Sleepy Eyes Todd makes unlikely - but very welcomed - return to Fonner Park

David said The General had never really been into horse racing, but that changed when Sleepy Eyes Todd came along.

“He became so proud of his daughter and I because we had a great horse,” David said. “But he became attached and he got the whole community involved in it. Everybody there knows Sleepy Eyes.

“Some people didn’t even know he had died, so we went down to the feed store and the cafe to let everybody know Al had passed and we were going to have a funeral.”

That’s great, everyone said. But they had another question.

How did Sleepy Eyes do in his last race?

That last race was in the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 27. Sleepy Eyes Todd didn’t do so well there. He got bumped at the gate and basically got the wind knocked out of him.

So when it came down to the time for him to run, he couldn’t catch his breath and Sleepy Eyes Todd finished 10th.

That came on the heels of a strong finish in the $20 million Saudi Cup on Feb. 21. He got pinched at the gate of that one too but came charging down the stretch to finish fifth.