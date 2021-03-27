Lemons Is Gone wins Pepsi Stakes

Lemons Is Gone showed she’s no lemon in the 26th running of the $15,000 Pepsi Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

But for a while, trainer David C. Anderson was wondering about her in the race for 3-year-old fillies. Sennebec Summer was ahead by about four lengths heading into the final turn and appeared about ready to put away the field.

But Jockey Jake Olesiak still felt good about his position at that time.

“I did,” Olesiak said. “The only bad part is nobody hooked that one horse, but I knew I was on a good horse and felt like I had a lot of horse so I thought I might be able to get up there.”

Olesiak gave Lemons Is Gone the go sign, and the Kentucky-bred daughter of Midshipman and Lemonsargoodongrass responded in a big way.

Lemons Is Gone came charging down the stretch to win the six-furlong race in 1:15.8. It was her second victory in two career starts, both at Fonner Park.