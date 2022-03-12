Phlash Drive wins Ogataul Stakes

Sunday’s Entries
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Upperclassman (Martinez) 124 2-1
2, Speedy Dansmere (Roman) 124 6-5
3, Amace (Briceno) 124 15-1
4, El Diablo Grande (Ramos) 124 5-2
5, Ghost Squad (Jude) 124 6-1
6, The Greatest Eagle (McNeil) 124 15-1
Second Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, P R Streakin (Luark) 124 20-1
2, Little Bitothunder (Wood) 124 5-1
3, Limperhome (Martinez) 124 5-2
4, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke) 124 3-1
5, Diamante Jose (Olesiak) 124 10-1
6, Big Bend Buckaroo (Tohill) 124 4-1
7, El Topecito (Journet) 124 5-1
8, Handy Hannon (Jude) 124 15-1
Third Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Pioneer Pride (Roman) 124 8-1
2, Reverend Aj (Wood) 124 5-2
3, Getaloadofthis (Ramos) 124 2-1
4, College Party (Haar) 124 4-1
5, Sacred Kiki Bird (Martinez) 124 9-2
6, Written Permission (McNeil) 124 15-1
7, Alex of Ice (Jude) 124 6-1
Fourth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Rockin Rog, Roman (Gonzalez, 124 6-5
2, Macho Madness (Olesiak) 124 20-1
3, Backchatter (McNeil) 124 6-1
4, Go Go Sams Bro (Bethke) 124 10-1
5, Woke Up Wild (Martinez) 124 6-1
6, Jomo (Wood) 124 2-1
7, Soul Ready (Journet) 124 20-1
8, Realtor Danny D (Briceno) 124 8-1
Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Hobbs Hope (Wood) 124 8-1
2, Arrowsphere (Tohill) 124 5-2
3, Milli Starr (Bethke) 124 20-1
4, Our Petunia (Olesiak) 124 6-1
5, Soybean (Journet) 124 8-1
6, Atoka Girl (Jude) 124 3-1
7, Shellphone (Briceno) 124 20-1
8, Stella Marie (Martinez) 124 2-1
Sixth Race, $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Princess Trina (Martinez) 124 6-1
2, Goodnightloving (Wood) 124 8-1
3, Laurieann (Roman) 124 3-1
4, Vegan Goes Best (Journet) 124 4-1
5, Mean Erika (Tohill) 124 12-1
6, Toreno (Bethke) 124 12-1
7, First Alternate (Ramos) 124 6-5
Seventh Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Bold Image (Jude) 124 12-1
2, The Big Show (Ramos) 120 7-2
3, Days of Glory (Bethke) 124 4-1
4, El Centenario (Roman) 124 5-1
5, L B Gold (Haar) 124 8-1
6, See the Pyramids (Martinez) 124 9-2
7, Grey Rogue (Olesiak) 124 4-1
8, Yayasgotmoregame (Journet) 124 12-1
Eighth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Spilled Perfume (Tohill) 124 8-1
2, Heavens Princess (Ramos) 120 9-2
3, Inthemistymoonlite (Bethke) 124 10-1
4, Sweet Capri (Wood) 124 20-1
5, Holiday Chimes, Journet) 124 20-1
6, That’s All Right (Roman) 124 7-2
7, Special Inclusion (Briceno) 124 15-1
8, Moon Lovin (Martinez) 124 5-2
9, Girolamo Lucy (Haar) 124 8-1
10, Couverture (Olesiak) 124 3-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 1, Upperclassman — Very impressive performance on 3/4, now shortens up in distance.
2, No. 4, El Diablo Grande — Has hit exacta four straight races.
3, No. 2, Speedy Dansmere — Faces tougher today, but looked great winning here in February.
Race 2
1, No. 3, Limperhome — Nice spot for a first time starter.
2, No. 2, LittleBitothunder — Rivera barn won another heat on Friday.
3, No. 8, Handy Hannon — Longshot that hasn’t had any good breaks this meet.
Race 3
1, No. 3, Getaloadofthis — Ran a bang-up second in Grasmick, looks like an astute claim
2, No. 2, Reverend Aj — Eased at the wire beating an easier bunch on 2/25.
3, No. 1, Pioneer Pride — Can’t ignore Gonzalez stable in any race.
Race 4
1, No. 1, RockinRog — Was just getting into a nice stride in last few yards last race.
2, No. 6, Jomo — Has been in the exacta 4 of 5 races in Grand Island.
3, No. 5, Woke Up Wild — May prove hard to run down in stretch.
Race 5
1, No. 8, Stella Marie — Should stalk speed and pounce for win.
2, No. 2, Arrowspace — Oaklawn Park invader.
3, No. 6, Atoka Girl — 20- time career winner.
Race 6
1, No. 7, First Alternate — Talented runner gets more distance today.
2, No. 3, LaurieAnn — She may want more ground than she’ll see in here for best run.
3, No. 1, Princess Trina — Nice work tab, very dangerous runner.
Race 7
1, No. 2, The Big Show — Winning a fire furlong race by 11 lengths is uncommonly good.
2, No. 6, See the Pyramids — Claimed out of a race at Churchill Downs.
3, No. 7, Grey Rogue — One of two tough Hibdon runners in race.
Race 8
1, No. 6, That’s All Right — Beaten favorite in two races this meet, hopes to make amends today.
2, No. 8, Moon Lovin — Expect a close finish in this one.
3, No. 1, Spilled Perfume — Brightens up trifecta.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 5 No. 8 Stella Marie
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 6 No. 6 Toreno
$20 Play of the Day
Race 8 $10 Exacta Box No. 6 That’s All Right and No. 8 Moon Lovin
Saturday results
First Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
6 Toms Maximillian, Olesiak 3 1-1/2 1-1 1-hd 2.70
3 Amoreena Star, Martinez 6 4-1/2 3-1 1/2 2-2 3/4 .90
7 Fashion Fact, Bethke 1 2-1/2 2-1/2 3-2 1/2 2.90
5 Poseidon’s Magic, Roman 2 5-6 5-6 4-2 3/4 12.10
1 Platte Girl, Ramos 5 3-2 4-1 5-1 3/4 16.40
2 River Rain, Journet 4 6-2 6-1 6-3/4 33.70
4 Classy But Sassy, Briceno 7 7 7 7 32.40
$2 Mutuels:
6 Toms Maximillian $7.40 $3.00 $2.10
3 Amoreena Star $2.20 $2.10
7 Fashion Fact $2.10
Exacta (6-3), $7.10; Trifecta (6-3-7), $7.20
Time: :22.80 :35 :47.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Can the Man - Mizz Wee by Mizzen Mast. Owner: Alan Usher and Mark Lemburg. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: Ricky G. Smith.
Second Race, Purse $7,000, Starters Allowance $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
5 Southern Mojo, McNeil 5 3-3 2-hd 1-1/2 8.30
4 Beta Capo Song, Martinez 1 2-1 1/2 1-hd 2-2 1/2 1.30
1 Jack With Seven, Wood 6 1-hd 3-3 3-3/4 1.00
3 Yodelers Way, Jude 4 5-1/2 5-1 4-nk 15.30
2 Slick It Up, Ramos 7 4-1 4-1/2 5-1/2 38.10
6 Maximus the Great, Luark 2 6-1 6-4 6-4 1/4 16.50
7 Baudette Blizzard, Olesiak 3 7 7 7 22.00
$2 Mutuels:
5 Southern Mojo $18.60 $5.00 $2.40
4 Beta Capo Song $3.00 $2.10
1 Jack With Seven $2.20
Daily Double (6-5), $51.60; Exacta (5-4), $19.70; Superfecta (5-4-1-3), $14.65; Trifecta (5-4-1), $15.35
Time: :22 :33.80 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2012, by Hold Me Back - Sizzlin South by A Corking Limerick. Owner: Robert Ecoffey. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Danny M Brown & Donna B Brown.
Third Race, Purse $5,000, Starters Allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Moonfield, Haar 4 1-3 1-5 1-6 1-9 1.60
2 Princess Shakira, McNeil 3 3-hd 2-1 2-1 1/2 2-3/4 1.90
3 Muwaan Mat, Journet 2 4-2 3-1 4-1 3-3/4 6.40
1 Over Exposed, Jude 1 2-hd 4-1 1/2 3-1 4-1/2 20.20
6 Diva’s Diva, Martinez 6 5-2 5-4 5-4 5-4 1/4 3.60
4 Yankee Pride, Bethke 5 6 6 6 6 7.70
$2 Mutuels:
5 Moonfield $5.20 $2.80 $2.40
2 Princess Shakira $2.80 $2.40
3 Muwaan Mat $3.20
Exacta (5-2), $8.30; Trifecta (5-2-3), $14.90
Time: :24.20 :48 1:01.80 1:14.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by Haynesfield - Moon Abduction by Malibu Moon. Owner: Dykman, Mike and Haar, Robert J.. Trainer: Haar, Robert J.. Breeder: Rebecca Jordan.
Fourth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Wildcat Nation, Ramos 4 4-hd 3-2 2-1 1/2 1-3/4 1.40
7 Webcam, Haar 5 1-2 1-1 1-hd 2-8 1/2 3.90
1 Dryspell, Roman 2 2-1 2-2 3-5 3-3 1/4 2.70
6 Carioca, Martinez 6 7 7 5-3 4-3 1/4 11.10
3 The Bondsman, Tohill 1 5-1 4-2 4-1 5-7 19.90
2 Left Behind, Wood 7 6-3 5-1/2 6-4 6-5 1/4 10.00
4 Halo’s Laddie, Olesiak 3 3-1 1/2 6-1/2 7 7 7.30
$2 Mutuels:
6 Wildcat Nation $4.80 $3.00 $2.20
8 Webcam $3.80 $2.60
1 Dryspell $2.40
Exacta (6-8), $7.90; Superfecta (6-8-1-7), $8.17; Trifecta (6-8-1), $13.20; Pic 3 (5-5-5/6), $20.25
Time: :24.40 :48.60 1:01.80 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Colt 2018, by Runhappy - Tarty to the Party by Speightstown. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Kathryn Nikkel & Pegasus Stud LLC.
Late Scratches: Deacon Beacon
Fifth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Snow Man, Wood 1 1-hd 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-5 1/4 1.10
3 Hyper Drive, Ramos 2 3-1 3-1 2-1/2 2-1 1/4 11.40
4 Ameripoint, Bethke 6 7-1 5-1/2 5-3 3-nk 14.60
1 Dare Felix, Roman 7 8-4 7-2 6-2 4-1/2 1.90
9 Jenna’s Gun Runner, Tohill 8 5-1 1/2 4-1 3-hd 5-2 3/4 6.60
8 Renvyle, Olesiak 9 9 9 9 6-nk 41.90
6 Archrival, McNeil 5 6-2 8-3 7-1/2 7-1 38.00
7 Samurai Mike, Haar 4 2-4 2-4 4-hd 8-3 3/4 19.90
5 Horse Fly, Jude 3 4-1 6-1 8-1/2 9 24.30
$2 Mutuels:
2 Snow Man $4.20 $2.80 $2.40
3 Hyper Drive $8.40 $4.40
4 Ameripoint $4.40
Exacta (2-3), $14.00; Superfecta (2-3-4-1), $21.71; Trifecta (2-3-4), $57.35; Pic 3 (5-5/6-2), $12.55; Pic 4 (5-5-5/6-2), $89.90; (6-5-5-5/6-2), $317.35
Time: :24.80 :48.60 1:02.60 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Congrats - Lemon Splash by Lemon Drop Kid. Owner: Henry S. Witt, Jr.. Trainer: Gourneau, Jerry. Breeder: Rowland Hancock.
Claimed: Snow Man
Sixth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
7 Fulkerson, Wood 7 6-2 5-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-1 1/4 2.50
8 All for Truth, Jude 6 4-1 4-hd 4-1 1/2 2-1/2 2.20
5 Masterful Stride, Bethke 5 7-1 8 6-2 3-1 25.60
6 Water Patrol, Haar 8 8 7-2 5-1/2 4-3/4 4.00
2 Senor Blair, Tohill 1 2-1 1/2 1-hd 2-hd 5-2 16.70
4 Starward, Olesiak 3 3-2 2-hd 3-1/2 6-2 1/2 11.40
3 Count N Gold, Martinez 4 5-2 6-2 7-1 7-3 3.20
1 Ferrari Road, Ramos 2 1-1 3-1 1/2 8 8 45.70
$2 Mutuels:
8 Fulkerson $7.00 $3.60 $3.00
9 All for Truth $3.60 $3.00
5 Masterful Stride $8.40
Exacta (8-9), $9.20; Superfecta (8-9-5-6), $19.02; Trifecta (8-9-5), $36.65; Pic 3 (5/6-2-8), $12.55
Time: :24.40 :48.60 1:02.20 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2014, by Stay Thirsty - Clambake (IRE) by Grand Lodge. Owner: Casey Hurlburt. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Lewis Carlisle.
Late Scratches: Gamera
Seventh Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 My True Reward, Ramos 3 4-2 4-5 3-1 1-1 1/2 3.20
4 Thirtyeight, Roman 2 2-1 1/2 1-hd 1-hd 2-1 1/2 2.50
3 Dirty Deeds, Olesiak 1 1-hd 2-hd 2-1 1/2 3-2 1/2 8.00
10 Bobby Boots, Martinez 9 8-1 5-1 5-1 4-1 1/4 6.70
2 Doubletrouble Bear, Jude 5 7-1 6-1 6-3 5-3 27.40
9 Pack’n Iron, Tohill 8 6-1 7-3 7-5 6-1/2 33.80
8 My Boy Gus, Journet 7 3-4 3-4 4-4 7-2 1/4 7.50
6 Uncle Tap, Haar 10 10 10 8-1/2 8-3 21.90
5 Gumbo, Wood 4 5-hd 8-1 10 9-1 1/2 3.70
7 Papa Joe, McNeil 6 9-4 9-3 9-3 10 41.80
$2 Mutuels:
1 My True Reward $8.40 $4.20 $3.00
4 Thirtyeight $4.00 $3.20
3 Dirty Deeds $3.60
Exacta (1-4), $15.10; Omni (1-3), $7.80; Omni (1-4), $6.40; Omni (3-4), $10.00; Superfecta (1-4-3-10), $30.95; Trifecta (1-4-3), $45.30; Pic 3 (2-8-1), $19.85
Time: :24.40 :48 1:01.40 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Warrior’s Reward - True Jean by Yes It’s True. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell and Charles G. Sandahl. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Rusty Roberts.
Eighth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Haydens Havoc, Martinez 1 1-1 1-1 1-1 1-1 1/4 2.10
7 Gotta Love Ike, Roman 6 5-3 4-3 3-1/2 2-nk 4.50
2 Wrath, McNeil 3 2-1 2-2 2-1/2 3-1 1/2 3.90
3 Brainstorm, Wood 4 3-1/2 3-1 4-7 4-5 1/2 2.80
9 Makabim, Tohill 9 8-1/2 8-1 6-1 5-5 1/2 15.40
4 A P’s Bluegrass, Ramos 2 6-1 7-3 8-3 6-2 3/4 17.20
8 Omen of Change, Bethke 7 7-5 6-2 7-1 7-2 34.60
5 Fort Knox, Haar 8 9 9 9 8-1 3/4 12.40
6 Blabimir, Olesiak 5 4-2 5-4 5-1 9 29.50
$2 Mutuels:
1 Haydens Havoc $6.20 $4.00 $3.00
7 Gotta Love Ike $5.40 $3.20
2 Wrath $3.20
Exacta (1-7), $15.10; Superfecta (1-7-2-3), $11.79; Trifecta (1-7-2), $28.05; Pic 3 (8-1-1), $22.70
Time: :24 :46.80 :59.20 1:13.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Jimmy Creed - Royal G G by Royal Academy. Owner: Shawn R. Davis and Jim L. Davis. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: John Griggs & Linda Griggs.
Ninth Race, Purse $21,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
9 Phlash Drive, Olesiak 7 5-hd 2-1 1-1/2 1-hd .70
10 Bartenders Mistake, Tohill 8 8-1 6-2 4-3 2-3/4 9.30
5 Name the Price, Martinez 6 1-2 1-2 2-hd 3-1 1/2 9.20
7 Want to Be Cowboy, Roman 9 6-1/2 3-1 3-3 4-4 3/4 12.70
3 Kenhedoit, Haar 2 3-1 5-1 1/2 6-1 5-nk 29.50
4 P R Why Not, Jude 10 10 9-3 9-3 6-1 54.70
1 Kamikaze Judge, Wood 4 7-1 8-3 8-1 7-2 20.90
2 Ye Be Judged, Ramos 3 2-1 4-1 5-1 8-nk 3.60
8 Super Charlie, Bethke 1 9-4 7-1 7-1/2 9-18 1/4 14.30
6 Creeds Revenge, McNeil 5 4-hd 10 10 10 71.50
$2 Mutuels:
9 Phlash Drive $3.40 $2.60 $2.40
10 Bartenders Mistake $6.40 $4.40
5 Name the Price $4.40
Exacta (9-10), $9.20; Superfecta (9-10-5-7), $25.26; Trifecta (9-10-5), $23.60; Pic 3 (1-1-9), $22.50
Time: :24.40 :48.20 1:02 1:16. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Cougar Cat - By the Sky by Sky Mesa. Owner: Anderson Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Dave Anderson.
Tenth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Coworker, Martinez 5 5-1 3-2 1-2 1-4 3/4 2.20
1 Young Phillip, Bethke 9 9-4 8-1 5-2 2-3/4 23.90
3 Jazzy Justin, Tohill 10 10 10 6-2 3-1/2 7.60
9 Singandcryindubai, Roman 2 2-1/2 2-3 2-1/2 4-3 3/4 4.40
2 Most Amusing, Olesiak 1 1-1/2 1-hd 3-4 5-2 1/2 1.70
4 Fender Bender, Journet 4 4-1 5-1 4-1 6-1 40.70
5 Djinn of Djibouti, Luark 6 6-3 9-2 7-1/2 7-hd 23.50
7 West Coast Broker, Wood 8 7-hd 6-1 8-1 8-3 3/4 30.80
8 Winners Luck, Ramos 7 8-1 7-1 10 9-4 13.50
10 All Shacked Up, Haar 3 3-3 4-2 9-1 10 18.80
$2 Mutuels:
6 Coworker $6.40 $4.40 $3.00
1 Young Phillip $16.60 $9.60
3 Jazzy Justin $5.20
Daily Double (9-6), $19.00; Exacta (6-1), $44.00; Superfecta (6-1-3-9), $101.75; Trifecta (6-1-3), $110.60; Pic 3 (1-9-6), $16.95; Pic 4 (1-1-9-6), $65.95; (8-1-1-9-6), $169.05
Time: :24 :47.80 1:00.80 1:14.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Goldencents - Cookie Girl by Purge. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Meg Buckley, Mike Buckley & Tim Thornton.
Claimed: Singandcryindubai
Attendance:
Handle: $0
Copyright 2022 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.