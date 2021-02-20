Ourbestfriend D L takes Grasmick Stakes at Fonner Park

Trainer David C. Anderson was concerned about the sloppy track for the 54th running of the $15,000 Grasmick Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.
He was also concerned about the inside post position he drew for Ourbestfriend D L.
Neither worry turned out to be a problem.
Ourbestfriend D L took control of the four-furlong race down the stretch to win by 5 1/2 lengths over Edge of Ackworth in 46.60 seconds.
Ourbestfriend D L was the second horse to win from the inside position on Saturday.
“Yesterday and today they’ve kind of moved (the starting gate) out a little bit,” Anderson said. “And it wasn’t like a full field so we broke well and Scott (Bethke) gave him a hell of a ride.
“And he’s got a little bit of class. He’s a pretty nice horse. I didn’t know if he was quick enough to run a half mile with his long legs.”
Bethke picked up the mount because fellow jockey Dakota Wood was off for the weekend. Bethke was happy to be there.
“He’s a really nice horse,” Bethke said. “I didn’t know anything about him. He reminds me of World Famous Sam T. I’d like to thank Dave and the owners for letting me ride him and my agent Dan Coughlan.”
That’s pretty high praise from Bethke. World Famous Sam T was a horse his father, Troy, picked up for him to ride as he was breaking into the business. World Famous Sam T won the Grasmick three straight years from 2016 to 2018. Bethke rode him to the win in 2018.
Bethke said he thought Ourbestfriend D L could handle the inside post.
“I figured he had enough speed to probably be all right out there,” Bethke said. “I was just happy to be able to ride him.”
The muddy track wasn’t a problem either.
“He looked like he loved the slop,” Anderson said.
Anderson had a nice cheering section on hand too. His son Casey Anderson and daughter Darsey Hamm along with her husband James Hamm are all part owners of Ourbestfriend D L and were at Fonner on Saturday. So were David Anderson’s 16-year-old twin grandsons, Jonah and Jaxson.
“They were all pretty excited,” David Anderson said. “It’s the first one my daughter and her husband have owned and the second one for my son.”
Anderson also sent Phlash Drive to the post in the Grasmick. The 5-year-old Nebraska-bred gelding finished last in the six-horse field, but Anderson was OK with that.
“Phlash Drive, we were just trying to set him up for the Ogataul Stakes in a couple of weeks,” Anderson said.
Ourbestfriend D L, a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Yes It’s True and Weekend Star will likely point towards the Budweiser-Tondi on March 20.
Ourbestfriend D L paid $5.20, $3.40 and $2.40. Edge of Ackworth paid $9.60 and $4.20 while Miner Heat paid $3.00 to show.
Hoofprints
% Jockey Adrian Ramos has two wins in the first two days at Fonner Park. Ramos was the co-leading rider last year at Arapahoe Park in Aurora, Colorado. Ramos tied with Scott Stevens for the title with 29 wins.
% Ramos rode Runarounddancing, a horse previously trained by Isai Gonzalez, to a win in the fourth race. Runarounddancing now has six wins in 10 career starts at Fonner Park.
% Beta Capo Song won the fifth race for his sixth win in 14 career starts at Fonner.
% Seven races are on tap for Sunday’s card with first-race post at 1:30 p.m. It will be family day from 1 to 3 p.m. with $1 hotdogs and $1 pop.
% Check out Pierpont in the sixth race Sunday. He’ll break from the one hole which may not be a good thing, but he won four of six races at Fonner a year ago, including three in a row at one point. He’s 8-1 on the morning line, which would be nice odds if you can get it.