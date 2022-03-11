 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phlash Drive enters Ogataul as favorite

Fonner1

Phlash Drive, shown winning the Ogataul Stakes in 2020, is the favorite to win that race again in 2022. (For the Independent/Ellis Collins)

For what it’s worth, Phlash Drive is the 2-1 morning-line favorite heading into the $20,000 Ogataul Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

Trainer David C. Anderson isn’t sure if that means anything at all.

“I see I’m the morning-line favorite,” Anderson said. “I don’t know if he’s worth it or not. Those old breeds kind of take turns beating each other. I think I have as good a shot as any.”

Phlash Drive, a 6-year-old son of Cougar out of By the Sky, won the Ogataul in 2020 and finished second a year ago in the six-furlong race for Nebraska breds.

“Right now, not just because I raised him, but right now I wouldn’t trade him for anybody else,” Anderson said. “I like his chances as much as any of them.”

Anderson likes his chances even though Phlash Drive will be breaking from the nine hole. It’s not ideal, but that’s what Phlash Drive and jockey Jake Olesiak will have to deal with.

“You have to push a little harder early to try and clear most of them and save a little ground through this first turn,” Anderson said. “You hate to be hung wide here, but I think he’s quick enough to clear the majority of them to get over and save some ground.

“When you use a little bit early you wonder how much he’ll have at the end. I’d rather have the three, four or five hole but it is what it is. We’ll saddle out of the nine hole and see what we get.”

Trainer Marissa Black will send two to the post in Kamikaze Judge at 15-1 and Ye Be Judged at 5-2. Ye Be Judged, who will be ridden by Adrian Ramos, won the

Who Doctor Who Stakes at Horsemen’s Park and the Amadevil Stakes at Columbus in 2021.

Both Kamikaze Judge and Ye Be Judged were bred and raised by the Landis Stables in Grand Island.

Super Charlie, last year’s Ogataul winner who is trained by Troy Bethke and ridden by his son Scott, is 6-1 on the morning line.

“Both Marissa’s horses are very good horses,” Anderson said. “That old Super Charlie is always tough. There’s four or five in there that certainly figure to show up. It just depends who gets to the wire first.”

Kamikaze Judge drew the one hole and Ye Be Judged the two.

“That will give them a little advantage, but that’s why we lead them over there, to find out who’s the fastest,” Anderson said.

Phlash Drive has had one outing at Fonner already this year. He won a four-furlong allowance race Feb. 26 with Ye Be Judged finishing second.

“It was kind of a tightener,” Anderson said. “He showed up and ran big and we got a little money in the bank there. Now we can spend it and go after more.”

Phlash Drive has one six of his 10 career races at Fonner.

“He does like this race track,” Anderson said. “He likes it when he’s fresh and Jake (Olesiak) knows him well.”

Name the Price, trained by Kelli Martinez and ridden by her husband Armando, is 4-1. Kelli’s other entry is Want to Be Cowboy who is 6-1 with Kevin Roman aboard.

P R Why Not and Bartenders Mistake are both 12-1 with Kenhedotit 15-1 and Creeds Revenge at 15-1.

“It’s a full field,” Anderson said. “I didn’t know we had that many Nebraska breds out there.”

Hoofprints

— Jockey Kevin Roman and trainer Isai Gonzalez teamed up for three wins on Friday. They won the second with It’s a Deal, in the fifth with Harlons Commision and in the eighth with Guapa Chica.

— The Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot keeps growing. There was not one unique correct ticket on Friday, so there will be a carryover of $37,705 going into Saturday’s card.

Friday Results

First Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Sister Shirley, Wood 5 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 1-1/2 2.20

3 Dixie Trixie, Tohill 2 3-2 3-4 2-1 3/4 7.70

2 Ravens Bling, Roman 4 4-2 4-4 3-2 1.20

6 Hot Habanero, Bethke 1 1-1 1-1 4-5 1/4 16.00

5 Ringaroundtherosie, Olesiak 3 5-2 5 5 7.40

4 Diamond in the Sun, Ramos 6 6 6-99 6-99 4.40

$2 Mutuels:

1 Sister Shirley $6.40 $3.60 $2.40

3 Dixie Trixie $5.40 $2.80

2 Ravens Bling $2.10

Exacta (1-3), $14.10; Trifecta (1-3-2), $17.90

Time: :48.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Euroears - Mikarenee by Coordinator. Owner: Grady Thompson. Trainer: Thompson, Grady. Breeder: Bobbie L. Steenbergen.

Second Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

5 Its a Deal, Roman 1 1-2 1-6 1-8 1.40

2 Bluegrass Breeze, Martinez 4 2-1 2-hd 2-hd .70

6 Handy Boy, Jude 2 5-6 3-1/2 3-3 3/4 19.60

4 Royal Outlaw, Wood 5 3-hd 4-4 4-2 1/4 11.80

1 Last Bita Glitter, Bethke 3 4-1 5-5 5-4 1/2 22.50

3 Nabs, Tohill 6 6 6 6 10.00

$2 Mutuels:

6 Its a Deal $4.80 $2.40 $2.20

2 Bluegrass Breeze $2.20 $2.10

7 Handy Boy $3.60

Daily Double (1-6), $20.40; Exacta (6-2), $4.20; Superfecta (6-2-7-4), $5.77; Trifecta (6-2-7), $6.60

Time: :22.80 :34.80 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2019, by El Deal - Bubz Foo Foo by Latent Heat. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: J. Adcock & Hume Wornall.

Late Scratches: Mahomeite

Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Flaming Indy, Wood 1 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-3 3/4 1.90

5 Taylor’s Beauty, Martinez 2 2-1/2 2-1 1/2 2-nk 2.90

6 Untethered Soul, Roman 4 3-1/2 3-4 3-5 1.50

3 Drama Run, Olesiak 3 4-2 4-hd 4-3/4 12.80

2 Sassy Seta, Ramos 6 6 5-2 5-4 1/4 13.00

4 Erebuni, Bethke 5 5-2 6 6 9.60

$2 Mutuels:

2 Flaming Indy $5.80 $2.80 $2.20

6 Taylor’s Beauty $3.20 $2.20

7 Untethered Soul $2.10

Exacta (2-6), $9.90; Superfecta (2-6-7-4), $6.55; Trifecta (2-6-7), $7.75

Time: :23.20 :35.80 :47. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2017, by Morning Line - Flaming Dixie by Dixieland Band. Owner: William J. McDonald. Trainer: McDonald, William J.. Breeder: Donald Valpredo.

Late Scratches: Give Em Fitz

Claimed: Flaming Indy, Untethered Soul

Fourth Race, Purse $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Lots of Shade, Bethke 1 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-2 3/4 7.20

3 Sing Charmer Sing, Olesiak 5 3-3 2-hd 2-4 2-1 3/4 .50

5 Tea At Noon, Tohill 4 5 5 4-1/2 3-5 21.30

4 Tapity Tap, Luark 3 4-2 4-3 5 4-4 1/4 25.70

2 U Remember, Martinez 2 2-1 3-6 3-1 5 1.60

$2 Mutuels:

1 Lots of Shade $16.40 $3.80 $3.40

5 Sing Charmer Sing $2.40 $2.20

7 Tea At Noon $4.60

Exacta (1-5), $31.60; Pic 3 (6-2-1), $74.00

Time: :24.20 :49.20 1:02.60 1:17.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2017, by Monhocracy - Shade On by King of Scat. Owner: Leland L. Steffen. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Leland L. Steffen.

Late Scratches: Shady Bend, Miss Justice

Fifth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Harlons Commision, Roman 3 1-2 1-3 1-4 1-6 3/4 3.10

4 Long Monday, Journet 5 3-2 3-2 2-4 2-3 1.10

6 Brew Casa, Martinez 6 5-2 5-1 5-1 3-3 4.80

1 French Rose, Wood 1 4-1 4-1 4-1 4-ns 4.10

3 Remarkable Charm, Haar 4 6 6 6 5-2 1/4 20.60

2 Cabo Dorado, McNeil 2 2-1 2-1 3-1/2 6 10.00

$2 Mutuels:

5 Harlons Commision $8.20 $3.60 $2.80

4 Long Monday $2.40 $2.20

7 Brew Casa $2.20

Exacta (5-4), $9.10; Superfecta (5-4-7-1), $6.80; Trifecta (5-4-7), $10.20; Pic 3 (2-1-5), $57.85; Pic 4 (6-2-1-5), $183.40; (1-6-2-1-5), $581.00

Time: :24 :47.40 1:00.20 1:13. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2014, by Field Commission - Unveil the Mask by Harlan’s Holiday. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Sharon Treadway.

Late Scratches: M and M Girl

Claimed: Harlons Commision

Sixth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

5 Hardworkcleanlivin, Jude 2 2-1 1/2 1-hd 1-3 1/4 1.90

2 Dun Sober, McNeil 3 1-1 2-3 2-nk 2.60

7 Big Macintosh, Tohill 1 3-1 3-2 3-1 3/4 4.20

3 Dance for Ransom, Wood 4 4-1 1/2 4-1 4-3 1/2 2.60

4 Tick Tack Mo, Bethke 5 5-1/2 6-1 5-ns 10.70

1 Theboyzdelight, Olesiak 7 6-1/2 5-2 6-1 8.20

6 Seeley, Ramos 6 7 7 7 3.50

$2 Mutuels:

4 Hardworkcleanlivin $5.80 $2.80 $2.10

1 Dun Sober $3.00 $2.10

7 Big Macintosh $2.40

Exacta (4-1), $7.30; Trifecta (4-1-7), $9.40; Pic 3 (1-5-4/5/8), $50.25

Time: :23 :35.40 :47. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Colonel John - Bible Belt by Pulpit. Owner: Stacey Rushton. Trainer: Rushton, Stacey. Breeder: William B. Thompson Jr..

Late Scratches: Corrana En Limen, Pierpont

Claimed: Dun Sober

Seventh Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

8 American Reality, Martinez 2 3-hd 3-1/2 1-1 1/4 1.50

1 Presley’s Artwork, Journet 4 1-hd 1-hd 2-1 4.10

2 Pow Pow, Ramos 5 4-2 4-5 3-1 1/2 12.70

6 Lots of Gold, Roman 1 2-2 2-1 4-3 1/2 1.80

3 One Hot Redhead, Olesiak 6 8 7-1 5-3 1/2 5.70

5 Prairie Fireball, Jude 3 5-1 6-1 6-1 1/4 38.30

4 Supreme Dream, McNeil 7 6-3 5-2 7-1/2 40.40

7 Flat Out Hot, Wood 8 7-1/2 8 8 40.00

$2 Mutuels:

9 American Reality $5.00 $2.80 $2.80

1 Presley’s Artwork $3.60 $2.60

2 Pow Pow $4.60

Exacta (9-1), $10.40; Omni (1-2), $13.40; Omni (1-9), $6.00; Omni (2-9), $8.40; Superfecta (9-1-2-6), $8.52; Trifecta (9-1-2), $20.10; Pic 3 (5-4/5/8-8/9), $10.75

Time: :23.20 :35.60 :47.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2019, by American Freedom - Daring Reality by Include. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Dell Ridge Farm, LLC.

Late Scratches: Donna’s Hope

Eighth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

8 Guapa Chica, Roman 8 4-1 2-1 1-1 1/2 1-4 1/2 2.90

7 Star in the Sky, Ramos 5 3-1 1/2 4-6 3-1 2-1 1/2 1.90

9 Take Charge Patti, Martinez 7 2-2 1-1 2-1 3-2 3/4 2.30

5 Goveness Sheila, Tohill 4 1-hd 3-1 4-4 4-1/2 85.80

4 Nebraska Red, Jude 9 8-2 7-5 5-2 5-1 3/4 9.80

6 D L’s Girl, Olesiak 6 6-1 5-1 6-5 6-2 1/2 38.00

3 Untamed Money, McNeil 3 7-1 1/2 6-1/2 7-4 7-5 1/2 6.90

2 Equifox, Wood 2 5-2 8-4 8-5 8-2 1/2 25.20

1 Add It All Up, Journet 1 9 9 9 9 25.10

$2 Mutuels:

9 Guapa Chica $7.80 $4.00 $3.00

8 Star in the Sky $3.40 $2.40

10 Take Charge Patti $2.60

Daily Double (9-9), $17.00; Exacta (9-8), $8.60; Superfecta (9-8-10-6), $25.01; Trifecta (9-8-10), $8.95; Pic 3 (4/5/8-8/9-9), $13.05; Pic 4 (5-4/5/8-8/9-9), $50.70; (1-5-4/5/8-8/9-9), $526.15

Time: :24 :48.40 1:02.80 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2018, by More Than Ready - The Magic Stone by Malibu Moon. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding.

Late Scratches: Secret Mistress

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Copyright 2022 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Saturday's entries

Saturday’s

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Platte Girl (Ramos) 124 9-2

2, River Rain (Journet) 124 8-1

3, Amoreena Star (Martinez) 124 7-2

4, Classy But Sassy (Briceno) 124 15-1

5, Poseidon’s Magic (Roman) 124 5-1

6, Toms Maximillian (Olesiak) 124 7-2

7, Fashion Fact (Bethke) 124 5-2

Second Race, $7,000, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Jack With Seven (Wood) 124 6-5

2, Slick It Up (Ramos) 124 15-1

3, Yodelers Way (Jude) 124 12-1

4, Beta Capo Song (Martinez) 124 7-5

5, Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 5-1

6, Maximus the Great (Luark) 124 8-1

7, Baudette Blizzard (Olesiak) 124 15-1

Third Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Over Exposed (Jude) 124 10-1

2, Princess Shakira (McNeil) 124 2-1

3, Muwaan Mat (Journet) 124 3-1

4, Yankee Pride (Bethke) 124 8-1

5, Moonfield (Haar) 124 5-2

6, Diva’s Diva (Martinez) 124 8-1

Fourth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Dryspell (Roman) 124 6-1

2, Left Behind (Wood) 120 10-1

3, The Bondsman (Tohill) 120 8-1

4, Halo’s Laddie (McNeil) 120 4-1

5, Deacon Beacon (Jude) 124 15-1

6, Wildcat Nation (Ramos) 124 8-5

7, Carioca (Martinez) 124 10-1

8, Webcam (Haar) 120 3-1

Fifth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Dare Felix (Roman) 124 4-1

2, Snow Man (Wood) 124 7-2

3, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 9-2

4, Ameripoint (Bethke) 124 5-1

5, Horse Fly (Jude) 124 10-1

6, Archrival (McNeil) 124 8-1

7, Samurai Mike (Haar) 124 20-1

8, Renvyle (Olesiak) 124 20-1

9, Jenna’s Gun Runner (Tohill) 124 3-1

Sixth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Ferrari Road (Ramos) 124 20-1

2, Senor Blair (Tohill) 124 20-1

3, Count N Gold (Martinez) 124 12-1

4, Starward (Olesiak) 124 8-1

5, Masterful Stride (Bethke) 124 12-1

6, Water Patrol (Haar) 124 2-1

7, Gamera (Roman, Raver, 124 5-1

8, Fulkerson (Wood) 124 5-2

9, All for Truth (Jude) 124 3-1

Seventh Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, My True Reward (Ramos) 124 1-1

2, Doubletrouble Bear (Jude) 124 15-1

3, Dirty Deeds (Olesiak) 124 5-1

4, Thirtyeight (Roman) 124 6-1

5, Gumbo (Wood) 124 9-2

6, Uncle Tap (Haar) 124 20-1

7, Papa Joe (McNeil) 124 20-1

8, My Boy Gus (Journet) 124 8-1

9, Pack’n Iron (Tohill) 124 15-1

10, Bobby Boots (Martinez) 124 10-1

Eighth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Haydens Havoc (Martinez) 124 7-5

2, Wrath (McNeil) 124 3-1

3, Brainstorm (Wood) 124 7-2

4, A P’s Bluegrass (Ramos) 124 12-1

5, Fort Knox (Haar) 124 12-1

6, Blabimir (Olesiak) 124 15-1

7, Gotta Love Ike (Roman) 124 6-1

8, Omen of Change (Bethke) 124 30-1

9, Makabim (Tohill) 124 20-1

Ninth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Kamikaze Judge (Wood) 124 15-1

2, Ye Be Judged (Ramos) 121 5-2

3, Kenhedoit (Haar) 121 15-1

4, P R Why Not (Jude) 119 12-1

5, Name the Price (Martinez) 119 4-1

6, Creeds Revenge (McNeil) 119 15-1

7, Want to Be Cowboy (Roman) 119 6-1

8, Super Charlie (Bethke) 124 6-1

9, Phlash Drive (Olesiak) 124 2-1

10, Bartenders Mistake, Tohill) 119 12-1

Tenth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Young Phillip (Bethke) 124 15-1

2, Most Amusing Olesiak) 124 7-2

3, Jazzy Justin (Tohill) 124 5-1

4, Fender Bender (Journet) 124 10-1

5, Djinn of Djibouti (Luark) 124 8-1

6, Coworker (Martinez) 124 4-1

7, West Coast Broker (Wood) 124 20-1

8, Winners Luck (Ramos) 124 6-1

9, Singandcryindubai (Roman) 124 4-1

10, All Shacked Up (Haar) 124 12-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 7, Fashion Fact — Four furlong is her specialty.

2, No. 6, Tom Maximillion — Easy winner last week.

3, No. 3, Amoreenas Star — Rough trip last race.

Race 2

1, No. 1, Jack With Seven — Toyed with a similar field on 2/27.

2, No. 4, Beta Capo Song — Hibdon holding a pair of aces in here.

3, No. 6, Maximus the Great — Dangerous veteran looks to pick up pieces late.

Race 3

1, No. 2, Princess Shakira — Big class drop.

2, No. 5, Moonfield — Faded badly in first start of year, may have needed race.

3, No. 1, Over Exposed — May surprise at big odds.

Race 4

1, No. 6, Wildcat Nation — Got squeezed badly along rail and still ran a nice second in debut.

2, No. 8, Webcam — Deadheated for second with top choice on 2/27.

3, No. 1, Dryspell — Just missed on 2/25, moves to Special Weights.

Race 5

1, No. 1, Dare Felix — Was very very wide in last race and still only beaten by three lengths.

2, No. 2, Snow Man — Has been running down South all Winter.

3, No. 5, Horse Fly — Classy guy may surprise at a price.

Race 6

1, No. 9, All For Truth — Being five wide cost him race last week, not excited that he’s drawn the 9 post today, but still backing him for the win.

2, No. 3, Count N Gold — Exits tough four furlong affair, and now gets added ground.

3, No. 6, Water Pistol — Niuce effort in local debut.

Race 7

1, No. 4, Thirtyeight — New addition for Gonzalez barn.

2, No. 1, My True Reward — Probable favorite, but a beaten favorite on 2/26.

3, No. 3, Dirty Deeds — Not much running room in season opener.

Race 8

1, No. 5, Fort Knox — This is a very tough race, tabbling a 12-1 ML pick, but will use a number of horses here on top.

2, No. 1, Haydens Havoc — Might just be too good for these, but this is a major step up in class.

3, No. 3, Brainstorm — Fits well in here.

Race 9

1, No. 2, Ye Be Judged — Well the horses in this year’s Ogataul are very familiar with each other. Here’s the pick, but thinking trip will be most important factor in win.

2, No. 9, Phlash Drive — -Looked great winning four furlong prep, will try to take field extra two panels today.

3, No. 8, Super Charlie — The defending champion, who first ran in this race in 2015.

Race 10

1, No. 9, Singandcryindubai — Might be a big day for Gonzalez stable.

2, No. 6, Coworker — Ran very well against a tough bunch last week.

3, No. 2, Most Amusing — Note how well he ran here last year after his first out of the meet.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 4, No. 6 Wildcat Nation

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 2, No. 3 Yodeler’s Way

$20 Play of the Day

Race 4, $20 exacta Wildcat Nation over Webcam.

The Greek's Picks

Race 1

First: No. 3, Amoreena Star — Daily double play

Second: No. 6, Toms Maximilian — Ask The Usher

Third: No. 5, Poseidon’s Magic — Could be a Adventure

Race 2

First: No. 4, Beta Capo Song — Music to my ears

Second: No. 1, Jack With Seven — Nice Mix

Third: No. 5, Southern Mojo — Has plenty of that

Race 3

First: No. 2, Princess Shakira — She’s a Bueat..

Second: No. 6, Diva’s Diva — Just Claimed

Third: No. 3, Muwaan Mat — Hit board last 3 times

Race 4

First: No. 3, The Bondsman — Bailout Time

Second: No. 6, Wildcat Nation — 2nd by a neck last time

Third: No. 2, Left Behind — Second time out

Race 5

First: No. 1, Dare Felix — Oscar Madison tout

Second: No. 2, Snow Man — Looks Conditioned

Third: No. 5, Horse Fly — One for Jon

Race 6

First: No. 6, Water Patrol — Makes Amends today

Second: No. 3, Count N Gold — Silver Today

Third: No. 8, Fulkerson — Coming off nice win

Race 7

First: No. 1, My True Reward — Itsallgreektome

Second: No. 9, Pack’n Iron — Broke Maiden at Fonner

Third: No. 3, Dirty Deeds — Outta Anderson Barn

Race 8

First: No. 1, Hayden’s Havoc — Boss of Bosses

Second: No. 3, Brainstorm — By Tapit

Third: No. 2, Wrath — Bred Well

Race 9

First: No. 9, Phlash Drive — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 8, Super Charlie — Defending Champ

Third: No. 2, Ye Be Judged — By Judge Bill

Race 10

First: No. 5, Djinn of Djibouti — Wiseguy Play

Second: No. 9, Singandcryindubai — Superfecta Play

Third: No. 8, Winners Luck — Up for 2 in a row

Fourth: 6, Coworker — Can get part of this

Gus’s Best Bet

No 2, Ye Be Judged in the 9th

Gus’s Longshot

No. 8 My Boy Gus in the 7th

