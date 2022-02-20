Mitchell, Ramos team up for two wins on opening day

Trainer Stetson Mitchell and jockey Adrian Ramos got the Fonner Park racing season off to a good start Saturday.

The duo teamed up to win both the second race with Star in the Sky and the third with Winner’s Luck.

“I liked everything I led up this opening day,” Mitchell said. “I kind of wanted to see where I stacked up. I felt everything was training well, but until they start running you don’t really know where they’re at.

“I’m happy with how it went. I have room for improvement on a couple and lucky to get what I got from the others. I’m even more excited for the rest of the year to keep going.”

Mitchell ran nine horses on opening day, including two in the second race. He just missed out on another win in the 10th race when Dun Sober, who broke from the 10th hole, couldn’t run down Mr. White down the stretch in the four-furlong $2,500 claiming race.

“The last race, I was on the very outside,” Ramos said. “I had to go wide a little.”

Mitchell was worried that Dun Sober would get claimed in the 10th race. Mitchell bought him as a 2-year-old from Kelli and Armando Martinez. He’s a horse Mitchell absolutely loves.