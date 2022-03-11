Phlash Drive enters Ogataul as favorite

For what it’s worth, Phlash Drive is the 2-1 morning-line favorite heading into the $20,000 Ogataul Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

Trainer David C. Anderson isn’t sure if that means anything at all.

“I see I’m the morning-line favorite,” Anderson said. “I don’t know if he’s worth it or not. Those old breeds kind of take turns beating each other. I think I have as good a shot as any.”

Phlash Drive, a 6-year-old son of Cougar out of By the Sky, won the Ogataul in 2020 and finished second a year ago in the six-furlong race for Nebraska breds.

“Right now, not just because I raised him, but right now I wouldn’t trade him for anybody else,” Anderson said. “I like his chances as much as any of them.”

Anderson likes his chances even though Phlash Drive will be breaking from the nine hole. It’s not ideal, but that’s what Phlash Drive and jockey Jake Olesiak will have to deal with.

“You have to push a little harder early to try and clear most of them and save a little ground through this first turn,” Anderson said. “You hate to be hung wide here, but I think he’s quick enough to clear the majority of them to get over and save some ground.

“When you use a little bit early you wonder how much he’ll have at the end. I’d rather have the three, four or five hole but it is what it is. We’ll saddle out of the nine hole and see what we get.”

Trainer Marissa Black will send two to the post in Kamikaze Judge at 15-1 and Ye Be Judged at 5-2. Ye Be Judged, who will be ridden by Adrian Ramos, won the

Who Doctor Who Stakes at Horsemen’s Park and the Amadevil Stakes at Columbus in 2021.

Both Kamikaze Judge and Ye Be Judged were bred and raised by the Landis Stables in Grand Island.

Super Charlie, last year’s Ogataul winner who is trained by Troy Bethke and ridden by his son Scott, is 6-1 on the morning line.

“Both Marissa’s horses are very good horses,” Anderson said. “That old Super Charlie is always tough. There’s four or five in there that certainly figure to show up. It just depends who gets to the wire first.”

Kamikaze Judge drew the one hole and Ye Be Judged the two.

“That will give them a little advantage, but that’s why we lead them over there, to find out who’s the fastest,” Anderson said.

Phlash Drive has had one outing at Fonner already this year. He won a four-furlong allowance race Feb. 26 with Ye Be Judged finishing second.

“It was kind of a tightener,” Anderson said. “He showed up and ran big and we got a little money in the bank there. Now we can spend it and go after more.”

Phlash Drive has one six of his 10 career races at Fonner.

“He does like this race track,” Anderson said. “He likes it when he’s fresh and Jake (Olesiak) knows him well.”

Name the Price, trained by Kelli Martinez and ridden by her husband Armando, is 4-1. Kelli’s other entry is Want to Be Cowboy who is 6-1 with Kevin Roman aboard.

P R Why Not and Bartenders Mistake are both 12-1 with Kenhedotit 15-1 and Creeds Revenge at 15-1.

“It’s a full field,” Anderson said. “I didn’t know we had that many Nebraska breds out there.”

Hoofprints

— Jockey Kevin Roman and trainer Isai Gonzalez teamed up for three wins on Friday. They won the second with It’s a Deal, in the fifth with Harlons Commision and in the eighth with Guapa Chica.

— The Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot keeps growing. There was not one unique correct ticket on Friday, so there will be a carryover of $37,705 going into Saturday’s card.