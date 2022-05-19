Kevin Roman wins jockey title at Fonner with 74 wins in 202 races

It was May 7, Kentucky Derby Day, at Fonner Park. When the 10th race finished up, there were tacos available in the jockey’s room for all the riders courtesy of leading rider Kevin Roman.

Roman was on his way to Prairie Meadows and was going to miss the final two weeks of the Fonner Park meet, but the numbers said it all. Even with four days of racing left, Roman had wrapped up the jockey’s title with 74 wins. Aremando Martinez was second at that time with 49 wins, but neither Martinez or anybody else was going to catch Roman.

“I’m very, very grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given from all the trainers and owners,” Roman said. “I mean it’s a jockey’s dream.”

Roman put up some great numbers at Fonner with those 74 wins in 202 races. He also had 25 seconds and 25 thirds for a total of $367,280.

Many of those wins came for leading trainer Isai Gonzalez who ran away with that title. Gonzalez has 61 wins heading into the final two days of racing while David C. Anderson is second with 26.

Gonzalez has horses still at Fonner but has sent some to Iowa. Roman won on one of his horses over the weekend at Prairie Meadows.

“I’m grateful that Izzy gave me the opportunity at Fonner,” Roman said. “I knew in the past he’s been leading trainer so I knew I was going to win a handful of races, but I never expected to be this blessed.”

Roman also won some for other trainers. When an opportunity presented itself, Roman was ready to pounce.

“Just the right opportunities at the right time,” Roman said. “I knew like most of the jockeys that were here working all these other horses, I didn’t expect to ride those. Down the line they had to ride another mount and I got a shot on some of those horses and I got lucky. That’s how it’s been this year.”

Roman’s agent is Brett Birzer. That’s worked out well for him too.

“He’s sharp at his job,” Roman said. “He likes to win. We’re both young and hungry. We have goals that we want to achieve and we’re working hard towards those.”

Now Roman, who came to the United states seven years ago from Puerto Rico, is taking his shot at Prairie Meadows.

“I like Iowa,” Roman said. “I’ve had success there in the past. Like everything, you have to work hard and show up every day and keep working. That’s the plan and that’s what I’m going to stick to.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Roman back at Fonner Park in 2023 when he’ll likely be back to defend his jockey’s title at the Grand Island track.

“If I get the opportunity to come back next year, I sure will,” Roman said. “I enjoyed the people and the horse racing fans. It’s heartwarming to be here. The weather was pretty mild. It’s been great. I have no complaints about anything. I’m very blessed to be doing what I love to do.”

Diamond Joe Stakes

The first ever Diamond Joe Stakes will be run Friday at Fonner Park.

The 1-mile, $20,000 race is for Nebraska-bred colts and geldings attracted a field of nine.

Yayasgotmoregame, a 5-year-old son of Loveofthegame and More Sun is the morning-line favorite at 3-1. Yayasgotmoregame has three wins in 13 career starts. Every one of his 13 races at Fonner Park for trainer Grady Thompson. Adrian Ramos will be aboard on Friday.

Kenhedotit, trained by Dalton Dieter and ridden by Cassidy Fletcher, is 5-2.

Ye Be Judged, trained by Marissa Black and ridden by Scott Bethke, is 4-1. Phlash Drive, trained by David C. Anderson and ridden by Jake Olesiak, is 5-1.

L B Gold and Report to Duty are both 6-1, Bartenders Mistake 8-1, PR Why Not and Chared are both 15-1.

The race is named after DIamond Joe, who in 2013 became the only Nebraska-bred to win the Bosselman Pump and Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes.

Hoofprints

— Friday’s post time is 4 p.m. Saturday’s will be the usual 1:30 p.m.