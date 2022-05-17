Long-time Fonner announcer Anderson passes away

Steve Anderson loved horse racing.

He also loved his job as the voice of Fonner Park that began in 2003 and lasted until cancer made it impossible for him to continue.

Anderson, 69, passed away on Monday.

“Steve was simply perfect for Fonner Park,” Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said. ”He cut his teeth on horse racing in Grand Island and his passion and commitment to Fonner Park should never be challenged.”

Anderson’s booming voice and catch phrases like, “It’s a ding-dong battle on the front end,” and “pickin’ ‘em up and layin’ ‘em down” made him a favorite with Fonner Park fans, both those in person and those listening on simulcast from around the nation.

He also received well wishes from around the nation after his illness was announced, including from Jason Beem, the announcer at Tampa Downs; Kurt Becker, the track announcer at Keeneland, and from jockey Johnny Velazquez.

That response from around the nation left him speechless.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Anderson said in April. “All day every day. it seems like there are so many avenues anymore to get in touch with me.”

Anderson was first diagnosed with cancer in May of 2021, just three days after the Fonner Park meet ended. He battled the disease all summer, and didn’t think he’d get a chance to call any more races at Fonner Park.

But he did. When the meet approached, Kotulak told Anderson he wanted him to call races as long as he could.

“And it certainly was a factor in me getting better. Now it came late, much later than I’d hoped,” Anderson said. “But by the time the season rolled around and I’d committed to come back. It was the best thing that ever happened to me.

“I was feeling as good as I felt since May. Every day at the racetrack is so invigorating, it energizes me. But I was having problems. The stewards upstairs next door to me knew I was having problems.”

Anderson was able to complete half of the 37-day meet before cancer made it impossible for him to continue. The 10th race on April 9 was the last race he called, and the Dowd Mile on that day was his last stakes race.

He didn’t feel well that day. His wife, Kathy, was in the press box most of the afternoon just in case he was unable to continue.

Anderson got worse that night.

“And all of a sudden everything went out of whack,” he said. “I hadn’t slept for three or four nights. So I’ll never forget that call I made Sunday morning (to Kotulak) after my oncologist said, ‘Get to the emergency room. You can’t get there fast enough.’”

Since that point, Anderson’s health was in a decline. Veteran announcer Gary Schaaf took over for him and will finish out the season at Fonner on Saturday.

Anderson was operator of Skate Island for many years before it closed in the winter of 2021 after part of the roof collapsed. He was also a great story teller. He recalled the Grasmick, the first stake race he called that was carried live on TVG. Leaping Plum had won the race seven out of eight years and was back to try to win it again.

“Well, it was only a half-mile sprint,” Anderson recalled. “And so I called the race and unbeknownst to me until I went back later on when they were replaying it on TVG, I never mentioned Leaping Plum’s name once. In those days I was having trouble getting through a full field of 10 going half a mile and he was never in the top five.

“And one of the analysts looked to the other and he said, ‘Was it Leaping Plum even in this race.’”

One of Anderson’s most memorable calls was when Diamond Joe became the first, and still only, Nebraska-bred to win the Bosselman in 2013.

And then there was his first Bosselman call. Tonight Rainbow, trained by Jobe Caster, had run at Fonner Park and had a chance to win the race.

“He wasn’t Nebraska bred but there were two high-powered shippers that were brought in. Tom Van Berg, son of Jack Van Berg, brought in Sonic West and he won by a head.

“The defending champion, an Oklahoma-bred called Dusty Spike, was second by a head. Tonight Rainbow was leading the pack at the head of the stretch until his rider Curtis Kimes dropped his whip and in that instant, Tonight Rainbow like balked or checked himself. All of a sudden he just momentarily stopped running.

“I’m yelling into the speaker, ‘Tonight Rainbow is giving them everything he’s got!’

“Jobe told me in interviews since then that he couldn’t see the race. He was up in the grandstand and when I yelled that, he fell down the last flight of stairs trying to get there just in case he won.”

Tonight Rainbow didn’t get there for the win, but was a solid third in the $100,000 race despite the dropped whip.

Those are just some of Anderson’s memories he shared in April. He helped produce many more for Fonner fans over the last 19 years.

“He was humble and kind both personally and professionally, and he was able to express those traits via his microphone,” Kotulak said. “Not everyone can pull that off, but Steve sure could. He had the knack of being able to put a smile on your face when you listened to his work. I’ll miss that. I already miss Steve.

“I feel awful for his wife Kathy. She was such a supporter of Steve and I know she loved sitting in the clubhouse listening to her man do what he loved at the races.”