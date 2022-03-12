 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phlash Drive wins Ogataul Stakes

fonner

Down the final stretch, Phlash Drive, ridden by Jake Olesiak, makes a move past Name the Price and sneaks by for the win. It's the second time in three years Phlash Drive has won the Ogataul Stakes. (For The Independent/Ellis Collins)

 ELLIS COLLINS

Nothing much went right for Phlash drive through the first three quarters or so of the $20,000 Ogataul Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

“I predicted there would be about five contend for the lead, and Phlash likes to be forwardly placed,” trainer David C. Anderson said. “But geez, I just didn’t want to get hung six wide in that first turn. Guess what happened. We got hung six wide in the first turn.”

And then bumped, and then he didn’t switch leads like he needed to down the stretch.

But none of that kept the 6-year-old son of Cougar Cat and By the Sky out of the winner’s circle after the six-furlong race for Nebraska-bred horses.

Phlash Drive held off a hard-charging Bartenders Mistake in the closing strides to win by a head in 1:16 with jockey Jake Olesiak aboard to win the Ogataul Stakes for the second times in three years.

“Jake said to me as he was walking into the winner’s circle, ‘Boss, I was getting a little bit nervous,”’ Anderson said. “I said, ‘You were nervous. What about me?”’

Everybody was nervous, except maybe the horse. Olesiak said Phlash Drive generally gets nervous before a race.

“He was super, super good today,” Olesiak said. “He was almost falling asleep. I was kind of happy about that, but at the gate he didn’t break as good as normal. He kind of got hung wide, kind of got bumped a little bit. He finally made a run, kind of got tired, but luckily he had enough.”

Phlash Drive was fifth at the quarter pole, but had moved up to second behind Name the Price as they moved down the back stretch.

“That cost some ground,” Anderson said of going six wide on the first turn, “but he ran game. Jake just relaxed on him. He kind of loped up there and sat behind the leader a little bit and gauged him turning for home. Thankfully we had enough to hold off the 10 (Bartenders Mistake).”

Phlash Drive took the lead heading into the stretch, and then didn’t change leads like he should at the eighth pole.

“He didn’t switch leads until late, like five jumps from the wire and that kind of got him in there by a head or whatever he won by,” Anderson said. “It kind of picks them up and carries them on in, but for some reason he just stayed in his left lead, stayed in his left lead, stayed in his left lead. Then finally right there at the end he switched and got us there. I feel blessed.”

Olesiak said he knew his horse didn’t switch leads like he should, but thought it could still work out in the end.

He said a jockey can switch to a left handed whip or jerk the horses head a bit to get him to switch leads.

“I didn’t want to mess up the way he was running because I thought he had enough to get there,” Olesiak said. “Dave kind of knows the way I ride. I really don’t jerk them around.

“I don’t think I could have had a worse trip. It was bad all the way around, but luckily I had enough horse to just get there.”

Anderson hopes Phlash Drive can run four or five races during the Fonner meet which runs until May 21 this year. He said racing officials are adding a couple of one-mile Nebraska-bred stake races for those two extra weekends in May and Phlash Drive may run in one of those.

Anderson also hopes to have Phlash Drive around to run the Ogataul a couple of more times. He won it in 2020, finished second last year and then got back to the winner’s circle this time around.

“Hopefully he’s around for another year or two to at least try,” Anderson said. “It’s kind of fun when it happens.”

Phlash Drive, a 3-5 favorite at post time, paid $3.40, $2.60 and $2.40. Bartenders Mistake paid $6.40 and $4.40 for second and Name the Price $4.40 for third.

The win was worth $21,000 for Anderson, who also owns Phlash Drive. It was the horse’s eighth win in 15 career starts and brought his career earnings to $84,560.

Two horses positive for equine herpes

The tests are back and the two horses from Barn R who were euthanized this week did indeed have the equine herpes virus known as EVH-1. All the 100 or so horses in the barn will be quarantined for 21 days.

Those horses will not be allowed to race or train on the main track until the quarantine is lifted. Protocols are now in place to prevent the spread of the virus to the other barns.

“We enacted immediate protocol and now we must adhere to and increase our measures of safety,” Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak said. “In 2020 (during the early days of the pandemic) we didn’t become known as ‘The Little Track That Could’ because we gave up. Instead, we galvanized to succeed.

“Everyone knows they have a role to play in our return to normalcy. Sadly, there are many in the stable area now shut down from earning a paycheck to feed themselves and their horses.”

Hoofprints

— Jockey Nathan Haar and his brother, trainer Robert Haar, teamed up for wins in the third race with Moonfield and again in the sixth with Water Patrol.

— Jockey Adrian Ramos and trainer Stetson Mitchell won the fourth race with Wildcat Nation and the seventh with My True Rewards.

— The husband/wife team of jockey Armando Martinez and trainer Kelli Martinez added two wins with Haydens Havoc in the eighth and Coworker in the 10th.

— After 10 days of racing, Armando Martinez leads the jockey standings with 22 wins. Olesiak is second with 121 while Kevin Roman and Dakota Wood have 11 each.

— Isai Gonzalez, Kelli Martinez and Mark Hibdon are tied for the lead in the trainer’s standings with 11 each.

— Saturday’s $20 Monk’s Money Maker exacta pick of Wildcat Nation over Webcam in the fourth race paid $158.

Sunday’s Entries

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Upperclassman (Martinez) 124 2-1

2, Speedy Dansmere (Roman) 124 6-5

3, Amace (Briceno) 124 15-1

4, El Diablo Grande (Ramos) 124 5-2

5, Ghost Squad (Jude) 124 6-1

6, The Greatest Eagle (McNeil) 124 15-1

Second Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, P R Streakin (Luark) 124 20-1

2, Little Bitothunder (Wood) 124 5-1

3, Limperhome (Martinez) 124 5-2

4, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke) 124 3-1

5, Diamante Jose (Olesiak) 124 10-1

6, Big Bend Buckaroo (Tohill) 124 4-1

7, El Topecito (Journet) 124 5-1

8, Handy Hannon (Jude) 124 15-1

Third Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Pioneer Pride (Roman) 124 8-1

2, Reverend Aj (Wood) 124 5-2

3, Getaloadofthis (Ramos) 124 2-1

4, College Party (Haar) 124 4-1

5, Sacred Kiki Bird (Martinez) 124 9-2

6, Written Permission (McNeil) 124 15-1

7, Alex of Ice (Jude) 124 6-1

Fourth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Rockin Rog, Roman (Gonzalez, 124 6-5

2, Macho Madness (Olesiak) 124 20-1

3, Backchatter (McNeil) 124 6-1

4, Go Go Sams Bro (Bethke) 124 10-1

5, Woke Up Wild (Martinez) 124 6-1

6, Jomo (Wood) 124 2-1

7, Soul Ready (Journet) 124 20-1

8, Realtor Danny D (Briceno) 124 8-1

Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Hobbs Hope (Wood) 124 8-1

2, Arrowsphere (Tohill) 124 5-2

3, Milli Starr (Bethke) 124 20-1

4, Our Petunia (Olesiak) 124 6-1

5, Soybean (Journet) 124 8-1

6, Atoka Girl (Jude) 124 3-1

7, Shellphone (Briceno) 124 20-1

8, Stella Marie (Martinez) 124 2-1

Sixth Race, $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Princess Trina (Martinez) 124 6-1

2, Goodnightloving (Wood) 124 8-1

3, Laurieann (Roman) 124 3-1

4, Vegan Goes Best (Journet) 124 4-1

5, Mean Erika (Tohill) 124 12-1

6, Toreno (Bethke) 124 12-1

7, First Alternate (Ramos) 124 6-5

Seventh Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Bold Image (Jude) 124 12-1

2, The Big Show (Ramos) 120 7-2

3, Days of Glory (Bethke) 124 4-1

4, El Centenario (Roman) 124 5-1

5, L B Gold (Haar) 124 8-1

6, See the Pyramids (Martinez) 124 9-2

7, Grey Rogue (Olesiak) 124 4-1

8, Yayasgotmoregame (Journet) 124 12-1

Eighth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Spilled Perfume (Tohill) 124 8-1

2, Heavens Princess (Ramos) 120 9-2

3, Inthemistymoonlite (Bethke) 124 10-1

4, Sweet Capri (Wood) 124 20-1

5, Holiday Chimes, Journet) 124 20-1

6, That’s All Right (Roman) 124 7-2

7, Special Inclusion (Briceno) 124 15-1

8, Moon Lovin (Martinez) 124 5-2

9, Girolamo Lucy (Haar) 124 8-1

10, Couverture (Olesiak) 124 3-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 1, Upperclassman — Very impressive performance on 3/4, now shortens up in distance.

2, No. 4, El Diablo Grande — Has hit exacta four straight races.

3, No. 2, Speedy Dansmere — Faces tougher today, but looked great winning here in February.

Race 2

1, No. 3, Limperhome — Nice spot for a first time starter.

2, No. 2, LittleBitothunder — Rivera barn won another heat on Friday.

3, No. 8, Handy Hannon — Longshot that hasn’t had any good breaks this meet.

Race 3

1, No. 3, Getaloadofthis — Ran a bang-up second in Grasmick, looks like an astute claim

2, No. 2, Reverend Aj — Eased at the wire beating an easier bunch on 2/25.

3, No. 1, Pioneer Pride — Can’t ignore Gonzalez stable in any race.

Race 4

1, No. 1, RockinRog — Was just getting into a nice stride in last few yards last race.

2, No. 6, Jomo — Has been in the exacta 4 of 5 races in Grand Island.

3, No. 5, Woke Up Wild — May prove hard to run down in stretch.

Race 5

1, No. 8, Stella Marie — Should stalk speed and pounce for win.

2, No. 2, Arrowspace — Oaklawn Park invader.

3, No. 6, Atoka Girl — 20- time career winner.

Race 6

1, No. 7, First Alternate — Talented runner gets more distance today.

2, No. 3, LaurieAnn — She may want more ground than she’ll see in here for best run.

3, No. 1, Princess Trina — Nice work tab, very dangerous runner.

Race 7

1, No. 2, The Big Show — Winning a fire furlong race by 11 lengths is uncommonly good.

2, No. 6, See the Pyramids — Claimed out of a race at Churchill Downs.

3, No. 7, Grey Rogue — One of two tough Hibdon runners in race.

Race 8

1, No. 6, That’s All Right — Beaten favorite in two races this meet, hopes to make amends today.

2, No. 8, Moon Lovin — Expect a close finish in this one.

3, No. 1, Spilled Perfume — Brightens up trifecta.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 5 No. 8 Stella Marie

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 6 No. 6 Toreno

$20 Play of the Day

Race 8 $10 Exacta Box No. 6 That’s All Right and No. 8 Moon Lovin

Saturday results

First Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

6 Toms Maximillian, Olesiak 3 1-1/2 1-1 1-hd 2.70

3 Amoreena Star, Martinez 6 4-1/2 3-1 1/2 2-2 3/4 .90

7 Fashion Fact, Bethke 1 2-1/2 2-1/2 3-2 1/2 2.90

5 Poseidon’s Magic, Roman 2 5-6 5-6 4-2 3/4 12.10

1 Platte Girl, Ramos 5 3-2 4-1 5-1 3/4 16.40

2 River Rain, Journet 4 6-2 6-1 6-3/4 33.70

4 Classy But Sassy, Briceno 7 7 7 7 32.40

$2 Mutuels:

6 Toms Maximillian $7.40 $3.00 $2.10

3 Amoreena Star $2.20 $2.10

7 Fashion Fact $2.10

Exacta (6-3), $7.10; Trifecta (6-3-7), $7.20

Time: :22.80 :35 :47.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Can the Man - Mizz Wee by Mizzen Mast. Owner: Alan Usher and Mark Lemburg. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: Ricky G. Smith.

Second Race, Purse $7,000, Starters Allowance $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

5 Southern Mojo, McNeil 5 3-3 2-hd 1-1/2 8.30

4 Beta Capo Song, Martinez 1 2-1 1/2 1-hd 2-2 1/2 1.30

1 Jack With Seven, Wood 6 1-hd 3-3 3-3/4 1.00

3 Yodelers Way, Jude 4 5-1/2 5-1 4-nk 15.30

2 Slick It Up, Ramos 7 4-1 4-1/2 5-1/2 38.10

6 Maximus the Great, Luark 2 6-1 6-4 6-4 1/4 16.50

7 Baudette Blizzard, Olesiak 3 7 7 7 22.00

$2 Mutuels:

5 Southern Mojo $18.60 $5.00 $2.40

4 Beta Capo Song $3.00 $2.10

1 Jack With Seven $2.20

Daily Double (6-5), $51.60; Exacta (5-4), $19.70; Superfecta (5-4-1-3), $14.65; Trifecta (5-4-1), $15.35

Time: :22 :33.80 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2012, by Hold Me Back - Sizzlin South by A Corking Limerick. Owner: Robert Ecoffey. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Danny M Brown & Donna B Brown.

Third Race, Purse $5,000, Starters Allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Moonfield, Haar 4 1-3 1-5 1-6 1-9 1.60

2 Princess Shakira, McNeil 3 3-hd 2-1 2-1 1/2 2-3/4 1.90

3 Muwaan Mat, Journet 2 4-2 3-1 4-1 3-3/4 6.40

1 Over Exposed, Jude 1 2-hd 4-1 1/2 3-1 4-1/2 20.20

6 Diva’s Diva, Martinez 6 5-2 5-4 5-4 5-4 1/4 3.60

4 Yankee Pride, Bethke 5 6 6 6 6 7.70

$2 Mutuels:

5 Moonfield $5.20 $2.80 $2.40

2 Princess Shakira $2.80 $2.40

3 Muwaan Mat $3.20

Exacta (5-2), $8.30; Trifecta (5-2-3), $14.90

Time: :24.20 :48 1:01.80 1:14.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by Haynesfield - Moon Abduction by Malibu Moon. Owner: Dykman, Mike and Haar, Robert J.. Trainer: Haar, Robert J.. Breeder: Rebecca Jordan.

Fourth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Wildcat Nation, Ramos 4 4-hd 3-2 2-1 1/2 1-3/4 1.40

7 Webcam, Haar 5 1-2 1-1 1-hd 2-8 1/2 3.90

1 Dryspell, Roman 2 2-1 2-2 3-5 3-3 1/4 2.70

6 Carioca, Martinez 6 7 7 5-3 4-3 1/4 11.10

3 The Bondsman, Tohill 1 5-1 4-2 4-1 5-7 19.90

2 Left Behind, Wood 7 6-3 5-1/2 6-4 6-5 1/4 10.00

4 Halo’s Laddie, Olesiak 3 3-1 1/2 6-1/2 7 7 7.30

$2 Mutuels:

6 Wildcat Nation $4.80 $3.00 $2.20

8 Webcam $3.80 $2.60

1 Dryspell $2.40

Exacta (6-8), $7.90; Superfecta (6-8-1-7), $8.17; Trifecta (6-8-1), $13.20; Pic 3 (5-5-5/6), $20.25

Time: :24.40 :48.60 1:01.80 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Colt 2018, by Runhappy - Tarty to the Party by Speightstown. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Kathryn Nikkel & Pegasus Stud LLC.

Late Scratches: Deacon Beacon

Fifth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Snow Man, Wood 1 1-hd 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-5 1/4 1.10

3 Hyper Drive, Ramos 2 3-1 3-1 2-1/2 2-1 1/4 11.40

4 Ameripoint, Bethke 6 7-1 5-1/2 5-3 3-nk 14.60

1 Dare Felix, Roman 7 8-4 7-2 6-2 4-1/2 1.90

9 Jenna’s Gun Runner, Tohill 8 5-1 1/2 4-1 3-hd 5-2 3/4 6.60

8 Renvyle, Olesiak 9 9 9 9 6-nk 41.90

6 Archrival, McNeil 5 6-2 8-3 7-1/2 7-1 38.00

7 Samurai Mike, Haar 4 2-4 2-4 4-hd 8-3 3/4 19.90

5 Horse Fly, Jude 3 4-1 6-1 8-1/2 9 24.30

$2 Mutuels:

2 Snow Man $4.20 $2.80 $2.40

3 Hyper Drive $8.40 $4.40

4 Ameripoint $4.40

Exacta (2-3), $14.00; Superfecta (2-3-4-1), $21.71; Trifecta (2-3-4), $57.35; Pic 3 (5-5/6-2), $12.55; Pic 4 (5-5-5/6-2), $89.90; (6-5-5-5/6-2), $317.35

Time: :24.80 :48.60 1:02.60 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Congrats - Lemon Splash by Lemon Drop Kid. Owner: Henry S. Witt, Jr.. Trainer: Gourneau, Jerry. Breeder: Rowland Hancock.

Claimed: Snow Man

Sixth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

7 Fulkerson, Wood 7 6-2 5-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-1 1/4 2.50

8 All for Truth, Jude 6 4-1 4-hd 4-1 1/2 2-1/2 2.20

5 Masterful Stride, Bethke 5 7-1 8 6-2 3-1 25.60

6 Water Patrol, Haar 8 8 7-2 5-1/2 4-3/4 4.00

2 Senor Blair, Tohill 1 2-1 1/2 1-hd 2-hd 5-2 16.70

4 Starward, Olesiak 3 3-2 2-hd 3-1/2 6-2 1/2 11.40

3 Count N Gold, Martinez 4 5-2 6-2 7-1 7-3 3.20

1 Ferrari Road, Ramos 2 1-1 3-1 1/2 8 8 45.70

$2 Mutuels:

8 Fulkerson $7.00 $3.60 $3.00

9 All for Truth $3.60 $3.00

5 Masterful Stride $8.40

Exacta (8-9), $9.20; Superfecta (8-9-5-6), $19.02; Trifecta (8-9-5), $36.65; Pic 3 (5/6-2-8), $12.55

Time: :24.40 :48.60 1:02.20 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2014, by Stay Thirsty - Clambake (IRE) by Grand Lodge. Owner: Casey Hurlburt. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Lewis Carlisle.

Late Scratches: Gamera

Seventh Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 My True Reward, Ramos 3 4-2 4-5 3-1 1-1 1/2 3.20

4 Thirtyeight, Roman 2 2-1 1/2 1-hd 1-hd 2-1 1/2 2.50

3 Dirty Deeds, Olesiak 1 1-hd 2-hd 2-1 1/2 3-2 1/2 8.00

10 Bobby Boots, Martinez 9 8-1 5-1 5-1 4-1 1/4 6.70

2 Doubletrouble Bear, Jude 5 7-1 6-1 6-3 5-3 27.40

9 Pack’n Iron, Tohill 8 6-1 7-3 7-5 6-1/2 33.80

8 My Boy Gus, Journet 7 3-4 3-4 4-4 7-2 1/4 7.50

6 Uncle Tap, Haar 10 10 10 8-1/2 8-3 21.90

5 Gumbo, Wood 4 5-hd 8-1 10 9-1 1/2 3.70

7 Papa Joe, McNeil 6 9-4 9-3 9-3 10 41.80

$2 Mutuels:

1 My True Reward $8.40 $4.20 $3.00

4 Thirtyeight $4.00 $3.20

3 Dirty Deeds $3.60

Exacta (1-4), $15.10; Omni (1-3), $7.80; Omni (1-4), $6.40; Omni (3-4), $10.00; Superfecta (1-4-3-10), $30.95; Trifecta (1-4-3), $45.30; Pic 3 (2-8-1), $19.85

Time: :24.40 :48 1:01.40 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Warrior’s Reward - True Jean by Yes It’s True. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell and Charles G. Sandahl. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Rusty Roberts.

Eighth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Haydens Havoc, Martinez 1 1-1 1-1 1-1 1-1 1/4 2.10

7 Gotta Love Ike, Roman 6 5-3 4-3 3-1/2 2-nk 4.50

2 Wrath, McNeil 3 2-1 2-2 2-1/2 3-1 1/2 3.90

3 Brainstorm, Wood 4 3-1/2 3-1 4-7 4-5 1/2 2.80

9 Makabim, Tohill 9 8-1/2 8-1 6-1 5-5 1/2 15.40

4 A P’s Bluegrass, Ramos 2 6-1 7-3 8-3 6-2 3/4 17.20

8 Omen of Change, Bethke 7 7-5 6-2 7-1 7-2 34.60

5 Fort Knox, Haar 8 9 9 9 8-1 3/4 12.40

6 Blabimir, Olesiak 5 4-2 5-4 5-1 9 29.50

$2 Mutuels:

1 Haydens Havoc $6.20 $4.00 $3.00

7 Gotta Love Ike $5.40 $3.20

2 Wrath $3.20

Exacta (1-7), $15.10; Superfecta (1-7-2-3), $11.79; Trifecta (1-7-2), $28.05; Pic 3 (8-1-1), $22.70

Time: :24 :46.80 :59.20 1:13.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Jimmy Creed - Royal G G by Royal Academy. Owner: Shawn R. Davis and Jim L. Davis. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: John Griggs & Linda Griggs.

Ninth Race, Purse $21,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

9 Phlash Drive, Olesiak 7 5-hd 2-1 1-1/2 1-hd .70

10 Bartenders Mistake, Tohill 8 8-1 6-2 4-3 2-3/4 9.30

5 Name the Price, Martinez 6 1-2 1-2 2-hd 3-1 1/2 9.20

7 Want to Be Cowboy, Roman 9 6-1/2 3-1 3-3 4-4 3/4 12.70

3 Kenhedoit, Haar 2 3-1 5-1 1/2 6-1 5-nk 29.50

4 P R Why Not, Jude 10 10 9-3 9-3 6-1 54.70

1 Kamikaze Judge, Wood 4 7-1 8-3 8-1 7-2 20.90

2 Ye Be Judged, Ramos 3 2-1 4-1 5-1 8-nk 3.60

8 Super Charlie, Bethke 1 9-4 7-1 7-1/2 9-18 1/4 14.30

6 Creeds Revenge, McNeil 5 4-hd 10 10 10 71.50

$2 Mutuels:

9 Phlash Drive $3.40 $2.60 $2.40

10 Bartenders Mistake $6.40 $4.40

5 Name the Price $4.40

Exacta (9-10), $9.20; Superfecta (9-10-5-7), $25.26; Trifecta (9-10-5), $23.60; Pic 3 (1-1-9), $22.50

Time: :24.40 :48.20 1:02 1:16. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Cougar Cat - By the Sky by Sky Mesa. Owner: Anderson Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Dave Anderson.

Tenth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Coworker, Martinez 5 5-1 3-2 1-2 1-4 3/4 2.20

1 Young Phillip, Bethke 9 9-4 8-1 5-2 2-3/4 23.90

3 Jazzy Justin, Tohill 10 10 10 6-2 3-1/2 7.60

9 Singandcryindubai, Roman 2 2-1/2 2-3 2-1/2 4-3 3/4 4.40

2 Most Amusing, Olesiak 1 1-1/2 1-hd 3-4 5-2 1/2 1.70

4 Fender Bender, Journet 4 4-1 5-1 4-1 6-1 40.70

5 Djinn of Djibouti, Luark 6 6-3 9-2 7-1/2 7-hd 23.50

7 West Coast Broker, Wood 8 7-hd 6-1 8-1 8-3 3/4 30.80

8 Winners Luck, Ramos 7 8-1 7-1 10 9-4 13.50

10 All Shacked Up, Haar 3 3-3 4-2 9-1 10 18.80

$2 Mutuels:

6 Coworker $6.40 $4.40 $3.00

1 Young Phillip $16.60 $9.60

3 Jazzy Justin $5.20

Daily Double (9-6), $19.00; Exacta (6-1), $44.00; Superfecta (6-1-3-9), $101.75; Trifecta (6-1-3), $110.60; Pic 3 (1-9-6), $16.95; Pic 4 (1-1-9-6), $65.95; (8-1-1-9-6), $169.05

Time: :24 :47.80 1:00.80 1:14.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Goldencents - Cookie Girl by Purge. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Meg Buckley, Mike Buckley & Tim Thornton.

Claimed: Singandcryindubai

