9 11 18 43 $73,995

Stetson Mitchell 93 12 13 5 13 32 $78,085

Schuyler Condon 73 10 6 8 14 33 $73,989

Mark Lemburg 68 10 5 8 15 34 $44,838

Heath Lawrence 37 9 5 2 24 43 $46,979

Jerry Gourneau 72 8 6 6 11 28 $52,116

Troy A. Bethke 49 8 2 6 16 33 $36,951

Marissa Black 58 7 8 6 12 36 $72,89

Leading Owners

Name Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Win% $% Purses

D and L Farms 38 15 6 6 39 71 $83,393

Ramsye J. Mitchell 46 8 7 2 17 37 $47,380

Duane Lafferty 34 8 4 4 24 47 $41,559

Martinez Racing 29 6 5 5 21 55 $43,205

Mark N. Hibdon 43 6 3 7 14 37 $33,370

Garald W. Wollesen 22 5 6 4 23 68 $30,038

Henry S. Witt, Jr. 60 5 5 6 8 27 $39,960

Troy A. Bethke 39 5 2 4 13 28 $22,300

Anderson Racing LLC 27 4 7 3 15 52 $36,920

Justin Larsen 6 4 1 1 67 100 $22,216

