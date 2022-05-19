 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Roman wins jockey title at Fonner with 74 wins in 202 races

  Updated
Fonner Park (copy)
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO

It was May 7, Kentucky Derby Day, at Fonner Park. When the 10th race finished up, there were tacos available in the jockey’s room for all the riders courtesy of leading rider Kevin Roman.

Roman was on his way to Prairie Meadows and was going to miss the final two weeks of the Fonner Park meet, but the numbers said it all. Even with four days of racing left, Roman had wrapped up the jockey’s title with 74 wins. Aremando Martinez was second at that time with 49 wins, but neither Martinez or anybody else was going to catch Roman.

“I’m very, very grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given from all the trainers and owners,” Roman said. “I mean it’s a jockey’s dream.”

Roman put up some great numbers at Fonner with those 74 wins in 202 races. He also had 25 seconds and 25 thirds for a total of $367,280.

Many of those wins came for leading trainer Isai Gonzalez who ran away with that title. Gonzalez has 61 wins heading into the final two days of racing while David C. Anderson is second with 26.

Gonzalez has horses still at Fonner but has sent some to Iowa. Roman won on one of his horses over the weekend at Prairie Meadows.

“I’m grateful that Izzy gave me the opportunity at Fonner,” Roman said. “I knew in the past he’s been leading trainer so I knew I was going to win a handful of races, but I never expected to be this blessed.”

Roman also won some for other trainers. When an opportunity presented itself, Roman was ready to pounce.

“Just the right opportunities at the right time,” Roman said. “I knew like most of the jockeys that were here working all these other horses, I didn’t expect to ride those. Down the line they had to ride another mount and I got a shot on some of those horses and I got lucky. That’s how it’s been this year.”

Roman’s agent is Brett Birzer. That’s worked out well for him too.

“He’s sharp at his job,” Roman said. “He likes to win. We’re both young and hungry. We have goals that we want to achieve and we’re working hard towards those.”

Now Roman, who came to the United states seven years ago from Puerto Rico, is taking his shot at Prairie Meadows.

“I like Iowa,” Roman said. “I’ve had success there in the past. Like everything, you have to work hard and show up every day and keep working. That’s the plan and that’s what I’m going to stick to.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Roman back at Fonner Park in 2023 when he’ll likely be back to defend his jockey’s title at the Grand Island track.

“If I get the opportunity to come back next year, I sure will,” Roman said. “I enjoyed the people and the horse racing fans. It’s heartwarming to be here. The weather was pretty mild. It’s been great. I have no complaints about anything. I’m very blessed to be doing what I love to do.”

Diamond Joe Stakes

The first ever Diamond Joe Stakes will be run Friday at Fonner Park.

The 1-mile, $20,000 race is for Nebraska-bred colts and geldings attracted a field of nine.

Yayasgotmoregame, a 5-year-old son of Loveofthegame and More Sun is the morning-line favorite at 3-1. Yayasgotmoregame has three wins in 13 career starts. Every one of his 13 races at Fonner Park for trainer Grady Thompson. Adrian Ramos will be aboard on Friday.

Kenhedotit, trained by Dalton Dieter and ridden by Cassidy Fletcher, is 5-2.

Ye Be Judged, trained by Marissa Black and ridden by Scott Bethke, is 4-1. Phlash Drive, trained by David C. Anderson and ridden by Jake Olesiak, is 5-1.

L B Gold and Report to Duty are both 6-1, Bartenders Mistake 8-1, PR Why Not and Chared are both 15-1.

The race is named after DIamond Joe, who in 2013 became the only Nebraska-bred to win the Bosselman Pump and Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes.

Hoofprints

— Friday’s post time is 4 p.m. Saturday’s will be the usual 1:30 p.m.

Fonner Park Entries

Post time: 4 p.m.

First Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Wings Up (McNeil) 124 6-1

2, Water Patrol (Haar) 124 5-2

3, Renvyle (Fletcher) 124 15-1

4, Winners Luck (Ramos) 124 3-1

5, Dance Kingdom (Jude) 124 9-2

6, All Shacked Up (Bethke) 124 2-1

Second Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Nurse List (Ramos) 124 3-1

2, Jamacian Me Money (Olesiak) 124 4-1

3, Witchy Windsor (Luark) 124 6-1

4, Atoka Girl (Jude) 124 10-1

5, Miss Ellie’s Girl (McNeil) 124 15-1

6, Diva’s Diva (Bethke) 124 9-2

7, Prud as Punch (Fletcher) 124 7-2

Third Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Ryrysweetie (Fletcher) 124 3-1

2, Kilbarry Lady (Ramos) 124 7-2

3, Isabelle’s Joy (Haar) 124 9-2

4, Trepi’s Trpl Crown (Luark) 124 20-1

5, Lovesaflyin (Bethke) 124 12-1

6, Over Exposed (Jude) 124 5-2

7, Gold Pass (McNeil) 124 15-1

Fourth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Beta Capo Song (Ramos) 124 3-1

2, Gunslingers Legacy (Jude) 124 15-1

3, Slick It Up (Fletcher) 124 15-1

4, Blabimir (Olesiak) 124 6-1

5, Lion Heart Legend (Bethke) 124 9-5

6, Dave (Haar) 124 5-1

7, Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 5-2

Fifth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, R Voo’s Taboo (Fletcher) 124 6-1

2, Deacon Beacon (Luark) 124 15-1

3, Pacific Harbor (McNeil) 120 4-1

4, Bull Ring (Jude) 124 5-2

5, Downtown Brown (Ramos) 124 2-1

6, Pervasive (Bethk) 124 15-1

7, Jerry Time (Haar) 120 12-1

8, Pure Crystal (Olesiak, Cranwell, 124, 4-1

Sixth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, C & G (colts and geldings), One Mile.

1, Yayasgotmoregame (Ramos) 119 3-1

2, Ye Be Judged (Bethke) 121 4-1

3, L B Gold (McNeil) 119 6-1

4, Kenhedoit (Fletcher) 121 9-2

5, P R Why Not (Garnett) 119 15-1

6, Report to Duty (Haar) 119 6-1

7, Phlash Drive (Olesiak) 121 5-1

8, Bartenders Mistake (Jude) 119) 8-1

9, Chared (Luark) 119) 15-1

Monk’s Moneymakers

Note: Dedicated to my good friend, Steve Anderson, The Voice of Nebraska racing. We will always be reminded of your love of the horses, the fans, and all of the great people that make racing such a great sport. Your tremendous courage, knowledge, humor, friendship, and class will always serve as an inspiration....At the Races.

Race 1

1, No. 2, Water Patrol — Looked like a completely different horse last time, goes from route to sprint today.

2, No. 4, Winner’s Luck — Might find himself alone on the lead.

3, No. 6, All Shacked Up — Badly beaten by top choice as favorite last Friday, candidate to rebound.

Race 2

1, No. 1, Nurse List — Speedy Miss has the rail.

2, No. 6, Diva’s Diva — Has three career wins at Fonner.

3, No. 7, Prud as Punch — Ran third last race at boxcar odds.

Race 3

1, No. 6, Over Exposed — Stalks and scores.

2, No. 3, Isabelle’s Joy — Claimed last time out.

3, No. 1, Ryrysweetie — Has been in the money four times this meet.

Race 4

1, No. 7, Southern Mojo — Loves the four panel distance.

2, No. 5, Lion Heart Legend — Fonner debut was super impressive.

3, No. 1, Beta Capo Song — Very familiar with top choice.

Race 5

1, No. 4, Bull Ring — Has been routing in Oklahoma.

2, No. 5, Downtown Brown — Almost broke through last time.

3, No. 8, Pure Crystal — Dam was Rare Crystal, a super runner from the Cranwell barn.

Race 6

1, No. 1, Yayasgotmoregame — Tuned up for this with a decisive win against open company last week.

2, No. 2, Ye Be Judged — May benefit from the extra ground.

3, No. 7, Phlash Drive — Won this year’s Ogataul, looks to add the Diamond Joe.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 1, No. 2 Water Patrol

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 4, No. 6 Dave

$20 Play of the Day

Race 1, $10 Daily Double No. 2 Water Patrol with No. 1 Nurse List and No. 6 Diva’s Diva

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Jockey S 1st 2nd 3rd Total $

Kevin Roman 202 74 25 251 $367,280

Armando Martinez 245 49 53 398 $307,124

Jake L. Olesiak 244 42 36 29 $315,021

Adrian B. Ramos 237 30 45 31 $275,864

Dakota Wood 164 21 32 24 $146,637

Scott A. Bethke 191 20 16 21 $126,017

Bryan McNeil 181 16 19 29 $152,770

John Jude 194 14 17 33 $120,583

Nathan Haar 172 13 16 2 $105,883

Ken S. Tohill 125 7 19 24 $1,983

Trainers

Trainer S 1st 2nd 3rd Total $

Isai V. Gonzalez 170 61 25 19 $320,260

David C. Anderson 153 26 21 21 $208,778

Mark N. Hibdon 123 25 32 17 $161,913

Kelli Martinez 112 24 23 22 $157,998

Stetson Mitchell 182 23 29 24 $202,779

Gilbert W. Ecoffey 101 10 10 13 $75,121

Gregorio P. Rivera 51 10 10 4 $67,138

Jason Wise 36 10 6 4 $71,347

Mark Lemburg 61 9 6 8 $46,096

Marissa Black 92 7 17 12 $79,542

