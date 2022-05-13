Queenscaballo wins first Kemling Family Stakes

The Kemling family business can be traced back to 1942 when brothers Paul and Orville Kemling bought their first horse for $15. That horse won every race he ran and was the foundation for the Kemling stable of horses.

Over the next five decades, the Kemling brothers built a Nebraska horse racing empire that dominated on the regional and national level in the 1970s and 1980s. Both brothers were inducted into the Nebraska Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 1981 and named Nebraska breeders of the year.

On Friday, the Kemling family was honored with the first Kemling Family Stakes, a 6 1-2 furlong $20,000 race for Nebraska-bed 3-year-old fillies, at Fonner Park.

“When Chris Kotulak called and told me what he had in mind, I didn’t know what to say,” said Paul’s son Mike Kemling. “I was just overwhelmed. It’s a great honor and I want to say thank you to Fonner Park for thinking of us.

“This race track, I spent many a winter over here getting horses ready to run. It’s always been home to us. To be recognized by home-town folks is really great.”

Fonner Park bettors recognized Queensboallo as a heavy favorite for the Kemling Family Stakes, and she came through

On April 24, Queenscaballo easily won the Fonner Park Special Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by 5 1-2 lengths. On Friday, against much the same competition, it was much tougher.

Tellittothejudge, who finished third in the Fonner Park Special Stakes, battled to the wire but Queenscaballo came out on top by a neck in 1:20.0.

“That race turned out to be a lot closer than I thought it would be,” Queenscaballo trainer David C. Anderson said. “It’s kind of like that old adage: When you think you’re the toughest kid on the street, you run into somebody tougher sooner or later.”

Tellittothejudge, trained by Marissa Black and ridden by Bryan McNeil, held the lead for most of the race. Queenscaballo, ridden by Jake Olesiak, was back in third down the backstretch, but cruised up into second and trailed by a head heading into the stretch.

Tellittothejudge battled all the way to the finish line.

“Did I think she’d win easier than that — yes,” Anderson said. “But was there somebody trying just as hard as I was? Yes.

“Even Jake said at the 16th pole he was starting to get a little nervous.”

Queenscaballo, the daughter of El Caballo and Including Mary who was bred and owned by Troy Cartmill, now has three wins in seven career starts. The win was worth $12,252 and brought her career earnings to $47,461.

“She’s a nice filly,” Anderson said. “She’ll be competitive with the 3-year-olds for sure and when it comes time to be an older mare running in these kinds of races, she’ll be equally competitive.”

Anderson gave credit to Tellittothejudge, but said Queenscaballo didn’t run as well as she did in the Special Stakes.

“It’s a different day,” Anderson said. “You don’t know. They’re females. Sometimes they’re in season or the race track might not have been just to her liking. Who knows what the difference was, but she wasn’t nearly as impressive today as she was three weeks ago.

“It’s still a good win. I don’t care if it’s by a nose or by 10, it’s a win.”

Anderson was happy to win the first Kemling Family Stakes, and Mike Kemling was happy to see him win.

“That’s a name I can remember,” Mike said “I’ve known Dave for 40 years or better.”

The Kemlings found great success with a couple of Nebraska-bred horses. They had a good system. Paul took care of the work on the farm while Orville trained at the track.

Roman Zipper and Amadevil were two of their top horses. Roman Zipper dominated as a sprinter at both Ak-Sar-Ben and Fonner Park from 1974 to 1980 and was inducted into the Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame in 2008.

Amadevil won 20 stake races from 1976 to 1982. He won stake races at Oaklawn, Keeneland, Aqueduct and Meadowlands and was second in the 1978 Bing Crosby Handicap at Del Mar.

He was inducted into the Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame in 2002.

Over the years almost every member of the Kemling family was involved in the racing including Paul’s wife, Jackie; Orville’s wife, Frankie; Paul’s children: Mike (his wife Sue); Jeanie and Patty.

Orville’s children — Laura, Dick and Will — and Paul’s and Orville’s niece and nephew (Shari and Larry).

“Paul and Orville, great people,” Anderson said. “The whole family worked hard.”

Mike worked for Orville at the track when he was in high school and college. After he started a family, he didn’t want his kids living the nomadic life of the race track, so he settled back home where he helped his dad with the horses on the farm.

“We were fortunate to have some good horses,” Mike said. “A lot of it was a testament to Orville’s skill as a trainer and Dad being a graduate of the University of Nebraska and animal husbandry, he applied some of those things he learned to the horses.

“So it was a good team they had.”

Mike said he didn’t know if the Kemling Family Stakes would continue past this year.

“If it continues we’d be more than honored,” Mike said. “If it doesn’t, we still had a great day.”

Buzz Bar Stakes

The first Buzz Bar Stakes will be run Saturday at Fonner Park. The race is a 6 1-2 furlong event for Nebraska-bred 3-year-old colts and geldings.

For Reel is the morning-line favorite at 2-1. Trained by Richard Dean Bliss and ridden by Adrian Ramos, For Reel is coming off a win in the Fonner Park Special Stakes on April 24 against many of the same horses he’ll face Saturday.

Caleb On the Go, trained by Jason Wise and ridden by Jake Olesiak, is 5-2. V. R. Friendlygary, trained by Isai Gonzalez and ridden by Scott Bethke, is 3-2. V.R. Friendlygary was second in the Fonner Park Special Stakes.

Too Many Captains, trained by Marissa Black and ridden by Bryan McNeil, is 4-1.Paisano Jim (10-1), Husker Legacy (15-1) and Lucky Liquor Shot (20-1) round out the seven-horse field.