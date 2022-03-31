Part of Fonner quarantine lifted as Horses in Barn R still can't race

At least part of the Fonner Park quarantine is now over.

On March 12, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture issued a quarantine keeping any horses from leaving Fonner Park because of the Equine Herpes virus that led to the euthanization of two horses in Barn R.

But the disease has been confined to just Barn R, so the general quarantine ends on Friday. However, the horses in Barn R remain under quarantine and will not be able to race for a bit longer.

“Some horses in quarantine are still testing positive (for EHM) at a very low number but are on the improve,” said Dr. David Redechel DVM, the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission veterinarian. “I am hopeful in a week’s time that the Barn R quarantine will also be dropped.”

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak is hopeful as well.

“I am very proud of the horsemen at Fonner Park who engaged in a sudden change of policy to help prevent any spread of the EHM virus,” Kotulak said. “It is bad that some horses will remain in quarantine a bit longer. But it is outstanding that most horses are now free to leave the stable area and even better that we can now receive horses so that trainers and owners can resume their livelihood and interests.”

Anicell Biotech has been treating the horses in Barn R with a new drug to not only help prevent the spread of the virus, but also help the horses that tested positive.

“I truly believe that without the Anicell Biotech treatment many horses and horsemen would still be in a dire setting,” Kotulak said.

This news comes just as Fonner Park is hitting the midway point of its 37-day live meet this weekend. It’s been quite a ride so far.

The stands have been packed on Saturdays, and the Sunday family day has proven to be a popular event with $1 hotdogs and pop from 1 to 3 p.m.

The camel and ostrich races drew an estimated crowd of 7,500 on Sunday, down a bit from the estimated 11,000 when they first hit the Fonner Park track in 2019.

Kotulak said there were several factors involved that produced a smaller crowd this year.

One reason is the sun was shining on Sunday, but the temperature was a bit cool. Another is that Fonner Park was so packed three years ago that patrons were elbow to elbow. Some may not have wanted to deal with that again.

And Kotulak said maybe he was a bit aggressive in his vocal approach as he cautioned people about what they would deal with on Sunday.

“I was rather forward in saying hey look, be prepared for heavy traffic, expect lines, be patient, all of that stuff,” he said. “Maybe I was too aggressive so that people might have just said, ‘I’m not going into that again.’”

Kotulak said there were lines for food and beverages, but with added food options on hand they weren’t that bad.

“It was a really nice balance of service and offerings to the patrons, be it food or beverages,” Kotulak said.

Kotulak said if they have the camel and ostrich races again, he’d rather not have it this early in the season.

“I would prefer to have it a little bit later in the year and if we have to do it in late March again, I don’t know if that’s the best idea,” he said. “So we’re playing our cards as best as we possibly can on that.”

Fonner Park has some more attractions coming in the second half of the meet, including the first T-Rex races on April 16, the day before Easter.

And later there will be a “Cause for Paws” on April 24.

“People are going to be able to bring their dogs to the races on a leash,” Kotulak said. “We’ll have a dog costume contest and we’ll have a best trick contest.”

There will, of course, be plenty of horse racing too.

Armando Martinez, who won the jockey title in 2020 and finished just one behind Jake Olesiak in 2021, has a comfortable lead in that race with 37 wins. Kevin Roman, a newcomer to Fonner Park, has 24 with Olesiak and Dakota Wood close behind at 21.

Isai Gonzalez, a three-time trainer champ at Fonner, has 23 wins and a narrow one-win lead over Mark Hibdon at 22. Kelli Martinez is third with 17.

Hoofprints

— The Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot has a carryover of $92,596 heading into Friday. Kotulak has announced that jackpot will be paid out on Bosseman Day on Saturday, April 30, if it doesn’t go out before that.

— Eight races are on tap Friday with a first-race post time of 3 p.m. Nebraska’s most ridiculous happy hour will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.