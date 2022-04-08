Lopez Stables looking for win in Dowd Mile

Saturday Fonner Park entries
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Report to Duty (Haar) 124 2-1
2, Joey’s Valentine (Martinez) 124 6-5
3, P R Why Not (Jude) 124 6-1
4, Pickles N Me (Wood) 124 8-1
5, Pete and Repete (Tohill) 124 20-1
6, Creeds Revenge (McNeil) 124 20-1
7, J Train (Bethke) 124 5-1
Second Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.
1, Nextportofcall (Jude) 124 8-1
2, Uncle Tap (Haar) 124 5-1
3, Prairie Squall (Ramos) 124 5-2
4, My Boy Gus (Bethke) 124 10-1
5, Pack’n Iron (Tohill) 124 15-1
6, Really Slow (Wood) 124 3-1
7, Wager No Mo (Roman) 120 2-1
Third Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Dakamo Rose (Ramos) 124 12-1
2, Alexandrias Throne (Jude) 124 20-1
3, River Deputy (Martinez) 124 4-5
4, J’s Twostep Beauty (Roman) 124 8-1
5, Dabblin Channel (Wood) 124 4-1
6, Ryrysweetie (Bethke) 124 3-1
7, Prud as Punch (Tohill) 124 15-1
Fourth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards.
1, Jenna’s Gun Runner (Wood) 124 15-1
2, Holiday Man (Martinez) 124 2-1
3, Dance Kingdom (Tohill) 124 10-1
4, He Had a Secret (Roman) 124 8-5
5, Panic Button (Ramos) 124 15-1
6, Ferrari Road (Jude) 124 8-1
7, Poderoso Equs (Haar) 124 10-1
8, Dream Baby Dream (Olesiak) 124 4-1
Fifth Race, $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Holding Fast (Martinez) 124 4-1
2, Ourbestfriend D L (Olesiak) 124 2-1
3, Ghostly Who (Jude) 124 5-2
4, Getaloadofthis (Ramos) 124 8-1
5, Stephen’s Answer (Roman) 124 7-2
6, King Deuce (Haar) 124 12-1
Sixth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, The Big Show (Ramos) 120 2-1
2, Coworker (Martinez) 124 5-2
3, On the Bridge (Olesiak) 124, 15-1
4, Libertarian (McNeil) 124 3-1
5, Daaher’s Success (Jude) 124 8-1
6, Gunslingers Legacy (Bethke) 124 5-1
7, Fayette Warrior (Haar) 124 12-1
Seventh Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Archarch Tale (Haar) 124 4-1
2, Dryspell (Roman) 124 5-2
3, Dirty Deeds (Olesiak) 124 6-1
4, Gerdy’s Boy (Ramos) 124 12-1
5, Shattered Dreams (Luark) 124 20-1
6, Hearoseoneaster (Wood) 124 3-1
7, Crimson Trace (McNeil) 124 15-1
8, Last Call Leroy (Jude) 124 12-1
9, I C Well (Bethke) 124 20-1
10, Bobby Boots (Martinez, Hibdon, 124, 7-2
Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Kilbarry Lady (Ramos) 124 20-1
2, Shellphone (Leon) 124 15-1
3, Dixie Delta (Tohill) 124 10-1
4, Zyxyz (Olesiak) 124 4-1
5, Isabelle’s Joy (Haar) 124 3-1
6, Jagged Arrow (Wood) 124 9-2
7, Cabo Dorado (Martinez) 124 5-1
8, Goody Two Sioux (Jude) 124 7-2
9, Lovesaflyin (Bethke) 124 6-1
Ninth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.
1, Goose Drank Wine (Jude) 119 6-1
2, Guinessey (Wood) 119 12-1
3, Warrior’s Map (Haar) 124 2-1
4, St. Louie Guy (Bethke) 119 15-1
5, Its a Wrap (Roman) 124 7-2
6, Broadway (Martinez) 119 3-1
7, Hold Tight (Ramos) 121 9-2
Tenth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Big Hearted Factor (Olesiak) 124 3-1
2, Felon (Leon) 124 20-1
3, Broadway Ice (Roman) 124 5-1
4, Big Biz, McNeil (Black) 15-1
5, Moro Trump (Martinez) 124 4-1
6, Gone Preachin (Wood) 124 9-2
7, Maximus the Great (Haar) 124 8-1
8, Yank Crime (Bethke) 124 4-1
9, Cherubim (Jude) 124 12-1
10, Cowboy Don (Ramos) 124 12-1
Monk's moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 2, Joey’s Valentine — Has two daylight wins here this meet, looks to make it three today.
2, No. 1, Report to Duty — Forget the claiming prices, he actually faced a tougher bunch last race.
3, No. 4, Pickles N Me — Could be sweet or sour.
Race 2
1, No. 6, Really Slow — Name doesn’t inspire confidence.
2, No. 7, Wager No Mo — I can quit any time, I have many times.
3, No. 2, Uncle Tap — Bred to run all day.
Race 3
1, No. 3, River Deputy — Won easily last time out.
2, No. 5, Dabblin Channel — Beat top choice two races back.
3, No. 6, Ryrysweetie — Likes minor awards.
Race 4
1, No. 3, Dance Kingdom — Races from last Summer look good in here.
2, No. 2, Holiday Man — The good news is he usually hits the board. The bad news is he’s winless at Fonner.
3, No. 4, He Had a Secret — Keep it to yourself.
Race 5
1, No. 2, Ourbestfriend D L — Loves Fonner Park and currently at the top of his game.
2, No. 3, Ghostly Who — Grasmick winner stretches out to a preferred distance.
3, No. 5, Stephen’s Answer — Toss last race, could wire this field.
Race 6
1, No. 1, The Big Show — Back-to-Back big performances.
2, No. 7, Fayette Warrior — Has faced better in his career, a chance to bounce back at decent odds.
3, No. 4, Libertarian — Won’t be 19 to 1 today.
Race 7
1, No. 3, Dirty Deeds — Stumbled badly at gate in latest, choice in wide-open race.
2, No. 2, Dryspell — Faces winners for first time.
3, No. 8, Last Call Leroy — Rushton barn starting to heat up in last week.
Race 8
1, No. 4, Zyxyz — Lots of speed to set up late run from this closer.
2, No. 3, Dixie Delta — Don’t dismiss this 17-time winner.
3, No. 5, Isabelle’s Joy — Strong second place finish to River Deputy last race.
Race 9
1, No. 3, Warrior’s Map — Just claimed by Witt in Houston for 30 grand.
2, No. 5, It’s a Wrap — Split two races with top choice at Delta, has won here twice since.
3, No. 7, Hold Tight — Two bullet works says he’s ready to go in Dowd Mile.
Race 10
1, No. 8, Yank Crime — That was a solid second to Silver Maker on 3/26.
2, No. 3, Broadway Ice — Gonzalez barn holding a pair of aces in nightcap.
3, No. 5, Moro Trump — Dials back in distance today.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 3 No. 3 River Deputy
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 4 No. 7 Poderosa Eyes
$20 Play of the Day
Race 6 $10 Exacta Box No. 1 The Big Show and No. 7 Fayette Warrior
The Greek's Picks
Race 1
First: No. 2, Joey’s Valentine — Has Big Heart
Second: No. 4, Pickles N Me — Across the Board
Third: No. 1, Report to Duty — Attention!
Race 2
First: No. 7, Wager No Mo — Go to the Window
Second: No. 6, Really Slow — Well Conditioned
Third: No. 3, Prairie Squall — 2nd by a neck in last race
Race 3
First: No. 3, River Deputy — Trainer Hibdon 30 %
Second: No. 5, Dabblin Channel — Should like this distance
Third: No. 6, Ryrysweetie — Sweeter the better
Race 4
First: No. 4, He Had a Secret — Drop in Class
Second: No. 3, Dance Kingdom — Can Swing to this
Third: No. 6, Ferrari Road — Looking Sporty
Race 5
First: No. 2, Ourbestfriend DL — Was 3rd in The Tondi
Second: No. 5, Stephen’s Answer — Will set the pace
Third: No. 3, Ghostly Who — Can scare this bunch
Race 6
First: No. 1, The Big Show — Just Win Baby!
Second: No. 2, Coworker — Top Jockey Martinez up
Third: No. 6, Gunslingers Legacy — Could Fire today
Race 7
First: No. 3, Dirty Deeds — Wiseguy Play
Second: No. 6, Hearoseoneaster — 5 Wide last time
Third: No. 10, Bobby Boots — Bada Bing.
Race 8
First: No. 5, Isabelle’s Joy — Let it Ride
Second: No. 7, Cabo Dorado — Can Win this
Third: No. 9, Lovesaflyin — Outta Hemmer Barn
Race 9
First: No. 6, Broadway — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 5, It’s a Wrap — Winner of the Tondi
Third: No. 3, Warrior’s Map — Won $30,000 race in Houston
Race 10
First: No. 3, Broadway Ice — Broadway Double
Second: No. 5. Moro Trump — Superfecta play
Third: No. 1 Big Hearted Factor — Contender
Fourth: No. 8, Yank Crime — The one to catch
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 6 Broadway in 9th
Gus’s Longshot
No. 4 Big Biz in 10th
Friday results
First Race, Purse $6,402, Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Gogetmbugs, Bethke 3 3-1 1-hd 1-3 1-5 3/4 19.90
4 Zibby Too, Wood 4 4 3-1 3-1 2-1 .20
2 Possibly in Love, Martinez 1 1-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 2-hd 3-ns 2.00
3 Jamacian Me Money, Roman 2 2-1/2 4 4 4 20.40
$2 Mutuels:
1 Gogetmbugs $41.80 $5.60
5 Zibby Too $2.20
2 Possibly in Love
Exacta (1-5), $23.00
Time: :25.40 :49.80 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Holiday Justice - Quite a Kitty by Real Quiet. Owner: Veronica Esparza. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Jerry Dean.
Late Scratches: Let’s Go Places
Second Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Chayil, Roman 1 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-1/2 3.80
3 Happy Issue, Olesiak 4 3-1 3-hd 2-1 1/4 6.20
5 S C Angel, Wood 3 2-1 2-hd 3-nk 8.30
4 Our Petunia, Jude 2 4-5 4-5 4-6 .30
2 Sassy Seta, Tohill 5 5 5 5 19.00
$2 Mutuels:
1 Chayil $9.60 $4.20 $3.00
3 Happy Issue $6.20 $3.00
5 S C Angel $4.00
Daily Double (1-1), $120.20; Exacta (1-3), $26.40
Time: :23 :34.80 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2015, by Desert Code - Cherokee Toast by Alaskan Frost. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Mark Hibdon.
Late Scratches: Taylor’s Beauty
Third Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
4 Presley’s Artwork, Roman 2 1-4 1-3 1-6 1-12 3/4 .20
1 One Hot Redhead, Olesiak 1 2-1/2 2-1 2-1 2-3 1/2 5.50
2 Delusional Dream, Tohill 4 4-1 3-1 3-3 3-3 1/2 8.50
5 Prairie Fireball, Jude 3 3-1 1/2 4-5 4-6 4-10 1/4 10.80
3 Halo Angel, Wood 5 5 5 5 5 18.40
$2 Mutuels:
5 Presley’s Artwork $2.40 $2.10 $2.10
1 One Hot Redhead $2.20 $2.10
3 Delusional Dream $2.20
Exacta (5-1), $3.10
Time: 1:14.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2019, by Cinco Charlie - Moira Delaney by Hennessy. Owner: Deb Lemburg. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: Dream Walkin’ Farms, Inc..
Late Scratches: Supreme Dream
Fourth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Handy Boy, Jude 1 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-1 1-1/2 10.70
1 Bluegrass Breeze, Wood 2 3-2 2-1/2 2-hd 2-1 1.50
8 Order of the Day, Martinez 3 2-hd 3-1 1/2 3-1/2 3-3/4 .90
4 Left Behind, Ramos 4 4-5 4-5 4-4 4-4 3/4 32.40
7 The Bondsman, McNeil 8 7-1 5-6 5-8 5-14 22.30
3 Nabs, Leon 6 5-hd 6-2 8 6-1/2 11.30
6 Dark Leopard, Chickeness 7 8 8 6-1 7-1 37.10
5 Halo’s Laddie, Olesiak 5 6-3 7-1 7-1 8 23.10
$2 Mutuels:
2 Handy Boy $23.40 $5.20 $2.60
1 Bluegrass Breeze $2.80 $2.10
8 Order of the Day $2.10
Exacta (2-1), $23.70; Superfecta (2-1-8-4), $13.18; Trifecta (2-1-8), $16.75; Pic 3 (1-2/5-2), $29.60
Time: :23.80 :48.20 1:02 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2019, by Commissioner - Magnolias N Roses by Strong Hope. Owner: Rushton, Temple and Waggoner, Kevin. Trainer: Rushton, Temple D.. Breeder: Kirt Cahill & Sarah Cahill.
Fifth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
6 Lots of Gold, Roman 1 1-5 1-7 1-7 3/4 1.60
2 Rabbit Twenty Two, Ramos 2 3-2 3-4 2-2 3/4 1.00
4 Hot Habanero, Martinez 3 2-5 2-1/2 3-1 7.10
3 Inspiratus, Wood 5 4-3 4-3 4-3 3/4 4.40
5 Ringaroundtherosie, Jude 4 5-8 5-7 5-6 1/2 38.20
1 Segoviana, Leon 6 6 6 6 32.20
$2 Mutuels:
8 Lots of Gold $5.20 $2.40 $2.20
4 Rabbit Twenty Two $2.20 $2.20
6 Hot Habanero $3.40
Exacta (8-4), $5.10; Superfecta (8-4-6-5), $2.66; Trifecta (8-4-6), $9.70; Pic 3 (2/5-2-8), $20.70; Pic 4 (1-2/5-2-8), $82.35; Pic 5 (1-1-2/5-2-8), $1,296.50
Time: :22.60 :34.40 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2019, by Goldencents - Gold Club by Majestic Warrior. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson).
Late Scratches: Dixie Trixie, Somerset Pride
Sixth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
3 Grand Slam Homerun, Bethke 5 1-1/2 1-2 1-6 1/4 1.60
4 Fashion Fact, Wood 6 2-1 2-3 2-3 1.90
7 Sawyouinourdream, Roman 1 3-1 1/2 3-5 3-1 1/2 2.70
5 Chieftess, Tohill 3 5-1 5-3 4-3 1/4 7.90
2 Rhine Falls, Haar 4 7 7 5-1 1/4 26.90
1 River Rain, McNeil 7 6-2 6-1/2 6-3/4 36.70
6 Platte Girl, Olesiak 2 4-4 4-1/2 7 12.90
$2 Mutuels:
3 Grand Slam Homerun $5.20 $2.80 $2.20
4 Fashion Fact $3.00 $2.20
7 Sawyouinourdream $2.20
Exacta (3-4), $6.50; Superfecta (3-4-7-5), $2.91; Trifecta (3-4-7), $6.60; Pic 3 (2-8-3), $30.30
Time: :23.20 :35.40 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Kafwain - Home Runner by Speightstown. Owner: Nathan Russell. Trainer: Russell, Nathan. Breeder: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC.
Seventh Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Its a Deal, Roman 1 1-3 1-6 1-6 1-8 1/2 3.10
3 Wildcat Nation, Ramos 6 5-1 4-3 2-3 2-3 3/4 13.00
7 Silver Maker, Olesiak 7 6-1 6-2 4-2 3-2 1/4 2.30
5 Little Toe, McNeil 4 4-1 3-1 3-2 4-ns 3.70
6 Water Patrol, Haar 5 7 5-1/2 5-3 5-7 3/4 15.40
2 His Giant, Martinez 3 2-5 2-hd 6-3 6-1 3/4 2.40
4 El Diablo Grande, Bethke 2 3-1/2 7 7 7 22.10
$2 Mutuels:
2 Its a Deal $8.20 $6.60 $4.40
4 Wildcat Nation $11.40 $5.00
8 Silver Maker $2.80
Exacta (2-4), $42.30; Omni (2-4), $18.40; Omni (2-8), $8.20; Omni (4-8), $9.40; Superfecta (2-4-8-6), $69.96; Trifecta (2-4-8), $97.05; Pic 3 (8-3-2), $22.45
Time: :23 :46.40 :58.80 1:11.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2019, by El Deal - Bubz Foo Foo by Latent Heat. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: J. Adcock & Hume Wornall.
Late Scratches: Feisty Bird
Eighth Race, Purse $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Laddie Boy, Roman 5 6-hd 5-2 2-2 2-3 1-2 1/4 4.00
9 Grey Rogue, Olesiak 2 1-4 1-4 1-3 1-hd 2-nk 2.80
2 Knowyouroptions, McNeil 3 3-hd 3-1 4-3 3-1/2 3-2 3/4 7.30
8 Caesartheruler, Tohill 1 2-2 2-1 1/2 3-1 1/2 4-4 4-2 1/2 6.00
6 Scooter’s Boy, Wood 7 7-5 7-6 5-3 5-3 5-3 1/2 4.70
4 Makabim, Martinez 8 9 9 8-3 7-6 6-nk 6.90
3 Jazzy Justin, Ramos 4 4-1/2 4-1/2 6-2 6-3 7-10 3/4 37.00
5 American Camp, Jude 9 8-2 8-1 9 8-5 8-9 1/4 26.80
7 Shades of Victory, Haar 6 5-4 6-hd 7-2 9 9 6.20
$2 Mutuels:
1 Laddie Boy $10.00 $6.00 $5.00
9 Grey Rogue $4.60 $3.60
2 Knowyouroptions $4.00
Daily Double (2-1), $76.40; Exacta (1-9), $23.10; Superfecta (1-9-2-8), $101.76; Trifecta (1-9-2), $51.65; Pic 3 (3-2-1), $136.20; Pic 4 (8-3-2-1), $266.85; (2-8-3-2-1), $1,541.05
Time: 1:45.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2011, by War Pass - Lil’s Lassie by Lil’s Lad. Owner: Anderson Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Frederick J. McEwan.
Attendance:
Handle: $0
Copyright 2022 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.