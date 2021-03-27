 Skip to main content
Lemons Is Gone wins Pepsi Stakes
Barrett Stinson

Lemons Is Gone showed she’s no lemon in the 26th running of the $15,000 Pepsi Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

But for a while, trainer David C. Anderson was wondering about her in the race for 3-year-old fillies. Sennebec Summer was ahead by about four lengths heading into the final turn and appeared about ready to put away the field.

But Jockey Jake Olesiak still felt good about his position at that time.

“I did,” Olesiak said. “The only bad part is nobody hooked that one horse, but I knew I was on a good horse and felt like I had a lot of horse so I thought I might be able to get up there.”

Olesiak gave Lemons Is Gone the go sign, and the Kentucky-bred daughter of Midshipman and Lemonsargoodongrass responded in a big way.

Lemons Is Gone came charging down the stretch to win the six-furlong race in 1:15.8. It was her second victory in two career starts, both at Fonner Park.

“I have the utmost confidence in Jake,” Anderson said. “He’s rode a lot of horses over the years for me, and he knew where he was at and he knew what he had. I was just hoping that one (Sennebec Summer) would run out of gas. I’m sure he was too. But when he asked her at the quarter pole, she accelerated and then it was just a duel coming down the stretch and she got up for the win. I’m tickled to death.”

Lemons Is Gone still trailed by three lengths heading into the stretch, and she had to move out when Sennebec Summer drifted to the outside.

“I’m sure had the one won the race, we would have filed an objection and possibly had won it that way,” Anderson said. “But I’d rather win it this way.”

Lemons Is Gone battled past Sennebec Summer in the final yards to win by half a length. That showed Anderson something he’d been hoping to see from a filly whose only other race was four furlongs.

“Heart,” Anderson said, tapping his chest. “Those kinds of horses have a big heart. I was kind of worried that maybe she wasn’t fit enough to go six furlongs after just one half-mile race. But that’s when you see they have a little heart and they know what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Sennebec Summer, trained by Mark Lemburg and ridden by Bryan McNeil, was much more experienced than Lemons Is Gone. She already had eight races under her belt, including three mile races at Turfway Park.

In the end, Lemons Is Gone showed more polish than Anderson might have expected.

“She ran like a horse who maybe had a few more outs than just one,” Anderson said. “We’re tickled to death.”

Anderson isn’t sure when or where Lemons Is Gone will race again. He said he’d talk with owner Rodney Paden about that.

“Whether she runs back here or not is questionable,” Anderson said. “But we’ll get a game plan and figure out where she’ll start next.”

Lemons Is Gone paid $5.00, $2.80 and $2.80. Sennebec Summer paid $4.20 and $3.60 for second while Ultra Cordial, who is also trained by Anderson, paid $7.00 to show.

The win was worth $9,240 and brought Lemons Is Gone’s career earnings to $13,560.

In Lemons Is Gone’s maiden race, she went right to the lead and held it. This time it was different.

“There were a lot better horses in this race,” Olesiak said. “I kind of figured she might need to come from off the pace and it worked out well. We got a good trip on the outside and I had enough horse to go by.”

Anderson said he just told Olesiak to ride his race.

“I didn’t think it was of the utmost importance to go out and hook any speed that was sending for their life,” he said’ “as long as he got her to relax and finish. Going six furlongs after one half-mile race, you hope they have the ability to finish. Sometimes it doesn’t work out that way.”

Hoofprints

— Fonner Park made an appearance on Les Salzman’s podcast this past week. Guests included Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak, racing secretary Doug Schoepf, jockey Jake Olesiak and trainer Kelli Martinez. To hear the podcast, google Les Salzman podcast.

— Sleepy Eyes Todd didn’t have a good trip in the $12 million Dubai Classic on Saturday. The 2020 winner of the Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes was wide the whole way and finished 11th in what turned out to be a 12-horse field when two others bolted and were scratched from the race.

— Armando Martinez won two races on Saturday. The veteran jockey now has 1,993 career victories.

— Jockeys Olesiak and Chris Fackler also won two races.

— Trainer Marissa Black had three wins for the day and Anderson had two.

— Sunday’s card features nine races. First race post time is 1:30 p.m.

— Sunday is also Family Day with $1 hotdogs and $1 pop from 1 to 3 p.m.

-- The Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 jackpot was in jeopardy going into the final race. If the No. 10 horse Break Free had won, one lucky bettor would have cashed in a ticket for nearly $35,000. But Break Free, who was 35-1 at post time, finished a game fourth. The winner Candy Wompus was 21-1 at post time and paid $45.20 to win.

Saturday results

First Race, Purse $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Honeyfromthesouth, Martinez 4 1-2 1-2 1-1 1.20

3 Proudly Fought, Ramos 1 4-hd 3-hd 2-2 3/4 6.10

4 Lovesaflyin, Bethke 2 3-1 1/2 2-3 3-2 1/2 4.50

2 Fashion Fact, Olesiak 5 2-1 4-1 1/2 4-ns 2.10

5 Soybean, Fackler 3 5-4 5-8 5-9 14.70

6 Facing North, Haar 6 6 6 6 13.30

$2 Mutuels:

1 Honeyfromthesouth $4.40 $3.60 $2.40

3 Proudly Fought $5.00 $3.20

4 Lovesaflyin $3.60

Exacta (1-3), $8.70; Trifecta (1-3-4), $13.85

Time: :23 :35.20 :47.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2016, by Fed Biz - Brilliant Autumn by Yes It’s True. Owner: Landis Stables LLC. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Lantern Hill Farm.

Second Race, Purse $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

7 Zibby Too, Fackler 6 7 4-1 3-2 1-1 1/2 3.90

6 Miss Justice, Haar 5 5-4 3-1 1/2 1-1 2-1 18.30

5 Platte Girl, Ramos 1 2-1 1-hd 2-1 3-1 1/4 .80

2 Bee Merry, Ziegler 3 4-1/2 5-1 5-1 1/2 4-1 1/4 4.90

1 Priceless Miracle, Bethke 4 1-1 2-hd 4-1 1/2 5-1 1/2 8.90

3 Bulls Eye Betty, Herman 7 6-1/2 7 6-3 6-6 1/4 31.60

4 P R Gold Play, Olesiak 2 3-hd 6-2 7 7 6.60

$2 Mutuels:

8 Zibby Too $9.80 $5.40 $2.60

7 Miss Justice $13.60 $5.40

5 Platte Girl $2.20

Daily Double (1-8), $22.80; Exacta (8-7), $50.80; Superfecta (8-7-5-2), $22.50; Trifecta (8-7-5), $62.10

Time: :24.20 :50 1:03.40 1:18. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by El Caballo - Reel Dedicated by Reel On Reel. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Roger Pelster & Garald Wayne Wollesen.

Late Scratches: U Remember

Third Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Pack’n Iron, Fackler 8 7-2 3-1/2 2-1/2 1-nk 2.20

7 The Franchise, Haar 1 3-hd 2-2 1-1 1/2 2-3 5.40

4 Shattered Dreams, Olesiak 6 5-1 4-4 3-6 3-3 3/4 4.80

5 Heros Don’t Die, Ramos 4 6-1/2 6-4 4-3 4-4 20.70

8 Last Call Leroy, Eads 7 8 8 5-hd 5-7 3/4 2.80

2 Ryders Ghost, McNeil 3 2-hd 5-2 7-5 6-10 1/4 9.60

1 Wicked Empire, Martinez 2 1-3 1-1/2 6-hd 7-6 1/2 5.80

3 Louie’s Dream, Bethke 5 4-4 7-hd 8 8 22.00

$2 Mutuels:

6 Pack’n Iron $6.40 $4.20 $2.80

7 The Franchise $5.20 $3.60

4 Shattered Dreams $3.20

Exacta (6-7), $15.60; Superfecta (6-7-4-5), $48.18; Trifecta (6-7-4), $24.95

Time: :24.20 :49.20 1:03 1:17.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Astrology - Derek’s Girl by Brother Derek. Owner: No Empty Seats Stable. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Richard Forbush.

Fourth Race, Purse $9,500, SOC $15,000-$7,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Princess Trina, Martinez 1 1-1 1-2 1-4 1-1 1/2 1.40

4 Ransomed, Fackler 2 4-2 3-3 2-1/2 2-2 2.80

5 Miss Rules, Eads 7 7 7 5-1 1/2 3-2 1/2 18.00

1 Unlawful Assembly, McNeil 3 3-hd 4-hd 4-2 4-1 6.50

7 Lady Lex, Bethke 4 2-3 2-1 1/2 3-2 5-1 3.00

3 Dame Dangerous, Ziegler 6 5-1 6-1 6-2 6-2 3/4 22.60

6 Over Exposed, Ramos 5 6-3 5-4 7 7 11.90

$2 Mutuels:

2 Princess Trina $4.80 $3.00 $2.60

4 Ransomed $3.40 $2.60

5 Miss Rules $5.00

Exacta (2-4), $6.90; Superfecta (2-4-5-1), $19.27; Trifecta (2-4-5), $41.35; Pic 3 (8-6-2), $19.05

Time: :23.80 :47.60 1:01.20 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by Congrats - Timuquana by Smart Strike. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Donald R. Dizney, LLC.

Fifth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Awesome Pegasus, Bethke 4 1-hd 1-hd 1-3 1-3 4.20

4 Ticker, Martinez 9 7-3 6-4 2-1/2 2-4 3/4 3.00

6 Texas Fugitive, Haar 8 9-8 7-5 6-4 3-1/2 6.80

7 Nurse Katie, Fackler 6 5-2 5-1/2 5-3 4-1 1/4 16.80

5 Sassy Sapphire, Ramos 3 4-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 4-1 5-2 1/2 11.00

9 Home Early Shirley, Ziegler 5 3-3 2-2 3-hd 6-5 2.30

8 Holiday Chimes, Olesiak 2 2-1 1/2 3-1/2 7-2 7-1 1/2 11.60

10 Gram’z Diamond, Herman 7 8-1 8-10 8-15 8-16 1/4 29.90

3 Hot Habanero, Luark 1 6-1/2 10 9-5 9-10 1/2 16.20

2 Maffia’s Best, McNeil 10 10 9-4 10 10 19.60

$2 Mutuels:

1 Awesome Pegasus $10.40 $4.60 $3.60

4 Ticker $3.60 $2.80

6 Texas Fugitive $4.00

Exacta (1-4), $21.70; Superfecta (1-4-6-7), $35.51; Trifecta (1-4-6), $40.80; Pic 3 (6-2-1), $19.20; Pic 4 (8-6-2-1), $118.05; Pic 5 (1-8-6-2-1), $320.25

Time: :24.20 :49.80 1:04.20 1:17.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2014, by Fusaichi Pegasus - Aashu by Squadron Leader. Owner: Troy A. Bethke. Trainer: Bethke, Troy A.. Breeder: Dr. Mohamed El Deeb.

Sixth Race, Purse $15,400, Stakes, 3 yo, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Lemons Is Gone, Olesiak 1 2-1/2 2-3 2-3 1-1/2 1.50

1 Sennebec Summer, McNeil 2 1-2 1-4 1-1 1/2 2-3 3.80

2 Ultra Cordial, Ramos 6 6-1/2 6-2 5-4 3-1 1/4 22.50

8 Miss Chit, Haar 4 5-4 3-1 4-1 4-1 1/2 5.50

7 Street Ringer, Eads 5 4-2 4-hd 3-1 5-6 17.10

5 Avabell, Fackler 3 3-1 5-3 6-5 6-1/2 11.30

4 Miss Magdalena, Martinez 7 7-8 7-18 7-25 7-50 1/2 3.50

6 She Glitters, Bethke 8 8 8 8 8 14.60

$2 Mutuels:

3 Lemons Is Gone $5.00 $2.80 $2.80

1 Sennebec Summer $4.20 $3.60

2 Ultra Cordial $7.00

Exacta (3-1), $11.40; Superfecta (3-1-2-8), $59.84; Trifecta (3-1-2), $39.40; Pic 3 (2-1-3), $16.60

Time: :23.80 :48.20 1:01.80 1:15.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by Midshipman - Lemonsrgoodongrass by Lemon Drop Kid. Owner: Rodney Paden. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Rodney Paden.

Seventh Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Breakin Daylight, Herman 7 9 6-2 4-1/2 1-hd 5.30

4 Winters Run, Fackler 1 2-1 2-1 2-hd 2-1/2 2.90

9 Goose, Olesiak 4 4-1 1/2 3-1/2 3-1 3-hd 3.50

1 Front Office, Haar 3 1-hd 1-hd 1-1 1/2 4-1 1/4 1.80

2 Nextportofcall, Ramos 8 5-3 5-3 5-2 5-3 3/4 51.10

6 Auctioneer, Eads 6 3-1/2 4-1/2 6-3 6-3 1/4 17.30

7 Calogero, Hynes 5 6-1 1/2 7-1 7-2 7-5 1/4 13.50

5 Strait n’ Silent, McNeil 2 7-hd 9 8-3 8-2 1/2 12.00

8 Good Old Lunch Box, Bethke 9 8-hd 8-1 1/2 9 9 45.30

$2 Mutuels:

3 Breakin Daylight $12.60 $6.40 $3.60

4 Winters Run $4.60 $3.00

10 Goose $3.40

Exacta (3-4), $24.20; Superfecta (3-4-10-1), $19.75; Trifecta (3-4-10), $55.10; Pic 3 (1-3-3), $29.40

Time: :24.40 :49.20 1:02.80 1:16.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by More Than Ready - Ki Maniere (IRE) by Sadler’s Wells. Owner: No Empty Seats Stable. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Patchen Wilkes Farm, LLC.

Late Scratches: Brave Rifle

Eighth Race, Purse $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Starring John Wain, McNeil 6 6-2 5-3 2-1/2 1-hd 1.70

4 Alex of Ice, Martinez 1 3-1 3-1 1-1 1/2 2-3 2.80

5 Side Street Dave, Olesiak 2 2-5 2-1 3-1 3-3 3.50

7 L B Gold, Luark 4 4-1 4-1 4-5 4-4 1/4 26.70

1 Swagsational, Haar 7 7 6-2 6-1 5-1/2 11.00

3 Luck Check, Fackler 5 5-1 7 5-1/2 6-6 3/4 27.10

6 Go Go Sams Bro, Bethke 3 1-4 1-hd 7 7 3.40

$2 Mutuels:

2 Starring John Wain $5.40 $2.60 $2.10

5 Alex of Ice $3.80 $2.20

6 Side Street Dave $2.40

Exacta (2-5), $7.90; Superfecta (2-5-6-9), $16.17; Trifecta (2-5-6), $8.60; Pic 3 (3-3-2/3/7), $19.05

Time: :24 :48.80 1:01.40 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Horse 2016, by Kafwain - Star Vesta by Master Command. Owner: Duane Lafferty. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: George Todaro, Jerry Hollendorfer &Mark Randall.

Late Scratches: Pete and Repete, Lisbon

Ninth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

8 Fayette Warrior, Olesiak 5 4-2 4-3 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/4 1.50

4 Bubbas Dixie, Ramos 7 7-6 6-1 1/2 4-hd 2-1 6.90

2 Rock City Roadhog, Haar 8 8-1/2 8-6 6-1 3-2 3/4 3.50

7 Doby, McNeil 6 3-1 1/2 2-1 3-1 4-1 14.50

3 Docs Holiday, Fackler 1 1-1 1/2 1-1 2-1/2 5-nk 8.10

5 Dance Doctor, Eads 3 5-5 5-3 7-1 1/2 6-1/2 19.60

9 Banana Pepper, Ziegler 2 6-1/2 7-2 8-7 7-2 3/4 16.00

6 Awesome Emmit, Martinez 4 2-1/2 3-hd 5-1/2 8-5 3/4 19.80

1 Shanghai Skipper, Bethke 9 9 9 9 9 5.60

$2 Mutuels:

8 Fayette Warrior $5.00 $3.40 $2.80

4 Bubbas Dixie $5.60 $3.60

2 Rock City Roadhog $2.80

Exacta (8-4), $11.70; Superfecta (8-4-2-7), $19.75; Trifecta (8-4-2), $15.15; Pic 3 (3-2/3/7-8), $27.75

Time: :22.20 :46.80 1:14 1:21.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Exchange Rate - Legendary Peace by Peace Rules. Owner: Larry S. Henry. Trainer: Wise, Jason. Breeder: Barry Becker & Judith Becker.

Tenth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Candy Wompus, Luark 4 2-1 1/2 1-1 1-hd 1-2 21.60

3 Collins Ave, Ramos 7 5-1/2 7-hd 5-2 2-1 3.30

9 My Boy Lollipop, Olesiak 9 7-1 3-hd 3-1 3-nk 2.40

10 Break Free, Herman 5 4-1 5-1/2 4-hd 4-3/4 37.40

4 Outrun the Posse, Haar 1 1-hd 4-1 1/2 2-1/2 5-nk 10.70

2 Spotitude, McNeil 8 10 8-1 1/2 6-1/2 6-3/4 6.80

7 Smokin B, Eads 10 9-hd 9-1/2 8-1 7-1 3/4 35.90

1 Taylor’s Prince, Fackler 2 3-1/2 6-hd 7-1/2 8-3/4 32.60

8 Holiday Man, Martinez 3 6-hd 2-hd 9-3 9-3 1/4 5.70

6 For the Hustle, Bethke 6 8-3 10 10 10 3.70

$2 Mutuels:

5 Candy Wompus $45.20 $18.20 $9.20

3 Collins Ave $5.40 $3.20

9 My Boy Lollipop $3.20

Daily Double (8-5), $152.40; Exacta (5-3), $217.50; Superfecta (5-3-9-10), $9,120.18; Trifecta (5-3-9), $356.15; Pic 3 (2/3/7-8-5), $142.40; Pic 4 (3-2/3/7-8-5), $3,872.15; (3-3-2/3/7-8-5), $881.40

Time: :24.60 :49.20 1:02.60 1:15.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2016, by Sidney’s Candy - All Hallow’s Eve by Silver Ghost. Owner: Robert Svoboda. Trainer: Bolinger, Michael R.. Breeder: Pete Mattson.

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Sunday's Entries

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, J Train (Bethke) 124 4-1

2, Report to Duty (Haar) 124 5-2

3, Mr. Big Shot (Olesiak) 124 3-1

4, Ragtop Red (Luark) 124 7-2

5, Leon’s Diamond, Eads, Johnson, 124, 5-1

6, El Prieto (Hynes) 124 8-1

Second Race, $4,500, Maiden Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Kid Winmor (Ramos) 124 10-1

2, Texas Empire (Eads) 120 6-1

3, Everydayisagoodday (Fackler) 120 6-1

4, Pit Fire (Olesiak) 124 7-2

5, Chan Man (Haar) 124 9-2

6, Knock On It (McNeil) 120 8-1

7, Country Boy Charm (Martinez) 124 5-2

8, Hey Wheres Logan (Bethke) 124 12-1

Third Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Big Blue Okie (Ramos) 120 12-1

2, Midnight Lewis (Bethke) 124 6-1

3, Rollin River (Fackler) 124 8-1

4, Pain for Gain (Luark) 124 10-1

5, Troublewithacurve (Eads) 120 7-2

6, Double One Shot (Martinez) 124 5-2

7, Slim Chance (McNeil) 124 9-2

8, Kido’s Sling Shot (Olesiak) 124 6-1

Fourth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs,

1, Eye On Harper (Ziegler) 124 10-1

2, Brenda’s Fever (Fackler) 124 5-2

3, Dixie Delta (Martinez) 124 12-1

4, Anwara (Haar) 124 7-2

5, Gold Zephyr (Olesiak) 124 8-1

6, Hannah Bo Baby (Eads) 124 6-1

7, Hobbs Hope (Luark) 124 9-2

8, Memories Galore (Bethke) 124 6-1

Fifth Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile.

1, Amarin (McNeil) 124 20-1

2, Togarock (Martinez) 124 6-1

3, Sheza Machiavelli (Haar) 124 12-1

4, Benny’s Girlfriend (Bethke) 124 4-1

5, Bright Spirit (Ziegler) 124 8-1

6, Bella’s Bluff (Eads) 124 5-2

7, Get Up Wendy (Herman) 124 8-1

8, Goodness Cat (Ramos) 124 15-1

9, Run and Tell Dat (Olesiak) 124 12-1

10, Butyoucalledme, Fackler, Hall, 124, 5-1

Sixth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Trepi’s Trpl Crown (McNeil) 124 8-1

2, Always a Tiz (Martinez) 124 3-1

3, Just Splendid (Fackler) 124 4-1

4, Distinct Flirt (Bethke) 124 5-2

5, Strike Perfection (Haar) 124 10-1

6, Sylvia’s Rocket (Olesiak) 124 5-1

7, Joy Forever (Eads) 124 10-1

8, P R Girl Crush (Luark) 124 15-1

Seventh Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Doubletrouble Bear (Eads) 124 7-2

2, Despotic (Ramos) 124 6-1

3, Comegetsome (Olesiak) 124 8-1

4, El Supremo (Martinez) 124 5-2

5, Talent and Tricks (McNeil) 124 12-1

6, Star of Stars (Herman) 124 10-1

7, Jimmy’s Marco (Haar) 124 6-1

8, Rockin O (Bethke) 124 9-2

Eighth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 5-1

2, Contraband (Bethke) 124 3-1

3, Big Macintosh (Eads) 124 6-1

4, Go for Jim (Olesiak) 124 8-1

5, Mr. White (Fackler) 124 8-1

6, My Perfect Graydar (Ramos) 124 4-1

7, Sky Glory (Herman) 124 15-1

8, Free Music (Martinez) 124 15-1

9, Handful of Stripes (Hynes) 124 12-1

10, I’m Lucky (Luark) 124 10-1

Ninth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Brett’s Boy (Ziegler) 124 8-1

2, Stickinwiththeguys (Fackler) 124 4-1

3, Keep On Zenon On (Martinez) 124 8-1

4, King of Anything (Eads) 124 12-1

5, Callme Mr Mister (Ramos) 124 5-1

6, Rain Ray (Herman) 124 20-1

7, I Call Shotgun (Olesiak) 124 12-1

8, Cherubim (Haar) 124 5-2

9, Dominante (McNeil) 124 6-1

10, Light Bound Bid (Bethke) 124 15-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 4 Ragtop Red — Should enjoy the extra distance today.

2, No. 2 Report to Duty — Looked like a salty veteran in first race.

3, No. 3 Mr. Big Shot — Only win came at six furlongs.

Race 2

1, No. 7 Country Boy Charm — Sire was an outstanding sprinter.

2, No. 4 Pit Fire — Solid place effort on 2/28.

3, No. 1 Kid Winmor — Beware of debuting DCA runners.

Race 3

1, No. 3 Rollin River — Exits key affair.

2, No. 5 Troublewithacurve — Serrano like straight ball very very much.

3, No. 6 Double One Shot — Probable favorite, would be no surprise.

Race 4

1, No. 3 Dixie Delta — Eight time winner locally, has juicy ML odds.

2, No. 4 Anwara — Third time off layoff.

3, No. 2 Brenda’s Fever — Been away from the races for a long time.

Race 5

1, No. 10 Butyoucalledme — Well-bred for a route run.

2, No. 4 Benny’s Girlfriend — Florida races were decent.

3, No. 2 Togarock — Didn’t seem to care for the mud last race.

Race 6

1, No. 4 Distinct Flirt — All systems GO!

2, No. 3 Just Splendid — Likes to run second.

3, No. 1 Trepi’s Trpl Crown — Exits the Orphan Kist.

Race 7

1, No. 4 El Supremo — Son of Super Saver gets major class relief.

2, No. 8 Rockin O — Gets more ground to his liking today.

3, No. 1 Doubletrouble Bear — Won impressively at first asking, tackles winners today.

Race 8

1, No. 4 Go for Jim — Ecoffey barn having a nice meet.

2, No. 2 Contraband — Four furlong specialist.

3, No. 1 Southern Mojo — Faced better last race, will be tough to handle in here.

Race 9

1, No. 4 King of Anything — Three local wins on resume.

2, No. 2 Stickinwiththeguys — Three straight exacta finishes.

3, No. 7 I Call Shotgun — Never out of the money at Fonner.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 6, No. 4 Distinct Flirt

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 9, No. 10 Light Bound Bid

