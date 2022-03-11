Phlash Drive enters Ogataul as favorite

Friday Results
First Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Sister Shirley, Wood 5 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 1-1/2 2.20
3 Dixie Trixie, Tohill 2 3-2 3-4 2-1 3/4 7.70
2 Ravens Bling, Roman 4 4-2 4-4 3-2 1.20
6 Hot Habanero, Bethke 1 1-1 1-1 4-5 1/4 16.00
5 Ringaroundtherosie, Olesiak 3 5-2 5 5 7.40
4 Diamond in the Sun, Ramos 6 6 6-99 6-99 4.40
$2 Mutuels:
1 Sister Shirley $6.40 $3.60 $2.40
3 Dixie Trixie $5.40 $2.80
2 Ravens Bling $2.10
Exacta (1-3), $14.10; Trifecta (1-3-2), $17.90
Time: :48.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Euroears - Mikarenee by Coordinator. Owner: Grady Thompson. Trainer: Thompson, Grady. Breeder: Bobbie L. Steenbergen.
Second Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
5 Its a Deal, Roman 1 1-2 1-6 1-8 1.40
2 Bluegrass Breeze, Martinez 4 2-1 2-hd 2-hd .70
6 Handy Boy, Jude 2 5-6 3-1/2 3-3 3/4 19.60
4 Royal Outlaw, Wood 5 3-hd 4-4 4-2 1/4 11.80
1 Last Bita Glitter, Bethke 3 4-1 5-5 5-4 1/2 22.50
3 Nabs, Tohill 6 6 6 6 10.00
$2 Mutuels:
6 Its a Deal $4.80 $2.40 $2.20
2 Bluegrass Breeze $2.20 $2.10
7 Handy Boy $3.60
Daily Double (1-6), $20.40; Exacta (6-2), $4.20; Superfecta (6-2-7-4), $5.77; Trifecta (6-2-7), $6.60
Time: :22.80 :34.80 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2019, by El Deal - Bubz Foo Foo by Latent Heat. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: J. Adcock & Hume Wornall.
Late Scratches: Mahomeite
Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Flaming Indy, Wood 1 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-3 3/4 1.90
5 Taylor’s Beauty, Martinez 2 2-1/2 2-1 1/2 2-nk 2.90
6 Untethered Soul, Roman 4 3-1/2 3-4 3-5 1.50
3 Drama Run, Olesiak 3 4-2 4-hd 4-3/4 12.80
2 Sassy Seta, Ramos 6 6 5-2 5-4 1/4 13.00
4 Erebuni, Bethke 5 5-2 6 6 9.60
$2 Mutuels:
2 Flaming Indy $5.80 $2.80 $2.20
6 Taylor’s Beauty $3.20 $2.20
7 Untethered Soul $2.10
Exacta (2-6), $9.90; Superfecta (2-6-7-4), $6.55; Trifecta (2-6-7), $7.75
Time: :23.20 :35.80 :47. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2017, by Morning Line - Flaming Dixie by Dixieland Band. Owner: William J. McDonald. Trainer: McDonald, William J.. Breeder: Donald Valpredo.
Late Scratches: Give Em Fitz
Claimed: Flaming Indy, Untethered Soul
Fourth Race, Purse $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Lots of Shade, Bethke 1 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-2 3/4 7.20
3 Sing Charmer Sing, Olesiak 5 3-3 2-hd 2-4 2-1 3/4 .50
5 Tea At Noon, Tohill 4 5 5 4-1/2 3-5 21.30
4 Tapity Tap, Luark 3 4-2 4-3 5 4-4 1/4 25.70
2 U Remember, Martinez 2 2-1 3-6 3-1 5 1.60
$2 Mutuels:
1 Lots of Shade $16.40 $3.80 $3.40
5 Sing Charmer Sing $2.40 $2.20
7 Tea At Noon $4.60
Exacta (1-5), $31.60; Pic 3 (6-2-1), $74.00
Time: :24.20 :49.20 1:02.60 1:17.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2017, by Monhocracy - Shade On by King of Scat. Owner: Leland L. Steffen. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Leland L. Steffen.
Late Scratches: Shady Bend, Miss Justice
Fifth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Harlons Commision, Roman 3 1-2 1-3 1-4 1-6 3/4 3.10
4 Long Monday, Journet 5 3-2 3-2 2-4 2-3 1.10
6 Brew Casa, Martinez 6 5-2 5-1 5-1 3-3 4.80
1 French Rose, Wood 1 4-1 4-1 4-1 4-ns 4.10
3 Remarkable Charm, Haar 4 6 6 6 5-2 1/4 20.60
2 Cabo Dorado, McNeil 2 2-1 2-1 3-1/2 6 10.00
$2 Mutuels:
5 Harlons Commision $8.20 $3.60 $2.80
4 Long Monday $2.40 $2.20
7 Brew Casa $2.20
Exacta (5-4), $9.10; Superfecta (5-4-7-1), $6.80; Trifecta (5-4-7), $10.20; Pic 3 (2-1-5), $57.85; Pic 4 (6-2-1-5), $183.40; (1-6-2-1-5), $581.00
Time: :24 :47.40 1:00.20 1:13. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2014, by Field Commission - Unveil the Mask by Harlan’s Holiday. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Sharon Treadway.
Late Scratches: M and M Girl
Claimed: Harlons Commision
Sixth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
5 Hardworkcleanlivin, Jude 2 2-1 1/2 1-hd 1-3 1/4 1.90
2 Dun Sober, McNeil 3 1-1 2-3 2-nk 2.60
7 Big Macintosh, Tohill 1 3-1 3-2 3-1 3/4 4.20
3 Dance for Ransom, Wood 4 4-1 1/2 4-1 4-3 1/2 2.60
4 Tick Tack Mo, Bethke 5 5-1/2 6-1 5-ns 10.70
1 Theboyzdelight, Olesiak 7 6-1/2 5-2 6-1 8.20
6 Seeley, Ramos 6 7 7 7 3.50
$2 Mutuels:
4 Hardworkcleanlivin $5.80 $2.80 $2.10
1 Dun Sober $3.00 $2.10
7 Big Macintosh $2.40
Exacta (4-1), $7.30; Trifecta (4-1-7), $9.40; Pic 3 (1-5-4/5/8), $50.25
Time: :23 :35.40 :47. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Colonel John - Bible Belt by Pulpit. Owner: Stacey Rushton. Trainer: Rushton, Stacey. Breeder: William B. Thompson Jr..
Late Scratches: Corrana En Limen, Pierpont
Claimed: Dun Sober
Seventh Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
8 American Reality, Martinez 2 3-hd 3-1/2 1-1 1/4 1.50
1 Presley’s Artwork, Journet 4 1-hd 1-hd 2-1 4.10
2 Pow Pow, Ramos 5 4-2 4-5 3-1 1/2 12.70
6 Lots of Gold, Roman 1 2-2 2-1 4-3 1/2 1.80
3 One Hot Redhead, Olesiak 6 8 7-1 5-3 1/2 5.70
5 Prairie Fireball, Jude 3 5-1 6-1 6-1 1/4 38.30
4 Supreme Dream, McNeil 7 6-3 5-2 7-1/2 40.40
7 Flat Out Hot, Wood 8 7-1/2 8 8 40.00
$2 Mutuels:
9 American Reality $5.00 $2.80 $2.80
1 Presley’s Artwork $3.60 $2.60
2 Pow Pow $4.60
Exacta (9-1), $10.40; Omni (1-2), $13.40; Omni (1-9), $6.00; Omni (2-9), $8.40; Superfecta (9-1-2-6), $8.52; Trifecta (9-1-2), $20.10; Pic 3 (5-4/5/8-8/9), $10.75
Time: :23.20 :35.60 :47.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2019, by American Freedom - Daring Reality by Include. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Dell Ridge Farm, LLC.
Late Scratches: Donna’s Hope
Eighth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
8 Guapa Chica, Roman 8 4-1 2-1 1-1 1/2 1-4 1/2 2.90
7 Star in the Sky, Ramos 5 3-1 1/2 4-6 3-1 2-1 1/2 1.90
9 Take Charge Patti, Martinez 7 2-2 1-1 2-1 3-2 3/4 2.30
5 Goveness Sheila, Tohill 4 1-hd 3-1 4-4 4-1/2 85.80
4 Nebraska Red, Jude 9 8-2 7-5 5-2 5-1 3/4 9.80
6 D L’s Girl, Olesiak 6 6-1 5-1 6-5 6-2 1/2 38.00
3 Untamed Money, McNeil 3 7-1 1/2 6-1/2 7-4 7-5 1/2 6.90
2 Equifox, Wood 2 5-2 8-4 8-5 8-2 1/2 25.20
1 Add It All Up, Journet 1 9 9 9 9 25.10
$2 Mutuels:
9 Guapa Chica $7.80 $4.00 $3.00
8 Star in the Sky $3.40 $2.40
10 Take Charge Patti $2.60
Daily Double (9-9), $17.00; Exacta (9-8), $8.60; Superfecta (9-8-10-6), $25.01; Trifecta (9-8-10), $8.95; Pic 3 (4/5/8-8/9-9), $13.05; Pic 4 (5-4/5/8-8/9-9), $50.70; (1-5-4/5/8-8/9-9), $526.15
Time: :24 :48.40 1:02.80 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2018, by More Than Ready - The Magic Stone by Malibu Moon. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding.
Late Scratches: Secret Mistress
Saturday's entries
Saturday’s
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Platte Girl (Ramos) 124 9-2
2, River Rain (Journet) 124 8-1
3, Amoreena Star (Martinez) 124 7-2
4, Classy But Sassy (Briceno) 124 15-1
5, Poseidon’s Magic (Roman) 124 5-1
6, Toms Maximillian (Olesiak) 124 7-2
7, Fashion Fact (Bethke) 124 5-2
Second Race, $7,000, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Jack With Seven (Wood) 124 6-5
2, Slick It Up (Ramos) 124 15-1
3, Yodelers Way (Jude) 124 12-1
4, Beta Capo Song (Martinez) 124 7-5
5, Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 5-1
6, Maximus the Great (Luark) 124 8-1
7, Baudette Blizzard (Olesiak) 124 15-1
Third Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Over Exposed (Jude) 124 10-1
2, Princess Shakira (McNeil) 124 2-1
3, Muwaan Mat (Journet) 124 3-1
4, Yankee Pride (Bethke) 124 8-1
5, Moonfield (Haar) 124 5-2
6, Diva’s Diva (Martinez) 124 8-1
Fourth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Dryspell (Roman) 124 6-1
2, Left Behind (Wood) 120 10-1
3, The Bondsman (Tohill) 120 8-1
4, Halo’s Laddie (McNeil) 120 4-1
5, Deacon Beacon (Jude) 124 15-1
6, Wildcat Nation (Ramos) 124 8-5
7, Carioca (Martinez) 124 10-1
8, Webcam (Haar) 120 3-1
Fifth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Dare Felix (Roman) 124 4-1
2, Snow Man (Wood) 124 7-2
3, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 9-2
4, Ameripoint (Bethke) 124 5-1
5, Horse Fly (Jude) 124 10-1
6, Archrival (McNeil) 124 8-1
7, Samurai Mike (Haar) 124 20-1
8, Renvyle (Olesiak) 124 20-1
9, Jenna’s Gun Runner (Tohill) 124 3-1
Sixth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Ferrari Road (Ramos) 124 20-1
2, Senor Blair (Tohill) 124 20-1
3, Count N Gold (Martinez) 124 12-1
4, Starward (Olesiak) 124 8-1
5, Masterful Stride (Bethke) 124 12-1
6, Water Patrol (Haar) 124 2-1
7, Gamera (Roman, Raver, 124 5-1
8, Fulkerson (Wood) 124 5-2
9, All for Truth (Jude) 124 3-1
Seventh Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, My True Reward (Ramos) 124 1-1
2, Doubletrouble Bear (Jude) 124 15-1
3, Dirty Deeds (Olesiak) 124 5-1
4, Thirtyeight (Roman) 124 6-1
5, Gumbo (Wood) 124 9-2
6, Uncle Tap (Haar) 124 20-1
7, Papa Joe (McNeil) 124 20-1
8, My Boy Gus (Journet) 124 8-1
9, Pack’n Iron (Tohill) 124 15-1
10, Bobby Boots (Martinez) 124 10-1
Eighth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Haydens Havoc (Martinez) 124 7-5
2, Wrath (McNeil) 124 3-1
3, Brainstorm (Wood) 124 7-2
4, A P’s Bluegrass (Ramos) 124 12-1
5, Fort Knox (Haar) 124 12-1
6, Blabimir (Olesiak) 124 15-1
7, Gotta Love Ike (Roman) 124 6-1
8, Omen of Change (Bethke) 124 30-1
9, Makabim (Tohill) 124 20-1
Ninth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Kamikaze Judge (Wood) 124 15-1
2, Ye Be Judged (Ramos) 121 5-2
3, Kenhedoit (Haar) 121 15-1
4, P R Why Not (Jude) 119 12-1
5, Name the Price (Martinez) 119 4-1
6, Creeds Revenge (McNeil) 119 15-1
7, Want to Be Cowboy (Roman) 119 6-1
8, Super Charlie (Bethke) 124 6-1
9, Phlash Drive (Olesiak) 124 2-1
10, Bartenders Mistake, Tohill) 119 12-1
Tenth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Young Phillip (Bethke) 124 15-1
2, Most Amusing Olesiak) 124 7-2
3, Jazzy Justin (Tohill) 124 5-1
4, Fender Bender (Journet) 124 10-1
5, Djinn of Djibouti (Luark) 124 8-1
6, Coworker (Martinez) 124 4-1
7, West Coast Broker (Wood) 124 20-1
8, Winners Luck (Ramos) 124 6-1
9, Singandcryindubai (Roman) 124 4-1
10, All Shacked Up (Haar) 124 12-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 7, Fashion Fact — Four furlong is her specialty.
2, No. 6, Tom Maximillion — Easy winner last week.
3, No. 3, Amoreenas Star — Rough trip last race.
Race 2
1, No. 1, Jack With Seven — Toyed with a similar field on 2/27.
2, No. 4, Beta Capo Song — Hibdon holding a pair of aces in here.
3, No. 6, Maximus the Great — Dangerous veteran looks to pick up pieces late.
Race 3
1, No. 2, Princess Shakira — Big class drop.
2, No. 5, Moonfield — Faded badly in first start of year, may have needed race.
3, No. 1, Over Exposed — May surprise at big odds.
Race 4
1, No. 6, Wildcat Nation — Got squeezed badly along rail and still ran a nice second in debut.
2, No. 8, Webcam — Deadheated for second with top choice on 2/27.
3, No. 1, Dryspell — Just missed on 2/25, moves to Special Weights.
Race 5
1, No. 1, Dare Felix — Was very very wide in last race and still only beaten by three lengths.
2, No. 2, Snow Man — Has been running down South all Winter.
3, No. 5, Horse Fly — Classy guy may surprise at a price.
Race 6
1, No. 9, All For Truth — Being five wide cost him race last week, not excited that he’s drawn the 9 post today, but still backing him for the win.
2, No. 3, Count N Gold — Exits tough four furlong affair, and now gets added ground.
3, No. 6, Water Pistol — Niuce effort in local debut.
Race 7
1, No. 4, Thirtyeight — New addition for Gonzalez barn.
2, No. 1, My True Reward — Probable favorite, but a beaten favorite on 2/26.
3, No. 3, Dirty Deeds — Not much running room in season opener.
Race 8
1, No. 5, Fort Knox — This is a very tough race, tabbling a 12-1 ML pick, but will use a number of horses here on top.
2, No. 1, Haydens Havoc — Might just be too good for these, but this is a major step up in class.
3, No. 3, Brainstorm — Fits well in here.
Race 9
1, No. 2, Ye Be Judged — Well the horses in this year’s Ogataul are very familiar with each other. Here’s the pick, but thinking trip will be most important factor in win.
2, No. 9, Phlash Drive — -Looked great winning four furlong prep, will try to take field extra two panels today.
3, No. 8, Super Charlie — The defending champion, who first ran in this race in 2015.
Race 10
1, No. 9, Singandcryindubai — Might be a big day for Gonzalez stable.
2, No. 6, Coworker — Ran very well against a tough bunch last week.
3, No. 2, Most Amusing — Note how well he ran here last year after his first out of the meet.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 4, No. 6 Wildcat Nation
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 2, No. 3 Yodeler’s Way
$20 Play of the Day
Race 4, $20 exacta Wildcat Nation over Webcam.
The Greek's Picks
Race 1
First: No. 3, Amoreena Star — Daily double play
Second: No. 6, Toms Maximilian — Ask The Usher
Third: No. 5, Poseidon’s Magic — Could be a Adventure
Race 2
First: No. 4, Beta Capo Song — Music to my ears
Second: No. 1, Jack With Seven — Nice Mix
Third: No. 5, Southern Mojo — Has plenty of that
Race 3
First: No. 2, Princess Shakira — She’s a Bueat..
Second: No. 6, Diva’s Diva — Just Claimed
Third: No. 3, Muwaan Mat — Hit board last 3 times
Race 4
First: No. 3, The Bondsman — Bailout Time
Second: No. 6, Wildcat Nation — 2nd by a neck last time
Third: No. 2, Left Behind — Second time out
Race 5
First: No. 1, Dare Felix — Oscar Madison tout
Second: No. 2, Snow Man — Looks Conditioned
Third: No. 5, Horse Fly — One for Jon
Race 6
First: No. 6, Water Patrol — Makes Amends today
Second: No. 3, Count N Gold — Silver Today
Third: No. 8, Fulkerson — Coming off nice win
Race 7
First: No. 1, My True Reward — Itsallgreektome
Second: No. 9, Pack’n Iron — Broke Maiden at Fonner
Third: No. 3, Dirty Deeds — Outta Anderson Barn
Race 8
First: No. 1, Hayden’s Havoc — Boss of Bosses
Second: No. 3, Brainstorm — By Tapit
Third: No. 2, Wrath — Bred Well
Race 9
First: No. 9, Phlash Drive — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 8, Super Charlie — Defending Champ
Third: No. 2, Ye Be Judged — By Judge Bill
Race 10
First: No. 5, Djinn of Djibouti — Wiseguy Play
Second: No. 9, Singandcryindubai — Superfecta Play
Third: No. 8, Winners Luck — Up for 2 in a row
Fourth: 6, Coworker — Can get part of this
Gus’s Best Bet
No 2, Ye Be Judged in the 9th
Gus’s Longshot
No. 8 My Boy Gus in the 7th