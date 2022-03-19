P R Odds Setter takes Orphan Kist

P R Odds Setter did most of the work in the 26th running of the $20,000 Orphan Kist Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

The 4-year-old daughter of Gold Schleiger and A Wish for My Lady, cruised to an early lead and never gave it up in winning the six-furlong race for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares in 1:15.40.

“He just let her cruise to an early lead,” trainer Jason Wise said of jockey Jake Olesiak. “It set up perfectly.”

P R Odds Setter was one of post time favorites at 6-5, just behind defending champion Judge On the Run who was 4-5. Judge On the Run had won nine of her last 11 races, but this one belonged to P R Odds Setter as she held off a hard-charging Zibb Too by half a length.

“She looked like the lone speed on paper,” Wise said. “I guess we just let her cruise to the lead and see what happens. She was able to hold on. It’s tough to gauge these 3-year-olds coming into their 4-year-old year against the older mares. There’s a lot of nice mares in here, but it worked out well for us today.”

Olesiak said the plan was to go out to the lead.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of speed in there, so I kind of used that to my advantage,” Olesiak said. “A couple of the other horses didn’t have the best trips, and I had a good trip so it worked out.”

It was the fourth win in five career starts for P R Odds Setter and was worth $12,420 for owner Judy Pryor, who was also the breeder. It brought her career winnings to $43,820.

Judge On the Run and P R Odds Seter had hooked up in a 4-furlong allowance race the first weekend of the Fonner Park meet on Feb. 22. Judge On the Run came out on top that time by 1 1-4th lengths.

P R Odds Setter hadn’t had much training time before that race, but she got plenty in between that and the Orphan Kist.

“It helped a bunch,” Wise said. “She had a couple good, solid works. She had a good work last week. We had to hit that first race because we didn’t know if we were going to get another race to go, and we didn’t get another race to go.”

Olesiak said he wasn’t that impressed with her the last time he worked her out.

“I worked her the other day, and she didn’t work very well. Jason told me she’d run well and it worked out,” he said. “She tries hard. She’s a nice filly, but you never know when you step up against older horses. Hopefully she has a bright future.”

P R Odds Setter didn’t make her career debut until winning a maiden special weight race April 30 last year at Fonner Park. She went on to win the Fantago Lady Stakes at Horsemen’s Park and the Nebraska Princess Stakes at Columbus in May.

P R Odds Setter paid $4.60, $3.20 and $2.20. Zibbo Too paid $6.00 and $2.80 for second and Judge On the Run $2.10 to show.

Hoofprints

— Jockey Kevin Roman and trainer Isai Gonzalez teamed up for two wins Saturday. The duo took the first race with Red Red Wine and the fourth with Dryspell. Roman later won the seventh on Preacher for trainer Mark Hibdon for his third win of the day.

— Jockey Armando Martinez later gave Hibdon his second win of the day on Preferred Prospect in the 10th.

— Olesiak had three wins on the day, the other two on Dave Anderson trained horses. They won with Thornish in the fifth and Ourbestfriend DL in the eighth.

— Monk’s Moneymakers picked five winners on Friday. Scoring Moneymaker plays were Leighton Kentucky $4.00 in the first, Ima Sunny Song $3.60 in the third, Queen’s Gift $6.20 in the fifth, Shady’s Turn $3.60 in the seventh and River Deputy $4.40 in the eighth.

— “Track Talk Live,” a radio show featuring track announcer Steve Anderson, Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak and Fonner Financial Analyst & Operations Assistant Mark Landis, can be heard live on KRGI at 9:30 a.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Now it is also available in the KRGI archives. Go to gifamilyradio.com and click on “sports archive.” All the shows from this season are available.