Judge On the Run the favorite in Orphan Kist

FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

Judge On the Run has taken off since being claimed by Mckay Stables and trainer Shelby Sola, now Shelby Compton.

They claimed the 7-year-old Nebraska-bred mare out of Judge Bill and Retro Runner in April of 2020 for $7,500 in Oklahoma. Since then, Judge On the Run has won nine of her 11 starts.

“I’d like to say Shelby and I have done a great job with her,” said trainer Jesse Compton, who is Shelby’s husband.. “I think the horse probably has matured. I think maybe it has to do with some of the competition. We kind of inherited the torch as the best one coming up.”

Since Shelby took over, Judge on the Run, who was bred by the Landis Stables in Grand Island, has dominated the competition among Nebraska-bred fillies and mares. The only two races she hasn’t won came when she was entered in Nebraska-bred races against the boys.

“We haven’t intentionally overmatched her at all. Shelby knows that horse really well,” said Compton, who is now listed as the trainer of record since the couple was married in the last year. “That’s kind of Shelby’s favorite horse. The only two times she’s been beaten we had to match up against the boys just to find a spot to run. I think you have to find a group you compete well against and stay in that group.

“As long as she’s doing well against the older breeds it’s probably best to stay in that group if we can.”

That’s where Judge on the Run will be Saturday when she runs in the $20,000 Orphan Kist Stakes at Fonner Park.

Judge On the Run is the morning-line favorite in the six-furlong race at 7-5. P R Odds Setter, trained by Jason Wise and ridden by Jake Olesiak, is second-favorite at 5-2.

Zibby Too, trained by David C. Anderson and ridden by Dakota Wood, is 4-1.

Joy Forever is 8-1, Miss Mead 10-1 while Chamber Doors and Let’s Go Places are boty 12-1.

“I’m expecting her to do well on Saturday, but you never know,” Compton said. “It’s horse racing. There’s always something else coming up.”

Wins in a couple of one-furlong races in the fall of 2020 helped get Judge On the Run started. She won one at Columbus and another at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha.

“We won those one-furlong races and got used to winning last year,” Compton said. “We kind of got lucky and won all four of them.”

Last year she won the Orphan Kist at Fonner Park and, after finishing fourth and third in races against the boys, won the Nebraska Queen and the Falls Amiss Stakes at Horsemen’s Park before winning the Columbus Maturity Matron Stakes.

“She’s exceeded our expectations,” Compton said. “There’s not much I can say. She just does well for us in whatever spot she’s in. She kind of surprised us, but it wasn’t a big surprise. I don’t know how long she’ll stay at that level but she’s done really well for us.”

Compton gallops Judge On the Run in the mornings, so he knows the mare well. He certainly knows that she was a bit scary to ride in her younger years.

“She sees lots of stuff on the race track. I’ve tried hard to teach her to calm down and relax,” he said. “It’s gotten easier for her as she’s gotten older. It was hard when she was young. She’s gotten better at that, but she still sees everything out there.”

Hoofprints

— Armando Martinez put together another big day at Fonner Park.

The veteran rider opened the day with three straight wins. He won the first with Leighton Kentucky for trainer Dalton Dieter, the second on Tellittothejudge for trainer Marissa Black and the third on Ima Sunny Song for trainer Mark Hibdon.

But Martinez wasn’t done yet. He came back to win the nightcap on River Deputy for Hibdon. The four wins give Martinez 26 for the meet. Dakota Wood is second with 14.

With two wins, Hibdon leads the trainer’s standings with 16. Isai Gonzalez is second with 14.

— Jockey Jake Olesiak had back-to-back wins in the fourth race with Justatapin for trainer Gilbert Ecoffey and on Queens Gift for trainer Robert Hoffman in the fifth.

— Just Splendid was the surprise winner of the day. WIth Scott Bethke on board and at 25-1, Just Splendid ran away with the sixth race for trainer Keith Riecken and paid $57.20 to win.

— Five right in the Dinsdale Pick Five Jackpot paid $1,090.40, but there was no unique winning ticket so the carryover into Saturday is $56,561.

Friday results

First Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

4 Leighton Kentucky, Martinez 2 1-1 1-3 1-3 1/4 1.00

5 Olivia’s Duchess, Wood 3 5-3 3-1/2 2-1 1.50

2 S C Angel, Tohill 5 3-1 4-4 3-1/2 8.00

1 Chayil, Jude 4 2-1/2 2-1 1/2 4-6 10.10

6 Sassy Seta, Ramos 1 6 5-4 5-13 3/4 15.20

3 Final Design, McNeil 6 4-hd 6 6 13.00

$2 Mutuels:

4 Leighton Kentucky $4.00 $2.20 $2.10

5 Olivia’s Duchess $2.20 $2.10

2 S C Angel $2.40

Exacta (4-5), $3.40; Trifecta (4-5-2), $5.00

Time: :23 :35.20 :47.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Rushin’ to Altar - Kentucky Band by Dixieland Band. Owner: Loriaux Racing, LLC and Dalton Dieter. Trainer: Dieter, Dalton. Breeder: Maynard Farm & Denise Lynn Scoles.

Claimed: Leighton Kentucky

Second Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

4 Tellittothejudge, Martinez 5 2-2 1-2 1-6 1-9 3/4 3.10

6 P R Girlfriend, Haar 3 3-3 3-1 2-4 2-2 3/4 2.70

5 Smilin Josie, Tohill 6 7 7 4-1 3-nk 17.70

7 Beautiful Judge, Jude 4 5-1/2 5-4 5-1 4-nk 8.40

2 Just Luck, Ramos 7 4-3 4-1 3-2 5-25 1/2 1.70

1 Spentalloncc, McNeil 2 1-hd 2-3 6-15 6 11.00

3 Orfelina, Wood 1 6-1 6-2 7 7-99 8.30

$2 Mutuels:

4 Tellittothejudge $8.20 $4.80 $3.00

6 P R Girlfriend $3.80 $3.00

5 Smilin Josie $5.80

Daily Double (4-4), $18.40; Exacta (4-6), $16.00; Superfecta (4-6-5-7), $63.80; Trifecta (4-6-5), $68.80

Time: :23 :49 1:02.40 1:16.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2019, by Judge Bill - Limefuhr by Limehouse. Owner: Landis Stables LLC. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Landis Stables.

Third Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Ima Sunny Song, Martinez 3 1-1/2 1-2 1-nk .80

1 Hot Artie, Wood 6 2-1 1/2 2-4 2-6 1/4 8.00

7 Cantwaittograduate, Bethke 1 5-1 6-1 3-ns 3.70

3 Brewster, Roman 7 6-1/2 4-1 4-3/4 18.40

6 I C Well, Jude 5 7 7 5-hd 18.90

4 Crimson Trace, Ramos 2 3-hd 3-1 6-1 13.70

5 Archarch Tale, Haar 4 4-hd 5-1/2 7 4.00

$2 Mutuels:

2 Ima Sunny Song $3.60 $2.80 $2.80

1 Hot Artie $5.40 $3.40

7 Cantwaittograduate $2.60

Exacta (2-1), $8.20; Superfecta (2-1-7-3), $11.37; Trifecta (2-1-7), $11.20

Time: :23.40 :35.80 :47.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2018, by Songandaprayer - Imasunnyprospect by Capote’s Prospect. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Lee Young Farm.

Claimed: Ima Sunny Song

Fourth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

4 Justatapin, Olesiak 6 1-1/2 1-1/2 1-2 1-1 1/4 7.70

6 Neon Dreams, Ramos 4 3-hd 3-1 2-1 2-2 1/4 2.70

2 Emolga, Wood 3 5-1/2 5-5 3-hd 3-1 1.50

1 Spell Winder, Jude 1 4-3 4-1 4-4 4-7 1/4 20.20

3 Zyxyz, Haar 2 6 6 6 5-1 1/2 8.60

5 G Kate, Roman 5 2-3 2-hd 5-3 6 2.40

$2 Mutuels:

4 Justatapin $17.40 $5.80 $2.80

7 Neon Dreams $4.00 $2.40

2 Emolga $2.20

Exacta (4-7), $31.80; Superfecta (4-7-2-1), $27.12; Trifecta (4-7-2), $29.65; Pic 3 (4-2-4), $39.50

Time: :24 :48 1:01.60 1:14.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2017, by Run Away and Hide - Taptap I’mgone by Tapit. Owner: Drop’en Racing and Keplin, Steve. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Robert West Jr., Millford Farm & MikeRiordan.

Late Scratches: Jazz Brunch

Claimed: Emolga

Fifth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Queens Gift, Olesiak 5 5-1 4-2 1-2 1-1 1/2 2.10

4 High Cost of Livin, Wood 4 4-2 3-1 3-3 2-3 1/2 1.20

5 Mitch’s Pins, Haar 6 7 7 6-1 3-1/2 47.70

6 D’wild Muffin, Martinez 1 2-3 1-1/2 2-1/2 4-1 3.10

1 Jack’s Party Girl, Tohill 7 6-3 6-4 5-2 5-2 18.30

7 J’s Twostep Beauty, Roman 2 1-hd 2-1 1/2 4-1 6-hd 8.90

2 New Years Love, Bethke 3 3-hd 5-1 7 7 20.70

$2 Mutuels:

3 Queens Gift $6.20 $2.60 $2.20

4 High Cost of Livin $2.40 $2.40

5 Mitch’s Pins $7.20

Exacta (3-4), $5.50; Superfecta (3-4-5-6), $12.01; Trifecta (3-4-5), $28.80; Pic 3 (2-4-3), $32.35; Pic 4 (4-2-4-3), $181.90; (4-4-2-4-3), $458.65

Time: :24 :48.60 1:02 1:15.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Commissioner - J J’s Pattern by Langfuhr. Owner: James Harder. Trainer: Hoffman, Robert G.. Breeder: Harry T. Rosenblum.

Sixth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Just Splendid, Bethke 1 1-2 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-5 1/4 27.60

3 Poseidon’s Magic, McNeil 2 3-2 3-2 2-3 2-3/4 13.60

6 Back Inthat Action, Wood 3 4-3 4-4 4-3 3-3/4 4.10

7 Zipporah, Olesiak 6 6-1 5-1 5-2 4-1 3/4 3.90

8 That’s All Right, Roman 5 2-1/2 2-1 3-1 5-1/2 1.00

2 Aquatica, Haar 7 8 8 8 6-nk 8.70

4 Chieftess, Tohill 4 5-1 6-1 6-1 7-2 15.00

5 Prud as Punch, Martinez 8 7-1/2 7-1 7-1 8 15.80

$2 Mutuels:

1 Just Splendid $57.20 $17.80 $12.20

3 Poseidon’s Magic $13.00 $6.40

6 Back Inthat Action $3.20

Exacta (1-3), $305.90; Superfecta (1-3-6-7), $1,293.07; Trifecta (1-3-6), $890.55; Pic 3 (4-3-1), $593.10

Time: :23.80 :48.40 1:02.40 1:15.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2016, by Justin Phillip - Peaceful Splendor by Honour and Glory. Owner: Steve Lloyd and Keith Riecken. Trainer: Riecken, Keith. Breeder: Richard J. Forbush.

Seventh Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

5 Shady’s Turn, Roman 2 1-1/2 1-hd 1-nk .80

10 Midnight Drama, Olesiak 3 2-1/2 2-3 2-3 19.90

6 Just Wing It, Ramos 5 4-2 4-4 3-3 1/4 15.70

9 Believe in Parts, Martinez 1 3-2 3-2 4-3/4 2.80

8 Spicy Witt, Briceno 6 5-1 6-2 5-2 1/2 45.00

7 Atwater, Haar 4 6-4 5-1 6-1/2 59.00

4 Full Throttle, Jude 10 8-1 7-2 7-1 5.90

3 R Deja Voo, McNeil 7 7-3 8-2 8-1 1/2 40.30

1 Kid Winmor, Wood 9 9-1 9-2 9-1/2 30.70

2 Emmett Cat, Bethke 8 10 10 10 15.40

$2 Mutuels:

5 Shady’s Turn $3.60 $2.40 $2.40

10 Midnight Drama $9.40 $7.40

6 Just Wing It $4.00

Exacta (5-10), $20.20; Omni (5-10), $18.80; Omni (5-6), $18.20; Omni (6-10), $43.00; Superfecta (5-10-6-9), $66.90; Trifecta (5-10-6), $102.85; Pic 3 (3-1-5), $85.05

Time: :23.40 :35.60 :47.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Colt 2018, by Time to Get Even - Unrepentant by Pleasant Tap. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Rusty Brown & Debi Brown.

Eighth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 River Deputy, Martinez 1 2-2 1-1/2 1-2 1-2 1/2 1.20

5 Isabelle’s Joy, Haar 5 3-2 3-3 2-1 2-1/2 6.50

7 Ryrysweetie, Bethke 7 4-1 4-5 4-5 3-5 10.90

4 Dabblin Channel, Wood 3 5-1 5-2 6-1 4-1 1/2 2.10

1 Intoxicating Kiss, McNeil 2 8 6-1 5-1/2 5-1 21.30

2 Dakamo Rose, Ramos 4 1-1 1/2 2-1 3-2 6-4 8.60

8 Alexandrias Throne, Jude 8 7-1/2 7-1 7-12 7-17 1/4 37.20

6 Kiss My Grits, Olesiak 6 6-4 8 8 8 16.10

$2 Mutuels:

3 River Deputy $4.40 $3.00 $2.60

5 Isabelle’s Joy $4.60 $3.40

7 Ryrysweetie $4.60

Daily Double (5-3), $12.40; Exacta (3-5), $10.20; Superfecta (3-5-7-4), $10.74; Trifecta (3-5-7), $26.30; Pic 3 (1-5-3/9), $74.00; Pic 4 (3-1-5-3/9), $194.95; (4-3-1-5-3/9), $1,090.40

Time: :23.80 :48.20 1:02.20 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Super Saver - Jansy by Silver Deputy. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Scattered Acres LLC.

Late Scratches: Untethered Soul

Saturday's entries

Saturday’s

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Red Red Wine (Roman) 124 2-1

2, Untethered Soul (Olesiak) 124 6-1

3, Goody Two Sioux (Jude) 124 3-1

4, Lucky Every Day (Tohill) 124 5-2

5, Cabo Dorado (Martinez) 124 5-1

6, Kilbarry Lady (McNeil) 124 15-1

7, T. P. Right Lane (Wood) 124 12-1

Second Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.

1, Water Patrol (Haar) 124 3-1

2, Carouse (Musarro) 124 15-1

3, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 7-2

4, Little John (McNeil) 124 6-1

5, Xtreme Lyra (Martinez) 124 2-1

6, Thetrashmanscoming (Roman) 124 7-2

7, Panic Button, Olesiak, Mitchell, 124, 15-1

Third Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.

1, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 5-1

2, Poderoso Equs (Ramos) 124 15-1

3, Laddie Boy (Roman) 124 2-1

4, Holiday Joke (Wood) 124 3-1

5, Unbroken Song (McNeil) 124 15-1

6, Moro Trump (Martinez) 124 5-2

7, Fort Knox (Haar) 124 10-1

Fourth Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Royal Outlaw (Wood) 120 5-1

2, Dryspell (Roman) 124 4-5

3, Gabby Tom (McNeil) 124 4-1

4, Rhettroactive (Martinez) 124 15-1

5, Bold Impact (Briceno) 124 15-1

6, Downtown Brown (Ramos) 124 12-1

7, Run for Matty (Jude) 124 10-1

8, Deacon Beacon (Musarro) 124 12-1

9, Last Bita Glitter (Bethke) 120 10-1

Fifth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Chared (Luark) 124 12-1

2, Emma’s Logic (McNeil) 124 15-1

3, He Had a Secret (Roman) 124 9-5

4, Flat Out Love (Wood) 124 5-2

5, Soul Ready (Bethke) 124 15-1

6, Breakin Daylight (Tohill) 124 6-1

7, Thornish (Olesiak) 124 7-2

8, See the Pyramids (Ramos) 124 10-1

Sixth Race, $7,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Hansens Mischief (Ramos) 124 6-1

2, Bubbas Dixie (Haar) 124 15-1

3, Catalogue (Martinez) 124 3-1

4, Rock City Roadhog (Tohill) 124 10-1

5, Big Hearted Factor (Olesiak) 124 10-1

6, Jimbo’s Biz (Jude) 124 12-1

7, Little Toe (Roman) 124 8-5

8, Parlay Pete (Wood) 124 3-1

Seventh Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Broadway Ice (Wood) 124 7-2

2, Caesartheruler (Tohill) 124 15-1

3, Preacher (Roman) 124 9-2

4, Big Biz (Ramos) 124 8-1

5, American Camp (Haar) 124 12-1

6, Knowyouroptions (McNeil) 124 3-1

7, One Son of a Chief (Olesiak) 124 5-2

8, Gold Label (Jude) 124 15-1

9, Scooter’s Boy (Martinez) 124 6-1

Eighth Race, $9,000, SOC $15,000-$7,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Holding Fast (Martinez) 124 4-1

2, King Deuce (Jude) 124 15-1

3, Fayette Warrior (Haar) 124 8-1

4, Guinessey (Wood) 124 5-2

5, Ourbestfriend D L (Olesiak) 124 2-1

6, Ray’s Angel (Bethke) 124 10-1

7, Speedy Fellar, Roman, Gonzalez, 124, 5-1

Ninth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Miss Mead (Ramos) 119 10-1

2, Judge On the Run (Haar) 124 7-5

3, Joy Forever (Luark) 119 8-1

4, P R Odds Setter (Olesiak) 124 5-2

5, Zibby Too (Wood) 119 4-1

6, Let’s Go Places (Tohill) 119 12-1

7, Chamber Doors (Jude) 119 12-1

Tenth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Tombi (McNeil) 124 10-1

2, Nextportofcall (Bethke) 124 3-1

3, Bobby Boots (Wood) 124 6-1

4, Last Call Leroy (Jude) 124 15-1

5, Preferred Prospect (Martinez) 124 7-2

6, Tap Attack (Roman) 124 5-2

7, Papa Joe (Briceno) 124 20-1

8, Prairie Squall (Ramos) 124 12-1

9, Dirty Deeds (Olesiak) 124 5-1

10, Pack’n Iron (Tohill) 124 15-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 4, Lucky Every Day—Ran into a buzzsaw named Smackfire in latest.

2, No. 2, Untethered Soul—Popular at the claim box.

3, No. 1, Red Red Wine—Goes to my head.

Race 2

1, No. 6, Trashmancoming—Three wins at the distance.

2, No. 5, Xtreme Lyra—Two sprints leading up to route try.

3, No. 2, Carouse—Classy vet worth a flyer at juicy odds.

Race 3

1, No. 3, Laddie Boy—I’ve been a longtime fan of this guy who goes postward for career start number 107 today.

2, No. 2, Poderosa Equs—Runner-up in last year’s Dowd Mile.

3, No. 7, Fort Knox—Toyed with two nice fields in November, but races since have been underwhelming.

Race 4

1, No. 2, Dryspell—No Wildcat Nation to deal with in here today.

2, No. 3, Gabby Tomcat—The main threat.

3, No. 6, Downtown Brown—Back to back wide trips, might surprise.

Race 5

1, No. 8, See the Pyramids—Five horses in here exit same race, tabbing an outsider for the top spot.

2, No. 3, He Had a Secret—Probable favorite would be no surprise.

3, No. 6, Breakin Daylight—Was doing his best running late in seasonal bow.

Race 6

1, No. 3, Catalogue—That four panels win against a group of tough sprinters was really impressive, should handle the extra distance well.

2, No. 8, Parlay Pete—One of two Gonzalez runners with a solid chance.

3, No. 4, Rock City Roadhog—Old boy will be charging down the lane.

Race 7

1, No. 9, Scooters Boy—Gets fast pace today to set up patented come from the clouds move.

2, No. 7, One Son of a Chief—Looking for third straight win.

3, No. 1, Broadway Ice—Will we won’t see 29 to 1 again, last race was so so close to a huge score.

Race 8

1, No. 5, Ourbestfriend D L—Sitting on a big race, choice in tough heat.

2, No. 3, Fayette Warrior—Morning line odds seem ultra generous.

3, No. 7, Speedy Fellar—Claimed last start by Gonzalez barn.

Race 9

1, No. 2, Judge On the Run—Defendinf Champ looks ultra tough in here, expect very low odds.

2, No. 4, P R Odds Setter—I was impressed with here runner-up finish against Judge in prep for this.

3, No. 6, Lets Go Places—Has 14 career third place finishes.

Race 10

1, No. 6, Tap Attack—Rough trip on 3/6, all systems go today.

2, No. 9, Dirty Deeds—Needs to break well from outside post.

3, No. 8, Prairie Squall—May surprise at big odds.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 10 No. 6 Tap Attack

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 7 No. 5 American Camp

$20 Play of the Day

Race 9 $20 Late Double No. 2 Judge On the Run with No. 6 Tap Attack.

The Greek's Picks

Race 1

First: No. 1, Red Red Wine — Pinot Preferred

Second: No. 4, Lucky Every Day — That would be nice

Third: No. 5, Cabo Dorado — Contender

Race 2

First: No. 5, Xtreme Lyra — likes this Distance

Second: No. 6, Thetrashmanscoming — No Garbage here

Third: No. 3, Hyper Drive — On Cruise Control

Race 3

First: No. 6, Moro Trump — Outta Hot Hibdon Barn

Second: No. 3, Laddie Boy — Looks well conditioned

Third: No. 1, Silver Maker — Bronze today

Race 4

First: No. 2, Dryspell — Hotspell

Second: No. 4, Rhettroactive — Cant leave him out

Third: No. 1, Royal Outlaw — Wales that is.

Race 5

First: No. 7, Thornish — Good Luck Gerald

No. 3, He Had a Secret — 2nd by 3/4 last race

Third: No. 6, Breakin Daylight — Could happen today

Race 6

First: No. 4, Road City Roadhog — Wiseguy Play

Second: No. 7, Little Toe — In the money

Third: No. 3, Catalogue — Top jock Armando up

Race 7

First: No. 9, Scooters Boy — Six wide last 2 times

Second: No. 7, One Son of a Chief — Goin for 3 in a row

Third: No. 1 Broadway Ice — Closer

Race 8

First: No. 5, Our best friend DL — Just Win Baby

Second: No. 3, Fayette Warrior — Across the Board

Third: No. 1, Holding Fast — Worth a play

Race 9

First: No. 2, Judge on the Run — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 5, Zibby Too — Coming off nice breed race win

Third: No. 4, P R Odds Setter — 3 for 4 lifetime

Race 10

First: No. 6, Tap Attack — Superfecta Play

Second: No. 3, Bobby Boots — Ran evenly in last

Third: No. 5 Preferred Prospect — Has potential

Fourth: No. 1,Tombi — Longshot

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 2, Judge on the Run in 9th

Gus’s Longshot

No. 9, Dirty Deeds in the 10th

