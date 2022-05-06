Laurieann favored in the Swihart Stakes

It’s not hard to see why Laurieann is an even-money morning-line favorite heading into the 30th running of the $20,000 Al Swihart Memorial Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

Laurieann, ridden by leading jockey Kevin Roman and trained by leading trainer Isai Gonzalez, is a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred mare by Mucho Macho Man out of Guanahani, has been tough at Fonner Park.

After a second-place finish behind First Alternate in her first out here on March 13, Laurieann won an $11,000 allowance race by 8 1-2 lengths, then blew away the field in the Runza Stakes by 7 3-4th lengths on April 16.

But one of her top challengers will be Track Smart, ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by Mark Hibdon. who is 3-1 on the morning line. Hibdon just claimed Track Smart from Gonzalez just Sunday for $10,000.

“Where else can you claim a horse for $10,000 and get to run in a stake the next week,” Hibdon said. “We’re happy about that. When I claimed her I saw there weren’t very many nominations and we were hoping we could spin her right back into it.

“We didn’t know how she was going to come back, but she came back well. She came back strong.”

Goodnightloving, a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Fed Biz and Miss Victoriana, performed well in her last out, a 6-furlong race for $5,000 claimers where she finished second by a head. Trained by Gilbert Ecoffey and ridden by Bryan McNeil, Goodnightloving is 6-1 on the morning line.

With just six fillies and mares in the field, Hibdon thought it was worth a shot to run Track Smart right back in a week later.

“Why not go for it,” Hibdon said. “It’s a short field, and obviously Izzy’s horse is going to be tough to beat, but we’re going to give her a run for her money. I think she can.

“I think she’ll have a good shot. I don’t think she’ll embarrass us. I think she’ll run well. I was talking to Izzy about her this morning and he said she’s a pretty nice filly.”

David C. Anderson will send French Rose to the post at 5-1 on the morning line and Jake Olesiak on board. Five Roses Luna, trained by Jim Cranwell and ridden by Scott Bethke, is 10-1. First Alternate, trained by Stetson Mitchell and ridden by Adrian Ramos, won this race a year ago and is 12-1 on the morning line.

Hibdon said that the 12-1 line on First Alternate is going to come down on Saturday. First Alternate was the older filly or mare of the year at Fonner in 2021. Her luck hasn’t been quite as good this year with one win in four starts.

“It’s going to be a tough race,” Hibdon said. “I look for First Alternate to come back and run a good race too. She’ll be right there. She’s got a morning-line of 12-1 and I don’t think that’s what it’s going to be. I look for her to be right there at the wire.”

Coors Starter Allowance

The $10,000 Coors Starter Allowance will also be run on Saturday as the ninth race on the card with nine head scheduled to go to the post.

This 1 1-8 mile race is the longest of the year at Fonner and for horses that have started in a $5,000 claiming race or less in 2021 or 2022.

Laddie Boy, ridden by Roman and trained by Anderson, is the morning-line favorite at 5-2. Laddie Boy has won his last two at Fonner, including a 1 1-16th mile race April 23 that he won by 14 lengths.

Anderson’s Silver Maker is the second favorite with Olesiak on board at 7-2. Silver Maker has won two of his five races at Fonner this year.

Hoofprints

— The final four races of Friday’s card were canceled due to the muddy race track and an insufficient number of jockeys who wanted to ride.

“Once the wind began to blow and the clouds cleared, the racetrack dried out significantly before sunset. I expect the track to be rated fast on Saturday and we are expecting a terrific day of racing and watching and wagering on the Kentucky Derby,” said Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak.

— Ramos and Mitchell paired up to win the early daily double with Tap the Heart in the first and Wildcat Nation in the second.