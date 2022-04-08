 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lopez Stables looking for win in Dowd Mile

FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

The 65th running of the $20,000 Dowd Mile Stakes could turn into a battle between two horses who already have races — and wins — under their belts at Fonner Park.

Or possibly Warrior’s Map, a ship-in from Sam Houston, might be able to knock them all off.

In any event, trainer Kelli Martinez will send Broadway to the post, hoping to get to the wire first when it’s all done.

And there’s nothing she’d like better for the owners, Lopez Stables.

That’s because Lopez Stables consists of her brother-in-law Alfredo “Shorty” Lopez, her sister Jodi and their son Antonio.

The Lopez family live on the family farm near Shelby, but they come to Fonner to help on weekends whenever Kelli needs them.

“Nothing would make me feel better than to have a great story for them,” Kelli said. “They’ve helped me multiple times. Like they say, a phone call away, and they’re here to help us run.”

Jodi used to train with Kelli back in the 1980s and ‘90s while Shorty was a valet. But when Antonio was born, they decided they wanted to be back on the farm.

Kelli said they’ve owned horses here and there, but this year wanted to step up in quality. That’s when they purchased Broadway for $15,000 at Keeneland.

“They spent a little bit more than they wanted to, but they were going to make the jump and thought he was worth it,” Kelli said.

Broadway, a 4-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Quality Road out of Etiquette who will be ridden by Armando Martinez, has one win — which was actually a tie — at Fonner. Broadway, who is 3-1 on the morning-line for the Dowd Mile, finished in a dead heat with Grey Rogue in a mile allowance race March 26 at Fonner Park.

“We like him. We’ve always liked him,” Kelli said. “When we bought him originally we were thinking of this (the Dowd). He was training well and the other day that mile race came about. We were a work or two short, but we thought, heck, we’d throw him in there and he just ran a game race. So we started looking at this.”

Broadway certainly isn’t a sprinter. His last nine races have all been a mile or longer.

“He just loves it,” Kelli said. “He can just go gallop as far as you want him to, and he just enjoys it. He enjoys his life. He likes to eat carrots and makes sure he is known every time we walk in the barn.”

There will be plenty of challengers in the seven-horse field in the Dowd. That includes Its a Wrap, trained by Isai Gonzalez and ridden by Kevin Roman. Its a Wrap has won twice at Fonner. First in an $11,000 allowance race before winning the Budweiser-Tondi Stakes.

Its a Wrap is 7-2 on the morning line while

Warriors’s Map, a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Liam’s Map and Warrior Maid, has five wins in 22 lifetime starts. That includes winning at $30,000 optional claiming race on Feb. 25 after trainer Jerry Gourneau and owner Henry Witt Jr. claimed him for $30,000 on Feb. 11 from trainer Karl Broberg.

Warriors Map, 2-1 on the morning line, shipped in from Sam Houston on Friday.

Gourneau also will send St. Louie Guy to the post at 15-1 with Scott Bethke on board. St. Louie Guy finished sixth in the Budweiser-Tondi on March 26.

Hold Tight, trained by Stetson Mitchell and ridden by Adrian Ramos, is at 9-2. His last race was Dec. 15 at Remington Park.

Goose Drank Wine, trained by Temple Rushton and ridden by John Jude, is 6-1. He won a $5,000 claiming race by 10 lengths April 1 at Fonner Park.

Guinessey, trained by Marissa Black and ridden by Dakota Wood, is 12-1.

Hoofprints

- Gogetmbugs got Friday’s card off to a fast start by winning the first race at 19-1. Gogetmbugs, ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Gregorio Rivera, paid $41.80 to win.

- Jockey Kevin Roman continued his hot streak with five wins Friday. He won on Chayill for trainer Mark Hibdon in the second, on Presley’s Artwork for trainer Mark Lemburg in the third, on Lots of Gold for trainer Isai Gonzalez in the fifth and on Its a Deal for Gonzalez in the seventh.

He finished his day by riding Laddie Boy to a win in the eighth race for trainer David Anderson.

- Its a Deal has been a runaway winner in both his races at Fonner Park. He won a maiden special weight race by eight lengths. On Friday he pulled away down the stretch to win an allowance race for non-winners of two races by 8 1-2 lengths.

- The carryover for the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot is $123,710 going into Saturday.

Saturday Fonner Park entries

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Report to Duty (Haar) 124 2-1

2, Joey’s Valentine (Martinez) 124 6-5

3, P R Why Not (Jude) 124 6-1

4, Pickles N Me (Wood) 124 8-1

5, Pete and Repete (Tohill) 124 20-1

6, Creeds Revenge (McNeil) 124 20-1

7, J Train (Bethke) 124 5-1

Second Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.

1, Nextportofcall (Jude) 124 8-1

2, Uncle Tap (Haar) 124 5-1

3, Prairie Squall (Ramos) 124 5-2

4, My Boy Gus (Bethke) 124 10-1

5, Pack’n Iron (Tohill) 124 15-1

6, Really Slow (Wood) 124 3-1

7, Wager No Mo (Roman) 120 2-1

Third Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Dakamo Rose (Ramos) 124 12-1

2, Alexandrias Throne (Jude) 124 20-1

3, River Deputy (Martinez) 124 4-5

4, J’s Twostep Beauty (Roman) 124 8-1

5, Dabblin Channel (Wood) 124 4-1

6, Ryrysweetie (Bethke) 124 3-1

7, Prud as Punch (Tohill) 124 15-1

Fourth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards.

1, Jenna’s Gun Runner (Wood) 124 15-1

2, Holiday Man (Martinez) 124 2-1

3, Dance Kingdom (Tohill) 124 10-1

4, He Had a Secret (Roman) 124 8-5

5, Panic Button (Ramos) 124 15-1

6, Ferrari Road (Jude) 124 8-1

7, Poderoso Equs (Haar) 124 10-1

8, Dream Baby Dream (Olesiak) 124 4-1

Fifth Race, $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Holding Fast (Martinez) 124 4-1

2, Ourbestfriend D L (Olesiak) 124 2-1

3, Ghostly Who (Jude) 124 5-2

4, Getaloadofthis (Ramos) 124 8-1

5, Stephen’s Answer (Roman) 124 7-2

6, King Deuce (Haar) 124 12-1

Sixth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, The Big Show (Ramos) 120 2-1

2, Coworker (Martinez) 124 5-2

3, On the Bridge (Olesiak) 124, 15-1

4, Libertarian (McNeil) 124 3-1

5, Daaher’s Success (Jude) 124 8-1

6, Gunslingers Legacy (Bethke) 124 5-1

7, Fayette Warrior (Haar) 124 12-1

Seventh Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Archarch Tale (Haar) 124 4-1

2, Dryspell (Roman) 124 5-2

3, Dirty Deeds (Olesiak) 124 6-1

4, Gerdy’s Boy (Ramos) 124 12-1

5, Shattered Dreams (Luark) 124 20-1

6, Hearoseoneaster (Wood) 124 3-1

7, Crimson Trace (McNeil) 124 15-1

8, Last Call Leroy (Jude) 124 12-1

9, I C Well (Bethke) 124 20-1

10, Bobby Boots (Martinez, Hibdon, 124, 7-2

Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Kilbarry Lady (Ramos) 124 20-1

2, Shellphone (Leon) 124 15-1

3, Dixie Delta (Tohill) 124 10-1

4, Zyxyz (Olesiak) 124 4-1

5, Isabelle’s Joy (Haar) 124 3-1

6, Jagged Arrow (Wood) 124 9-2

7, Cabo Dorado (Martinez) 124 5-1

8, Goody Two Sioux (Jude) 124 7-2

9, Lovesaflyin (Bethke) 124 6-1

Ninth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.

1, Goose Drank Wine (Jude) 119 6-1

2, Guinessey (Wood) 119 12-1

3, Warrior’s Map (Haar) 124 2-1

4, St. Louie Guy (Bethke) 119 15-1

5, Its a Wrap (Roman) 124 7-2

6, Broadway (Martinez) 119 3-1

7, Hold Tight (Ramos) 121 9-2

Tenth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Big Hearted Factor (Olesiak) 124 3-1

2, Felon (Leon) 124 20-1

3, Broadway Ice (Roman) 124 5-1

4, Big Biz, McNeil (Black) 15-1

5, Moro Trump (Martinez) 124 4-1

6, Gone Preachin (Wood) 124 9-2

7, Maximus the Great (Haar) 124 8-1

8, Yank Crime (Bethke) 124 4-1

9, Cherubim (Jude) 124 12-1

10, Cowboy Don (Ramos) 124 12-1

Monk's moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 2, Joey’s Valentine — Has two daylight wins here this meet, looks to make it three today.

2, No. 1, Report to Duty — Forget the claiming prices, he actually faced a tougher bunch last race.

3, No. 4, Pickles N Me — Could be sweet or sour.

Race 2

1, No. 6, Really Slow — Name doesn’t inspire confidence.

2, No. 7, Wager No Mo — I can quit any time, I have many times.

3, No. 2, Uncle Tap — Bred to run all day.

Race 3

1, No. 3, River Deputy — Won easily last time out.

2, No. 5, Dabblin Channel — Beat top choice two races back.

3, No. 6, Ryrysweetie — Likes minor awards.

Race 4

1, No. 3, Dance Kingdom — Races from last Summer look good in here.

2, No. 2, Holiday Man — The good news is he usually hits the board. The bad news is he’s winless at Fonner.

3, No. 4, He Had a Secret — Keep it to yourself.

Race 5

1, No. 2, Ourbestfriend D L — Loves Fonner Park and currently at the top of his game.

2, No. 3, Ghostly Who — Grasmick winner stretches out to a preferred distance.

3, No. 5, Stephen’s Answer — Toss last race, could wire this field.

Race 6

1, No. 1, The Big Show — Back-to-Back big performances.

2, No. 7, Fayette Warrior — Has faced better in his career, a chance to bounce back at decent odds.

3, No. 4, Libertarian — Won’t be 19 to 1 today.

Race 7

1, No. 3, Dirty Deeds — Stumbled badly at gate in latest, choice in wide-open race.

2, No. 2, Dryspell — Faces winners for first time.

3, No. 8, Last Call Leroy — Rushton barn starting to heat up in last week.

Race 8

1, No. 4, Zyxyz — Lots of speed to set up late run from this closer.

2, No. 3, Dixie Delta — Don’t dismiss this 17-time winner.

3, No. 5, Isabelle’s Joy — Strong second place finish to River Deputy last race.

Race 9

1, No. 3, Warrior’s Map — Just claimed by Witt in Houston for 30 grand.

2, No. 5, It’s a Wrap — Split two races with top choice at Delta, has won here twice since.

3, No. 7, Hold Tight — Two bullet works says he’s ready to go in Dowd Mile.

Race 10

1, No. 8, Yank Crime — That was a solid second to Silver Maker on 3/26.

2, No. 3, Broadway Ice — Gonzalez barn holding a pair of aces in nightcap.

3, No. 5, Moro Trump — Dials back in distance today.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 3 No. 3 River Deputy

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 4 No. 7 Poderosa Eyes

$20 Play of the Day

Race 6 $10 Exacta Box No. 1 The Big Show and No. 7 Fayette Warrior

The Greek's Picks

Race 1

First: No. 2, Joey’s Valentine — Has Big Heart

Second: No. 4, Pickles N Me — Across the Board

Third: No. 1, Report to Duty — Attention!

Race 2

First: No. 7, Wager No Mo — Go to the Window

Second: No. 6, Really Slow — Well Conditioned

Third: No. 3, Prairie Squall — 2nd by a neck in last race

Race 3

First: No. 3, River Deputy — Trainer Hibdon 30 %

Second: No. 5, Dabblin Channel — Should like this distance

Third: No. 6, Ryrysweetie — Sweeter the better

Race 4

First: No. 4, He Had a Secret — Drop in Class

Second: No. 3, Dance Kingdom — Can Swing to this

Third: No. 6, Ferrari Road — Looking Sporty

Race 5

First: No. 2, Ourbestfriend DL — Was 3rd in The Tondi

Second: No. 5, Stephen’s Answer — Will set the pace

Third: No. 3, Ghostly Who — Can scare this bunch

Race 6

First: No. 1, The Big Show — Just Win Baby!

Second: No. 2, Coworker — Top Jockey Martinez up

Third: No. 6, Gunslingers Legacy — Could Fire today

Race 7

First: No. 3, Dirty Deeds — Wiseguy Play

Second: No. 6, Hearoseoneaster — 5 Wide last time

Third: No. 10, Bobby Boots — Bada Bing.

Race 8

First: No. 5, Isabelle’s Joy — Let it Ride

Second: No. 7, Cabo Dorado — Can Win this

Third: No. 9, Lovesaflyin — Outta Hemmer Barn

Race 9

First: No. 6, Broadway — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 5, It’s a Wrap — Winner of the Tondi

Third: No. 3, Warrior’s Map — Won $30,000 race in Houston

Race 10

First: No. 3, Broadway Ice — Broadway Double

Second: No. 5. Moro Trump — Superfecta play

Third: No. 1 Big Hearted Factor — Contender

Fourth: No. 8, Yank Crime — The one to catch

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 6 Broadway in 9th

Gus’s Longshot

No. 4 Big Biz in 10th

Friday results

First Race, Purse $6,402, Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Gogetmbugs, Bethke 3 3-1 1-hd 1-3 1-5 3/4 19.90

4 Zibby Too, Wood 4 4 3-1 3-1 2-1 .20

2 Possibly in Love, Martinez 1 1-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 2-hd 3-ns 2.00

3 Jamacian Me Money, Roman 2 2-1/2 4 4 4 20.40

$2 Mutuels:

1 Gogetmbugs $41.80 $5.60

5 Zibby Too $2.20

2 Possibly in Love

Exacta (1-5), $23.00

Time: :25.40 :49.80 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Holiday Justice - Quite a Kitty by Real Quiet. Owner: Veronica Esparza. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Jerry Dean.

Late Scratches: Let’s Go Places

Second Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Chayil, Roman 1 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-1/2 3.80

3 Happy Issue, Olesiak 4 3-1 3-hd 2-1 1/4 6.20

5 S C Angel, Wood 3 2-1 2-hd 3-nk 8.30

4 Our Petunia, Jude 2 4-5 4-5 4-6 .30

2 Sassy Seta, Tohill 5 5 5 5 19.00

$2 Mutuels:

1 Chayil $9.60 $4.20 $3.00

3 Happy Issue $6.20 $3.00

5 S C Angel $4.00

Daily Double (1-1), $120.20; Exacta (1-3), $26.40

Time: :23 :34.80 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2015, by Desert Code - Cherokee Toast by Alaskan Frost. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Mark Hibdon.

Late Scratches: Taylor’s Beauty

Third Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

4 Presley’s Artwork, Roman 2 1-4 1-3 1-6 1-12 3/4 .20

1 One Hot Redhead, Olesiak 1 2-1/2 2-1 2-1 2-3 1/2 5.50

2 Delusional Dream, Tohill 4 4-1 3-1 3-3 3-3 1/2 8.50

5 Prairie Fireball, Jude 3 3-1 1/2 4-5 4-6 4-10 1/4 10.80

3 Halo Angel, Wood 5 5 5 5 5 18.40

$2 Mutuels:

5 Presley’s Artwork $2.40 $2.10 $2.10

1 One Hot Redhead $2.20 $2.10

3 Delusional Dream $2.20

Exacta (5-1), $3.10

Time: 1:14.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2019, by Cinco Charlie - Moira Delaney by Hennessy. Owner: Deb Lemburg. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: Dream Walkin’ Farms, Inc..

Late Scratches: Supreme Dream

Fourth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Handy Boy, Jude 1 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-1 1-1/2 10.70

1 Bluegrass Breeze, Wood 2 3-2 2-1/2 2-hd 2-1 1.50

8 Order of the Day, Martinez 3 2-hd 3-1 1/2 3-1/2 3-3/4 .90

4 Left Behind, Ramos 4 4-5 4-5 4-4 4-4 3/4 32.40

7 The Bondsman, McNeil 8 7-1 5-6 5-8 5-14 22.30

3 Nabs, Leon 6 5-hd 6-2 8 6-1/2 11.30

6 Dark Leopard, Chickeness 7 8 8 6-1 7-1 37.10

5 Halo’s Laddie, Olesiak 5 6-3 7-1 7-1 8 23.10

$2 Mutuels:

2 Handy Boy $23.40 $5.20 $2.60

1 Bluegrass Breeze $2.80 $2.10

8 Order of the Day $2.10

Exacta (2-1), $23.70; Superfecta (2-1-8-4), $13.18; Trifecta (2-1-8), $16.75; Pic 3 (1-2/5-2), $29.60

Time: :23.80 :48.20 1:02 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2019, by Commissioner - Magnolias N Roses by Strong Hope. Owner: Rushton, Temple and Waggoner, Kevin. Trainer: Rushton, Temple D.. Breeder: Kirt Cahill & Sarah Cahill.

Fifth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

6 Lots of Gold, Roman 1 1-5 1-7 1-7 3/4 1.60

2 Rabbit Twenty Two, Ramos 2 3-2 3-4 2-2 3/4 1.00

4 Hot Habanero, Martinez 3 2-5 2-1/2 3-1 7.10

3 Inspiratus, Wood 5 4-3 4-3 4-3 3/4 4.40

5 Ringaroundtherosie, Jude 4 5-8 5-7 5-6 1/2 38.20

1 Segoviana, Leon 6 6 6 6 32.20

$2 Mutuels:

8 Lots of Gold $5.20 $2.40 $2.20

4 Rabbit Twenty Two $2.20 $2.20

6 Hot Habanero $3.40

Exacta (8-4), $5.10; Superfecta (8-4-6-5), $2.66; Trifecta (8-4-6), $9.70; Pic 3 (2/5-2-8), $20.70; Pic 4 (1-2/5-2-8), $82.35; Pic 5 (1-1-2/5-2-8), $1,296.50

Time: :22.60 :34.40 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2019, by Goldencents - Gold Club by Majestic Warrior. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson).

Late Scratches: Dixie Trixie, Somerset Pride

Sixth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

3 Grand Slam Homerun, Bethke 5 1-1/2 1-2 1-6 1/4 1.60

4 Fashion Fact, Wood 6 2-1 2-3 2-3 1.90

7 Sawyouinourdream, Roman 1 3-1 1/2 3-5 3-1 1/2 2.70

5 Chieftess, Tohill 3 5-1 5-3 4-3 1/4 7.90

2 Rhine Falls, Haar 4 7 7 5-1 1/4 26.90

1 River Rain, McNeil 7 6-2 6-1/2 6-3/4 36.70

6 Platte Girl, Olesiak 2 4-4 4-1/2 7 12.90

$2 Mutuels:

3 Grand Slam Homerun $5.20 $2.80 $2.20

4 Fashion Fact $3.00 $2.20

7 Sawyouinourdream $2.20

Exacta (3-4), $6.50; Superfecta (3-4-7-5), $2.91; Trifecta (3-4-7), $6.60; Pic 3 (2-8-3), $30.30

Time: :23.20 :35.40 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Kafwain - Home Runner by Speightstown. Owner: Nathan Russell. Trainer: Russell, Nathan. Breeder: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC.

Seventh Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Its a Deal, Roman 1 1-3 1-6 1-6 1-8 1/2 3.10

3 Wildcat Nation, Ramos 6 5-1 4-3 2-3 2-3 3/4 13.00

7 Silver Maker, Olesiak 7 6-1 6-2 4-2 3-2 1/4 2.30

5 Little Toe, McNeil 4 4-1 3-1 3-2 4-ns 3.70

6 Water Patrol, Haar 5 7 5-1/2 5-3 5-7 3/4 15.40

2 His Giant, Martinez 3 2-5 2-hd 6-3 6-1 3/4 2.40

4 El Diablo Grande, Bethke 2 3-1/2 7 7 7 22.10

$2 Mutuels:

2 Its a Deal $8.20 $6.60 $4.40

4 Wildcat Nation $11.40 $5.00

8 Silver Maker $2.80

Exacta (2-4), $42.30; Omni (2-4), $18.40; Omni (2-8), $8.20; Omni (4-8), $9.40; Superfecta (2-4-8-6), $69.96; Trifecta (2-4-8), $97.05; Pic 3 (8-3-2), $22.45

Time: :23 :46.40 :58.80 1:11.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2019, by El Deal - Bubz Foo Foo by Latent Heat. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: J. Adcock & Hume Wornall.

Late Scratches: Feisty Bird

Eighth Race, Purse $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Laddie Boy, Roman 5 6-hd 5-2 2-2 2-3 1-2 1/4 4.00

9 Grey Rogue, Olesiak 2 1-4 1-4 1-3 1-hd 2-nk 2.80

2 Knowyouroptions, McNeil 3 3-hd 3-1 4-3 3-1/2 3-2 3/4 7.30

8 Caesartheruler, Tohill 1 2-2 2-1 1/2 3-1 1/2 4-4 4-2 1/2 6.00

6 Scooter’s Boy, Wood 7 7-5 7-6 5-3 5-3 5-3 1/2 4.70

4 Makabim, Martinez 8 9 9 8-3 7-6 6-nk 6.90

3 Jazzy Justin, Ramos 4 4-1/2 4-1/2 6-2 6-3 7-10 3/4 37.00

5 American Camp, Jude 9 8-2 8-1 9 8-5 8-9 1/4 26.80

7 Shades of Victory, Haar 6 5-4 6-hd 7-2 9 9 6.20

$2 Mutuels:

1 Laddie Boy $10.00 $6.00 $5.00

9 Grey Rogue $4.60 $3.60

2 Knowyouroptions $4.00

Daily Double (2-1), $76.40; Exacta (1-9), $23.10; Superfecta (1-9-2-8), $101.76; Trifecta (1-9-2), $51.65; Pic 3 (3-2-1), $136.20; Pic 4 (8-3-2-1), $266.85; (2-8-3-2-1), $1,541.05

Time: 1:45.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2011, by War Pass - Lil’s Lassie by Lil’s Lad. Owner: Anderson Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Frederick J. McEwan.

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Copyright 2022 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.

