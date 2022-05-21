 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Phlash Drive wins Diamond Joe Stakes

  • 0
Fonner Park (copy)
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO

At one point late in the first Diamond Joe Stakes Friday at Fonner Park, it looked like Yayasgotmoregame just might also have enough to get between two horses and get the win in the one-mile $20,000 race for Nebraska-bred colts and geldings.

Jockey Adrian Ramos set Yayasgotmoregame for a course between the leader Phlash Drive and Kenhedoit, but Phlash Drive had a little more left in the tank.

The 6-year-old son of Cougar Cat out of By the Sky held off Yayasgotmoregame to win by a half length in 1:41.40.

“I was paying close attention on the backside to that four horse (Kenhedoit),” jockey Jake Olesiak said. “He kind of had his ears pricked and was kind of going in and out, in and out. So I left a little room in there. As soon as that horse came in there the four kind of ducked out a little bit.

“My horse is also the type who waits a little bit when he makes the lead. When he saw that horse coming he kind of rebroke.”

It was the ninth win in 17 career starts for Phlash Drive, including his eighth in 13 starts on the Fonner Park oval.

People are also reading…

“Phlash is just a nice horse,” trainer David C. Anderson said. “Jake said he was cussing when they turned for home and they made the lead, because he said when he doesn’t have something run at him he starts flipping his ears and wondering what’s going on.

“Jake was kind of cussing him because he didn’t know if he was going to keep going.”

But he did.

“When he stays focused and runs his race he’s pretty hard to beat in Nebraska bred races,” Olesiak said.

Kenhedoit went out fast and led down the backstretch. Yayasgotmoregame had to check heading into the final turn when Kenhedoit may have drifted out a bit from the rail.

That led to a trainer’s objection against Phlash Drive, but it was disallowed.

“We wanted to lay behind a couple of them we were hoping, but nobody went with the four,” Olesiak said. “I didn’t think that horse could go that far so I knew if we were just patient we’d had a good chance to win.”

Anderson said Yayasgotmoregame just had some bad racing luck.

“Adrian had to check really hard at the turn,” Anderson said. “I think the four came out more than Jake dropped down. When you lose your momentum it’s hard to come back and rally. That’s horse racing.”

Phlash Drive pade $13.00, $4.40 and $2.80. Yayasgotmoregame paid $2.10 and $2.10 while Kenhedoit paid $4.00 to show.

The win was worth $12,540 for owner Anderson Racing and brought his career earnings to $90,790.

“The race set up kind of like I thought it would,” Anderson said. “I thought Jake laid a little closer than I thought he would but it all worked out in the end.”

Anderson said local horseman Roger Luebbe kicked in another $5,000 for the purse.

“That was a nice gesture on his part,” Anderson said. “This makes horse racing fun. We just hope the expanded gambling part of it in a few years, a race like this will be worth 50 (thousand) instead of 25 (thousand).”

Spice Swirl Stakes

The first Spice Swirl Stakes will be run Saturday at Fonner Park. The $20,000, 1-mile race is for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares.

P R Odds Setter, ridden by Olesiak and trained by Jason Wise, is a 2-1 morning-line favorite heading into Saturday. P R Odds Setter, a 4-year-old daughter of Gold SChleiger and A Wish for My Lady is owned and bred by Judy Pryor.

P R Odds Setter has four wins in five lifetime starts, including a win in the Orphan Kist Stakes earlier this season.

Zibby Too, trained by Anderson and ridden by Ramos, is 5-2. Judge On the Run, trained by Shelby Compton and ridden by Nathan Haar, is 9-5.

Inewagallikethat, trained by A.J. Musquiz and ridden by Scott Bethke, is 6-1 while Joy Forever, trained by Robert Hoffman and ridden by John Jude, is 8-1.

Olesiak has a bit of a streak going. Last week he won two Nebraska-bred races taking first in the Kemling Family Stakes and then the Buzz Bar Stakes. After winning again Friday in the Diamond Joe Stakes, he’ll be going for his fourth stakes win in a row.

Hoofprints

— Ramos had a big day with four wins in the six races. Ramos won on Nurse List for trainer Richard Bliss in the second, on Kilbarry Lady for trainer Stetson Mitchell in the third, on Beta Capo Song for trainer Mark Hibdon in the fourth and on Downtown Brown for Mitchell in the fifth.

— The final day of the Fonner Park live meet will start at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday with 10 races on the card.

— The final day also means another mandatory payout for the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot. The carryover going into Saturday is $8,782.

Saturday’s Fonner Park entries

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $25,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile

1, Zibby Too (Ramos) 119 5-2

2, Judge On the Run (Haar) 124 9-5

3, P R Odds Setter (Olesiak) 124 2-1

4, Joy Forever (Jude) 119 8-1

5, Inewagallikethat (Bethke) 119 6-1

Second Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Midnight Drama (Olesiak) 124 5-2

2, Crimson Trace (McNeil) 124 3-1

3, Dryspell (Ramos) 124 2-1

4, Bud Minister (Bethke) 124 6-1

5, Woke Up Wild (Fletcher) 124 9-2

6, Radicator (Jude) 124 15-1

Third Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Cherubim (McNeil) 124 12-1

2, Jimbo’s Biz (Ramos) 124 6-1

3, Gold Note (Bethke) 124 2-1

4, Upperclassman (Olesiak) 124 8-5

5, Masterpiece Day (Fletcher) 124 8-1

6, Goose Drank Wine (Jude) 124 5-1

Fourth Race, $7,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile.

1, Milli Starr (Luark) 124 20-1

2, Behold That Word (Ramos) 124 8-5

3, Sandy Sangria (Bethke) 124 9-5

4, Miss Oratory (McNeil) 124 12-1

5, Hobbs Hope (Fletcher) 124 8-1

6, Dabblin Channel (Jude) 124 3-1

Fifth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Fayette Warrior (Bethke) 124 8-1

2, Cowboy Don (Ramos) 124 4-1

3, One Son of a Chief (Olesiak) 124 7-5

4, Silver Maker (Jude) 124 5-2

5, Holiday Joke (Haar) 124 6-1

6, Thegreatgeneration, Garnett, Womochil, 124, 10-1

Sixth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Amber Waves (Haar) 124 8-1

2, Holiday Chimes (Fletcher) 124 12-1

3, Tea At Noon (Ramos) 124 3-1

4, Heavens Princess (McNeil) 120 12-1

5, Sweet Capri (Jude) 124 5-2

6, Flyer’s Shadow (Bethke) 124 5-1

7, Couverture, Olesiak) 124 2-1

Seventh Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Flaming Indy (Haar) 124 3-1

2, Arrowsphere (Fletcher) 124 4-1

3, Give Em Fitz (Bethke) 124 10-1

4, Spell Winder (Jude) 124 5-1

5, Streettalkinhottie (McNeil) 124 15-1

6, Zyxyz (Olesiak) 124 5-2

7, Dakamo Rose (Ramos) 124 7-2

Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Light Bound Bid (Jude) 124 9-5

2, West Coast Broker (Olesiak) 124 8-1

3, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 2-1

4, Pickeljuice (Bethke) 124 5-2

5, Green Card (McNeil) 124 20-1

6, War Eagle’s Return (Luark) 124 12-1

7, Rocketringo (Fletcher) 124 15-1

Ninth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Inagoodway (Fletcher) 124 12-1

2, High Cost of Livin (Haar) 124 3-1

3, Sweet Tatum (Jude) 124 5-2

4, Goodnightloving (McNeil) 124 2-1

5, Donnas Final Word (Ramos) 124 6-1

6, Shiverhertimbers (Luark) 124 10-1

7, Such Great Heights (Olesiak) 124 12-1

Tenth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Signsofawarrior (Olesiak) 124 9-5

2, Gerdy’s Boy (Ramos) 124 8-5

3, Bobby Boots (Bethke) 124 4-1

4, Doubletrouble Bear (Fletcher) 124 10-1

5, Brewster (Garnett) 124 12-1

6, Lil Silver Fox (Luark) 124 15-1

7, Uncle Tap (Haar) 124 8-1

8, Nextportofcall (McNeil) 124 12-1

9, Pack’n Iron (Jude) 124 12-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 3, P R Odd Setter — Only one blemish on her record.

2, No. 2, Judge On the Run — 15 time winner in her career.

3, No. 1, Zibby Too — Capable of winning this race.

Race 2

1, No. 1, Midnight Drama — Five-for-five in exacta finishes this meet.

2, No. 3, Dryspell — The main competition.

3, No. 5, Woke Up Wild — Overdue for a win.

Race 3

1, No. 3, Gold Note — Should be prominent late.

2, No. 4, Upperclassmen — Candidate to go gate-to-wire.

3, No. 6, Goose Drank Wine — Exits two tough tests.

Race 4

1, No. 3, Sandy Sangria — Distance is the biggest concern.

2, No. 2, Behold That Word — Coming off an impressive win.

3, No. 6, Dabblin Channel — Ran well against the boys last race.

Race 5

1, No. 3, One Son of a Chief — Gets my vote for claimer of the year.

2, No. 4, Silver Maker — Four time winner at Fonner.

3, No. 2, Cowboy Dan — Dangerous runner making third start off layoff.

Race 6

1, No. 7, Couverture — Makes her eighth start of the meet.

2, No. 6, Flyer’s Shadow — Race is open for an upset.

3, No. 1, Amber Waves — Last seen in October.

Race 7

1, No. 6, Zyxyz — Top of her game right now.

2, No. 7, Dakoma Rose — Easy winner on 4/9.

3, No. 4, Spell Winder — She showed interest last time out.

Race 8

1, No. 7, Rocketringo — Will try to steal this.

2, No. 1, Light Bound Bid — Probable favorite, should be rolling late.

3, No. 3, Hyper Drive — Competitive at this level.

Race 9

1, No. 4, Goodnightloving — Strong effort in Swihart Stakes.

2, No. 2, High Cost of Livin’ — Moves up in class following win.

3, No. 5, Donnas Final Word — Exits tough heat.

Race 10

1, No. 1, Signsofawarrior — Jake is on a lot of live horses today.

2, No. 3, Bobby Boots — Has been drawing checks this meet.

3, No. 9, Pack’n Iron — Post draw does no favors.

PREAKNESS

1, No. 8, Epicenter — Ran a great race in the Derby, Assmussen trainee is the logical choice.

2, No. 5, Early Voting — Talented runner for Chad Brown, first race away from New York.

3, No. 4, Secret Oath — Filly is very very talented, not out of the question.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 9, No. 4 Goodnightloving

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 5, No. 5 Holiday Joke

$20 Play of the Day

Race 2 $10 Exacta Box No. 1 Midnight Drama and No. 3 Dryspell

The Greek Picks

Race 1

First: No. 3, P R Odds Setter- Odds on Favorite

Second: No. 2, Judge On The Run — Tough Nebraska Bred Mare

Third: No. 4,Joy Forever — Always in top 5

Race 2

First: No. 5, Woke Up Wild — And Ready

Second: No. 3, Dry Spell — Outta Hibdon Barn

Third: No. 1, Midnight Drama — Lookout

Race 3

First: No. 2, Jimbo’s Biz — Strictly Business

Third: No. 3, Gold Note — Closer

Third: No. 4, Upperclassman — Won 3 times at Fonner this year

Race 4

First: No. 2 Behold That Word — Won by 8 last time

Second: No. 6, Dabblin Channel — Should set up good for her

Third: No. 3, Sandy Sangria — Top Trainer

Race 5

First: No. 3, One Son of a Chief — Where’s the $50 Window

Second: No. 4, Silver Maker — Drop from Allowance

Third: No. 2, Cowboy Don — Get part of this

Race 6

First: No. 4, Heavens Princess — Wiseguy Play

Second: No. 7, Couverture — Won Maiden at Fonner

Third: No. 1, Amber Waves — Sleeper

Race 7

First: No. 7, Zyxyz — Let it Ride

Second: No. 2, Arrowsphere — Coming off easy win

Third: No. 4, Spell Winder — Drop from $5,000

Race 8

First: No. 3, Hyper Drive — In Full Gear

Second: No. 1, Light Bound Bid — Won twice at Fonner last year

Third: No. 2, West Coast Broker — Outta Anderson Barn

Race 9

First: No. 4, Goodnightloving — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 5, Donna’s Final Word — Will contend today

Third: No. 2, High Cost Of Livin — Wire to Wire last time

Race 10

First: No. 2, Gerdy’s Boy — Superfecta play

Second: No. 7, Uncle Tap — Nathan Harr Up

Third: No. 6, Lil Silver Fox — Sly one

Fourth: No. 5, Brewster — Broke Maiden at Delta

Gus Best Bet

No. 4, Goodnightloving in the 9th

Gus’s Longshot

No. 9m Pack’n Iron in the 10th

The Greek’s

Preakness Picks

No. 9 Skippylongstocking

No. 8 Epicenter

No. 5 Early Voting

No. 1 Simplification

Friday Fonner Park results

First Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Water Patrol, Haar 1 4-4 2-1 1/2 1-hd 1-1 3/4 1.10

3 Renvyle, Fletcher 3 3-2 4-4 3-1 1/2 2-2 1/2 18.00

5 All Shacked Up, Bethke 2 1-3 1-1/2 2-3 3-2 1/2 2.60

4 Winners Luck, Ramos 4 2-hd 3-1 4-3 4-1/2 2.90

1 Wings Up, McNeil 5 5 5 5 5 4.70

$2 Mutuels:

2 Water Patrol $4.20 $3.00

3 Renvyle $16.60

6 All Shacked Up

Exacta (2-3), $22.80

Time: :23 :46.20 1:13.20 1:19.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2015, by Law Enforcement - C. C. With Water by Water Bank. Owner: Hannah Miller. Trainer: Haar, Robert J.. Breeder: Peter Lynn Milinkovich & Dmytri Pendino.

Late Scratches: Dance Kingdom

Second Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Nurse List, Ramos 3 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-2 1/4 .40

4 Atoka Girl, Jude 4 4-1/2 4-3 3-4 2-2 3/4 4.40

3 Witchy Windsor, Luark 2 2-1/2 2-4 2-2 3-3 1/4 21.70

6 Diva’s Diva, Bethke 6 5-hd 5-2 4-1/2 4-1 3/4 4.70

7 Prud as Punch, Fletcher 1 3-5 3-1/2 5-hd 5-1 1/2 26.00

2 Jamacian Me Money, Olesiak 5 6-5 6-6 6-10 6-35 15.60

5 Miss Ellie’s Girl, McNeil 7 7 7 7 7 22.40

$2 Mutuels:

1 Nurse List $2.80 $2.10 $2.10

4 Atoka Girl $3.00 $2.40

3 Witchy Windsor $4.60

Daily Double (2-1), $9.00; Exacta (1-4), $3.60; Superfecta (1-4-3-6), $4.80; Trifecta (1-4-3), $12.95

Time: :23.80 :47.40 1:01.20 1:14.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Doctor Chit - Greeley’s Agenda by Mr. Greeley. Owner: Richard Dean Bliss and Mark J. Kirby. Trainer: Bliss, Richard Dean. Breeder: Dream Walkin Farm, Inc..

Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Kilbarry Lady, Ramos 4 2-2 1-1/2 1-2 1-3/4 9.00

6 Over Exposed, Jude 1 3-1 3-1 2-2 2-5 2.40

3 Isabelle’s Joy, Haar 3 4-hd 4-3 4-2 3-1 1/4 1.30

1 Ryrysweetie, Fletcher 5 6-hd 5-1 5-2 4-3 1/2 2.90

4 Trepi’s Trpl Crown, Luark 6 7 6-2 6-6 5-1/2 26.60

5 Lovesaflyin, Bethke 2 1-hd 2-1 1/2 3-1/2 6-11 3/4 10.80

7 Gold Pass, McNeil 7 5-4 7 7 7 41.90

$2 Mutuels:

2 Kilbarry Lady $20.00 $7.60 $3.80

6 Over Exposed $4.00 $2.80

3 Isabelle’s Joy $2.40

Exacta (2-6), $40.90; Superfecta (2-6-3-1), $11.52; Trifecta (2-6-3), $43.75

Time: :23.80 :47.40 1:01.20 1:14. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Will Take Charge - Russian Symbol (IRE) by Danehill Dancer (IRE). Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Nancy S. Dillman.

Fourth Race, Purse $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Beta Capo Song, Ramos 3 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 1-2 2.20

5 Lion Heart Legend, Bethke 2 2-1 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 2.40

7 Southern Mojo, McNeil 4 4-1 4-1/2 3-1 1/4 2.00

2 Gunslingers Legacy, Jude 5 5-2 5-2 4-3/4 11.40

6 Dave, Haar 1 3-2 3-2 5-3/4 9.30

3 Slick It Up, Fletcher 7 6-1/2 6-1 6-1/2 30.80

4 Blabimir, Olesiak 6 7 7 7 10.90

$2 Mutuels:

1 Beta Capo Song $6.40 $3.20 $2.80

5 Lion Heart Legend $3.80 $3.00

7 Southern Mojo $2.60

Exacta (1-5), $11.90; Superfecta (1-5-7-2), $14.32; Trifecta (1-5-7), $15.20; Pic 3 (1-2-1), $34.15

Time: :22.60 :34.20 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2012, by Beta Capo - Unforgetable Song by Unbridled’s Song. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Kathy L Stephens.

Fifth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Downtown Brown, Ramos 5 5-5 2-1 1/2 1-3 1-3/4 1.90

4 Bull Ring, Jude 6 6-2 4-1 2-2 2-7 1/4 1.80

1 R Voo’s Taboo, Fletcher 3 4-1 5-2 4-1/2 3-1 1/4 9.10

3 Pacific Harbor, McNeil 1 1-1 1-hd 3-1 4-3/4 3.20

6 Pervasive, Bethke 7 7 6-12 6-25 5-6 3/4 25.50

2 Deacon Beacon, Olesiak 2 2-1 1/2 3-2 5-3 6-48 1/2 29.20

7 Jerry Time, Haar 4 3-1 7 7 7 7.40

$2 Mutuels:

5 Downtown Brown $5.80 $3.20 $2.60

4 Bull Ring $3.00 $2.40

1 R Voo’s Taboo $4.00

Exacta (5-4), $7.70; Superfecta (5-4-1-3), $5.28; Trifecta (5-4-1), $12.50; Pic 3 (2-1-5), $59.20

Time: :23.80 :47.80 1:01.60 1:14.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Shanghai Bobby - Impetuous Youth by Candy Ride (ARG). Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Forrest Hills Farm, LLC.

Late Scratches: Pure Crystal

Sixth Race, Purse $20,900, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

7 Phlash Drive, Olesiak 3 2-1 2-1 1/2 2-2 1-1/2 1-1 5.50

1 Yayasgotmoregame, Ramos 6 4-1 1/2 3-1 1/2 3-5 3-6 2-1 .20

4 Kenhedoit, Fletcher 2 1-2 1-3 1-hd 2-1 1/2 3-7 3/4 14.50

8 Bartenders Mistake, Jude 7 8-1 1/2 8-2 4-1 4-2 4-5 3/4 17.10

3 L B Gold, McNeil 4 5-hd 6-1 1/2 7-2 6-3 5-2 1/2 24.00

5 P R Why Not, Garnett 8 7-hd 7-hd 9 7-1 1/2 6-3/4 90.50

6 Report to Duty, Haar 9 9 9 5-1/2 5-hd 7-7 1/4 28.90

2 Ye Be Judged, Bethke 1 3-1 1/2 4-2 6-1 1/2 8-3 8-3 13.30

9 Chared, Luark 5 6-2 5-1/2 8-1/2 9 9 44.20

$2 Mutuels:

7 Phlash Drive $13.00 $4.40 $2.80

1 Yayasgotmoregame $2.10 $2.10

4 Kenhedoit $4.00

Daily Double (5-7), $32.20; Exacta (7-1), $11.20; Superfecta (7-1-4-8), $13.05; Trifecta (7-1-4), $20.65; Pic 3 (1-5-7), $61.45; Pic 4 (2-1-5-7), $851.60; (1-2-1-5-7), $439.05

Time: :24.20 :48.60 1:14.40 1:28.20 1:41.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Cougar Cat - By the Sky by Sky Mesa. Owner: Anderson Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Dave Anderson.

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Copyright 2022 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts