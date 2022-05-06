Laurieann favored in the Swihart Stakes

Fonner Park Entries
Saturday’s
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Swingin’ Sam (Olesiak) 124 5-2
2, Matriculate (Jude) 124 3-1
3, Upperclassman (Roman) 124 2-1
4, Gone Preachin (Martinez) 124 15-1
5, Masterpiece Day (Ramos) 124 4-1
6, Jack With Seven (McNeil) 124 12-1
7, Hardworkcleanlivin (Haar) 124 10-1
Second Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Poverty Flats (Haar) 124 8-1
2, Ima Sunny Song (Bethke) 124 12-1
3, Calebs Tiger (Jude) 124 15-1
4, Woke Up Wild (Martinez) 124 6-1
5, Shady’s Turn (Roman) 124 2-1
6, Got Kramer (Olesiak) 124 5-2
7, Behold de Flame (Ramos) 124 12-1
8, Cantwaittograduate (McNeil) 124 7-2
Third Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Diva’s Diva (Bethke) 124 8-1
2, Witchy Windsor (Luark) 124 20-1
3, Asdrubal (Jude) 124 5-1
4, Dixie Delta (Chickeness) 124 15-1
5, Happy Issue (Olesiak) 124 1-1
6, Prud as Punch (McNeil) 124 15-1
7, Mitch’s Pins (Haar) 124 6-1
8, Kilbarry Lady (Ramos) 124 4-1
9, Ryrysweetie (Roman) 124 12-1
Fourth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Laurieann (Roman) 124 1-1
2, French Rose (Olesiak) 124 5-1
3, Track Smart (Martinez) 121 3-1
4, Goodnightloving (McNeil) 119 6-1
5, First Alternate (Ramos) 124 12-1
6, Five Roses Luna (Bethke) 119 10-1
Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Young Phillip (Bethke) 124 9-2
2, Theboyfromjersey (Martinez) 124 7-2
3, Herbie (Haar) 124 5-1
4, Danz a Rebel (McNeil) 124 15-1
5, Outrun the Posse (Ramos) 124 2-1
6, Beau Gosse (Jude) 124 10-1
7, Tick Tack Mo (Olesiak) 124 15-1
8, Dare Felix, Chickeness) 124 15-1
9, Pierpont (Roman) 124 5-2
Sixth Race, $9,680, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Miss Mead (Haar) 124 9-2
2, Hold Fast Kat (McNeil) 124 30-1
3, Trepi’s Trpl Crown (Luark) 124 20-1
4, Jamacian Me Money (Bethke) 124 12-1
5, Possibly in Love (Martinez) 124 8-1
6, Zibby Too (Roman) 124 2-1
7, Joy Forever (Jude) 124 8-1
8, Mayzee (Olesiak) 124 3-1
9, Gogetmbugs (Ramos) 124 6-1
Seventh Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Jagged Arrow (Martinez) 124 3-1
2, Machos Vision (Ramos) 124 6-1
3, Over Exposed (Jude) 124 10-1
4, Isabelle’s Joy (Haar) 124 6-1
5, Our Petunia (Roman) 124 8-1
6, Untethered Soul (Olesiak) 124 4-1
7, S C Angel (McNeil) 124 5-1
8, Milli Starr (Luark) 124 30-1
9, Nurse List (Chickeness) 124 15-1
10, Taylor’s Beauty (Bethke) 124 12-1
Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, War Eagle’s Return (Luark) 124 6-1
2, West Coast Broker (Roman) 124 5-1
3, Mayhawk (Martinez) 124 12-1
4, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 8-1
5, Light Bound Bid (Jude) 124 4-1
6, Astonishing Tweet (Olesiak) 124 12-1
7, Yodelers Way (Bethke) 124 9-2
8, King of Anything (Haar) 124 3-1
9, Deja Crew (McNeil) 124 20-1
10, Green Card (Chickeness) 124 20-1
Ninth Race, $10,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 4 yo’s & up, One And One Eighth Miles.
1, Gold Note (Bethke) 122 9-2
2, Goose Drank Wine (Jude) 124 10-1
3, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 122 7-2
4, Plumbago (Martinez) 120 5-1
5, Bubbas Dixie (Ramos) 122 6-1
6, Laddie Boy (Roman) 124 5-2
7, Holiday Joke (Chickeness) 124 12-1
8, Knowyouroptions (McNeil) 120 8-1
9, Thetrashmanscoming (Haar) 124 30-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 3, Upperclassman — Will have company on the front end, but is definitely the horse to beat.
2, No. 1, Swingin’ Sam — Back-to-back dominating wins.
3, No. 7, Hardworkcleanlivin — Stellar local record.
Race 2
1, No. 4, Woke Up Wild — Looking for a price in a wide-open race.
2, No. 8, Cantwaitograduate — Common feeling in May.
3, No. 5, Shady’s Turn — Roman lands here.
Race 3
1, No. 5, Happy Issue — Two strong races leading up to today.
2, No. 9, Ryrysweetie — The main danger.
3, No. 4, Dixie Delta — 17-career wins for veteran mare.
Race 4
1, No. 1, Laurieann — Her win in the Runza Stakes was awesome!
2, No. 4, Goodnightloving — Should be making up ground in the stretch.
3, No. 3, Track Smart — Extra half-furlong may not be to her liking.
Race 5
1, No. 9, Pierpoint — Won easily here on 4/24, choice to repeat today.
2, No. 2, Theboyfromjersey — Layoff is a concern, talented enough to win.
3, No. 5, Outrun the Posse — Nice win off long layoff last time, gets preferred distance today.
Race 6
1, No. 6, Zibby Too — Smashed a similar field last race.
2, No. 8, Mayzee — Bullet work on her tab this week.
3, No. 9, Gogetmbugs — Seems to either win or loses badly.
Race 7
1, No. 1, Jagged Arrow — Speed and the rail.
2, No. 4, Isabelle’s Joy — Top choice only beat her by a length last time.
3, No. 5, Our Petunia — Likes the distance.
Race 8
1, No. 8, King of Anything — No Pierpoint to deal with in here.
2, No. 2, West Coast Banker — Has been facing tougher competition.
3, No. 7, Yodeler’s Way — Likes minor awards.
Race 9
1, No. 6, Laddie Boy — Classy old guy won by 14 lengths last race.
2, No. 1, Gold Note — Has had success routing.
3, No. 3, Silver Maker — Bred to run this long, might be tough in here.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 9, No. 6 Laddie Boy
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 8, No. 3 Mayhawk
$20 Play of the Day
Race 3, $20 Exacta No. 5 Happy Issue over No. 9 Ryrysweetie
Kentucky Derby Picks
This race is always tough, but this year’s Run for the Roses is a real doozy, because of how deep the quality is for this generation.
I could make a case for eight of the twenty entrants to win this, and wouldn’t be confident that I picked the winner, but here’s my pick for the first jewel of what should be a memorable 2022 Triple Crown.
1, No. 12, Taiba — There’s four Beyer speed ratings in this field of 100 or better, this colt has two of them. The biggest knock on him is he’s only ran two times. My thought on that is he might be ready to give us his best performance yet, having the veteran Mike Smith in the irons only increases his chances for victory.
2, No. 5, Smile Happy — Last year’s Juvenile Champion has gone under the radar this season with two runner-up finishes in Derby prep races. But, those prep races were not the goal, the Derby was the goal all the time. He looked great winning the Juvenile at this very racetrack. Hometown rider in Corey Lanerie and a generous 20 to 1 on the Morning Line.
3, No. 3, Epicenter — Has beaten Smile Happy, Zandan, Zozos, and Pioneer of Medina in prep races this year, a serious race horse for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.
4, No. 7, Crown Pride — If you follow International racing, you are aware of the great year Japanese horses have had around the globe. Don’t be shocked to see this guy in front halfway down the stretch, and he could prove very very hard to catch.
Longshot, No. 8, Charge It — -Lightly raced, was green coming down the stretch to run second in Florida Derby, but the son of Tapit is bred for the distance, and in the capable hands of Todd Pletcher could certainly put it together on the first Saturday in May.
The Greek's Picks
Race 1
First: No. 3, Upperclassman — Daily double play
Second: No. 5, Masterpiece Day — Could be his Day
Third: No. 1, Swingin’ Sam — On a Roll
Race 2
First: No. 5, Shadys Turn — Wire to Wire
Second: No. 2, I’ma Sunny Song — Music to my ears
Third: No. 6, Got Kramer — Contender
Race 3
First: No. 5, Happy Issue — Odds on Favorite
Second: No. 7, Mitch’s Pins — 4 wide last time
Third: No. 8, Kibarry Lady — Outta Mitchell Barn
Race 4
First: No. 1, Laurieann — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 3, Track Smart — 2nd in Bold Accent
Third: No. 6, Five Roses Luna — Will be Closing
Race 5
First: No. 3, Herbie — Husker Time
Second: No. 9, Pierpont — By Yankee Gentleman
Third: No. 5, Outrun The Posse — Outta Donlin Jr. Stable
Race 6
First: No. 6, Zibby Too — Let it Ride
Second: No. 7, Joy Forever — Always in top 5
Third: No. 8, Mayzee — Cranwell could have her ready
Race 7
First: No. 6, Untethered Soul- Wiseguy Play
Second: No. 1 Jagged Arrow - Ready to aim at these again
Third: No. 4 Isabelle’s Joy- By Kittens Joy
Race 8
First: No. 8, King of Anything — Good Luck Max
Second: No. 4, Hyper Drive — Can be a threat
Third: No. 2, West Coast Broker — Improving
Race 9
First: No. 6, Laddie Boy — Won by 14 last time
Second: No. 5, Bubbas Dixie — Just won going 1 1/16 th
Third: No. 4, Plumbago — Likes the Distance
Fourth: No. 1, Gold Note — Just Claimed
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 1, Laurieann in 4th race
Gus’s Longshot
No. 8. Knowyouroptions in the 9th race
Kentucky Derby
No. 16, Cyber knife
No. 6, Messier
No. 3 Epicenter
No. 19, Zozos
Bio Box
First Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Tap the Heart, Ramos 3 1-1 1-3 1-4 1-4 3/4 1.40
4 Angie’s Revrac, Bethke 5 3-1 2-4 2-5 2-1 1/2 3.40
1 Prairie Fireball, Jude 2 2-hd 3-1 1/2 3-5 3-9 1/2 23.30
2 One Hot Redhead, Olesiak 4 4-1/2 4-2 4-hd 4-3 1/2 7.60
3 Crimson T., Chickeness 1 6 5-3 5-8 5-12 30.60
6 Social Elizabeth, Martinez 6 5-1 1/2 6 6 6 1.40
$2 Mutuels:
5 Tap the Heart $4.80 $2.80 $2.60
4 Angie’s Revrac $3.60 $2.60
1 Prairie Fireball $4.80
Exacta (5-4), $8.00; Trifecta (5-4-1), $24.45
Time: :24.80 :49.40 1:03.20 1:17.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Filly 2019, by Cupid - Rubicon by Mineshaft. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Cheryl Prudhomme & Dr. Michael Gallivan.
Second Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Wildcat Nation, Ramos 5 3-5 2-2 2-5 1-5 1/4 .90
3 Hot Artie, Martinez 1 1-1 1-3 1-1 1/2 2-7 1/2 2.40
5 Prairie Squall, Roman 2 2-3 3-7 3-3 3-3/4 3.20
1 Papa Joe, Chickeness 6 6 5-10 5 4-3 16.50
4 The Greatest Eagle, Jude 4 4-hd 4-2 4-1 5 10.90
2 Forgery, Bethke 3 5-4 6 6-99 6-99 21.10
$2 Mutuels:
6 Wildcat Nation $3.80 $2.40 $2.10
3 Hot Artie $2.80 $2.10
5 Prairie Squall $2.20
Daily Double (5-6), $12.40; Exacta (6-3), $4.50; Trifecta (6-3-5), $4.05
Time: :24.40 :47.80 1:01.40 1:14.40. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Colt 2018, by Runhappy - Tarty to the Party by Speightstown. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Kathryn Nikkel & Pegasus Stud LLC.
Third Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
7 Cold Snack Thirty, Chickeness 2 2-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-nk 7.20
6 Most Amusing, Olesiak 5 4-3 3-1 1/2 2-3/4 1.80
2 Thegreatgeneration, Ramos 1 1-1/2 2-1 3-3 1/2 27.60
4 Euramaster, Jude 4 5-4 5-4 4-1 3/4 2.70
3 Gone Paradise, Roman 3 3-hd 4-1 5-3/4 2.80
1 Born Again George, Bethke 7 7 7 6-nk 8.20
5 Jomo, Martinez 6 6-2 6-hd 7 12.60
$2 Mutuels:
7 Cold Snack Thirty $16.40 $6.40 $3.80
6 Most Amusing $3.60 $3.00
2 Thegreatgeneration $11.20
Exacta (7-6), $70.10; Superfecta (7-6-2-4), $286.30; Trifecta (7-6-2), $296.75
Time: :23 :34.60 :47. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2014, by Backtalk - Passeporta by Rockport Harbor. Owner: Jason Crabtree. Trainer: Thomsen, Paula. Breeder: Lynn Jones.
Claimed: Gone Paradise
Attendance:
Handle: $0
Copyright 2022 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.