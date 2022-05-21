Phlash Drive wins Diamond Joe Stakes

At one point late in the first Diamond Joe Stakes Friday at Fonner Park, it looked like Yayasgotmoregame just might also have enough to get between two horses and get the win in the one-mile $20,000 race for Nebraska-bred colts and geldings.

Jockey Adrian Ramos set Yayasgotmoregame for a course between the leader Phlash Drive and Kenhedoit, but Phlash Drive had a little more left in the tank.

The 6-year-old son of Cougar Cat out of By the Sky held off Yayasgotmoregame to win by a half length in 1:41.40.

“I was paying close attention on the backside to that four horse (Kenhedoit),” jockey Jake Olesiak said. “He kind of had his ears pricked and was kind of going in and out, in and out. So I left a little room in there. As soon as that horse came in there the four kind of ducked out a little bit.

“My horse is also the type who waits a little bit when he makes the lead. When he saw that horse coming he kind of rebroke.”

It was the ninth win in 17 career starts for Phlash Drive, including his eighth in 13 starts on the Fonner Park oval.

“Phlash is just a nice horse,” trainer David C. Anderson said. “Jake said he was cussing when they turned for home and they made the lead, because he said when he doesn’t have something run at him he starts flipping his ears and wondering what’s going on.

“Jake was kind of cussing him because he didn’t know if he was going to keep going.”

But he did.

“When he stays focused and runs his race he’s pretty hard to beat in Nebraska bred races,” Olesiak said.

Kenhedoit went out fast and led down the backstretch. Yayasgotmoregame had to check heading into the final turn when Kenhedoit may have drifted out a bit from the rail.

That led to a trainer’s objection against Phlash Drive, but it was disallowed.

“We wanted to lay behind a couple of them we were hoping, but nobody went with the four,” Olesiak said. “I didn’t think that horse could go that far so I knew if we were just patient we’d had a good chance to win.”

Anderson said Yayasgotmoregame just had some bad racing luck.

“Adrian had to check really hard at the turn,” Anderson said. “I think the four came out more than Jake dropped down. When you lose your momentum it’s hard to come back and rally. That’s horse racing.”

Phlash Drive pade $13.00, $4.40 and $2.80. Yayasgotmoregame paid $2.10 and $2.10 while Kenhedoit paid $4.00 to show.

The win was worth $12,540 for owner Anderson Racing and brought his career earnings to $90,790.

“The race set up kind of like I thought it would,” Anderson said. “I thought Jake laid a little closer than I thought he would but it all worked out in the end.”

Anderson said local horseman Roger Luebbe kicked in another $5,000 for the purse.

“That was a nice gesture on his part,” Anderson said. “This makes horse racing fun. We just hope the expanded gambling part of it in a few years, a race like this will be worth 50 (thousand) instead of 25 (thousand).”

Spice Swirl Stakes

The first Spice Swirl Stakes will be run Saturday at Fonner Park. The $20,000, 1-mile race is for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares.

P R Odds Setter, ridden by Olesiak and trained by Jason Wise, is a 2-1 morning-line favorite heading into Saturday. P R Odds Setter, a 4-year-old daughter of Gold SChleiger and A Wish for My Lady is owned and bred by Judy Pryor.

P R Odds Setter has four wins in five lifetime starts, including a win in the Orphan Kist Stakes earlier this season.

Zibby Too, trained by Anderson and ridden by Ramos, is 5-2. Judge On the Run, trained by Shelby Compton and ridden by Nathan Haar, is 9-5.

Inewagallikethat, trained by A.J. Musquiz and ridden by Scott Bethke, is 6-1 while Joy Forever, trained by Robert Hoffman and ridden by John Jude, is 8-1.

Olesiak has a bit of a streak going. Last week he won two Nebraska-bred races taking first in the Kemling Family Stakes and then the Buzz Bar Stakes. After winning again Friday in the Diamond Joe Stakes, he’ll be going for his fourth stakes win in a row.

Hoofprints

— Ramos had a big day with four wins in the six races. Ramos won on Nurse List for trainer Richard Bliss in the second, on Kilbarry Lady for trainer Stetson Mitchell in the third, on Beta Capo Song for trainer Mark Hibdon in the fourth and on Downtown Brown for Mitchell in the fifth.

— The final day of the Fonner Park live meet will start at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday with 10 races on the card.

— The final day also means another mandatory payout for the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot. The carryover going into Saturday is $8,782.