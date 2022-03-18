Judge On the Run the favorite in Orphan Kist

Judge On the Run has taken off since being claimed by Mckay Stables and trainer Shelby Sola, now Shelby Compton.

They claimed the 7-year-old Nebraska-bred mare out of Judge Bill and Retro Runner in April of 2020 for $7,500 in Oklahoma. Since then, Judge On the Run has won nine of her 11 starts.

“I’d like to say Shelby and I have done a great job with her,” said trainer Jesse Compton, who is Shelby’s husband.. “I think the horse probably has matured. I think maybe it has to do with some of the competition. We kind of inherited the torch as the best one coming up.”

Since Shelby took over, Judge on the Run, who was bred by the Landis Stables in Grand Island, has dominated the competition among Nebraska-bred fillies and mares. The only two races she hasn’t won came when she was entered in Nebraska-bred races against the boys.

“We haven’t intentionally overmatched her at all. Shelby knows that horse really well,” said Compton, who is now listed as the trainer of record since the couple was married in the last year. “That’s kind of Shelby’s favorite horse. The only two times she’s been beaten we had to match up against the boys just to find a spot to run. I think you have to find a group you compete well against and stay in that group.

“As long as she’s doing well against the older breeds it’s probably best to stay in that group if we can.”

That’s where Judge on the Run will be Saturday when she runs in the $20,000 Orphan Kist Stakes at Fonner Park.

Judge On the Run is the morning-line favorite in the six-furlong race at 7-5. P R Odds Setter, trained by Jason Wise and ridden by Jake Olesiak, is second-favorite at 5-2.

Zibby Too, trained by David C. Anderson and ridden by Dakota Wood, is 4-1.

Joy Forever is 8-1, Miss Mead 10-1 while Chamber Doors and Let’s Go Places are boty 12-1.

“I’m expecting her to do well on Saturday, but you never know,” Compton said. “It’s horse racing. There’s always something else coming up.”

Wins in a couple of one-furlong races in the fall of 2020 helped get Judge On the Run started. She won one at Columbus and another at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha.

“We won those one-furlong races and got used to winning last year,” Compton said. “We kind of got lucky and won all four of them.”

Last year she won the Orphan Kist at Fonner Park and, after finishing fourth and third in races against the boys, won the Nebraska Queen and the Falls Amiss Stakes at Horsemen’s Park before winning the Columbus Maturity Matron Stakes.

“She’s exceeded our expectations,” Compton said. “There’s not much I can say. She just does well for us in whatever spot she’s in. She kind of surprised us, but it wasn’t a big surprise. I don’t know how long she’ll stay at that level but she’s done really well for us.”

Compton gallops Judge On the Run in the mornings, so he knows the mare well. He certainly knows that she was a bit scary to ride in her younger years.

“She sees lots of stuff on the race track. I’ve tried hard to teach her to calm down and relax,” he said. “It’s gotten easier for her as she’s gotten older. It was hard when she was young. She’s gotten better at that, but she still sees everything out there.”

Hoofprints

— Armando Martinez put together another big day at Fonner Park.

The veteran rider opened the day with three straight wins. He won the first with Leighton Kentucky for trainer Dalton Dieter, the second on Tellittothejudge for trainer Marissa Black and the third on Ima Sunny Song for trainer Mark Hibdon.

But Martinez wasn’t done yet. He came back to win the nightcap on River Deputy for Hibdon. The four wins give Martinez 26 for the meet. Dakota Wood is second with 14.

With two wins, Hibdon leads the trainer’s standings with 16. Isai Gonzalez is second with 14.

— Jockey Jake Olesiak had back-to-back wins in the fourth race with Justatapin for trainer Gilbert Ecoffey and on Queens Gift for trainer Robert Hoffman in the fifth.

— Just Splendid was the surprise winner of the day. WIth Scott Bethke on board and at 25-1, Just Splendid ran away with the sixth race for trainer Keith Riecken and paid $57.20 to win.

— Five right in the Dinsdale Pick Five Jackpot paid $1,090.40, but there was no unique winning ticket so the carryover into Saturday is $56,561.