Lemons Is Gone wins Pepsi Stakes

Saturday results
First Race, Purse $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Honeyfromthesouth, Martinez 4 1-2 1-2 1-1 1.20
3 Proudly Fought, Ramos 1 4-hd 3-hd 2-2 3/4 6.10
4 Lovesaflyin, Bethke 2 3-1 1/2 2-3 3-2 1/2 4.50
2 Fashion Fact, Olesiak 5 2-1 4-1 1/2 4-ns 2.10
5 Soybean, Fackler 3 5-4 5-8 5-9 14.70
6 Facing North, Haar 6 6 6 6 13.30
$2 Mutuels:
1 Honeyfromthesouth $4.40 $3.60 $2.40
3 Proudly Fought $5.00 $3.20
4 Lovesaflyin $3.60
Exacta (1-3), $8.70; Trifecta (1-3-4), $13.85
Time: :23 :35.20 :47.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2016, by Fed Biz - Brilliant Autumn by Yes It’s True. Owner: Landis Stables LLC. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Lantern Hill Farm.
Second Race, Purse $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
7 Zibby Too, Fackler 6 7 4-1 3-2 1-1 1/2 3.90
6 Miss Justice, Haar 5 5-4 3-1 1/2 1-1 2-1 18.30
5 Platte Girl, Ramos 1 2-1 1-hd 2-1 3-1 1/4 .80
2 Bee Merry, Ziegler 3 4-1/2 5-1 5-1 1/2 4-1 1/4 4.90
1 Priceless Miracle, Bethke 4 1-1 2-hd 4-1 1/2 5-1 1/2 8.90
3 Bulls Eye Betty, Herman 7 6-1/2 7 6-3 6-6 1/4 31.60
4 P R Gold Play, Olesiak 2 3-hd 6-2 7 7 6.60
$2 Mutuels:
8 Zibby Too $9.80 $5.40 $2.60
7 Miss Justice $13.60 $5.40
5 Platte Girl $2.20
Daily Double (1-8), $22.80; Exacta (8-7), $50.80; Superfecta (8-7-5-2), $22.50; Trifecta (8-7-5), $62.10
Time: :24.20 :50 1:03.40 1:18. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by El Caballo - Reel Dedicated by Reel On Reel. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Roger Pelster & Garald Wayne Wollesen.
Late Scratches: U Remember
Third Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Pack’n Iron, Fackler 8 7-2 3-1/2 2-1/2 1-nk 2.20
7 The Franchise, Haar 1 3-hd 2-2 1-1 1/2 2-3 5.40
4 Shattered Dreams, Olesiak 6 5-1 4-4 3-6 3-3 3/4 4.80
5 Heros Don’t Die, Ramos 4 6-1/2 6-4 4-3 4-4 20.70
8 Last Call Leroy, Eads 7 8 8 5-hd 5-7 3/4 2.80
2 Ryders Ghost, McNeil 3 2-hd 5-2 7-5 6-10 1/4 9.60
1 Wicked Empire, Martinez 2 1-3 1-1/2 6-hd 7-6 1/2 5.80
3 Louie’s Dream, Bethke 5 4-4 7-hd 8 8 22.00
$2 Mutuels:
6 Pack’n Iron $6.40 $4.20 $2.80
7 The Franchise $5.20 $3.60
4 Shattered Dreams $3.20
Exacta (6-7), $15.60; Superfecta (6-7-4-5), $48.18; Trifecta (6-7-4), $24.95
Time: :24.20 :49.20 1:03 1:17.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Astrology - Derek’s Girl by Brother Derek. Owner: No Empty Seats Stable. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Richard Forbush.
Fourth Race, Purse $9,500, SOC $15,000-$7,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Princess Trina, Martinez 1 1-1 1-2 1-4 1-1 1/2 1.40
4 Ransomed, Fackler 2 4-2 3-3 2-1/2 2-2 2.80
5 Miss Rules, Eads 7 7 7 5-1 1/2 3-2 1/2 18.00
1 Unlawful Assembly, McNeil 3 3-hd 4-hd 4-2 4-1 6.50
7 Lady Lex, Bethke 4 2-3 2-1 1/2 3-2 5-1 3.00
3 Dame Dangerous, Ziegler 6 5-1 6-1 6-2 6-2 3/4 22.60
6 Over Exposed, Ramos 5 6-3 5-4 7 7 11.90
$2 Mutuels:
2 Princess Trina $4.80 $3.00 $2.60
4 Ransomed $3.40 $2.60
5 Miss Rules $5.00
Exacta (2-4), $6.90; Superfecta (2-4-5-1), $19.27; Trifecta (2-4-5), $41.35; Pic 3 (8-6-2), $19.05
Time: :23.80 :47.60 1:01.20 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by Congrats - Timuquana by Smart Strike. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Donald R. Dizney, LLC.
Fifth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Awesome Pegasus, Bethke 4 1-hd 1-hd 1-3 1-3 4.20
4 Ticker, Martinez 9 7-3 6-4 2-1/2 2-4 3/4 3.00
6 Texas Fugitive, Haar 8 9-8 7-5 6-4 3-1/2 6.80
7 Nurse Katie, Fackler 6 5-2 5-1/2 5-3 4-1 1/4 16.80
5 Sassy Sapphire, Ramos 3 4-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 4-1 5-2 1/2 11.00
9 Home Early Shirley, Ziegler 5 3-3 2-2 3-hd 6-5 2.30
8 Holiday Chimes, Olesiak 2 2-1 1/2 3-1/2 7-2 7-1 1/2 11.60
10 Gram’z Diamond, Herman 7 8-1 8-10 8-15 8-16 1/4 29.90
3 Hot Habanero, Luark 1 6-1/2 10 9-5 9-10 1/2 16.20
2 Maffia’s Best, McNeil 10 10 9-4 10 10 19.60
$2 Mutuels:
1 Awesome Pegasus $10.40 $4.60 $3.60
4 Ticker $3.60 $2.80
6 Texas Fugitive $4.00
Exacta (1-4), $21.70; Superfecta (1-4-6-7), $35.51; Trifecta (1-4-6), $40.80; Pic 3 (6-2-1), $19.20; Pic 4 (8-6-2-1), $118.05; Pic 5 (1-8-6-2-1), $320.25
Time: :24.20 :49.80 1:04.20 1:17.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2014, by Fusaichi Pegasus - Aashu by Squadron Leader. Owner: Troy A. Bethke. Trainer: Bethke, Troy A.. Breeder: Dr. Mohamed El Deeb.
Sixth Race, Purse $15,400, Stakes, 3 yo, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Lemons Is Gone, Olesiak 1 2-1/2 2-3 2-3 1-1/2 1.50
1 Sennebec Summer, McNeil 2 1-2 1-4 1-1 1/2 2-3 3.80
2 Ultra Cordial, Ramos 6 6-1/2 6-2 5-4 3-1 1/4 22.50
8 Miss Chit, Haar 4 5-4 3-1 4-1 4-1 1/2 5.50
7 Street Ringer, Eads 5 4-2 4-hd 3-1 5-6 17.10
5 Avabell, Fackler 3 3-1 5-3 6-5 6-1/2 11.30
4 Miss Magdalena, Martinez 7 7-8 7-18 7-25 7-50 1/2 3.50
6 She Glitters, Bethke 8 8 8 8 8 14.60
$2 Mutuels:
3 Lemons Is Gone $5.00 $2.80 $2.80
1 Sennebec Summer $4.20 $3.60
2 Ultra Cordial $7.00
Exacta (3-1), $11.40; Superfecta (3-1-2-8), $59.84; Trifecta (3-1-2), $39.40; Pic 3 (2-1-3), $16.60
Time: :23.80 :48.20 1:01.80 1:15.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by Midshipman - Lemonsrgoodongrass by Lemon Drop Kid. Owner: Rodney Paden. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Rodney Paden.
Seventh Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Breakin Daylight, Herman 7 9 6-2 4-1/2 1-hd 5.30
4 Winters Run, Fackler 1 2-1 2-1 2-hd 2-1/2 2.90
9 Goose, Olesiak 4 4-1 1/2 3-1/2 3-1 3-hd 3.50
1 Front Office, Haar 3 1-hd 1-hd 1-1 1/2 4-1 1/4 1.80
2 Nextportofcall, Ramos 8 5-3 5-3 5-2 5-3 3/4 51.10
6 Auctioneer, Eads 6 3-1/2 4-1/2 6-3 6-3 1/4 17.30
7 Calogero, Hynes 5 6-1 1/2 7-1 7-2 7-5 1/4 13.50
5 Strait n’ Silent, McNeil 2 7-hd 9 8-3 8-2 1/2 12.00
8 Good Old Lunch Box, Bethke 9 8-hd 8-1 1/2 9 9 45.30
$2 Mutuels:
3 Breakin Daylight $12.60 $6.40 $3.60
4 Winters Run $4.60 $3.00
10 Goose $3.40
Exacta (3-4), $24.20; Superfecta (3-4-10-1), $19.75; Trifecta (3-4-10), $55.10; Pic 3 (1-3-3), $29.40
Time: :24.40 :49.20 1:02.80 1:16.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by More Than Ready - Ki Maniere (IRE) by Sadler’s Wells. Owner: No Empty Seats Stable. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Patchen Wilkes Farm, LLC.
Late Scratches: Brave Rifle
Eighth Race, Purse $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Starring John Wain, McNeil 6 6-2 5-3 2-1/2 1-hd 1.70
4 Alex of Ice, Martinez 1 3-1 3-1 1-1 1/2 2-3 2.80
5 Side Street Dave, Olesiak 2 2-5 2-1 3-1 3-3 3.50
7 L B Gold, Luark 4 4-1 4-1 4-5 4-4 1/4 26.70
1 Swagsational, Haar 7 7 6-2 6-1 5-1/2 11.00
3 Luck Check, Fackler 5 5-1 7 5-1/2 6-6 3/4 27.10
6 Go Go Sams Bro, Bethke 3 1-4 1-hd 7 7 3.40
$2 Mutuels:
2 Starring John Wain $5.40 $2.60 $2.10
5 Alex of Ice $3.80 $2.20
6 Side Street Dave $2.40
Exacta (2-5), $7.90; Superfecta (2-5-6-9), $16.17; Trifecta (2-5-6), $8.60; Pic 3 (3-3-2/3/7), $19.05
Time: :24 :48.80 1:01.40 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Horse 2016, by Kafwain - Star Vesta by Master Command. Owner: Duane Lafferty. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: George Todaro, Jerry Hollendorfer &Mark Randall.
Late Scratches: Pete and Repete, Lisbon
Ninth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
8 Fayette Warrior, Olesiak 5 4-2 4-3 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/4 1.50
4 Bubbas Dixie, Ramos 7 7-6 6-1 1/2 4-hd 2-1 6.90
2 Rock City Roadhog, Haar 8 8-1/2 8-6 6-1 3-2 3/4 3.50
7 Doby, McNeil 6 3-1 1/2 2-1 3-1 4-1 14.50
3 Docs Holiday, Fackler 1 1-1 1/2 1-1 2-1/2 5-nk 8.10
5 Dance Doctor, Eads 3 5-5 5-3 7-1 1/2 6-1/2 19.60
9 Banana Pepper, Ziegler 2 6-1/2 7-2 8-7 7-2 3/4 16.00
6 Awesome Emmit, Martinez 4 2-1/2 3-hd 5-1/2 8-5 3/4 19.80
1 Shanghai Skipper, Bethke 9 9 9 9 9 5.60
$2 Mutuels:
8 Fayette Warrior $5.00 $3.40 $2.80
4 Bubbas Dixie $5.60 $3.60
2 Rock City Roadhog $2.80
Exacta (8-4), $11.70; Superfecta (8-4-2-7), $19.75; Trifecta (8-4-2), $15.15; Pic 3 (3-2/3/7-8), $27.75
Time: :22.20 :46.80 1:14 1:21.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Exchange Rate - Legendary Peace by Peace Rules. Owner: Larry S. Henry. Trainer: Wise, Jason. Breeder: Barry Becker & Judith Becker.
Tenth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Candy Wompus, Luark 4 2-1 1/2 1-1 1-hd 1-2 21.60
3 Collins Ave, Ramos 7 5-1/2 7-hd 5-2 2-1 3.30
9 My Boy Lollipop, Olesiak 9 7-1 3-hd 3-1 3-nk 2.40
10 Break Free, Herman 5 4-1 5-1/2 4-hd 4-3/4 37.40
4 Outrun the Posse, Haar 1 1-hd 4-1 1/2 2-1/2 5-nk 10.70
2 Spotitude, McNeil 8 10 8-1 1/2 6-1/2 6-3/4 6.80
7 Smokin B, Eads 10 9-hd 9-1/2 8-1 7-1 3/4 35.90
1 Taylor’s Prince, Fackler 2 3-1/2 6-hd 7-1/2 8-3/4 32.60
8 Holiday Man, Martinez 3 6-hd 2-hd 9-3 9-3 1/4 5.70
6 For the Hustle, Bethke 6 8-3 10 10 10 3.70
$2 Mutuels:
5 Candy Wompus $45.20 $18.20 $9.20
3 Collins Ave $5.40 $3.20
9 My Boy Lollipop $3.20
Daily Double (8-5), $152.40; Exacta (5-3), $217.50; Superfecta (5-3-9-10), $9,120.18; Trifecta (5-3-9), $356.15; Pic 3 (2/3/7-8-5), $142.40; Pic 4 (3-2/3/7-8-5), $3,872.15; (3-3-2/3/7-8-5), $881.40
Time: :24.60 :49.20 1:02.60 1:15.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2016, by Sidney’s Candy - All Hallow’s Eve by Silver Ghost. Owner: Robert Svoboda. Trainer: Bolinger, Michael R.. Breeder: Pete Mattson.
Sunday's Entries
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, J Train (Bethke) 124 4-1
2, Report to Duty (Haar) 124 5-2
3, Mr. Big Shot (Olesiak) 124 3-1
4, Ragtop Red (Luark) 124 7-2
5, Leon’s Diamond, Eads, Johnson, 124, 5-1
6, El Prieto (Hynes) 124 8-1
Second Race, $4,500, Maiden Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Kid Winmor (Ramos) 124 10-1
2, Texas Empire (Eads) 120 6-1
3, Everydayisagoodday (Fackler) 120 6-1
4, Pit Fire (Olesiak) 124 7-2
5, Chan Man (Haar) 124 9-2
6, Knock On It (McNeil) 120 8-1
7, Country Boy Charm (Martinez) 124 5-2
8, Hey Wheres Logan (Bethke) 124 12-1
Third Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Big Blue Okie (Ramos) 120 12-1
2, Midnight Lewis (Bethke) 124 6-1
3, Rollin River (Fackler) 124 8-1
4, Pain for Gain (Luark) 124 10-1
5, Troublewithacurve (Eads) 120 7-2
6, Double One Shot (Martinez) 124 5-2
7, Slim Chance (McNeil) 124 9-2
8, Kido’s Sling Shot (Olesiak) 124 6-1
Fourth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs,
1, Eye On Harper (Ziegler) 124 10-1
2, Brenda’s Fever (Fackler) 124 5-2
3, Dixie Delta (Martinez) 124 12-1
4, Anwara (Haar) 124 7-2
5, Gold Zephyr (Olesiak) 124 8-1
6, Hannah Bo Baby (Eads) 124 6-1
7, Hobbs Hope (Luark) 124 9-2
8, Memories Galore (Bethke) 124 6-1
Fifth Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile.
1, Amarin (McNeil) 124 20-1
2, Togarock (Martinez) 124 6-1
3, Sheza Machiavelli (Haar) 124 12-1
4, Benny’s Girlfriend (Bethke) 124 4-1
5, Bright Spirit (Ziegler) 124 8-1
6, Bella’s Bluff (Eads) 124 5-2
7, Get Up Wendy (Herman) 124 8-1
8, Goodness Cat (Ramos) 124 15-1
9, Run and Tell Dat (Olesiak) 124 12-1
10, Butyoucalledme, Fackler, Hall, 124, 5-1
Sixth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Trepi’s Trpl Crown (McNeil) 124 8-1
2, Always a Tiz (Martinez) 124 3-1
3, Just Splendid (Fackler) 124 4-1
4, Distinct Flirt (Bethke) 124 5-2
5, Strike Perfection (Haar) 124 10-1
6, Sylvia’s Rocket (Olesiak) 124 5-1
7, Joy Forever (Eads) 124 10-1
8, P R Girl Crush (Luark) 124 15-1
Seventh Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Doubletrouble Bear (Eads) 124 7-2
2, Despotic (Ramos) 124 6-1
3, Comegetsome (Olesiak) 124 8-1
4, El Supremo (Martinez) 124 5-2
5, Talent and Tricks (McNeil) 124 12-1
6, Star of Stars (Herman) 124 10-1
7, Jimmy’s Marco (Haar) 124 6-1
8, Rockin O (Bethke) 124 9-2
Eighth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 5-1
2, Contraband (Bethke) 124 3-1
3, Big Macintosh (Eads) 124 6-1
4, Go for Jim (Olesiak) 124 8-1
5, Mr. White (Fackler) 124 8-1
6, My Perfect Graydar (Ramos) 124 4-1
7, Sky Glory (Herman) 124 15-1
8, Free Music (Martinez) 124 15-1
9, Handful of Stripes (Hynes) 124 12-1
10, I’m Lucky (Luark) 124 10-1
Ninth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Brett’s Boy (Ziegler) 124 8-1
2, Stickinwiththeguys (Fackler) 124 4-1
3, Keep On Zenon On (Martinez) 124 8-1
4, King of Anything (Eads) 124 12-1
5, Callme Mr Mister (Ramos) 124 5-1
6, Rain Ray (Herman) 124 20-1
7, I Call Shotgun (Olesiak) 124 12-1
8, Cherubim (Haar) 124 5-2
9, Dominante (McNeil) 124 6-1
10, Light Bound Bid (Bethke) 124 15-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 4 Ragtop Red — Should enjoy the extra distance today.
2, No. 2 Report to Duty — Looked like a salty veteran in first race.
3, No. 3 Mr. Big Shot — Only win came at six furlongs.
Race 2
1, No. 7 Country Boy Charm — Sire was an outstanding sprinter.
2, No. 4 Pit Fire — Solid place effort on 2/28.
3, No. 1 Kid Winmor — Beware of debuting DCA runners.
Race 3
1, No. 3 Rollin River — Exits key affair.
2, No. 5 Troublewithacurve — Serrano like straight ball very very much.
3, No. 6 Double One Shot — Probable favorite, would be no surprise.
Race 4
1, No. 3 Dixie Delta — Eight time winner locally, has juicy ML odds.
2, No. 4 Anwara — Third time off layoff.
3, No. 2 Brenda’s Fever — Been away from the races for a long time.
Race 5
1, No. 10 Butyoucalledme — Well-bred for a route run.
2, No. 4 Benny’s Girlfriend — Florida races were decent.
3, No. 2 Togarock — Didn’t seem to care for the mud last race.
Race 6
1, No. 4 Distinct Flirt — All systems GO!
2, No. 3 Just Splendid — Likes to run second.
3, No. 1 Trepi’s Trpl Crown — Exits the Orphan Kist.
Race 7
1, No. 4 El Supremo — Son of Super Saver gets major class relief.
2, No. 8 Rockin O — Gets more ground to his liking today.
3, No. 1 Doubletrouble Bear — Won impressively at first asking, tackles winners today.
Race 8
1, No. 4 Go for Jim — Ecoffey barn having a nice meet.
2, No. 2 Contraband — Four furlong specialist.
3, No. 1 Southern Mojo — Faced better last race, will be tough to handle in here.
Race 9
1, No. 4 King of Anything — Three local wins on resume.
2, No. 2 Stickinwiththeguys — Three straight exacta finishes.
3, No. 7 I Call Shotgun — Never out of the money at Fonner.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 6, No. 4 Distinct Flirt
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 9, No. 10 Light Bound Bid