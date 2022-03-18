Judge On the Run the favorite in Orphan Kist

Friday results
First Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
4 Leighton Kentucky, Martinez 2 1-1 1-3 1-3 1/4 1.00
5 Olivia’s Duchess, Wood 3 5-3 3-1/2 2-1 1.50
2 S C Angel, Tohill 5 3-1 4-4 3-1/2 8.00
1 Chayil, Jude 4 2-1/2 2-1 1/2 4-6 10.10
6 Sassy Seta, Ramos 1 6 5-4 5-13 3/4 15.20
3 Final Design, McNeil 6 4-hd 6 6 13.00
$2 Mutuels:
4 Leighton Kentucky $4.00 $2.20 $2.10
5 Olivia’s Duchess $2.20 $2.10
2 S C Angel $2.40
Exacta (4-5), $3.40; Trifecta (4-5-2), $5.00
Time: :23 :35.20 :47.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Rushin’ to Altar - Kentucky Band by Dixieland Band. Owner: Loriaux Racing, LLC and Dalton Dieter. Trainer: Dieter, Dalton. Breeder: Maynard Farm & Denise Lynn Scoles.
Claimed: Leighton Kentucky
Second Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
4 Tellittothejudge, Martinez 5 2-2 1-2 1-6 1-9 3/4 3.10
6 P R Girlfriend, Haar 3 3-3 3-1 2-4 2-2 3/4 2.70
5 Smilin Josie, Tohill 6 7 7 4-1 3-nk 17.70
7 Beautiful Judge, Jude 4 5-1/2 5-4 5-1 4-nk 8.40
2 Just Luck, Ramos 7 4-3 4-1 3-2 5-25 1/2 1.70
1 Spentalloncc, McNeil 2 1-hd 2-3 6-15 6 11.00
3 Orfelina, Wood 1 6-1 6-2 7 7-99 8.30
$2 Mutuels:
4 Tellittothejudge $8.20 $4.80 $3.00
6 P R Girlfriend $3.80 $3.00
5 Smilin Josie $5.80
Daily Double (4-4), $18.40; Exacta (4-6), $16.00; Superfecta (4-6-5-7), $63.80; Trifecta (4-6-5), $68.80
Time: :23 :49 1:02.40 1:16.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2019, by Judge Bill - Limefuhr by Limehouse. Owner: Landis Stables LLC. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Landis Stables.
Third Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Ima Sunny Song, Martinez 3 1-1/2 1-2 1-nk .80
1 Hot Artie, Wood 6 2-1 1/2 2-4 2-6 1/4 8.00
7 Cantwaittograduate, Bethke 1 5-1 6-1 3-ns 3.70
3 Brewster, Roman 7 6-1/2 4-1 4-3/4 18.40
6 I C Well, Jude 5 7 7 5-hd 18.90
4 Crimson Trace, Ramos 2 3-hd 3-1 6-1 13.70
5 Archarch Tale, Haar 4 4-hd 5-1/2 7 4.00
$2 Mutuels:
2 Ima Sunny Song $3.60 $2.80 $2.80
1 Hot Artie $5.40 $3.40
7 Cantwaittograduate $2.60
Exacta (2-1), $8.20; Superfecta (2-1-7-3), $11.37; Trifecta (2-1-7), $11.20
Time: :23.40 :35.80 :47.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2018, by Songandaprayer - Imasunnyprospect by Capote’s Prospect. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Lee Young Farm.
Claimed: Ima Sunny Song
Fourth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
4 Justatapin, Olesiak 6 1-1/2 1-1/2 1-2 1-1 1/4 7.70
6 Neon Dreams, Ramos 4 3-hd 3-1 2-1 2-2 1/4 2.70
2 Emolga, Wood 3 5-1/2 5-5 3-hd 3-1 1.50
1 Spell Winder, Jude 1 4-3 4-1 4-4 4-7 1/4 20.20
3 Zyxyz, Haar 2 6 6 6 5-1 1/2 8.60
5 G Kate, Roman 5 2-3 2-hd 5-3 6 2.40
$2 Mutuels:
4 Justatapin $17.40 $5.80 $2.80
7 Neon Dreams $4.00 $2.40
2 Emolga $2.20
Exacta (4-7), $31.80; Superfecta (4-7-2-1), $27.12; Trifecta (4-7-2), $29.65; Pic 3 (4-2-4), $39.50
Time: :24 :48 1:01.60 1:14.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2017, by Run Away and Hide - Taptap I’mgone by Tapit. Owner: Drop’en Racing and Keplin, Steve. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Robert West Jr., Millford Farm & MikeRiordan.
Late Scratches: Jazz Brunch
Claimed: Emolga
Fifth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Queens Gift, Olesiak 5 5-1 4-2 1-2 1-1 1/2 2.10
4 High Cost of Livin, Wood 4 4-2 3-1 3-3 2-3 1/2 1.20
5 Mitch’s Pins, Haar 6 7 7 6-1 3-1/2 47.70
6 D’wild Muffin, Martinez 1 2-3 1-1/2 2-1/2 4-1 3.10
1 Jack’s Party Girl, Tohill 7 6-3 6-4 5-2 5-2 18.30
7 J’s Twostep Beauty, Roman 2 1-hd 2-1 1/2 4-1 6-hd 8.90
2 New Years Love, Bethke 3 3-hd 5-1 7 7 20.70
$2 Mutuels:
3 Queens Gift $6.20 $2.60 $2.20
4 High Cost of Livin $2.40 $2.40
5 Mitch’s Pins $7.20
Exacta (3-4), $5.50; Superfecta (3-4-5-6), $12.01; Trifecta (3-4-5), $28.80; Pic 3 (2-4-3), $32.35; Pic 4 (4-2-4-3), $181.90; (4-4-2-4-3), $458.65
Time: :24 :48.60 1:02 1:15.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Commissioner - J J’s Pattern by Langfuhr. Owner: James Harder. Trainer: Hoffman, Robert G.. Breeder: Harry T. Rosenblum.
Sixth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Just Splendid, Bethke 1 1-2 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-5 1/4 27.60
3 Poseidon’s Magic, McNeil 2 3-2 3-2 2-3 2-3/4 13.60
6 Back Inthat Action, Wood 3 4-3 4-4 4-3 3-3/4 4.10
7 Zipporah, Olesiak 6 6-1 5-1 5-2 4-1 3/4 3.90
8 That’s All Right, Roman 5 2-1/2 2-1 3-1 5-1/2 1.00
2 Aquatica, Haar 7 8 8 8 6-nk 8.70
4 Chieftess, Tohill 4 5-1 6-1 6-1 7-2 15.00
5 Prud as Punch, Martinez 8 7-1/2 7-1 7-1 8 15.80
$2 Mutuels:
1 Just Splendid $57.20 $17.80 $12.20
3 Poseidon’s Magic $13.00 $6.40
6 Back Inthat Action $3.20
Exacta (1-3), $305.90; Superfecta (1-3-6-7), $1,293.07; Trifecta (1-3-6), $890.55; Pic 3 (4-3-1), $593.10
Time: :23.80 :48.40 1:02.40 1:15.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2016, by Justin Phillip - Peaceful Splendor by Honour and Glory. Owner: Steve Lloyd and Keith Riecken. Trainer: Riecken, Keith. Breeder: Richard J. Forbush.
Seventh Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
5 Shady’s Turn, Roman 2 1-1/2 1-hd 1-nk .80
10 Midnight Drama, Olesiak 3 2-1/2 2-3 2-3 19.90
6 Just Wing It, Ramos 5 4-2 4-4 3-3 1/4 15.70
9 Believe in Parts, Martinez 1 3-2 3-2 4-3/4 2.80
8 Spicy Witt, Briceno 6 5-1 6-2 5-2 1/2 45.00
7 Atwater, Haar 4 6-4 5-1 6-1/2 59.00
4 Full Throttle, Jude 10 8-1 7-2 7-1 5.90
3 R Deja Voo, McNeil 7 7-3 8-2 8-1 1/2 40.30
1 Kid Winmor, Wood 9 9-1 9-2 9-1/2 30.70
2 Emmett Cat, Bethke 8 10 10 10 15.40
$2 Mutuels:
5 Shady’s Turn $3.60 $2.40 $2.40
10 Midnight Drama $9.40 $7.40
6 Just Wing It $4.00
Exacta (5-10), $20.20; Omni (5-10), $18.80; Omni (5-6), $18.20; Omni (6-10), $43.00; Superfecta (5-10-6-9), $66.90; Trifecta (5-10-6), $102.85; Pic 3 (3-1-5), $85.05
Time: :23.40 :35.60 :47.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Colt 2018, by Time to Get Even - Unrepentant by Pleasant Tap. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Rusty Brown & Debi Brown.
Eighth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 River Deputy, Martinez 1 2-2 1-1/2 1-2 1-2 1/2 1.20
5 Isabelle’s Joy, Haar 5 3-2 3-3 2-1 2-1/2 6.50
7 Ryrysweetie, Bethke 7 4-1 4-5 4-5 3-5 10.90
4 Dabblin Channel, Wood 3 5-1 5-2 6-1 4-1 1/2 2.10
1 Intoxicating Kiss, McNeil 2 8 6-1 5-1/2 5-1 21.30
2 Dakamo Rose, Ramos 4 1-1 1/2 2-1 3-2 6-4 8.60
8 Alexandrias Throne, Jude 8 7-1/2 7-1 7-12 7-17 1/4 37.20
6 Kiss My Grits, Olesiak 6 6-4 8 8 8 16.10
$2 Mutuels:
3 River Deputy $4.40 $3.00 $2.60
5 Isabelle’s Joy $4.60 $3.40
7 Ryrysweetie $4.60
Daily Double (5-3), $12.40; Exacta (3-5), $10.20; Superfecta (3-5-7-4), $10.74; Trifecta (3-5-7), $26.30; Pic 3 (1-5-3/9), $74.00; Pic 4 (3-1-5-3/9), $194.95; (4-3-1-5-3/9), $1,090.40
Time: :23.80 :48.20 1:02.20 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Super Saver - Jansy by Silver Deputy. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Scattered Acres LLC.
Late Scratches: Untethered Soul
Attendance:
Handle: $0
Copyright 2022 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Saturday's entries
Saturday’s
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Red Red Wine (Roman) 124 2-1
2, Untethered Soul (Olesiak) 124 6-1
3, Goody Two Sioux (Jude) 124 3-1
4, Lucky Every Day (Tohill) 124 5-2
5, Cabo Dorado (Martinez) 124 5-1
6, Kilbarry Lady (McNeil) 124 15-1
7, T. P. Right Lane (Wood) 124 12-1
Second Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.
1, Water Patrol (Haar) 124 3-1
2, Carouse (Musarro) 124 15-1
3, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 7-2
4, Little John (McNeil) 124 6-1
5, Xtreme Lyra (Martinez) 124 2-1
6, Thetrashmanscoming (Roman) 124 7-2
7, Panic Button, Olesiak, Mitchell, 124, 15-1
Third Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.
1, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 5-1
2, Poderoso Equs (Ramos) 124 15-1
3, Laddie Boy (Roman) 124 2-1
4, Holiday Joke (Wood) 124 3-1
5, Unbroken Song (McNeil) 124 15-1
6, Moro Trump (Martinez) 124 5-2
7, Fort Knox (Haar) 124 10-1
Fourth Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Royal Outlaw (Wood) 120 5-1
2, Dryspell (Roman) 124 4-5
3, Gabby Tom (McNeil) 124 4-1
4, Rhettroactive (Martinez) 124 15-1
5, Bold Impact (Briceno) 124 15-1
6, Downtown Brown (Ramos) 124 12-1
7, Run for Matty (Jude) 124 10-1
8, Deacon Beacon (Musarro) 124 12-1
9, Last Bita Glitter (Bethke) 120 10-1
Fifth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Chared (Luark) 124 12-1
2, Emma’s Logic (McNeil) 124 15-1
3, He Had a Secret (Roman) 124 9-5
4, Flat Out Love (Wood) 124 5-2
5, Soul Ready (Bethke) 124 15-1
6, Breakin Daylight (Tohill) 124 6-1
7, Thornish (Olesiak) 124 7-2
8, See the Pyramids (Ramos) 124 10-1
Sixth Race, $7,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Hansens Mischief (Ramos) 124 6-1
2, Bubbas Dixie (Haar) 124 15-1
3, Catalogue (Martinez) 124 3-1
4, Rock City Roadhog (Tohill) 124 10-1
5, Big Hearted Factor (Olesiak) 124 10-1
6, Jimbo’s Biz (Jude) 124 12-1
7, Little Toe (Roman) 124 8-5
8, Parlay Pete (Wood) 124 3-1
Seventh Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Broadway Ice (Wood) 124 7-2
2, Caesartheruler (Tohill) 124 15-1
3, Preacher (Roman) 124 9-2
4, Big Biz (Ramos) 124 8-1
5, American Camp (Haar) 124 12-1
6, Knowyouroptions (McNeil) 124 3-1
7, One Son of a Chief (Olesiak) 124 5-2
8, Gold Label (Jude) 124 15-1
9, Scooter’s Boy (Martinez) 124 6-1
Eighth Race, $9,000, SOC $15,000-$7,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Holding Fast (Martinez) 124 4-1
2, King Deuce (Jude) 124 15-1
3, Fayette Warrior (Haar) 124 8-1
4, Guinessey (Wood) 124 5-2
5, Ourbestfriend D L (Olesiak) 124 2-1
6, Ray’s Angel (Bethke) 124 10-1
7, Speedy Fellar, Roman, Gonzalez, 124, 5-1
Ninth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Miss Mead (Ramos) 119 10-1
2, Judge On the Run (Haar) 124 7-5
3, Joy Forever (Luark) 119 8-1
4, P R Odds Setter (Olesiak) 124 5-2
5, Zibby Too (Wood) 119 4-1
6, Let’s Go Places (Tohill) 119 12-1
7, Chamber Doors (Jude) 119 12-1
Tenth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Tombi (McNeil) 124 10-1
2, Nextportofcall (Bethke) 124 3-1
3, Bobby Boots (Wood) 124 6-1
4, Last Call Leroy (Jude) 124 15-1
5, Preferred Prospect (Martinez) 124 7-2
6, Tap Attack (Roman) 124 5-2
7, Papa Joe (Briceno) 124 20-1
8, Prairie Squall (Ramos) 124 12-1
9, Dirty Deeds (Olesiak) 124 5-1
10, Pack’n Iron (Tohill) 124 15-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 4, Lucky Every Day—Ran into a buzzsaw named Smackfire in latest.
2, No. 2, Untethered Soul—Popular at the claim box.
3, No. 1, Red Red Wine—Goes to my head.
Race 2
1, No. 6, Trashmancoming—Three wins at the distance.
2, No. 5, Xtreme Lyra—Two sprints leading up to route try.
3, No. 2, Carouse—Classy vet worth a flyer at juicy odds.
Race 3
1, No. 3, Laddie Boy—I’ve been a longtime fan of this guy who goes postward for career start number 107 today.
2, No. 2, Poderosa Equs—Runner-up in last year’s Dowd Mile.
3, No. 7, Fort Knox—Toyed with two nice fields in November, but races since have been underwhelming.
Race 4
1, No. 2, Dryspell—No Wildcat Nation to deal with in here today.
2, No. 3, Gabby Tomcat—The main threat.
3, No. 6, Downtown Brown—Back to back wide trips, might surprise.
Race 5
1, No. 8, See the Pyramids—Five horses in here exit same race, tabbing an outsider for the top spot.
2, No. 3, He Had a Secret—Probable favorite would be no surprise.
3, No. 6, Breakin Daylight—Was doing his best running late in seasonal bow.
Race 6
1, No. 3, Catalogue—That four panels win against a group of tough sprinters was really impressive, should handle the extra distance well.
2, No. 8, Parlay Pete—One of two Gonzalez runners with a solid chance.
3, No. 4, Rock City Roadhog—Old boy will be charging down the lane.
Race 7
1, No. 9, Scooters Boy—Gets fast pace today to set up patented come from the clouds move.
2, No. 7, One Son of a Chief—Looking for third straight win.
3, No. 1, Broadway Ice—Will we won’t see 29 to 1 again, last race was so so close to a huge score.
Race 8
1, No. 5, Ourbestfriend D L—Sitting on a big race, choice in tough heat.
2, No. 3, Fayette Warrior—Morning line odds seem ultra generous.
3, No. 7, Speedy Fellar—Claimed last start by Gonzalez barn.
Race 9
1, No. 2, Judge On the Run—Defendinf Champ looks ultra tough in here, expect very low odds.
2, No. 4, P R Odds Setter—I was impressed with here runner-up finish against Judge in prep for this.
3, No. 6, Lets Go Places—Has 14 career third place finishes.
Race 10
1, No. 6, Tap Attack—Rough trip on 3/6, all systems go today.
2, No. 9, Dirty Deeds—Needs to break well from outside post.
3, No. 8, Prairie Squall—May surprise at big odds.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 10 No. 6 Tap Attack
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 7 No. 5 American Camp
$20 Play of the Day
Race 9 $20 Late Double No. 2 Judge On the Run with No. 6 Tap Attack.
The Greek's Picks
Race 1
First: No. 1, Red Red Wine — Pinot Preferred
Second: No. 4, Lucky Every Day — That would be nice
Third: No. 5, Cabo Dorado — Contender
Race 2
First: No. 5, Xtreme Lyra — likes this Distance
Second: No. 6, Thetrashmanscoming — No Garbage here
Third: No. 3, Hyper Drive — On Cruise Control
Race 3
First: No. 6, Moro Trump — Outta Hot Hibdon Barn
Second: No. 3, Laddie Boy — Looks well conditioned
Third: No. 1, Silver Maker — Bronze today
Race 4
First: No. 2, Dryspell — Hotspell
Second: No. 4, Rhettroactive — Cant leave him out
Third: No. 1, Royal Outlaw — Wales that is.
Race 5
First: No. 7, Thornish — Good Luck Gerald
No. 3, He Had a Secret — 2nd by 3/4 last race
Third: No. 6, Breakin Daylight — Could happen today
Race 6
First: No. 4, Road City Roadhog — Wiseguy Play
Second: No. 7, Little Toe — In the money
Third: No. 3, Catalogue — Top jock Armando up
Race 7
First: No. 9, Scooters Boy — Six wide last 2 times
Second: No. 7, One Son of a Chief — Goin for 3 in a row
Third: No. 1 Broadway Ice — Closer
Race 8
First: No. 5, Our best friend DL — Just Win Baby
Second: No. 3, Fayette Warrior — Across the Board
Third: No. 1, Holding Fast — Worth a play
Race 9
First: No. 2, Judge on the Run — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 5, Zibby Too — Coming off nice breed race win
Third: No. 4, P R Odds Setter — 3 for 4 lifetime
Race 10
First: No. 6, Tap Attack — Superfecta Play
Second: No. 3, Bobby Boots — Ran evenly in last
Third: No. 5 Preferred Prospect — Has potential
Fourth: No. 1,Tombi — Longshot
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 2, Judge on the Run in 9th
Gus’s Longshot
No. 9, Dirty Deeds in the 10th