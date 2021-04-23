Sleepy Eyes Todd makes unlikely - but very welcomed - return to Fonner Park

His official name was Albert E. Jones. His son-in-law David Cobb affectionately nicknamed him “The General.”
And The General was Sleepy Eyes Todd’s biggest fan.
You see, David Cobb and his wife Brenda are the owners of Thumbs Up Racing, and Thumbs Up Racing owns Sleepy Eyes Todd.
“He was Sleepy Eyes Todd’s biggest fan to be honest with you,” David Cobb said Friday in a phone interview.
The General passed away recently, and Brenda’s mother is dealing with her own health issues, so it’s been a hard time for Thumbs Up Racing.
But Sleepy Eyes Todd is doing his best to entertain them.
The 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of the late Paddy O’Prado and Pledge Mom is in Grand Island as he attempts to defend his title in the $75,000 Bosselman Pump and Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park. If he wins, he will be the first repeat winner in 26 years.
And The General would be thrilled.
The General lived in a small town in Oregon called Dairy, population of about 150 people. He used to stop in at the restaurant and the feed store where he would fill in the locals on the latest escapades of Sleepy Eyes Todd.
The General died March 31 at the age of 78, another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. And then David and Brenda went to his hangouts to inform his friends of his passing.
David said The General had never really been into horse racing, but that changed when Sleepy Eyes Todd came along.
“He became so proud of his daughter and I because we had a great horse,” David said. “But he became attached and he got the whole community involved in it. Everybody there knows Sleepy Eyes.
“Some people didn’t even know he had died, so we went down to the feed store and the cafe to let everybody know Al had passed and we were going to have a funeral.”
That’s great, everyone said. But they had another question.
How did Sleepy Eyes do in his last race?
That last race was in the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 27. Sleepy Eyes Todd didn’t do so well there. He got bumped at the gate and basically got the wind knocked out of him.
So when it came down to the time for him to run, he couldn’t catch his breath and Sleepy Eyes Todd finished 10th.
That came on the heels of a strong finish in the $20 million Saudi Cup on Feb. 21. He got pinched at the gate of that one too but came charging down the stretch to finish fifth.
So, you might ask, how does a horse that runs in two of the richest horse races in the world wind up back at Fonner Park in the middle of Nebraska?
Well, this is where it kind of all started for Sleepy Eyes Todd. He won the Bosselman at Fonner a year ago, then added good wins at the Grade 2 Charles Town Classic, the Lafayettte Stakes at Keeneland and the Grade 3 Mr. Prospector Stakes at Gulfstream.
That led to the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes at Gulfstream where he finished fourth.
That in turn led to an invitation to the Saudi Cup. After that race, they kept him overseas for the Dubai World Cup. When that was over, he made the long trip back to his home base at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie, Texas — after a quarantine in Chicago.
The plan formulated by David Cobb and trainer Miguel Silva was to give him a few months off, but Sleepy Eyes Todd had no interest in time off.
“He didn’t want any part of that rest,” David Cobb said. “He was OK with it for three or four weeks. And then he was kind of letting us know he was ready to run.”
Sleepy Eyes Todd is still a colt. So when his racing career ends he’ll head for the breeding shed.
But he’s not quite done yet, and he was raring to run.
“I started thinking and I remember how well Fonner treated us last year,” David said.
He had told Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak after last year’s Bosselman that he’d love to come back if the opportunity presented itself.
“To be honest, we didn’t think it would happen,” David said. “So why not take him back, make the good folks at Fonner feel good about things, because from what I understand from Chris, he’s built quite a fan base.”
That he has. That fan base will be even bigger now that Sleepy Eyes Todd has returned to run in a $75,000 race after two straight races with purses of $20 and $12 million.
He’ll enter the Bosselman with career earnings of $1,889,825. That includes $1,145,000 in 2021 alone.
“It’s not always the money,” David said. “We could probably find a race for $200,000, but let’s just go back to Grand Island.”