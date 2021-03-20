Mr. Tickle captures Budweiser-Tondi

It was no surprise to see Love At Night go to the front early in the 25th running of the six-furlong $15,000 Orphan Kist Stakes.

But like most of the leaders of the previous seven races of the day, Love At Night couldn’t hold on down the stretch.

Judge On the Run came from off the pace, moved into second at the head of the stretch and then went on past Love At Night to win the Orphan Kist Stakes by 1 3/4 lengths in 1:16.8 for trainer Shelby Sola in the first stake race of her career.

Jockey Jason Eads said the race unfolded just like he and Sola had hoped. The track condition and the wind gave an advantage to horses coming off the pace, while Love At Night, who won the Orphan Kist the past two years, is known as a front runner who goes to the lead and tries to stay there.

“The track is still a little heavy from the rain, so the speed seems to be stopping today which has benefited me,” said Eads, who had three wins on the day. “The wind has a little bit to do with it. You get to the top of the lane, it hits you pretty good. Your fittest horse is going to win. That wind will stop you for sure.”

Judge On the Run paid $11.80, $4.20 and $2.60. Love At Night paid $2.40 and $2.10 while Let’s Go Places paid $2.40 to show.