Mo Mosa captures Bosselman Stakes

“When he asked me to ride this horse for him, I was so happy. I can’t even explain how happy I was to ride for him.”

Martinez hadn’t been on Mo Mosa until the day of the Bosselman, but he watched videos of his recent races at Oaklawn Park.

Martinez said Meier didn’t give him many instructions heading into the race.

“He only told me, ‘Don’t push him. Just let him run,’” Martinez said. “When he broke, I never asked him. He just took me over there. The horse outside (Most Amusing) kind of hooked him a little bit. I was a little concerned about that. But when I took a hold of him, he relaxed.”

This was the first Bosselman win for Martinez, who entered the day with two second-place finishes to his credit in Nebraska’s richest race. It was certainly a special win for the long-time jockey.

“This means to me something I can’t express,” Martinez said. “It means so much to me that I finally won this race in Nebraska which is where my wife is from, my kids grew up here. I know so many people here. And trainers have given me the opportunity to ride here. This is the last one to win. I’d won every stakes in the state of Nebraska except this one, and finally I got it.”