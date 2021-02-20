Ourbestfriend D L takes Grasmick Stakes at Fonner Park

That’s pretty high praise from Bethke. World Famous Sam T was a horse his father, Troy, picked up for him to ride as he was breaking into the business. World Famous Sam T won the Grasmick three straight years from 2016 to 2018. Bethke rode him to the win in 2018.

Bethke said he thought Ourbestfriend D L could handle the inside post.

“I figured he had enough speed to probably be all right out there,” Bethke said. “I was just happy to be able to ride him.”

The muddy track wasn’t a problem either.

“He looked like he loved the slop,” Anderson said.

Anderson had a nice cheering section on hand too. His son Casey Anderson and daughter Darsey Hamm along with her husband James Hamm are all part owners of Ourbestfriend D L and were at Fonner on Saturday. So were David Anderson’s 16-year-old twin grandsons, Jonah and Jaxson.

“They were all pretty excited,” David Anderson said. “It’s the first one my daughter and her husband have owned and the second one for my son.”

Anderson also sent Phlash Drive to the post in the Grasmick. The 5-year-old Nebraska-bred gelding finished last in the six-horse field, but Anderson was OK with that.