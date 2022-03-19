P R Odds Setter takes Orphan Kist

Fonner Park results
First Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Red Red Wine, Roman 1 1-2 1-5 1-5 3/4 .80
2 Untethered Soul, Olesiak 6 4-1/2 3-1/2 2-1 8.80
4 Lucky Every Day, Tohill 3 2-hd 2-hd 3-1/2 3.90
5 Cabo Dorado, Martinez 4 5-3 5-3 4-2 3/4 3.30
7 T. P. Right Lane, Wood 2 6-3 6-5 5-4 1/4 34.60
3 Goody Two Sioux, Jude 5 3-hd 4-1/2 6-4 11.20
6 Kilbarry Lady, McNeil 7 7 7 7 21.00
$2 Mutuels:
1 Red Red Wine $3.60 $2.80 $2.10
2 Untethered Soul $6.40 $3.40
4 Lucky Every Day $2.40
Exacta (1-2), $8.70; Trifecta (1-2-4), $10.20
Time: :22.20 :34.40 :45.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2016, by Half Ours - Rebirth by Malagra. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Clear Creek Stud LLC.
Second Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Water Patrol, Haar 3 3-4 2-4 2-4 2-7 1-1 1/2 4.70
5 Xtreme Lyra, Martinez 1 1-2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 2-5 2.20
6 Thetrashmanscoming, Roman 6 7 7 5-1 3-1 1/2 3-4 3/4 2.20
4 Little John, McNeil 5 6-1 5-1 7 6-1 4-1 1/4 5.30
2 Carouse, Briceno 4 4-1 4-2 4-1 4-1/2 5-4 1/4 21.40
7 Panic Button, Olesiak 7 5-1/2 6-1 6-1/2 7 6-4 1/2 17.80
3 Hyper Drive, Ramos 2 2-hd 3-5 3-4 5-1 7 4.70
$2 Mutuels:
1 Water Patrol $11.40 $5.40 $3.40
5 Xtreme Lyra $3.80 $3.00
6 Thetrashmanscoming $2.60
Daily Double (1-1), $27.20; Exacta (1-5), $19.30; Superfecta (1-5-6-4), $18.06; Trifecta (1-5-6), $28.45
Time: :24.60 :49.60 1:15.60 1:29.40 1:42.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2015, by Law Enforcement - C. C. With Water by Water Bank. Owner: Hannah Miller. Trainer: Haar, Robert J.. Breeder: Peter Lynn Milinkovich & Dmytri Pendino.
Claimed: Xtreme Lyra, Thetrashmanscoming
Third Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
4 Holiday Joke, Wood 3 4-1/2 6-2 4-hd 4-hd 1-3 1/4 2.50
1 Silver Maker, Olesiak 6 2-1 2-hd 3-hd 1-1/2 2-3/4 9.30
3 Laddie Boy, Roman 4 3-1 3-1 2-hd 5-3 3-nk 2.10
2 Poderoso Equs, Ramos 7 7 5-1/2 5-hd 2-hd 4-2 1/2 6.50
6 Moro Trump, Martinez 1 1-2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 3-hd 5-1 4.70
5 Unbroken Song, McNeil 2 5-1/2 4-1 6-8 6-20 6-25 18.90
7 Fort Knox, Haar 5 6-1 7 7 7 7 5.10
$2 Mutuels:
4 Holiday Joke $7.00 $3.60 $2.60
1 Silver Maker $6.80 $4.00
3 Laddie Boy $2.80
Exacta (4-1), $26.70; Superfecta (4-1-3-2), $16.17; Trifecta (4-1-3), $33.30
Time: :23.80 :48.40 1:14.40 1:28.40 1:42. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Horse 2015, by Holiday Promise - Kidding by Lemon Drop Kid. Owner: Shemek, Michael and Shemek, Debra. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Jose Luis Espinoza.
Claimed: Laddie Boy
Fourth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Dryspell, Roman 1 4-3 2-hd 1-1 1-1 1/2 .50
2 Gabby Tom, McNeil 2 5-2 6-1/2 4-1 2-2 3.70
6 Run for Matty, Jude 7 6-1/2 5-1/2 5-hd 3-1 1/4 9.90
5 Downtown Brown, Ramos 6 8 8 6-hd 4-nk 7.60
7 Deacon Beacon, Wood 8 3-hd 3-2 3-3 5-1 18.60
4 Bold Impact, Briceno 4 7-2 7-1 7-4 6-1 1/2 30.10
8 Last Bita Glitter, Bethke 5 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 2-1/2 7-6 1/4 31.90
3 Rhettroactive, Martinez 3 2-hd 4-2 8 8 22.70
$2 Mutuels:
2 Dryspell $3.00 $2.20 $2.20
3 Gabby Tom $3.00 $2.40
7 Run for Matty $3.40
Exacta (2-3), $3.50; Superfecta (2-3-7-6), $2.11; Trifecta (2-3-7), $5.45; Pic 3 (1-4-1/2), $20.30
Time: :24.60 :48.60 1:02.80 1:16.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Not This Time - Rather Beautiful by Malibu Moon. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Chris Baccari & Crystal Ball Stables LLC.
Late Scratches: Royal Outlaw
Fifth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Thornish, Olesiak 5 5-2 3-hd 1-2 1-nk 5.20
5 Breakin Daylight, Tohill 2 3-1 1/2 4-1/2 3-1 1/2 2-4 8.50
3 Flat Out Love, Wood 3 2-2 1-1 2-1/2 3-1 1/2 8.00
2 He Had a Secret, Roman 7 4-1/2 5-4 4-1/2 4-2 3.80
1 Chared, Luark 1 1-hd 2-hd 5-3 5-1/2 34.60
7 See the Pyramids, Ramos 6 7 6-hd 6-1 6-3 1/2 .70
4 Soul Ready, Bethke 4 6-1 7 7 7 33.00
$2 Mutuels:
7 Thornish $12.40 $4.60 $3.00
6 Breakin Daylight $7.20 $4.40
4 Flat Out Love $3.40
Exacta (7-6), $46.60; Superfecta (7-6-4-3), $21.13; Trifecta (7-6-4), $75.30; Pic 3 (4-1/2-7), $15.00; Pic 4 (1-4-1/2-7), $130.00; (1-1-4-1/2-7), $235.80
Time: :23.40 :48 1:14.80 1:21.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Just a Coincidence - Fun Flower by Came Home. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Southern Springs Stable.
Late Scratches: Emma’s Logic
Sixth Race, Purse $7,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Catalogue, Martinez 6 4-1 4-2 3-1 1/2 1-3/4 2.60
7 Little Toe, Roman 4 2-hd 2-1/2 2-hd 2-1 1/4 3.10
8 Parlay Pete, Wood 2 1-1 1-hd 1-hd 3-2 3.00
6 Jimbo’s Biz, Jude 3 3-1 1/2 3-1 4-5 4-4 1/2 28.70
4 Rock City Roadhog, Tohill 7 7-2 7-4 6-1/2 5-2 1/4 8.10
5 Big Hearted Factor, Olesiak 5 5-1 5-1/2 5-1/2 6-2 3/4 15.70
1 Hansens Mischief, Ramos 8 6-1 6-3 7-3 7-nk 3.70
2 Bubbas Dixie, Haar 1 8 8 8 8 24.80
$2 Mutuels:
3 Catalogue $7.20 $3.80 $2.60
7 Little Toe $4.00 $2.60
8 Parlay Pete $2.80
Exacta (3-7), $12.40; Superfecta (3-7-8-6), $89.12; Trifecta (3-7-8), $19.10; Pic 3 (1/2-7-3), $18.15
Time: :24.60 :48.80 1:01.40 1:13.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Street Cry (IRE) - Atala by Stormy Atlantic. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Don Alberto Corporation.
Claimed: Hansens Mischief
Seventh Race, Purse $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Preacher, Roman 1 1-2 1-2 1-3 1-2 1/2 7.80
7 One Son of a Chief, Olesiak 5 4-1 2-1 2-3 2-4 1.60
9 Scooter’s Boy, Martinez 8 8-3 5-1 4-1 3-1 1/4 5.40
6 Knowyouroptions, McNeil 7 6-2 4-1/2 3-1 4-2 4.50
2 Caesartheruler, Tohill 2 5-2 7-1 6-2 5-1 15.50
1 Broadway Ice, Wood 3 7-1/2 8-3 7-1 6-nk 3.10
8 Gold Label, Jude 6 2-1 1/2 3-3 5-1 7-7 1/2 46.50
5 American Camp, Haar 9 9 9 9 8-1 1/2 34.00
4 Big Biz, Ramos 4 3-1 6-1 8-3 9 23.00
$2 Mutuels:
3 Preacher $17.60 $7.20 $3.80
7 One Son of a Chief $3.40 $2.60
9 Scooter’s Boy $2.40
Exacta (3-7), $27.00; Omni (3-7), $5.80; Omni (3-9), $9.00; Omni (7-9), $5.40; Superfecta (3-7-9-6), $33.72; Trifecta (3-7-9), $47.75; Pic 3 (7-3-3), $88.25
Time: :23.80 :47.40 1:00.20 1:12.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Fury Kapcori - Religious Type by Songandaprayer. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung.
Eighth Race, Purse $9,000, SOC $15,000-$7,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Ourbestfriend D L, Olesiak 2 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-5 1-5 2.20
1 Holding Fast, Martinez 5 6-1/2 5-3 4-1/2 2-4 1/2 3.40
2 King Deuce, Jude 4 3-1 6-3 3-hd 3-1/2 26.90
4 Guinessey, Wood 3 5-1 1/2 2-hd 2-hd 4-1 8.20
7 Speedy Fellar, Roman 7 4-1/2 3-hd 5-3 5-2 1.90
3 Fayette Warrior, Haar 1 7 7 6-2 6-5 5.60
6 Ray’s Angel, Bethke 6 2-1 4-1/2 7 7 19.40
$2 Mutuels:
5 Ourbestfriend D L $6.40 $3.60 $2.80
1 Holding Fast $4.00 $3.00
2 King Deuce $8.60
Exacta (5-1), $9.90; Superfecta (5-1-2-4), $34.18; Trifecta (5-1-2), $146.70; Pic 3 (3-3-5), $80.55
Time: :23.80 :47.20 1:00.60 1:13.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Yes It’s True - Weekend Star by Confide. Owner: Canders Ag and Racing LLc and Just One More LLc. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Richard Reed & Tiffany Zammit.
Ninth Race, Purse $20,700, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
4 P R Odds Setter, Olesiak 1 1-1 1/2 1-1 1-2 1-1/2 1.30
5 Zibby Too, Wood 5 5-1 4-1 3-1 1/2 2-1 3/4 10.70
2 Judge On the Run, Haar 3 4-2 3-1 1/2 2-1/2 3-5 3/4 .80
7 Chamber Doors, Martinez 4 2-1 2-1/2 4-3 4-2 24.40
3 Joy Forever, Luark 6 6-4 6-8 5-1 5-1 41.20
1 Miss Mead, Ramos 2 3-1 1/2 5-2 6-8 6-2 1/2 34.30
6 Let’s Go Places, Tohill 7 7 7 7 7 12.90
$2 Mutuels:
4 P R Odds Setter $4.60 $3.20 $2.20
5 Zibby Too $6.00 $2.80
2 Judge On the Run $2.10
Exacta (4-5), $16.90; Superfecta (4-5-2-7), $13.40; Trifecta (4-5-2), $14.60; Pic 3 (3-5-4), $41.50
Time: :24.80 :49.40 1:02.20 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Gold Schleiger - A Wish for My Lady by Pikepass. Owner: Judy Pryor. Trainer: Wise, Jason. Breeder: Judy Pryor.
Tenth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Preferred Prospect, Martinez 1 1-hd 1-hd 1-1/2 1-nk 14.10
8 Prairie Squall, Ramos 7 3-2 2-2 2-1 2-3/4 7.20
3 Bobby Boots, Wood 2 4-hd 5-1/2 3-1/2 3-1/2 7.00
6 Tap Attack, Roman 10 5-1/2 4-hd 5-1 1/2 4-nk .80
4 Last Call Leroy, Jude 6 7-1 7-1 4-1/2 5-2 3/4 25.80
1 Tombi, McNeil 4 10 10 8-1 6-3/4 43.10
10 Pack’n Iron, Tohill 5 8-3 8-1/2 6-2 7-1 3/4 35.80
2 Nextportofcall, Bethke 3 9-1 9-2 7-1/2 8-3 1/4 19.80
7 Papa Joe, Briceno 9 6-2 6-1/2 9-2 9-4 1/4 51.40
9 Dirty Deeds, Olesiak 8 2-hd 3-1 10 10 3.40
$2 Mutuels:
5 Preferred Prospect $30.20 $8.60 $4.80
8 Prairie Squall $7.40 $5.40
3 Bobby Boots $4.60
Daily Double (4-5), $66.00; Exacta (5-8), $160.40; Superfecta (5-8-3-6), $112.72; Trifecta (5-8-3), $272.35; Pic 3 (5-4-5), $86.05; Pic 4 (3-5-4-5), $2,334.35; (3-3-5-4-5), $1,242.65
Time: :24.20 :48.80 1:14.80 1:22.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Preferred Issue - Seeking a Storm by Carborundum. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Carl P. McLendon.
Sunday's entries
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs
1, For Reel (Tohill) 122 5-2
2, Motrain (Ramos) 117 12-1
3, V. R. Friendlygary (Roman) 122 2-1
4, Whiskeyspent (McNeil) 122 12-1
5, Lucky Liquor Shot (Haar) 122 10-1
6, Littlebit Don (Martinez) 122 6-1
7, Paisano Jim, Olesiak) 122 8-1
8, Too Many Captains (Wood) 122 4-1
Second Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs
1, Nebraska Red (Jude) 124 15-1
2, Take Charge Patti (Wood 124 2-1
3, Unplucked Gem (McNeil 124 8-1
4, Nicky Scissors (Bethke 124 10-1
5, Star in the Sky (Ramos 124 8-5
6, American Reality (Martinez 120 2-1
Third Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs
1, Winze (Martinez) 124 7-5
2, Miss Tater Tot (Bethke) 124 5-1
3, Rollin Blackout (Tohill) 120 8-1
4, Crimson T. (Musarro) 120 15-1
5, Tap the Heart (Ramos) 120 5-2
6, Hurricane Florence (McNeil) 124 6-1
7, Our Clover Gal (Jude) 124 8-1
Fourth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs
1, Sawyouinourdream (Roman) 124 4-1
2, Sister Shirley (Wood) 124 7-2
3, Pearle de Veene (Bethke) 124 3-1
4, Heavens Princess (Ramos) 120 12-1
5, Big Cali Girl (McNeil) 124 9-2
6, Joel’s Girl (Tohill) 124 5-1
7, Euroroper (Briceno) 124 20-1
8, Untamed Money (Martinez, Hibdon, 124, 6-1
Fifth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Gerdy’s Boy (McNeil) 124 10-1
2, Schleicher (Ramos) 120 3-1
3, Sing N Spurs (Bethke) 120 15-1
4, The Greatest Eagle (Jude) 124 10-1
5, Bud Minister (Olesiak) 124 4-1
6, Feisty Bird (Martinez) 124 2-1
7, Halo Jax (Wood) 124 7-2
8, Jono (Tohill) 120 15-1
Sixth Race, $7,000, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Random Affair (Ramos) 124 4-1
2, Maximus the Great (McNeil) 124 10-1
3, Goose Drank Wine (Jude) 124 6-1
4, Champagne Bling (Tohill) 119 5-2
5, Baudette Blizzard (Wood) 124 15-1
6, Slick It Up (Olesiak) 124 12-1
7, Gotta Love Ike (Roman) 124 8-5
Seventh Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Runarounddancing, Wood) 124 6-1
2, Kid’s Mischief (Martinez) 124 5-1
3, Lion Heart Legend (Roman) 124 9-2
4, Coast Guardsman (Ramos) 124 7-2
5, Beau Gosse (Luark) 124 10-1
6, Sharp Art (Jude) 124 8-1
7, Most Amusing (Olesiak) 124 15-1
8, Singandcryindubai, Briceno, Lafferty, 124 3-1
9, Euramaster (Haar) 124 5-1
Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Masterful Stride (Bethke) 124 3-1
2, Looking for Bull (Jude) 124 12-1
3, Senor Blair (Tohill) 124 3-1
4, Dream Baby Dream (Ramos) 124 5-2
5, Little No Way (Haar) 124 15-1
6, I Call Shotgun (Olesiak) 124 8-1
7, Dance Even (Roman) 124 20-1
8, Stickinwiththeguys (Wood) 124 12-1
9, Now Mind You (McNeil) 124 12-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 8, Too Many Captains — Nice work tab and bred to sprint.
2, No. 3, R Friendlygary — Has improved since arriving in GI.
3, No. 1, For Reel — Draws rail post today.
Race 2
1, No. 5, Star in the Sky — Beaten favorite in last race.
2, No. 3, Unplucked Gem — Solid effort in Bold Accent, but winless at today’s distance.
3, No. 4, Nicky Scissors — Five published workouts here this year.
Race 3
1, No. 1, Winze — Makes amends today.
2, No. 5, Tap the Heart — Filly was well bet in both efforts at Aqueduct.
3, No. 6, Hurricane Florence — Familiar with top choice.
Race 4
1, No. 8, Untamed Money — To be truthful, this looks like an ALL race.
2, No. 5, Big Cali Girl — Flattered by Thats All Right.
3, No. 3, Pearle de Veene — Didn’t show up last race.
Race 5
1, No. 5, Bud Minister — Win on 2/27 looks even better now.
2, No. 6, Feisty Bird — Definitely the main competition.
3, No. 7, Halo Jax — Two straight bullets on work tab.
Race 6
1, No. 7, Gotta Love Ike — Should benefit from a hot pace battle.
2, No. 6, Slick It Up — May surprise at big odds.
3, No. 4, Champagne Bling — Mare tackles boys first race off claim.
Race 7
1, No. 9, Euramaster — Thrid time off layoff.
2, No. 6, Sharp Art — Used to be an elite sprinter, don’t overlook him here.
3, No. 1, Runaroounddancing — Throw out last race.
Race 8
1, No. 5, Little No Way — Tab upset runner in last.
2, No. 1, Masterful Stride — Nice race at 25 to 1 on 3/12.
3, No. 6, I Call Shotgun — May need a race coming off long layoff.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 6 No. 7 Gotta Love Ike
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 4 No. 4 Heaven’s Princess
$20 Play of the Day
Race 6 $10 Exacta play No. 7 Gotta Love Ike on top of No. 4 Champagne Bling and No. 6 Slick It Up.