Mr. Tickle captures Budweiser-Tondi

Things couldn’t have set up much better for trainer Marissa Black in the 47th running of the $20,000 Budweiser-Tondi Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.
Her two entries — Mr. Tickle and Blue Harbor — don’t like to go to the lead, especially Mr. Tickle.
And all day long, horses coming from off the pace were winning. Mr. Tickle kept that streak going.
The 9-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Street Sense and Rasindy was still seventh heading into the stretch, but that’s his style. He picked them off one by one, including Blue Harbor, and won by a neck in 1:15.0
Blue Harbor was a neck in front of Scooter’s Boy for second while Rock City Roadhog, the winner of the 2018 Bosselman, got up for fourth.
“Amazing,” Black said. “I was really proud of my old horses. They did wonderful.
“Coming into it we knew the track was going to be heavy with speed on the front end. It set up right for us.”
Ourbestfriend D L was the post time favorite. He went out fast as expected along with Starring John Wain. That proved to be a key for Black’s horses.
“I knew DL would be the speed in the race,” said jockey Bryan McNeil, who rode Mr. Tickle to the win. “With Marissa’s other horse in the race, I knew he’d be one up close. Hopefully John Wain would pressure him, and he did.
“My horse got a good, clean break and just settled in right behind without the dirt hitting him in the face. When it was time to run, he just picked it up and kept going.”
McNeil rode Mr. Tickle last year at Fonner Park and in an allowance race March 6 this year that was won by Ourbestfriend D L with Blue Harbor second.
McNeil said he was concerned about Mr. Tickle because of the six-furlong distance. He likes the longer races — like the Dowd Mile and the Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner later this year.
“After this he’ll be going longer, a mile or even more than a mile, that’s his distance,” said McNeil, who had two wins on the day. “He just loves it.”
Black indicated that the Dowd and the Bosselman are likely in the plans for both her horses later this season.
“They’ll do well in the future,” Black said. “We’ll be back.”
Mr. Tickle paid $12.20, $5.80 and $3.40 to win. Blue Harbor paid $6.40 and $3.60 while Scooter’s Boy paid $5.00.
The win was worth $12,480 for Black, who is also the owner, and it brought Mr. Tickle’s career earnings to $275,830. He now has 14 wins in 50 career starts.
Judge On the Run wins Orphan Kist
It was no surprise to see Love At Night go to the front early in the 25th running of the six-furlong $15,000 Orphan Kist Stakes.
But like most of the leaders of the previous seven races of the day, Love At Night couldn’t hold on down the stretch.
Judge On the Run came from off the pace, moved into second at the head of the stretch and then went on past Love At Night to win the Orphan Kist Stakes by 1 3/4 lengths in 1:16.8 for trainer Shelby Sola in the first stake race of her career.
Jockey Jason Eads said the race unfolded just like he and Sola had hoped. The track condition and the wind gave an advantage to horses coming off the pace, while Love At Night, who won the Orphan Kist the past two years, is known as a front runner who goes to the lead and tries to stay there.
“The track is still a little heavy from the rain, so the speed seems to be stopping today which has benefited me,” said Eads, who had three wins on the day. “The wind has a little bit to do with it. You get to the top of the lane, it hits you pretty good. Your fittest horse is going to win. That wind will stop you for sure.”
Judge On the Run paid $11.80, $4.20 and $2.60. Love At Night paid $2.40 and $2.10 while Let’s Go Places paid $2.40 to show.
The win was worth $9,420 for owners Mckay Stables and brought Judge On the Run’s career earnings to $79,585.
Hoofprints
% Jockey Chris Fackler had two wins on Saturday.
% Jockey Armando Martinez had one win, moving him to 1,990 for his career.
% Sunday will feature a nine-race card with first-race post time at 1:30 p.m.
% Sunday is again Family Day with $1 hot dogs and $1 pop from 1 to 3 p.m.
% Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak reminds fans that although the city-wide mask mandate has been lifted, it’s still in effect at Fonner Park and will be enforced until further notice.