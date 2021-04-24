Mo Mosa captures Bosselman Stakes

The talk all week in Grand Island had been about Sleepy Eyes Todd, the defending champion in the 46th running of the $75,000 Bosselman Pump and Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes, who had found his way back to Fonner Park by way of the Dubai World Cup.
But when the dust all cleared, there was jockey Armando Martinez sitting high atop Mo Mosa, who was being led into the winner’s circle.
Box Seat, trained by Boyd Caster and ridden by Curtis Kimes, was second by 2 1/2 lengths while Sleepy Eyes Todd, trained by Miguel Silva and ridden by Jake Olesiak, finished third, three lengths behind the winner.
Mo Mosa, a 4-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Uncle Mo and Roughing, finished the 1 1/16th mile race in 1:46.80.
“Top of the stretch I asked him to run and he took off,” Martinez said. “We were close to the rail and he kind of slipped a little bit. So I got him off the rail and when I asked to run down the stretch, he responded.”
Rick Meier, a Nebarska native and an assistant to trainer Michael Maker who is known as “Guppy,” was in Grand Island in charge of Mo Mosa. Meier and Martinez go way back.
“It feels good to win for a friend of mine,” Martinez said. “Guppy is from Nebraska and when he started training, I won his first race as a trainer. He’s been a really good friend of mine. He moved to Kentucky, and when I moved over there he came and found me right away. We’ve been keeping in touch.
“When he asked me to ride this horse for him, I was so happy. I can’t even explain how happy I was to ride for him.”
Martinez hadn’t been on Mo Mosa until the day of the Bosselman, but he watched videos of his recent races at Oaklawn Park.
Martinez said Meier didn’t give him many instructions heading into the race.
“He only told me, ‘Don’t push him. Just let him run,’” Martinez said. “When he broke, I never asked him. He just took me over there. The horse outside (Most Amusing) kind of hooked him a little bit. I was a little concerned about that. But when I took a hold of him, he relaxed.”
This was the first Bosselman win for Martinez, who entered the day with two second-place finishes to his credit in Nebraska’s richest race. It was certainly a special win for the long-time jockey.
“This means to me something I can’t express,” Martinez said. “It means so much to me that I finally won this race in Nebraska which is where my wife is from, my kids grew up here. I know so many people here. And trainers have given me the opportunity to ride here. This is the last one to win. I’d won every stakes in the state of Nebraska except this one, and finally I got it.”
Sleepy Eyes Todd, who was a 1-2 favorite at post time. He was coming off a 10th-place finish in the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 27. That came after a fifth-place finish in the $20 million Saudi Cup on Feb 20.
“To run against a horse that’s been all over the world, and everybody knew that was the horse to beat,” Martinez said. “You know anything can happen in a race. When the gates open, the best horse is going to win.
“Maybe it wasn’t his day, but it was my horse’s day,”
Mo Mosa paid $11.80, $5.60 and $2.80. Box Seat paid $7.80 and $3.20 while Sleepy Eyes Todd paid $2.10 to show.
Sleepy Eyes Todd will likely run several more times this year. Owner David Webb said on Friday that they plan to run him until the end of the year, and they’ve been invited to race in Japan in December. They could also return to the Saudi Cup.
But that will be the end of the road for Sleepy Eyes Todd’s racing.
“That will be the end of his career,” Webb said. “And then he’ll begin his stallion career.”
Hoofprints
% Trainer Stetson Mitchell and jockey Adrian Ramos teamed up to win both the first and the sixth races.
% The husband/wife team of jockey Armando Martinez and trainer Kelli won both the fourth and eighth races.
% There were 14,007 perfect tickets left in the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot after the seventh race on a day with a mandatory payout scheduled. But that number dropped significantly after Sleepy Eyes Todd was upset in the Bosselman. In the end, five correct paid $3,539.50.