Phlash Drive wins Diamond Joe Stakes

Saturday’s Fonner Park entries
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $25,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile
1, Zibby Too (Ramos) 119 5-2
2, Judge On the Run (Haar) 124 9-5
3, P R Odds Setter (Olesiak) 124 2-1
4, Joy Forever (Jude) 119 8-1
5, Inewagallikethat (Bethke) 119 6-1
Second Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Midnight Drama (Olesiak) 124 5-2
2, Crimson Trace (McNeil) 124 3-1
3, Dryspell (Ramos) 124 2-1
4, Bud Minister (Bethke) 124 6-1
5, Woke Up Wild (Fletcher) 124 9-2
6, Radicator (Jude) 124 15-1
Third Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Cherubim (McNeil) 124 12-1
2, Jimbo’s Biz (Ramos) 124 6-1
3, Gold Note (Bethke) 124 2-1
4, Upperclassman (Olesiak) 124 8-5
5, Masterpiece Day (Fletcher) 124 8-1
6, Goose Drank Wine (Jude) 124 5-1
Fourth Race, $7,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile.
1, Milli Starr (Luark) 124 20-1
2, Behold That Word (Ramos) 124 8-5
3, Sandy Sangria (Bethke) 124 9-5
4, Miss Oratory (McNeil) 124 12-1
5, Hobbs Hope (Fletcher) 124 8-1
6, Dabblin Channel (Jude) 124 3-1
Fifth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Fayette Warrior (Bethke) 124 8-1
2, Cowboy Don (Ramos) 124 4-1
3, One Son of a Chief (Olesiak) 124 7-5
4, Silver Maker (Jude) 124 5-2
5, Holiday Joke (Haar) 124 6-1
6, Thegreatgeneration, Garnett, Womochil, 124, 10-1
Sixth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Amber Waves (Haar) 124 8-1
2, Holiday Chimes (Fletcher) 124 12-1
3, Tea At Noon (Ramos) 124 3-1
4, Heavens Princess (McNeil) 120 12-1
5, Sweet Capri (Jude) 124 5-2
6, Flyer’s Shadow (Bethke) 124 5-1
7, Couverture, Olesiak) 124 2-1
Seventh Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Flaming Indy (Haar) 124 3-1
2, Arrowsphere (Fletcher) 124 4-1
3, Give Em Fitz (Bethke) 124 10-1
4, Spell Winder (Jude) 124 5-1
5, Streettalkinhottie (McNeil) 124 15-1
6, Zyxyz (Olesiak) 124 5-2
7, Dakamo Rose (Ramos) 124 7-2
Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Light Bound Bid (Jude) 124 9-5
2, West Coast Broker (Olesiak) 124 8-1
3, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 2-1
4, Pickeljuice (Bethke) 124 5-2
5, Green Card (McNeil) 124 20-1
6, War Eagle’s Return (Luark) 124 12-1
7, Rocketringo (Fletcher) 124 15-1
Ninth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Inagoodway (Fletcher) 124 12-1
2, High Cost of Livin (Haar) 124 3-1
3, Sweet Tatum (Jude) 124 5-2
4, Goodnightloving (McNeil) 124 2-1
5, Donnas Final Word (Ramos) 124 6-1
6, Shiverhertimbers (Luark) 124 10-1
7, Such Great Heights (Olesiak) 124 12-1
Tenth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Signsofawarrior (Olesiak) 124 9-5
2, Gerdy’s Boy (Ramos) 124 8-5
3, Bobby Boots (Bethke) 124 4-1
4, Doubletrouble Bear (Fletcher) 124 10-1
5, Brewster (Garnett) 124 12-1
6, Lil Silver Fox (Luark) 124 15-1
7, Uncle Tap (Haar) 124 8-1
8, Nextportofcall (McNeil) 124 12-1
9, Pack’n Iron (Jude) 124 12-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 3, P R Odd Setter — Only one blemish on her record.
2, No. 2, Judge On the Run — 15 time winner in her career.
3, No. 1, Zibby Too — Capable of winning this race.
Race 2
1, No. 1, Midnight Drama — Five-for-five in exacta finishes this meet.
2, No. 3, Dryspell — The main competition.
3, No. 5, Woke Up Wild — Overdue for a win.
Race 3
1, No. 3, Gold Note — Should be prominent late.
2, No. 4, Upperclassmen — Candidate to go gate-to-wire.
3, No. 6, Goose Drank Wine — Exits two tough tests.
Race 4
1, No. 3, Sandy Sangria — Distance is the biggest concern.
2, No. 2, Behold That Word — Coming off an impressive win.
3, No. 6, Dabblin Channel — Ran well against the boys last race.
Race 5
1, No. 3, One Son of a Chief — Gets my vote for claimer of the year.
2, No. 4, Silver Maker — Four time winner at Fonner.
3, No. 2, Cowboy Dan — Dangerous runner making third start off layoff.
Race 6
1, No. 7, Couverture — Makes her eighth start of the meet.
2, No. 6, Flyer’s Shadow — Race is open for an upset.
3, No. 1, Amber Waves — Last seen in October.
Race 7
1, No. 6, Zyxyz — Top of her game right now.
2, No. 7, Dakoma Rose — Easy winner on 4/9.
3, No. 4, Spell Winder — She showed interest last time out.
Race 8
1, No. 7, Rocketringo — Will try to steal this.
2, No. 1, Light Bound Bid — Probable favorite, should be rolling late.
3, No. 3, Hyper Drive — Competitive at this level.
Race 9
1, No. 4, Goodnightloving — Strong effort in Swihart Stakes.
2, No. 2, High Cost of Livin’ — Moves up in class following win.
3, No. 5, Donnas Final Word — Exits tough heat.
Race 10
1, No. 1, Signsofawarrior — Jake is on a lot of live horses today.
2, No. 3, Bobby Boots — Has been drawing checks this meet.
3, No. 9, Pack’n Iron — Post draw does no favors.
PREAKNESS
1, No. 8, Epicenter — Ran a great race in the Derby, Assmussen trainee is the logical choice.
2, No. 5, Early Voting — Talented runner for Chad Brown, first race away from New York.
3, No. 4, Secret Oath — Filly is very very talented, not out of the question.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 9, No. 4 Goodnightloving
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 5, No. 5 Holiday Joke
$20 Play of the Day
Race 2 $10 Exacta Box No. 1 Midnight Drama and No. 3 Dryspell
The Greek Picks
Race 1
First: No. 3, P R Odds Setter- Odds on Favorite
Second: No. 2, Judge On The Run — Tough Nebraska Bred Mare
Third: No. 4,Joy Forever — Always in top 5
Race 2
First: No. 5, Woke Up Wild — And Ready
Second: No. 3, Dry Spell — Outta Hibdon Barn
Third: No. 1, Midnight Drama — Lookout
Race 3
First: No. 2, Jimbo’s Biz — Strictly Business
Third: No. 3, Gold Note — Closer
Third: No. 4, Upperclassman — Won 3 times at Fonner this year
Race 4
First: No. 2 Behold That Word — Won by 8 last time
Second: No. 6, Dabblin Channel — Should set up good for her
Third: No. 3, Sandy Sangria — Top Trainer
Race 5
First: No. 3, One Son of a Chief — Where’s the $50 Window
Second: No. 4, Silver Maker — Drop from Allowance
Third: No. 2, Cowboy Don — Get part of this
Race 6
First: No. 4, Heavens Princess — Wiseguy Play
Second: No. 7, Couverture — Won Maiden at Fonner
Third: No. 1, Amber Waves — Sleeper
Race 7
First: No. 7, Zyxyz — Let it Ride
Second: No. 2, Arrowsphere — Coming off easy win
Third: No. 4, Spell Winder — Drop from $5,000
Race 8
First: No. 3, Hyper Drive — In Full Gear
Second: No. 1, Light Bound Bid — Won twice at Fonner last year
Third: No. 2, West Coast Broker — Outta Anderson Barn
Race 9
First: No. 4, Goodnightloving — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 5, Donna’s Final Word — Will contend today
Third: No. 2, High Cost Of Livin — Wire to Wire last time
Race 10
First: No. 2, Gerdy’s Boy — Superfecta play
Second: No. 7, Uncle Tap — Nathan Harr Up
Third: No. 6, Lil Silver Fox — Sly one
Fourth: No. 5, Brewster — Broke Maiden at Delta
Gus Best Bet
No. 4, Goodnightloving in the 9th
Gus’s Longshot
No. 9m Pack’n Iron in the 10th
The Greek’s
Preakness Picks
No. 9 Skippylongstocking
No. 8 Epicenter
No. 5 Early Voting
No. 1 Simplification
Friday Fonner Park results
First Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Water Patrol, Haar 1 4-4 2-1 1/2 1-hd 1-1 3/4 1.10
3 Renvyle, Fletcher 3 3-2 4-4 3-1 1/2 2-2 1/2 18.00
5 All Shacked Up, Bethke 2 1-3 1-1/2 2-3 3-2 1/2 2.60
4 Winners Luck, Ramos 4 2-hd 3-1 4-3 4-1/2 2.90
1 Wings Up, McNeil 5 5 5 5 5 4.70
$2 Mutuels:
2 Water Patrol $4.20 $3.00
3 Renvyle $16.60
6 All Shacked Up
Exacta (2-3), $22.80
Time: :23 :46.20 1:13.20 1:19.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2015, by Law Enforcement - C. C. With Water by Water Bank. Owner: Hannah Miller. Trainer: Haar, Robert J.. Breeder: Peter Lynn Milinkovich & Dmytri Pendino.
Late Scratches: Dance Kingdom
Second Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Nurse List, Ramos 3 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-2 1/4 .40
4 Atoka Girl, Jude 4 4-1/2 4-3 3-4 2-2 3/4 4.40
3 Witchy Windsor, Luark 2 2-1/2 2-4 2-2 3-3 1/4 21.70
6 Diva’s Diva, Bethke 6 5-hd 5-2 4-1/2 4-1 3/4 4.70
7 Prud as Punch, Fletcher 1 3-5 3-1/2 5-hd 5-1 1/2 26.00
2 Jamacian Me Money, Olesiak 5 6-5 6-6 6-10 6-35 15.60
5 Miss Ellie’s Girl, McNeil 7 7 7 7 7 22.40
$2 Mutuels:
1 Nurse List $2.80 $2.10 $2.10
4 Atoka Girl $3.00 $2.40
3 Witchy Windsor $4.60
Daily Double (2-1), $9.00; Exacta (1-4), $3.60; Superfecta (1-4-3-6), $4.80; Trifecta (1-4-3), $12.95
Time: :23.80 :47.40 1:01.20 1:14.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Doctor Chit - Greeley’s Agenda by Mr. Greeley. Owner: Richard Dean Bliss and Mark J. Kirby. Trainer: Bliss, Richard Dean. Breeder: Dream Walkin Farm, Inc..
Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Kilbarry Lady, Ramos 4 2-2 1-1/2 1-2 1-3/4 9.00
6 Over Exposed, Jude 1 3-1 3-1 2-2 2-5 2.40
3 Isabelle’s Joy, Haar 3 4-hd 4-3 4-2 3-1 1/4 1.30
1 Ryrysweetie, Fletcher 5 6-hd 5-1 5-2 4-3 1/2 2.90
4 Trepi’s Trpl Crown, Luark 6 7 6-2 6-6 5-1/2 26.60
5 Lovesaflyin, Bethke 2 1-hd 2-1 1/2 3-1/2 6-11 3/4 10.80
7 Gold Pass, McNeil 7 5-4 7 7 7 41.90
$2 Mutuels:
2 Kilbarry Lady $20.00 $7.60 $3.80
6 Over Exposed $4.00 $2.80
3 Isabelle’s Joy $2.40
Exacta (2-6), $40.90; Superfecta (2-6-3-1), $11.52; Trifecta (2-6-3), $43.75
Time: :23.80 :47.40 1:01.20 1:14. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Will Take Charge - Russian Symbol (IRE) by Danehill Dancer (IRE). Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Nancy S. Dillman.
Fourth Race, Purse $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Beta Capo Song, Ramos 3 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 1-2 2.20
5 Lion Heart Legend, Bethke 2 2-1 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 2.40
7 Southern Mojo, McNeil 4 4-1 4-1/2 3-1 1/4 2.00
2 Gunslingers Legacy, Jude 5 5-2 5-2 4-3/4 11.40
6 Dave, Haar 1 3-2 3-2 5-3/4 9.30
3 Slick It Up, Fletcher 7 6-1/2 6-1 6-1/2 30.80
4 Blabimir, Olesiak 6 7 7 7 10.90
$2 Mutuels:
1 Beta Capo Song $6.40 $3.20 $2.80
5 Lion Heart Legend $3.80 $3.00
7 Southern Mojo $2.60
Exacta (1-5), $11.90; Superfecta (1-5-7-2), $14.32; Trifecta (1-5-7), $15.20; Pic 3 (1-2-1), $34.15
Time: :22.60 :34.20 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2012, by Beta Capo - Unforgetable Song by Unbridled’s Song. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Kathy L Stephens.
Fifth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Downtown Brown, Ramos 5 5-5 2-1 1/2 1-3 1-3/4 1.90
4 Bull Ring, Jude 6 6-2 4-1 2-2 2-7 1/4 1.80
1 R Voo’s Taboo, Fletcher 3 4-1 5-2 4-1/2 3-1 1/4 9.10
3 Pacific Harbor, McNeil 1 1-1 1-hd 3-1 4-3/4 3.20
6 Pervasive, Bethke 7 7 6-12 6-25 5-6 3/4 25.50
2 Deacon Beacon, Olesiak 2 2-1 1/2 3-2 5-3 6-48 1/2 29.20
7 Jerry Time, Haar 4 3-1 7 7 7 7.40
$2 Mutuels:
5 Downtown Brown $5.80 $3.20 $2.60
4 Bull Ring $3.00 $2.40
1 R Voo’s Taboo $4.00
Exacta (5-4), $7.70; Superfecta (5-4-1-3), $5.28; Trifecta (5-4-1), $12.50; Pic 3 (2-1-5), $59.20
Time: :23.80 :47.80 1:01.60 1:14.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Shanghai Bobby - Impetuous Youth by Candy Ride (ARG). Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Forrest Hills Farm, LLC.
Late Scratches: Pure Crystal
Sixth Race, Purse $20,900, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
7 Phlash Drive, Olesiak 3 2-1 2-1 1/2 2-2 1-1/2 1-1 5.50
1 Yayasgotmoregame, Ramos 6 4-1 1/2 3-1 1/2 3-5 3-6 2-1 .20
4 Kenhedoit, Fletcher 2 1-2 1-3 1-hd 2-1 1/2 3-7 3/4 14.50
8 Bartenders Mistake, Jude 7 8-1 1/2 8-2 4-1 4-2 4-5 3/4 17.10
3 L B Gold, McNeil 4 5-hd 6-1 1/2 7-2 6-3 5-2 1/2 24.00
5 P R Why Not, Garnett 8 7-hd 7-hd 9 7-1 1/2 6-3/4 90.50
6 Report to Duty, Haar 9 9 9 5-1/2 5-hd 7-7 1/4 28.90
2 Ye Be Judged, Bethke 1 3-1 1/2 4-2 6-1 1/2 8-3 8-3 13.30
9 Chared, Luark 5 6-2 5-1/2 8-1/2 9 9 44.20
$2 Mutuels:
7 Phlash Drive $13.00 $4.40 $2.80
1 Yayasgotmoregame $2.10 $2.10
4 Kenhedoit $4.00
Daily Double (5-7), $32.20; Exacta (7-1), $11.20; Superfecta (7-1-4-8), $13.05; Trifecta (7-1-4), $20.65; Pic 3 (1-5-7), $61.45; Pic 4 (2-1-5-7), $851.60; (1-2-1-5-7), $439.05
Time: :24.20 :48.60 1:14.40 1:28.20 1:41.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Cougar Cat - By the Sky by Sky Mesa. Owner: Anderson Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Dave Anderson.
Attendance:
Handle: $0
