Mitchell, Ramos team up for two wins on opening day
Trainer Stetson Mitchell and jockey Adrian Ramos got the Fonner Park racing season off to a good start Saturday.

The duo teamed up to win both the second race with Star in the Sky and the third with Winner’s Luck.

“I liked everything I led up this opening day,” Mitchell said. “I kind of wanted to see where I stacked up. I felt everything was training well, but until they start running you don’t really know where they’re at.

“I’m happy with how it went. I have room for improvement on a couple and lucky to get what I got from the others. I’m even more excited for the rest of the year to keep going.”

Mitchell ran nine horses on opening day, including two in the second race. He just missed out on another win in the 10th race when Dun Sober, who broke from the 10th hole, couldn’t run down Mr. White down the stretch in the four-furlong $2,500 claiming race.

“The last race, I was on the very outside,” Ramos said. “I had to go wide a little.”

Mitchell was worried that Dun Sober would get claimed in the 10th race. Mitchell bought him as a 2-year-old from Kelli and Armando Martinez. He’s a horse Mitchell absolutely loves.

“They started and broke him for us, but everything after that is all us,” Mitchell said. “He’s the gentlest, most kind horse. Everybody that’s ever come to my farm has learned how to gallop on this horse, but on race day he just breathes fire and tries every time. He’s just a competitor.

“I like him, I love him, but at the same time I have to put him where he belongs so he can be successful.”

That, Mitchell said, is important. It’s how he claimed his best horse — First Alternate — who won the Bold Accent Stakes, the Runza Stakes and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes last year at Fonner.

Mitchell claimed First Alternate from trainer Don Von Hemel for $15,000 at Remington Park.

“Good horsemen put horses in where they can be successful,” Mitchell said. “If you don’t put a horse in where they can win, then you’re not doing right by the horse. If you enter them in over their head, then you’re setting them up for failure.”

“They allow you to claim a good horse off of them because they put the horse where they belonged, where they could win. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Mitchell has a full barn of horses in his barn at Fonner, plus a few “across the street.” He’s been back training now for five years, and his goal was always to win twice as many races as he did the year before.

“For the first four years I literally doubled my previous year’s wins every year,” Mitchell said. “I want to keep doing that. Last year I didn’t double, but I doubled my earnings. This year I have the goal of winning a hundred races.”

That’s for the whole year, not just at Fonner Park. But Mitchell and Ramos are off to a good start at the Grand Island track.

“That’s a good start,” Ramos said. “I thought I had a shot in the third race. I liked that one. But the other ones, not really, but they ran good.”

Mitchell has six horses scheduled to go to the post on Sunday. That includes one of his favorites Bubbas Dixie in the sixth.

Mitchell lost him to trainer David Anderson on a $10,000 claim last year at Fonner. Later on, he claimed him back from Anderson for $5,000 at Columbus.

“He’s probably the one I’m most excited about,” Mitchell said of the Sunday card.

Mitchell and Ramos aren’t the only trainer/jockey tandem that had success Saturday. Trainer Isai Gonzalez and jockey Kevin Ramon teamed up to win the fourth, fifth and sixth races.

Gonzalez, a three-time training champion at Fonner, has four horses entered on Sunday. He’ll be going up against Ramos and Mitchell in one of those.

Ramos rode for Mitchell at Fonner last year as well.

“He’s a pretty good trainer, and he’s a pretty good boss,” Ramos said. “We’re doing good. Hopefully he will keep riding me.”

There’s little chance Mitchell won’t keep using Ramos.

“Adrian is a very professional rider,” Mitchell said. “He does exactly what he says he’s going to do. He’s where he needs to be. When he’s on a horse you know you have an opportunity. If you’re not going to win that race he’ll set you up for the next.”

 

Sunday’s Fonner Park Entries

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Joey’s Valentine (Shield) 124 4-1

2, V. R. Friendlygary (Roman) 120 15-1

3, P R Streakin (McNeil) 124 8-1

4, Handy Hannon (Journet) 124 8-1

5, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke) 124 6-1

6, Thunderstormacomin (Ramos) 124 15-1

7, Diamante Jose (Olesiak) 124 3-1

8, Big Bend Buckaroo (Fackler) 124 8-1

9, I B Handsome (Martinez) 124 5-1

10, Inewagallikethat (Haar) 119 10-1

Second Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Catalogue (Martinez) 124 4-1

2, Dave (Haar) 124 3-1

3, Drastic (Bethke) 124 12-1

4, Goose (Olesiak) 124 8-1

5, Good Judgment (White Shield) 124 4-1

6, D’yeti Man (Roman) 124 5-1

7, Dance for Ransom (McNeil) 124 6-1

8, El Diablo Grande (Ramos) 124 6-1

Third Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Hannah’s Storm (Fackler) 124 2-1

2, Sweet Capri (Wood) 124 8-1

3, Ticker (Olesiak) 124 6-1

4, Clearly Classy (Journet) 124 5-1

5, Holiday Chimes (White Shield) 124 6-10

6, Big Cali Girl (McNeil) 124 8-1

7, Pearle de Veene (Bethke) 124 8-1

8, Amoreena Star (Martinez) 124 7-2

9, Astromelia (Briceno) 124, 4-1

10, That’s All Right (Roman) 124 6-1

Fourth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Kiss My Grits (Olesiak) 124 6-1

2, Okie Princess (Fackler) 124 12-1

3, Milli Starr (Luark) 124 12-1

4, Jagged Arrow (Wood) 124 6-1

5, Soybean (RomaN) 124 5-1

6, Dakamo Rose (White Shield) 124 5-1

7, Cline Time (Haar) 124 9-2

8, Neon Dreams (Ramos) 124 6-1

9, Leighton Kentucky (Martinez) 124 12-1

10, Olivia’s Duchess (McNeil) 124 12-1

Fifth Race, $9,900, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Possibly in Love (Martinez) 124 8-1

2, Jamacian Me Money (Fackler) 124 20-1

3, P R Odds Setter (Olesiak) 124 6-5

4, Platte Girl (Ramos) 124 8-1

5, Chamber Doors (White Shield) 124 12-1

6, Hold Fast Kat (Wood) 124 30-1

7, Lovesaflyin (Bethke) 124 8-1

8, Judge On the Run (Haar) 124 2-1

Sixth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Fifty Seven Chevy (Hernandez) 124 6-1

2, Knowyouroptions (McNeil) 124 6-1

3, Bow Tie Affair (Briceno) 124 9-2

4, Caesartheruler (Bethke) 124 12-1

5, Fearless Will (Martinez) 124 3-1

6, Scooter’s Boy (Wood) 124 12-1

7, Bubbas Dixie (Ramos) 124 6-1

8, One Son of a Chief (Olesiak) 124 4-1

9, Rock City Roadhog (Roman) 124 8-1

Seventh Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Tick Tack Mo (Bethke) 124 5-1

2, Masterful Stride (White Shield) 124 20-1

3, Rocketringo (Fackler) 124 12-1

4, All Shacked Up (Haar) 124 3-1

5, Masterpiece Day (Luark) 124 7-2

6, Giant Gamble (Wood) 124 10-1

7, Runarounddancing (Ramos) 124 12-1

8, Astonishing Tweet (Olesiak) 124 12-1

9, Felon (Hernandez) 124 8-1

10, Upperclassman (Martinez) 124 12-1

Eighth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Take Charge Patti (Martinez) 124 5-1

2, Add It All Up (White Shield) 124 12-1

3, Euroroper (Luark) 124 15-1

4, Take Her Temp (Wood) 124 5-2

5, D L’s Girl (Olesiak) 124 15-1

6, Smackfire (Ramos) 124 12-1

7, Nebraska Red (Jude) 124 20-1

8, Littlebitofbluskys (Journet) 124 5-1

9, Equifox (McNeil) 124 6-1

10, Secret Mistress (Bethke) 124 9-2

Ninth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Stickinwiththeguys (McNeil) 124 12-1

2, Eternal Force (Roman) 124 7-2

3, Holiday Man (Shield) 124 6-1

4, Fulkerson (Luark) 124 8-1

5, Water Patrol (Haar) 124 12-1

6, Theboyfromjersey (Martinez) 124 4-1

7, Ferrari Road (Bethke) 124 12-1

8, Renvyle (Journet) 124 12-1

9, Panic Button (Olesiak) 124 6-1

10, Astute Warrior (Fackler) 124 8-1

Race 1

1, No. 9, I B Handsome — Two strong runner-up finishes here last year at the distance.

2, No. 1, Joeys Valentine — Speedy guy tries four panels for first time.

3, No. 7, Diamante Jose — First time runner from DCA.

Race 2

1, No. 2, Dave — He’s been a win machine locally for quite sometime, a cautious pick for the top spot.

2, No. 5, Good Judgment — Definitely the class of the field, wouldn’t be a surprise to see him in winner’s circle.

3, No. 8, El Diablo Grande — Ran great in Colorado last Fall, likes to win races.

Race 3

1, No. 8, Amoreena Star — Banking on Armando to break Louisiana bred out of the gate.

2, No. 7, Pearle De Veene — Gets first time Lasix today.

3, No. 6, Big Cali Girl — May have fitness edge.

Race 4

1, No. 4, Jagged Arrow — Loves the distance.

2, No. 7, Cline Time — Won three races last year.

3, No. 3, Milli Star — Bullet workout on 2/10.

Race 5

1, No. 3, P R Radio Setter — Undefeated filly takes on older horses for the first time.

2, No. 8, Judge on the Run — Will likely benefit from hot pace battle.

3, No. 1, Possibly in Love — Speedster gets rail trip.

Race 6

1, No. 6, Scooter’s Boy — Makes patented big late move.

2, No. 5, Fealess Will — Should be prominent from the outset.

3, No. 9, Rock City Roadhog — Nothing but respect for this veteran who won the 2019 Bosselman Stakes.

Race 7

1, No. 7, Runarounddancing — Loves the Fonner oval.

2, No. 8, Astonishing Tweet — Won twice here in 2020.

3, No. 4, All Shacked Up — Class of the field, might be too good for these.

Race 8

1, No. 10, Secret Mistress — Broke maiden in Hot Springs.

2, No. 4, Take Her Temp — Working great in the AM.

3, No. 9, Equifox — Was well thought of as a two-year old. Interesting sort, but prefer to watch one.

Race 9

1, No. 6, Theboyfromjersey — Martinez barn strong with lay off types.

2, No. 2, Eternal Force — Hasn’t won at this distance for three years.

3, No. 3, Holiday Man — May want more ground.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 4, No. 4 Jagged Arrow

Longshot of the Day

Race 9, No. 7 Ferrari Road

$20 Moneymaker Play of the Day

Race 4, $5 Ex Box No. 4 Jagged Arrow and No. 7 Cline Time, plus a $10 Straight exacta No. 4 Jagged Arrow with No. 7 Cline Time.

NOTE: Results were not available due to technical difficulties.

