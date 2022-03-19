 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

P R Odds Setter takes Orphan Kist

Fonner

P R Odds Setter, ridden by jockey Jake Olesiak, rides away from the pack in taking the $20,000 Orphan Kist Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park. (For The Independent/Ellis Collins)

 ELLIS COLLINS

P R Odds Setter did most of the work in the 26th running of the $20,000 Orphan Kist Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

The 4-year-old daughter of Gold Schleiger and A Wish for My Lady, cruised to an early lead and never gave it up in winning the six-furlong race for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares in 1:15.40.

“He just let her cruise to an early lead,” trainer Jason Wise said of jockey Jake Olesiak. “It set up perfectly.”

P R Odds Setter was one of post time favorites at 6-5, just behind defending champion Judge On the Run who was 4-5. Judge On the Run had won nine of her last 11 races, but this one belonged to P R Odds Setter as she held off a hard-charging Zibb Too by half a length.

“She looked like the lone speed on paper,” Wise said. “I guess we just let her cruise to the lead and see what happens. She was able to hold on. It’s tough to gauge these 3-year-olds coming into their 4-year-old year against the older mares. There’s a lot of nice mares in here, but it worked out well for us today.”

Olesiak said the plan was to go out to the lead.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of speed in there, so I kind of used that to my advantage,” Olesiak said. “A couple of the other horses didn’t have the best trips, and I had a good trip so it worked out.”

It was the fourth win in five career starts for P R Odds Setter and was worth $12,420 for owner Judy Pryor, who was also the breeder. It brought her career winnings to $43,820.

Judge On the Run and P R Odds Seter had hooked up in a 4-furlong allowance race the first weekend of the Fonner Park meet on Feb. 22. Judge On the Run came out on top that time by 1 1-4th lengths.

P R Odds Setter hadn’t had much training time before that race, but she got plenty in between that and the Orphan Kist.

“It helped a bunch,” Wise said. “She had a couple good, solid works. She had a good work last week. We had to hit that first race because we didn’t know if we were going to get another race to go, and we didn’t get another race to go.”

Olesiak said he wasn’t that impressed with her the last time he worked her out.

“I worked her the other day, and she didn’t work very well. Jason told me she’d run well and it worked out,” he said. “She tries hard. She’s a nice filly, but you never know when you step up against older horses. Hopefully she has a bright future.”

P R Odds Setter didn’t make her career debut until winning a maiden special weight race April 30 last year at Fonner Park. She went on to win the Fantago Lady Stakes at Horsemen’s Park and the Nebraska Princess Stakes at Columbus in May.

P R Odds Setter paid $4.60, $3.20 and $2.20. Zibbo Too paid $6.00 and $2.80 for second and Judge On the Run $2.10 to show.

Hoofprints

— Jockey Kevin Roman and trainer Isai Gonzalez teamed up for two wins Saturday. The duo took the first race with Red Red Wine and the fourth with Dryspell. Roman later won the seventh on Preacher for trainer Mark Hibdon for his third win of the day.

— Jockey Armando Martinez later gave Hibdon his second win of the day on Preferred Prospect in the 10th.

— Olesiak had three wins on the day, the other two on Dave Anderson trained horses. They won with Thornish in the fifth and Ourbestfriend DL in the eighth.

— Monk’s Moneymakers picked five winners on Friday. Scoring Moneymaker plays were Leighton Kentucky $4.00 in the first, Ima Sunny Song $3.60 in the third, Queen’s Gift $6.20 in the fifth, Shady’s Turn $3.60 in the seventh and River Deputy $4.40 in the eighth.

— “Track Talk Live,” a radio show featuring track announcer Steve Anderson, Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak and Fonner Financial Analyst & Operations Assistant Mark Landis, can be heard live on KRGI at 9:30 a.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Now it is also available in the KRGI archives. Go to gifamilyradio.com and click on “sports archive.” All the shows from this season are available.

Fonner Park results

First Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Red Red Wine, Roman 1 1-2 1-5 1-5 3/4 .80

2 Untethered Soul, Olesiak 6 4-1/2 3-1/2 2-1 8.80

4 Lucky Every Day, Tohill 3 2-hd 2-hd 3-1/2 3.90

5 Cabo Dorado, Martinez 4 5-3 5-3 4-2 3/4 3.30

7 T. P. Right Lane, Wood 2 6-3 6-5 5-4 1/4 34.60

3 Goody Two Sioux, Jude 5 3-hd 4-1/2 6-4 11.20

6 Kilbarry Lady, McNeil 7 7 7 7 21.00

$2 Mutuels:

1 Red Red Wine $3.60 $2.80 $2.10

2 Untethered Soul $6.40 $3.40

4 Lucky Every Day $2.40

Exacta (1-2), $8.70; Trifecta (1-2-4), $10.20

Time: :22.20 :34.40 :45.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2016, by Half Ours - Rebirth by Malagra. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Clear Creek Stud LLC.

Second Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Water Patrol, Haar 3 3-4 2-4 2-4 2-7 1-1 1/2 4.70

5 Xtreme Lyra, Martinez 1 1-2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 2-5 2.20

6 Thetrashmanscoming, Roman 6 7 7 5-1 3-1 1/2 3-4 3/4 2.20

4 Little John, McNeil 5 6-1 5-1 7 6-1 4-1 1/4 5.30

2 Carouse, Briceno 4 4-1 4-2 4-1 4-1/2 5-4 1/4 21.40

7 Panic Button, Olesiak 7 5-1/2 6-1 6-1/2 7 6-4 1/2 17.80

3 Hyper Drive, Ramos 2 2-hd 3-5 3-4 5-1 7 4.70

$2 Mutuels:

1 Water Patrol $11.40 $5.40 $3.40

5 Xtreme Lyra $3.80 $3.00

6 Thetrashmanscoming $2.60

Daily Double (1-1), $27.20; Exacta (1-5), $19.30; Superfecta (1-5-6-4), $18.06; Trifecta (1-5-6), $28.45

Time: :24.60 :49.60 1:15.60 1:29.40 1:42.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2015, by Law Enforcement - C. C. With Water by Water Bank. Owner: Hannah Miller. Trainer: Haar, Robert J.. Breeder: Peter Lynn Milinkovich & Dmytri Pendino.

Claimed: Xtreme Lyra, Thetrashmanscoming

Third Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

4 Holiday Joke, Wood 3 4-1/2 6-2 4-hd 4-hd 1-3 1/4 2.50

1 Silver Maker, Olesiak 6 2-1 2-hd 3-hd 1-1/2 2-3/4 9.30

3 Laddie Boy, Roman 4 3-1 3-1 2-hd 5-3 3-nk 2.10

2 Poderoso Equs, Ramos 7 7 5-1/2 5-hd 2-hd 4-2 1/2 6.50

6 Moro Trump, Martinez 1 1-2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 3-hd 5-1 4.70

5 Unbroken Song, McNeil 2 5-1/2 4-1 6-8 6-20 6-25 18.90

7 Fort Knox, Haar 5 6-1 7 7 7 7 5.10

$2 Mutuels:

4 Holiday Joke $7.00 $3.60 $2.60

1 Silver Maker $6.80 $4.00

3 Laddie Boy $2.80

Exacta (4-1), $26.70; Superfecta (4-1-3-2), $16.17; Trifecta (4-1-3), $33.30

Time: :23.80 :48.40 1:14.40 1:28.40 1:42. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Horse 2015, by Holiday Promise - Kidding by Lemon Drop Kid. Owner: Shemek, Michael and Shemek, Debra. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Jose Luis Espinoza.

Claimed: Laddie Boy

Fourth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Dryspell, Roman 1 4-3 2-hd 1-1 1-1 1/2 .50

2 Gabby Tom, McNeil 2 5-2 6-1/2 4-1 2-2 3.70

6 Run for Matty, Jude 7 6-1/2 5-1/2 5-hd 3-1 1/4 9.90

5 Downtown Brown, Ramos 6 8 8 6-hd 4-nk 7.60

7 Deacon Beacon, Wood 8 3-hd 3-2 3-3 5-1 18.60

4 Bold Impact, Briceno 4 7-2 7-1 7-4 6-1 1/2 30.10

8 Last Bita Glitter, Bethke 5 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 2-1/2 7-6 1/4 31.90

3 Rhettroactive, Martinez 3 2-hd 4-2 8 8 22.70

$2 Mutuels:

2 Dryspell $3.00 $2.20 $2.20

3 Gabby Tom $3.00 $2.40

7 Run for Matty $3.40

Exacta (2-3), $3.50; Superfecta (2-3-7-6), $2.11; Trifecta (2-3-7), $5.45; Pic 3 (1-4-1/2), $20.30

Time: :24.60 :48.60 1:02.80 1:16.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Not This Time - Rather Beautiful by Malibu Moon. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Chris Baccari & Crystal Ball Stables LLC.

Late Scratches: Royal Outlaw

Fifth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Thornish, Olesiak 5 5-2 3-hd 1-2 1-nk 5.20

5 Breakin Daylight, Tohill 2 3-1 1/2 4-1/2 3-1 1/2 2-4 8.50

3 Flat Out Love, Wood 3 2-2 1-1 2-1/2 3-1 1/2 8.00

2 He Had a Secret, Roman 7 4-1/2 5-4 4-1/2 4-2 3.80

1 Chared, Luark 1 1-hd 2-hd 5-3 5-1/2 34.60

7 See the Pyramids, Ramos 6 7 6-hd 6-1 6-3 1/2 .70

4 Soul Ready, Bethke 4 6-1 7 7 7 33.00

$2 Mutuels:

7 Thornish $12.40 $4.60 $3.00

6 Breakin Daylight $7.20 $4.40

4 Flat Out Love $3.40

Exacta (7-6), $46.60; Superfecta (7-6-4-3), $21.13; Trifecta (7-6-4), $75.30; Pic 3 (4-1/2-7), $15.00; Pic 4 (1-4-1/2-7), $130.00; (1-1-4-1/2-7), $235.80

Time: :23.40 :48 1:14.80 1:21.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Just a Coincidence - Fun Flower by Came Home. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Southern Springs Stable.

Late Scratches: Emma’s Logic

Sixth Race, Purse $7,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Catalogue, Martinez 6 4-1 4-2 3-1 1/2 1-3/4 2.60

7 Little Toe, Roman 4 2-hd 2-1/2 2-hd 2-1 1/4 3.10

8 Parlay Pete, Wood 2 1-1 1-hd 1-hd 3-2 3.00

6 Jimbo’s Biz, Jude 3 3-1 1/2 3-1 4-5 4-4 1/2 28.70

4 Rock City Roadhog, Tohill 7 7-2 7-4 6-1/2 5-2 1/4 8.10

5 Big Hearted Factor, Olesiak 5 5-1 5-1/2 5-1/2 6-2 3/4 15.70

1 Hansens Mischief, Ramos 8 6-1 6-3 7-3 7-nk 3.70

2 Bubbas Dixie, Haar 1 8 8 8 8 24.80

$2 Mutuels:

3 Catalogue $7.20 $3.80 $2.60

7 Little Toe $4.00 $2.60

8 Parlay Pete $2.80

Exacta (3-7), $12.40; Superfecta (3-7-8-6), $89.12; Trifecta (3-7-8), $19.10; Pic 3 (1/2-7-3), $18.15

Time: :24.60 :48.80 1:01.40 1:13.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Street Cry (IRE) - Atala by Stormy Atlantic. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Don Alberto Corporation.

Claimed: Hansens Mischief

Seventh Race, Purse $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Preacher, Roman 1 1-2 1-2 1-3 1-2 1/2 7.80

7 One Son of a Chief, Olesiak 5 4-1 2-1 2-3 2-4 1.60

9 Scooter’s Boy, Martinez 8 8-3 5-1 4-1 3-1 1/4 5.40

6 Knowyouroptions, McNeil 7 6-2 4-1/2 3-1 4-2 4.50

2 Caesartheruler, Tohill 2 5-2 7-1 6-2 5-1 15.50

1 Broadway Ice, Wood 3 7-1/2 8-3 7-1 6-nk 3.10

8 Gold Label, Jude 6 2-1 1/2 3-3 5-1 7-7 1/2 46.50

5 American Camp, Haar 9 9 9 9 8-1 1/2 34.00

4 Big Biz, Ramos 4 3-1 6-1 8-3 9 23.00

$2 Mutuels:

3 Preacher $17.60 $7.20 $3.80

7 One Son of a Chief $3.40 $2.60

9 Scooter’s Boy $2.40

Exacta (3-7), $27.00; Omni (3-7), $5.80; Omni (3-9), $9.00; Omni (7-9), $5.40; Superfecta (3-7-9-6), $33.72; Trifecta (3-7-9), $47.75; Pic 3 (7-3-3), $88.25

Time: :23.80 :47.40 1:00.20 1:12.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Fury Kapcori - Religious Type by Songandaprayer. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung.

Eighth Race, Purse $9,000, SOC $15,000-$7,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Ourbestfriend D L, Olesiak 2 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-5 1-5 2.20

1 Holding Fast, Martinez 5 6-1/2 5-3 4-1/2 2-4 1/2 3.40

2 King Deuce, Jude 4 3-1 6-3 3-hd 3-1/2 26.90

4 Guinessey, Wood 3 5-1 1/2 2-hd 2-hd 4-1 8.20

7 Speedy Fellar, Roman 7 4-1/2 3-hd 5-3 5-2 1.90

3 Fayette Warrior, Haar 1 7 7 6-2 6-5 5.60

6 Ray’s Angel, Bethke 6 2-1 4-1/2 7 7 19.40

$2 Mutuels:

5 Ourbestfriend D L $6.40 $3.60 $2.80

1 Holding Fast $4.00 $3.00

2 King Deuce $8.60

Exacta (5-1), $9.90; Superfecta (5-1-2-4), $34.18; Trifecta (5-1-2), $146.70; Pic 3 (3-3-5), $80.55

Time: :23.80 :47.20 1:00.60 1:13.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Yes It’s True - Weekend Star by Confide. Owner: Canders Ag and Racing LLc and Just One More LLc. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Richard Reed & Tiffany Zammit.

Ninth Race, Purse $20,700, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

4 P R Odds Setter, Olesiak 1 1-1 1/2 1-1 1-2 1-1/2 1.30

5 Zibby Too, Wood 5 5-1 4-1 3-1 1/2 2-1 3/4 10.70

2 Judge On the Run, Haar 3 4-2 3-1 1/2 2-1/2 3-5 3/4 .80

7 Chamber Doors, Martinez 4 2-1 2-1/2 4-3 4-2 24.40

3 Joy Forever, Luark 6 6-4 6-8 5-1 5-1 41.20

1 Miss Mead, Ramos 2 3-1 1/2 5-2 6-8 6-2 1/2 34.30

6 Let’s Go Places, Tohill 7 7 7 7 7 12.90

$2 Mutuels:

4 P R Odds Setter $4.60 $3.20 $2.20

5 Zibby Too $6.00 $2.80

2 Judge On the Run $2.10

Exacta (4-5), $16.90; Superfecta (4-5-2-7), $13.40; Trifecta (4-5-2), $14.60; Pic 3 (3-5-4), $41.50

Time: :24.80 :49.40 1:02.20 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Gold Schleiger - A Wish for My Lady by Pikepass. Owner: Judy Pryor. Trainer: Wise, Jason. Breeder: Judy Pryor.

Tenth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Preferred Prospect, Martinez 1 1-hd 1-hd 1-1/2 1-nk 14.10

8 Prairie Squall, Ramos 7 3-2 2-2 2-1 2-3/4 7.20

3 Bobby Boots, Wood 2 4-hd 5-1/2 3-1/2 3-1/2 7.00

6 Tap Attack, Roman 10 5-1/2 4-hd 5-1 1/2 4-nk .80

4 Last Call Leroy, Jude 6 7-1 7-1 4-1/2 5-2 3/4 25.80

1 Tombi, McNeil 4 10 10 8-1 6-3/4 43.10

10 Pack’n Iron, Tohill 5 8-3 8-1/2 6-2 7-1 3/4 35.80

2 Nextportofcall, Bethke 3 9-1 9-2 7-1/2 8-3 1/4 19.80

7 Papa Joe, Briceno 9 6-2 6-1/2 9-2 9-4 1/4 51.40

9 Dirty Deeds, Olesiak 8 2-hd 3-1 10 10 3.40

$2 Mutuels:

5 Preferred Prospect $30.20 $8.60 $4.80

8 Prairie Squall $7.40 $5.40

3 Bobby Boots $4.60

Daily Double (4-5), $66.00; Exacta (5-8), $160.40; Superfecta (5-8-3-6), $112.72; Trifecta (5-8-3), $272.35; Pic 3 (5-4-5), $86.05; Pic 4 (3-5-4-5), $2,334.35; (3-3-5-4-5), $1,242.65

Time: :24.20 :48.80 1:14.80 1:22.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Preferred Issue - Seeking a Storm by Carborundum. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Carl P. McLendon.

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Sunday's entries

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs

1, For Reel (Tohill) 122 5-2

2, Motrain (Ramos) 117 12-1

3, V. R. Friendlygary (Roman) 122 2-1

4, Whiskeyspent (McNeil) 122 12-1

5, Lucky Liquor Shot (Haar) 122 10-1

6, Littlebit Don (Martinez) 122 6-1

7, Paisano Jim, Olesiak) 122 8-1

8, Too Many Captains (Wood) 122 4-1

Second Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs

1, Nebraska Red (Jude) 124 15-1

2, Take Charge Patti (Wood 124 2-1

3, Unplucked Gem (McNeil 124 8-1

4, Nicky Scissors (Bethke 124 10-1

5, Star in the Sky (Ramos 124 8-5

6, American Reality (Martinez 120 2-1

Third Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs

1, Winze (Martinez) 124 7-5

2, Miss Tater Tot (Bethke) 124 5-1

3, Rollin Blackout (Tohill) 120 8-1

4, Crimson T. (Musarro) 120 15-1

5, Tap the Heart (Ramos) 120 5-2

6, Hurricane Florence (McNeil) 124 6-1

7, Our Clover Gal (Jude) 124 8-1

Fourth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs

1, Sawyouinourdream (Roman) 124 4-1

2, Sister Shirley (Wood) 124 7-2

3, Pearle de Veene (Bethke) 124 3-1

4, Heavens Princess (Ramos) 120 12-1

5, Big Cali Girl (McNeil) 124 9-2

6, Joel’s Girl (Tohill) 124 5-1

7, Euroroper (Briceno) 124 20-1

8, Untamed Money (Martinez, Hibdon, 124, 6-1

Fifth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Gerdy’s Boy (McNeil) 124 10-1

2, Schleicher (Ramos) 120 3-1

3, Sing N Spurs (Bethke) 120 15-1

4, The Greatest Eagle (Jude) 124 10-1

5, Bud Minister (Olesiak) 124 4-1

6, Feisty Bird (Martinez) 124 2-1

7, Halo Jax (Wood) 124 7-2

8, Jono (Tohill) 120 15-1

Sixth Race, $7,000, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Random Affair (Ramos) 124 4-1

2, Maximus the Great (McNeil) 124 10-1

3, Goose Drank Wine (Jude) 124 6-1

4, Champagne Bling (Tohill) 119 5-2

5, Baudette Blizzard (Wood) 124 15-1

6, Slick It Up (Olesiak) 124 12-1

7, Gotta Love Ike (Roman) 124 8-5

Seventh Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Runarounddancing, Wood) 124 6-1

2, Kid’s Mischief (Martinez) 124 5-1

3, Lion Heart Legend (Roman) 124 9-2

4, Coast Guardsman (Ramos) 124 7-2

5, Beau Gosse (Luark) 124 10-1

6, Sharp Art (Jude) 124 8-1

7, Most Amusing (Olesiak) 124 15-1

8, Singandcryindubai, Briceno, Lafferty, 124 3-1

9, Euramaster (Haar) 124 5-1

Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Masterful Stride (Bethke) 124 3-1

2, Looking for Bull (Jude) 124 12-1

3, Senor Blair (Tohill) 124 3-1

4, Dream Baby Dream (Ramos) 124 5-2

5, Little No Way (Haar) 124 15-1

6, I Call Shotgun (Olesiak) 124 8-1

7, Dance Even (Roman) 124 20-1

8, Stickinwiththeguys (Wood) 124 12-1

9, Now Mind You (McNeil) 124 12-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 8, Too Many Captains — Nice work tab and bred to sprint.

2, No. 3, R Friendlygary — Has improved since arriving in GI.

3, No. 1, For Reel — Draws rail post today.

Race 2

1, No. 5, Star in the Sky — Beaten favorite in last race.

2, No. 3, Unplucked Gem — Solid effort in Bold Accent, but winless at today’s distance.

3, No. 4, Nicky Scissors — Five published workouts here this year.

Race 3

1, No. 1, Winze — Makes amends today.

2, No. 5, Tap the Heart — Filly was well bet in both efforts at Aqueduct.

3, No. 6, Hurricane Florence — Familiar with top choice.

Race 4

1, No. 8, Untamed Money — To be truthful, this looks like an ALL race.

2, No. 5, Big Cali Girl — Flattered by Thats All Right.

3, No. 3, Pearle de Veene — Didn’t show up last race.

Race 5

1, No. 5, Bud Minister — Win on 2/27 looks even better now.

2, No. 6, Feisty Bird — Definitely the main competition.

3, No. 7, Halo Jax — Two straight bullets on work tab.

Race 6

1, No. 7, Gotta Love Ike — Should benefit from a hot pace battle.

2, No. 6, Slick It Up — May surprise at big odds.

3, No. 4, Champagne Bling — Mare tackles boys first race off claim.

Race 7

1, No. 9, Euramaster — Thrid time off layoff.

2, No. 6, Sharp Art — Used to be an elite sprinter, don’t overlook him here.

3, No. 1, Runaroounddancing — Throw out last race.

Race 8

1, No. 5, Little No Way — Tab upset runner in last.

2, No. 1, Masterful Stride — Nice race at 25 to 1 on 3/12.

3, No. 6, I Call Shotgun — May need a race coming off long layoff.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 6 No. 7 Gotta Love Ike

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 4 No. 4 Heaven’s Princess

$20 Play of the Day

Race 6 $10 Exacta play No. 7 Gotta Love Ike on top of No. 4 Champagne Bling and No. 6 Slick It Up.

