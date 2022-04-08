Lopez Stables looking for win in Dowd Mile

The 65th running of the $20,000 Dowd Mile Stakes could turn into a battle between two horses who already have races — and wins — under their belts at Fonner Park.

Or possibly Warrior’s Map, a ship-in from Sam Houston, might be able to knock them all off.

In any event, trainer Kelli Martinez will send Broadway to the post, hoping to get to the wire first when it’s all done.

And there’s nothing she’d like better for the owners, Lopez Stables.

That’s because Lopez Stables consists of her brother-in-law Alfredo “Shorty” Lopez, her sister Jodi and their son Antonio.

The Lopez family live on the family farm near Shelby, but they come to Fonner to help on weekends whenever Kelli needs them.

“Nothing would make me feel better than to have a great story for them,” Kelli said. “They’ve helped me multiple times. Like they say, a phone call away, and they’re here to help us run.”

Jodi used to train with Kelli back in the 1980s and ‘90s while Shorty was a valet. But when Antonio was born, they decided they wanted to be back on the farm.

Kelli said they’ve owned horses here and there, but this year wanted to step up in quality. That’s when they purchased Broadway for $15,000 at Keeneland.

“They spent a little bit more than they wanted to, but they were going to make the jump and thought he was worth it,” Kelli said.

Broadway, a 4-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Quality Road out of Etiquette who will be ridden by Armando Martinez, has one win — which was actually a tie — at Fonner. Broadway, who is 3-1 on the morning-line for the Dowd Mile, finished in a dead heat with Grey Rogue in a mile allowance race March 26 at Fonner Park.

“We like him. We’ve always liked him,” Kelli said. “When we bought him originally we were thinking of this (the Dowd). He was training well and the other day that mile race came about. We were a work or two short, but we thought, heck, we’d throw him in there and he just ran a game race. So we started looking at this.”

Broadway certainly isn’t a sprinter. His last nine races have all been a mile or longer.

“He just loves it,” Kelli said. “He can just go gallop as far as you want him to, and he just enjoys it. He enjoys his life. He likes to eat carrots and makes sure he is known every time we walk in the barn.”

There will be plenty of challengers in the seven-horse field in the Dowd. That includes Its a Wrap, trained by Isai Gonzalez and ridden by Kevin Roman. Its a Wrap has won twice at Fonner. First in an $11,000 allowance race before winning the Budweiser-Tondi Stakes.

Its a Wrap is 7-2 on the morning line while

Warriors’s Map, a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Liam’s Map and Warrior Maid, has five wins in 22 lifetime starts. That includes winning at $30,000 optional claiming race on Feb. 25 after trainer Jerry Gourneau and owner Henry Witt Jr. claimed him for $30,000 on Feb. 11 from trainer Karl Broberg.

Warriors Map, 2-1 on the morning line, shipped in from Sam Houston on Friday.

Gourneau also will send St. Louie Guy to the post at 15-1 with Scott Bethke on board. St. Louie Guy finished sixth in the Budweiser-Tondi on March 26.

Hold Tight, trained by Stetson Mitchell and ridden by Adrian Ramos, is at 9-2. His last race was Dec. 15 at Remington Park.

Goose Drank Wine, trained by Temple Rushton and ridden by John Jude, is 6-1. He won a $5,000 claiming race by 10 lengths April 1 at Fonner Park.

Guinessey, trained by Marissa Black and ridden by Dakota Wood, is 12-1.

Hoofprints

- Gogetmbugs got Friday’s card off to a fast start by winning the first race at 19-1. Gogetmbugs, ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Gregorio Rivera, paid $41.80 to win.

- Jockey Kevin Roman continued his hot streak with five wins Friday. He won on Chayill for trainer Mark Hibdon in the second, on Presley’s Artwork for trainer Mark Lemburg in the third, on Lots of Gold for trainer Isai Gonzalez in the fifth and on Its a Deal for Gonzalez in the seventh.

He finished his day by riding Laddie Boy to a win in the eighth race for trainer David Anderson.

- Its a Deal has been a runaway winner in both his races at Fonner Park. He won a maiden special weight race by eight lengths. On Friday he pulled away down the stretch to win an allowance race for non-winners of two races by 8 1-2 lengths.

- The carryover for the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot is $123,710 going into Saturday.