Laurieann favored in the Swihart Stakes

  • 0
Fonner Park

Laurieann, shown running ahead to victory in the Runza Stakes a few weeks ago, is the favorite to win the Swihart Stakes at Fonner Park Saturday. (For the Independent/Ellis Collins)

It’s not hard to see why Laurieann is an even-money morning-line favorite heading into the 30th running of the $20,000 Al Swihart Memorial Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

Laurieann, ridden by leading jockey Kevin Roman and trained by leading trainer Isai Gonzalez, is a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred mare by Mucho Macho Man out of Guanahani, has been tough at Fonner Park.

After a second-place finish behind First Alternate in her first out here on March 13, Laurieann won an $11,000 allowance race by 8 1-2 lengths, then blew away the field in the Runza Stakes by 7 3-4th lengths on April 16.

But one of her top challengers will be Track Smart, ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by Mark Hibdon. who is 3-1 on the morning line. Hibdon just claimed Track Smart from Gonzalez just Sunday for $10,000.

“Where else can you claim a horse for $10,000 and get to run in a stake the next week,” Hibdon said. “We’re happy about that. When I claimed her I saw there weren’t very many nominations and we were hoping we could spin her right back into it.

“We didn’t know how she was going to come back, but she came back well. She came back strong.”

Goodnightloving, a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Fed Biz and Miss Victoriana, performed well in her last out, a 6-furlong race for $5,000 claimers where she finished second by a head. Trained by Gilbert Ecoffey and ridden by Bryan McNeil, Goodnightloving is 6-1 on the morning line.

With just six fillies and mares in the field, Hibdon thought it was worth a shot to run Track Smart right back in a week later.

“Why not go for it,” Hibdon said. “It’s a short field, and obviously Izzy’s horse is going to be tough to beat, but we’re going to give her a run for her money. I think she can.

“I think she’ll have a good shot. I don’t think she’ll embarrass us. I think she’ll run well. I was talking to Izzy about her this morning and he said she’s a pretty nice filly.”

David C. Anderson will send French Rose to the post at 5-1 on the morning line and Jake Olesiak on board. Five Roses Luna, trained by Jim Cranwell and ridden by Scott Bethke, is 10-1. First Alternate, trained by Stetson Mitchell and ridden by Adrian Ramos, won this race a year ago and is 12-1 on the morning line.

Hibdon said that the 12-1 line on First Alternate is going to come down on Saturday. First Alternate was the older filly or mare of the year at Fonner in 2021. Her luck hasn’t been quite as good this year with one win in four starts.

“It’s going to be a tough race,” Hibdon said. “I look for First Alternate to come back and run a good race too. She’ll be right there. She’s got a morning-line of 12-1 and I don’t think that’s what it’s going to be. I look for her to be right there at the wire.”

Coors Starter Allowance

The $10,000 Coors Starter Allowance will also be run on Saturday as the ninth race on the card with nine head scheduled to go to the post.

This 1 1-8 mile race is the longest of the year at Fonner and for horses that have started in a $5,000 claiming race or less in 2021 or 2022.

Laddie Boy, ridden by Roman and trained by Anderson, is the morning-line favorite at 5-2. Laddie Boy has won his last two at Fonner, including a 1 1-16th mile race April 23 that he won by 14 lengths.

Anderson’s Silver Maker is the second favorite with Olesiak on board at 7-2. Silver Maker has won two of his five races at Fonner this year.

Hoofprints

— The final four races of Friday’s card were canceled due to the muddy race track and an insufficient number of jockeys who wanted to ride.

“Once the wind began to blow and the clouds cleared, the racetrack dried out significantly before sunset. I expect the track to be rated fast on Saturday and we are expecting a terrific day of racing and watching and wagering on the Kentucky Derby,” said Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak.

— Ramos and Mitchell paired up to win the early daily double with Tap the Heart in the first and Wildcat Nation in the second.

Fonner Park Entries

Saturday’s

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Swingin’ Sam (Olesiak) 124 5-2

2, Matriculate (Jude) 124 3-1

3, Upperclassman (Roman) 124 2-1

4, Gone Preachin (Martinez) 124 15-1

5, Masterpiece Day (Ramos) 124 4-1

6, Jack With Seven (McNeil) 124 12-1

7, Hardworkcleanlivin (Haar) 124 10-1

Second Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Poverty Flats (Haar) 124 8-1

2, Ima Sunny Song (Bethke) 124 12-1

3, Calebs Tiger (Jude) 124 15-1

4, Woke Up Wild (Martinez) 124 6-1

5, Shady’s Turn (Roman) 124 2-1

6, Got Kramer (Olesiak) 124 5-2

7, Behold de Flame (Ramos) 124 12-1

8, Cantwaittograduate (McNeil) 124 7-2

Third Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Diva’s Diva (Bethke) 124 8-1

2, Witchy Windsor (Luark) 124 20-1

3, Asdrubal (Jude) 124 5-1

4, Dixie Delta (Chickeness) 124 15-1

5, Happy Issue (Olesiak) 124 1-1

6, Prud as Punch (McNeil) 124 15-1

7, Mitch’s Pins (Haar) 124 6-1

8, Kilbarry Lady (Ramos) 124 4-1

9, Ryrysweetie (Roman) 124 12-1

Fourth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Laurieann (Roman) 124 1-1

2, French Rose (Olesiak) 124 5-1

3, Track Smart (Martinez) 121 3-1

4, Goodnightloving (McNeil) 119 6-1

5, First Alternate (Ramos) 124 12-1

6, Five Roses Luna (Bethke) 119 10-1

Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Young Phillip (Bethke) 124 9-2

2, Theboyfromjersey (Martinez) 124 7-2

3, Herbie (Haar) 124 5-1

4, Danz a Rebel (McNeil) 124 15-1

5, Outrun the Posse (Ramos) 124 2-1

6, Beau Gosse (Jude) 124 10-1

7, Tick Tack Mo (Olesiak) 124 15-1

8, Dare Felix, Chickeness) 124 15-1

9, Pierpont (Roman) 124 5-2

Sixth Race, $9,680, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Miss Mead (Haar) 124 9-2

2, Hold Fast Kat (McNeil) 124 30-1

3, Trepi’s Trpl Crown (Luark) 124 20-1

4, Jamacian Me Money (Bethke) 124 12-1

5, Possibly in Love (Martinez) 124 8-1

6, Zibby Too (Roman) 124 2-1

7, Joy Forever (Jude) 124 8-1

8, Mayzee (Olesiak) 124 3-1

9, Gogetmbugs (Ramos) 124 6-1

Seventh Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Jagged Arrow (Martinez) 124 3-1

2, Machos Vision (Ramos) 124 6-1

3, Over Exposed (Jude) 124 10-1

4, Isabelle’s Joy (Haar) 124 6-1

5, Our Petunia (Roman) 124 8-1

6, Untethered Soul (Olesiak) 124 4-1

7, S C Angel (McNeil) 124 5-1

8, Milli Starr (Luark) 124 30-1

9, Nurse List (Chickeness) 124 15-1

10, Taylor’s Beauty (Bethke) 124 12-1

Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, War Eagle’s Return (Luark) 124 6-1

2, West Coast Broker (Roman) 124 5-1

3, Mayhawk (Martinez) 124 12-1

4, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 8-1

5, Light Bound Bid (Jude) 124 4-1

6, Astonishing Tweet (Olesiak) 124 12-1

7, Yodelers Way (Bethke) 124 9-2

8, King of Anything (Haar) 124 3-1

9, Deja Crew (McNeil) 124 20-1

10, Green Card (Chickeness) 124 20-1

Ninth Race, $10,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 4 yo’s & up, One And One Eighth Miles.

1, Gold Note (Bethke) 122 9-2

2, Goose Drank Wine (Jude) 124 10-1

3, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 122 7-2

4, Plumbago (Martinez) 120 5-1

5, Bubbas Dixie (Ramos) 122 6-1

6, Laddie Boy (Roman) 124 5-2

7, Holiday Joke (Chickeness) 124 12-1

8, Knowyouroptions (McNeil) 120 8-1

9, Thetrashmanscoming (Haar) 124 30-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 3, Upperclassman — Will have company on the front end, but is definitely the horse to beat.

2, No. 1, Swingin’ Sam — Back-to-back dominating wins.

3, No. 7, Hardworkcleanlivin — Stellar local record.

Race 2

1, No. 4, Woke Up Wild — Looking for a price in a wide-open race.

2, No. 8, Cantwaitograduate — Common feeling in May.

3, No. 5, Shady’s Turn — Roman lands here.

Race 3

1, No. 5, Happy Issue — Two strong races leading up to today.

2, No. 9, Ryrysweetie — The main danger.

3, No. 4, Dixie Delta — 17-career wins for veteran mare.

Race 4

1, No. 1, Laurieann — Her win in the Runza Stakes was awesome!

2, No. 4, Goodnightloving — Should be making up ground in the stretch.

3, No. 3, Track Smart — Extra half-furlong may not be to her liking.

Race 5

1, No. 9, Pierpoint — Won easily here on 4/24, choice to repeat today.

2, No. 2, Theboyfromjersey — Layoff is a concern, talented enough to win.

3, No. 5, Outrun the Posse — Nice win off long layoff last time, gets preferred distance today.

Race 6

1, No. 6, Zibby Too — Smashed a similar field last race.

2, No. 8, Mayzee — Bullet work on her tab this week.

3, No. 9, Gogetmbugs — Seems to either win or loses badly.

Race 7

1, No. 1, Jagged Arrow — Speed and the rail.

2, No. 4, Isabelle’s Joy — Top choice only beat her by a length last time.

3, No. 5, Our Petunia — Likes the distance.

Race 8

1, No. 8, King of Anything — No Pierpoint to deal with in here.

2, No. 2, West Coast Banker — Has been facing tougher competition.

3, No. 7, Yodeler’s Way — Likes minor awards.

Race 9

1, No. 6, Laddie Boy — Classy old guy won by 14 lengths last race.

2, No. 1, Gold Note — Has had success routing.

3, No. 3, Silver Maker — Bred to run this long, might be tough in here.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 9, No. 6 Laddie Boy

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 8, No. 3 Mayhawk

$20 Play of the Day

Race 3, $20 Exacta No. 5 Happy Issue over No. 9 Ryrysweetie

Kentucky Derby Picks

This race is always tough, but this year’s Run for the Roses is a real doozy, because of how deep the quality is for this generation.

I could make a case for eight of the twenty entrants to win this, and wouldn’t be confident that I picked the winner, but here’s my pick for the first jewel of what should be a memorable 2022 Triple Crown.

1, No. 12, Taiba — There’s four Beyer speed ratings in this field of 100 or better, this colt has two of them. The biggest knock on him is he’s only ran two times. My thought on that is he might be ready to give us his best performance yet, having the veteran Mike Smith in the irons only increases his chances for victory.

2, No. 5, Smile Happy — Last year’s Juvenile Champion has gone under the radar this season with two runner-up finishes in Derby prep races. But, those prep races were not the goal, the Derby was the goal all the time. He looked great winning the Juvenile at this very racetrack. Hometown rider in Corey Lanerie and a generous 20 to 1 on the Morning Line.

3, No. 3, Epicenter — Has beaten Smile Happy, Zandan, Zozos, and Pioneer of Medina in prep races this year, a serious race horse for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

4, No. 7, Crown Pride — If you follow International racing, you are aware of the great year Japanese horses have had around the globe. Don’t be shocked to see this guy in front halfway down the stretch, and he could prove very very hard to catch.

Longshot, No. 8, Charge It — -Lightly raced, was green coming down the stretch to run second in Florida Derby, but the son of Tapit is bred for the distance, and in the capable hands of Todd Pletcher could certainly put it together on the first Saturday in May.

The Greek's Picks

Race 1

First: No. 3, Upperclassman — Daily double play

Second: No. 5, Masterpiece Day — Could be his Day

Third: No. 1, Swingin’ Sam — On a Roll

Race 2

First: No. 5, Shadys Turn — Wire to Wire

Second: No. 2, I’ma Sunny Song — Music to my ears

Third: No. 6, Got Kramer — Contender

Race 3

First: No. 5, Happy Issue — Odds on Favorite

Second: No. 7, Mitch’s Pins — 4 wide last time

Third: No. 8, Kibarry Lady — Outta Mitchell Barn

Race 4

First: No. 1, Laurieann — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 3, Track Smart — 2nd in Bold Accent

Third: No. 6, Five Roses Luna — Will be Closing

Race 5

First: No. 3, Herbie — Husker Time

Second: No. 9, Pierpont — By Yankee Gentleman

Third: No. 5, Outrun The Posse — Outta Donlin Jr. Stable

Race 6

First: No. 6, Zibby Too — Let it Ride

Second: No. 7, Joy Forever — Always in top 5

Third: No. 8, Mayzee — Cranwell could have her ready

Race 7

First: No. 6, Untethered Soul- Wiseguy Play

Second: No. 1 Jagged Arrow - Ready to aim at these again

Third: No. 4 Isabelle’s Joy- By Kittens Joy

Race 8

First: No. 8, King of Anything — Good Luck Max

Second: No. 4, Hyper Drive — Can be a threat

Third: No. 2, West Coast Broker — Improving

Race 9

First: No. 6, Laddie Boy — Won by 14 last time

Second: No. 5, Bubbas Dixie — Just won going 1 1/16 th

Third: No. 4, Plumbago — Likes the Distance

Fourth: No. 1, Gold Note — Just Claimed

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 1, Laurieann in 4th race

Gus’s Longshot

No. 8. Knowyouroptions in the 9th race

Kentucky Derby

No. 16, Cyber knife

No. 6, Messier

No. 3 Epicenter

No. 19, Zozos

Bio Box

First Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Tap the Heart, Ramos 3 1-1 1-3 1-4 1-4 3/4 1.40

4 Angie’s Revrac, Bethke 5 3-1 2-4 2-5 2-1 1/2 3.40

1 Prairie Fireball, Jude 2 2-hd 3-1 1/2 3-5 3-9 1/2 23.30

2 One Hot Redhead, Olesiak 4 4-1/2 4-2 4-hd 4-3 1/2 7.60

3 Crimson T., Chickeness 1 6 5-3 5-8 5-12 30.60

6 Social Elizabeth, Martinez 6 5-1 1/2 6 6 6 1.40

$2 Mutuels:

5 Tap the Heart $4.80 $2.80 $2.60

4 Angie’s Revrac $3.60 $2.60

1 Prairie Fireball $4.80

Exacta (5-4), $8.00; Trifecta (5-4-1), $24.45

Time: :24.80 :49.40 1:03.20 1:17.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Filly 2019, by Cupid - Rubicon by Mineshaft. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Cheryl Prudhomme & Dr. Michael Gallivan.

Second Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Wildcat Nation, Ramos 5 3-5 2-2 2-5 1-5 1/4 .90

3 Hot Artie, Martinez 1 1-1 1-3 1-1 1/2 2-7 1/2 2.40

5 Prairie Squall, Roman 2 2-3 3-7 3-3 3-3/4 3.20

1 Papa Joe, Chickeness 6 6 5-10 5 4-3 16.50

4 The Greatest Eagle, Jude 4 4-hd 4-2 4-1 5 10.90

2 Forgery, Bethke 3 5-4 6 6-99 6-99 21.10

$2 Mutuels:

6 Wildcat Nation $3.80 $2.40 $2.10

3 Hot Artie $2.80 $2.10

5 Prairie Squall $2.20

Daily Double (5-6), $12.40; Exacta (6-3), $4.50; Trifecta (6-3-5), $4.05

Time: :24.40 :47.80 1:01.40 1:14.40. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Colt 2018, by Runhappy - Tarty to the Party by Speightstown. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Kathryn Nikkel & Pegasus Stud LLC.

Third Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

7 Cold Snack Thirty, Chickeness 2 2-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-nk 7.20

6 Most Amusing, Olesiak 5 4-3 3-1 1/2 2-3/4 1.80

2 Thegreatgeneration, Ramos 1 1-1/2 2-1 3-3 1/2 27.60

4 Euramaster, Jude 4 5-4 5-4 4-1 3/4 2.70

3 Gone Paradise, Roman 3 3-hd 4-1 5-3/4 2.80

1 Born Again George, Bethke 7 7 7 6-nk 8.20

5 Jomo, Martinez 6 6-2 6-hd 7 12.60

$2 Mutuels:

7 Cold Snack Thirty $16.40 $6.40 $3.80

6 Most Amusing $3.60 $3.00

2 Thegreatgeneration $11.20

Exacta (7-6), $70.10; Superfecta (7-6-2-4), $286.30; Trifecta (7-6-2), $296.75

Time: :23 :34.60 :47. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2014, by Backtalk - Passeporta by Rockport Harbor. Owner: Jason Crabtree. Trainer: Thomsen, Paula. Breeder: Lynn Jones.

Claimed: Gone Paradise

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Copyright 2022 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.

