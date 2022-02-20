Mitchell, Ramos team up for two wins on opening day

Trainer Stetson Mitchell and jockey Adrian Ramos got the Fonner Park racing season off to a good start Saturday.
The duo teamed up to win both the second race with Star in the Sky and the third with Winner’s Luck.
“I liked everything I led up this opening day,” Mitchell said. “I kind of wanted to see where I stacked up. I felt everything was training well, but until they start running you don’t really know where they’re at.
“I’m happy with how it went. I have room for improvement on a couple and lucky to get what I got from the others. I’m even more excited for the rest of the year to keep going.”
Mitchell ran nine horses on opening day, including two in the second race. He just missed out on another win in the 10th race when Dun Sober, who broke from the 10th hole, couldn’t run down Mr. White down the stretch in the four-furlong $2,500 claiming race.
“The last race, I was on the very outside,” Ramos said. “I had to go wide a little.”
Mitchell was worried that Dun Sober would get claimed in the 10th race. Mitchell bought him as a 2-year-old from Kelli and Armando Martinez. He’s a horse Mitchell absolutely loves.
“They started and broke him for us, but everything after that is all us,” Mitchell said. “He’s the gentlest, most kind horse. Everybody that’s ever come to my farm has learned how to gallop on this horse, but on race day he just breathes fire and tries every time. He’s just a competitor.
“I like him, I love him, but at the same time I have to put him where he belongs so he can be successful.”
That, Mitchell said, is important. It’s how he claimed his best horse — First Alternate — who won the Bold Accent Stakes, the Runza Stakes and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes last year at Fonner.
Mitchell claimed First Alternate from trainer Don Von Hemel for $15,000 at Remington Park.
“Good horsemen put horses in where they can be successful,” Mitchell said. “If you don’t put a horse in where they can win, then you’re not doing right by the horse. If you enter them in over their head, then you’re setting them up for failure.”
“They allow you to claim a good horse off of them because they put the horse where they belonged, where they could win. That’s what I’m trying to do.”
Mitchell has a full barn of horses in his barn at Fonner, plus a few “across the street.” He’s been back training now for five years, and his goal was always to win twice as many races as he did the year before.
“For the first four years I literally doubled my previous year’s wins every year,” Mitchell said. “I want to keep doing that. Last year I didn’t double, but I doubled my earnings. This year I have the goal of winning a hundred races.”
That’s for the whole year, not just at Fonner Park. But Mitchell and Ramos are off to a good start at the Grand Island track.
“That’s a good start,” Ramos said. “I thought I had a shot in the third race. I liked that one. But the other ones, not really, but they ran good.”
Mitchell has six horses scheduled to go to the post on Sunday. That includes one of his favorites Bubbas Dixie in the sixth.
Mitchell lost him to trainer David Anderson on a $10,000 claim last year at Fonner. Later on, he claimed him back from Anderson for $5,000 at Columbus.
“He’s probably the one I’m most excited about,” Mitchell said of the Sunday card.
Mitchell and Ramos aren’t the only trainer/jockey tandem that had success Saturday. Trainer Isai Gonzalez and jockey Kevin Ramon teamed up to win the fourth, fifth and sixth races.
Gonzalez, a three-time training champion at Fonner, has four horses entered on Sunday. He’ll be going up against Ramos and Mitchell in one of those.
Ramos rode for Mitchell at Fonner last year as well.
“He’s a pretty good trainer, and he’s a pretty good boss,” Ramos said. “We’re doing good. Hopefully he will keep riding me.”
There’s little chance Mitchell won’t keep using Ramos.
“Adrian is a very professional rider,” Mitchell said. “He does exactly what he says he’s going to do. He’s where he needs to be. When he’s on a horse you know you have an opportunity. If you’re not going to win that race he’ll set you up for the next.”